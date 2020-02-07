Rep. Granger on measure to rebuke Pelosi for ripping up Trump speech



This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," February 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This is what the end result is.

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): He's impeached forever, no matter what he says or whatever headlines he wants to carry around.

TRUMP: We first went through Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all bull (EXPLETIVE DELETED).

PELOSI: He has shredded the truth in his speech. He's shredding the Constitution in his conduct. I shredded his state of his mind address.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLES PAYNE, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, President Trump taking a victory lap, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tries to take him down.

Welcome, everyone. I'm Charles Payne, in for Neil Cavuto, and this is "YOUR WORLD."

And if you think this war of words, if you think it would have ended after acquittal, well, think again.

And we are all over it with John Roberts at the White House, where they are celebrating today, and Mike Emanuel on Capitol Hill, where the House speaker is facing more questions today.

We begin with John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Charles, good afternoon to you.

The president really let loose today twice, early this morning at the National Prayer Breakfast, and then again in the East Room, taking a victory lap, showing his appreciation to a lot of his fellow Republicans in Congress who really stood behind him through this whole thing, all but one.

But he really let loose on his critics as well, including Mitt Romney, Adam Schiff, and Nancy Pelosi. Listen here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Adam Schiff is a vicious, horrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person.

And she wanted to impeach a long time ago. When she said, I pray for the president, I pray for the president, she doesn't pray. She may pray, but she prays for the opposite.

(LAUGHTER)

TRUMP: But I doubt she prays at all.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: The president really was never in any danger of being convicted on the articles of impeachment that were passed up to the Senate by the House. There was no way that they were going to get the 67 votes necessary to convict him.

As he went back through history today in his East Room address, the president seemed to indicate that his greatest threat that he faced his president was the former FBI Director James Comey. Listen here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Had I not fired James Comey, who was a disaster, by the way, it's possible I wouldn't even be standing here right now.

We caught him in the act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: Of course, this is the second time in the modern age that a president has been impeached and then acquitted by the Senate.

Back in February 12, actually, of 1999, some 21 years ago, President Clinton gave a speech out in the Rose Garden in which he apologized to the nation for putting them through all of that.

The president apologized today, but the tone and the context was completely different. Listen here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: I want to apologize to my family for having them have to go through a phony, rotten deal by some very evil and sick people.

And say hello to the people of Utah and tell them I'm sorry about Mitt Romney.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: That apology just a shade different than the one that was given by President Clinton 21 years ago.

It's hard to see, Charles, how the president will ever be able to work with Nancy Pelosi. I mean, the distaste that the two have for each other, particularly this week, is palpable.

But the president did hold out an olive branch in his East Room address today to Democrats, saying, if the two sides, Republicans and Democrats, could come together in Congress over the next nine months before the election, they could really get some remarkable things done.

I doubt that's going to happen, though, Charles.

PAYNE: Well, they got USMCA done. So maybe hopes springs eternal.

ROBERTS: They did, remarkably.

PAYNE: They did.

ROBERTS: Yes.

PAYNE: Thank you very much.

ROBERTS: You bet.

Now to Mike Emanuel. He's on Capitol Hill with how the House speaker is responding to all of this -- Mike.

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: Well, Charles, good afternoon.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was pretty feisty after today's Prayer Breakfast. She was asked today about why she trashed her copy of the president's State of the Union speech.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: I tore up a manifesto of mistruths.

It's very hard for us to get you to talk about the issues that we are working on, HR-3, infrastructure and the rest. He misrepresented all of that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: There was a vote this afternoon a Republican-led effort to censure Pelosi for tearing up the document while she was still at the State of the Union event.

The House voted along party lines to kill it to 224-193. But other Republicans are still critical of Pelosi's behavior.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CORY GARDNER (R-CO): To see a speaker premeditated, embarrassingly rip the State of the Union apart really shows what the House of Representatives is willing to do to our country.

And that's why -- that's why this election is so important in 2020.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: Lawmakers are being asked if anything changes after the president's acquittal.

A moderate Senate Democrat says he doesn't expect the president to change course now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. JON TESTER (D-MT): Look at his remarks this morning. There's not a lot of -- there's not a lot of asking for forgiveness for a wrongdoing.

I do not believe that his activities will change one iota after getting acquitted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: The question now is, with things so tense, whether the president and the House speaker can get anything done.

Pelosi did mention the word infrastructure several times today. We will see if they can find some common ground there -- Charles.

PAYNE: Mike, let's hope so.

House Republicans, meanwhile, pushing to censure the House speaker because of her ripping up President Trump's State of the Union address. But the effort was voted down. It was voted along party lines in the House.

