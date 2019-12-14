Rep. Jordan: Democrats don't care about the will of the American people

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," December 13, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Brian Kilmeade, guest host: Hi, everybody, welcome to "Tucker Carlson tonight." As you may have figured out, I am not Tucker Carlson. I'm lucky enough to be filling in for the great Tucker Carlson, who will be back soon. In just a matter of days, though, impeachment will be a reality. You'll be open to vote on the open floor at the House. This morning, though, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against the president of the United States.

Rep. Jerry Nadler: The question now is on Article I of the resolution impeaching President Donald J. Trump for abusing his powers. The clerk will call the roll.

Female Speaker: Mr. Chairman, there are 23 ayes and 17 nos.

Rep. Jerry Nadler: The article is agreed to. The question now is on Article II of the resolution, impeaching President Donald J. Trump for obstructing Congress. The clerk will call the roll.

Female Speaker: Mr. Chairman, there are 23 ayes and 17 nos.

Rep. Jerry Nadler: The article is agreed to. The resolution is amended as ordered reported favorably to the House. Without objection the committee is adjourned.

Brian Kilmeade: Immediately Democrats in the media proclaimed it the saddest day in American history as if they haven't been seeking impeachment for three years.

Male Speaker: These proceedings have been conducted in a solemn, fair, dignified manner.

Female Speaker: You could just tell from the looks on all of their faces, Nicole, that this is a moment in history that none of them really wanted.

Male Speaker: Our chairman would remind us of the solemnity of the moment.

Female Speaker: Well, there was no victory lap here.

Female Speaker: Whatever they may feel privately they are taking this as seriously as frankly it warrants historically and Constitutionally.

Male Speaker: Well, it was very solemn, Wolf, and you know you feel the weight of the present, but you feel the weight of the past.

Male Speaker: Today is a solemn and sad day.

Brian Kilmeade: Nicole Wallace, though, apparently did not get that memo to act sad.

Female Speaker: Mr. Chairman, there are 23 ayes and 17 nos.

Male Speaker: The article is agreed to. The resolution as amended is ordered reported favorably to the House.

Nicole Wallace: Still, it's the second time I've seen it. It's still remarkable.

Male Speaker: It's mind-blowing. It's a historic day.

Brian Kilmeade: It's not that solemn anymore. Democratic congressman Cedric Richmond [spelled phonetically] didn't get the memo either. This week he was spotted catching up on a golf tournament on his laptop instead of paying attention to the proceedings and oh, former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, meanwhile is more angry than sad.

Debbie Wasserman-Schultz: We are here because the president of the United States has treated the Constitution like toilet paper, like nothing more than toilet paper.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: All right. What about the mastermind behind all this? What about Adam Schiff? How was he being sad? Well, no he was quite serious on a comedy show, the Stephen Colbert show. He gave a speech worthy of an Oscar. Let's listen together.

Adam Schiff: And I wonder how they're going to explain one day when their grandchild comes to them and says granddad, grandmom, please tell me what you did when that unethical man, that terrible man, that man that was putting people in cages dividing our country, extorting our allies, please tell me what you did to stand up to that man, what will their answer be? For all too many it will be nothing. It will be nothing except shame.

Brian Kilmeade: Right. The people in cages, should we just outline it? That was President Obama. I don't think it's right to say that about President Obama and bring that up. I also think it's important to say that man that added 266,000 jobs last month is working on a series of free-trade agreements that should put us -- catapult the economy to another generation, that's doing the best to keep us out of wars, but a lot of kids don't really want to talk about sports. They do want to talk about international affairs, especially grandchildren. He probably rehearsed that one or a few times in a mirror. President Trump for his part is treating all this the same way he treated the Russia investigation.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Donald Trump: So, the impeachment is a hoax. It's a sham. It started a long time ago, probably before I came down the escalator with the future first lady, started a long time ago. So look, we're dealing with a lot of corrupt people. There was nothing done wrong. To use the power of impeachment on this nonsense is an embarrassment to this country.

Brian Kilmeade: Abuse of power, obstruction of Congress. Those are the two articles that'll be on the floor on Wednesday after the rules [unintelligible] on Tuesday. Congressman Jim Jordan, you no longer have to sit in that seat and stare straight ahead and give speeches without a jacket on. Are you solemn today? What do you think the real feeling among Democrats is?

Rep. Jim Jordan: Well, who knows? I mean, we'll know the real feeling next November when the American people get to decide but the whole thing was ridiculous. I mean, this is really about what Nancy Pelosi said three and a half weeks ago when she called the president of the United States an imposter. They have never accepted, Brian, the fact that 63 million of us voted for this guy to come to this down and drain the swamp, won an electoral college landslide. They've never accepted that fact and they've been looking for any way and every way to take him out of this town and take him out of office and now it comes down to impeachment when all the facts are on the president's side. They don't care because they've never accepted the will of the American people.

Brian Kilmeade: How would you characterize what you went through? I saw a group of people talking at each other, not to each other.

Jim Jordan: Yeah.

Brian Kilmeade: Not listening at all. You did not engage each other so nothing was done. I felt as though the American people were bored to tears or they hit mute, no offense.

