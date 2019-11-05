Rep. Ilhan Omar endorses Bernie Sanders, says he will fight against 'western imperialism'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 4, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg. It's five o'clock in New York City. And this is "The Five."

The battle over impeachment heating up as shifty Schiff and House Democrats finally release the first transcripts from their closed-door investigation. Schiff, of course, trying to set the narrative by claiming they are damaging to the president.

Trump, on the other hand, hitting back hard against the impeachment bush, going after the whistleblower.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think that the whistleblower gave a lot of false information and you have to see who the whistleblower is. Once I released the transcript which was almost immediately, the whistleblower's report was very wrong. And the whistleblower seems to have disappeared.

And I also wonder what happened to the second whistleblower and what happened to the informant. They all disappeared once I released the report.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And Trump also slamming Nancy Pelosi and calling out the Democrats' obsession.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It was a perfect phone call. And they are hanging their hat on this good phone call. And you know what? The Republican Party has never been so unified.

I think Nancy Pelosi has lost her mind. I call them the do-nothing Democrats. they are doing nothing. All they can do is talk about one phone call made to the president of Ukraine that was perfect. It was perfect.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Republicans are demanding that whistleblower testify after that person's lawyer offered up answering written questions. And while Schiff and Pelosi press ahead on the impeachment, some Democrats fear it could backfire.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Is it possible this could have a negative impact on your party's prospects in 2020?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sure, it could. That would make this whole process much more political than I would like it to be.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Juan, are you concerned at all that this could backfire?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, what are you talking about? Like --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Politically in 2020.

WILLIAMS: You mean for 2020? Well, I guess so because the president is out there stirring up his base by, you know, just straight up telling lies about impeachment and process and attacking the whistle -- you just saw it. I mean, you saw the video we showed at the top of this.

But the Fox poll that we had at yesterday it's 49 percent say not only do they want him impeached, they want him removed. So, I think there has a shift. If you look at the polling overall in the last six weeks, the polling clearly has now gone to the point where most Americans favor impeachment inquiry for sure, but also impeach and removal.

So, I think there's an appetite for law and order, Jesse, for Congress to do its constitutional duty which is hold the executive accountable, to say no man in this country including the president is above the law.

You know, it's still the case, every time I listen to the president's defenses I think, well, a minute ago he was saying he wants them to vote to have an inquiry on the record. So last week they voted. And now he's moving the ball now he's saying, oh, the whistleblower. Nothing the whistleblower, why doesn't he disclose who he is?

What happened to the -- well, the fact is everything the whistleblower said has been corroborated. Now he's trying to prevent people from going to testify in impeachment.

WATTERS: No. I think the point is the more we know about the whistleblower, the more shady the whole thing looks, Emily.

EMILY COMPAGNO, GUEST CO-HOST: Right. So many things that he said were so interesting because when you flip them, that's exactly how the GOP felt. So, for example, when you say the American people have an appetite for law and order. Absolutely, we do. Which is why this whole process, this amorphous exhausting process had been so and has been so draining on us.

And when you said -- I don't know I forgot the last thing you just said but it was rather different. But also, if I can speak to whether it will have an impact on the election and the Democrats, absolutely. We've seen it already. We saw it in the $3 million the president raises the day --

WATTERS: Yes.

COMPAGNO: -- that the impeachment inquiry was announced. We see the fact that of course it's galvanizing the base. It's also exasperating and exhausting the independence and it tramples all over the Democratic candidates who are doing their best to try to articulate policies or come up with answers to actually relate to the concerns to voters.

Final point. Right now, we reach where the multiple end in a row, all three markets reaching an all-time high. And what drives markets? Consumers. Seventy percent of it is driven by consumers. That's all the indication you need to know of how the average American citizen feels about this impeachment situation. It drives headlines, but not actual American citizens.

WATTERS: What would happen if the Democrats did the impeachment and Donald Trump raises a ton of money and, Dana, he gets reelected, what happens then? What are the Democrats going to do in a second term after already voting for impeachment?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I think they call that a rebuilding year in prior to make a sports analogy.

WATTERS: Very good.

PERINO: Because they are kind of in one right now. They didn't win in 2016 so now they've been scrambling around.

I do think that there is a net negative for Democrats right now and possibly a big net negative going forward. I don't -- I don't even think it's a wash. I also feel like the president is able to elevate and get attention at this bigger national level.

And somebody like Adam Schiff is a much lesser known individual. So, it becomes the noise in Washington that nobody can stand.

Now, it isn't ideal to have written answers to questions, but it's not unprecedented. Right? It has happened before. It happened in the Mueller investigation when President Trump's people agreed to do that. There are --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait, the president?

PERINO: The president, well, yes, of course, that's what I meant to say. But, and also this whistleblower, whether he like it or not he does have protections under the law. And if we believe in law and order, we believe in fairness we have to follow the law, then that's just the way that it is.

