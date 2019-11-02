Rep. Katie Hill resigns because of a 'misogynistic culture'

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," November 1, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: This is a Fox News Alert. The President's about to speak to his supporters tonight in Tupelo, Mississippi. We just got word he is in the vehicle on the way to the rally.

It's his first public event since the House voted on impeachment. So we're certain he will have something to say about that. Go to Tupelo of course, as soon as that begins.

Good evening, and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” It was just this past spring, believe it or not that Beto O'Rourke summed up the 2020 presidential race this way, quote, "Like this is the fight of our lives as Americans and as humans" end quote. You can probably tell I want to run he told "Vanity Fair" at the time. "I think I'd be good at it," he said.

Well, many of the national media agreed. They thought he'd be good at it, too. It turns out he wasn't. O'Rourke quit with the presidential race today after thoroughly humiliating himself, and the Democratic Party. We will bring in his political obituary in just a minute.

But first tonight, as we just told you, the President scheduled to start speaking this hour from Mississippi. And we expect there will be some news made during that event.

But no matter what the President says or doesn't say tonight, many in our managerial class will vehemently disapprove. They despise Donald Trump on principle. They loathe everything about him, from his mannerisms, to his NATO policy and everything in between. But underneath it all, what they really hate, is the fact that he's a nationalist, and even worse, he admits it.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: They have a word. It sort of became old fashioned. It's called a nationalist. And I say, really? We're not supposed to use that word. You know what I am? I'm a nationalist. OK. I'm a nationalist.

(Cheering and Applause)

CARLSON: He crossed the line there. Nationalist? You can't say that in Washington. It's racist. They'll tell you that from their rigidly segregated neighborhoods that got the same demographic mix as it did in 1952.

Cable news, meanwhile, the term is basically banned. It's considered a vicious slur.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: A nationalist. He used that word. We're going to talk about that word tonight. It is a favorite of the alt-right, and it's loaded with nativist and racial undertones.

CHRIS CILLIZZA, CNN POLITICS REPORTER AND EDITOR-AT-LARGE: He has weaponized race since nationalism and dog whistles --

JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: You're suggesting there's some kind of dog whistle there.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is. It is it implies -- it does provoke hate activity.

BILL BURTON, POLITICAL STRATEGIST: What are you trying to say as President of the United States is that you're a nationalist. Americans know what that means? It's not even a dog whistle anymore. It's a bullhorn.

CARLSON: Got that? A dog whistle and in D.C., that's bad. Pretty much everyone there is a cat person, apparently. But what exactly is a nationalist? And why are the people who run our nation so threatened by it?

And by the way, if they're not nationalist themselves, what exactly are they? Rich Lowry has thought lot about all of this. He is Editor of "National Review." Of course, he is also author of the new book, "The Case for Nationalism: How it Made Us Powerful, United and Free," Rich Lowry joins us tonight from Washington. Rich, great to see you tonight.

RICH LOWRY, EDITOR, "NATIONAL REVIEW": Hey, Tucker. Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: So I want to put on the screen a quote from your book, a couple of them. I am going to start with this one, "Nationalism," you write, "should not be a dirty word, especially in this country, where it has been an indispensable element in the success of our extraordinary centuries old and still vital and ongoing national project." So it shouldn't be a dirty word. Why is it?

LOWRY: Well, because people misunderstand it, and they're very lazy about it. And they think it's tantamount to fascism or militarism, or racism, which is completely false. Nationalism, national loyalty, national feeling, they're very old. They're very natural. They're very powerful and any attempt throughout history to wipe them out by empires or totalitarian ideologies have always failed, and it is part of the mainstream of the American tradition.

And this is what makes all those clips that you started with, Tucker so ridiculous.

CARLSON: Yes.

LOWRY: You don't get an American Revolution without nationalism. You don't get a U.S. Constitution without nationalism. You don't get victory in the Civil War without nationalism. Nationalism is a thread that runs through Hamilton. It runs through Lincoln. It runs through TR. In other words, you know, monsters of American history.

CARLSON: The whole scope of the American project, really, but you're saying that nationalism, its wellspring is deeper. It comes from human nature, from instinct. People want it everywhere -- always.

LOWRY: Yes, people want to belong, and people naturally group together. And what nationalism is, the basic idea or doctrine that a distinct people united by a common culture, a common language, want to govern themselves in a distinct territory.