I want to bring in Texas Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger. She actually introduced the measure to rebuke what happened at the State of the Union.

Representative, thanks for joining us.

REP. KAY GRANGER (R-TX): It's good to be with you.

PAYNE: What was the -- I think probably knowing what the vote count would be ahead of time, what was the main message you were trying to achieve today?

GRANGER: I was trying to say that the State of the Union address is a tradition, where the president gets to speak to the nation.

And there's been a sense of respect, regardless of partisanship, a respect for the president and his words. And I saw that shattered yesterday. And I think it's a very sad thing.

But I thought that the speaker of the House, who ripped up her speech, the speech the president was giving, after the president had honored some people that had honored our country over years.

PAYNE: Right.

And it was something of a disappointment, I think, to a lot of apolitical types, just folks who don't follow D.C. all the time, but tune in for something as big as a State of the Union, to see congressional leaders or Congress people sit on their hands when the Tuskegee Airman, 100 years old, now a brigadier general, stands up.

And we don't salute his service. Or we see a young girl who now knows she can go to a school, and maybe the idea of ever having to work for minimum wage won't be in her vocabulary, or all the other wonderful, beautiful things that we saw.

Many say that, when Speaker Pelosi ripped that speech, she was actually ripping them and ripping their achievements as well.

GRANGER: That's exactly what I thought. And that's why I brought a privileged resolution to the House, the Congress, for a vote to say that she misused her time and was disrespectful.

PAYNE: Where do we go from here?

The big talk right now, of course, is divisiveness. It's gotten worse, not that anyone thought it could. Interesting enough, there was a Gallup poll out this week that shows the approval of the president at an all-time high, but Democrats' approval of him at such a low, that this is the widest gulf in the history in this country of Democrats and Republicans.

Can that be repaired?

GRANGER: I hope it can be repaired, because we all lose that way.

The president's polling is very, very high because he's doing what he said he would do. And he wanted to talk about that, and that welfare rolls are lower, wages are higher. It's a good time economically, and a time we should also celebrate that.

And I think that's what was lost yesterday -- on Tuesday night -- during that ceremony.

PAYNE: Well, we want to celebrate it, but we also have some issues in this country and why we elect folks to go to D.C., hash it out, get over personal animosities, and get some things done.

And this part -- we may squander this amazing opportunity while the economy is on fire to get some other things done.

GRANGER: And that would be a shame. And I certainly hope that that's not what happens.

I hope we somehow get to work together, as many of us do work together. But a situation like -- that was so public, and the disrespect was so obvious, that that set us back some. All of us want to get our work done and report back to our districts what we have done and how we're using this good economy.

And that's what I'm trying to do.

PAYNE: Congresswoman, thank you very much for joining us. We appreciate it.

GRANGER: Thank you.

PAYNE: Well, fair and balanced, reaction to all of this now from Illinois Democrat Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Representative, thanks for joining us.

REP. RAJA KRISHNAMOORTHI (D-IL): Thank you so much.

PAYNE: So, we have seen some photographs and some news articles where it appears that Nancy Pelosi ripping up of the State of the Union address, it was a premeditated move.

She sort of pre-ripped them and had them ready even before, long before the speech was given. And so she already knew what her reaction was going to be.

Are you OK with that?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: I'm not excited about any of this.

At the beginning, I think that Nancy Pelosi offered to shake the president's hand. I saw that exchange. And the president ignored her handshake.

I don't think the American people like any of this. I think they're tired of this lack of civility. We have got to get to a point where we can do the people's business and work together.

That's -- that's where I think that people want us to go.

PAYNE: How does that happen?

I just had one of your colleagues, and she expressed a similar sentiment as you. They do want to go...

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Yes, sir.

PAYNE: ... the folks who are elected, to go there and get things done.

How does that happen?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: I think you do what our office does, which is, we may disagree on certain things with our colleagues, but we work like a dog to get things done on those areas where we agree.

For instance, I work with a fine gentleman from Pennsylvania, G.T. Thompson, to pass a law to finally modernize our nation's skills-based and vocational education system, which two-thirds of Americans use.

It was signed into law by President Trump, and it went into effect last year, helping 13 million students get a better quality vocational education.

PAYNE: Right.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: That's what we should be doing, more of that.

PAYNE: So, in the meantime, though, the last three years has been largely spent on trying to get President Trump removed from office.

Since impeachment began in September, we have seen President Trump's approval ratings go through the roof. Republicans now are held in higher regard than they have been since, I think, 2005. And it feels like the Democrats have suffered something in the public relations arena.

Is it over? Do you think it's over, that there won't be any more impeachment efforts, and perhaps we can get back to the people's work?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: We have to get back to the people's work.