But I do think over all if you look on the trail in 2020 we're going to talk about some of these other candidates and what they are try to do on the campaign trail, they are just getting swamped like a tsunami every day with the president getting his message out in a much louder way.

WATTERS: Yes. Dana mentioned noise coming from Washington.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yes, noise.

WATTERS: I had a poll on my weekend show, "Watters' World." I don't know if you guys have all seen that.

GUTFELD: I saw it.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Ninety-nine percent.

WATTERS: And I think it was like 87 percent of Americans are sick and tired of the noise coming from Washington.

GUTFELD: Well, here's the thing. I love the fact that the media is upset about Trump responding. Because they prefer the old world of the political sucker punch. Right? You know, leak info to the obedient media and surprise Trump or surprise a Republican, that's how you do it. It was always about the sucker punch for the last three years.

Now you have a leader who punches back. And everyone's going like, my God, did you see what he said? Yes. Because it bothers you that he's not taking it lying down. Pelosi's vote should tell you everything about the circus. It's going to fail. We know that. Not a single Republican voted for the inquiry. Despite the media and the never-Trumpers publicly dreaming and wishing it to be so.

So that's going to bode well for the Senate. It's going to be DOA and it's going to be a self-destructive folly. Impeachment would be great for the Democrats and the media or mad, as I like to call them. If you needed something to keep busy, but you don't. You got primaries, you got an election, and you got Trump.

So the Democrats are deliberately handicapping themselves with a losing battle. It's collusion times 10. This is going to have an emotional fallout that's way worse than like the bachelor at the very end getting a no.

Because they're going to put so much on this. It's just like how the collusion thing destroyed them for months. You know, they couldn't leave their homes. He is going to get, there is going to be no Watergate and he's going to win reelection. What are you going to do then?

This is the most transparent conspiracy in history, and secret phone call done in public which tells you the intent. What's the -- Trump didn't think it was illegal because it wasn't. So, it's not that he's above the law, it's that he's also not beneath the law. You can't come up after him.

Lastly, every one of these concerns is about something that hasn't happened or -- it's about so recently, the Ukrainian ambassador -- they --

WATTERS: Is it Volker?

GUTFELD: -- they released the transcripts. They asked her how did you feel about Donald Trump's comments. Did they -- did you feel threatened? And she said yes. And then after saying she didn't know what the comments meant. So they're talking about again, something that doesn't exist.

PERINO: One thing though about this too, so she's a public servant. Been there for decades. She didn't say any of this until she was called by the Democrats in order to testify.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: So, she's pretty honorable person to like sit back, she got fired, she never said a word. The Democrats have brought this on themselves. It also reminds me when you're just talking about the media and how they talk about the sucker punch. Remember when Harry Reid suggested in 2012 that Mitt Romney never paid taxes.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And they were all just like, you probably didn't pay taxes.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. And he did nothing.

PERINO: And then -- and then, yes, he didn't, he was not able to counterpunch.

WILLIAMS: But you know what, Greg, I mean, if you think about, you say, he didn't do this, he did. He committed a crime by trying --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: No, he didn't. He didn't commit a crime, Juan. That's obvious.

WILLIAMS: That's the point. No. That's the point. Trying to commit the crime is a crime.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: No, he didn't.

WATTERS: Juan, we've been through this with the Russia collusion. We don't believe you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: It's the truth.

WATTERS: Liz Warren literally mocked over her health care plan as radical Democrat Ilhan Omar hits the trail with Bernie. That all next in our 2020 round up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Time for 2020 round up. Elizabeth Warren taking heat from all sides for her $52 trillion Medicare for all plan including from 2020 rivals.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Even Bernie who talks about the need to raise middle-class taxes he can't even meet the cost of it.

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG (D-FL), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: American voters though, even above and beyond how you are going to pay for this is, am I going to lose my private plan?

ANDREW YANG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Certainly, much more straightforward if you accept that, they are going to be taxes that go up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And even Speaker Nancy Pelosi has some harsh words.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D), UNITED STATES SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: I'm not a big fan of Medicare for all. I mean, I welcome the debate. It is expensive. Who pay is very important. It would increase the vote in my own district, but that's not -- that's not what we need to do in order to win the electoral college.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Nancy Pelosi she's trying to be like kind --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- in here criticism but she's like, this is a disaster.

GUTFELD: I'll tell you, that's one hell of a lively bunch there.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Wow. OK. You know what? We missed -- I thought we were going to talk a little bit about SNL. Weren't we?

PERINO: Well, do we have that? No, I don't have that.

GUTFELD: Never mind.

PERINO: But you want to talk about SNL? OK.