Jim Jordan: Yeah. No, I get that but again, they won't accept the facts. Four facts have never changed, they will never change. They've always been there. We have the transcript. There was no quid pro quo on the transcript. We have the two guys who were on the call. President Trump, President Zelensky, both have said no pressure, no pushing, no linkage of an investigation to the security assistance money. We have the fact Ukraine didn't even know aid was paused at the time of the call and most importantly Ukraine took no action, i.e., never made any announcement of investigation into anybody let alone the Bidens to get the aid released. Those facts have always been there but they don't care because they have never accepted the will of the people and, Brian, they know they can't beat President Trump next November. Remember, in 2016 they had the insurance policy, when they spied on four American citizens associated with President Trump's campaign. In 2020 they're trying impeachment to hopefully give themselves a chance to have -- a chance to compete against the president next fall. It's not going to work. President Trump's going to win because of his amazing record.

Brian Kilmeade: So, since you -- the Democrats and Republicans don't really talk to each other and certainly not to Adam Schiff, I'm going to try to be the go-between. Let's answer Adam Schiff's questions. What are going to say to your grandchildren when they ask you why didn't you do anything to stop that horrible man?

Jim Jordan: We defended the facts. We defended the truth. We defended President Trump and the three years he's been president taxes cut, regulations reduced, economy growing at an unbelievable pace. You just had some of the numbers from last month, 260,000 jobs. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the court. Out of the Iran deal. Embassy is now in Jerusalem. Hostages home from North Korea and today marks one of the greatest trade days for our country. We're going to get a new USMCA, new NAFTA next week. We're getting a new agreement with China and oh, by the way, the president said he's going to work with Boris Johnson to get a new agreement with Great Britain. That -- those are the kind of things he's getting done and that's why he's going to win next November.

Brian Kilmeade: We're also going -- getting his [unintelligible]. Lastly real quick Congressman Jordan, when you look at this whole thing in its entirety and you look at Brexit, Brexit gets passed, they don't accept it, nothing happens. President Trump wins an election. They don't accept it, they fight the whole time. Do you see a parallel?

Jim Jordan: Oh, certainly. When you have people coming in and taking on the establishment trying to drain the swamp, standing up for we the people, the American people, the hard-working folks like I know in Ohio, union workers, hard union workers, hard-working people in Ohio, families across this country, that makes this town go crazy but this president's fighting for the very people he told them that he was going to fight for doing what he said he was going to do.

Brian Kilmeade: Well, I could tell you're a wrestler because you just worked for 36 out of the last 48 hours and you don't even look tired because you put the training in. Congressman, thanks so much for spending part of your Friday night with us.

Jim Jordan: You bet, Brian. Thank you for all you do.

Brian Kilmeade: You got it. Meanwhile, straight ahead, after impeachment it will be Mitch McConnell's job to oversee a trial in the Senate. But democratic representative Val Deming says McConnell has to recuse himself because he could not take an oath to be impartial. Congressman Mike Johnson represents Louisiana. Not many people knew about the congressman from Louisiana outside Louisiana before these series of national hearings, but we know you now. Congressman, what's your reaction to this new push to this new push to get Mitch McConnell to recuse himself because he says he's going to go to the White House to find out what they want to do with this trial?

Rep. Mike Johnson: Well, I think it's absurd. Look, Mitch McConnell made a couple of comments in the last 24 hours acknowledging the very obvious truth about all this, that everybody in the country now has seen the record. They've seen the facts. They've seen what supposedly is backing up these articles of impeachment and there's nothing there. Professor Turley said it so well, the only expert we've been allowed on the Republican side in this whole charade in the judiciary committee, he said it's the thinnest record in the history of impeachments in this country on the weakest charges. There's nothing there. We systematically destroyed their case 14 hours of that hearing yesterday and everybody can see it. Mitch McConnell can as well.

Brian Kilmeade: So, there's two schools of thought and the president seems to be back off his original thought but I do talk radio as well. Everybody on talk radio that seems to side with the president wants to see a trial, a chance to bring up Joe Biden, Adam Schiff and others, to get the president's side of the story out, that the Ukraine was up to no good in 2016, that there might've been something else going on while Russia was also up to no good in 2016. Are you somebody that believes to adequately tell this whole story you should go ahead and try to prove the thesis the president had?

Mike Johnson: Look, I was with the president this evening. I understand his sentiment. He wants his side of the case to be put out there and I do, too. Many of us, his supporters and those who believe in the rule of law. He's been railroaded here. He did not get due process and he should have a right to get his witnesses and the other side of the story out there, but I also understand the rationale of getting this through the Senate quickly. You know, there's an alternative here. We could look into what still remains out there about Ukraine and these scandals and all the unanswered questions. It could be done in a simple investigation through the Senate judiciary committee under Lindsey Graham as the chairman. So, there are multiple ways to get out that. We may be able to avoid a full trial in the Senate.

Brian Kilmeade: Right.

Mike Johnson: I think everybody knows now the case is so weak it will go away and be dispensed with pretty quickly.

Brian Kilmeade: So, what was the president's attitude like?

Mike Johnson: The president's in a very good mood today because he sees what's happening. Look, this is going to backfire on the Democrats as we all warned them, and told them, expected. The polling is moving in the direction of the president. He's up a measurable amount. And a lot of the swing states now and these Democrats who were elected in these swing districts are in big trouble. I mean, they've got a --there's going to be a big political price to be paid. At the end of the day, though, Brian, as we said in our closing yesterday, it's not just a political price, the just political price the Democrats going to have to pay, there's a price that whole country pays for this charade that has been perpetuated on the people because they've opened a Pandora's box. A single party impeachment is something that the founders of this country warned against because they knew it would divide us. And that's what we have now.

