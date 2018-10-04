Rep. Issa: Dr. Ford told Senate she had nothing else to add

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," October 3, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, you are looking live at a parking lot, but it's not just any parking lot.

A lot of United States senators use that parking lot. Lisa Murkowski was one of them and a lot of other high-ranking officials, all of whom are going to be weighing on this report that is due out from the FBI very, very shortly.

But the hoops you have to go through to get your hands on this report, because there's only one report, and it's not going to be copied any more than once, that's it. That's what you have got. Those are the witness remarks on allegations that have been raised against Brett Kavanaugh, witnesses who supposedly support him, others that might or might not corroborate those of his critics and those who have said that he did awful, awful things to them.

The details, of course, are still sketchy. We don't know what the FBI report is going to mean. We do know that the senators who are on the fence like West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin and, as I said, the aforementioned Lisa Murkowski, the Republican senator of Alaska, well, they're all sitting on the fence until they get a chance to read that.

Chad Pergram on how this will all go down. Chad?

CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS SENIOR CAPITOL HILL PRODUCER: Well, we are waiting for that FBI report right now. We don't know when it's going to come in.

And what is also unclear is when the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, will initiate this four-day process to comply with his promise earlier in the week that they would have a vote on Kavanaugh this week, in other words, by Saturday.

He has to initiate that process by 11:59 tonight to put this kind of arpeggio in motion on the floor in the next couple of days.

Now, I spoke just a few moments ago with Lisa Murkowski, the Republican senator from Alaska. She is undecided in this. I asked her whether or not there would be a -- whether she had to have that report before he filed cloture.

She said, well, it's not up to me. But she wants time to go through and read this.

And I want to read you something here. I talked to John Cornyn, the Republican whip, just a couple of moments ago. He said: "The leader said we would be voting this week. I would take him at his word."

But then I said, wait a minute. What if people haven't read the report? What if people haven't had time to digest it?

And he said, "We want to do first things first." He said, "We need to take our time" -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Now, part of taking their time is, they will have no choice, because apparently there will only be this one copy. They don't make copies for all hundred senators?

PERGRAM: That's right. This is kept in a safe in the Judiciary Committee. And all 100 senators will be able to go and read it. It'll be taken to their office.

Only nine senators -- only nine aids will be able to look at this. When I spoke with John Cornyn, he said he hoped that this was publicized in some fashion, because this issue has been out there. The entire country's been talking about it.

He believes that the country deserves to know what's in that report, so they understand the votes of their senators, Neil.

CAVUTO: But I would imagine this is going to run into the many pages.

PERGRAM: Well, that's -- that's a completely valid question. Nobody knows.

And that's why people are saying, can they start this process tonight with a procedural vote Friday and a confirmation vote Saturday if they haven't gone through the report?

Now, I spoke with a senior source who was pretty dialed in on the details of this agreement that was forged last Friday. And they said, well, the deal was to get the report by Friday. It wasn't about filing cloture. It wasn't about when you have the vote.

So that would tell you that you would think that the majority leader would put that process into motion this evening, so that you would tee up a vote by the end of the week.

CAVUTO: Wow. All right, I didn't realize a lot of those details.

Thank you, Chad, very, very much.

PERGRAM: Sure.

CAVUTO: The first person to read this will presumably be the president of the United States.

Blake Burman at the White House with more on that.

Blake, what are we hearing?

BLAKE BURMAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, as Chad just walked through there, Neil, the timing of all this is most certainly fluid.

We were led to believe that this supplemental FBI background report would be here to the White House possibly later this evening. But the timing on all of this is uncertain.

Here at the White House today, they have had to fend off many questions about the president's comments last night during one of those campaign- style rallies in Mississippi. The president who, as you know, had initially described Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony as credible, instead last night, questioned, some would say even openly mocked her Senate testimony.

And today, the White House, is defending the president's comments.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The president was stating the facts and, frankly, facts that were included in special prosecutor Rachel Mitchell's report.

He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford's testimony. And the Senate has to make a decision based on those facts and whether or not they see Judge Kavanaugh to be qualified to hold a position on the Supreme Court.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BURMAN: So far, Judge Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford have not been interviewed by the FBI since that Senate testimony last week.

Earlier today, the press secretary, Sarah Sanders, put that onus on either the FBI or the Senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: The president's indicated that whoever the FBI deems necessary to interview, he's fine with that. But he's also asked that the Senate be the ones that determine the scope of what they need in order to make a decision on whether they vote Kavanaugh up or down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BURMAN: Sanders reiterated that the president is -- quote -- "very confident" in Kavanaugh, and she said that they hope they vote and -- quote -- "hope that they do that soon," Neil, speaking of the Senate -- back to you.

CAVUTO: Wow.

All right, thank you very much, my friend, Blake Burman at the White House.

BURMAN: Sure.

In a second, Roger Wicker, the Republican Mississippi senator, and what he has a look forward to. Each senator will get to read this, but one at a time. Again, there will not be multiple copies. So let's say you're looking at about 20 minutes for each of them to read it, multiply times 100. All of a sudden, now you're 2,000 minutes, you're 30-plus hours.

