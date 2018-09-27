Reps. Meadows, Jordan call on Rosenstein to testify

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 26, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

We have huge, massive breaking news from the Politico, Wall Street Journal just literally seconds ago. We're going to break it down for you. We are broadcasting once again live from the swamp, Washington, D.C.

This stench, by the way, has never been worse. Tonight, there is no line that Democrats in this country, the left in this country, will not cross when it comes to stopping the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. All civility, all morality, all decency, all fairness, it has all been thrown right out the window. And right now, tonight, we are in a trench fight for what are the fundamental rights of all Americans.

Democrats clearly now on a witch hunt, clearly hell-bent on destroying the name, the character, the career and even the family of Judge Kavanaugh without any due process. Zero presumption of innocence or even an added dose of common sense.

You have a sleazy attention seeking lawyer by the name of Michael Avenatti, all leading the way, the number one guest on fake news CNN and MSNBC. And he, along with Nancy Pelosi and Maxine waters are the new leaders of the Democratic Party, which is now becoming a party of mob rule. No due process, no presumption of innocence.

We're going to preview and review all of today's breaking news and we will go through it slowly and will set the stage for what is tomorrow's extremely important hearing, where Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser, Professor Christine Ford, will rightfully have a chance to speak. So, we will now in the next hour separate fact from fiction, justice from injustice. We will talk about Constitution and due process and bring some sanity to one of the single most important processes in our federal government.

And we'll do that in tonight's D.C. sewer swamp opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. We're going to go through all of this very, very slowly, very precisely. There's lots of ground to cover in the last two minutes, even breaking news I'll get to in a second.

So, tomorrow morning, we will finally get a chance to witness one of the most important hearings in history of Supreme Court nominations. As I've said many times, the 36-year-old allegation made by Professor Christine Ford against Judge Kavanaugh, I've said from the beginning, should be taken seriously. And it has been by Republicans, by the president.

And at 10:00 a.m., in an open hearing, they will lay it all on the table and in the U.S. Senate, they will make an informed decision about Judge Kavanaugh. Remember, their constitutional role is advice and consent.

And, of course, context is very, very important. Forty years of one's life is very important. Judge Kavanaugh has been in the public spotlight for all these decades and because of his work, he is literally faced, he has passed six deep background FBI checks.

Those that know Kavanaugh the best, I school friends in college friends, those that went to law school, girlfriends, colleagues, fellow judges, clerks, those people that have all worked with him, parents of the girls he coached in basketball and other sports, Democrats and Republicans, have all praised Kavanaugh for his character, his judgment, his friendship, who he is. Throughout his entire life, he never -- until what, 12 days ago, faced any allegation of any sexual misconduct ever.

And Judge Kavanaugh has had one of the most extensive track records of any federal judge and he worked one of the most highest profile federal courts. He's been there for years.

And we also know that Professor Ford and her groping allegations against him have a lot of issues. We're going to go step-by-step through every allegation tonight. These charges were made to congressional Democrats, and while just a few weeks ago, not an independent law enforcement agency. And, by the way, the claim dates back to when Ford and Kavanaugh were in high school 36 years ago and Ford cannot remember a date, a location of the alleged incident. She can't remember what happened before or after the incident.

The four witnesses that Ford listed to corroborate her claims, all of them deny what she is alleging and Professor Ford is represented by an attorney who pointed out on this show is a left-wing activist who once vowed to resist Donald Trump at every level and his inconsistent on important issues involving sexual harassment in the workplace. She didn't believe Paula Jones, obviously, she defended Al Franken.

Now, despite all of these warning signs, it is so important that Professor Ford and Judge Kavanaugh speak under oath. It's important to take it seriously. Now, Republicans and the president have made every accommodation possible.

And tonight, Democrats are doing the exact opposite. They have already convicted Judge Kavanaugh before even hearing from him, or Professor Ford. The left, so many of them, rushing to judgment on two other uncorroborated claims against Kavanaugh, allegations that are so salacious, they will literally tonight make your head spin.

Now, the second claim that came out in the "New Yorker" magazine was so outrageous, so unsubstantiated that even the Trump-hating "New York Times" refused to officially report on it. In this case, a woman named Deborah Ramirez. She alleges that in the 1980s, Kavanaugh might have exposed himself to her at a drunken college party. Ramirez herself, she wasn't totally sure if it was Kavanaugh, if he was the perpetrator.

According to her own words, her own account she became, quote, quickly inebriated at the party. She was, quote, her own words, foggy and slurring her words and Ramirez even acknowledged that she had significant memory gaps from that evening.

Now, those Ramirez listed witnesses in her case to the incident, they've all flatly denied her charge, including her own best friends. Not a single person corroborating her story, not one.