GUTFELD: All right. All right. Here is what interest me over the weekend with SNL's impression of Liz Warren was endearing. It's exactly how they did Hillary. Right?

PERINO: Hillary.

GUTFELD: They treated her like --

PERINO: Same actress.

GUTFELD: Yes, same actress. Treated her like a sorority sister or best pal. They gave her the funniest, smartest jokes which is not what they did with Biden. Right? So, it's pretty clear to me she's, if the media is choosing her, they didn't just treat her with kid gloves, it was like kid tongs.

They were just like moving her around and everybody was laughing. I think that -- I think that everybody is putting their eggs in the Liz Warren basket.

PERINO: And is that a good idea when you have $52 trillion. Basically, I just read I think Nora Rothman (Ph) wrote that it insults our intelligence.

WATTERS: Well, it takes a lot to do that, Dana. What's so funny?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Wow. Was that a --

WATTERS: Let me move on from that.

GUTFELD: I think that's the best thing you've ever said.

WATTERS: No, no, it's not. No, no, it's not.

WILLIAMS: That was mean.

WATTERS: If I was Barack Obama, I could imagine what you're thinking right now. Your number one achievement of your presidency and Liz Warren is running like it never even happened. You think about it, he killed Bin Laden and did Obamacare. That's it. And she's pretending, like, I don't know.

PERINO: There's nothing.

WATTERS: Maybe she's actually running against it. But also, politically, remember what happened with Obamacare and that was incremental change. That was pretty small change.

PERINO: No, this is.

WATTERS: He got, they got wiped out. Tea party midterm election. By the time he was done his Democrats were out of power worse since the 1930s. And now she wants to not just takeaway away one or two million health care insurance policies from few people, she wants to take 180 million away. Remember the chaos after taking away two million? Try 180 million.

PERINO: And The New York Times today reporting, Juan, that she couldn't even answer questions to speak English, she says there would be no middle- class tax increase but even The New York times are saying the math doesn't add up there.

WILLIAMS: Well, you're talking about, you know, exactly. Not everybody is going to be a billionaire you're going to be in the one percent. So still about the very rich paying a little more in taxes. But here's the thing that I would just say to keep in mind. Seventy percent of Americans say they like Medicare for all. Seventy percent.

PERINO: Until they --

WILLIAMS: NO.

PERINO: -- got asked the second question.

WILLIAMS: OK. But I'm just telling you that right now in terms of the broad strokes, Dana, the vision of a country providing a social safety net for people who can be just devastated financially by medical issues is very popular.

And the second thing to say is proactive beats inaction every time, and Republicans have had the opportunity to repeal, replace, repair --

PERINO: OK.

WILLIAMS: -- and done zero. So, she, as she becomes more pragmatic -- if she steps back and said we're going to do this gradually --

(CROSSTALK)

COMPAGNO: How is that --

PERINO: Just quickly, Emily, how is that pragmatic?

COMPAGNO: I see nothing pragmatic about the government being the solution to the problem rather than recognizing it as the problem and removing choice from the American people. The assumptions that her plan hinges on are absolutely ludicrous. And I think when an issue breaks through like this has in pop culture and like she's getting criticism from all sides, it's obviously an inflection point and she is going to become a caricature.

PERINO: All right. We have another topic. Squad member Congresswoman Ilhan Omar turning heads while campaigning for Bernie Sanders this weekend.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ILHAN OMAR (D-MN): I am beyond honored and excited for a president who will fight against western imperialism and fight for a just world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Greg, what kind of world is she thinking about?

GUTFELD: Well, when I hear her, I just think, brother. Anyway, you know, they were talking about Bernie Sanders was talking about imperialism, right?

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: She's talking about imperialism. She realized his socialist heart isn't really in Sweden or Denmark, it's in the old Soviet bloc and Cuba. We love him as an adorable cranky moppet. But his ideas are kind of destructive. And when you accuse anybody of like, you don't love America, when they are talking about America as some kind of western imperialistic mess, there is a valid point to be made there.

PERINO: And that they can't wait to see America fundamentally changed.

WATTERS: Well, I would say that the real western imperialists were the French and the British who really screwed up the entire math. If you look at the Middle East, they are the ones who drew up all those lines that we are now defending. Come on, British.

GUTFELD: Way to take it to the Brits.

WATTERS: Seriously.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: We're going to continue in the commercial break.

WATTERS: We were in imperialist nation, America wasn't.

PERINO: I can't wait to -- any thoughts on this.

COMPAGNO: I mean, people are, right now, in Venezuela are buying gas with cigarettes. It's ridiculous. And this is why people laugh at him --

WATTERS: Yes.

COMPAGNO: -- as eventually being the mainstream candidate when you throw around that western imperialism -- like it's never going to happen. And her saying it's never been further away in my lifetime or whatever, refugee, the -- she's a -- it literally just happened.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: But that didn't have a big crowd, Juan.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just, you know, to me, isn't Trump the one who says America first and trying to get us out of everything.