And again, this is a very old idea. You know, read the Bible. It's a story of ancient Israel, which is basically a nation and you know, people in America, they've read the Bible, they understood that story.

And Culture is also very important -- a common culture. It's extremely important to nationalism. And you know, I'm dispirited and alarmed by what we're seeing from the socialists on the other side and Elizabeth Warren with their $50 trillion healthcare plan, but more sinister and more threatening is the ongoing campaign to destroy the cultural foundations of this country, its history, its heroes, its common stories and stock of knowledge.

And that is what, as conservatives, we have to be focused on like a laser pushing back us. They're coming against Thomas Jefferson. They're coming against Thanksgiving, believe it or not, eventually, as you know, holiday linked with genocide, and they want to make this argument that this nation is rotten to the core and what's most shameful, despicable, they're trying to teach our children that.

CARLSON: And they're succeeding. So what's interesting is that I hear people who call themselves conservatives who I think believe they are conservative argue and I'm almost quoting now that America is not a place. It's not a physical reality. America is an idea.

LOWRY: Right.

CARLSON: And you argue contrary to that, and "The Washington Post" hated the fact you did this, that America is -- there are ideas that underpin America, but it's a place, it's a physical reality. Explain the difference.

LOWRY: Yes, so ideals are important. Obviously, our founding documents are important, but no one lives in an abstraction. Reality is thicker than that. Nations are thicker than that, and if we didn't have a distinct bounded nation that was powerful and united and free, our ideals would mean nothing.

CARLSON: That's right.

LOWRY: Absolutely nothing. This is the basis of so much of what has made this country great that we're an extensive and powerful and united country. So yes, ideals are important, but they're meaningless without that strong buttress of the nation.

CARLSON: So I want to contrast what you just said with the way you say the people who run our country spend their time. I want to put this on the screen because I think it's really interesting.

"Elites," you write, "spend an inordinate amount of time flying into and out of international airports, attending conferences and business meetings in foreign capitals, often at the same top notch hotels interacting with Western educated elites from other countries who all speak English and the globalized argot of markets and inevitable progress."

"They are more truly citizens of the world and anyone who used the phrase in past centuries could have imagined."

So you're saying that our ruling class has really changed?

LOWRY: Yes, so the great late social scientist, Samuel Huntington pointed out that the business and technological changes in the 19th Century, they were nationalizing and created a national market over local affiliations and loyalties.

What's happened in the 20th and 21st Century is these changes have created kind of a transnational loyalties over national loyalties. And that's a very bad thing, and there's just no such thing as a citizen of the world.

CARLSON: That's right.

LOWRY: That is a myth. When anyone around the world gets in a jam, the world doesn't come to save them -- their country comes to save them. There's no universal nation. There's no universal military. There's no universal language.

CARLSON: It's like having the village raise your kid -- your kid is an orphan.

LOWRY: Exactly. Yes.

CARLSON: Rich Lowry, thanks so much. Congrats on the book.

LOWRY: Thanks very much, Tucker.

CARLSON: And I hope it gets -- I hope it is disseminated far and wide.

LOWRY: Thank you very much.

CARLSON: Well, for the moment, he first graced the cover of "Vanity Fair," it was clear that Beto O'Rourke was running for President. "I was born for this," he said.

He was such an amazing guy that he didn't actually need to campaign. He just needed a camera that would show the rest of us what his life was like. Watch.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Cutting out some of this ear hair that you get when you get older. It grows out of your ears and if you don't get a cut, it could be nasty.

We're going to continue our series on the people of the border, and I'm here with Diana, my dental hygienist. Diana is going to tell us a little bit about growing up in all of this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So we saw his ear hair. We met Diana, his dental hygienist and the press loved it. He was real. He was RRFK, and he was very handsome.

When Beto announced, the reaction was from the press, immediate and enthusiastic. Finally, a candidate the media likes.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: I saw him for the first time just a month ago when he sat down with Oprah, and me the rest of the people in the audience thought, wow, this guy has this dynamic, positive energy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, he has that raw talent. He is very kind of Obama-esque indeed.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The women voted for him in the suburbs of Houston who hadn't voted Democratic before because they had a kind of Beto crush going on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, he is wholesome and he is earnest.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has got that magic dust. Of course his son is named Ulysses. I love that that's his son's name.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He has that gleam in his eye. Some of the -- Evan Smith in the "Texas Tribune" said seeing him it's like a Jesus Christ Superstar seeing this guy in front of people. He has got that celebrity aura about him and in that moment he was owning that.