And tonight, just moments ago, we learned there is another accuser now making an anonymous hearsay claim about an incident that took place between Kavanaugh and a woman in 1998 and this anonymous NBC News report is obviously a report that I doubt NBC News would ever make about Tom Brokaw or Matt Lauer or Andy Lack. They wouldn't do it about people that they've worked with or have worked with over the years.

So the question is, how was Judge Kavanaugh now supposed to defend himself from now an anonymous accuser at the 11th hour?

Which now brings us to the single most sickening allegation that the left wants you to believe as absolute fact. It was brought into the public domain by -- you know him, he's on, what, fake news CNN every hour on the hour and if he is not there, he's over on conspiracy TV MSNBC -- Michael Avenatti, the bombastic, untrustworthy and fame-seeking attorney who made it his life's mission to resist and hate Donald Trump, which is fine.

Avenatti's client in this case is a woman named Julie Swetnick. And at this late hour, she is alleging that between 1981 and 1983, that she attended at least 10 parties, where she claims that Judge Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge routinely drugged female partygoers. That this happened regularly, almost on a weekend basis, and even in the summer, it an organized scheme to either give them grain alcohol or give them drugs, to gang rape, train rape these victims.

She also claims to have witnesses on many occasions, and also claims to have been the victim of a gang rape where Kavanaugh was present, although she did stop short of naming Kavanaugh as one of the alleged rapists. So, she's saying that they would attend parties, this was supposed to be a regular, almost weekly practice, where gang rape took place, and girls, young girls were drugged and raped.

And she said nothing and 36 years, nor did anybody else who ever went to any of these parties. Not a single person. No specific locations, no specific dates were given, no names were given other than Mark Judge and Judge Kavanaugh. No other witnesses listed, no one has corroborated these claims.

And during the alleged time period, Swetnick would have been enrolled in college while Kavanaugh would have been a 15 or 16-year-old high school student. She described boys waiting in line to rape drugged women. And she said she went to at least ten of these parties and many more happened and nobody ever told the teacher, a law enforcement representative, a parent, anybody, everyone that was a part of this all kept it secret.

In a statement, Kavanaugh reacted to this. This is what he said. This is ridiculous and from the twilight zone. I don't know who this is and this never happened.

And today, just hours after these allegations became public, 64 high school acquaintances and friends of Judge Kavanaugh -- they rushed to his defense in a statement, calling these claims, quote: Nonsense. We never witnessed any behavior that even approaches what is described in this allegation. It is reprehensible and the extensive amount of time we have collectively spent with Brett Kavanaugh, we do not recall having ever met someone named Julie Swetnick, nor did we ever observe Brett engaging in any conduct resembling that described in Ms. Swetnick's so-called declaration.

Remember, Judge Kavanaugh told our own Martha MacCallum he was a virgin throughout all of high school and most of college. Can't believe we are discussing this, but we are. Here's what he said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JUDGE BRETT KAVANAUGH, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE NOMINEE: People generally in high school, I think all of us have done things in high school that we look back on in high school and regret or cringe a bit. But I'm -- that's not what we are talking about. We are talking about an allegation of sexual assault.

I never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter. And the girls from the schools I went to and I were friends.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST, "THE STORY": So you are saying that they're all these years in question, you are a virgin?

KAVANAUGH: That's correct.

MACCALLUM: You never had sexual intercourse with anyone in high school?

KAVANAUGH: Correct.

MACCALLUM: And through what years in college, since we are probing into your personal life here?

KAVANAUGH: Many years after, I'll leave it at that. Many years after.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, today, Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted out, quote: I have a difficult time believing that any person could continue going to, according to the affidavit, 10 parties over a two-year period where women were routinely gang raped and not reported.

And Graham continues, quote: Why would any reasonable person continue to hang around people like this? Why would any person continue to put their friends and themselves in danger? Isn't there some duty to warn others?

And also breaking just moments before we came on air, new reports that a restraining order was filed against Julie Swetnick by her ex-boyfriend. That was in 2001. Her boyfriend tonight telling the "Politico", quote: Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife, threatening to do harm to my baby at that time. And then she said in a telephone conversation with "Politico", I know a lot about her, she's not credible at all. He said, not at all.

Look what The Wall Street Journal is reporting just literally minutes ago. Roughly a decade ago, Ms. Swetnick was involved in a dispute with a former employer, New York Life Insurance Company, over a sexual harassment complaint that she filed. According to people familiar with the matter representing her in the complaint was the firm run by Deborah Katz, the lawyer currently representing Dr. Ford and the company ultimately reached a financial settlement with Ms. Swetnick, according to people in The Wall Street Journal.

