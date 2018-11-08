Rep. Jordan on ouster of Sessions, future of Russia probe

This is a rush transcript from "The Story," November 7, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST: With the election behind him now, President Trump is sort of barreling into part two of his term, and he's sending a pretty strong message that is basically this, either you're with me, or you're against me.

Good evening, everybody. I'm Martha MacCallum, and this is "The Story" unfolding tonight. And then at times wildly contentious news conference, President Trump saying that he could probably get some good things done with Nancy Pelosi if she doesn't make it all about investigations.

And then, he said that some candidates would have won if only they had embraced him.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: -- no love, and she lost. Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia. And Barbara Comstock was another one. I mean, I think she could have won that race. Peter Roskam didn't want the embrace. Erik Paulsen didn't want the embrace.

And in New Jersey, I think he could have done well but didn't work out too good. Bob Hugin, John Faso, those are some of the people that -- you know, decided for their own reason not to embrace, whether it's me or what we stand for.

MACCALLUM: So then, hours later, he did what many predicted what he would do after the election. He dispatched with his attorney general Jeff Sessions which was surprisingly in many ways met with some shock.

SUNLEN SERFATY, CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT, CNN: It was talked about for many weeks and month leading up to Election Day. But I think certainly the timing is taking many people by surprise.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think the only surprising thing about this is the timing happening the very day after the midterm.

MACCALLUM: You have to ask which timing would -- wouldn't have been surprising. I guess in these cases. But it appears that the former attorney general was one person who thought that this was a potential eventuality. Because it appears that he had written an undated resignation letter and he had had it -- the White House had had it for some time.

So, there is likely more to come as the president will undoubtedly rearrange some more deck chairs as presidents often do around this time in their presidency.

In moments, Republican Congressman Jim Jordan who had called for a long time for Jeff Sessions' removal. But first, we go to chief national correspondent Ed Henry, who is tracking all the breaking news tonight. Hi, Ed.

ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CHIEF NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Great to be with you, Martha. Story of the midterms can really be told through Jeff Sessions. Democrats won the House, so they are no longer just bellyaching. They can issue subpoenas and press for information here. But President Trump won big by expanding his majority in the Senate. So, he's got room to run.

And the votes to push through a new Attorney General who may reign in the special counsel. Before the president's post-election news conference, many in the mainstream media were claiming he'd have to spin bad news.

But instead, the president entered made clear he feels more emboldened now. Lashing out what he called investigation fatigue. Boasting his critics have nothing on him. Adding he's happy with most of his cabinet who could make big changes elsewhere.

The president deferred at the news are on whether Sessions was out, but within moments, we learned the Attorney General was gone. You see Sessions here bidding the Justice Department farewell with Matthew Whitaker, who's now acting Attorney General.

Whitaker has said Hillary Clinton should be investigated, and that probing the president's finances is out of bounds. He's now overseeing a Mueller probe. This is what he told CNN last year.

MATTHEW WHITAKER, ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL: So, I could see a scenario where Jeff Sessions is replaced, it with a recess appointment. And that Attorney General doesn't fire Bob Mueller, but he just reduces the budget so low that his investigation grinds to absolute almost a halt.

HENRY: That alarms the Democrat who will chair the Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler who had already mused about the possibility of overseeing impeachment. Nadler tweeting late today, "Americans must have answers immediately as to the reasoning behind Donald Trump's removing Jeff Sessions. Why is the president making this change? Who has the authority over Special Counsel Mueller's investigation? We'll be holding people accountable."

Well, Nadler and Senator Chuck Schumer are suggesting, this could raise more questions about obstruction. But it was chief of staff John Kelly who called Sessions as if to show this was just normal house cleaning. Kelly insulating the president, who before the election made clear the shake-up was not a surprise. Watch.

TRUMP: Well, everything -- yes. Administration's make changes usually after midterms. And probably will be right in that category too. I think it's very customary.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y., SENATE MINORITY LEADER: It would create a constitutional crisis if this were prelude to ending or greatly limiting the Mueller investigation. And I hope President Trump and those he listens to will refrain from that.

HENRY: Then there's the fate of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. He was at the White House today. He had been overseeing the Mueller probe, of course. He is been promising House Republicans, he'll testify about charges, he was going to wear a wire, try to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Plus remember, Rosenstein has signed off on a renewal of that FISA warrant to surveil Carter Page. And also remember, Republican Devin Nunez has been wanting to get more FISA documents declassified. Will that happen before Democrats take over the House Intel panel?

The president warned today if Nancy Pelosi wants to investigate him in the House, he said Republicans have the Senate and "Two can play that game." Martha.

MACCALLUM: He said that a couple of times. Today and they sounded like he meant it. Ed, thank you very much. Good to see you.