Some of these decisions are made at a pay grade higher than mine. But, if I had any say, I think that we have to work on the things that the president pointed to in his speech. He talked about lowering prescription drug prices, rebuilding infrastructure, making technical and vocational education programs available in every high school in America.

That would be an extension of what G. That Thompson and I did. I think that's what we got to do right now.

PAYNE: Yes, there's no doubt.

And I love what you're saying. We're going to have a jobs report number out tomorrow. We saw something yesterday that suggests it could be a big blowout number.

But all these employers are saying they need help. They need folks with vocational skills.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir.

PAYNE: That's a big area.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Yes, sir.

PAYNE: It's -- again, it's low-hanging fruit for both parties, I think, if we can skip another round of impeachment.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Well, I was just going to point out, employers know this better than anyone else.

There's a skills gap of seven million unfilled jobs, because employers can't find the skills or experience necessary to fill them. Meanwhile, there are a lot of people who want to get jobs.

So, how do we upskill them to get one of these jobs, so that they can climb into the middle class?

PAYNE: Right.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: That is the central challenge of our economy and of government right now.

PAYNE: I know you mentioned this stuff is decided at a higher pay grade than you.

(LAUGHTER)

PAYNE: But there are some folks in your pay grade who seem to be able to push these things, if you get what I mean.

And they have had their chance. The Alexandria Ocasio's of the world, I think they wanted this impeachment kind of stuff. They have had their opportunity. They pressured Nancy Pelosi.

Is there a counterbalance in your party to say, hey, we don't want this anymore?

KRISHNAMOORTHI: You know, I think that we need people on both sides, both among Republicans and Democrats, who can say, OK, where are the places where we can work together?

Let's push as hard as possible to get those things done. We are in a presidential election year, as you know well.

PAYNE: Sure.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: We have a short -- slightly shorter window than normal. So, we got to accelerate, man.

We have got to put the pedal to the metal and get to results ASAP.

PAYNE: Representative Krishnamoorthi, thank you very much.

I really appreciate the conversation.

KRISHNAMOORTHI: Thank you so much.

Yes, sir. Yes, sir.

PAYNE: All right, folks, a quick look at the corner of Wall and Broad.

And, yes, it is a trifecta again for stocks, the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P all closing at record highs.

Well, so much for Iowa being over. What if I told you we could get final results from New Hampshire before the Hawkeye State? We have got a live update next.

And, also, if Pete got the buzz and Bernie's got the cash, does that mean Biden is saying Joe no?

We're on it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: Well, so much for Iowa wrapping up things any time soon.

To Mike Tobin in Des Moines on yet another twist in the first 2020 contest -- Mike.

MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Charles, the count is still not complete.

And the head of the Democratic national party is saying, count it again.

Just after 11 a.m., the tweet from Tom Perez, DNC chair, said: "Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence and results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.

Now, the chairman of the -- Iowa's Democratic Party says they need to finish the original caucus tally and a request for recanvass needs to come from the campaigns.

Here as part of the statement from Troy Price: "Should any presidential campaign, in compliance with the Iowa delegate selection plan, request a recanvass, the Iowa Democratic Party is prepared."

Now, Senator Bernie Sanders, despite being a close second place, declared victory in Iowa and said Hawkeye voters got the short end of the deal.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: That screw-up has been extremely unfair to the people of Iowa. It has been unfair to the candidates, all of the candidates, and all of their supporters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TOBIN: Now, with a vote that counts, is state delegate equivalents, Sanders trails Pete Buttigieg by a handful of delegates, but when it comes down to what is essentially the popular vote, Sanders is in the lead -- Charles.

PAYNE: Mike, thank you very much.

Well, the candidates are moving on from this Iowa mess, and there's movement now in the new poll on the next big contest in New Hampshire. Bernie's in the lead, with Mayor Pete and former V.P. Biden battling for second.

So what to make of all of this?

Let's ask what Wall Street Journal's Eliza Collins.

What a mess. Let's start with Iowa.

I got to be honest with. You listen to Mike, and Bernie Sanders by far has the most votes, but he may not get the most delegates, this for a party that wants to get rid of the Electoral College, and now it's -- now it's without a doubt starting to influence New Hampshire. How do you think it's going to go?

ELIZA COLLINS, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Well, this is -- it's complicated, right?

But the results of Iowa in the past have given the winner momentum going into New Hampshire. They can declare victory that night. They go into New Hampshire, they campaign. In theory, voters of New Hampshire say, well, voters of Iowa saw them as electable, maybe give them another chance.

What this whole mess has done is, really, whoever wins in Iowa has been basically robbed of that momentum. So we see Buttigieg and Sanders really close. Sanders does have that popular vote, but that is not what matters here.