Brian Kilmeade: Never had before 23-17 at a committee. How many Democrats do you think will not vote for impeachment?

Mike Johnson: You know, we're hearing it'll be at least a handful, maybe 10, maybe a dozen. I don't know. We'll see how it plays out over the next few days. A lot of them went home for the weekend. They're going to hear it from their constituents. And I tell you, these 31 that are from these swing districts that Trump won, they're in some real jeopardy right now. They did better think long and hard about it.

Brian Kilmeade: It's going to be really interesting because we're in an election year and a lot of those men and women got in about a year ago promising to get something done. I don't know if this was what the constituents had in mind. Congressman Johnson, now go and enjoy your weekend, okay?

Mike Johnson: Thanks, Brian. Appreciate you.

Brian Kilmeade: Meanwhile, here we go. Final preparations for an impeachment floor vote will be held at the House Rules Committee. That's why I queued up Congresswoman Debbie Lesko again. She sits on that committee, as well as the committee that saw all that chicanery this past week. You must have a lot of vibration or Red Bull because you're going back at it Tuesday to set up the rules to vote for impeachment on Wednesday. Right?

Rep. Debbie Lesko: I share. I'm working my butt off. I have to tell you that. But, yes, I'm going back Tuesday morning. I will be in rules committee and I can repeat all the things that I already said in Judiciary Committee again. And then I'll be on the floor of the House of Representatives while we're managing the rural debating, the articles of impeachment. And so what a great opportunity. It is part of history for me to be there at this particular time, fighting for what I believe is right, which is opposing these articles of impeachment.

Brian Kilmeade: But in the Rules Committee, can you clue us in for people that don't know what happens behind closed doors? Is it just a formality? What rules you coming up with? You're going to show up Wednesday and vote. What do you need to work out?

Debbie Lesko: Well, we'll probably be voting on how long we're going to debate this. And so that's probably what the rules will be, is how long that debate will go on on the floor. Of course, we're going to in the Rules Committee, it's the only committee that meets in the U.S. Capitol. It's on the third floor of the U.S. Capitol. It is open to the public, so public can attend and it's broadcast, I believe, live. But we basically, you know, debate the rules. There's only four Republicans on the committee to nine Democrats, so we're always out voted. They're going to win, they're going to get whatever they want, whatever rules they want that will govern how the debate goes on the floor.

Brian Kilmeade: Interesting. We know there's a little feud you're having with legendary singer actress Bette Midler. She is very into politics. Yesterday, she tweeted at you. Now, this gal, meaning you, Debbie Lesko, is grandstanding big time! Blame the Dems. Don't blame the criminal in the White House. His own actions, his own words have led him to this day. He's fake. He's installed by Russia. Thank you, Bette, for that. Maybe Richard Nixon was not a crook, but this guy really is. But you didn't sit on the side and say, I love her work, I better not get involved. You got involved. You said, hey, gal looks like the wind beneath your wings has turned into hot air. Unlike Nixon, no crimes committed by Trump. Democrats just acting like ruthless people. Congresswoman, your serve. What has happened today?

Debbie Lesko: Well, you know, she hasn't taken the bait again from me. I was just trying to have some fun. I mean, I have all these people calling my office, commenting on my tweets. There's some nasty people out there - Democrats that are very unhappy people saying very mean things. Now, hers wasn't too bad at me. It, of course, was bad at President Trump. And I totally disagree with her. But I thought I'd poke her back and have some fun with it.

Brian Kilmeade: You did. And lastly, in the big picture, it brought up something interesting. Richard Nixon did have a problem with the law. There were things there on the tape that were problematic. He did not -- wasn't candid in some circumstances. Bill Clinton apologized for his acts and did lie under oath. You can't equate the two. Can you?

Debbie Lesko: No, not at all. And as I've said repeatedly, there are no crimes that the Democrats can prove. None of the Democrat fact witnesses were able to establish any bribery, treason, high crimes or misdemeanors. President Trump has not committed any of this. There has been no evidence. And boy, Democrats really are grasping here. But of course, this was predetermined. As soon as they got the power in the majority in the US House of Representatives, they were bound and determined to impeach this president of the United States. And it didn't matter to them that they didn't have any evidence.

Brian Kilmeade: Well, the speaker said two days ago, "what do you mean, I'm rushing impeachment? We've been working on this for two years." And lastly, I'm just wondering if they get his taxes. They don't like something in his taxes. This Enquirer deal with that CEO of The Enquirer starts saying things that they don't like about the president. Will we be back here again? Is this going to -- everything that comes up, we're just going to go impeach?

Debbie Lesko: You know, it looks like it. At least, that's what Representative Al Green said. He's like, well, we can impeach him again. So, when the Senate throws it out, you know, who knows?

You know, I like some of my Democratic colleagues. I work with them, but I really do not understand them. It's like they're obsessed. They just cannot stand the president. And they think that's impeachable. Just because they don't like a guy doesn't mean you should impeach him.

Brian Kilmeade: Well, you're still smiling after the week you had. That's pretty amazing. I know you got to be working Tuesday. We'll hopefully talk to you again on Wednesday. Congresswoman, thanks so much.

Debbie Lesko: Thank you.