So, joining me now exclusively is a fierce critic of former Attorney General Sessions, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Congressman good to have you with us this evening. Thanks for being here.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO, HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: Good to be with you, Martha. You bet.

MACCALLUM: So a lot of people would look at Jeff Sessions' time at the Justice Department and say that he was very tough on immigration, very tough on law enforcement. So, they look at that and say, the only reason the president didn't like him was because he recused himself.

JORDAN: Well, look I appreciate Senator Sessions' service to our country. But we call for a special counsel more than a year ago and have repeatedly called for it since then. And Mr. Sessions won't appoint one.

I don't like special counsels, but you tell me how we get the answers from what the FBI and the DOJ did, particularly about the Russian investigation. How are they going to investigate themselves? So, we don't know what's going on over there. He won't appoint a special counsel, and we said a long time ago. If you're not willing to do that, you should probably step down. I think it was appropriate the action that was taken today by the President of the United States.

Remember Martha, he appointed John Huber, the U.S. Attorney to look into a lot of this. We have not got one single report from Mr. Huber about what he's done. Where is that -- where is that information? This happened months and months ago when he named John Huber, the U.S. attorney from Utah to look into this. We haven't heard one thing. So, I think this is the right move today.

MACCALLUM: Yes. That's a very good point. It -- Mark Whitaker will be the acting Attorney General sort of leapfrogging over Rod Rosenstein who is Deputy Attorney General.

JORDAN: Yes.

MACCALLUM: So, two questions with that.

JORDAN: Sure.

MACCALLUM: Do you think that Mark Whitaker will release the 19 page FISA surveillance warrant that was signed by Rod Rosenstein, and will he do it before the turnover of power.

JORDAN: Well let's -- well let's hope so. I mean, we need that information, we need the Bruce Ohr 302s, we need the Jim Bakker 302s, we need the Andy McCabe memos, we need all that information, and probably more importantly, we need Rod Rosenstein to come, answer our questions.

Did you, in fact, talk about wearing a wire to record the president? Did you talk about the 25th Amendment as it's been alleged? Did you do those things? Come, answer our questions. So, that's we need all that information. We've repeatedly asked for I certainly hope this new attorney general, the acting attorney general will do that. We'll find out I assume here in the next, next several weeks.

MACCALLUM: All right. It's Matthew Whitaker. I said, Mark. So, I apologize for that. Let's get to the politics of last night. The elections and the changes that, that brings with it. Let me just play this montage from some of the Democrats who will now be in leadership positions.

JORDAN: Yes.

MACCALLUM: And I want to get your thoughts on where they may be headed.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF., FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMITTEE: I'm one of just a few who have insisted that he's unworthy, that he's deplorable, that he's despicable, and he should be impeached.

REP. JERRY NADLER, D-N.Y., HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: We would have to investigate any credible allegations certainly a perjury and other things that haven't been properly looked into before.

REP. ELIJAH CUMMINGS, D-MD., HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: When the Democrats take over hopefully in January, that will have hearings and then we'll get to the bottom line.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF., HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: And that work won't stop when we take the majority. But we will be able to get answers the Republicans were unwilling to pursue. Records that the Republicans wouldn't ask for --

MACCALLUM: What do you anticipate and also do you expect that you will become the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee?

JORDAN: Well, we're looking at all kinds of things. I've also talked about running for -- announce that I'm running for minority leader, so, we'll see. But, we know one thing. They are going to investigate everything. It will be not -- you don't have to take my word for it, take their words as you just played. They're going to do this.

And what I'm concerned most about is the thing we were just talking about. The idea that the Clinton campaign pay the law firm who paid Fusion GPS, who hired a foreigner who talked to Russians to put together a fake document called a dossier that was used as the basis to spy on President Trump's campaign the idea that, that investigation will be dropped.

That was the worst thing I've ever seen from the federal government, the idea that, that will be dropped to do all these other things that Maxine Waters and Jerry Nadler and Elijah Cummings and Adam Schiff are talking about. That's a concern and we're going to have to stand up strong for the truth as we go through these investigations that inevitably will come from the Democrat, the Democrat chairs of those respective committees.

MACCALLUM: Well, you just mentioned that you are also interested in being House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy has expressed an interest in that position as well. He said, "I helped build a majority from a deeper hole than this, and I have what it takes to do it again."

He is in a strong position here. One would think he has a good relationship with President Trump. Talked to me a little bit about why you think you have a better position.

JORDAN: Well, here's what I'll say, Martha. Look, the President Trump was elected to come to this town and shake it up. He is doing just that. He is coming here and doing what he told the American people he was going to do.

I think the House Republican Conference should match that same intensity. Which have we repealed Obamacare yet? Have we reformed welfare yet? Have we secured the border yet? There's lots of things we got to get done yet. I think that had an impact on what took place just yesterday in the election.

