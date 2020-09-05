Rep. Kevin Brady praises 'extraordinary' August jobs reports, warns tax hikes would damage economic recovery

This is a rush transcript from “Your World with Neil Cavuto," September 4, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, thank you, Jon, very, very much.

Let's just say it could have been a lot worse, stocks clawing to come back today, after being down more than 800 points, equaling yesterday's big sell-off, and that despite a stronger-than-expected employment report.

We will get to that in a second. But with the drops today, and as bad as it looks today, it could have been a lot worse. The Nasdaq had been about 300 points worse, and that average had fallen close to 10 percent, the technical definition of a correction, in a matter of two days.

It's not done that since going back to March and the height of the pandemic sell-off, but that was then. This is now, a market that rebounded from the worst levels. Now the only question they're asking is, which is real, what happened yesterday or what they tried to call back today?

Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto, and this is "Your World,"

And, man, oh, man, this was one for the crazy record books.

Jackie DeAngelis to sort out the data and then, well, the dumping of stocks, and then the return to stocks. It was that crazy.

Hey, Jackie.

JACKIE DEANGELIS, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon to you, Neil.

Well, the markets did come back from session lows, especially the Dow there, finishing down only 160 points. And that was after that big 800- point sell-off that you mentioned that we saw yesterday.

A few things to note here. Wall Street is worried about stimulus coming out of Washington. It's concerned about the pace at which the market has moved here. It's also cautious as we're going into a long holiday weekend.

So, most of the selling that we're seeing right now, I'm told, in big tech, for example, looks like it's profit-taking. It's Amazon and Facebook and Microsoft, and Apples saw some pressure too. The financials, the industrials, they were also part of the pull lower today.

It's pretty broad-based across the board. Now, the mixed reaction that we're seeing is coming off the back of that August unemployment report; 1.37 million jobs were added in August. It was slightly lower than what Wall Street was expecting.

But the unemployment rate, that was the good news, it did move lower from north of 10 percent to 8.4 percent. The bulk of the jobs coming back from the retail and the leisure and hospitality sectors, those were hit so hard by the pandemic, so that was some welcome news.

Still, Wall Street wants these numbers to improve and they want them to improve quickly. Pre-pandemic, unemployment was at a 50-year low. So we know it's going to take a while to get back there. And, of course, we still don't know about the virus, about a second wave, about a vaccine, about so much as we head into the fall -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Jackie, thank you very, very much, Jackie DeAngelis.

So, that was the good news before the markets opened, the surprisingly strong employment report that, as Jackie indicated now, has proven we made it back about half the jobs lost by the coronavirus and the shutdown and all of that.

And then there was some other news, courtesy -- well, I will let John Roberts explain from the White House.

Hey, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Well, first of all, Neil, let's take on the unemployment numbers and the jobs numbers.

The fact that there were 1.4 million jobs that were added, which beat expectations, and that unemployment dropped to 8.4 percent, which beat expectations, was seen as good news by the president, who painted a rosy picture in the Oval Office earlier today about what lies ahead for the economy.

Listen here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think what's happening is, you're going to see tremendous growth in the very near future. We're rounding the curve. We're coming up with vaccines.

I think the vaccines are going to be announced very soon. And I think you're going to see great companies announcing these vaccines.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: Now to the other story that you were talking about. That was the story in The Atlantic magazine that, back in November of 2018, the president decided not to go out to the American cemetery at Aisne-Marne east of Paris is, about 50 miles east of Paris, because the people who were interred there, the U.S. war dead, are -- quote -- "losers and suckers."

I have talked to three people, including John Bolton, who say that that never happened, that those words never came up in that discussion.

Here's what the president said about it earlier today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It was a totally fake story. And that was confirmed by many people who were actually there. It was a terrible thing that somebody could say the kind of things of -- especially to me, because I have done more for the military than almost anybody else.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: Now, the reason why the trip was canceled initially was because of a bad weather call. Marine One couldn't fly because of low ceilings and rain.

Here is the e-mail that talked about: "Team, we are a bad weather call for today's lift. Chief of Staff General Kelly will replace President Trump for today's ceremony. Please advise if any questions." That came from the United States Marine Corps military aide to the president.

As I mentioned, I talked to John Bolton earlier today. He was in -- quote - - "the room where it happened," where the decision was made for the president not to go out to the Aisne-Marne Cemetery. Bolton says, as to those words, suckers and losers, did he ever hear those mention?

Listen here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BOLTON, U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, I didn't either of those comments or anything even resembling them.

I was there at the point in time that morning when it was decided that he would not go to Aisne-Marne Cemetery. He decided not to do it because of John Kelly's recommendation. It was entirely a weather-related decision and I thought the proper thing to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: So, he talked about John Kelly's recommendation. There was a backup plan that was potentially being formulated that the president could take a motorcade out there.