Now, despite everything we have now showed you, you have, and this is where we are at a crisis in this country. Many in the left, many in the media, the Democratic Party, they have already convicted judge Kavanaugh of what a horrific, life shattering claims and we've got the evidence. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a monumental defining moment this week when you have someone like Cosby going to prison and in the same breath, having Kavanaugh possibly going to the highest court in the land.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And to be honest, that is very much a white male Republican defense. To say, oh, I was a virgin, I could not have potentially sexually assaulted a woman.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Part of this backlash that we are seeing right now comes from a culture of sexism and paternalism in this country, with the patriarchy in this country has controlled everything, has silenced women, generation after generation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is the patriarchy on full display. This is the patriarchy on full display.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Brett, Kavanaugh, I never did anything wrong. I mean, that, to me, was -- it was just not believable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do we allow the sexual predator in chief, the admitted sexual predator in chief, to place people on the Supreme Court. He is picking the type of people that are essentially like him. And this thing a whole investigation now, it should not go forward.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: While the left, the media, and the Democrats all rush to judgment, many others rightfully are questioning why someone with serious criminal claims would utilize the services of the very political, the very anti-Trump, maybe wanting to run for president, sleazy lawyer named Michael Avenatti.

Earlier today, the president had this to say about him. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: If you take a look at this lawyer that just came out, he's a lowlife. He represented Democrats and nobody ever talks about that. He's a Democrat lawyer. Not a very good one, but he is a Democrat lawyer.

So, it's a horrible con game. I think the people are finding it out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I want everyone to think about this because I believe Americans are fair-minded. This isn't about Republicans or Democrat tonight at all. It is not about liberal or conservative, either.

Michael Avenatti, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, now the new faces of the Democratic Party. We have an election in 41 days. Avenatti gearing up for a presidential run?

This is now, and this is what we got to think about -- this is now a party of no due process, no rule of law, no Constitution, zero presumption of innocence. Do you know, it's in the last 12 days I can't find a single Democrat that is willing to defend the principle of presumption of innocence and due process? By the way, the party of Bill Clinton and Keith Ellison.

So, tonight, what we are seeing from Michael Avenatti on the people on the left in this country, sadly, I tell you this all the time. They use this tactic every two and four years, character assassination. It's the number one tool in the Democratic playbook, something the president called out early today and a powerful press conference.

How often do I say every two or four years, they're going to call Republicans racist? How horrible is that? Sexist and misogynist, xenophobic, and homophobic, Islamophobic, Republicans want dirty air and water and they want children to die and they want to throw granny over the cliff.

We've now gotten used to it. But to say that about people, every election season, to do this with every Supreme Court nominee, here's what the president said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They are actually con artists because they know what quality this man is and they've destroyed a man's reputation and they want to destroy it even more. I think people will see that in the midterms, what they have done to this family, the beautiful children of his, and what they have done to his wife.

And they know it is a big, fat con job. They go into a room, and I guarantee you, they laugh like hell at what they have pulled off on you and on the public. They laughed like hell.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, the president, he knows the shameful tactics of the left firsthand. Remember during the presidential election, remember when "The New York Times," I think it was top fold, they falsely accused President Trump of sexual misconduct, so-called bombshell story.

Well, the only problem is the source of "The Times" used denied Trump ever acted inappropriately. We know because we interviewed some of them, a number of them. Here's what the president said about that earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I was accused by I believe it was four women. You can check with Sean Hannity. You can check with Fox because they covered it very strongly, who got paid. Excuse me, excuse me. I was accused by four or five women who got paid a lot of money to make up stories about me.

We caught them in the mainstream media refused to put that on television. They refused to even write about it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We actually followed up on that program, everyone else in the media ignoring and going along with "The New York Times" and what they put out. Well, I actually did some reporting and had the opportunity to interview the women from "The Times" fake new story.

Here's what they said after The Times made the accusation. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROWANNE BREWER LANE: I've never seen him be anything but a gentleman, a very gracious to women and respectful of women. And anybody that tells me that I saw that it is wrong. He wasn't that way to me. He wasn't that way to anybody I met.

I met a lot of women when he was around. He employs a lot of women. He deals with a lot of women and he respects them and they respect him.

CARRIE PREJEAN BOLLER: I basically, you know, wouldn't give them a story and then they came out with their own version of it and took, you know, something out of my book and totally twisted it and made it so negative. And I have nothing but positive things to say about Donald Trump.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I don't remember the retraction in The New York Times either.

Now, the left's character assassination strategy didn't start with President Trump, it's a time-tested practice from the Democratic Party.

Remember what they did to Reagan's nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, Robert Bork? He was never confirmed because of the fear-mongering, slander, outright lies from, of all people, a guy that left a woman to die and told nobody after he drove his car into a river, and he walked away and went home and went to bed? Chappaquiddick Kennedy.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TED KENNEDY, D-MASS, FORMER U.S. SENATOR: Robert Bork's America is a land of which women would be forced into back alley abortions. Black would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens' doors in midnight raids and school children could not be thought about evolution. Writers and artists would be censured at the whim of government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And then a few years later, of course, Democrats tried to drag Supreme Court justice, has become one of the finest justices in our generation, Clarence Thomas, through the mud, 1991. Senate Democrats pulled out his former colleague Anita Hill making sexual harassment allegations against him.