Now, one thing I also know is where President Trump went, there were good results. So, look, we got to match his intensity, that's what I want to do. And if I'm given the opportunity to lead our conference, I'll do that. If it's in a different role, if it's breaking member in one of these committees, I'll do that as well.

MACCALLUM: You know, we talked a moment ago about the deadline that now hangs over your head on all of these issues that you've worked very hard on, on oversight.

JORDAN: Yes.

MACCALLUM: How optimistic are you that you're going to get anywhere? You know, if you could accomplish one or two things before January, what would it be?

JORDAN: Those documents we just talked about that we've demanded, that we have -- that we have the right to see as a separate and equal branch of government. And Rod Rosenstein under oath in front of us in the Judiciary Committee answering those important questions. Did you, in fact, talk to subordinates about wearing a wire and recording the President of the United States? Did you, in fact, talk about the 25th Amendment?

We need -- this is the acting -- until today, this was the guy, in essence, running the Justice Department. The guy overseeing the Mueller probe. We need to know that particularly, Martha, because it happened in a critical time period. May 9th, 2017 when James Comey was fired based on Rod Rosenstein's memo. And May 17th, 2017 when Bob Mueller was named special counsel by Rod Rosenstein.

This is all alleged to have happened in that 8-day time frame when they were talking about obstruction of justice, when they were talking about wearing a wire, the 25th Amendment and appointment of a special counsel. He needs to come, answer our question.

MACCALLUM: I got to go. But you think Rod Rosenstein will keep his position as deputy A.G.?

JORDAN: That's up to the president. I don't know. I just want him to answer our questions and give us the information we're entitled to have.

MACCALLUM: Congressman Jordan, great to see you. Thank you very much.

JORDAN: You bet. Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Good to have you here tonight. So, how do you rally dozens of Democrats who have denounced Nancy Pelosi during the course of the campaign that we just watched to vote yes, now on her nomination for Speaker? The man who signed up for that job joins me next.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., HOUSE MINORITY LEADER: I love the arena. I thrive on competition.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: What you have done in the past speaks to your credentials but it's about what you can do and I think I'm the best person to go forward to unify, to negotiate. I'm a good negotiator as anyone can see in terms of how we have won every negotiation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi feeling confident after last night's win of her party for the House and she thinks once again that she should get the speaker's gavel but not everybody in her party agrees with that. Almost one-third of non-incumbent Democratic House candidates either refused to endorse her as speaker or sidestepped the question when they were asked about it during the campaign.

Now, 12 of those have won their elections in addition to another 11 current representatives who say that they will oppose her bid. But there is one unlikely ally who she says deserves the -- who says that she deserves the job. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think she deserves it. She's fought long and hard. She's a very capable person. We should get along and get deals done. Now, we can investigate, they look at us we look at them, it goes on for two years, then at the end of years nothing's done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: Here now Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline who has thrown his hat into the ring for assistant Democratic leader. Congressman, congratulations on your win last night and thank you very much for being here this evening.

REP. DAVID CICILLINE, D-R.I.: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: We just called the list of all those names and you know, just having watched the election closely. There are a lot of people who when asked on the campaign trail about this said that there was no way that they would support Nancy Pelosi for speaker. So what do you do about that now?

CICILLINE: Well, look, we'll have a caucus in three weeks and members of the Democratic caucus will hear the arguments from candidates for a variety of offices and they'll elect the people that they think are best positioned to move our country forward. I think what really matters -- I mean I didn't -- I have never heard from my constituents and I've traveled the country, I've never heard from people that I've campaigned with at town halls who's going to be the whip, who's going to be the majority, who's going to be a speaker. What they really care about is electing people who are going to focus on the issues important their lives.

Democrats ran on an agenda that's for the people of this country, are committed to driving down health care cost, driving down the cost of prescription drugs, protecting coverage for pre-existing conditions, raising family incomes by investing in rebuilding the infrastructure of our country and taking on the serious corruption in Washington and getting money out of politics. So I think we're going to focus on getting those things done for the American people, the leadership team that gets it done.

MACCALLUM: All right, let's play this sound bite from Nancy Pelosi on infrastructure. Watch this.

CICILLINE: Sure.

PELOSI: Last night, I had the conversation with President Trump about how we could work together. One of the issues that came up was part of our for the people agenda building an infrastructure of America.

I also spoke to Mitch McConnell this -- Leader McConnell this morning and how we could work together especially on infrastructure.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: All right. So how is this going to work and do you think there's an infrastructure bill that can be passed by the House and the Senate and will you -- will all the people involved in it gather with President Trump at the White House for a big signing ceremony on infrastructure?

CICILLINE: I hope so. Look, we have an infrastructure plan that's a trillion dollar plan that will create 16 million good-paying jobs, invest in rebuilding our roads, our bridges, our ports, our transit systems, our schools. That has always been a bipartisan issue. The good news actually is on all the three agenda items that we've articulated, that we've really been campaigning on, the President has spoken about the same things. He says he wants to drive down the cost of prescription drugs --

MACCALLUM: Yes, that's right.