The White House initially said that it would disrupt traffic. There were also security concerns about the president being so far away out of the country from Air Force One, in case there were some sort of international emergency, and the president didn't particularly feel like sitting in the limousine for four hours.

He was going to do a wreath-laying out at Aisne-Marne, but then the next day he was scheduled to do a full speech at the Suresnes Cemetery. That went off. I was actually there about 30 feet away from the president.

So, those are the explanations for everything that happened. The president did not go to Aisne-Marne. It was talked about being a weather call, but the president also did not want to go in the motorcade. But all of the people that I have talked to about this, again, including John Bolton, who is no fan of the president, say at no time did he ever refer to U.S. dead as -- quote -- "suckers or losers" -- Neil.

CAVUTO: John Roberts, thank you very, very much.

Back to the jobs report to which John was referring here. Joe Biden pounced on that, and then welcomed the about 1.4 million jobs added the economy, but still did note that about half the jobs lost are still lost. And that trend of getting them back is slowing down. So he says.

Let's go to Scott Martin on, Kingsview Wealth Management. We have also got Frances Newton Stacy, the Optimal Capital director of strategy.

Frances, what about that view, two different views of essentially the same job situation? We're way down from where we were, of course, at the height of this, when we were looking at north of a 15 percent unemployment rate, now at 8.4 percent. But, again, we're way up from the best of days, well before the epidemic, when we were at 3.6 percent.

The president says the trend is his friend and he likes what he's saying. Do you?

FRANCES NEWTON STACY, OPTIMAL CAPITAL: Yes, I think that the trend is our friend, and I do like what we're seeing, because think about the conversation we'd be having if it were going the other direction.

CAVUTO: Yes.

NEWTON STACY: Now, the curve is a little bit flattening. We're adding less and less and less, but we're not fully reopened yet.

We are still -- California is still pretty much shut down. A lot of restaurants and places are at 50 percent capacity. So I think this is pretty good, considering that we're not nearly fully reopen yet.

CAVUTO: You know, what explained the comeback, particularly in the Nasdaq, when you looked at everything, Scott?

I mean, we were in correction territory. We recouped some, not all of that. But it was a remarkable turnaround. What did you make of that?

SCOTT MARTIN, KINGSVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT: Yes, Neil, it hearkened up thoughts of one of my favorite LL Cool J songs, if I could bring that up right now, because it was it was a great comeback.

But the Nasdaq has been here for years. And it's done this for years. That's the thing that we kind of all forget. Neil, I think, sometimes, as traders, as investors, as money managers, is that we always think that this is going to be different this time, whether it's the sell-off on Thursday or the sell-off Friday morning.

But if you look back at the Nasdaq, as you mentioned, over the last several years, we have had days like this. We have had weeks like this, even months like this, only to have all-time new highs.

And I think, as Frances pointed out, with the economic data backing up what is going to be a strengthening economy as we go into a possible vaccine release, there's a lot to be excited about in stocks here.

CAVUTO: You know, Frances -- and he -- Scott touched on it, the hope of a vaccine, the president still looking forward to it, telegraphing something by fall, as soon October.

Others, when we look at what Pfizer is up to in phase three trials of its own vaccine candidate, something is bubbling. And I'm wondering if, forget about just how good that would be for folks who've long been waiting for that. For the markets, what would the impact be?

NEWTON STACY: Well, it remains to be seen whether that news is priced in, and that's sort of the issue with markets. And that's the disconnect from the real economy, is that markets trade so far forward into the future.

And they're trading profits well into the future, right?

CAVUTO: Right.

NEWTON STACY: And the economy is lagging.

So, sometimes, markets sell the good news. I think, at this point, the vaccine is largely priced in. I think new fiscal stimulus, despite the gridlock, is largely priced in. So I think most of the good news is priced in.

I do think there are some potential risks coming, because some of the bad news is not necessarily priced in, just because, statistically, we can't really get there quite yet. We don't have enough data.

We have 100 million loans in forbearance; 8.2 percent of the mortgages are in forbearance, right? What statistically percentage of those people are going to end up in a default situation? You have 26.5 percent of the country feeling like they can't make their next housing payment.

You have people trading $70-an-hour jobs for $10-an-hour jobs. And you have the food-insufficient or -insecure houses going up still. So we're not out of the woods yet. I think the market is just pricing so far into the future that we are eventually going to come out of this thing, but we're not there yet as far as the economy goes.

CAVUTO: You know, Scott, I was talking to a prognosticator on FBN, which, Scott, if you don't get, you should demand, but I digress.

MARTIN: I do.

CAVUTO: And one of the things he was saying is, Neil, the closer we get to the election, expect a lot more volatility, a lot more serious swings like this, because the traders will be anxious. This is typical behavior, so close, now, what, two months out.

What do you make of that?