That could take a while.

Kristin Fisher on Capitol Hill on how this all goes down -- Kristin.

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Neil, things are moving so fast here on Capitol Hill.

And we're still hearing that senators could get their hands on that FBI report as early as this afternoon. And whatever is inside could truly make or break Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation.

But so could what President Trump said at that rally last night. All three of the critical Republican swing votes, Flake, Collins and Murkowski, all three of them have come out today and spoken out very strongly against those remarks.

Here's two of them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, R—ME.: The president's comments were just plain wrong

SEN. JEFF FLAKE, R—ARIZ.: There's no time and no place for remarks like that. But to discuss something this sensitive at a political rally, is just -- it's just not right. It's just not right. I wish he hadn't have done it. I would just say it's kind of appalling.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: So, as all of Capitol Hill waits for this FBI report to be released, there is tremendous tension and a much-larger-than-usual security presence, especially surrounding those three key Republican senators.

The press is really following their every move. And so are huge crowds of protesters. Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he'd had enough.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, R—K.Y., MAJORITY LEADER: I want to make it clear to these people who are chasing my members around the hall here, or harassing them at the airports, or going to their home, we will not be intimidated by these people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: Now, if the majority leader wants to stick to his schedule and vote by the end of the week, then he's going to have to move fast. If he wants a confirmation vote by Saturday, that means he has to file cloture by the end of today.

Time, clearly, Chad -- as Chad said, time is running out, Neil. So I believe he has until about 11:00 p.m. tonight to do that -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, thank you very, very much, Kristin. Amazing stuff.

Let's go to Roger Wicker right now, the Republican senator from the beautiful state of Mississippi. He was with, by the way, the president last night.

Senator, good to have you. Thanks for taking the time.

SEN. ROGER WICKER, R—MISS.: Hey, Neil. How you doing?

CAVUTO: OK.

First off on this process, sir, why is it that there's only one available copy, and 100 senators have to read that? Just if you do the lineup and the time it would take to do that, that could go well into late tomorrow.

WICKER: You know, I heard Chad say that.

I'm not sure that's accurate. To me...

CAVUTO: Can't be, right?

WICKER: ... it would -- it would be silly not to make 100 copies.

The main thing is, FBI reports are -- are normally not given to the public. And, to me, the thing to do would be to make 50 copies or 100 copies and just make sure that they're secure there in the room.

I wasn't told at our meeting at 1:00 today that there would only be one copy. What I was told is that we expect the report today, that there'll be an opportunity for every senator to go and read a copy of the report. But, also, a lot of senators may want to go and be briefed by the lead counsel on the committee, either the Republican lead counsel or the Democrat lead counsel.

And -- and to me, that might be a better way to give the senators comfort. But there'll be adequate time for everybody to know exactly what's in the report. And I would -- I would just remind you what Senator Biden said back in the day and what people have reiterated.

The FBI report will not make a conclusion. There will be a series of these 302 reports with sort of a cover sheet saying these are the interviews we conducted, and here's what we -- here's what we can report that the witnesses said.

And then we read -- we read what the witnesses said, and make our own conclusions.

CAVUTO: All right, so there's no way to know at this point who is left in or out of that report.

But while I have got you, Senator, we're getting a letter from Christine Ford's attorney, Debra Katz, to Chairman Chuck Grassley of the Judiciary Committee, saying -- and I quote -- "Regarding the documents you have requested in your letter October 2, Dr. Ford is prepared to provide these documents to the FBI when she is interviewed. We have not yet heard from the FBI about scheduling an interview with her."

If the report is now imminently going to be in the Senate's hands, it's safe to say that that won't be included, right?

WICKER: Well, let me just say, I agree with Mitch McConnell.

The goalposts keep getting moved now. Now, Dr. Blasey Ford was interviewed extensively in a public hearing by counsel, by members of both parties. And she had a very long time to make her point, and did.

And so I would urge her to go ahead and provide -- provide the copies. I can't imagine what she would say in a relatively brief FBI interview that she didn't say in hours and hours of testimony.

CAVUTO: All right.

Let me ask you a little bit about the reaction you had to the president's comments on Dr. Ford. He's already got some criticism from a number of senators, a number of colleagues, including Jeff Flake, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, concern that it didn't set the right tone.

Other said it was even worse. What did you think?

WICKER: Well, it seemed to me that the president finally decided to talk about the inconsistencies in Dr. Blasey Ford's testimony.

And he may have done so in a sort of a lighthearted way, making fun of the inconsistencies and allegations. But I would -- I would point our listeners, our viewers' attention to the report of the prosecutor from Arizona, who came back with really a very scholarly report that said, essentially, the same things that the president said in the public rally last night.

The story doesn't add up. The witnesses that Dr. Blasey Ford listed actually refute the allegations she made. And so it's actually a weaker case than most he said/she said cases, which are inherently weak, in and of themselves.

I don't believe the account of Dr. Ford. And I think more and more Americans, now that they're beginning to hear about her past history of counseling people on how to take a polygraph test, as more and more of that comes out, I think fewer and fewer Americans are going to believe this is a fair account.

