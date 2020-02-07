Rep. Nunes: President Trump needs to continue talking about how Democrats did him and his family dirty

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," February 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. And Trump is on the warpath. He's taking no prisoners. Sean and I were just talking about while delivering two fiery speeches. We have Donald Trump Junior, Devin Nunes with more live reaction in just moments. But first, unite to fight. That's the focus of tonight's Angle.

Abuse of office. Now that was one of the charges rejected in the Senate impeachment trial, but the Democrats should have filed the article against themselves because they are the ones who are guilty of abusing their office and the public's trust.

The President has been hunted, hounded, defamed and investigated since the day he announced his run for the White House. Democrats, the deep state and the media all conspired together to undermine his presidency by relentlessly impugning his character. He was a Russian stooge, remember that. Putin was blackmailing him. He was running a criminal enterprise. It was all false. All of it.



They even went after his family, even the First Lady.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Most rugged pair of construction stilettos. She's definitely digging in an escape tunnel right, I mean.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So, it's OK for Donald Trump Junior and Eric Trump to do business all over the world. It's OK.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think that the bullseye in the family right now, it's on Jared Kushner.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They really are my family they basically are they not.

Are they dead inside. They paid off. I mean what's their deal.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, yes and yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, yes and yes. Then they impeached him and they tried to remove him from office using a fake whistleblower who still hasn't had the guts to show his face. There was no impeachable conduct. There were no crimes. There was never intent to commit any and yet Adam Schiff wanted to inflict maximum pain on this President, 10 months before the next election.

And now, it gets me. Even after the President's acquittal, the Democrats are hinting at more impeachment. It's all they know how to do. And they even do that badly. What was the President expected to do after all this.

Thank them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You think he's going to try to heal the country? Not a chance.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was mean spirited. It was poisonous. It was spiteful.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Unscripted, vindictive.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is somebody in deep psychological distress right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If this was a thoughtful person, he would have said look I've been acquitted, it's really now time to heal the nation. But he can't seem to do that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What do they want, a bouquet of roses sent to Capitol Hill. The people who speculated about sending him to jail after he left office are the people who threatened to have his lawyers disbarred, those people, whose phony investigations bankrupted good people



Donald Trump left a really comfortable life to run in hopes of making America a richer and more powerful country. And he has. The Democrats only response was to plot and connive and conspire against him, regardless of the facts, regardless of the damage that it would do to our country.

I was thinking about this today as I was sitting in that room watching him speak fiery as ever thanking people and also calling out all the right people. I thought to myself you know it didn't have to be this way. The Democrats could have tried to understand Trump voters, the people that Hillary called deplorable. They might have even tried to appeal to them.

They could have moved expeditiously, the Democrats to pass legislation that they actually agreed with, like the USMCA instead of sitting on it for a year. They could have passed an infrastructure bill, instead they just pulled stupid stunts.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Democratic leaders walked out of a White House meeting just a short time ago after what Nancy Pelosi described as a presidential meltdown.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the meeting after some name calling, accusing the President of having a "meltdown" over Syria.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: See how it's all in sync. Democrats wouldn't even confirm mid-level political appointees of Donald Trump. And, of course, they went scorched earth on Kavanaugh. Their surrogates filed lawsuits against commonsense immigration rules and enforcement and runaway judges issued nationwide injunctions that made our country less safe and tie the hands of law enforcement. So Trump was right after all this, he needed to blow off a little steam today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Adam Schiff is a vicious, horrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person. And if I didn't fire James Comey, we would have never found this, because when I fire that sleazebag, all hell broke out.

It was evil. It was corrupt. It was dirty cups. It was leakers and liars.

It was all. These people have gone stone cold crazy, but I've beaten them all my life and I'll beat them again if I have to.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He torched him, it got hot in there. But he's exactly right. And excuse me if I don't give a fire extinguisher to the people who've been throwing flames at the President since Inauguration Day.

When they say that we need more civility in politics, what they really mean is they want total control where they call the shots, you sit down, you shut up, and you just keep shoveling taxes to Washington to pay for programs, by the way that don't work and that you never supported.

The Democrats are a party spent. They're a party at war with itself, one that even in defeat has grown corrupt and decadent. Its establishment can't even count votes in Iowa or didn't want to count. They're either incompetent or the ultimate election meddlers.