Sound familiar?

This character assassination was so vicious and so horrible, so nasty, Justice Thomas called it a high-tech lynching. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLARENCE THOMAS, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: This is a circus, it's a national disgrace. And from my standpoint as a black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deigned to think for themselves, to do for themselves, to have different ideas. And it is a message that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you. You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured by a committee of the U.S. Senate, rather than hung from a tree.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, the circus of disgrace is back in Washington and these tactics don't stop at the Supreme Court nominees, many also try to destroy the character. I know, I was in Atlanta at the time of the Olympic bombing. Richard Jewell falsely accused as being the lone bomber. He fit the profile because he lived with his mother.

He was listening to my radio show at the time and said I was the only one that stood up for him, at least gave him the presumption of innocence. It changed my life.

They also smeared falsely accused -- remember the Duke lacrosse team? We didn't rush to judgment on the show.

And let's not forget with the left did in Ferguson. Darren Wilson was found innocent in that case. Remember Baltimore, Freddie Gray? All the people saying he would be convicted.

Trayvon Martin, George Zimmerman. How many times did the president at the time, Obama, rush to judgment? The Cambridge police acted stupidly.

During every big moment, so many in the left, so many in the press rushed to judgment for pure political gain. There's no presumption of innocence ever with these people when it comes to politics. Harry Reid lies about Mitt Romney in 2012 and said he hasn't paid taxes in ten years. And when asked about it later after the election and Romney lost, he boasts about it. He's proud of his lie.

This happens every election season. One of the biggest smeared jobs of all comes from Christopher Steele's dirty dossier. A document bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC to lie to you, the American people, to rig an election in this country and then to destroy a president after with absurd, untrue, salacious claims like this.

Trump's, quote, perverted conduct in Moscow included hiring the presidential suite at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel where he knew president and Mrs. Obama had stayed on one of their official trips to Russia, and defiling the bed where they had slept by employing a number of prostitutes to perform golden showers, in other words, urination, a show in front of him.

Well, during an interrogatory in Great Britain, Christopher Steele, under the threat of perjury, he said that that dossier, it is raw intelligence. There is a 50 50/50 chance.

Those lies were spread to you of the American people. Hillary paid for it, Russian allies of all things.

Yet the left push these unverified and uncorroborated claims throughout the highest levels of our government right into the gullible media, their arm that pushes their propaganda. And as you can see, the left's attempt to destroy the lives of people with baseless claims, it is a clear, obvious and now predictable pattern.

These are real people unfortunately, these are real lives when you say that someone is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a gang rapist, real families. Democrats, using all of them, pawns in a political game, no due process and no perception of innocence.

How would you feel if it was you, America, tonight? Because this is the modern Democratic Party. They have now defined of themselves as a party of slanderous, smear, character assassination and a party of besmirchment. This is clearly who they are because I can't find a Democrat now saying they believe in the presumption of innocence. This now defines them.

They only one power for themselves. Are they talking about the economy, about security for the American people? This is why every fair-minded American has a right to be skeptical tonight.

What you are witnessing is one of the ugliest smear campaigns in history. If America doesn't get this right, there will be no good people in this country that ever want to serve their country for decades to come. Why would they? They are not doing it for the money.

Democrats are now the party of no due process. They are the party of no presumption of innocence. They are not the party that believes in the Constitution. Has one Democrat said, presumption of innocence?

I haven't heard them. And you want to know why? Because they all seem to believe when politics in play, when power is in play, that's what matters.

All of this, I hope you remember in 41 days.

Here with reaction, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce, former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Joe diGenova, Fox News contributor, Sara carter. And one of Judge Kavanaugh's former high school girlfriends, Maura Kane, is with us.

We're going to start with you, Tammy Bruce, in New York.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Sean, it's just an astounding monologue you gave but it's a reminder to everyone how -- what the horrible situation we are in. Now, as you know, for a couple of weeks now, I have been concerned about the attitude that has been perpetrated here about sexual assault victims. I claimed that we should watch out for women not being believed because of the attitude of what's happening here and how now this claims are not being used as a political football, as a political bomb if you will.

With this new claim, it is so fantastical, literally unbelievable. We are now in a position where everyone is looking at this, questioning the nature of accusations because now they are simply being used for political reasons. It's shameful. It's shocking.

And the other argument is, Sean, that people said, well, you know, the due process and the presumption of innocence for a court room, this is not a courtroom. In fact, and I just -- obviously that's not true. That is a standard for all of us throughout our civil and social society, that what we do in law and in the judicial framework must be a reflection of how we treat each other in civil life, in business, legally, and socially, because if we -- this will seep into -- it's already, of course, a factor in colleges, but it will move into businesses, that accusations will be enough.