Brian Kilmeade: All right. Meanwhile, we have this straight ahead. We'll discuss key, you heard me, key parts of the IG report that everyone's been ignoring. And a little bit later, a final exam. Well, the big story yesterday, it got bumped because of impeachment hearings. Last night, we took it. Today, you'll see it. Ainsley and Janice Dean head to head for the first time that we know of unless they did something before or after.

Brian Kilmeade: All right. The House has moved quickly through the impeachment process but some think the Senate trial could be even briefer if that's possible. President Trump says he doesn't care whether the Senate has a long trial or a short one.

President Donald Trump: Look. There is -- we did nothing wrong. So, I'll do long or short. I've heard Mitch. I've heard Lindsey. I think they are very much on agreement on some concept. I'll do whatever they want to do. It doesn't matter.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: Well, the president may be indifferent today. Not yesterday but in strategic terms is the -- what is the better approach if you're the White House? Jenna Ellis is a constitutional attorney and adviser to the Trump campaign. Jenna, what is the best tactic that you would like to see implemented by the Senate for the White House for the president?

Jenna Ellis, adviser to the Trump campaign: Well, I think the president expressed it very well that either way he's going to win and what the American people need to understand is that impeachment does not mean that President Trump is guilty of anything. This is like in a regular criminal setting if a prosecutor was filing charges. That doesn't mean that they aren't necessarily filing them maliciously. Unfortunately sometimes that does occur and here the House is filing malicious articles of impeachment as a malicious prosecution against President Trump and so if this is essentially a summary judgment that the Senate just kicks this out saying there is no legal or constitutional basis, that's actually proper and it's not a rigged jury. That is proper under the Constitution under the rule of law. But if we go fully to a full trial and there's evidence and there's witnesses, then the American people will simply see what they've seen for the past two and a half months and actually the past three years that Nancy Pelosi admitted today, that this has just been an impeachment inquiry against President Trump since before he even took his oath of office.

Brian Kilmeade: So, Jenna, when Mitch McConnell told Sean Hannity last night hey, I'm going to go to the White House and see what they want to do, they said let's -- he's got to recuse himself. He should be coming up with his own investigation not asking the White House how they should be investigating. Do the critics have a point?

Jenna Ellis: Not at all. And so, the trial in terms of the process constitutionally is up to the Senate and this is different than a traditional judicial forum. This is a -- what we would call a quasi-judicial forum and so for Mitch McConnell to go that doesn't mean that he somehow jury-rigging this whole thing, it just simply means what is the process going to be, how does this look for these types of articles of impeachment because we know that abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, there's absolutely no legal or constitutional basis for either of these charges and so all that the Democrats are doing is putting this forth against President Trump because they are ignoring the separation of powers, they're ignoring the legitimate vested powers in the executive branch that President Trump has for foreign policy to set that he's not abusing his power. They're simply disagreeing with his policy and for obstruction of justice, he's allowed to go to the judicial branch to say hey, do I have to comply with these subpoenas or not. Congress and especially the Democrats are not the tyrants and overlords of Congress that can just tell the president what he can and can't do.

Brian Kilmeade: So, here he is defending himself. However, there's a lot of people want the president on the offensive. They want to say this is what I was worried about in 2016. I am curious about what the Obama administration might've been doing for Hillary Clinton with the Ukraine. I do think they played a role and I do want to justify what my phone call there. Will the -- will they just look to push everything aside? Or will they look to prove there was a premise for the conversation and for the skepticism?

Jenna Ellis: Well, the president doesn't have to prove anything. That's actually burden shifting.

Brian Kilmeade: But does he want to, Jenna?

Jenna Ellis: And I think he's been very clear and whether or not he does that in the context of a Senate trial or whether he continues to say this to the American people or whether there's a Senate judiciary investigation because the Republicans actually care about truth and fact and what actually happened. There are multiple ways that the truth can come out. It doesn't have to be in the context of this Senate trial and this impeachment scam.

Brian Kilmeade: Right.

Jenna Ellis: So, I think that either way the truth will come out.

Brian Kilmeade: Tuesday the rules, Wednesday the House vote, we go to Christmas, go to New Year's, we come back, the Senate takes over and then it looks like it's going to be quick. Janna, thanks so much.

Jenna Ellis: Thank you, Brian.

Brian Kilmeade: All right. Meanwhile, impeachment isn't the only big story of the week. This is the biggest story in my mind, the IG report came out. But the press clearly wants you to ignore some of its findings. Buck Sexton hosts the Buck Sexton show. Former CIA analyst. Buck, this is the biggest story and you as an analyst in the CIA, I'm very curious your reaction, even when you read the summary of what Michael Horowitz came up with.

Buck Sexton: It's appalling. I mean, we've always been told that FISA was only going to be used for the most explicit and clear national security purposes and what we see here is that the FBI had people working on the highest profile political case ever, really you could argue, and they made mistake after mistake and Brian, I think that even calling it a mistake gives a little bit too much credit in certain directions here because they made decisions, including one decision to falsify evidence entirely. They all went in the same direction and they were hand-picked by McCabe who we know is anti-Trump and who obviously has been referred for lying under oath and was fired from the FBI. So, when you look at the totality of the circumstances here, all the IG said is we didn't find proof of bias against Trump. But we've been lectured a lot about circumstantial evidence recently by the Democrats. There's a lot of circumstantial evidence of bias here against a presidential campaign by the FBI.