PAYNE: Sure.

COLLINS: It is the state delegate equivalent, which is where Buttigieg is leading very, very narrowly. It could change.

But as Sanders pointed out in his press conference earlier, they may end up with the same number of delegates going into -- national delegates, but that doesn't matter, because it's the state delegates that actually determine the winner.

PAYNE: You used the word robbed.

A lot of Bernie fans are saying, here we go again. And then when Tom Perez comes out today and says, we want to do a recanvass, to me, by the time the word gets to my ear, it sounds like recount.

Like, everyone's saying, this is a Biden guy, he's an establishment guy. They should have gotten this right. And there's not a lot of confidence that the DNC going in there is going to make things better, and they might actually make things worse.

COLLINS: Well, a recanvass is less involved than a recount. It's basically just checking the math.

PAYNE: Sure.

COLLINS: It doesn't take as long.

But we would certainly have to wait longer for results. It was interesting. Sanders was actually asked about this in his press conference, and he didn't say necessarily that he supported a recanvass.

What he did say is that his lead, his popular vote, wouldn't change drastically. He's ahead by thousands of votes. So the Sanders campaign is being very careful here, because he is leading with the popular vote, which they are saying means he won. Of course, that's not technically what the state uses, but they don't want to put in too much question into the results, because, at this point, they will either be first or second.

But, certainly, I was just on the ground in New Hampshire with him. I am hearing about that from voters who are questioning what happened in Iowa, but also at the same time kind of ready to move on and get an easier process, because, of course, the New Hampshire is a primary, which should be simpler.

PAYNE: Right.

I got a minute to go. But I do want to bring in Mike Bloomberg in this conversation, because he's looming large. Apparently, he is going to double his advertising budget after seeing the kerfuffle, is that the right word, in Iowa, right?

I mean, it's given him -- it's emboldened him to think maybe there's a path for him to this nomination.

COLLINS: Right.

Well, Bloomberg has a very unorthodox path. He's skipped the first four states and has been campaigning in some of these states that come on later.

PAYNE: Right.

COLLINS: So, basically, what happened in Iowa, like we said, it didn't give that momentum going into New Hampshire. So Bloomberg is banking that what happened in Iowa, well, it didn't matter. There's just three more states, and then the states that he's playing ball in.

PAYNE: Well, we will see. We will see.

It's really a crazy one. Thank you very much, Eliza. We will see you soon.

And if you thought the president getting acquitted by the Senate put an end to the House investigations, folks, think again. They may call John Bolton.

We're calling Judge Napolitano.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAYNE: We're watching a situation in Venezuela this hour, where executives of Citgo, an American oil company, have been placed under house arrest, these hours after President Trump hosted opposition leader Juan Guaido at the White House.

The U.S. special envoy for Venezuela condemning it as cruel and indefensible. We're going to have more on this as it becomes available.

And then there's this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Several members of the various House investigative committees have indicated that they would like to subpoena John Bolton.

What's your position that?

PELOSI: We have some cases in court now, McGahn, and taxes and that. And that will take time.

We didn't need to have that come to a fruition with -- because we had a strong enough case to impeach and remove. But those cases still exist.

If there are others that we see and there's an opportunity, we will make a judgment at that time, but we have no plans right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAYNE: Well, that was Speaker Nancy Pelosi today on if Democrats would subpoena John Bolton.

But that's not what House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said just yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: It is likely that your committee or some combination of committees will subpoena John Bolton; that's what you're saying?

QUESTION: Has the speaker signed off on it?

REP. JERROLD NADLER (D-NY): Excuse me?

QUESTION: Has the speaker signed off on it?

QUESTION: When would this happen?

NADLER: I don't know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAYNE: FOX News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Judge, thanks for joining us.

ANDREW NAPOLITANO, FOX NEWS SENIOR JUDICIAL ANALYST: Of course, Charles. Good to be with you.

PAYNE: Nadler, of course, it's sort of like -- it reminds me of "Moby- Dick." This is sort of -- he's Captain Ahab. He's going to go on and on with this, whereas Nancy, who felt like she was resisting this all along, may want to move on.

NAPOLITANO: So I think it's, if I may, less like "Moby-Dick" and more like "Groundhog Day," if they start this all over again.

If the question is, can they do it? Regrettably, they can. There's no double jeopardy protection. So if I rob a bank and I'm acquitted, the government can't try me again on the basis of the same evidence or either any newly acquired evidence, because the double jeopardy clause prevents that from happening in criminal cases.

PAYNE: Right.