It will move into our social sphere, and our relationships in general, in society. This is supposed to be the modeling of how we treat other Americans and our neighbors. The left wants division, and is relying so much on hatred that they wanted to flow over onto the rest of us.

And we have a chance, as you know, in November, to reject it. And, right now, Kavanaugh is just a symbol in my opinion now, a symbol of what the left wants to destroy.

HANNITY: Joe diGenova, you have been in this town with this extension for a long time. Have you ever seen anything this bad?

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA: No, I haven't and I think Senator Feinstein has set in motion one of the great tragedies in American history. She has introduced and besmirched the United States senate. She has purposely tried to ruin a good man.

But more than that, she has tried to ruin his wife and his two daughters. This is a disgraceful performance by the Democratic Party.

And let me say this to Mazie Hirono, the Hawaiian senator, who -- Democrat, who told all the men of America to shut up.

Tonight, I say to her, shut up, Senator, shut up. I'm sick of you, I'm sick of Dianne Feinstein. I'm sick of Senator Blumenthal and all the Democrats who have one thing in mind. They want power. They thirst for power. And they don't care who they ruin in the process.

This is a moment of disgrace for the United States Senate and if they don't confirm him to the United States Senate, the Republicans will lose the Senate. This is a national disgrace.

HANNITY: I have known you for many, many years and you've never told anybody to shut up in your life. Could you imagine anybody saying to any woman ever, shut up, and what the reaction would have been?

DIGENOVA: Yes. It's just amazing and I'm so sick of the Democrats on this committee, what they are doing. Not just to Judge Kavanaugh, to the country.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: But it's not -- and you are absolutely right, but it's also about women. And Tammy Bruce brought up a good point. These assassination attempts on Kavanaugh and his family, and leaves the rest of the women that actually have a reason to complain, a reason to go to the law, now, they're going to be treated -- how are we going to be treated as women after this happened?

And so, Sean, I think we have a man whose family has been just besmirched, as you said, in the press. He's just ripped apart. And now, I think the only thing for us to do is to sit back, let him speak, let's hear him out. You are innocent until proven guilty in this country.

HANNITY: Maura, you were the high school girlfriend. This is the time that all these allegations are being made. You stated obviously you've known him all this time. Did you ever hear any of this? Is this the person you knew in any way?

MAURA KANE, DATED KAVANAUGH IN HIGH SCHOOL: Never. The very first accusation, the alleged, you know, attack by Dr. Ford, I was surprised and skeptical, I didn't believe it.

But then, the more recent accusations are absolutely preposterous. They are ridiculous. They do not even fit in with anything remotely close to Brett Kavanaugh or our high school life. There's no way.

HANNITY: It seems that on so many high school, college, law school, Bush administration, all those people -- Sara, yes?

CARTER: Yes. And I was going to say, look, Brett -- Judge Kavanaugh had five or six FBI thorough background investigations.

Now this isn't just FBI paper trail, Sean. They actually go to your friends, they interview your neighbors, they go back to people you knew in high school, in college, they interview your employers, they ran criminal background checks. None of that came out. None of that in five or six of those investigations.

HANNITY: Let me go back to Tammy. Tammy, when you look at Professor Ford, I don't have a problem with her being heard. And the people that she mentioned, they all contradict her story.

BRUCE: Right.

HANNITY: And then if you look at the New Yorker piece, which should never have printed, even the New York Times said that Ms. Ramirez in that particular case was calling people from Yale. New York Times is saying. And they talked to dozens of people and said, do you remember it? I'm not sure. And then you have this allegation.

So we are going to believe that somebody went to one party, gang rape, drugging women, inebriated, boys lining up to rape a girl one at a time, and that it never came out by anybody ever in 36 years? We're supposed to believe that tonight.

BRUCE: I don't -- first of all. No one is. And again this is what our problem is now. Because there are women who have not been heard, who have not justice, who have not been believed, and this is our struggle with women.

But many of whom, if not a majority, have not experienced sexual harassment, sexual assault, and we make different choices about how to handle those things, but we've been working for generations to be taken seriously.

Senator Feinstein and the Democrats, supposedly the champions for women with this process have denigrated all of us. Now look, I think that of all of the allegations, perhaps Professor Ford's was the most plausible, but when her own witnesses said it had not happened or contradicted her, it became a problem.

And this is the thing that all three accusations have in common. No witnesses, no specifics, no corroboration, or in fact even a contradiction, and the inability to corroborate. The inability to do so, all three.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Joe?

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY, COLUMBIA: Ms. Swetnick goes to 10 parties allegedly while she's in college to high parties where women are gang raped. She never reported it to anybody. She says she is gang raped. She never reported to anybody. No police report.