Brian Kilmeade: When your best explanation to save yourself is incompetence, you're usually not in a good place because that's what we're assuming. They're so incompetent during the investigation they assume that George Papadopoulos and Carter Page are playing a dominant role getting the Russians to work with the president to I guess throw the election. Keep in mind, to me as a pedestrian, they had to be targeting the president. The only way not to give him a defensive briefing would be the fact that they believe he's a target. What other logic gets into your mind?

Buck Sexton: Well, that's one of the other parts of the IG report that I think much of the media has tried to skip right past. I mean, they were using what should be assistance to the campaign to avoid foreign penetration national security threats to try and probe and get more derogatory information just shows there was a mindset bias. I mean, whether or not there was some criminal conspiracy at the origins of this is what Durham, by the way, who's come out and already given a statement saying not so fast, and the attorney general Barr are looking at right now but here's what I need, Brian. I need someone to explain why a very senior FBI agent on the most sensitive political case the FBI has ever handled would fabricate evidence to make Carter Page look worse to continue a FISA application risking his career.

Brian Kilmeade: Right.

Buck Sexton: Risking his reputation and possibly his freedom. The only explanation for that decision has to be bias.

Brian Kilmeade: If you have YouTube, go look up Lindsey Graham's opening statements to start this whole thing using the tweets and seeing the action to see the bias against him and what's been lined up. This is what heartens me. Democrats should not be upset. This should not be a Democrat Republican issue. The Democrats should be just as upset. When I read the Rolling Stone and the Rolling Stone exonerates Devin Nunes and says he was 100 percent right and vilifies Adam Schiff to say he was 100 percent wrong, that's known as a left-wing magazine, but the truth is the truth.

Buck Sexton: Well, the [unintelligible] at the left here is upset to find out beyond any reasonable doubt that the president did not do anything wrong. No sane person can really still make that case about Russia collusion and also there are a lot of people in the media that have much to account for. You see what was said, specifically about the dossier which was not credible on its face. They didn't release it but then when it was useful, they pretended -- the mainstream media pretended it was credible and now we look back and say hold on a second. This was utterly absurd. Where is the accountability, Brian? I think that you're going to have a lot of people that just hope that we forget what their role was in this whole conspiracy.

Brian Kilmeade: I don't want to sound like Oprah, but if I was to make a required reading assignment if you just take the executive summary it's about 19 pages and read it this weekend I think you will feel as exercised as most Americans that have taken the time to see what took place in 2016.

Buck Sexton: Absolutely.

Brian Kilmeade: Buck, thanks so much.

Buck Sexton: Thanks, Brian.

Brian Kilmeade: All right. It says thank you in the prompter, but I did that already so I'm willing to skip ahead. For about 10 minutes Pete Buttigieg was the darling of the left. Now they are turning on him just like they turned on Beta O'Rourke. That story next.

Brian Kilmeade: All right, the left is falling out of love with Pete Buttigieg, don't ask me how I know. The mayor of South Bend doesn't have much black support, you know that. Now Black Lives Matter activists are disrupting the Buttigieg events, including the one in South Bend, remember?

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: We have a police crisis in this town. Why are we talking about Pete Buttigieg? What kind of policy is this?

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: Meanwhile, other critics say Buttigieg too friendly with Wall Street. Some are past donors who want their money back. Others are harassing him as he just campaigns because he worked for McKinsey, he had a real job before he became a politician. Howie Carr is a radio talk show host and author of What Really Happened. He joins us now. Howie, I guess it's not good to be a leader. Why are they turning on Pete? What's going on here?

Howie Carr: You know what? Things move fast in the modern Democrat Party. You know, one month you're the revolutionary, and the next month, you're a counter revolutionary. He was the flavor of the month, but unfortunately for Mayor Pete, the month was November, and it’s now December. And, you know, another problem he's got now in the "woke" Democrat Party, Brian, is that they've got these pictures of him, these devastating photos of him the last four Christmas seasons. He's in front of a red cattle and he's ringing a bell --

Brian Kilmeade: Salvation Army.

Howie Carr: They're going crazy about that, certain elements of the Democrat Party. You know, this is what happens. You know, one day you're at the top of the heap when you're in when you're in a revolution, you know, like a Robespierre and the French Revolution. You know, he led King Louis the 16th to the guillotine and a year and a half later, that chopping off his head. Now it's happened to the Mayor, Pete.

Brian Kilmeade: Mayor Pete is battling with Elizabeth Warren on a daily basis on how rich they are. One worked for McKinsey. The other had a law, a legal practice that got him a few million dollars. Imagine that - making money in America with a profession. I can't imagine it. I want you to hear what Elizabeth Warren just got in terms of an endorsement.

Howie Carr: Brian, when I heard that I had to think for a moment to remember who Megan was, you know, I mean, her 15 minutes have long since expired, I think. She got the award as the Sportswoman of the Year from Sports Illustrated in the year Sports Illustrated now down to being a monthly, you know. I'm telling you, I think the way things are going, Brian. Who do you think is the front runner right now? I'm saying it's Bernie Sanders again. He's back up at the top, I think.

Brian Kilmeade: Well, first we should all take -- if someone's going to give you an abbreviation and you don't know what it is, don't repeat it. We have it on the screen the best we can. LFG is not something she should be repeating. Megan Rapinoe is somebody who is cursing like a sailor at the Canyon of Heroes in a bunch of 10-year-old girls who wanted to worship the World Cup stars. So, I don't wonder about her judgment in the big picture. If I'm a Democrat, I don't know who's up atop right now. People are going back to Joe Biden, it seems, because they know what to expect and they're wondering what to expect with everyone else. And Bloomberg seems to be making more sense every day and he's willing to spend to do it. But you're still thinking it's Bernie Sanders right now.