MARTIN: I make of it that it's a very key scenario.

And I think, to Frances' point, the things that, to me, are not being factored in -- because she's right. A lot of future growth is coming into stock prices here, Neil. It's a Biden election victory, frankly, that I don't think the market has really taken to heart, because that means higher taxes. That means more government regulation, more government involvement in everyday life.

And I think the market is still hoping that, say, Trump is going to pull this thing out, and he just might. But that will be something that will affect markets, to your point, as far as the volatility trade going into, say, the end of the weeks in October, certainly into early November, at some of the polls maybe tighten up here, as some things get clearer as to what may happen in the outcome after November 3.

CAVUTO: Guys, I want to thank you both very, very much.

As we told you a little bit earlier, Joe Biden was not impressed with these economic numbers and the trend. But what we noticed here at FOX, ever fair and balanced in counting balls and strikes, is, why didn't any of the press questioning him today ask him what he was going to do, and specifically whether his numbers add up?

We break it down, you decide.

CAVUTO: All right, it was either a very good employment report, where the trend was certainly the economy's friend, to hear the president tell it, or just the opposite, to hear Joe Biden tell it.

Hillary Vaughn following what the former vice president had to say in an economic address of sorts today in Delaware -- Hillary.

HILLARY VAUGHN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.

Well, Democratic nominee Joe Biden says he's never been so close to losing his temper on the trail. But, today, Biden was angry about a report that he read in The Atlantic that uses anonymous sources to say President Trump called fallen soldiers -- quote -- "losers."

The White House is flatly denying the report. And Biden admitted he doesn't know if it's true.

But the point of Biden's speech today was about the economy. And Biden said today's jobs report is good news for the 1.4 million people that got jobs in August, but says those jobs aren't in the right places.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOSEPH BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump may be the only president in modern history to leave office with fewer jobs than when he took office.

He just doesn't care. He thinks, if the stock market is up, and everything's fine, if his wealthy friends and donors are doing well, then everything's doing well, if corporations see their valuations rising, then they must be hiring.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAUGHN: Biden dished out those heated attacks against President Trump for not doing enough to help businesses stay afloat and keep workers on the job during the pandemic.

But Biden made those comments while speaking at the West End Neighborhood House that received a PPP loan for at least $350,000 in the spring as part of relief in the CARES Act that President Trump signed into law.

White House economic adviser, today, Larry Kudlow, pushed back on Biden's claim that these new jobs aren't helping lower-income workers, saying new jobs are popping up in leisure, hospitality, food and beverage and retail, which include a lot of minimum wage jobs.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LARRY KUDLOW, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: So, I just don't agree with Mr. Biden.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Got it.

KUDLOW: And I just want to say, Dana, look, we're talking policy here. Mr. Biden has a plan that would increase taxes by $4 trillion. Nobody would want to raise taxes and...

PERINO: Great. I hear you.

KUDLOW: ... take money out of people's wallets and pocketbooks. It doesn't make any sense.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAUGHN: Neil, in his remarks, Biden admitted he does not have a job, but he wants one.

After his speech, he hit the ATM on his way home, where he will attend two virtual fund-raisers today to raise more money -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Hillary Vaughn, thank you very, very much.

I want to go to Congressman Kevin Brady right now of the fine state of Texas, House Ways and Means Committee, the man responsible for those tax cuts that Joe Biden that has been haranguing.

Congressman, good to have you.

REP. KEVIN BRADY (R-TX): Good to see you, Neil.

CAVUTO: You know, I heard Larry Kudlow telling Dana Perino that now would not be a good time to raise taxes.

But, by the same taken, the White House is saying, things are so much better, so we can raise taxes.

Which is it?

BRADY: Yes, so, I can't think of anything more economically damaging to this recovery than to raise taxes, either on families or on businesses, as Joe Biden has proposed.

The truth of matter is, Joe Biden presided over the worst economic recovery in our lifetime. With this report today, President Trump has presided over the fastest labor market recovery from an economic crisis in history.

Joe Biden never dreamed of 1.4 million new jobs a month. And it's true, we are not through this yet. But gaining back half, nearly half the jobs we lost from COVID in a fairly short time is impressive.

And I think, looking at the numbers today in that report, Neil -- you probably noticed it too -- but, for households, their job prospects are up. The number of laid off population has shrunk.

Their wages, hourly wages, are strengthening, average 3 percent. And then they're working longer each week. These are, directionally, really -- this is -- given August was supposed to be the month our economy dropped off the cliff due to the flare-ups, this is an extraordinary report.

CAVUTO: I know people can look at numbers and administrations any which way, Congressman, but during the Obama/Biden years, while the recovery was slow, it was steady, and it did present consistent growth.

And the last three years, a lot of the Obama folks say, was stronger than the first three years of the Trump administration.