Look, Dr. Ford, in addition, when you read her biography in the Washington Post, it's a Rorschach test. She is a very troubled woman, she's had a very troubled past. This never happened. This is a figment of her imagination.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What were Republicans do? What are the Republicans going to do? Because--

(CROSSTALK)

DIGENOVA: They all should all shut up and let all the lawyers ask all the questions. All those senators--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Which I think is fair.

DIGENOVA: -- should keep their mouth shut and let the prosecutor from Arizona--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: They can't--

DIGENOVA: I want them all to shut up. I don't want to see a single Republican senator ask a question.

HANNITY: Last word.

CARTER: I absolutely agree. We need to hear them out and we need to hear Judge Kavanaugh speak. He needs to be able to present his testament.

HANNITY: Last word, Maura.

KANE: The whole thing is outrageous, none of it is true and Brett is going to be OK.

HANNITY: How long did you date him?

KANE: Two months.

HANNITY: Well, thank you so much for being with us.

KANE: You're welcome. I'm happy to be here as well.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: We have a lot to get to tonight. From the sewer, the swamp, the stench horrible here, obviously.

Kristin Fisher joins us with the very latest on the Kavanaugh hearing tomorrow morning. When we come back, the great one, Mark Levin, we'll hear from him. And Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan as we continue from D.C. Stay with us.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with the very latest on Judge Kavanaugh, the controversy, and of course the hearing tomorrow, Fox News Washington correspondent, Kristin Fisher. I get to see you in person once I'm here.

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: I know, great to see you. Welcome to D.C.

HANNITY: Thank you so much. A lot of news.

FISHER: Yes. And you know, there have been a lot of big hearings over the last two years but this one -- this one may be the biggest.

You got a lifetime appointment with the Supreme Court hanging in the balance and at least two new accusers coming out today, though. One is totally anonymous.

And Judge Kavanaugh he's denying all of them. He calls the accusations from Julie Swetnick, who, by the way, shares the same attorney as Stormy Daniels, quote, "ridiculous, and from the twilight zone. I don't know who this is and this never happened."

Now Swetnick claims that she was drugged and gang raped at a party that Kavanaugh was at, 35 years ago. But the focus tomorrow will be entirely on the first accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

President Trump he's continuing to defend his nominee calling it all con job by Democrats. But he also promised to keep an open mind. And really listen to what he has to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You know, believe it or not, I'm going to see what said. It's possible that they will be convincing. I can always be convinced. I have to hear it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: Now in addition to their testimony there's also two key pieces of evidence to watch for tomorrow. The results of Ford's polygraph test which her attorneys claims first that she is telling the truth.

And there is Kavanaugh's handwritten calendar from when he was 17 years old. It places him at places like the beach and baseball games but his attorney say, not at a party like the one that Ford describes.

And you know, that's the problem when you're dealing with claims from 36 years ago, there's just not a lot of hard evidence to back either them up.

HANNITY: Yes. Well, this is obviously problems -- problematic in every case. Kristin Fisher, good to see you in Washington. Thank you--

(CROSSTALK)

FISHER: Good to see you. Thanks, Sean.

HANNITY: Joining us now with reaction, he is the host of CR TV's Levine TV, the host of Life, Liberty, Levin right here on Fox News Channel, by the way, the number one show on Sunday night by far. We call him the great one, Mark Levin.

Mark, I'm just going to throw it right to you. We've seen a lot over the years, I've been doing radio 30 years. I've been at the Fox News Channel since October 1996, it's never been this awful and it's been bad a lot of times.

MARK LEVIN, FOX NEWS HOST: A couple things here, first of all, notice there is no blue dress here. Out of these three accusers, there's not a single eye witness. There's not a single corroborating witness, there's not a single shred of evidence. So that's what they have in common. No case.

But that's exactly why the Democrats believe that only the Senate judiciary committee the Bill of Rights don't apply. Only the Senate judiciary committee the Constitution doesn't apply. No due process and no presumption of innocence because I have to make that case. Because you want to know why?

I believe Brett Kavanaugh. I believe Brett Kavanaugh. The Democrats, their lawyers, their operatives, the Senate, their staffers all scheming around in the shadows, they've come up with literally nothing tangible or concrete.

The reason why they blow this off that it's not a court of law is because that's how totalitarians think. And so, you have people who make accusations, this isn't about women's rights. It's not even about women.

There are millions and millions of women out there many of them watching your show. My wife, my mother, my daughter, my stepdaughter, my mother-in- law, and so forth who don't believe any of this. There are tens of thousands of women who find this entire spectacle, it's not a hearing. It's a spectacle. It's a Roman coliseum they are throwing them to the lines. They find this disgusting.