NAPOLITANO: It doesn't apply in impeachment cases. So they could re-impeach the president on the exact same evidence with the exact same charges.

I think that'd be politically catastrophic. But they can legally do it. They could also impeach him anew on the basis of new information, what John Bolton, whom they didn't talk to last time, might give them next time.

The political ramifications, in my view, if I can wear a political hat, instead of a legal one, would be catastrophic to the Democrats. But legally and constitutionally, they can do this.

PAYNE: To your point, it has already been somewhat catastrophic. If you look from September to now, President Trump's approval rating is through the roof, the GOP approval at 51 percent, first time in more than a decade, the Democrats going in the opposite direction.

And yet, again, you can sense Nancy Pelosi, she referenced some other things that are going on. I know there was something in the Southern District here. Maybe they're looking for something new. But to go back to the American public with the same thing, even with John Bolton, we know what he's going to say, to me, would be political suicide.

NAPOLITANO: All right, we are expecting two decisions from federal -- the federal appellate court in Washington.

One involves the subpoena of the financial records of the president before he was president and the Trump Organization before he was president and while he's president. That's one case. Could come down any day.

And -- I'm sorry -- that's here in New York. That's a federal appellate court.

PAYNE: That's the Southern District?

NAPOLITANO: Yes.

PAYNE: OK.

NAPOLITANO: We are -- no, not the Southern District, the Second Circuit.

PAYNE: OK.

NAPOLITANO: The Southern District has already ruled against the president on that.

Then we are expecting a ruling in the Don McGahn case to pierce the executive privilege that President Trump claimed that he had with his own lawyer during the years leading up to the Mueller investigation.

And that decision, we expected it today. I guess it's going to come next week. That's from the federal appellate court in Washington.

PAYNE: Real quick, if Bolton is in play, does that mean Hunter Biden is in play?

NAPOLITANO: Probably not.

I doubt that the Democrats who, under the House rules, control the witness list, would call him? But John Bolton may give them other information for other people that they call.

This is what the Democrats hoped for. This was their gamble, that some witness would testify in the well of the Senate, would open up a can of worms that would cause everybody to reevaluate everything, no matter what party you're in.

But once they decided, no witnesses, the can of worms was never opened.

PAYNE: Right.

But it also then adds credence to the idea that maybe this was a fishing expedition, if they didn't already have those ducks in a row beforehand.

NAPOLITANO: Now, did you say fishing because I said worms?

PAYNE: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

PAYNE: See you later, Judge. Thanks a lot.

NAPOLITANO: Have a great one, Charles.

PAYNE: Well, President Trump praising GOP lawmakers in the wake of his impeachment acquittal.

One of those senators is here right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) PAYNE: When is losing money a good thing? When you're Uber.

The ride-sharing company losing less cash than expected last quarter, revenues also beating expectations -- that stock right now up about 1 percent in after-hour trading.

We will be right back in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When you read those transcripts -- Tim Scott, I don't know if Tim is here.

But he said, sir -- he was the first one to call me -- sir, I read the transcript. You did nothing wrong.

And, Mitch, he stayed there right from the very beginning. He never changed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAYNE: South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott getting a shout-out from President Trump earlier today.

Senator Scott is here with me now.

Senator Scott, thank you for joining the show.

SEN. TIM SCOTT (R-SC): Thank you, Charles. It's good to be back with you on this show.

(LAUGHTER)

PAYNE: Hey, so we all read the transcripts.

And I got to tell you, I'm not a legal person, but I couldn't connect the dots. There were some funny things done in the media, where paragraphs were moved around and shifted to imply certain things.

But, if you just read it, it felt like it would have ended there. Are you surprised that the Democrats took it all the way to its fruition this week?

SCOTT: Charles, I really am.

When you read the transcript -- I read it four or five times before I had the first conversation with the president -- it was clear to me that he was innocent of anything impeachable, once you read the transcript -- you read the transcript.

But, more importantly, the actual trial phase in the House only amplified his innocence, because, if they, in fact, thought he was guilty, they would have brought him in on the first day of the trial process, not the 71st day of that process.

If they really thought he was guilty of something, what they would have done was, they would have allowed him to cross-examine the witnesses that they had. They would have allowed him to present information or evidence that was contradictory to the evidence that they would have had.

And if they really thought he was guilty of something, they wouldn't have played snippets of 13 witnesses in the House. We had 190-plus video clips of 13 witnesses. And they only gave us enough information to lead to their conclusion.

PAYNE: Right.

And yet...

SCOTT: That's amazing.

PAYNE: It is amazing.

And yet we did have history made, where one of your colleagues, Senator Romney...

SCOTT: Yes.

PAYNE: ... thought there was enough -- enough evidence there.