I guess what I'm asking you is, if it's consistent and it's steady, and that was an environment where taxes were being raised, who's to say that they can't do the same thing again?

BRADY: Yes.

If you look, though -- good point, but if you look at the results of the Obama/Biden recovery, it's true, they drove our economy at about 20 miles an hour. It was slow. They rarely got more than 200,000 jobs a month.

But the result of that was that payrolls were stagnant.

CAVUTO: But, you know, to be fair, to be fair, Congressman, right -- to be fair, they were starting with an economy losing a million jobs a month after the meltdown.

BRADY: No question.

CAVUTO: I'm just trying to put everything in perspective here, right?

BRADY: Yes. Yes. That is exactly true.

But no one lost 22 to 30 million jobs in just a month or so because of this unprecedented crisis. There is -- as tough as the Great Recession was, it doesn't come close the economic damage that we have seen in this crisis.

And the recovery is extraordinary -- at this point, I think is better then expectations by a significant way.

But, again, I was going to make the point, at the end of Joe Biden's time in the White House, most Americans still felt they were in a recession. It tells you what happens when you don't...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Let me ask you. Could I ask you this, though, Congressman?

Let me just get a sense. We're tight on time, but maybe you can help me with this, that the argument right now is that the economy is going to have a tougher time moving forward from here, that there might be a bit of a drag. It might not matter now we have got employment -- unemployment back down to single digits, but this might be as good as it gets for a while.

How do you counter that? Because a lot of these same doom-and-gloomers missed the strength and the ferocity of this comeback, period? But I want you to respond to that, because Joe Biden is saying, unless I do something drastic here to address this, we're going to topple in and stay in something bad at for a long time.

BRADY: Yes, so I disagree with that.

Look, as we recover more and more from the pandemic, the growth, the trajectory may slow, but the direction is going exactly the way we want it to go. If we can continue to add a million jobs a month, we will be working out of this crisis in a significant way.

Taxes will slow back down. Also, higher regulation, lifting taxes on -- or raising taxes on businesses competing around the world will ship our jobs overseas.

So, my view is, I don't think Joe Biden understands the modern economy. President Trump does.

CAVUTO: All right, we will watch it very closely.

Congressman, hope you're doing well, family is well, everyone's healthy, Kevin Brady, the House Ways and Means Committee ranking member, joining us to take a look at where this economy really stands.

It really depends on with whom you chat. We just look at the stats, try to compare and contrast where we were, where we are, where we're going. But the trend of late does certainly seem to be going more the economy's way, more your way.

We will see how long that lasts.

All right, in the meantime, here: The mail-in ballot controversy continues here, but that doesn't mean that mail-in ballots aren't still happening, North Carolina among the first to say, send them out. And they are as of today.

Stay with us.

CAVUTO: So, as we get into Labor Day weekend, a lot of Americans must be ready to fly and travel and have fun, right?

Wrong. In fact, it's getting worse.

The holiday bookings that are making it look more like Scrooge -- after this.

CAVUTO: Voting begins, and, today, in North Carolina.

Mark Meredith with more from Raleigh on the latest on how that's been going -- Mark.

MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, good afternoon.

North Carolina officials say they are seeing a surge in requests for mail- in voting. And, as you mentioned, those ballots are going out starting today.

We had a chance to go take a look inside Wake County's election office as they are getting ready for this really onslaught of absentee ballot requests. We have seen the workers there in their masks.

And in North Carolina, you don't have to give a reason as to why you're voting absentee. But you do have to go ahead and request a ballot. Look how many North Carolinians have done that so far, some 643,000 people planning to vote by mail. That's out of the seven million registered voters here in the state.

President Trump, he was in North Carolina Wednesday. And while he was here, he said he wanted his supporters to make sure that they did all they can that their votes were counted, and potentially show up to vote a second time, if they were concerned it wasn't counted.

But state officials here, they tell us that is not an option.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAREN BRINSON BELL, NORTH CAROLINA STATE BOARD OF ELECTIONS: We do record when someone's vote has been cast by mail. And if they come to vote in person during the early voting period, we have a record of that, so that if they show up on Election Day and have voted in either one of those situations, we know that that's occurred.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MEREDITH: Now, the state is setting up an online portal that will allow people to track essentially after your ballot has been mailed back to the state or to your local elections office where it is and make sure that it's going to be counted.

And the state is not encouraging people just show up at the polls. Of course, poll workers are going to have enough to deal with when it comes to people there showing up to vote on Election Day, Neil

Also North Carolina, a big state that does early voting starting in mid- October -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, thank you very, very much, Mark Meredith.

By the way, we will be monitoring this and how states roll out their mail- in ballot plans on "Cavuto Live" tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. We will be looking at this and a host of other issues that have become front and center, as both sides argue over the effectiveness of this and whether it could just add to the Election Day mess.

Again, that's tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. on this fine channel.