CARLSON: Yes, the aura. Well, the aura faded fast, though, ultimately Beto was too 1990s for the new Democratic Party. He was way too privileged, and from the beginning, he was stuck in the role of the new Democratic Party had ordained for people like him. He was stuck apologizing for who he was.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGHAN MCCAIN, ABC HOST: Do you think you can get away with more because you're a man? And do you have any regrets about launching on the cover of "Vanity Fair"?

O'ROURKE: You're right. There are things that I have been privileged to do in my life that others cannot.

This systematic, foundational discrimination that we have in this country in every aspect of life is something that I have not experienced in my lifetime. And I've had advantages that others cannot enjoy.

JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: Would you say those are mistakes being on the cover of "Vanity Fair"?

O'ROURKE: Yes, so --

BEHAR: It looks elitist? What? What's --

O'ROURKE: Yes, I think it reinforces that perception of privilege and that headline that said I was born to be in this, and the article is attempting to say that I felt that my calling was in public service. No one is born to be President of the United States of America, least of all me. So, so, yes --

BEHAR: What about the part-time dad thing?

O'ROURKE: Yes. So listen --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You got some flack there --

O'ROURKE: Absolutely and I deserved it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So if you can't stand up to the ladies of "The View," if you need to grovel for how you were born, how are you going to lead a country of 350 million people?

Hmm, that was the question that hung over Beto from the beginning. He didn't give up though. He fought to stay in the race, with a very, very simple tactic. On every issue, without exception, he took the most left- wing position you could take.

O'ROURKE: Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We are not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore.

Racism in our criminal justice system is also a racism in our economy. It is also a racism in healthcare. It is also a racism in education in America.

This country, though we may not be in El Paso, Texas, is still racist at this foundation, at its core, and throughout this system.

This country was founded on white supremacy.

JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: Do you think it's racist to vote for President Trump in 2020?

O'ROURKE: I think it's really hard after everything that we've seen.

CARLSON: Has there ever been a more sanctimonious candidate for anything? Beto pretended to hate himself? That's always a cover though for hating you.

And his positions betrayed that. Guns - ban them. Seize them from law- abiding owners. Border security - tear down this wall. Cops - racist. Schools - racist. America - definitely racist.

Beto O'Rourke was in effect, the unshackled id of the Democratic Party. He was what Democratic primary voters would choose if nobody else was voting. If they never had to worry ever again about winning an election, and for that reason, even though he never polled well, he always had a group of diehard fans like an indie rock band, that wasn't very good, but was considered cool.

Many of those fans were crushed by Beto's failure. According to CBS's Ed O'Keefe, his network was asked not to interview O'Rourke's crestfallen volunteers. They should -- and we're quoting now, "stop and be respectful" because the volunteers, again a quote, "are very vulnerable right now."

In the end, Beto's campaign was exactly what you expected it to be. It was a constellation of shallow, fragile, dumb people talking to themselves.

Howie Carr watched it from the very beginning. He is a radio host and author of "What Really Happened?" He joins us tonight. Howie, and I'm sorry for the nasty ad lib at the end of that script. It was hard to contain myself though because there was narcissism at the heart of this campaign like nothing I've ever seen.

I mean, truly from the ear hair to the, I'm going to seize your guns, it was always about Beto and for that reason, it was like the perfect campaign for this moment, I thought.

HOWIE CARR, RADIO SHOW HOST: Go ahead and you know, tell us many one- liners as you want, Tucker. You know, I got some. You know, he said -- remember, he said he ate dirt. Now, he is biting the dust.

CARLSON: Good.

CARR: So he is going to go home to El Paso tonight and have a beer or as he would put it, because he is bilingual, he is going to have a cerveza.

CARLSON: Yes, exactly.

CARR: His campaign was a car wreck. You know, kind of like the green Volvo. He was driving drunk out on I-10 in Anthony in 1998. He could never break in to the top tier of the Democratic field the way he broke into the University of Texas El Paso campus back in 1995.

You know, I think -- I think though, Tucker, he just -- he just didn't have anything going for him. The score tonight is the Second Amendment one, Beto O'Rourke, zero.