Liberals don't speak for women. Did Ted Kennedy speak for Mary Jo Kopechne? Did Bill Clinton speak for all the women he sexually assaulted? I don't think so.

Now, people keep saying Brett Kavanaugh had six FBI background investigations. How many background investigations did Ms. Ford have? Zero. How about the other accusers? How many FBI background investigations did they have? Zero.

As a matter of fact it's very interesting to me that all these left-wing Democrat lawyers who represent these accusers, they know where the Montgomery County Police Department is and they haven't walked a single one of their clients into that law enforcement office to file a complaint against Mr. Kavanaugh. They keep talking about the FBI.

The jurisdiction is Montgomery County, Maryland, boys, and you know where it is, don't you go ahead and file your complaints there? And I'll tell you why. Because then the rule of law actually kicks in. And they don't want the rule of law to apply.

And I'm starting to wonder about the Senate judiciary committee, Senate. They are either filled with perverts or totalitarians, it's one or the other. They are gleeful, they are exciting, they are salivating all over this. It is a disgusting spectacle.

Now, a couple of other things I want to mention which is this. Look at this latest example. This lady comes forward, her ex-boyfriend comes forward and Politico reports he doesn't believe a word that she says.

Avenatti, Avenatti is back, the slip and fall porn lawyer. The Democrats embrace him. They embrace the argument. Ms. Ramirez didn't want to come forward. The Democrats staff go find her and try and drag her forward, no corroborating witnesses. Her memory suddenly is HD color clear but she's not going to testify.

Then we have Dr. Ford. I've never understood this Dr. Ford issue. She wanted to remain private so where did she go? To the Washington Post?

Now here's the thing. I keep hearing all over television, of course, I want to hear what Dr. Ford has to say. Of course, she has the right to say. Well, of course, we all want to hear what Dr. Ford has to say. That Dr. Ford is an adult. She's a professor. She has a Ph.D. She's made an allegation against another human being. She needs to be crossed-examined aggressively. She's not the bubble lady. She needs to be questioned.

When somebody accuses somebody of a horrific crime, 36 years after the fact said nothing to anybody else that we know of, at least there is no witness of any kind. The four people she mentioned say, no, that's not true.

Ms. Ford needs to be questioned and thoroughly. And I want the American people to understand something, this entire process from Bork to Clarence Thomas, and all the rest up to now has been hijacked by the radical left.

Look at the Democrats on this committee, it's the most radical bunch imaginable. You got Gillibrand, you've got Feinstein, Durbin, Kamala Harris, Booker, all from dark blue states. One party states who are trying to appeal the most radical crazies in their party. We need to stand up to this.

HANNITY: All right. Mark Levin, thank you. And can you imagine that, 10 parties, boys lining up and drugging women, nobody ever said anything and it happened more weekends? Unbelievable.

We're going to have more on this when we continue. A lot of breaking news tonight. Mark's show, Life, Liberty, and Levin, Sunday night at 10 p.m. right here on the Fox News Channel.

When we come back, Ed Henry, Congressman Jim Jordan, and Congressman Mark Meadows and the latest on all of this and much more. Also, Rush's take on the events of today, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. As we continue from Washington tonight with our reporting. Ed Henry has been pouring over these newly released Kavanaugh transcripts. Ed, you found some things. Great reporting, what do you got.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Sean, pretty fascinating. Some news outlets running falsely tonight with a report of a fifth accuser against Brett Kavanaugh involving an alleged sexual assault on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985. We've checked it out, it's bogus.

Starting with Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, he's vehemently opposed to a Kavanaugh, he got a phone call from a Rhode Island constituent who claimed early on a Sunday in August '85 a close friend was sexually assaulted on a boat in Newport by two drugged men named Brett and Mark. That's all he had. First names.

The men claimed one of the men was Kavanaugh. The man said he called the senator's office after recognizing Kavanaugh's yearbook photos and news reports.

Senate judiciary investigators ask Kavanaugh earlier this week in a private interview. We got that transcript as you said and just months ago, Kavanaugh declared he has never even been on a boat in Newport saying, quote, "This is just completely made up or at least, not me. I don't know what they're referring to."

When we check it out we found out the man who called the senator's office has a Twitter account. An hour ago, he tweeted, quote, "recanted because I have made a mistake and apologize." In earlier tweets the same man called for a military coup against President Trump and accused the president, yes, of manslaughter.

Sean, it gives you an idea of the onslaught Brett Kavanaugh is facing, the idea of ridiculous allegations that are flying around, some people are running of.

HANNITY: The fourth allegation, NBC News, they wouldn't make it against Matt Lauer or Tom Brokaw, or Andy Lack, but it's OK, if the guy is the president or Judge Kavanaugh.

Joining us now, by the way, we have another story rocking Washington and the bombshell New York Times piece reporting Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein proposed wearing the secret wire to record the president. Lawmakers are now demanding he come testify.