The Democrats love things during the Bush years though, didn't they, when Republicans mostly played nice and whenever the Democrat critics hit them really hard. And how did that all work out for the GOP in the end?

The President has demonstrated that at the same time, all this stuff going on, all the attacks that he can and will work with pretty much anyone. And he has, he's done this with incredibly smart and even powerful leaders who have a lot of scary weapons. He's worked with people like President Xi of China. But Nancy Pelosi sits on her hands. She smirks. She rips up paper.

She storms out of room. She points and she pulls other stunts. She doesn't want to work with him. What has she actually accomplished, other than emboldening the radicals in her own party?

And by the way, do not believe for a second that this divisiveness and vitriol is only because of Trump and the Trump era. He caused it all. They relentlessly made fun of George W. Bush for being a dumb jock, and they called him a warmonger. They even ridiculed John McCain for marrying a rich wife who had eight houses. They accused Mitt Romney of being a vulture capitalist and mean to dogs. They even trashed Sarah Palin's special needs child. Today is Ronald Reagan's birthday. My old boss. They said, he was just a stupid actor who slept in the afternoons.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: These are vicious people. They stick together historically. I'm not talking now. They stick together like glue.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Again, he's right. Then they do. But when the Democrats threw down the gauntlet and tried to beat us an open combat this time around, they were met by an actual fighter. America elected a brawler like Trump and rejected a baller like Mitt. And that's the Angle.



Congressman Devin Nunes, a man who himself has been vilified, smashed and smeared in much of the same fashion, joins us now. Congressman, you were there in the room. The President's getting smashed and hit again because of his tone and because he, I guess, didn't send a fruit basket to Nancy and Adam.



REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Well, I thought the best thing today was and I found out about this when I walked out. He actually had a speech. He was going to go out there and give a speech that his people had worked on. They had approved everything in it. And as you know, when you were there, he said, no, I'm not going give a speech. We're just going to celebrate today.

He's had a list of all the people there. He went around the room, was introducing people. The President needed to do that. And the American people need to continue to hear this. The more times the President can talk about how dirty they were to him, his family, to anyone who got involved in this, trying to get to the truth, he needs to do it.



INGRAHAM: I mean, if we had time, we really would have played some of the golden oldies of the past three years. Just so people realize he didn't just pop out today after a week or two or two months or three months of difficult attacks during impeachment that were all lies. This has been built up over 4.5 years of what they've done to him since he announced in

2015 that he was running.

NUNES: Right.

INGRAHAM: And he's had just about enough of it. And I can tell you, I've had just about enough of it. I'm all for a vigorous debate and things get tough. Big deal. No problem. But when you say, you're guilty of treason, you're working with Vladimir Putin. You're running a criminal enterprise and you go after Melania and you go after his kids who gave up their own cushy life, who are working in the White House.



NUNES: Well, one thing we know, when they run out of ideas, they go to Russia.

INGRAHAM: It's all they have.

NUNES: Even today in the Capitol, right across the street here, we had one of the Democrats in a committee hearing actually float the idea that the reason the Iowa debacle is going on possibly could be because of the Russians. It's incredible. They never stopped blaming Russia.



INGRAHAM: Well, today we had some of the other folks melting down. Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC and a few others continue the tradition of what we what we shared with our viewers tonight. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He was attacking and making clear the consequences for anyone that crosses him. If you stand with me, if you'll be one of my sycophants, you can come to the White House and I will praise you on national television, you'll be part of the team and you'll be rewarded. And if you're not, I will come at you with everything I have.

NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: So anyway, I saw this on a team. It's a Mafia family.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That's a shock that Trump doesn't just rush to the set of MSNBC to join them for real conversation about China trade, Syria, anything.



NUNES: The most important thing that the president has done, of all the things that he's done, are very important. But he's finally outed the media. The media in this town has been corrupt and it took somebody like Trump to finally bring them out of their shell to where now they'll just openly go out. They'll tweet about it late at night. They get drunk, they send drunk tweets out. And they're vicious to him and Republicans. And I continue to try to get our Republicans to wake up in the capital. We should not be talking to the mainstream media. They are assassins. They're working for the other team.



INGRAHAM: Today, Marie Yovanovitch, former Ambassador to Ukraine who Trump relieved of her duty headline, these are turbulent times, but we will persist and prevail. I'd always sort of that our institutions would forever protect us against individual transgressors. But it turns out that our institutions need us as much as we need them. They need the American people to protect them, but they'll be hollowed out overtime, unable to serve and protect our country. Apparently, Marie Yovanovitch thinks that she has a life tenure right to be ambassador to any country.