CAVUTO: All right.

WICKER: And I continue to believe Judge Kavanaugh, as somebody who has a stellar record and who has a lifetime to look at.

And I do not believe he's the type of person that these allegations would be true about.

CAVUTO: All right, Senator, thank you very much for taking the time.

Again, just to update you folks what we're waiting on and the good senators is waiting on is that FBI report. Remember, it presumably goes to the president of the United States first.

And then, if it's only one copy -- I find it incredible too -- it has to be whisked back to Capitol Hill, and all the senators take time reading it, then and only then can obviously they respond to it, take action on it and vote on it.

The understanding is that Mitch McConnell wants a vote as quickly as possible, as soon as the report is released. The trouble with that theory is, it's one report. A hundred people have to read it. If you give them 15 to 20 minutes, you are talking in excess of 30 hours, which would mean that a vote, if there were to be one, would have to be delayed -- again, if there were to be one.

Real quickly, at the corner of Wall and Broad, if Wall Street was worried about all of this back and forth and drama, what's that I often say, a funny way of showing it. Stocks up again today. A record again today.

More after this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R—S.C.: I'm the first person to say I want to hear from Dr. Ford.

I thought she was handled respectfully. I thought Kavanaugh was treated like crap.

(BOOING)

GRAHAM: Yes. Well, boo yourself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, that went well.

As you can see, there are extremes on this. It's a very polarized environment.

Judge Andrew Napolitano in here right now on that likely getting even more polarized once we get this report out of the senators' hot little hands.

Judge, do anything about this process, that they're so concerned with this report leaking out, that they have limited the number of copies -- we are told of one -- and that 100 senators have to take their turns reading it?

That doesn't make sense to me. I could see quarantining them in a room or rooms to go over this to prevent copies from getting out. But, man, they will never get the thing done doing it that way.

JUDGE ANDREW NAPOLITANO, FOX NEWS JUDICIAL ANALYST: I criticize the great Chad Pergram on Capitol Hill procedures at my own peril, Neil.

But I think that Senator Wicker is correct. The reason I think he is correct that senators will get their copies is because there have been copies of FBI reports on Judge Kavanaugh from the -- this investigation for this nomination. And those reports went to all 21 senators on the Judiciary Committee.

So I believe leave that this report, which, according to our John Roberts, is due in a couple of hours, will eventually make their way to the 10 Democrats and 11 Republicans on the Judiciary Committee.

Where it goes from there, Neil, Benjamin Franklin once said three people can keep a secret if two of them are dead.

(LAUGHTER)

NAPOLITANO: And people are going to -- people are going to leak portions of the report that support their narrative, whichever narrative they choose.

CAVUTO: There's the flip side of getting a report out so quickly.

The FBI had reportedly until Friday to get this out. They got things wrapped up today, if we're to believe what we're seeing unfold right now.

Aren't Democrats going to seize on that, that it's not thorough, that the FBI could have and should have talked to more people?

NAPOLITANO: I think the FBI could have and should have spoken with Judge Kavanaugh. And I think they could have and should have spoken with Dr. Ford. I don't know why they haven't done that.

CAVUTO: One of the senators, Judge, on that issue had said today, but we heard from them in testimony back and forth, back and forth last week. They were grilled on the subject.

And you say?

NAPOLITANO: I say that there are no better interrogators on the planet than -- well, some of my friends in the NYPD may disagree with it.

The FBI interrogators are terrific. And they establish an environment in which the person being interrogated actually wants to talk to them. I have read so many of these interrogations in my prior life as a judge, but I'm extremely impressed with the ability of FBI agents to persuade people that it's in their best interest to talk.

There's no glaring lights. There's no oath. There's nobody to cross- examine. There's no audience. And so people tend to be a little bit more forthcoming in that environment.

Judge Kavanaugh has been through this already with this FBI investigation for this nomination, as well as his present judicial role and his prior security clearances, when he worked in the Bush White House.

I don't think that Dr. Ford has been through it.

But I think the FBI would get a lot more information out of them than they gave the Senate Judiciary Committee.

CAVUTO: You know, Judge, real quickly, we do know some of the key witnesses who provided either testimonial reports. We don't know everybody.

But Chris Garrett, the so-called Squi, who Dr. Ford had said was at this party, apparently claimed he wasn't. P.J. Smyth, one of the original boys, teenagers at the time, identified by Dr. Ford, said he had no recollection of any of these allegations.

Tim Gaudette, another close friend of Judge Kavanaugh's, also talked to FBI authorities. We don't know what he said.

But if there ends up being no corroboration either way here, what does this report do?

NAPOLITANO: It will allow the senators to conclude whether or not Judge Kavanaugh -- and the issue here is his fitness for office.

CAVUTO: Right.

NAPOLITANO: He checks all the boxes, quite properly, with respect to education and experience and intellect. Nobody really questions that.

But if he lied under oath, or if he misled the Congress under oath, which is an independent crime from lying, that would probably lose a lot of Republican senators and solidify the Democrats against him.