PERINO: But that's not change anywhere.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's -- no. We are talking about imperialism, Dana, and so it seems like to me like Trump is saying, hey, you know what, I don't like this nation building stuff. I don't like the idea we get involved as the world's policeman. Huh. This sounds like the left-wing version of Trump talking points.

GUTFELD: Interesting. So, you are saying that they are actually for Trump 2020.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm saying you guys are sitting here, this is so outrageous, in fact, it sounds like your guy.

GUTFELD: Fair point.

PERINO: All right. With the 2020 election now less than one year away Joe Biden's campaign raising eyebrows by saying he doesn't have to win in the Iowa caucuses. But Greg, if he doesn't win Iowa and he doesn't win New Hampshire --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Is he what you call a loser.

PERINO: -- plus he doesn't (Inaudible) South Carolina but --

GUTFELD: I've said before, they're trying -- his campaign is trying to strike a balance between protecting him from embarrassing himself and promoting him. He is kind of like a really old pope. Or, you know, a Russian leader in between Brezhnev and Gorbachev where they kind of wheeled him out and then they wheel him back in. They are not sure if he's going to get through that sentence. It's not going to happen, Joe.

PERINO: Juan, do you think that Biden can lose Iowa, lose New Hampshire because that's Bernie Sanders or Warren territory but still become the nominee if he wins in South Carolina?

WILLIAMS: Yes. Here's the problem, though, if you start losing a lot in Iowa and New Hampshire, it suggest that you are not the winner.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And of course, the key to Joe Biden is that he has the best numbers when it comes to beating Trump. That's why in the Fox poll this weekend he remains 10 points ahead of any other Democrat.

But again, you can't just keep losing and say yes, I'm a winner because then the money, which is a crisis for him right now --

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- the money goes away as the momentum drifts.

PERINO: It's hard to see how this comes back to life, the Biden campaign.

WATTERS: Right. I think this is the Rudy strategy, remember? I'm going to lose everything and I get to Florida and I'm going to win the nomination. It didn't work out.

PERINO: It didn't work out. Last word, Emily?

COMPAGNO: It's crazy to project this loser mentality when he needs money and I think this also shows that he may be the front runner but he is far from the presumptive nominee.

PERINO: All right. President Trump met with mixed reactions from the crowd at a UFC event. But some in the crowd were saying it was all negative. Is that true? That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. If you read any of these top news headlines from these outlets this weekend, you'd get the impression that President Trump was only booed when he attended a UFC fight at Madison Square Garden this weekend. But the actual tape at the crowd shows otherwise. Take a look.

Right. Dana, you just said it's just loud. I was watching this live in --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Well, I would imagine that -- I was in Madison Square Garden for country music concerts mostly and it's just loud. I mean, I don't -- I don't -- people are just cheering, and maybe there was some booing but who cares. I think that it was fun that the president got to go. I do think it was very helpful.

My doorman took me inside to explain to me what the initials of the title that was in question -- what that stood for so that I wouldn't be confused over time.

GUTFELD: What did you think UFC stood for?

PERINO: No, was it UFC? Do you know what the title was?

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: Wait. Two, four, four or two, two, four? BMF.

GUTFELD: OK.

PERINO: They were competing for that title.

COMPAGNO: Yes, yes.

PERINO: Do you get it?

WATTERS: I get it, Dana. I just wanted to hear more about your doorman.

COMPAGNO: Right. So, OK.

WATTERS: Shut up.

WILLIAMS: No. But here's the point, here's the point, though, Dana. The reason we're having this discussion is because President Trump cares about it. He is the one that's tweeting and his son is saying no, it wasn't booing, it wasn't booing.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Well, the media first reported that he got booed.

WILLIAMS: Well, because he did get booed.

PERINO: So, of course, he responds.

WILLIAMS: But the thing is it was mixed. I mean, the guys as at the World Series. He got booed in the lock him up. But that Saturday night there were boos and some cheers, but it was mostly boing.

WATTERS: Some. No. Juan -- Juan --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: It was mixed.

WATTERS: It was not mostly boing. It was more cheers than boos.

WILLIAMS: No. That's --

WATTERS: You haven't watched enough for the video about it.

WILLIAMS: You know what, I'll leave it alone. Because my point to you, Jesse is this. The president loves his little bubble with his hyper partisan folks at rallies who cheer him widely. When he goes out into places where he's not surrounded by the Trump --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You are so wrong on this.

WILLIAMS: Then they go -- the people --

GUTFELD: Juan, you're absolutely ignorant.

WILLIAMS: I'm ignorant. Thank you, Greg.

GUTFELD: No, I'm putting it.