CARLSON: Yes. Well, that's true.

CARR: You're right. He was just -- he was just a professional son-in-law. He was kind of like a junior grade John Kerry in the gigolo business. So he -- you know, we went to Woodberry Forest Prep School then he went to Columbia.

And then he comes back to El Paso -- and he just didn't -- so many great moments that we can savor tonight, Tucker. Remember when the turtle got lost?

CARLSON: No.

CARR: And he had to leave the campaign trail to come -- yes, the turtle's name was Gus, and he claimed that he had to leave the campaign trail to come back and search for Baby Gus and he was afraid that the dog, Artemis had eaten the turtle.

So we have more sad news tonight, Tucker. I guess, Baby Gus is never going to be the first terrapin of the United States.

CARLSON: No, I have a feeling he'll be forgotten forever. In 30 seconds, sum up what it tells us about the press corps that they fell in love with this man.

CARR: Well, it you know, it tells you that they will get a crush on anybody. They thought he was the great -- the great fake Mexican hope when he was running against Ted Cruz.

You know, he spent 70 million bucks against Ted Cruz in Texas. I mean, it's a state, but 70 million bucks a lot. You know, I think, Tucker, somewhere tonight, John Cornyn is going, you mean, he is not going to run for the Senate against me? No, no, come back Beto.

He said we took the boldest approach to gun safety in American history. They wanted to repeal the Second Amendment. He wanted a mandatory gun buyback program.

I don't know about you, Tucker. i didn't buy my guns from Beto O'Rourke.

CARLSON: No, I did not either. And I wasn't going to relinquish them to him either. I don't think many people would. Howie Carr, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

CARR: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, Katie Hill apparently had an affair with a staffer. She is a Member of Congress. That's not allowed. We were against it until about 20 minutes ago. Now, everyone in the media is for it. As long as Katie Hill is doing it. How did she wind up a feminist martyr? We will tell you after the break.

Plus, President Trump will start speaking any minute from Mississippi, of course, we will cover his remarks when they begin. Stay tuned.

CARLSON: Well, we finally found out what Elizabeth Warren's healthcare plan is going to cost or what she says it's going to cost. By her own admission Medicare-for-All as run by Elizabeth Warren would cost $52 trillion over the first decade.

So for some perspective, that means her healthcare plan will cost more per year than the entire current Federal budget -- that's just for health care. Warren says though, it won't require a single middle class tax increase and that's a good thing, if true, because the middle class is going to basically be gone if that plan passes.

This week, Warren confessed that her plan will eliminate two million jobs virtually overnight. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: An economist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst told Kaiser Health News earlier this year that that could result in about two million jobs last. He said those would be mostly administrative positions and insurers, doctors' offices. And he said that politicians who want to move toward that system -- Medicare-for-All-- have to think about what a quote, "just transition," a fair transition would look like. What would that look like for you?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: So I agree. I think this is part of the cost issue, and should be part of a cost plan.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, two million jobs, whatever. Not that big a deal. Warren went on to say later today that the plan will be paid for by legalizing millions of illegal aliens, and somehow their presence will make us so rich that we can pay for this without raising taxes on the middle class. It seems demented. But what do we know about economics?

Brian Brenberg does it for a living. He is a Professor of Business and Economics at the King's College here in New York City and he joins us. Professor, thanks so much for coming on.

BRIAN BRENBERG, PROFESSOR OF BUSINESS AND ECONOMICS, KING'S COLLEGE NEW YORK: Great to be here.

CARLSON: So let's address the cost first.

BRENBERG: Yes.

CARLSON: So she proposes spending more just on this healthcare plan than the entire current Federal budget.

BRENBERG: Yes, and it's not $52 trillion. We keep talking about this number, like it is gospel. It's not. It's going to be closer to $60 trillion, if anything like this ever comes to be because she's slashing pay for doctors. She is slashing their pay, and then she is saying, oh, but they'll still be there. They'll serve you. They'll provide healthcare. No, they won't.

It's going to take way more than $60 trillion to get this done. So let's just be clear about what's gospel and what's not here.

CARLSON: So you would need -- you would need to force doctors to provide care.

BRENBERG: If you're not going to pay them, how else are you going to get them to the table?

CARLSON: I don't know, Cuba just makes them do it.