That, I believe, is what the senators want to see. And that will be determined best by an interrogation of him by the FBI. Without that supplementary interrogation of Judge Kavanaugh by the FBI, this -- the usefulness of this report is limited.

CAVUTO: All right, Judge, thank you very, very much.

And so we wait...

NAPOLITANO: Yes, we do.

CAVUTO: ... for that report.

If you noticed the connection between the judge and going back to decades ago, when he was a teenager, and then this New York Times report on the Trump family wealth, the father and son, that also goes back decades, you have to wonder whether all of this is just interesting timing or just plain interesting.

After this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL DE BLASIO, D, MAYOR OF NEW YORK: And let's be really clear.

City of New York is looking to recoup any money that Donald Trump owes the people of New York City, period.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, so Mayor de Blasio of New York City wants to get his hands on that money, if it is true, as The New York Times asserts, that the Trump family -- and that would be his father, the late Fred Trump and son and siblings -- did all they could to pay the least in taxes and to use some creative accounting methods, including dodging IRS requirements, to get where they were.

It's in the eye of the beholder here, but Kristina Partsinevelos has more from the Trump Tower -- Kristina.

KRISTINA PARTSINEVELOS, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, thank you, Neil.

What we're seeing right now is, you have got a document. You got The New York Times that has written 14,000 words on this. They spent almost a year reporting on Trump's tax forms. So, yes, the New York State has -- authorities have said that they're looking into it.

They have issued a statement to Fox Business today stating that, most importantly: "The Tax Department is reviewing allegations in The New York Times article and is rigorously pursuing all appropriate avenues of investigation."

Just to recap quickly for those that aren't following the story, we know that Trump has said essentially he's been a self-made millionaire, only had a $1 million loan from his father. The allegations in The New York Times articles saying otherwise, that he received $60 million in loans from his father, that other money was passed on, that there was a shell company to pad expenses, and that he's been given money from his parents and, more specifically, from Fred Trump for decades.

We had response from the White House today. Sarah Sanders, the press secretary, pretty much dismissing the allegations. Listen in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUCKABEE SANDERS: It's a totally false attack based on an old recycled news story. I'm not going to sit and go through every single line of a very boring, 14,000-word story.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PARTSINEVELOS: So, it's not only Sarah Sanders that is making a comment.

You have the counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway, pretty much saying that they're in it for the money. Listen in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KELLYANNE CONWAY, TRUMP SENIOR ADVISER: They're just trying to goad the president into suing them, so they can get his tax returns. And haven't they learned yet that President Trump always get the last laugh and the upper hand in all of this?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PARTSINEVELOS: So, the last laugh and the upper hand.

But what The New York Times is alleging at this point is that the -- Trump gave the five children over $1 billion. If you give a gift, an inheritance -- there's an inheritance tax back in the day over there at 55 percent.

So that means that the Trump family would owe roughly $550 million. However, according to their report, the Trump family has only paid about 50 -- a little bit over $50 million. So there's a discrepancy there.

So you have two issues, one, tax consequences and, of course, the unraveling of the president's finances, which he has tried to keep away from the public eye -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, the question is whether those methods were legal that were used, whether they would be deemed legal back in the time they were used or even today.

PARTSINEVELOS: Exactly.

CAVUTO: Kristina, thank you very, very much.

Let's go to Charlie Gasparino, his read on all of this.

It's always in the details, right?

CHARLIE GASPARINO, FOX NEWS SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Right. And I love the responses from Sarah Huckabee. Well, it's...

CAVUTO: By the way, who gave The New York Times a lot of -- so, this was exhaustive with the documents and everything else.

GASPARINO: Somebody gave them the -- I guess the linchpin of the story is the Fred Trump tax returns.

The other stuff, you can report out.

CAVUTO: Right.

GASPARINO: And a lot of stuff was kind of known about the fight within the family. I mean, that's -- there's been stories about that, because it was a public...

CAVUTO: Right.

GASPARINO: Publicly argued court case.

CAVUTO: They came to kind legal blows.

GASPARINO: Yes.

And the -- sort of the family being at odds with each other, I mean, this is well known. I did some reporting on it.

What was not known -- and this is what became interesting -- is the Fred Trump tax returns. And the one piece that story that stood out in my mind -- and I'll tell you, it wasn't very boring. That was a well-written piece. The Times may have it out for him.

CAVUTO: Very methodical.

GASPARINO: And, by the way, there's no way they did this just to get -- have Donald sue them.

Trump cannot sue The New York Times, OK? It's just -- he be laughed out of court. And his lawyer would probably get sued for filing it.

CAVUTO: What was new in there is some of the mechanisms supposedly, we still don't know whether legal or not, to hide a lot of this money.

(CROSSTALK)

GASPARINO: All County -- All County Maintenance, right?

CAVUTO: Right.

GASPARINO: That's the vehicle that when Fred Trump was clearly on his way out, right, they needed to transfer -- they needed to minimize his tax bills.

CAVUTO: And, by the way, we should explain this was ostensibly the entity that would be buying things like stoves and...

GASPARINO: Right.

CAVUTO: ... washers and dryers for these apartment complexes.

(CROSSTALK)

GASPARINO: Instead of -- Fred used by himself, right, and through the Trump Organization or his company.

CAVUTO: Right.

GASPARINO: All County started doing this.

And what he would do is, Fred would reimburse All County, because it was essentially a shell company made up of his kids for tax -- and basically reimburse them at a higher rate. And you got the favorable tax treatment through All County.

Now, why would he pay a higher rate? Because what he was doing was transferring his wealth into this -- into this vehicle that allowed it to be taxed at a lower rate.

CAVUTO: Now, what we don't know is whether such a vehicle was illegal then or now.

GASPARINO: Neil, I'll tell you, beauty is the eye of the beholder, as you know.

CAVUTO: Right. Right.

GASPARINO: That depends on who is sitting in the U.S. attorney's office and who's sitting at a DA's office.

I could tell you, covering enough financial scams, particularly Enron, there were bankers that got charged with fraud and went to jail for constructing sham transactions, transactions that were created not to produce wealth, not to do anything but maybe hide the football.

CAVUTO: But you covered, as did I, in the early days of the Trump empire here, where they would always have run-ins with authorities at the IRS and elsewhere.

GASPARINO: It's one thing to get aggressive.

CAVUTO: Granted, absolutely.

All I'm trying to ask here is, where then do they start parsing what is a way to save on money or avoiding taxes that a lot of wealthy do?

GASPARINO: I'm telling you, just from my standpoint as a financial reporter, what I have seen them bring cases on, is on stuff known as sham transactions, a transaction that was created...

CAVUTO: An entity set up out of whole cloth.

GASPARINO: Yes, and created not to create wealth, not because it's a real entity. It's not for the stated purpose of it, but for another purpose, and it's conducting a sham transaction.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Reading The Times on that...

(CROSSTALK)

GASPARINO: Right.

CAVUTO: I'm sorry to keep interrupting you -- that it started out as a legitimate entity to handle all of these purchases, but it quickly became this other thing.

GASPARINO: Maybe. The way...

CAVUTO: Would that make a difference?

GASPARINO: No.

The way I read it is that, almost from the beginning, when they knew that he had this issue -- he was dying, OK?

CAVUTO: Fred.

GASPARINO: Fred was -- he was suffering from dementia.

And his wealth was much higher than anybody thought.

CAVUTO: Staggering.

GASPARINO: Staggering. A billion dollars. I never thought he was worth that much. I -- everybody thought maybe over $100 million.

CAVUTO: Well, does it spill over on the son, on Donald Trump particularly here? Is there something he should worry about, with the New York state authorities looking into it?

GASPARINO: I guess.

I don't know what the statute of limitations are on this stuff. And, see, this is where -- I said this earlier on Fox Business -- a lot of his circle, outside advisers, are worried that Mueller has pulled this string on more current stuff.

CAVUTO: All right.

And that could be a preview of where the Mueller investigation is going. It might be all Trump business transactions.

We will have a lot more after this.

CAVUTO: Hell have no fury like a Capitol Hill producer scorned.

Chad Pergram second-guessed by a United States senator, who says they're going to need more than just one copy of this FBI report. Chad to say, no, it's just one copy, end of story. After this.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: All right, today's the day the FBI report will be out, all the witnesses connected to Chris Blasey Ford and the incident she claimed happened decades ago when she and the judge were just teenagers.

It went on to expand to charges that Deborah Ramirez was making, we're told, Julie Swetnick was making. And it's all in there. No conclusions drawn, but plenty of witness accounts.

Now, what is plenty is anyone's guess.

Let's get a read on that from former FBI special agent Chad Jenkins.

Chad, could you give me an idea? And I know this is unique. It is different right now. There were six or seven other private FBI reports. How long are these things, just number of pages?

CHAD JENKINS, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT: Well, the previous six are going to be at length.

So, Neil, we're looking at this supplemental investigation just specifically on the sexual allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. It won't be robust. It won't be really drawn out.

I think where we will see the most...

CAVUTO: What is robust or drawn out? The reason why I ask is because, if 100 senators have only one copy to read, the longer that is, the more drawn out it is, even though it's isolated to these charges, the longer obviously it's going to take for all of them to read it.

JENKINS: Yes.

And I don't foresee that. I think where the meat and potatoes of this supplemental investigation will be will be with Ms. Ramirez, her interview and the notes from that interview, as well as any of the associates that the FBI deem necessary to interview to either cooperate or to kind of shoot holes in her story.

CAVUTO: All right.

(CROSSTALK)

JENKINS: So that's really where I foresee, because that interview was taken on Sunday.

CAVUTO: Got it.

JENKINS: Go ahead.

CAVUTO: But we're told at least a half-a-dozen witnesses around the time back in 1982 who were at this house or reportedly at this house who could either claim they were not with the first accusation Dr. Ford had of Judge Kavanaugh.

And then I'm starting to think to myself, does an FBI representative come into brief the senators? How did that all go down?

JENKINS: On that front, it's a unique situation.

I have never been a part of on the Hill. The FBI does have personnel agents on the hill that are correspondents with them. So that would most likely be the conduit to go ahead and bring over the report to deliver it to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

CAVUTO: All right, so, as you have indicated in the past, there are no conclusions drawn. You have the FBI's interviews with all of these key individuals. We don't know how many, to your point, as well.

But then the senators have to discern on that. They can't follow up with it. They can't call any more meetings to get more data on this. So -- so what happens?

JENKINS: Well, we either have 51 smiling senators and 49 frowning or 49 smiling and 51 frowning.

(LAUGHTER)

JENKINS: I mean, that's where we're at, Neil. I mean, that's what it's going to -- hey, the FBI is going to put the report out. They're going to collect the information to the best of their abilities from the individual -- the individuals that gave the information.

And they will put it in the report. And then it will be for the Senate to decide whether they like it or not.

CAVUTO: So it could provide at least cover for those on the fence waiting for this report, even though it won't come, to your point, any conclusions, or it could enrage others, who say that it really didn't move the needle.

JENKINS: Right.

I mean, we're already seeing where some of the individuals, Mr. Ramirez, Dr. Ford, they're giving 20 to 25 witnesses that they want to be interviewed as well.

And so that's where that slippery slope -- it needed to be tight in scope so that it didn't just continue to grow legs.

CAVUTO: All right, Chad Jenkins, thank you very, very much. Appreciate your patience with the line of questioning here.

I just want to know how this all works. All right, thank you, Chad.

All right, so it is out there right now. And you would think this would be roiling Washington, which it is. And you would think it might be even roiling Wall Street, which it is not, because, once again, concerns that rattle the political class have no impact on the investor class.

CAVUTO: I know everyone and his uncle following all these heated political debates.

For my money, this was the most significant development and remark today, bar none. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEROME POWELL, FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN: Three-point-nine percent unemployment is the lowest in 20 years.

We're growing at about 3 percent, which is above almost everyone's estimate of the longer-run trend growth, which implies that, if we do grow at that rate, unemployment will go down further. If does, it'll be the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years.

There's really no reason to think that this cycle can't continue for quite some time, effectively indefinitely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right. I'm a little partial to nerds. But did you hear what the Federal Reserve chairman was saying?

We're firing on all cylinders, and I'm doing my best to just keep up with that growth. But it's a nice problem to have.

This is something that Charles Payne has been pounding on his fine show and on both networks throughout, that it's a good issue right now, and one that's helping a lot of folks.

What do you make of all that?

CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, it is.

It's the idea that we're going to have so much job growth, so much economic growth, that it's going to penetrate so much of the economy, it's a great American story right now. And it feels like Jerome Powell, the person that everyone just saw there, who I think is the most powerful person when it comes to the economy...

CAVUTO: Right.

PAYNE: Anyone who can create $4.5 trillion dollars out of thin air, and then take it away from society, has all the cards, is willing to play ball, is willing to allow this to happen and try to just safeguard against inflation.

I think it's phenomenal.

CAVUTO: And what he was saying there is -- on a day when interest rates were backing up, but stocks are doing just fine, and people were right about housing, but housing has been steady as she goes, not robust, but better than it was, that it's almost a perfect balance.

PAYNE: Yes, almost too good to true.

CAVUTO: Yes.

PAYNE: Yes.

CAVUTO: That's my next question then. What worries you when it's own almost too good to be true?

PAYNE: Well, I think that the idea that expectations obviously start to get higher and higher. That's always sort of a worry. We came way off the high today. As you mentioned, those interest...

CAVUTO: Yes, what happened there?

PAYNE: The interest rates, these yields. Remember at the beginning of the year, the big hit on this market this year hasn't been tariffs. It's been associated with the Federal Reserve.

Early in February, we lost 3,000 points in three sessions alone, when the yield was going to 3 percent. Today, we hit 3.18. That is the highest number in seven years. I mean, that generally puts a lot of pressure on the stock market. It makes people think that the Fed may have to go into overdrive to slow this whole thing down.

CAVUTO: Right.

It did -- it did drop a little bit from those high levels, but, still, as you say, seven-, eight-year highs.

PAYNE: Oh, it's huge.

CAVUTO: And a lot of people say, that mean seven-, eight-year highs for mortgage rates, and a lot.

Now, you and I can remember when they were a lot higher, but for a lot of folks, it's going to price them out of a home. I talked to a number of real estate titans -- and you have as well -- who worry if that keeps going. But it's offset by job growth, right?

PAYNE: It is offset.

I mean, really, in the housing part, Lennar reported this morning homes in the West went from $500,000 to almost $700,000 in one year.

CAVUTO: Wow.

PAYNE: So they're expensive. And there's no starter homes out there. There's nothing under $300,000. We have got some issues in home prices.

But that might be the toughest area of the market. The rest of the market, listen, we got the ADP jobs report today, 230,000 jobs.

CAVUTO: Amazing.

PAYNE: The Street was looking for 180,000.

CAVUTO: These are service sector jobs, right?

PAYNE: Well, the service sector, the...

CAVUTO: Private jobs, right?

PAYNE: Right, the private jobs.