In the meantime, I want to go to James Freeman, who has been studying all of this, Wall Street Journal, FOX News contributor, bestselling author.

JAMES FREEMAN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, Neil.

CAVUTO: James, North Carolina is just the first. There will be more. And it's going to start building a head of steam here.

What can we expect?

FREEMAN: Well, I think the president and others are right to raise the issue.

I'm not sure if I would raise it exactly the way he does. But this idea -- I think part of what he may be doing is kind of challenging what's been sort of a mantra in much of the media, that this is really nothing to worry about.

But going too much more mail-in voting in many states across the country with very tight timelines, I think, does raise problems. as the Postal Service has warned, it doesn't work perfectly. There can be delays. The count can be drawn out.

And, of course, when you're sending out unsolicited ballots, millions of Americans move every year, you do open up the possibility of fraud in a way you don't have with in-person voting.

CAVUTO: Also, there's some confusion, right? Some people just fill them out incorrectly, or they don't verify exactly who they are, don't write out their full name.

I was amazed at hundreds of thousands of examples from just the last election. So, there is that. And that gets to be part of a recount effort in a very close election.

Do you think any of this could mean, as the president has feared, that we might not have a clear winner on Election Day, and this might drag out for some time?

FREEMAN: I think the problem here is that some states are almost designing it that way.

You think of New York, Michigan, where you have very tight deadlines, the ability to send in a ballot. And there are going to be a lot more of them by mail than there normally are. Right before the election, Postal Service normally will deliver something within five days, but not always.

It almost guarantees that you're going to have disputes and litigation for days and perhaps weeks after Election Day. And that's not the system we want. We want a clean, respected system that gives us an election night result.

And so I think, at a minimum, as this issue is raised, those states should think about moving deadlines, so that we can declare a winner on election night. That should be the goal.

CAVUTO: You know, so many people have been focusing on whether the post office can handle the volume of mail-in ballots. And they have in the past, of course.

The volume that we're talking about here is roughly what they deal with on any given day. But I do get the concern about that. But I am now wondering, to the issue you raise, that it's not so much the post office, but the reliability of what you're getting on those ballots, and then who's doing the counting and all that, right?

FREEMAN: You're introducing a lot of new risks into the system. And I think these issues should be thought about, discussed, debated, addressed, not swept aside with this comment that, well, we haven't seen widespread fraud.

Thank goodness we haven't, but you want to do everything you can to ensure the integrity of the ballot. And sending out unsolicited ballots by the millions and tens of millions is not exactly a way to do that.

CAVUTO: Yes, it could -- it could get very complicated, to put it very mildly.

James Freeman, thank you very much, my friend.

FREEMAN: Thanks, Neil.

We will be focusing on it, also focusing on a tale of, I don't know, two -- two give-and-takes, with -- one with the president of the United States and one with the guy who wants to be president, regarding the press.

Who do you think got the easier questions? Who do you think consistently gets the easier questions? And then -- then I want to flip it around. Who do you think gets virtually no good or kind questions?

We report, you decide. And, this time, I don't want you to come from this from your political position, who you like more or less. This, I want you to see. And you will.

CAVUTO: You know, I have often said on this show, and I have said a lot of critics on both sides who say I just call balls and strikes. I look at what's right when I hear something out of a candidate. I look at what's wrong when I hear something out of a candidate, regardless of the candidate.

So, I think that both men, especially when you're running for the highest office in the land, should be held under intensive scrutiny.

I did not see that today with Joe Biden when it came to the press. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: When you hear these remarks, suckers, losers, recoiling from amputees, what does it tell you about President Trump's soul and the life he leads?

QUESTION: You said today is the angriest you've been as a presidential candidate.

Aren't there a lot of people out there who are supporting you or inclined to not vote for the president, who would say, why isn't Joe Biden angrier?

QUESTION: President Trump mocked you for wearing a mask. I wonder if you worry that this kind of language that comes from the president of the United States could deter some Americans who are tuning into him to not wear masks.

QUESTION: Let me ask you about another thing the president said last night.

He once again suggested to his supporters that they should consider voting twice. State officials have said it's a felony in some cases. Just curious what you make of it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: Let me cut to the upshot there.

What they're essentially saying, can again confirm for us why you think the president is such a jerk, given some of these jerky things that he said and argued?

That's not fair and balanced. That's not doing your job.

Compare it to the routine treatment that comes out of a -- I don't know, a Donald Trump give-and-take with the press. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Sir, do you need to apologize to service members and veterans?

TRUMP: That was a peaceful protest, totally.

QUESTION: But it was a supporter of yours, Mr. President.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Go ahead, please. Yes, go ahead, please.

QUESTION: It was a supporter of yours, Mr. President.

(CROSSTALK)

QUESTION: It was a supporter of yours, Mr. President...