CICILLINE: He wants a big infrastructure plan, he wants to drain the swamp. The problem is he hasn't done any of those things. Well, now he has a willing partner in the Democratic caucus. We can move forward and get those things done for the American people and I think he's going to see a Democratic caucus that's committed to getting those things done.

MACCALLUM: Well, let me ask you --

CICILLINE: And if he wants to work with us we --

MACCALLUM: You know, one of the issues with infrastructure and I think the reason that both sides like it in some ways is because there's a lot of projects in their states that they can you know, enact and that's good for everybody and I think the president would say that's good for jobs so that is you know sort of a win-win. But what happened, we all remember the shovel-ready jobs program with the stimulus under President Obama and then he said, it turned out they weren't shovel-ready as they were supposed to be. And one of the things the President has talked a lot about is how you know, there's so much red tape in the way to building a highway and getting these things moving and he wants to remove that bureaucracy and that red tape are you in favor of that?

CICILLINE: That's actually a myth. I mean, the reality is in every state in this country their infrastructure needs that are unmet. The American Society of Civil Engineers does a report card every year on the state of America's infrastructure. And in every category, roads, bridges, ports, we get D, F minus, F plus. We have a huge infrastructure deficit. There's work that needs to be done in every state in America. What we need is the federal government to be a real partner, provide resources and get that work done.

Unfortunately, the president's plan was basically urging cities and states to do more which is not an infrastructure plan. It was a small $200 billion plan, mostly public-private partnerships that rely on fees and tolls, that kind. The federal government needs to be a full partner --

MACCALLUM: Well, the federal government has it -- no the federal government does takes an enormous long time to get -- an enormously long time to get projects like this moving and that's exactly what President Obama said. He said you know what, we're going to do it --

CICILLINE: But that's not the problem.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: President Trump is saying get the private sector involved so that they can work together and make these things move along a little bit more quickly. But you already sound like you are very much in resistance to opening up that conversation and talking about potential public-private partnership.

CICILLINE: No, not at all. No, not at all, just the contrary. I'm -- certainly, but I think public infrastructure needs to be supported by public investment. I think the federal government has a role to play in providing resources. And my experience is that there's no -- the red tape is not the problem, the resource is the problem. You go to any state in America, you speak to the governor or any mayor in the city, you say, do you have infrastructure needs, do you have a bridge that's deficient, do you have a road that needs to be fixed, everybody will say yes.

MACCALLUM: Of course they will.

CICILLINE: What they need is resources.

MACCALLUM: And you mean money? You mean taxpayer's dollars.

CICILLINE: That's right. Public money for public infrastructure. And we can pay for it easily by rolling back that tax --

MACCALLUM: So you're going to raise taxes to do that?

CICILLINE: We're going to -- we're going to -- my idea is that you take that 83 percent of the tax that went to the top one percent, invest that money in rebuilding America instead and you pay for all the infrastructure and then some. There's lots of ways to pay for it but the federal government has to be a real partner.

MACCALLUM: So call back the tax cut, call back the tax cut in order to pay for infrastructure. Do you think that's going to be a starter with the President? You think you're going to open up --

CICILLINE: Look, that's one idea. There's a million -- there's ten different ways to pay for infrastructure. But the reality is we ought to have a conversation about how we get it done, it ought to be bipartisan, everyone understands that this is a matter of public safety, it's a matter of making sure we can continue to grow the economy, we got to do that.

MACCALLUM: Yes, but you also don't want it to cost ten times more than it should cost --

CICILLINE: And so we're going to pay for it. Look, we're the response ones. We're not the party that just added $2 trillion to the deficit. You know, it's kind of funny to hear Republicans complain about that. They passed a tax bill, $2 trillion completely unpaid for. All I'm saying is we need to invest in rebuilding the country --

MACCALLUM: You have 4.2 percent GDP growth and you low unemployment and rising wages.

CICILLINE: But we have a deficit, we have a tax bill that's unpaid for. That's a reality. So all I'm saying is we're going to do a private infrastructure bill, we have to pay for it.

MACCALLUM: OK, but the premise of the tax cut was that it would -- that growth would pay for the tax cut --

CICILLINE: Would pay for itself --

MACCALLUM: And we have an enormous growth happening.

CICILLINE: Of course, but of course the tax cuts don't pay for themselves. That's the argument that was made. It wasn't true and it was made --

MACCALLUM: Yes, I was just playing devil's advocate here with you because it's an exercising in the two -- you know in coming together on these ideas and the willingness to work together. You know, people who feel like you feel and then people like --

CICILLINE: I hope -- I hope they can come together. These are these are these are ideas that Americans want Congress to get done, fix our infrastructure, reducing the cost of healthcare, getting money out --

MACCALLUM: So would you agree that both sides will have to give a little, both sides will have to give a little? --

CICILLINE: Of course. Look, you have to -- no there has to be compromise, of course. But I hope we can find common ground and move forward on this because guess what, the American people gave Democrats the House because they expect us to get things done that will improve their lives. That's what we're going to do.