Howie Carr: Yeah, you know the way they're going, again, they're all trying to go further to the left. And I think Bernie's big advantage, seriously, is that he honeymooned in the Soviet Union, took off his shirt, saying the Woody Guthrie songs mean it's hard to get to the left of Bernie. And Bernie has been bragging, you know, with Buttigieg and Warren have been going back and forth accusing one another of being what they used to call capitalist roaders. And Bernie says, I never worked for a corporation. And, you know, he excoriates the billionaires with a little more enthusiasm than either Mayor Pete or the fake Indian. So, I give him the edge right now.

Brian Kilmeade: Right. And by the way, it's not his fault he made a lot of money off his books. You can't blame it for making some money. He is a millionaire and a socialist, which is an interesting combination. We just can't have any money, he can. Howie, thanks so much.

Howie Carr: Thank you, Brian.

Brian Kilmeade: And you are a capitalist, you are free to make money and still be a good person.

Howie Carr: I agree.

Brian Kilmeade: All right. Meanwhile, it's like a horror movie. A family security camera was hacked and used to harass their 8-year-old daughter. That story just ahead. And it's all too real. But first, it's time for a final exam. See if you can outwit experts, the experts right here at Fox News.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Brian Kilmeade: Guess what? It's time for the final exam where our Fox experts, especially these two, compete to show off their mastery and strange obscure news knowledge. This week's first contestant goes by the name of Ainsley Earhardt. She's a Fox and Friends co-host and author of this book, "Through Your Eyes," and "Take Heart My Child."

Janice Dean: Two?

Brian Kilmeade: Ainsley Earhardt, make yourself feel happy.

Ainsley Earhardt: Christmas presents.

Brian Kilmeade: Right. If you do say so yourself. She'll be taking on her colleague and senior meteorologist, that's right, we [unintelligible] in the hole, "Mostly Sunny," author Janice Dean.

Ainsley Earhardt: Sometimes she's not sunny.

Janice Dean: Nope. Not tonight.

Ainsley Earhardt: We won't tell you those stories.

Janice Dean: Stormy.

Brian Kilmeade: Let me tell you something, most of the time they're friends but now it's all about winning.

Janice Dean: It's Fox and Friends at night.

Brian Kilmeade: Right. It really is.

Ainsley Earhardt: Wait. Is Tucker now Steve Doocy's co-host?

Brian Kilmeade: He probably is because he loved the morning so much, he embraced the hours. Let's start with question number one. Are you ready?

Ainsley Earhardt: No. I'm nervous.

Janice Dean: It's starting now?

Brian Kilmeade: Okay.

Ainsley Earhardt: Just give me one that I know.

Brian Kilmeade: The normal answer in rehearsal was yes.

Janice Dean: I'm the weather person.

Brian Kilmeade: Let me finish the entire question. Let me finish all the choices. If you get it right, you get a point. If you get it wrong, you lost a point.

Janice Dean: Okay.

Brian Kilmeade: Red girl, blue girl, woman, woman, let's play. Best of five wins. We begin with this question. Multiple choice.

Female Speaker: Enunciate.

Brian Kilmeade: Which fast food chain is now selling fire logs that will make your entire house smell like their food? a) Chick-fil-A, b) Arby's, c) KFC. Janice Dean.

Janice Dean: KFC.

Brian Kilmeade: Is KFC right? Roll it.

Kennedy: KFC. Yes. Is bringing it's chicken-scented fire log. It's a limited edition but not as limited as your love life if you buy one.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: That's a great line by Kennedy and it's a great win for Janice Dean.

Janice Dean: Yes. Okay.

Ainsley Earhardt: I was going to guess that one but I didn't know that either.

Brian Kilmeade: A quick check of the scores. A quick check of the scores.

Ainsley Earhardt: Did you know it?

Janice Dean: No. I kind of guessed.

Brian Kilmeade: One nothing Janice. All right. We begin with number two. Which 2020 candidate fell for an internet hoax that this week it mistakenly believed President Trump had pardoned Charles Manson?

Janice Dean: You know this.

Ainsley Earhardt: Is this multiple choice?

Janice Dean: Is there a soundbite?

Ainsley Earhardt: Is this multiple choice?

Janice Dean: What?

Ainsley Earhardt: The lady from the -- the lady with the brown hair that's pretty and what's her name?

Brian Kilmeade: Janice.

Janice Dean: Marian Williamson.

Ainsley Earhardt: Yes. How did you know? I told you.

Brian Kilmeade: Is Marian Williamson the woman?

Janice Dean: The crystal ball. Doesn't she do all that stuff?

Ainsley Earhardt: Yes. She does the crystal ball.

Female Speaker: Marian Williamson. She got slammed on social media after falling for a fake news story claiming President Trump –

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Ainsley Earhardt: Wait a minute. I get it. I gave her the clue but she didn't know.

Janice Dean: Brown haired lady?

[CROSSTALK]

Female Speaker: There is something deeply sinister about Trump pardoning Charles Manson even posthumously.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: Two nothing Janice.

Ainsley Earhardt: No. I gave her the hints.