What -- what do you think swayed him?

SCOTT: You know, honestly, it's hard to understand anything that happened in the 60 hours of testimony that persuaded him to vote for conviction of the president on either charge.

It's -- I can't figure out where it came from. I have been asking myself, which witness actually helped him establish the fact pattern that led to guilty?

Frankly, of all the witnesses that we heard in the Senate and all the witnesses in the House, there were only three that had any firsthand knowledge. And all three of them either contradicted each other, confused each other, or led to the collapse of the fact pattern of the other witnesses.

So, whether it was Vindman's conclusion that, from a policy position, he disagreed with the president, or Sondland's conclusion that the president told him specifically, no quid pro quo, I'm not sure how that evidence leads there, except for one thing, Charles.

If you start with the presumption of guilty, perhaps you get there. If you start with the American form of our legal system, the presumption of innocence, I think it's impossible to come to a conclusion of guilt.

PAYNE: Yes. Well, I'm sure, one day, you two will probably talk about it.

(CROSSTALK)

PAYNE: I have got a couple of minutes left. I want to shift gears a little bit, because you got two shout-outs this week.

You also got one at the State of the Union. And the media went nuts in the aftermath of that. And I was really disappointed in your colleagues on the Democratic side, when you had a young black girl who wanted school choice.

SCOTT: Yes.

PAYNE: You had a former drug addict who is now a small business owner. And then we had a Tuskegee Airman, one of the proudest moments I have ever seen in a State of the Union address.

SCOTT: Absolutely agree.

PAYNE: But Van Jones on CNN got it. And he said President Trump is making big inroads into the black community, and that he will win a large part -- a large amount of votes if the Democrats don't do anything about it.

SCOTT: Yes.

PAYNE: You think he's right?

SCOTT: I think he's 100 percent right.

Van Jones and I probably agree on about 5 percent of the things philosophically. But, in this area, we're 100 percent on point.

The fact of the matter is that our president has been working very hard to present himself as the president for all Americans. It's one of the reasons why his approval rating in the black community is over 30 percent in the last four polls.

But, more importantly, what the president has done is, he's taken the time to attend a criminal justice reform conversation. He didn't just help sign the legislation into being.

PAYNE: Right.

SCOTT: He actually came to South Carolina to an HBCU, where we had a panel discussion on criminal justice reform.

He will be in an opportunity zone conference tomorrow. What the president is doing is not just talking a good game. He's actually leaving the White House, and he is walking that strong performance in front of the world to see.

PAYNE: Well, you have been a great help in that area as well.

Senator Scott, thank you very much. Appreciate it.

SCOTT: Thank you. Absolutely. Good to be with you.

PAYNE: Hey, forget number about this big number.

What if I told you it's another number that could help President Trump even more in the 2020 race?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Our economy is the strongest it has ever been. The stock market will be way up again today.

American satisfaction is at the highest level ever recorded. Can you imagine? And that's from Gallup, no friend of mine.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAYNE: That Gallup poll President Trump is touting has American satisfaction at 90 percent.

That is an all-time high, along with the stock market. And will -- the question is, will that outweigh impeachment in 2020?

Well, let's get the read from Democratic strategist Kristen Hawn, FOX News political analyst Gianno Caldwell, and The New York Post's Kelly Jane Torrance

Kelly Jane, let me start with you.

The numbers this week from Gallup for President Trump and the country mind- boggling, records across the board.

KELLY JANE TORRANCE, NEW YORK POST: Isn't it amazing, Charles?

Ninety percent of Americans satisfied with their personal life. I have to say, I'm a single lady that just moved to New York. It's a tough dating city. I might be in that 10 percent.

(LAUGHTER)

TORRANCE: But, on the whole, I mean, consumer confidence is at a -- nearly a record high. Unemployment is at a 50-year low.

The bottom 40 percent of workers are seeing the highest wage gains. They're doing even better than those at the top. So, Americans do have a lot to feel good about. And when they see the Democrats who are constantly angry, who can't even admit that this is a great economy, as we have seen every Democratic presidential contender say, I think Donald Trump is looking pretty good going to November. Wouldn't you say?

PAYNE: Kristen, it wasn't just personal life.

Trump's ratings at an all-time high of 49 percent, GOP, it's at 51 percent, highest in 18 years -- 15 years. Are you better off now? Record high. Will you be better off next year? Record high. Employees are more engaged, record high. The numbers go on and on.

As a Democratic strategist, what do you think? How do you -- how do you combat that?

KRISTEN HAWN, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, I think that the -- as somebody who works with a lot of members in the House and Senate, and you have to you have to look at things locally.