With us we have Freedom Caucus chairman, Congressman Mark meadows in North Carolina, and Congressman from Ohio Jim Jordan. Good to see you both.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: Good to see you.

(CROSSTALK)

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Great to be with you.

HANNITY: That news quickly, we want to get your comments obviously on -- I mean, I don't even know where to begin with what is now unfolding with Judge Kavanaugh.

JORDAN: You know, Sean, I met Judge Kavanaugh at a young lady who intern for us, and more importantly clerk for Judge Kavanaugh. She's the daughter of two of our, probably of some of our best friends from college. And Judge Kavanaugh flew to Morgan's wedding in Madison, Wisconsin. That's the kind of guy he is.

He's a good man and he should be on the court and we know he is eminently qualified and we know he is the right guy for the job. And I hope it happens sooner rather than later.

HANNITY: What happens in the Senate, you know these guys maybe too well.

MEADOWS: Well, I think at the end of the day they'll hear both sides, they'll judge it on the merits of that. But I think the tactics that we're talking about is really distasteful to both sides. You know, when we really look at this, I got a readout that actually was coming from some of the activists and they were telling him how to act, what to wear, how they were coming in.

And quite frankly, coaching them on what to say, these are people that literally do not have a stake in this. They are organized by certain groups to come out and create chaos. What we need are real hearings and let Judge Kavanaugh set up for it.

HANNITY: Let me ask you both about Rod Rosenstein. The president commented about that today.

MEADOWS: Sure.

HANNITY: And said he has been speaking with Rod.

MEADOWS: Yes.

HANNITY: You both know him.

MEADOWS: Yes.

HANNITY: He says he didn't do it. McCabe is one of the ones obviously, his notes were leaked and he's known to lie. What do you think?

MEADOWS: Well, I think the president's statement is consistent with where he's been. He says obviously he's never wanted to fire Rod Rosenstein. He's told that--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I think it's I trap myself.

MEADOWS: Well, and you know whether it's a trap or not I think here's the interesting thing is, is this president is all about transparency. And here we are today, Rod saying he didn't say it, I think he needs to come in before Congress and raise his right hand and swear.

HANNITY: And swear.

MEADOWS: Because I can tell you there are a number of things that Jim and I both know about that Rod did say that really needs some accountability.

JORDAN: He needs to be in front of Congress answering questions, do we really want in this country the guy who is in effect running the Justice Department talking about recording the commander in chief's conversations? Even if it's done in jest it should be done in jest, it shouldn't be done at all.

And by the way, this is the same guy who wrote the memo for firing Comey, this is the same guy who hired Bob Mueller. This is the same guy who signed the third FISA and this is the same guy who I believe according to press reports from Fox News threaten to House intelligence committee member because they were trying to get information that I think we were entitled to. So he had better come in front of Congress and answer our questions.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: What about the president declassify unredacted material?

(CROSSTALK)

MEADOWS: We've been on this. And listen. Here's the interesting thing. You know Jim and I had been talking about Rod Rosenstein, the DOJ, FBI for months and months and months. The only way for the American people to judge is to declassify these documents and get them out.

Let's do the 302 Ohr interviews, because you know what? It would be very illuminating and we'll know very quickly--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Is there any chance, because the president mentioned two foreign countries. Is there any chance that our intelligence community farmed out violating the fourth amendment or the Constitution? Why are you laughing, Mr. Jordan?

JORDAN: Look, all I'm saying--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: If that's a laughing issue, not (Inaudible) Hannity.

MEADOWS: You are over the target, let's put it that way.

JORDAN: Lots of information we need to save as soon as possible.

HANNITY: Thank you both for what you are doing.

JORDAN: Thank you.

MEADOWS: No, thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: Thank you. All right. When we come back, Rush Limbaugh weighs in on the Kavanaugh latest allegations as we continue. You can smell the stench right here in the studio, we are in the nation's capital, D.C.

HANNITY: So, earlier today, interestingly, Rush Limbaugh reassessed one of his predictions that we happened to air Monday on this program. And he said that if Republicans did not confirm Kavanaugh, they could, quote, "kiss the midterms goodbye." In the wake of the latest accuser, Rush said this today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, TALK SHOW HOST: The outrage was originally going to be at Republicans for caving to all of this, but now we're past that. Because one of the things I believe is truly happening, I think fence-sitters, and casual news consumers, people that are not ideologically involved like you and I are, people who are not so called news junkies.

I think they are watching this and I think they are just getting livid because this is so far outside the bounds of what even our degraded politics has come to be, in terms of normal. This is so even beyond that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: In 41 days, Rush is right, you have all the power. This is insanity.

All right. We will always be fair and balanced. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura is in the next studio. We'll be back in D.C. tomorrow. How are you?