MACCALLUM: All right, but they probably don't expect their taxes to go up so we'll see what happens. Thank you very much.

CICILLINE: No, the taxes won't go up. We're going to have a middle-class tax cut. It's just the top one percent that may have to give some of that back, the richest people in this country.

MACCALLUM: All right, well, we will see what happens. Thank you very much. Good to see you today.

CICILLINE: Thanks, Martha.

MACCALLUM: All right, so President Trump's midterm victory lap coming to a screeching halt today during a wildly contentious news conference, so is an emboldened press and a divided Congress, the new reality of what that president will be facing every day when he goes to work. David Bossie and Juan Williams up next.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If I may ask one question. Mr. President, if I may ask one question. Are worried about --

TRUMP: That's enough. That's enough.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. President --

TRUMP: That's enough.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pardon me, ma'am.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We saw the candidates that I supported achieve tremendous success last night. This vigorous campaigning stopped the Blue Wave that they talked about. I don't know if there ever was such a thing but could have been. This election marks the largest Senate gains for a president's party in a first Midterm Election since at least President Kennedy's in 1962.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: President Trump touting his Midterm successes after leading his party. I think most would say to some pretty substantial gains in the Senate last night, but the celebration quickly spiraled into a really chaotic environment during this news conference. Combative press brought the White House to a fever pitch today. Trace Gallagher has the story for us from our West Coast newsroom. Hi Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Hi, Martha. The President says he is proud of Republican victories in the Senate, hopes that Democrats winning the house will lead to bipartisanship and unity, even praised Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. But any day taught with Democrats certainly did not extend to the media as evidenced by a series of combative exchanges that CNN summed up this way. Quoting now, he lambasted CNN's Jim Acosta as a rude, terrible person, told American urban radio network Correspondent April Ryan repeatedly to sit down and deem the query about white nationalism posed by PBS Newshour reporter Yamiche Alcindor as such a racist question.

All true, except that CNN's summary leaves out important context. For example, reporter April Ryan repeatedly yelled out her questions without being called on. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: sit down, please. Sit down. I didn't call you. I didn't call you. I didn't call you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Yamiche Alcindor then appeared too intimate the president had tried to message white supremacists. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, REPORTER, PBS: On the campaign trail you called yourself a nationalist, some people thought that as emboldening white nationalist. Now people are also saying that the--

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: I don't know why you'd say that. It's such a racist question.

ALCINDOR: There are some--

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: And the combative exchange with Jim Acosta was over the word "invasion," defined by the way by Webster's as an unwanted intrusion. Look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, CNN SENIOR WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: As you know, Mr. President, the caravan was not an invasion, it's a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border with the U.S.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Thank you for telling me that. I appreciate it.

ACOSTA: And why did you -- why did you characterize it as such?

TRUMP: Because I consider it an invasion. You and I have a difference of opinion.

ACOSTA: But do you--

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: That's enough.

ACOSTA: -- one of the other folks said--

TRUMP: That's enough.

ACOSTA: Pardon me, ma'am. Mr. President--

TRUMP: That's enough.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GALLAGHER: Yes. CNN says it stands behind Jim Acosta and calls the president's actions disturbingly un-American, the Republican National Committee says the reporters were, quote, "grandstanding." Martha?

MACCALLUM: Trace, thank you very much. Here now David Bossie, former Trump 2016 deputy campaign manager and co-author of "Trump's Enemies: How the Deep State is Undermining the Presidency," and Juan Williams, co-host of The Five and Fox News political analyst.

Gentlemen, thank you very much. Good to have you both here today. David, my first question for you. Do you think when the president walked into that room today, that he expected that it would get as wild and crazy as it did in there?

DAVID BOSSIE, CO-AUTHOR, TRUMP'S ENEMIES: I doubt it but I can tell you that he's not surprised. You look at these reporters and that is all they are trying to do is gain attention for themselves and really to the detriment of the news they are trying to cover and quite honestly, their profession as journalism -- as journalists.

This has been, and I think, you know, one of the deans of the Washington press corps, our colleague Chris Wallace said that this was -- Jim Acosta embarrassed himself today. This was something that was embarrassing and the president has unfortunately seized all the time the level of disrespect that they have for him.

MACCALLUM: Juan, you didn't see it that way.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS CO-HOST & POLITICAL ANALYST: No. I was a White House correspondent long ago, but I remember Sam Donaldson used to yell, yell at President Reagan and you did not see the president throw a temper tantrum or suddenly described him as a rude person who should not be employed by ABC.