NUNES: Well, look, there's a reason why she got fired, OK. And this is one of the things we could never really get out because we couldn't bring in witnesses. But, you know, we had people that we were ready to bring in that said that she was anti-Trump espousing anti Trump administration views while she was Ambassador of Ukraine. It's her boss.

So, she's lucky that we couldn't bring any actual witnesses.

INGRAHAM: What's your power now--

NUNES: People wanted to testify against her.

INGRAHAM: What's your power in the minority to get answers?

NUNES: Well, all we can do, we don't have subpoena power. So, if they don't give us witnesses and you know, that's the whole I mean, we talked about this last time.



INGRAHAM: You've got to win back.

NUNES: We've got to win the majority.

INGRAHAM: You've got to win back. That's the ultimate punishment for what they've done.



NUNES: That is correct. And if we win back the House, then you get Schiff and Nadler, and these guys--

INGRAHAM: But you're going to win it back by giving roses to the other side by saying, oh, I'm so sorry, you impeached me.

NUNES: I think we win--

INGRAHAM: Or do you win it back by being a fighter.

NUNES: We win it. Well, you have to fight. And part of that fight includes not saying stupid things and cooperating with the media who are really working for the Democrats. It's such a key because we're already at disadvantage with the tech companies who are monitoring and building

content--

INGRAHAM: Suppressing tweet. My tweets are suppressed. I mean, it's so obvious. Congressman, we'll be tracking this. Thank you for being with us.

NUNES: Always a pleasure.

INGRAHAM: And you've been in the crosshairs of all of this now for three years yourself. So, thank you.

NUNES: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And for months, Democrats sounded the alarm. Remember, on election meddling, it was hacking by foreign adversaries. Who needs foreign adversaries to hack you when you can screw it up yourselves? Turns out that, you know, we're perfectly capable of discrediting election results all alone.

The New York Times reporting today that the latest Iowa caucus results were riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws. Now, this comes three days after the voting actually took place. It's such a disaster that the campaign of Buttigieg, the self-declared winner of the caucuses, is reportedly contesting the results and accusing the Democrat Party of erroneously awarding Bernie Sanders delegates.

And that things were already embarrassing enough, DNC Chair Tom Perez is now demanding a recanvas of all the results in Iowa. Meanwhile, his party and the media are looking for scapegoats. The first one, racism.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ZERLINA MAXWELL, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: The Iowa caucus is essentially the perfect example of systemic racism. 91 percent of the voters in Iowa are white.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So, yes, the scapegoats would be the actual voters themselves.

And when all else fails, replay this hit. It was mother Russia.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE, D-TEXAS: I hope that the Iowa Democrats will ask for an FBI investigation on the app. I believe that Russia has been engaged and interfering with the number of our elections.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: She did go there. I was actually joking. It actually happened.

And last but not least, it was all the fault of Trump's supporters.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're learning more about why the phone lines used to report results were flooded Monday night. It wasn't just caucus organizers.

The Iowa Democratic Party tells us there were also a bunch of Trump supporters apparently calling in and jamming things up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And we're learning tonight that Iowa was such a mess. The Associated Press is as of this moment, still unwilling or unable or both to declare a winner. Joining me now is Richard Goodstein, Attorney, former Clinton Adviser, and Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, author of the forthcoming book, The MAGA Doctrine. All right, Richard, whose fault is the Iowa debacle?



RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FORMER CLINTON ADVISER: Well, I don't think the Democrats should nominate the head of the Iowa Democratic Party to be their presidential candidate. Look, the fact of the matter is, I don't remember people talking about what a debacle it was when it took 16 days to name Rick Santorum the winner in 2012.

OK. I don't remember anybody coming on this network or anybody else--

INGRAHAM: I was torched about what they did to Santorum.

GOODSTEIN: Well, then fine. So that's not unique to Democrats. Can we at least agree that? We also agree--

INGRAHAM: OK. So, you're comparing that to this.

