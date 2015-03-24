Revenge of the Secularists

Finding the truth. That is the subject of this evening's "Talking Points Memo."

As more Christmas victories come rolling in, so do more personal attacks.

The Los Angeles Times called me a thug in an editorial bemoaning the Christmas controversy. The Times wants us all to get along. Yes, sure. That paper has defamed me and others who are fighting against the secularism of America. I'd love to get along with you people! But you've got to halt the hate, get the true spirit of Christmas going on.

Now if you read the progressive press, you'd have no idea what this Christmas deal is all about. You would think it's a bunch of fanatics trying to ram the birth of Jesus down the collective throat of America. That's how the progressive left is spinning it.

The truth is that the federal holiday of Christmas should be respected in public. Its images are a threat to no one. If you are offended by a snowman or the image of a baby, you need therapy, with all due respect.

One of the reasons the truth is so hard to get these days is the Internet. Last night on "“The Factor”," Phil Donahue and I were discussing Iraq when Mr. Donahue said this:

PHIL DONAHUE, FORMER TALK-SHOW HOST: When I dissent from this war, as I have done and paid my price, I am honoring the millions of young men who went before me...

O'REILLY: Oh, I respect...

DONAHUE: ... and died on foreign battlefields to protect our way of life at the center of which is free speech and the right to...

O'REILLY: Absolutely. I respect...

DONAHUE: ... dissent without being called a traitor, by the way, Bill.

O'REILLY: No, nobody -- nobody would do that.

DONAHUE: Without being called...

You haven't called anybody traitor?

O'REILLY: Not at all.

DONAHUE: You called Tim Robbins a traitor.

O'REILLY: No, I didn't.

DONAHUE: Yes, your did.

O'REILLY: When?

DONAHUE: Well, look it up.

O'REILLY: Look it up.

DONAHUE: Check your own "Talking Points."

O'REILLY: Well, I didn't ever call Tim Robbins a traitor.

DONAHUE: Oh, you were out...

O'REILLY: And the truth is I never did. In fact, I even stuck up for Robbins and his wife, Susan Sarandon.

O'REILLY: If they Robbins and Sarandon do a movie I find interesting, I'll pay to see it. While I find some of their actions inappropriate, I'm not going to sanction them because I disagree with their methods.

O'REILLY: Now why did Donahue say what he said? Well, because he relies on left-wing propaganda. He does not seek the truth. Mr. Donahue is not dishonest. He's just misinformed.

And, unfortunately, millions of Americans are the same way. They are being systematically lied to by Internet fanatics who feed their distortions to corrupt mainstream journalists. I see it every single day of my life.

Washington Post" writer Tom Shales has figured this out. He writes, "Isn't the Internet really the greatest distributor of misinformation, likes, pornography and malicious slander ever invented? It's a global carnival of crooks and kooks with almost limitless access to nearly everybody."

Now I hate to admit this, but I could not have said it better. Shales nailed it.

Of course, there are good Internet sites where you can learn a lot, but the bad, unfortunately, is overwhelming the good and things are getting worse. The good news is that the folks understand what's going on. The more we get slimed, the stronger our ratings become. The more hate spewed our way, the more you guys rally against the hatemongers.

This Christmas battle really stunned the secular forces, and their desperation is showing. There will be many more battles to come. We hope you continue to look to us for the truth.

And that's "The Memo."

The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day

The yearly cable news ratings for 2004 have been released. And “The Factor” was number one by a wide margin. In fact, FOX News held the top five positions in nine of the top 10. Amazing. Obviously, you are to thank for this huge victory. We work hard. You watch a lot. Maybe that's a new slogan for us.

On a personal note, "Factor" viewers are the most loyal in the world and incredibly generous as well. The Wounded Warrior Project has received more than $1 million in donations from "Factor" people, and the billoreilly.com charities are doing very well. So we are proud that you are watching and responding.

In 2005, we hope the Iraq war will subside and the Iraqi people will experience some freedom. We hope the culture war will also diminish with both traditional and progressive beliefs respected. And we hope you continue to watch the program and to watch our backs.

Ridiculous? Only to those who will not see.