And I've got to tell you, I mean, I remember even Ronald Reagan writing in his diary, hey, you know, Juan Williams, they're coming to see these guys are going to be tough on me -- that's the whole idea. The whole idea is to ask powerful people questions about how they are exercising their power so that we as Americans--

MACCALLUM: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- can be better reporter.

MACCALLUM: I understand. And I think everyone agrees that, you know, tough questions, questions that need an answer--

WILLIAMS: That's right.

MACCALLUM: -- is what that forum is all about. But there are moments and certainly, you know, this is not a broad-brush statement, but there are moments in that room today where it feels like the goal is to make the president look bad, you know. That the goal isn't to get an answer to the question. I mean, we've all watched with the president's opinion is on the invasion issue, and David, you know, it feels like the goal isn't always necessarily to shed light.

BOSSIE: Yes. Jim Acosta didn't really have a question until he got done with his speech. And that was the point of what the president is talking about when he says I'm done with you after taking his question, going back and forth and then answering it. He then wants to go again.

And then what Jim Acosta did is I thought was incredibly rude to the White House staffer who was a professional trying to do--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: That was uncomfortable.

BOSSIE: -- trying to do her job in telling the president instructing her to move on with the microphone.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

BOSSIE: Jim Acosta, you know, used his hand to forcibly remove her hand away from the microphone that the president told her to move on to another reporter. That is not the way to do your job.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think you've got to do your job, David. I don't think there's any question. The problem here to my mind is that the president not only did he react with anger, he literally stalked away from the podium. It looked like he was ready for a fight.

(CROSSTALK)

BOSSIE: I think--

WILLIAMS: I just don't think that's the way the president -- I mean, he's the president. Jim Acosta, let's have Jim Acosta and CNN responsible for his behavior, but he's my president and I thought that he did not behave in a presidential manner in handling that situation.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: Quickly, David, then we got to go.

BOSSIE: Sure. But the president walked away from the podium when Jim Acosta would not stop talking and wouldn't relinquish the microphone. He then did the because the president stepped away. That was that how he had to end it.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: It's uncomfortable.

WILLIAMS: I don't think that's the right way to do it, but then he went after the next reporter.

MACCALLUM: All right, guys. It was quite something. I think on that one I will agree. Thank you very much, gentlemen. Good to see you.

WILLIAMS: Good night, Martha.

MACCALLUM: So, here's the question from last night, why some of the blue New England states seem to love their red governors. What is going on there, what's the dynamic? New Hampshire's Governor Chris Sununu here with his dad, former Governor John Sununu coming up next.

MACCALLUM: So, an interesting story line in last night's election in the deep blue states of New England. Why are states like Vermont and Massachusetts that send Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to the senate now turning to Republicans to run their respective state houses?

Massachusetts reelected the very popular Republican Charlie Baker there to the governorship, a whopping 66 percent of the vote, his Democratic challenger got 33 percent in that race.

Then go to Vermont, where they reelected Republican Phil Scott to be the governor, 55 to 40.4 percent.

Joining me now, Republican governor of nearby New Hampshire who won reelection last night, Chris Sununu, and his father, former governor and former White House chief of staff, John Sununu. Welcome to both of you. Good to have you here.

I'm going to go by Chris and John because if I call you Governor Sununus we might get a little bit confused. So, Chris, let me start with you. What's the secret, why do you think, you know, your fellow New Englanders are sort of voting for that kind of split?

GOV. CHRIS SUNUNU, R-N.H.: Well, I don't know if it's about voting for a split. Governors implement change, governors work with individuals that actually design and craft ideas to get better results for citizens. It's not just about approving in a policy and a funding. Governors really have a connection. They are able to affect change for individuals and that's just why, especially Republican governors have been very successful not just here but across the country.

MACCALLUM: But, John, Governor John Sununu, you know, but that, they are sending two different messages to the federal government and to their state government, are they not?

JOHN SUNUNU, FORMER N.H. GOVERNOR: I think it is two different messages. Most of the governors you talked about are governors who are really not traditional long-term politicians. They come -- Charlie and Governor Chris have some out of the private sector, they made things work there, they came into government, they make things work here, the people liked it. And that's why they reelected them. They got results and New England voters really do like results.

MACCALLUM: So, Chris, talk to me about, you know, President Trump lost the House to the Democrats last night. When you look at that situation, New Hampshire, you know, they took both houses. Are there any issues do you think where you align, where you line up?

C. SUNUNU: You know, in terms of the president? I mean, but I just thought last night really showed was--

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: No, in terms of your state legislator, you're both in the same position.

C. SUNUNU: Yes. Well, you know, I don't think last night was a referendum on the president, I think last night it was really a referendum on the idea that people really believe their voice has -- their vote has a voice. They have a say, they connect with candidates one on one, they expect results whether it's from a governor or from someone in the House of Representatives or from the Senate where the Republicans did very well.