GOODSTEIN: I'm just saying, can we agree that it's kind of pointless to seize upon who won by point this or point that, it's a question of how many delegates he get to the national convention. So, to kind of be debating, that's all the media is having fun. I get it. That's fine. But in terms of practical, real world consequences, there aren't any attached to exactly--



INGRAHAM: What if you're in that, what if you're in that race, Charlie, and you had put your heart and soul into any state, Iowa or whatever state you're running in, and it's like three days later you're at the next contest already. The narrative is being written, whether it's neck and neck, Bernie and Buttigieg or Biden's in number four, it's just - it's very unsettling.

And again, it's more important now because the Democrats have been railing about the either incompetence or the corruption or perception of corruption in the 2016 election. Now, there's a lot of Democrats. I read all the blogs. They think this was corrupt.



CHARLIE KIRK, TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER: That's exactly right. They kind of just dispelled the analogy back Santorum versus Romney. It didn't take 20 hours to get the first results. The day after that then had to get corrected and re-corrected after that.

I mean, this has been a total and complete disaster riddled with corruption and more questions than anyone has answers for. But look, in that montage you played, Laura, there was something very troubling, which is it seems that the Democrats now just want to blame Iowa. The whole idea of the state being too white that was trending on Twitter, is Iowa too white?

I mean, I don't remember President Obama saying that Iowa was in that category when he won it twice or Iowa was the launch pad of his candidacy in 2008 when he surprisingly beat Hillary Clinton.

Unfortunately, now the Democrat Party is descending into just blaming anyone who does not want to vote for them anymore or does not fit the specific demographic. And it just seems right now that the Democrats are in total complete disarray. And the more they continue to try to alienate Middle America, and people that might not necessarily align with every single one of the radical positions, it's not going to end up well for them politically.



INGRAHAM: Yes, that while the Republicans are in disarray in 2008. OK. I remember it well. They didn't know what they were doing, McCain and then lot of people weren't happy with that. There's a fight on the Right. I mean, so Republicans have been there, too. But Bernie Sanders guys had a very interesting point. I can put this to Richard today where he was talking about turnout and the turnout for a year where they think they can get Trump, not quite where they wanted it. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: But the fact that we've waited three days and now there's talk of another recount. You know, maybe we might want the decisions of the Iowa caucus before the November election. What will not happen again if I have anything to say about it Is a caucus this complicated? And I would have liked to have seen a higher turnout.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, if everybody's so jacked up on getting rid of Trump and miserable in this economy and think Trump's the worst white guy, why are not more people showing up?



GOODSTEIN: I think that's actually a problem. But I think Bernie Sanders is to be faulted for that. The rules are more complicated because of what Bernie Sanders and his people insisted on after 2016. I think the

highlight--

INGRAHAM: After they were robbed.

GOODSTEIN: Well, that's a delusion that Bernie Sanders people and I guess some others believe Hillary Clinton got 4 million more votes, the only reason that was even close is because caucuses, which are radically undemocratic.

INGRAHAM: I've been many times.

GOODSTEIN: Which were entirely undemocratic, where if you're sick, if you have to work or whatever and your vote, you can't submit a vote. That's what caucus is all about and that's where Bernie did well relative to Hillary.

Look, the moderates got 55 percent of the vote. Liberals got 45 in Iowa. So this notion that somehow, you know, the socialists are taking over the Democratic Party was shown again to be wrong. And again, in the generic ballot, Democrats are up six if somehow impeachment. What's happening in Iowa and Trump having this marvelous economy was so great, that wouldn't be.

INGRAHAM: Well, the Trump had a record number of Republican caucus goers turn out, even beat Obama. And I was at the Obama caucuses in 2008. They were amazing. And I knew he was going to be the nominee. Just being in the Des Moines high school because it was electric.

They didn't have the numbers that Trump had. And this is, he's an incumbent as well. So this is - this is for an incumbent. That's just wild. Charlie, where do you think this goes from here? Does Buttigieg go into New Hampshire with some big bump because it's basically a tie in Iowa?



KIRK: Well, potentially. But look, I mean the whole idea of Iowa is not the actual delegate count. It's that 20 minute window you have on election night to get the boost and the attention of the American people and the fundraising appeal and that was robbed by - basically robbed, because of the incompetency of the Democrat Party.

But to go to kind of agree with Richard, I think that's a huge problem for the Democrats and a huge advantage to conservative and Trump supporters, which is if the Democrats can't boost turnout versus 2016 levels maybe a little bit, they boosted it, despite having dozens of field offices in Iowa. And it just absolutely monopolizing the airwaves, tens of millions of dollars being spent, it's a bad sign.