CAVUTO: And the service sector reading from the ISM was...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: ... strong, right?

PAYNE: Phenomenal. The employment sector -- the employment component of that was the highest ever. So we came into the week, Wall Street thinking between 180,000, 200,000 jobs.

By Friday morning, Wall Street's going to be looking for at least 220,000, 230,000 jobs created next month -- last month.

CAVUTO: Is that right?

So, Wall Street isn't paying attention to the judge, isn't paying attention even to this New York Times report and the president and that he might be in hot trouble now with New York state authorities about tax dodges and the like. What do you think?

PAYNE: I think that that's more of a campaign kind of thing, more of a hit to Trump's ego more than it -- certainly, it's not an economic issue, but it's one of these things where maybe it feels like a New York Times hit job to deflate President Trump, the guy who said he only inherited a few million bucks, to the guy who inherited half-a-billion and then built his fortune from there.

Regardless of how much he inherited, I think the people who really believe in him know that he built upon the success that his father obviously began.

CAVUTO: Does he have to worry, though, about scrutiny in how he and his father and his family tried to dodge taxes?

Name me a rich family or entity or foundation that hasn't tried to do that, but that -- from what your read of things, anything murky there?

PAYNE: Well, it's so far in the past.

CAVUTO: Right.

PAYNE: If it's done, it's done.

And I'm not sure. I think he's probably got other issues he's more concerned about. I don't think it's going to be a big, big deal. Again, I think it's more about hitting President Trump's ego, the idea that, hey, he's a self-made man.

I think that's what the gist of The New York Times' extremely long piece that gets down to the fact that, hey, he's not a self-made man, although, again, whatever number you want to start with, obviously, he built upon it pretty good.

CAVUTO: All right. And I do wonder whether this will ultimately be the focus of the Mueller report, having nothing to do with collusion, everything to do with...

PAYNE: Well, where is the Mueller report? They got rid of two more attorneys today.

CAVUTO: Business dealings. Business dealings.

PAYNE: Yes.

CAVUTO: All right, buddy, thank you.

PAYNE: And it seems like it always is in the end.

CAVUTO: You're right.

All right, we have got a little bit more coming in on disappointment over this FBI probe from Senator Dianne Feinstein. I don't even think she's had a chance to read it. She's apparently ticked off, as are some other Democrats, about two prominent people who are not part of it -- after this.

CAVUTO: All right, this report isn't even officially out. I don't think it is anyway. It might be at the White House, but it's certainly not on Capitol Hill.

But, already, we're getting where the Dianne Feinstein, the ranking minority member, of course, of the Senate Judiciary Committee, doesn't like it and that it doesn't have any interviews with Dr. Ford or Brett Kavanaugh.

So, what to make of that with California Republican Congressman Darrell Issa?

Congressman, what is your reaction to that, that those were two big glaring omissions?

REP. DARRELL ISSA, R—CALIF.: Well, clearly, Dr. Ford not only said everything she wanted to say in an exhaustive interview in front of the American people.

But when she was asked if she had anything else to add, she said no. So, one of the questions is, if she said to the American people and to the U.S. Senate she had nothing else to add, what was -- what was the FBI supposed to ask?

CAVUTO: Then the same could apply to Brett Kavanaugh, who she says should have been queried as well.

ISSA: Brett.

CAVUTO: What do you think of that?

ISSA: Brett has only one -- one question which is, where do I go to get my reputation back, now that I have been disparaged by somebody who may or may not have an accurate memory on a lot of things, clearly is inaccurate, as the president said, on -- on, how did she get there, how did she leave, who was there, and for -- for whom the corroborating witnesses all say it didn't happen or they weren't there?

The reality is Dr. Ford has said she said everything she has, she's answered everything. So there's no reason to ask more.

But I think, for Senator Feinstein, the question that's not been answered is, why did you sit on this evidence for six weeks? Why did you look at documents that have not been made available to the Senate or the FBI?

Are you going to make the rest of that evidence that you have seen or held available? Those are questions Senator Feinstein should answer. But the fact is, she's only asking questions. And the questions always is, how can I get past this election with this hanging over the head of the voters?

CAVUTO: Congressman, I know you will be leaving Congress soon. The president's already appointed you to head the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, could be maybe a contentious confirmation battle.

But I did want pick your brain a little bit on what you make of this New York Times report that's come out on Donald Trump and business dealings going back decades. And it got me thinking -- it happens sometimes, Congressman -- that this might be a preview to the coming Mueller report details, that it will ultimately have nothing to do with collusion or Russia, and much like the Clinton probe veered far from real estate deals to interns, this too could turn to just business dealings that go back decades.

What do you think of that?

ISSA: Well, I think, if an investigator can't come up with what he or she was charged to do, it is not uncommon for them to go find something else to justify the millions of dollars they have spent.

CAVUTO: Well, do you think this is a ripe target, or do you think it's an unjustified one? Again, this is only just assuming that what's been picked apart here is fodder for a Mueller probe.