TRUMP: Excuse me?

QUESTION: ... who killed someone, who is accused of killing...

(CROSSTALK)

QUESTION: Because you have made it so plain that you are opposed and do not trust mail-in voting, is your postmaster general using the agency of the Postal Service to create delays?

QUESTION: You have a large storm. You have the fallout from these police shootings. Is tonight an appropriate time to have a political celebration?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right.

I don't know. I don't know. I have no fans in the White House. I have no fans from a lot of sides. But, man oh, man, all I'm saying here -- I know a lot of you maybe don't share that view -- is, let's be fair to everyone.

If you're going to criticize someone, make sure you clarify that and make sure you're very focused on that. And, conversely, if something good is happening, make sure you get to that.

But the same should apply to both sides. If you're going to have Joe Biden talking about how he would do things economically differently, or how, for example, a virus, he was on top of this from the very beginning, when the facts are he wasn't, call him on it. Call both on it.

But treat both the same way. If you want to be kind and gentle to both, if that's your strategy, well, then be kind and gentle to both. But if you want to be a jerk to one side vs. the other side, that's not right. That's not fair. That's not balanced. And that shouldn't be.

Francesca Chambers joins us now, the McClatchy White House correspondent. We have also got Kristen Hawn here, Democratic strategist, and Nick Adams, Republican strategist.

And, Francesca, I'm -- you're not guilty of this, by the way. You tend to be pretty mean to everyone, which is admirable.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: But my point here is, just, come on. I mean, this was insulting.

To frame it in a way that there was no bad way the former vice president could answer, that's embarrassing.

FRANCESCA CHAMBERS, MCCLATCHY D.C.: Well, Neil, but you're also talking about two separate sets of reporters.

May I just note that, today, I was at the White House, sitting in the White House press Briefing Room, watching the press conference with former Vice President Joe Biden. I was then in a White House briefing where I posed questions to White House officials.

And, generally, those questions are on news of the day. Now, the Atlantic article and what the president reportedly said is news of the day, and you should expect to hear questions about that when he has what we believe will be a news conference at 5:00 p.m. today.

But he is often asked about comments that he has made or actions that his government has taken or not taken, particularly lately as it pertains to the economy and as it pertains to COVID-19.

Joe Biden is not currently in government. So, it's not as easy, I would say, to pose questions to him about what he has or hasn't done, when he is not the one who is leading the country currently. And, frequently, the questions from myself and colleagues in the Briefing Room are related to Donald Trump's government.

CAVUTO: Well, to be fair, I heard a lot of these questions before he ever became president.

And believe I'm not an apologist for the president. I am saying, Kristen -- I know you might share that view -- but I'm looking at it, saying, absolutely go on this Atlantic article and what's what, and it is true, and does it make sense? Does it jibe with what you have heard? Have at it.

But this was this an economic address as well, in which he got into some of the details, certainly on the virus and what he would do. And I would just follow up to say, all right, some of the faster testing you want, check, it's being done. Some of the advanced testing you want, check, it's being done.

The aggressive search for a vaccine, check, it's being done. No one held him accountable on the same things of which he was charging the president. Now, I know and I readily agree with what Francesca is saying. There is a different standard for the president, the guy who is in power and has the power to do a lot of these things presently.

But he shouldn't get a pass. The guy who wants the job shouldn't get a pass. And I, frankly think, Kristen, that he got a pass.

Your thoughts?

KRISTEN HAWN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, I think we're picking certain questions here.

I wouldn't think that he's gotten a pass, if you asked Joe Biden, over the course of the campaign. He's gotten some pretty difficult questions, and rightly so.

Both of these men -- one's currently the sitting president, but both are running for the most important job in the world. No question...

(CROSSTALK)

HAWN: ... too difficult.

CAVUTO: So, both should get hit. Both should get walloped. Both should get attacked. Both should get scrutinized.

HAWN: Absolutely. Absolutely.

CAVUTO: Both should get nasty questions, right? That's not happening.

HAWN: Well, and -- and, also, President Trump, he brings a lot of this on himself.

Reporters are going to ask him about questions -- or questions about things that he tweets that impact the country and what the -- what the public thinks.

CAVUTO: Absolutely. Fair enough. Fair enough.

HAWN: And, also, he doesn't respond always well to...

CAVUTO: But can't you balance it out by being aggressive with the other guy? Can't you balance it out with the other guy, to call him up on specifics on some of this stuff?

I recognize the Atlantic story, and it's a news story in the moment. I get that. I would pursue the same.

But to make it all about the president, what he said or what he didn't say, and not about the gist of the reason for Joe Biden's presser, to talk about the economy and what he would do differently, the virus, what he would do differently, and none of that came up, man, oh, man.

HAWN: Yes, I mean, I think, like I said, both sides -- reporters, I think, here -- and I have had such a pleasure to work with them in D.C. -- are extraordinarily talented.