INGRAHAM: All right, gentlemen, thanks so much. And coming up, a Nancy Pelosi meltdown for the ages. The speaker had plenty of insults for the President. His son, Don Jr. is here in moments with the response.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Now, for any of you who somehow, somehow miss Nancy Pelosi's temper tantrum at the State of the Union address. Have no fear because she gave an on core meltdown today.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: The whole State of the Union was beneath the dignity of the White House. To me, likely it was a little sedated peel off that way last year to a state of mind that had no contact with reality whatsoever. A serious breach to start shouting four more years on the floor of the House, you're impeached forever and never getting rid of that scar.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Mean girls. But she ended her barely coherent screed with a warning.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: We will continue to do our oversight to protect and defend the Constitution. But there's cases still exist. If there are others that we see and it's an opportunity, we'll make a judgment at that time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now here to respond is Donald Trump Junior, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization. All right, Don, what is the effect on the country of a House Speaker who wants to engage in this forever impeachment?



DONALD TRUMP JR., EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, TRUMP ORGANIZATION: It's ridiculous. I mean, to watch her and I was in the room right for 90 minutes. She's sitting there making faces, contortions, this that another with every success that my father listed. I mean, it's truly ridiculous.

And to hear Nancy Pelosi talking about protecting the Constitution. I mean, they've run roughshod all over the Constitution. They've made a mockery of the constitution. This thing started as according to The Washington Post, the case for impeachment, the 19 minutes Laura, 19 minutes after my father was inaugurated.



This is what they've been pushing for. I've done 30 hours of testimony.

Hunter Biden, no problem. He can take millions from the Ukraine. He can take billions from China. He can do whatever he wants while his father is VP. It was truly disgusting. So it was pretty interesting to see my father apologizing to the family because he has nothing to apologize for.

They owe him an apology. And more importantly, Laura, they owe the American people an apology for putting them through this nonsense, for spending millions upon millions of dollars investigating and pushing a hoax. But they're able to get away with it because they have a media that is 100 percent complicit, a media with zero ethics and a media that has decided to be the marketing wing of the Democrat Party. That's what we're up against.



INGRAHAM: And today it continued with almost every cable outlet playing Clinton from his acquittal where he came out and did his little apology for a few seconds. Chris Jansing of MSNBC brought that up.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS JANSING, MSNBC HOST: If we thought somehow that the 90 seconds where Bill Clinton came out and apologized after he was acquitted on articles of impeachment might in any way be reflected today, well, we were sorely mistaken.



(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: They wanted him to prostrate himself in front of the people and to the people who've literally tried to destroy him, your family, anyone connected to the administration, even his lawyers who they said they want disbarred.



TRUMP JR.: Well, and that's exactly it. I mean, that's the double standard.

I mean, Bill Clinton lied to the American people under oath. Under oath.

And it's no big deal. Oh, he's such a humble guy. I mean, what was he exactly doing? At least we know who his whistleblower was, right? This is ridiculous.

It's been a farce. And again, they get to get away with it because they have no opposition. They have a media that will just run with whatever they give them. You give them the talking points and they will say it. That's the reality of what has gone on here.

They and the media owe the American people a sincere apology for putting them three years of hell, three years of lies. And yet we still don't have anything. We don't have anything from the FBI. We don't have anything from FISA, they haven't done anything as it relates to Hunter, because if you are on that side, you are 100 percent protecting.

INGRAHAM: And by the way, speaking of the whistleblower, today we find out Bloomberg, this just crossed the wires, that it looks like the White House is moving Lieutenant Colonel Vindman out of the NSC. He was very sanctimonious in his testimony, and at some point Ukraine apparently offered him a defense minister position for whatever reason. But he held himself --

TRUMP JR.: Three times, Laura, three times.

INGRAHAM: -- the protector of all that is good.

TRUMP JR.: If you're a liberal, Laura, that's OK. Just like Hunter Biden can make millions from the Ukraine but I'm pretty sure they would have a problem with Donald Trump J. doing, it, Vindman can be offered those kind of things. So it's about time they are cleaning house and having people who are actually loyal to the Constitution, not loyal to leftist ideologies, and that's what we've seen throughout all of this.