ISSA: Well, I guess -- I guess what I'm going to have to say is that if it's OK to go back 36 years to somebody's high school and question something thing, then I guess it's OK to go back if a few million dollars can be considered to be the equivalent of $400 million today, and then say, my goodness, they didn't maximize the amount of tax they could have paid in inheritance tax.

I guess that's OK, but it is decades ago. It is, in fact, a cheap shot. And The New York Times, the Gray Lady, should be sorry that it is resorting to this as part of their tactic, particularly when these were confidential documents that they got.

People's tax returns being outed by The New York Times is not freedom of the press. It's an invasion of privacy.

CAVUTO: All right. All right, thank you, Darrell Issa.

The tax returns to which he was alluding were Fred Trump's, not Donald Trump's.

But, again, very good having you, sir.

I appreciate it.

To attorney Emily Compagno right now on both of these stories.

First off, switching gears slightly from what we intended -- I do want to get into the judge issue -- this New York Times story and, obviously, the legal battle that ensues, with now a number of New York state officials, the mayor of New York City saying, oh, we're going to pounce on this, what do you think?

EMILY COMPAGNO, ATTORNEY: I think that there is nothing more ferocious than the government that feels that they have been -- that they have lost income.

And if there is any whiff of any type of financial crime here that has not been, you know, prevented by the statute of limitations, then there will be an investigation into it, and there will be resources dedicated to securing whether or not that's true.

I have seen it firsthand many times. The amount -- the ratio of taxpayers' money invested into prosecuting and investigating potential financial crimes, it's often disproportionate, frankly. So here it remains to be seen.

CAVUTO: This was -- and it was just my opinion, Emily, and just my thought when I was going through The New York Times' exhaustive -- it was very well-written, very well-researched. I don't know there was new new there.

We talk about the number of entities that were sheltering income or providing support for the family to skip taxes, what have you. Leaving that aside, I thought, you know, wouldn't it be interesting if, whatever the Bob Mueller probe ultimately is about, if collusion isn't it, Russia isn't it, it's this kind of stuff.

COMPAGNO: Right.

I mean, that wouldn't be a surprise, frankly, especially at this point, the fact that what we received so far substantively has all been about that.

I think -- I think there would likely be a little bit more into the foreign lobbying effort and residual ripple effect from that, which we have seen. But, otherwise, frankly, it wouldn't surprise me.

And, again, the dedication and the import the government places on financial crimes, it really can't be overstated.

CAVUTO: Yes, and these are big numbers. I like the way you characterize it. Money that's missing is money that they want back, if that is the case.

Emily, switching gears a little bit now on the judge situation and this FBI report out today, predictably, a lot of people are waiting for it, others angry that it doesn't include, you know, other witness testimony.

I don't know. Apparently, what's missing is Brett Kavanaugh. Apparently, what's missing is Dr. Ford, but no one knows for sure.

But what are your thoughts if they're left out?

COMPAGNO: If they're left out, it means that that supplemental investigation likely didn't uncover anything that was contradictory or that raised eyebrows on their end that conflicted prior testimony.

That would have been the reason why they would have circled back with either the judge or...

CAVUTO: Well, that's interesting.

So you would have to have had corroborative witnesses that would prompt the FBI to say, we have to go back and talk to these guys?

COMPAGNO: Conflicting, right, for them to ask...

CAVUTO: So, absent that, it means that they didn't?

COMPAGNO: Absent that, it means they didn't need new information from them, or a repeat of information to ensure that their story was the same as it was prior.

So, the exhaustion and the exhaustive effort that went into those hearings, it surprises me that the senators are calling for more, when certainly, wasn't that exhaustive enough?

To me, it doesn't make sense. And, again, this isn't a field investigation by the FBI. It's a supplemental one. That means it's a step further. It's not repeating the initial step, unless something would trigger that.

CAVUTO: All right, it does provide cover to senators. I know you're a great lawyer and all that.

And would it provide legal cover for them to say, all right, I'm going to vote for this person, because the FBI has released the report, they have talked to witnesses, whether they corroborate or not?

COMPAGNO: Right.

That's the argument, right, that they're going to say, based on this report that I have synthesized, and I have provided my assessment for, I feel confident voting X or Y for Judge Kavanaugh because of this. It's been exhaustive, completed, you know, T-crossed.

But also, as you just stated, I mean, Senator Feinstein and others are saying, well, it's not enough no matter what. And that kind of goes to show that likely maybe nothing would have ever been good enough.

Again, the FBI was tasked with a logical conclusion is the phrase. And so at what point would there be that end...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Would there be any danger that this was wrapped up so quickly?

COMPAGNO: I am sure some senators will argue such. I'm sure others will say, this just goes to show how simple and clear it was.

CAVUTO: All right, Emily Compagno, thank you very, very much.

And that's what we're waiting on. We're waiting on that final FBI report. We're told it is out. We're told that everyone's going to get a chance to see it.

And if our Chad Pergram is right -- and I'm not going to be the one to question Chad -- there will be one copy, 100 senators taking turns reading it, 20 minutes a senator. You do the math, 2,000 minutes, 30-plus hours. Could be a long time.

But the FBI has done its job. Now it's going to be up to the Senate to do theirs.

"The Five" is now.