I mean, we had governors' seats across this country that people thought were going to go Democrat. Georgia, Ohio, Iowa, Florida and Republicans retained those seats because we are getting results. It really does matter.

You know, we talk about retail politics and retail management, that really matters to voters and that's something that's carrying on. Also, how you run your campaign I think is very important. We stayed positive. You know, I don't, I didn't run a single attack ad on TV. We really talk about the results and getting those results for the people in New Hampshire and that's what people responded to.

MACCALLUM: Well, you obviously have a long-term name and relationship with New Hampshire voters both of you. Go ahead, Governor John Sununu. What were you saying?

J. SUNUNU: Martha, let me add this. What really made a big difference in the House races around the country last night is I really do think the Republicans were out funded tremendously. The Democrats really have generated a great machine for raising money and money is still the mother's milk of politics.

We saw that in our congressional race here as the candidate in the first district got close, virtually tied -- Mrs. Pelosi put about $800,000 in the last week and that opened up the gap.

So, Republicans have to get smart and figure out how they can compete with the Democrats on the federal races raising enough money.

MACCALLUM: You know, it's interesting, the president suggested today in that news conference that if certain Republican candidates had embraced him, as the way he put it, and allowed them to, you know, talk about his agenda and perhaps have him campaign with them that the outcome might have been different for them. Do you agree with that? In places like New England? In place like New Jersey.

(CROSSTALK)

C. SUNUNU: Yes, I mean, look. Well, I mean, I'm only speaking here in New Hampshire specifically. I mean, we had two candidates that very much supported on the congressional side at least, very much supported the president's agenda. I am a supporter of the president as well. I think he's done some incredible things and it's about results, right.

When you look at tax cuts and when you look at what he is done internationally, when you look at what he has done with the new NAFTA deal, which is very important to the people of New Hampshire getting a deal with Canada -- that's a great benefit to the state of New Hampshire here and that was embraced.

It isn't about a political rhetoric, it's really about asking and demanding results of your elected officials.

So, here in New Hampshire it was embraced. It ultimately the money came in and you now, just a few hundred thousand dollars can have a huge effect here in New Hampshire. And they put a lot of money. The Democrats spent a lot of money here. This is a first in the nation primary, they know this is the first stop.

Basically, this morning we woke up, we had 20 Democrats waiting at the border actually coming in and running for president this morning, that's how aggressive they're going to be here. So, they knew that holding those congressional seats was quite critical and they had to spend the money to do it.

J. SUNUNU: Martha, there's a way to support the president's policies if you're uncomfortable with his style, you can say that. If you're uncomfortable with his rhetoric you can say that. If you're uncomfortable with his tweets you can say that.

But endorse his policies, endorse the results, say you -- he needs some voices in Congress to support getting those results. I just think those candidates that he indicated did not support him just weren't, really didn't take the time to figure out how to have your cake and eat it too, and I think you can do that.

MACCALLUM: Governors Sununu, thank you very much. Good to see you both tonight. Thanks for being here.

C. SUNUNU: Thanks, Martha.

J. SUNUNU: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: So, the midterms might be over but the fight over who should become governor in the purple state of Georgia may be just beginning with the Republican candidates claiming victory and a Democrat refusing to concede tonight.

Chris Stirewalt here to explain what is next in Georgia.

MACCALLUM: So, we just showed you moments ago that contentious moment that you see on your screen right now with Jim Acosta of CNN and the president going at it during the news conference today. And just crossing moments ago, a report that the White House has revoked his hard pass which is the pass that's on a chain around your neck when you work as a White House correspondent, it allows you to get onto a ground, they are saying that it has been revoked for the time being.

And Jim Acosta this tweet out. "I've just been denied entrance to the White House. The Secret Service just informed me that I cannot enter the White House grounds for my 8 p.m. hit."

So that is the latest in the drama that has been unfolding today at the White House. Chris Stirewalt joins me now, Fox News politics editor. What do you think?

CHRIS STIREWALT, FOX NEWS DIGITAL POLITICS EDITOR: This is great news for Jim Acosta, who the news about Jeff Sessions had overshadowed. He, all of the clipped roles that he was probably going to get to watch tonight and do all the hits and talk about himself as the center of the story. It had gotten blown away by Jeff Sessions.

But now with this revelation, it brings him back to the pulsating core of the pointless conflict between this administration and reporters.

MACCALLUM: So you think the White House made a mistake doing it because it just gives them more attention?

STIREWALT: No, I think it works for the White House, I think it works. I think that this pointless bickering and unprofessional childish behavior serves both sides of the equation. I think they both get what they want out of it.