Yovanovitch, she was removed because she was not doing her job. She was not following the president's lead. That is her job. She serves at the pleasure of the president. But if that president is Donald Trump, the media and the leftists will say no, no, it's OK. You can just do whatever you want because it's Donald Trump. If you had that kind of insubordination for Obama, there would be riots in the streets, Laura. They wouldn't even think about letting this go. But because it's Donald Trump, it's an entirely different standard that we will see.

INGRAHAM: Do you hope and do you envision that the U.S. Senate, of course, majority Republican, will try to get answers? We learned that Grassley and Ron Johnson are trying to pursue Hunter Biden regarding Secret Service protection. There are other outstanding questions about whether he was on Air Force One with Joe Biden doing some of this Ukraine business while he was on government aircraft. All these things are floating out there. Are you confident that we are going to get to the bottom of this? How important is this?

TRUMP JR.: Well, given what I have been through myself, not including my father, not including Jared, the rest of the family, just myself, again, by the standard that they used on me, these guys should be testifying for decades, let alone hours, let alone even coming in there. So I really hope that they do. And I really hope that Republicans learn to fight like the Democrats. The Democrats have never shown even a little bit of quarter.

My father does the things that he does because he realizes, unlike so many in our party, that there is no acceptance of an apology. There is no OK.

They will cancel you, they will do whatever it takes to ruin you. There is no one that they won't destroy to put their ideals. You saw that with Brett Kavanaugh. You saw that with the Covington Catholic teenagers whose lives they would destroy to push a nonsense narrative to try to attack Trump and/or conservatism. That's what we're up against.

So I really hope that everyone in the Republican Party stands together like they have reasonably well with the exception of a few traitors that do their own thing because they are vindictive and they can't take that they blew their opportunities. But I hope they get together and I hope they hope they fight like the Democrats, because if we fight and we play the same game, we win. We can play hardball or we can play t-ball, but we better be playing the same game as the Democrats, and they are playing hardball.

INGRAHAM: I think everyone kept saying your dad should have united the country. I think his point today, I think, was unite to fight, fight for America, fight for all the things we believe and our prosperity. We can debate about issues, we always do, and that's good. It's good to debate.

But when impugn the character of people, forget it.

TRUMP JR.: They talk about unity and all of this, but then Nancy Pelosi will rip up his speech in a very well-choreographed and staged event, a speech that's talking about all of the people that he brought up. I don't know if you saw it on my Instagram. All of those incredible American success stories, whether it was a veteran who overcame drug addiction to start a business because of the opportunity zones, whether it was great Americans getting a school opportunity for school choice. Time after time again, and she is more than happy to rip that up. There is no criticism of that.

That's not exactly unity. But again, the media won't talk about that being an un-unifying thing. It's only if Trump is attacked after three years of nonstop attacks, more incoming than any president in history. He is supposed to wit there and say these people are lovely. They are great. They really like me. They tried to destroy him and his family. He should be back up accordingly, and all Republicans should get in line.

INGRAHAM: Don, you have been across the country. We've got to go, but you've been all over the country, all of these really critical states. If you could name one state that you think is critical to flip that Hillary Clinton won last time where you're seeing real signs of hope, just one or two, what would it be?

TRUMP JR.: I think we can do some things out west. The reality is we are going to focus on all of the states. And that's what my father said is in 2016. He has got to be the president for all Americans. That's what he's doing. He's doing things that aren't just conservative things. Look at what he did with prison reform, not exactly a conservative talking point, but it's the right thing to do for Americans. Anything that he's done as it relates to the economy, all Americans are going to benefit from that.

That's huge. So that's where we are. He is delivering unprecedented results. The American people are finally living their American dream for a change, and that's a huge deal.

INGRAHAM: All right, Don, thank you very much. And I'm thinking Minnesota.

I love Minnesota. I think Minnesota is poised to change direction, and that would be a really good thing. Thanks so much

TRUMP JR.: I think we can do that there, too.

INGRAHAM: All right, thanks so much.

And up next, how is Romney's vote to convict being received back in Utah? A GOP state rep tell us how he and others plan to take action against the very junior senator. Stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITT ROMNEY, R-UTAH: I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strenuously disapprove of my decision. Does anyone seriously believe that I would consent to these consequences other than from an inescapable conviction that my oath before God demanded it of me?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Mitt Romney may not have to answer to God just yet, but he is already hearing from his constituents in Utah, and they are not happy.

Romney had a tense meeting with leaders in Utah's state house today as Republicans debate how to handle the senator's impeachment vote. GOP leadership in the state, they want to put forward a resolution declaring their unwavering support for Trump.

My next guest supports it, and also introduced his own bill today to censure Romney. Utah State Rep Phil Lyman joins me now. Do you think Senator Romney, sir, voted his conscience? And if he voted his conscience, what else can you ask of him really?

REP. PHIL LYMAN, R-UTAH: Well, I think it's kind of a cop-out to stay that I am voting my conscience or that I am hiding behind my religion, because is it the same religion that prompted him to create the Pierre Delecto account or to call President Trump a charlatan, things like that? and as a man of faith myself, I resent him pulling out the I'm doing this because of my faith.

INGRAHAM: When you looked at him yesterday and he had that very sanctimonious proclamation, or was it the day before? It's all a blur to me now. We find out that he actually promised Mike Lee, told Mike Lee, his senior senator from Utah, that he would not vote for conviction, and within

24 hours he is on the floor saying he's going to vote for the one article of impeachment after having told Mike Lee that he wasn't going to vote to convict the president. So what might have changed in 24 hours other than the State of the Union speech?

LYMAN: Well, I don't know what changed. I don't want that to be the last word on how Utah feels about this president. President Trump has done so much for Utah. I feel personally indebted to him for coming out here to Utah and reversing those egregious monuments and standing up to the rock- lickers and the bird and bunny lovers and environmentalist groups that are trying to destroy this state and take it over. And people don't realize how much influence that a senator should have and could have, and he is back there to protect us. And instead, he is siding with those that are really trying to overthrow states in general and certainly attacking Utah.

INGRAHAM: Representative Lyman, he is a name in Utah. And the Mormon faith is a really important part of, obviously, his identity. It's a critical voting bloc in the state. So could someone come in there and unseat Romney? He is not up for four-and-a-half years. You can't recall him. That's not going to fly legally. You could censure him. Could you all make it so uncomfortable for him that he says I am not doing this anymore? Or would that ultimately not be smart because then you might alienate him and lose him in a really important Supreme Court confirmation vote?

LYMAN: It's kind of odd. Romneys do have a really great name, and I'm sure it's well-deserved. It's odd that we have got the governor of Massachusetts as the senator for Utah. There is a certain cache, celebrity that comes with the Romney name, and Utah appreciates that. And the problem is it could have been used for so much influence and good to stand up to the very people that he is caving into and pandering to. And that's the frustration is he is in a position to do so much and he is really not doing that.

INGRAHAM: Is a censure going to pass?

LYMAN: It's a resolution for the legislature to censure. And if I can get half the Senate and half the House to vote on it, then yes, it will pass.

And if it doesn't, the message is still fairly clear that a lot of people -

-

INGRAHAM: We get it, because it's got to be more than you, representative.

You've got to get a lot of people, and you've got to rally people for this president and against what Pelosi has done. But now you have a senator who basically is going to be useless for the state of Utah. That's why I threw out the possibility that four-and-a-half years, I don't know what I will be doing in four-and-a-half years. I might fly out there and hang out with you. I've been looking at property out there anyway.

LYMAN: Why not? It's a nice place.

INGRAHAM: Thanks so much.

LYMAN: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: And up ahead, Trump's critics are saying his State of the Union address celebrates a racist America. Of course, it doesn't. And Candace Owens is here it debunk the left's latest crazy claim. Don't miss it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: The left is going absolutely crazy still over Trump's State of the Union address. It continued today. And now we will see where it goes because critics are calling it all racist. One leftist lawyer telling NBC News "the president is putting the full force and effect of his office and his status behind an unapologetic effort to make America white again."

Joining me now, Candace Owens, wearing white, obviously part of the problem, founder of the Blexit movement, author of "Blackout." Also with me is civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, who is wearing a dark jacket.

Everybody is wearing different colors. Like the white surrender caucuses at the State of the Union, all the Democrat women. Now you're in white. Is that a black jacket or a blue jacket, Leo? What is it? What are you wearing tonight?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHT ATTORNEY: It's a black jacket.

INGRAHAM: See, we have good and evil -- just kidding.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: I am wearing black, Leo. I guess this means I am on your color- coded side here tonight. What goes on? Let's start with you, Candace, on the fury and rage over Trump's bringing these folks in the gallery, up in audience, which every president has done since Reagan. And they are so upset that even Trump is recognizing these opportunity scholarships for these young African-American girls able to get a scholarship, and people are calling that racist. What?