WILLIAMS: I mean, that's insulting, Greg.

GUTFELD: No. I'm trying -- I'm telling you don't know anything about UFC. He's one of the earliest supporters --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I know.

GUTFELD: -- of UFC. They love him there. They love him. You are wrong. You say it's a bubble. It's not. He's out there among people who actually know him. He supported Dana White.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Well, in that case then he should be hypersensitive because this was not cheering.

GUTFELD: All right. The funny is, my favorite part of this is that Brian Stelter pose this as a vital question, who invited Trump to this? You know, forget homelessness, forget drug addiction, you know, that's CNN priorities. We need to find out why Dana White invited him to UFC.

WATTERS: Well, to Juan's point now, if you watch the video, Juan, and there's tons of video out there on the internet on this, there is an overwhelming amount of cheers for the president.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Get out of here.

WATTERS: You can hear boos. I'm not acknowledging their boos.

WILLIAMS: You're just making the stuff up. Of course, there's boos.

WATTERS: There are more cheers than boos. But here's the point.

WILLIAMS: Gosh.

WATTERS: New York City is one of the liberal cities in the country.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's fine.

WATTERS: He went to the belly of the beast --

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: -- Madison Square Garden and got more cheers than boos.

WILLIAMS: Greg just said --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Joe Biden -- hold on a second, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Greg just said, he went to an event --

WATTERS: Let me finish.

WILLIAMS: -- where you got lot of Republican --

WATTERS: OK. If Joe Biden or Liz Warren or Bernie Sanders went to MSG for a UFC fight, they wouldn't have gotten recognized. And if they did get recognize, they would've gotten booed. And don't act like Trump doesn't get cheers. He just the college championship football game to overwhelming applause.

WILLIAMS: My gosh.

WATTERS: NASCAR overwhelming applause.

WILLIAMS: Now we're talking.

WATTERS: Army navy overwhelming applause.

GUTFELD: The White House Nationals.

COMPAGNO: Yes. And we have, we actually have some videos for you guys to watch of him at the White House with the Nats championship team, Juan's team.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Come here. Say a couple words. Come on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I love you all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Consensual.

COMPAGNO: So, Juan - how do you - so, after that video showed then Twitter of course was overwhelmed by people saying literally like we're not going to support the team. And I was happy for five days and now they are retracting their support for the team. You're a Nats fan and we know how you feel about this particular administration. So, what are your thoughts when you see that?

WILLIAMS: Oh, I think, I love Kurt Suzuki, the catcher, that hug was something, I don't know. I think Joe Biden is in the clear now. I don't know. I don't know if Kurt Suzuki is serious about this or he just having fun standing in front of the presidential podium.

My point to you though, Jesse, as last Christmas, you gave me a snowflake.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Suit. I think we know who is the sensitive, shallow person here.

WATTERS: Why?

WILLIAMS: And his concern about whether he gets booed or cheered. And this all this argument, which is petty, obviously the guy is not popular outside of the little snowflake--

WATTERS: OK, Juan, you guys run in New York and LA again, and we'll just take the rest of the heartland, see how that works out. You're falling for the trap again.

WILLIAMS: Sure.

WATTERS: It's called Electoral College.

WILLIAMS: It's called--

WATTERS: Electoral college.

WILLIAMS: It's called Americans. And you look at the numbers.

WATTERS: Obama just got booed in Baltimore and St. Louis and that was a pretty--

WILLIAMS: Only President never been at 50 percent of poll.

GUTFELD: But you know what Juan, you've got to get out of this world where you have to be popular to win the election. You don't have to like your boss.

WILLIAMS: That's what we're talking about, Greg. We're talking about cheering and booing.

PERINO: But I have a little piece of trivia before we tease. Do you know, there is somebody that you know, that was one of the very first UFC announcers, you know, like, I don't know if you call it play-by-play or whatever, but like announcer and a commentator.

COMPAGNO: Kilmeade?

PERINO: Brian Kilmeade.

WATTERS: No way.

COMPAGNO: That was literally--

PERINO: Yes, true.

GUTFELD: The thing is, if you just say Kilmeade to anything.

COMPAGNO: P.S. This Saturday, the President is going to, I think the LSU Alabama game, which is going to be awesome.

PERINO: That's a big game.

COMPAGNO: Another barometer.

GUTFELD: PSS.

WATTERS: It's a big game. Not going to get booed there.

COMPAGNO: OK. Hundreds of inmates walking free today. We'll tell you why, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: The debate over prison reform is heating up with two new stories today, Oklahoma releasing hundreds of prisoners today in the largest ever single day commutation in U.S. history. More than 450 inmates serving time for low level offenses now walking free.

And in New York City, nearly 900 inmates may be freed before a bail reform law takes effect. And according to The New York Post, they're going to be getting some perks, "Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising to follow-up with even more presence for the lucky accused criminals by giving them free baseball tickets, movie passes and gift cards to encourage them to return to court."

Emily, I was just reading here, it says voters approved a state question in 2016 that made simple drug possession and low-level property crimes, misdemeanors instead of felonies in Oklahoma. Oklahoma, a pretty red state. What do you make of this?

COMPAGNO: I love this. And if I can draw in the New York situation so that I can contrast the two for viewers.

WILLIAMS: Sure.

COMPAGNO: Because I hate the New York situation and I love Oklahoma. And here's why. In Oklahoma, it represents what solid criminal justice reform looks like. The voters voted to reclassify felony, some felonies to misdemeanors, low level nonviolent drug and property offenses. Right. So, then the legislature comes in and says, OK, we're going to apply this retroactively.

Oklahoma has the largest incarceration population in the country, including women, which is the fastest-growing population. Not anymore. Because of this, they are reducing costs by 12 million. They are having a job fair for their inmates upon release. So, Oklahoma is doing everything right. They're recognizing the converging factors and they're recognizing what the voters want.

New York and de Blasio, who is an idiot with this. This is bail reform. These defendants have not been convicted. They are waiting for trial. He is incentivizing them to come back and hear whether they're going to be convicted or not. These are things for aggravated assault on children--

GUTFELD: Right.

COMPAGNO: This is for negligent homicide. These are violent things that makes the citizens feel less safe and feel less safe. And he's incentivizing them with tickets to Mets, because the Mets were less popular than the Yankees.

WATTERS: That's a punishment going to a Mets.

COMPAGNO: So, New York is everything wrong with the situation. Oklahoma is everything right. But they're apples and oranges.

WILLIAMS: Well, but - in the New York situation, Jesse, this is a movement that's nationwide about over reliance on bail money that poor people don't have the bail money and then you get the courts clogged up. In addition to the jail overcrowding as we've seen in Oklahoma.

WATTERS: Yes, you've got to have money for bail. That's like what I've always said. So, the situation in Oklahoma, here's how I would do it. I would not release them all out on the same day. I would slow roll it, maybe do one at a time, one each day for a year. It's like funneling a beer. You do it that way, it goes straight to your head.

All of the prisons in Oklahoma are around Oklahoma City. You release all 400 of these guys on the same day, they're probably going to ride in the same cars, go to the same bars on the same night. It's just too much impact. So, you lessen the impact by slow rolling it.

But on the substance of it, I agree. Spray painting and shoplifting or getting caught with a little weed. That's not a felony. That's a misdemeanor. Although, the prison reform that Trump passed, a lot of people are a little nervous about it, because they said it was just going to be nonviolent drug offenders and they released 3100 of them. It turns out a couple hundred rape, robbery, some serious stuff, these guys are being let out. So, I think we just need to assess exactly what's going on.

WILLIAMS: You know, normally I would ask a question, Dana, but I happen to be able to see her as I was watching news feed. So, I will just let Dana speak.

PERINO: Well, the funneling of beer thing, I was like, what does that mean?

WATTERS: Oh, boy, so much to learn, Dana.

GUTFELD: Shotgun. Did you have a shotgun a beer?

PERINO: I do like the Oklahoma piece for states being the experimenters. And as citizens, states have the right to try new things. And I hope that everyone that is being given this opportunity to be let out of jail takes it seriously and takes the state up on its offer for the job fair. And I think there's probably a lot of good people in there that got caught up in things like writing a bad check and then you write another bad check and it compounds itself.

But I also think that the great way to reduce prison populations is to prevent crime. And I'm afraid in all of these discussions about reform, we're also not talking about how do you continue to keep the streets safe. And I don't know about the bail thing. I don't know enough about that in New York, but I'm pretty sure there is a lot more that needs to be done in terms of preventing crime.

I've watched the local news every Saturday and Sunday, it is stunning like how much violent crime is happening all across the city and this is probably replicated in all the other cities that I've lived in, Denver, Washington, D.C., San Diego. It happens everywhere. So, preventing crime is my--

WILLIAMS: You know, actually violent crime is down. But I must say, if you watch local news, you can get scared pretty quick.

COMPAGNO: But in this city, the anti-cop culture is rampant. And just this week, another cop was found with his gun in his mouth. So, you're totally right. Violent crimes--

WILLIAMS: You mean he was going to commit suicide?

COMPAGNO: Yes, he was. Because the supportive culture here is - it's decimated. Exactly. So, we need the support for law enforcement on your side. I feel so strongly about that.

WILLIAMS: Greg.

GUTFELD: I think it's great news. Imagine if these 1300 or so inmates had escaped. That would have required 1300 manhunts. Right. Just let them all out and you save all that money on manhunts. Right. And you give them the free baseball tickets, the movie passes, the gift cards. In other words, you can sell that for coke and meth. So, I think that's a real positive to look.

Going back to what Jesse says, you know, they say low level. Is that like a benign hippie busted on a B.S. pot bust or is it a violent thug? We need to know what--

PERINO: Plead down.

GUTFELD: Yes, Plead down. That's a thing. And it's like we always said, we've heard the Skittles metaphor when it came to illegal immigration. We - overwhelming majority people come to this country are safe, law abiding people who want to do well, but there is one or two bad eggs. This is that same problem. And we can't and our problem with New York is it wouldn't be so bad if we didn't have such a horrible mayor who we can't trust, who has let the mentally ill down, who has let the drug addicted down, who seems more obsessed with his gym body than the bodies that are lining up on the streets in New York.

WILLIAMS: By the way, in New York, this bail thing is for people who have drug charges and theft charges. It's not violent crime.

COMPAGNO: Yes, it is.

WILLIAMS: No. From what I've just read. Well, we can discuss that.

COMPAGNO: It includes felonies and--

WILLIAMS: All right. Greg's got a major beef with daylight savings time.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You're not going to want to miss this, whole lot of fun coming up next.

GUTFELD: Turning into Andy Rooney.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Most Americans set their clocks back yesterday. We know this is stupid. That kind of thing you get when you surrender time travel to the government. Out here on the East Coast, it's now dark and gloomy at 4:30 PM adding insult to the injury of winter.

If you ever wanted to know what it's like to live in a communist era Eastern Bloc country, just spring ahead and fall back even in the morning darkness, you can see how bad this idea is.

The reason given for this idiocy is saving fuel. But when it's been studied, it shows no energy savings at all. In fact, independent groups show the opposite. Hell, you want to conserve energy, take a nap in the afternoon. That's what Jesse does every day.

People also say, it reduces traffic accidents, driving during the day is safer than at night. But research shows the day after we change the times, there is an 8 percent uptick in fatal accidents. Yet we still abide, probably because we assume the government has our best interests in mind. When in reality, they make mistakes that become permanent and make half the country feel like Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh.

By the way, there's also a jump in workplace accidents and heart attacks after the time changed. So, yes, here is yet more proof that the scariest sentence in the world is, I'm from the government and I'm here to help.

Jesse, I know that you hate Daylight Savings Time and Epstein did not commit suicide.

WATTERS: Yes, I just - It messes with my beauty sleep in the afternoon, Greg. I wake up, but I don't know what time it is. But I'm going to disagree with you.

GUTFELD: OK.

WATTERS: I am pro Daylight Savings Time. And here's why. America needs an enemy. You have a company with a staff?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: No one really likes each other. But we all hate that one guy on the staff, right?

GUTFELD: We do.

WATTERS: And we all talk about him behind his back because he's a jerk and that brings us together. Right. Daylight Savings Time is that jerk. He's that enemy that we need to make small talk--

GUTFELD: He's the Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: Not an accurate analogy. We need stuff to talk about in the elevator, about the weather, the traffic, sports, daylight savings. Hey, Pam, did you remember to do your clock? Oh, God, I'm so tired. Daylight Savings. You need stuff to get you through that elevator ride.

GUTFELD: Yes. Dana, my theory is, I'm not against Daylight Savings Time, but we should only spring forward every year. Right. Think about this. Spring forward every year. Never fall back. And then in 12 years, when 2 PM is like 2 AM., you'll wipe the slate clean and then you start over again. It doesn't really matter. Time is a social construct.

PERINO: Mind blown.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Completely. That wouldn't work for me, because I don't do well in the middle of the night. But that would be the middle of the afternoon.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Is that what you're saying.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That's kind of hard. I've talked to a friend of mine who is a rancher.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: There was a myth. I was just the ranchers and farmers wanted this because it gave them more time in the morning because they're usually morning people. But it's also warmer in the afternoon, sun so--

WATTERS: I like how for the show you prepared and talk to a doorman and your rancher. I like that.

PERINO: Look, I'm a woman of the people. Obviously.

GUTFELD: Juan, you and I can agree on this?

WILLIAMS: We do agree on this.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know what - I mean our colleagues just went right past the idea. More traffic accidents, Greg, but your body, your whole rhythm, more heart attacks, more strokes as a result of the--

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know what, you're talking about Jesse taking a nap. Yesterday, how many people in America took a nap?

PERINO: I did not.

WILLIAMS: Right. But this is spring. This is fall back.

WATTERS: I want to make it clear; I do not nap during the day. I just want to point that out there.

GUTFELD: But you turn out the light to save time, you save an hour or two when you nap.

COMPAGNO: But to your point, in college, I studied abroad, and I sailed around the world and I started by going west. So, every single night, the fox (ph) went back and it was the freshest hell of all time. They went forward.