BRENBERG: This is -- that's exactly what we're talking about here. This really isn't about money. It's about power. $52 trillion, $60 trillion is the power grab she is trying to make for D.C., concentrated in D.C. in the hands of bureaucrats and administrators. This is not about the people. This is not about doctors. This is about power. That's the thing we have to keep in mind when we're talking about the cost.

CARLSON: So address, if you would, her secret weapon here in her accounting, and that is that we're going to legalize the -- I mean, estimates vary -- but at least 22 million illegal aliens.

BRENBERG: Yes, she wants --

CARLSON: And that's going to make us so rich and we will get free healthcare. How does that work?

BRENBERG: She thinks she is going to raise half a trillion dollars by legalizing immigrants who are now going to pay taxes. Her plan is full of these kinds of maneuvers, where when you press on them, they fall apart because there is no logic, whether it's taxing businesses, whether it's half a trillion dollars from innocents.

CARLSON: But wait a second. It doesn't -- so like her idea is, the more people you let in, the low-skilled labor you let in the country, the richer you get. Why don't we just let in like 100 million people with high school education?

BRENBERG: I think that's -- I think that's a great question to ask her in the debate stage. The answer is there is no answer. She is not interested in the numbers, Tucker.

CARLSON: Right.

BRENBERG: It's not about the numbers. It's about checking the box so she can get you to have faith in her plan. Well, it's about faith, not math here.

CARLSON: I hope you'll come back on this topic.

BRENBERG: You bet.

CARLSON: This will not be the last time we address it. Professor, thank you.

BRENBERG: Yes.

CARLSON: Have you ever felt shame or embarrassment over something you've done in your life? If so, you're a moron. That's the message the Democratic Party is sending this week.

Congresswoman Katie Hill, apparently who has an Iron Cross tattooed on her crotch. We know that because she was photographed smoking a bong naked with the tattoo visible. We saw it because she was having an affair with a 22-year-old campaign staffer.

We also learned that she made suspicious payments to that staffer and allegedly had an affair with yet another staffer. Now, none of that is allowed on Capitol Hill. Nobody is judging her personal life, but you're not allowed to sleep with your staffers on Capitol Hill or in almost any workplace in America.

And yet somehow, Katie Hill wound up a martyr, a feminist hero on the left. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KATIE HILL, FORMER U.S. REPRESENTATIVE: I am leaving now because of a double standard. I'm leaving because of a misogynistic culture that gleefully consumed my naked pictures, capitalized on my sexuality and enabled my abusive ex to continue that abuse, this time with the entire country watching.

The forces of revenge by a bitter jealous man, cyber exploitation and sexual shaming that target our gender and a large segment of society that fears and hates powerful women have combined to push a young woman out of power and say that she doesn't belong here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, so she laid down the rules and of course, the press obediently agreed. The powerful person who preyed on a vulnerable young woman really is the victim here and if you don't agree with that, it's your problem.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I do think that this would be very different if she was a Congressman.

ALYSSA MILANO, ACTRESS: If Katie Hill were a man who was in a consensual relationship with another man and a woman that this would be a very different outcome.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think there's a double, double standard on the Hill which is one is that women are treated more strictly than a man.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There was nothing necessarily improper about this woman living her best life.

The problem here is this prudishness, this conservative prudishness around sexuality.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Tammy Bruce hosts "Get Tammy Bruce" every week on Fox Station worth getting the service just for that show and many others. She joins us tonight. Tammy, thanks so much for coming on.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NATION HOST: Good evening. My pleasure.

CARLSON: So as someone who actually wasn't judging Katie Hill by her personal life at all, I did think the Iron Cross tattoo was a little weird, whatever though, I'm not a judge-y guy. She was sleeping with an employee.

BRUCE: That's correct.

CARLSON: That's not allowed. I think that's not allowed. I don't do it. I wouldn't do it. I'm not allowed to do it. Nobody is.

BRUCE: That's right.

CARLSON: So why is she?

BRUCE: Well, she hasn't either, and this is what's been fascinating in watching this, is that this is a woman and they're trying to recast her as you've noted as something that she is not. She got in trouble because of her behavior in a workplace.

CARLSON: Right.

BRUCE: An affair with a subordinate in the campaign, and then allegations of an affair with someone in the Congressional Office. She has denied that. And then she was defending herself. The next thing we know she meets with Nancy Pelosi, also an ethics investigation was opened up in the House, which only happens if there's something seriously alleged.