Brian Kilmeade: We heard that but it's about the right answer.

Ainsley Earhardt: Okay. All right.

Brian Kilmeade: We go back to multiple choice. South Florida is under attack for an invasive species. Residents say the animals are running rampant and destroying their neighborhoods. What kind of animals are to blame? A) iguanas.

Ainsley Earhardt: What was the question?

Janice Dean: Something about invasive species.

Brian Kilmeade: b) groundhogs or c) feral pigs?

Janice Dean: I don't know.

Ainsley Earhardt: I think it's groundhogs.

Brian Kilmeade: She thinks it's groundhogs. Go for the tape.

Ainsley Earhardt: If I lose this –

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: Some call it an invasion. A reptile infestation.

Ainsley Earhardt: What is that? That looks like a groundhog.

Female Speaker: But in South Florida –

[CROSSTALK]

Ainsley Earhardt: I lost a point I don't even have. I lost a point I don’t even have.

Male Speaker: They show up poolside, terrorize pets.

Janice Dean: Does she get the point?

Male Speaker: Even interrupting play at the Miami Open --

Ainsley Earhardt: Well, one gets taken away from her, too, right?

Janice Dean: Look at that iguana. That's crazy.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: Chaos has broken out here on the set. Ainsley is minus one.

Janice Dean: Wait. She lost a point?

Ainsley Earhardt: Did you hear what she said in the beginning I'm the weather girl? I'm not supposed to lose all these.

Janice Dean: I didn't pick the groundhog.

Ainsley Earhardt: Why aren't these fun?

Brian Kilmeade: Check the judges it's two to minus one.

Ainsley Earhardt: I'm never doing this again, Brian.

Brian Kilmeade: Please?

Ainsley Earhardt: I'd rather be with my daughter tonight. Why am I with you losing a game?

Brian Kilmeade: It's not over yet. Believe in yourself.

Ainsley Earhardt: Okay.

Brian Kilmeade: Question number four. This is not multiple choice. A piece of art featuring a banana tape to a wall recently sold in Miami for $120,000. Days later a man walked up to the artwork and destroyed it. What happened to the banana? Ainsley, you broke the rules again. Go to Janice.

Janice Dean: What? What happened?

Ainsley Earhardt: I broke the rules again.

Brian Kilmeade: She -- had to wait for me to finish -- earlier? I didn't do that earlier.

Janice Dean: Oh, I feel bad.

Brian Kilmeade: No, but go ahead.

Ainsley Earhardt: What happened to the banana?

Janice Dean: He ate the banana.

Brian Kilmeade: Let's check the tape.

Janice Dean: Did you know that? Did you know that?

Female Speaker: We told you about the banana duct taped to a wall. That artwork sold for an astounding $120,000 but then someone got hungry and a performance artist ate the infamous banana.

Juan Williams: Which is ridiculous and it just an expression of excess that people have too much money and a lack of good sense. That wasn't art.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: Juan Williams is outraged that Janice Dean is now up three to minus one.

Janice Dean: What a ridiculous story.

Ainsley Earhardt: I did know that one, but Brian, you disqualified me?

Brian Kilmeade: No, just for that question because you can't go too early.

Janice Dean: I'm going to tape one of these to the wall and see if we could sell it for the same price.

Brian Kilmeade: Probably and no one would eat it.

Ainsley Earhardt: Like the sandwich. They did that with the chicken sandwich.

Brian Kilmeade: Final question. Are we ready?

Janice Dean: Yes.

Brian Kilmeade: This is going to be your time. These are worth -- this is worth 20 points.

Ainsley Earhardt: What?

Brian Kilmeade: No, it's not. We’ll end up with multiple choice. Here we go. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson out wooing voters ahead of the country's general election. He was seen riding a bulldozer through a Styrofoam wall which had a big word written across it. What word was it? Wait. Was it a) socialism, was it b) gridlock, was it c) malarkey? Ainsley.

Ainsley Earhardt: B, gridlock.

Janice Dean: Oh.

Brian Kilmeade: Let's see.

Janice Dean: He needs a comb.

Male Speaker: Yesterday he got onto a bulldozer and bulldozed his way through a fake brick wall --

Janice Dean: Nice.

Male Speaker: --- saying yes, I can also break the gridlock in parliament. So, all classic Boris stuff. [END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: Congratulations, Ainsley. You are now at zero and it -- but --

Ainsley Earhardt: Oh, I'm at zero.

Brian Kilmeade: You're at zero but you got one right --

Janice Dean: What's this? What's all this?

Brian Kilmeade: That means Ainsley sadly you came in second.

Janice Dean: Oh, it's confetti.

Brian Kilmeade: Janice, you won. Congratulations.

Janice Dean: Oh my gosh. I won. What do I win?

Ainsley Earhardt: I still think --

Brian Kilmeade: You win [unintelligible] Tucker calls it the [unintelligible].

Ainsley Earhardt: I still think -- I still think Mary Ann. I get Mary Ann.

Janice Dean: The lady with the brown hair.

Ainsley Earhardt: Can you not just give me that one?

Brian Kilmeade: This is the Eric Wimple mug.

Janice Dean: Nice. Is there anything in here?

Brian Kilmeade: Not yet. It's all yours. It's brand new.

Janice Dean: Oh, it's coming. Thank you, Brian.

Brian Kilmeade: Ainsley, thanks so much for coming in. I look forward to seeing you in the morning.