So, when the economy is doing well, and the economy is doing well, people tend to be happy, and they tend to reelect the sitting president. So I think that some people have issues with the president and the way he deals with things personally. Some might be a little bit different here.

But I think that the members, particularly who are running alongside him or down-ballot from him, look -- have to look at issues like health care, jobs, the economy, which a lot of these members have continued to do.

A lot of them have not gone home and been focused on impeachment. They have stayed talking about the issues that a lot of the constituents can still -- like, still want to talk about.

PAYNE: Gianno, it's -- and this has been the debate for a long time.

Are you offended by a tweet, but you have a job or you just got a raise that you hadn't gotten in 10 years?

GIANNO CALDWELL, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: Right.

PAYNE: Which one of those ultimately wins out when you step into the voting booth?

CALDWELL: Pocketbook always wins.

And let's be honest. Money doesn't buy happiness, but it's a darn good down payment.

When we think about the fact that over four million Americans have been lifted off of food stamps, over seven million jobs created under this president, we think about the fact that, under the Obama administration, there was 11 times under the Obama administration that African-American unemployment was at 16 percent or exceeded it.

Now we're talking about the lowest numbers ever recorded for African- Americans, Hispanics, Asians, women at a 70-plus year low. These are things that are so significant, that it's changing the way people feel.

And that was one of the indicators of the Gallup poll, which showed that people feel better because of how they're doing economically. This president has been beating record after record, which I think, for anybody who's looking to run against him in the Democratic Party, anyone, that's going to be very hard to combat, especially considering the fact that a lot those folks, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and the like, are running on raising your taxes and wealth redistribution.

This is not going to work. But I do also caution my fellow conservatives that we have to recognize that we have got to speak up. We got to go to the polls. We have to vote.

PAYNE: Sure, sure.

CALDWELL: Because Democrats have shown us that they will do anything to win the election, including impeaching the president.

PAYNE: And, Kelly Jane, I referenced President Trump being at an all-time high in the Gallup poll, but it is still a 49 number.

Some folks are wondering, with all of these things going so great, is -- what's holding him back? Why isn't he at 55, 60? I mean, is there -- is that something that the White House should be worried about?

TORRANCE: A little bit, Charles.

I mean, you're right. The economy is just gangbusters. So why isn't his approval rating gangbusters? I think part of it is that a lot of people in this country -- it's polarized right now, and a lot of people do not like the president. And they're not going to like the president, no matter what he does.

I think he could probably solve the Middle Eastern peace crisis, and Democrats would still be very angry. And, yes, his personal -- the way he tweets, the way he sometimes talks about people, it turns people off.

But, once you get into that voting booth, I think sometimes things change, and people -- we know that polling can sometimes be wrong, as we learned in 2016.

PAYNE: Yes, we have learned that the hard way.

I have got 30 seconds, Kristen, but I want to give you the last word here.

The Democrats are in the middle of some confusion here. Is there any particular candidate that the Democrats want overall that might be able to counter this message?

HAWN: Well, I mean, I think that we have got to have somebody -- and I have said this before on this show -- I think we have to have somebody that's not talking in divisive rhetoric, meaning the haves and have-nots, and we have a wage gap.

But I would like to see somebody like Joe Biden, even Pete Buttigieg, on the ballot.

PAYNE: Right.

HAWN: Because, otherwise, I don't think we can beat President Trump in November.

PAYNE: Kristen, thank you very much.

Gianno, Kelly Jane, thank you all very much.

HAWN: Thank you.

CALDWELL: You can't beat him.

PAYNE: Meanwhile, President Trump slamming Democrats for mixing prayer with their politics.

That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When they impeach you for nothing, then you're supposed to like them? It's not easy, folks.

(LAUGHTER)

TRUMP: I do my best.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAYNE: President Trump calling out Democrats who are calling for bipartisanship after voting to impeach and remove him from office.

With a divided D.C. deeper than ever, can that relationship be healed?

Theologian and FOX News contributor Jonathan Morris is here now to discuss.

Jonathan, it's great seeing you.

JONATHAN MORRIS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you.

PAYNE: We talked -- this has been a big subtopic all day long, but it's been a topic for a while. The greater and greater divide in this country, it's on -- it's on display. It was on display at the State of the Union.

MORRIS: It's true.

But we're also super united, I would say, as a country so many things. That's the optimistic, positive thing.

PAYNE: I think most people wanted Kansas City to win, but...

MORRIS: Well, OK, fair enough.

But the fact that we're even talking about sports means that we're doing pretty well. In other words, we all are in agreement that the rule of law is a good thing. We are all in agreement, I would say -- or most -- that democracy is a very good thing, and so many other things.

So we're not that bad. And, here -- I think this is breaking news -- that President Trump twice in one day has said, I recognize that I have messed up on some things. He did say, well, not on purpose, and I'm going to try to do better.

That's -- that's pretty big for President Donald Trump.

PAYNE: I saw those too.

MORRIS: Yes.

PAYNE: It's so funny you picked that -- I picked both of those up, when he says, I have done things wrong, not purposefully, but I have done some wrong.

MORRIS: Yes.

PAYNE: And then, of course, later on, he apologized to his family.

It wasn't the same apology, per se, as the Bill Clinton...

MORRIS: No. Yes.

PAYNE: But I think there were words that came out of President Trump's mouth that a lot of people thought he never would.

There's something else, though, because President Trump also criticized those who called upon their faith for appearances. Take a listen.

MORRIS: Yes, that was tough.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say, I pray for you, when they know that that's not so.

PELOSI: I do pray for him, and I do so sincerely and without anguish. I gently -- that's the way I pray for everybody else.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAYNE: Nancy Pelosi's reference of her Catholic faith over and over again.

Where do we go with this?

MORRIS: Yes, that was the most brutal, I would say, attack in terms of both speeches that President Trump gave, the first being on Senator Romney, saying that he was using his faith to justify something he knew was wrong.

I wouldn't go that far, because you're -- then you're just -- you're saying that he knows what he's doing is wrong, and he's just using religion.

But President Trump, I think, does have a point to say, you can't just say, in good conscience, I'm doing this, without giving any explanation.

Conscience always obliges. That's just basic moral theology. Conscience always obliges.

PAYNE: Right.

MORRIS: But you have a responsibility to inform your conscience and to recognize that people can inform their conscience and come to different conclusions.

PAYNE: How -- we got a minute, so you may be able to solve world peace, but...

MORRIS: Sure.

(LAUGHTER)

PAYNE: How do we get this moving in the right direction now? Does it have to hit some sort of rock bottom and then naturally get -- heal itself?

MORRIS: Well, we have rock bottom a long time ago, Charles.

PAYNE: Right.

MORRIS: I think we all know that, on both sides of the aisle.

The ripping up of the speech by Nancy Pelosi, that was rock bottom.

And President Trump has gone there many times.

PAYNE: So...

MORRIS: I think it has to start with him.

PAYNE: Right.

MORRIS: That's the only way. It has to start with him.

And I saw the opening today, two times saying, hey, I have made some mistakes.

That is a big deal, OK? Maybe, in other presidencies, it wouldn't be, but that was a big deal with President Trump. He could begin now, and still be tough. He can still hit back.

But I think he could call Nancy Pelosi to a higher level by being at a higher level himself.

PAYNE: All right, Jonathan Morris, I love talking to you. Appreciate it. Thank you very much.

MORRIS: Love being with you. Thanks, Charles.

PAYNE: 2020 Democrats moving onto New Hampshire, but will the Iowa caucus chaos follow them -- follow them there?

That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK) PAYNE: 2020 Democrats hoping to leave the Iowa cause chaos behind, but it could stick with them as they move to New Hampshire.

FOX News' own Molly Line is in Concord, New Hampshire, right now with -- on what we should be expecting -- Molly.

MOLLY LINE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening. Charles.

This marks the 100th year of the New Hampshire primary being first in the nation. This is not a caucus. This is not Iowa. And officials here say they have a century-long tradition of getting things right.

The state officials held a press conference this afternoon, including the secretary of state, attorney general, and governor, and other officials, seeking to reassure the public that the contest here in the Granite State would be fair, it would be efficient and transparent, with clear results available after those polls close next Tuesday.

The governor saying: "When our citizens cast a ballot, they know their vote will be counted correctly, with integrity, and on time."

Now, New Hampshire uses paper ballots. There is no app to fail. There is no hacking possibility. Things are done old school here, with those paper ballots. So we can expect results not too long after the polls close to begin coming here.

Election officials are confident in this long and proud tradition that they have of being the first-in-the-primary state -- Charles.

PAYNE: All right, if they ever tired of doing it the old way, I know a cheap app system up for sale.

(LAUGHTER)

PAYNE: Thanks a lot, Molly.

And Neil, of course, will be live in New Hampshire for his special coverage of the primary. It all starts Saturday on the FOX News Channel with "Cavuto Live" and continues Monday with "Coast to Coast" and, of course, "Your World."

You won't want to miss any of it.

Meanwhile, the stock market, all three major indices closing at all-time highs today, America riding an amazing wave of prosperity and enthusiasm that we have not seen in a long time. Some would even argue we have never seen it before.

"The Five" starts right now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.