CARLSON: Yes.

BRUCE: And then the next thing we know, she is resigning. So what this is -- and nobody denies that there wasn't -- she admits to the campaign issue. She has apologized. She said it was inappropriate. She recognizes that. And yet at the same time, she is now being cast as having to resign because of the pictures on the internet, or because of sexism and misogyny.

And here's the problem. It is that we've been arguing forever that we should be taken seriously. We want equality. We want to be in the rooms of power, and then the moment something happens, they're victims. It's somebody else's fault. It had nothing to do with what they were doing. This is what the Democrats can't handle.

CARLSON: So she is violating the rules that she and people like her wrote in the first place.

BRUCE: Well, in a way, literally, she had voted for a rule in the House where you can can't date your staffers.

CARLSON: She did?

BRUCE: She voted for that. And so -- and then she was also, of course against Judge Kavanaugh about all of that. She presented something to her constituents, which was I think, arguably, and she had flipped a Republican seat. That is also surprising her constituents.

So what I'm offended by here is this argument by even some Republicans that in fact, this is just what bisexual people do or this is what gay people do, or that this is prudishness.

No, it's not. You can be a bisexual woman or a gay woman and actually operate with some level of judgment and have character and have standards. This is -- this is the stereotype. First, it was a gender stereotype of like, elect women, they're going to be so much better and not do anything bad, which of course is a lie.

And then there's the sexual stereotype. Bisexual or gay women can't be controlled. They'll do crazy things, hide the children. You know, this is what we've been fighting. So don't stand up there and say that she is in trouble because she's different.

She is not different on the Hill. There are judgment problems, and there are character problems, she fits in. The issue is, is that they do have new rules now. And she -- and if we want power, we've got to accept both the good which is being able to make a difference in the world and recognize that our choices matter and that we've got to be held accountable.

She is not a victim. She made choices. By the way, if she is such a victim, she shouldn't resign.

CARLSON: Well, that's correct.

BRUCE: The Democrats should be saying, come back, Katie, we love you.

CARLSON: Of course.

BRUCE: They're not. The staff didn't stand up for hurt. The Democrats are not saying come back. They're letting her go. And so either the Democrats are the sexist and the homophobes or that maybe she needs to be in a different job.

CARLSON: Laser-like logic as always. Tammy Bruce, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

BRUCE: Thank you, sir.

CARLSON: Now, on to the drama surrounding impeachment, which we expect the President will address at the rally in Tupelo in just a few minutes. Democrats already held several days of closed-door hearings after that testimony. Do they have a case for impeachment? What exactly are the grounds for impeachment? Still searching to answer that question, Jenna Ellis may help us tonight. She's a constitutional law attorney and adviser to Trump's reelection. She joins us tonight.

Jenna, thanks so much. So if you could --

JENNA ELLIS, CONSTITUTIONAL LAW ATTORNEY: Good to see you, Tucker. Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: Obviously, your post impeachment, you support the President, you're working for his reelection. But it's it will be interesting to note --

ELLIS: Yes, but I also support the Constitution.

CARLSON: So you're focused on this. What is the President being impeached for? Like, if you could define the crime, what would it be?

ELLIS: Yes, that's what the Democrats haven't clearly defined and they're doing in the mainstream media what is classic burden shifting, Tucker. What they're trying to do is have President Trump prove that he is still fit for office, prove that he hasn't done anything impeachable, rather than understand and the American people need to understand, it is not up to President Trump to actually prove his innocence or prove that he shouldn't be impeached.

And so the Democrats here need to actually articulate that nothing that they have brought forth, and nothing so far in their closed-door hearings, their whistleblowers, their anything has actually alleged any type of impeachable offense that falls within the constitutionally enumerated offenses in Article 2, Section 4 of our U.S. Constitution, they simply don't have anything.

CARLSON: So what's the point of this? I mean, are you convinced just as a crass political matter, are you convinced this hurts the President? I mean, the last time a President was impeached, it helped him.

ELLIS: Absolutely. And, you know, I think that the American people are seeing through the sham of an impeachment coup. They are seeing through the Democrats sheer partisan politicking. And they're seeing that this is really being tried in the court of public opinion.