And I think they have been tough, tough on both sides.

The interesting thing is, you will have a press briefing at the White House with the president where a reporter, a pool reporter, asks him, very basically, what would you say to -- what would you say to families, grieving families of victims of COVID, who have died of COVID?

And he -- his response is to lash out at this news organization, to say, that's a terrible question.

So, the president doesn't necessarily respond well, no matter what kind of questions he's asked.

CAVUTO: No doubt. And I have heard it and seen it, and, by the way, experienced myself, so -- but I'm -- all I'm saying, Nick Adams, is, when you get into that and the controversial stuff he says -- it's irrefutable you have to get into it.

I just think this notion that both are treated the same by the press, it could be the genteel approach that Joe Biden takes. It could be the friendly approach, the fact that he constantly praises the press. I get that. That's very, very nice.

But I do think, if you're going to be a jerk to one, it might be beneficial to just be the same jerk to all. I'm so used to negative, nasty e-mails. I don't pay attention. The ones that say I'm overweight, those bug me, but I dismiss them.

I'm just saying, Nick, that there's got to be a sense of fair play here. I don't see it all the time. Your thoughts?

NICK ADAMS, FOUNDER, FOUNDATION FOR LIBERTY AND AMERICAN GREATNESS: And you're exactly right. I don't say it either. And I don't think the American people do.

Let me put it in language that everybody can understand. When it comes to Donald Trump, the media is an attack dog. When it comes to Joe Biden, the media is a lapdog. They carry his water. They handle him with kid gloves.

He doesn't get many questions. When he does, they're very, very easy. There are very few specific follow-ups. The media is carrying the water. He -- Joe Biden gets more difficult questions now from members in the audience than he does journalists.

He's had two tough questions this year, both from African-American journalists, resulting in him snapping. And this is exactly why the media doesn't ask him the questions that they should be asking him, because they have a horse in this race.

They don't want Donald Trump to be reelected. They want Joe Biden to be elected. And if that involves ignoring him...

CAVUTO: Well, I will be careful. I'm going to be very careful with that.

I certainly don't think that's the style of a Francesca Chambers.

I will say this, though, that Francesca will not get as much of an opportunity. Now, she's obviously in the White House press corps to question the president, who routinely on his way out to Marine One or whatever at any venue takes reporters' questions on the scene.

Joe Biden doesn't do much of that. And I think, from that angle, Francesca, he better start doing more of it. I'm not saying to invite nasty questions, but to get used to this idea that you're both running and -- for the highest office in the land, it comes with the territory to get questioned a lot.

CHAMBERS: There have been fewer opportunities to ask Joe Biden questions, no doubt.

And reporters had put pressure on the Biden campaign to put him in front of reporters to start taking more questions from them. And, as a result, you have seen him on two separate opportunities do that recently.

And, absolutely, we would love to hear more from both President Trump and Joe Biden about what they would do, for President Trump, in his second term, Joe Biden, why he is seeking the office and the specific details into his policy.

No doubt, we'd like to hear more of that from both of them. Of course, Neil, I wish that I had more opportunities to speak to President Trump about what he would do in his second term.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: We will see. I just think, have at it.

Say that again. I'm sorry.

ADAMS: Where are questions about the social unrest? Where are the questions about the protesting and the criminal activity and the rooting and the lighting?

There's none of that stuff being asked. And that's why people are looking at this, thinking the media has one standard for Joe...

CAVUTO: Guys, I think you just illustrated that these are all fair game issues. That's all I'm saying. Be fair about it. It's -- I'm going to alienate people on the left and right doing this.

I just want to call balls and strikes on it here. I want to be fair to everybody, even though, when you're doing that, sometimes, you just piss off everybody.

But, on this, I think I'm touching on something that's got to be addressed for all the media. Let's all just go into this, whatever our peeves or annoyances that we get, just to do our job, to be tough on everybody, to be obnoxious with everybody, and maybe see your ratings hurt as a result.

Anyway, just a thought.

Guys, I want to thank you, seriously, all very, very much.

HAWN: Thank you.

CAVUTO: We're going to keep exploring this, this whole election year.

We will be exploring this very issue tomorrow, by the way, live at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Stay with us.

CAVUTO: All right, we're minutes away from a White House briefing that will feature the president of the United States.

He might very well get into some of the issues we were just addressing here. But he is likely to respond and take up that article in The Atlantic, that he's charged with making some scurrilous comments about military figures and soldiers who died in various wars, but that coming up a few minutes from now.

Ahead of that, of course, this is Labor Day weekend. We're cruising it on it here right now. And as far as demand for travel is concerned, it's not what you think.

And, furthermore, looking toward the holidays, it's not what you might have hoped.

Charles Watson has more from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta -- Charles.

CHARLES WATSON, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.