Janice Dean: Do we have to come to work tomorrow morning?

Brian Kilmeade: Janice Deano see you in a couple of hours.

Janice Dean: Are you going to stay in the city tonight?

Brian Kilmeade: I cannot reveal where I'm staying. Security reasons.

Janice Dean: What's your cell phone number?

[CROSSTALK]

Ainsley Earhardt: Can we do this again?

Brian Kilmeade: That's all the time we have --

Janice Dean No, says the winner. I'm never doing this again.

[CROSSTALK]

Brian Kilmeade: -- Each week and then tune in Thursday. So, if you can beat the experts, you could have that pride and put your chest out and feel great about yourself. Let's take a wide shot and these two will apologize for yelling at me the entire game.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Brian Kilmeade: He sees you when you're sleeping. He knows when you're awake. You know those terms. Well, now I'm not talking Santa Claus. That's kind of a fun song. I'm talking about a terrifying story. A terrifying story that happened in real life. You have a mom installing a ring camera in her house to watch her 8-year-old daughter. But that camera got hacked in a disturbing fashion.

Female Speaker: Who is that?

Male Speaker: I'm your best friend. I'm Santa Claus.

Female Speaker: Mommy!

Female Speaker: I'm Santa Claus. Don't you want to be my best friend?

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: Well, that mom appeared on Maria Bartiromo's Show earlier today. Listen.

Female Speaker: She's still really, you know, just really scared. You know, she said that she like, you know, been. You know, she keeps still can't sleep in her bedroom.

Maria Bartiromo: I mean, the hacker does the hacker know where you live?

Female Speaker: Yes. And when you log into the Ring app, it has your address right there. And --.

Maria Bartiromo: Wow.

Female Speaker: You know, it shows they livestreamed my account.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Brian Kilmeade: Well, Leeza Garber is an attorney and cybersecurity expert and joins us now. So you're watching and you were telling me this is not rare. This happens a lot.

Leeza Gerber: This happens a lot. It's happened since these cameras have come into existence. We've seen instances of hackers breaking in since 2016 and well into the present.

Brian Kilmeade: Because they're using Wi-Fi.

Leeza Gerber: They're using Wi-Fi. And the problem is these networks, the Wi-Fi networks you have at home and then the password, the username password combination you have for the cameras, they're really not strong enough to protect against hackers. And that might be your only layer of security.

Brian Kilmeade: So, what you need is that annoying thing that another security and another password on top of password not only rotate that password out but come up with another one.

Leeza Gerber: Unfortunately, we haven't come up with a better system of security besides a strong password. And there's a mixture of characters, different symbols you can use. But at this point, you can also add dual factor authentication with some of these cameras, including the Ring camera that's part of this terrifying hack, which means they'll send you a code to your cell phone when you attempt to log in. That's another security matter.

Brian Kilmeade: So, what responsibility do the Ring devices have because they were asked about this and they say, well, the family's got a weak secure, more likely has a weak account security. And there's nothing the company can do about it.

Leeza Gerber: Really this problem, and this camera's an example of the Internet of Things, which are different devices that are connected to the Internet to function like your smartwatch or a smart refrigerator and these smart cameras. And the problem is there's no regulation in the U.S. behind the privacy for these different mechanisms. So, Amazon had really no liability. They could say, hey, you can change the default password, but you don't have to.

Brian Kilmeade: So, if you're a parent watching that, what do you do? Because sometimes, as we know with these devious situations, the kid is told to keep quiet. Don't say anything or your parents are going to get hurt.

Leeza Gerber: Exactly. You definitely want to talk to your children about what they're seeing. Let them know signs that the camera might be behaving badly if they hear funny noises coming out of it. If the latest blinking when it shouldn't be. Those are all signs to look for. But if you need to have this device in your home, make sure you change the password, make it stronger, enable dual factor authentication, all those things because hackers are selling software to brute force access for six bucks online.

Brian Kilmeade: So, for six dollars, they're doing this cheaply. Now, the question is, is that person in danger of getting caught?

Leeza Gerber: Well, on the hacker forums now where they're discussing all of these hacks to break into different livestream cameras. They're very worried. The hackers are concerned because it's become a major mainstream news issue. But the chances of us actually tracking them down would be extremely complicated. It's like trying to find a hacker in any scenario. If they're good, they're going to use anonymizing software and hide their tracks. So that's the problem.

Brian Kilmeade: Well, Leeza, it's a scary situation. And the fact that it's not rare makes it twice as scary. But you've got to take your time to rotate the password and get the protective password. Don't expect the salesperson to do it.

Leeza Gerber: That's so important.

Brian Kilmeade: Thanks so much, everybody. We appreciate you coming in. And thank you so much for tuning in tonight and each night at 8 o'clock Eastern Time. Remember, this is the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and group think. Also, don't forget to DVR the show. And if you don't tell people you did and watch it back, even if you watch it live. And be sure to check out my book "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers. I'll be doing live events this weekend. Be in Woodlands right outside Houston in Texas, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, right after. Go to BrianKilmeade.com. If you're going to miss me in person, you'll go to my local bookstore and I can personalize it. And on January 25th, we do a Fox Nation shoot. America great from the start. Get your ticket at the space at Westbury, New York. Everything starts at 8 o'clock. Thanks so much for watching, everyone. I want to make sure you watch Tucker every single day. He's counting on.