I believe that the Democrats agenda here is to scare you and me from voting for a President that they have simply tried to lambaste for over the last three years to say that he is an illegitimate President and simply try to win in the court of public opinion rather than at the ballot box because they know they can't do it.

I mean, Beto has stepped down on his campaign now and there are so many others that no Democrats that I'm even aware of are really excited about any of the candidates. The Democrats have thrown Biden under the bus with this whole impeachment narrative.

And so they are simply trying to say to President Trump, we're going to try to fight you in the court of public opinion, rather than actually trying to challenge you at the ballot box. And that's where an impeachment should actually happen.

If the American people aren't satisfied with President Trump, then they can vote against him. But the Democrats have to do that by putting up a really good candidate, not by circumventing the U.S. Constitution, and saying that, you know, we're just going to try to impeach you with a completely sham process.

CARLSON: OK. Jenna Ellis, I appreciate that. Good to see you tonight. Thank you.

ELLIS: Thank you. Good to see you, too, Tucker.

CARLSON: So how are Washington's leaders trying to undo an election? One former C.I.A. official has and we will talk to him as we wait the President at this rally tonight in Tupelo, Mississippi. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: Fox News Alert for you, the President about to mount the stage in Tupelo, Mississippi. We will go there as soon as he does.

Impeachment is proceeding despite the weak case. Why is that happening? Because it's not really about the law. It's about permanent Washington trying to reverse an election result they hated from day one.

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, FORMER ACTING CIA DIRECTOR: Thank God for the deep state.

(Laughter)

MCLAUGHLIN: I mean, I think, you know, everyone here has seen this progression of diplomats and Intelligence officers and White House people trooping up to Capitol Hill right now and saying these are people who are doing their duty or responding to a higher call.

CARLSON: To C.I.A. veteran there. Buck Sexton once worked at C.I.A. He now hosts "The Buck Sexton Show," and we're grateful always to have him on our set. So what do you make of that? Two former C.I.A. executives, people who ran the agency, right, lauding the deep state?

BUCK SEXTON, HOST, THE BUCK SEXTON SHOW: Well, I think he mentioned progression and it's been really interesting because the first deep state action against Trump, whenever you talk about it, this is the whole Russia collusion thing. People would say there's no deep state, that's a slander. Why would we even bring that up?

And now that we have essentially the same playbook being run, and now, people have figured out, there's a coincidence going on, there's something happening here, it seems like now, the deep state is real, and they wanted to come out and do what they can to stop this gentleman who is now entering the stage.

So I mean, the deep state is now something that they talk openly about and are actually rooting for in a sense.

CARLSON: But not ironically.

SEXTON: Not ironically at all. I mean, you had Brennan come out and say, if you're within the bureaucracy, come forward and do what the whistleblower has done. More people, more people, they're putting out open calls now. If that's not some form of bureaucratic deep state, Tucker, what is?

CARLSON: What kind of distrust and paranoia is this engendering and sowing in this country?

SEXTON: Well, it's going to affect future administrations.

CARLSON: Yes.

SEXTON: What I think people forget here, anybody who comes in office now who is a Republican is going to have to think are they're going to be some left-wing ideologues who are leave behind from previous administration, people that got higher up in the bureaucracy then, or just careerists who have decided that you know Presidents come and go but the bureaucracy is forever. That's essentially a take on what the State Department's unofficial motto is.

CARLSON: Yes.

SEXTON: Which is that they set policy, Presidents just give speeches. We've seen a lot of that, particularly from the bureaucracy with this President.

The fourth unelected branch of government needs to stop thinking that their judgment is more important and that their power should be used to override the judgment of the guy that we all actually voted for.

CARLSON: So as it's a connoisseur of irony, how do you respond when you hear them say they're doing this because they believe in democracy?

SEXTON: Well, there's nothing more undemocratic that you could think of than a permanent bureaucratic class, especially Intelligence officers, I mean, people talk about coups around the world. Whenever Intelligence officers get too involved in who is going to win the next election, everybody should get very concerned.

This time around that we're going into an election and you have people saying no, let's subvert that process in advance. It is deeply ironic, and actually quite troubling, but the good news is they're not going to stop the Trump train.

CARLSON: Not a lot of self-awareness in this group. All right, Buck Sexton, it is so great to see you. It always is. I hope you'll come back. We are going to take you down to the United States from Tupelo, Mississippi tonight.