CANDACE OWENS, "BLEXIT" MOVEMENT FOUNDER: It doesn't make any sense. And I don't want to give it any attention because what it is is just desperation.

I also think it's bizarrely becoming some form of self-flagellation.

Actually, what is the left doing? They play pretend, they delude themselves, then they're upset when reality catches up with their delusions.

Let's pretend there is no chance Trump is going to win. He won 2016. Now we are super angry. Let's pretend Trump colluded with Russia. Actually there was nothing there, and now we're super angry because we can't get rid of him. Let's pretend we have ground to impeach Trump. Now we realize that he has to be acquitted and we're angry. It's over and over again.

So now we've arrived at let's pretend Trump has no chance with the black community. And suddenly they're realizing he does have a chance with the black community. They laughed at me for three years, but now we have Van Jones on CNN talking about the fact that this is a real thing that's happening. We have Vox Media writing an article saying hey, hey, wait, there's something happening here. And every single poll bar none has showed that Trump support in black America is tracking upwards. Thank you. I promised a Blexit and I'm delivering on it.

INGRAHAM: OK, so Leo, I will give you time to respond.

TERRELL: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: I was wondering about this, because Van Jones, it was interesting the other night. He is not a big fan of the president. He worked with him on criminal justice reform, but other than that he doesn't like Trump. He said, Houston, there is a problem here. We better start paying attention to the concerns of African-Americans because the Republicans are doing better. What of that?

TERRELL: Let me be very clear, I'll be straight to the point. The reason why black America and America in general is upset with Trump at the State of the Union is because Trump used black Americans as props at the State of the Union. And let me be very clear.

INGRAHAM: That's the second time you said that.

TERRELL: Rush Limbaugh is a racial divider. This is man who basically said that --

INGRAHAM: Let, I'm not going to let you finish that, no, no.

TERRELL: -- Obama was the magic negro. He also said that Donovan McNabb was overrated because he was black. This is a guy who claims that the black lives movement --

INGRAHAM: No, no.

TERRELL: -- originated because of the Obama administration, and he supported the birther movement.

INGRAHAM: OK, OK.

TERRELL: Using these blacks at the State of the Union was only used as a prop. And Black Americans will not vote for Donald Trump. I don't know why Candace keeps saying that.

INGRAHAM: Leo, hold on, hold on. Stop grandstanding.

TERRELL: He only got four percent of the female black vote in 2016.

INGRAHAM: Stop grandstanding.

TERRELL: He is not getting black votes. And they know the difference --

INGRAHAM: OK. Leo, you are going to lose a lot of money.

TERRELL: -- between someone who is dedicated to African-Americans and those who are not.

INGRAHAM: Raymond said you are grandstanding. You're grandstanding.

Leo, here is my question. When you lose the bet we made last time, remember, you're going to have to buy me a big fancy dinner in San Francisco. His mic is down. Don't put his mic down. Can you hear us? Leo?

Leo. Can't hear, or can he hear? This is not a plot against Leo. I don't know what's going on. I wanted him to answer the question.

It's easy to say blacks haven't voted for Republicans. He's right about that.

OWENS: That's right.

INGRAHAM: But Trump is not a traditional Republican. He is a populist conservative appealing across racial and ethnic lines.

OWENS: It feels like a great time to remind people I did not support the Republican Party before Trump. Trump is bringing people who have never been there because he is something entirely different. I do not think Trump is a Republican or a Democrat. He brought an entire fresh new energy that the conservatives needed. And you are correct to call him a populist. It's exactly what he is. And unfortunately for the Democrats he is appealing to black America.

TERRELL: He is not.

OWENS: The victimology is not working anymore, which is why Leo is upset.

INGRAHAM: Leo, I promise you this, because your mic went down, we are going to you back, maybe even tomorrow or Monday, apologize about that.

Up next, I explain the potentially deadly consequences of China's latest hiding on the coronavirus.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Breaking news tonight. The coronavirus death toll tops 600 today in China, and every four days the number of infections has doubled, now standing at more than 31,000. But who trusts China with those numbers? I don't. Remember, the first response was to bury the truth about the disease and silence the doctors who tried to warn everyone. Now Chinese officials are reportedly cracking down on media coverage and social media posts.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.