Jon Stewart said the other day that the president is so smart, and that he knows that if he appeals to the vanity of reporters that they will take the bait. I watched a bunch of good questions in that press conference. I watch our, of course, John Roberts do it.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

STIREWALT: But Major Garrett, down the line--

MACCALLUM: Absolutely.

STIREWALT: -- national and international good substantive questions. And we get to ask so few questions of this president relatively speaking. Why are you wasting them for this performative this silliness to do this stuff? And now the White House gets to keep the story going which is what we are at war with the lying press, the enemy of the people, aren't you the enemy of the people? Who cares? Who on earth cares, except for the fact that it serves the interest of both this administration and that reporter.

MACCALLUM: And Chris Wallace said today that he thought that Jim Acosta had embarrassed himself.

STIREWALT: It was absurd.

MACCALLUM: And he thought it was rude. So, we'll see where it goes from here. The drama continues. And as you point out the president has said, you know, I mean, it gets everybody off the subject--

(CROSSTALK)

STIREWALT: It gets everybody off the subject.

MACCALLUM: -- of substantive news.

STIREWALT: That's right.

MACCALLUM: So, we'll see where it goes in the drama. But that's all we have time for.

STIREWALT: OK.

MACCALLUM: Did you bring me anything good?

STIREWALT: You can, but those are Dana Perino. They are going back to Dana.

MACCALLUM: Thank you, Chris.

STIREWALT: You bet.

MACCALLUM: Great working with you last night, too.

STIREWALT: You, too.

MACCALLUM: Thank you so much.

MACCALLUM: So, is America really in a position to unify? Renowned speaker and author Dr. Deepak Chopra is here next. I bet Chris wants to stick around now to find out how to get our inner Zen.

STIREWALT: I need to get Zen.

MACCALLUM: Yes, we all do, believe me.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is there any way in which you think the temperature could be lowered, perhaps peace could break out with the media? Perhaps your bipartisan relationships across the House and Senate may now produce some change? Or are we going to have more of the same?

TRUMP: Yes. It's a very fair question. Look, I would love to see unity and peace and love.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MACCALLUM: That's one of the karma moments in that news conference today, the president saying that he will seek to unify after period of fierce bipartisanship in our nation. So, with the midterm elections finally over, are Americans prime to overcome the divisiveness that we all feel in this country and heal?

Who better to ask than Dr. Deepak Chopra, author of "You Are the Universe." It is great to have you here. Thank you so much.

DEEPAK CHOPRA, AUTHOR, YOU ARE THE UNIVERSE: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: We watched, and I know you said that you saw it earlier, that news conference, which was just off the rails. There is a lot of tension and people going at each other in that room. How do we do our jobs and get past of that?

CHOPRA: Well, you are doing your job, melodrama brings in a loss of income for everyone. And that's your business right now, melodrama. It's good for the president to take on that stance for his supporters, and it's good for Jim Acosta, he built his career like the president has built a lot of careers of journalists by attacking them.

MACCALLUM: Well, clearly--

(CROSSTALK)

CHOPRA: So, clearly, everybody.

MACCALLUM: -- melodrama, as you said, there is a lot of melodrama in the country right now, there's no doubt about it. What do you recommend in terms -- you know, you got both of these political sides entrenched in the way that they believe is the way forward. And I interviewed someone earlier tonight who basically said yes, we are to negotiate, we want to come together, but, you know, laid out a number of ways and places where he would refuse to negotiate.

CHOPRA: So, Martha, traditionally, in all democracies, there is a healthy tension between conservatives and liberals. It's contained conflict. And actually, is a good thing. But when it becomes a divisive, quarrelsome, contentious, hostile, full of anger and rage, then it's destructive for the country.

I think right now, everybody, both conservatives and liberals want healing. They want jobs, they want safety, they want a sustainable country. So, there is a shared vision. Only the means of the vision are opinions are different.

If we have shared vision, emotional and spiritual connection, work hard in our own communities through volunteering and some reflective self-inquiry, what do we really want for our country, for our children, for our grandchildren? For the world? Because we are part of the world. We can't escape that.

So, if we ask those questions -- and there is diversity. America is built on ideas and diversity, that's the strength of this country. We never run out of ideas. In fact, there is an infinity of creative ideas to make America great again. And it's on its way.

MACCALLUM: So how do you build the bridge, as you say?

CHOPRA: Focus on what you want, not on what you don't want. It's that simple. What do we want? Do we want more peaceful, just, sustainable, healthier, joyful nation? So let's together share that vision, and then together, come together and see how we can do it. It's called emergence.

When you have transparency, you have open systems, you have open dialogue, you have no hostility. A shared vision -- emergence happens. It's been happening throughout history.

MACCALLUM: I feel better already, thank you very much.

CHOPRA: Thank you.

MACCALLUM: Good to have you here. "You Are the Universe" is the name of the book, Dr. Deepak Chopra, many thanks.