GUTFELD: So, it was getting darker?

COMPAGNO: So, I was losing sleep is the point.

WATTERS: How did you make it around the world?

COMPAGNO: I mean, eventually I just showed up like a poor unfortunate soul in Miami.

PERINO: But if you live near the Ecuador, the sun goes down at 6 o'clock every night. No know what. So, that would be an option if you want to move.

GUTFELD: Yes, I still like my idea. Just move forward. Move forward, move forward. Move forward, move forward until it's like - until it can't be done. And then you just start over. It doesn't matter because it doesn't matter, if you die and you're 79 or 79.5.

WATTERS: You want to fight the aging process.

GUTFELD: Yes. This is exactly right.

WILLIAMS: No, you're missing it. He wants us all to get dizzy.

GUTFELD: Yes. I want the night to never end. With THE FIVE, it never does. One More Thing is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Time now for One More Thing, Dana.

PERINO: All right, so I don't have a little next animals are great, but I do have to show you this. You know, when the weekend comes to a close, you get a little antsy. You haven't gotten all your energy out. Check out Malu, the Visalia (ph) letting off some steam in the living room.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

PERINO: It's so funny. A woman sent this to Peter on Facebook, I thought it was pretty funny. So, Jasper is a Visalia (ph). I just thought you've been probably missing Jasper a little bit, but he was a tourist in his own city this weekend. He's at Central Park and there he is looking at the Dakota building, let's see Jasper up close. And then I just have to show you, that's him and it's Times Square because we couldn't go to the park, because of the marathon. And then this is him with his little ear stuck straight out. I mean that's pretty cute. And I knew Greg was going to love Jasper updates.

GUTFELD: I was going to make a left turn.

WATTERS: From dancing dogs to Dancing with the Star. Sean Spicer, tonight, again ABC. Sean, not the greatest dancer in the world, but has saved himself from elimination seven weeks in a row. Thanks to all of the overwhelming support. So, if he advances tonight, he goes to the quarters. Everyone's shocked. So, cast your vote between 8 and 10 tonight, Eastern, text Sean to 21523, got it? 21523, up to 20 times. I know I'm going to be doing it at least 20. Because you can go to ABC--

GUTFELD: All right, stop.

WATTERS: And do it 10 times.

GUTFELD: What pictures does he have of you?

COMPAGNO: He looks just like Sean Penn's brother in Footloose like the way that he - it's cute.

WATTERS: I mean he's a colleague.

COMPAGNO: He's having a great time.

GUTFELD: You're eating into my Animals Are Great time.

WATTERS: Go ahead, Greg.

GUTFELD: There you go. Animals Are Great. This is one for the ages and I don't mean old people. All right. Do you ever wonder what happens when a dog gets a dog as a gift? Wonder no more. This dog got a dog as a gift and- -

PERINO: How scary that puppy must be.

GUTFELD: No. But look how happy he is to get a present. Look at that. Look, happy. Look at that. Very happy dog. Very happy dog.

PERINO: Music, it really helps.

GUTFELD: No, yours was cheesy, I don't need music to dress up my Animals Are Great stuff.

WATTERS: Roasted.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, I was in D.C. yesterday for Fox News Sunday. And the Fox D.C. Bureau, they had a surprise party. Mike Rizzo, general manager of baseball's Washington Nationals, brought the World Series trophy into the bureau for an appearance on Fox News Sunday. There he is with Chris Wallace. Now, here's the trophy with the panel on Fox News Sunday. You see Martha MacCallum in there.

And here I am with the trophy and Mike Rizzo, the general manager. But then here's the whole Sunday show staff with the trophy. Yes, everybody lined up. Everybody.

GUTFELD: And then--

WILLIAMS: But literally there was a line out the door getting people lined up to get a picture with the trophy. It was like a party Sunday morning after our serious Fox News Sunday show.

WATTERS: You know, another week goes by and Greg and I have not been invited to the Fox News Sunday.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: It must have been the Daylight Saving.

GUTFELD: That's it.

WATTERS: Emily.

COMPAGNO: All right, you guys, from my One More Thing, I wanted to draw your attention to this amazing woman who ran the New York Marathon yesterday in honor of her slain husband. So, he was a New York PD officer and he was killed in the line of duty in 2016. This is Lisa Tuozzolo, and she was running to bring awareness for the Silver Shield Foundation.

It's a charity that provides education funds to the kids and the spouses of fallen officers. You can learn more at silvershieldfoundation.org. And here are some photos of her with her husband and her kids and her racing the marathon. So, we couldn't be more honored to show this for you today.

WATTERS: Is there a picture with her with the Nationals trophy also?

PERINO: That could be arranged.

WATTERS: Can we get to that. Maybe later. All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next.