Millions of Americans will travel this Labor Day weekend, and public health officials are urging folks to sanitize, wear masks, and social distance this holiday season -- or holiday weekend, rather.

Here in Atlanta, the lines aren't long at all. Folks are getting through TSA checkpoints in about 15 minutes. Experts say, most people are opting to travel short distances by car this holiday weekend, as COVID-19 remains a concern.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GARRETT TOWNSEND, AAA SPOKESMAN: There's going to be more people that are going to be getting in their car and driving to their destination. They feel more comfortable. They can control that environment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATSON: Airline reservations are only about a third of what they were in 2019, as the pandemic keeps would-be travelers home, according to data from TripIt.

Meanwhile, companies like Delta are trying to ease the minds of those who are flying this holiday weekend, the airline giving concerned customers a look into how they sanitize its planes ahead of every flight.

Additionally, airlines could implement a new rapid COVID-19 test, which can deliver results in about 15 minutes and boost airline activity. Abbott Laboratories received emergency authorization earlier this week to produce the rapid test.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There's concerns. But I have to weigh it against the fact that my parents are older, and I want to make sure that I'm able to see them.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My precautions and my social distancing and wearing the mask, everything, as long as you follow the rules, you can stay alive.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATSON: And, Neil, we have seen a steady flow of traffic here at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, but far less than you would expect on a holiday weekend at America's busy, busiest airport -- back to you.

CAVUTO: Thank you, Charles. Very good seeing you again, Charles Watson following all of that.

I want to go to Dr. Mike Varshavski right now, a board-certified family medicine physician, Atlanta Medical Group, on all this news about colleges and the like that are delaying in-person classes because they get a quick spike, and, all of a sudden, the spike gets more worrisome. So they hold off on in-person, and the back-and-forth goes on and on.

It has widened now to at least 28 colleges and universities. Others could similarly push things back.

Doctor, what do you think of all that? It's inevitable people get back. There are going to be spikes. I guess you have to decide what's an acceptable spike.

DR. MIKE VARSHAVSKI, FAMILY MEDICINE PHYSICIAN: Yes, absolutely, Neil.

Thank you so much for having me on.

When we look at these spikes, what we need to pay attention to is more so what's going on in the community, rather than what's going on, on campus, because if you're part of a community where we're seeing widespread transmission, that ultimately is going to end up on campus or in the classroom.

So, if you have a hot zone, an area, a city where there's a lot of COVID-19 transmission, opening schools is just not a smart idea. And it's not something we recommend.

That being said, when we talk about reopening of schools, we're not just talking about one specific route. There's many different variables that we can take when it comes to opening schools. That could be hybrid models of opening schools, schools that will have some in-person classes on certain days of the week, others online.

And it really needs to be tailored to that individual city, individual community, because only then can we make some sort of sense of what's going on.

What happens in New Jersey is not the same as what's going on currently in Florida. And we can't treat them -- just like we can't treat patients the same, we can't treat those areas the same.

CAVUTO: Doctor, in some of these cases, it's not the conventional excuse, oh, college kids love to party, and they were a crowd at a bar or dormitory, and going wild.

In a lot of cases, it's just they're congregating in numbers, let's say, at a quad at the University of Alabama, and then we get up to 1,200 cases, what have you, and, at other schools, where it has nothing to do with any big parties around.

So, obviously, this is a very contagious virus. I get that. But then how, as a school, do you deal with something like that?

VARSHAVSKI: Well, you have to have strict measures in place in order to keep social distancing measures in effect.

That six-feet rule is not a perfect rule. It's not magical. But it is the best guidance we have at this time. So, if you have an area where you see students congregating, there should be steps taken to mitigate that situation.

Now, as far as media goes, they love highlighting the parties, because that's what gets all of our emotions going, gets us angry. And while it certainly does happen, we see people who are not taking COVID-19 seriously, I don't think that holds true for the majority of students.

I think the majority of my patients who fall into this age demographic are taking COVID-19 seriously. They're worried about not only their own health, but the health of those around them, including their parents, grandparents, and anyone that they can potentially get with the virus.

So, I want to take a moment, unlike most media institutions, and celebrate those individuals that are taking the proper precautions, wearing masks, staying six feet away from others, and washing their hands frequently.

CAVUTO: Well said. Dr. Mike, good catching up with you. I appreciate it.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: All right, in the meantime, you can see at the corner of your screen we're waiting for a White House briefing that will be featuring the president of the United States.

Amongst topics that could come up, that Atlantic article that has a lot of people raising their fists, some choosing fingers, the president responding to that already, saying it's just not so.

Separately, the comeback in the markets today from their worst level, but they were still shaken. Now I'm wondering if investors are stirred to get out. We will be exploring that tomorrow 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, "Cavuto Live."

Right now, here comes "The Five."

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC.