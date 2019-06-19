Rep. Gaetz: Trump's campaign is an inclusive movement

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 18, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: The president introducing Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He has announced he's running for reelection. My opening monologue, full reaction.

Let's go back -- well, now to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as the reelection campaign of the president kickoff tonight in Orlando.

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS, OUTGOING WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Thank you, Mr. President.

This has been truly the honor of a lifetime. One of the most incredible experiences anybody could ever imagine. And that's because I've had the chance to be on the front row of history and watch you drastically change our country for the better.

You've made America great. You're going to continue to make America great. I couldn't be prouder to be part of your team.

I'm going to go spend a little time with my kids, but no one will be a stronger voice and a more fierce advocate for this president because he's fighting for all of the people in this room and for all the people that you represent all over the country. And he's going to have an incredible six more years to make our country as strong as it's ever been.

Thank you so much, Mr. President.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: We're going to miss her. We're going to miss her.

Thank you, Sarah.

Incredible. A warrior.

Since the election, we have created 6 million new jobs. Nobody thought that would be possible. They said it wouldn't be possible.

We have lifted more than 6 million Americans off of food stamps and we're getting off of welfare and back into the workforce. And they're so happy. They are so happy.

The unemployment rate is the lowest rate it's been in over 51 years. Think of that.

And as I said before about African-Americans, I now say also about Hispanic-American and Asian-American unemployment have reached the lowest rates in the history of our country, unemployment.

And African-American poverty has also reached by far the lowest rate in history. These are incredible numbers.

And today, right now as we speak, almost 160 million people are working. That's more than ever before. It's the first time ever. The number of people is almost 160 million and we're going to be breaking that number soon.

Women filled 60 percent of the new jobs created last year, and women's unemployment is now the lowest it's been in 74 years.

Wages are rising at the fastest rate in many decades. And really what's nice is they're rising the fastest for the lowest income Americans. Isn't that nice? Percentage-wise.

And our pledge to the American worker, through Ivanka Trump, she has worked so hard.

She's worked hard. Has secured commitments to provide private sector training opportunities to nearly 10 million Americans. It's been an incredible story. It's been an incredible story. Great job.

To get relief to working families, we passed the largest package of tax cuts and reforms in American history, the largest. We doubled the child tax credit and the typical family of four earning $75,000 has seen a tax cut of over $2,000 a year.

And that money goes right back into our economy. Our record-breaking regulatory reduction campaign has saved every American household an average of $3,000 per year.

And we've ended the last administration's cruel and heartless war on American energy. What they were doing to our energy should never be forgotten.

The United States is now the number one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world.

And something I want to make clear to the media, we have among the cleanest and sharpest -- crystal clean. You've heard me say it, I want it crystal clean -- air and water anywhere on earth.

We are creating a future of American energy independence and yet our air and water are the cleanest they've ever been by far.

And importantly, we are reversing decades of trade policies. When I came into office, we inherited one of the worst trade deals ever negotiated, the Trans Pacific Partnership. It would have put you all out of work.

TPP would have dealt a death blow to the U.S. auto industry, which, by the way, is doing great. Many, many plants are now under construction in Michigan, in Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida. They hadn't built one in decades, and now they're all over the place.

In my first week, I withdrew the United States from the job-killing catastrophe that we know what that is, TPP and the Paris environmental accord. Not too good.

I thought I was going to take a lot of heat on that. I took none. It would have cost us trillions and trillions of dollars.

And we're replacing the NAFTA disaster with a brand-new USMCA.

And USMCA -- that's Mexico and Canada -- will create at least 75,000 new jobs for American auto workers and give a massive boost to our farmers and ranchers and growers all across the Sunshine State and will hopefully soon have bipartisan support, because everybody wants it to happen.

It replaces one of the worst trade deals ever made, NAFTA. NAFTA was a beauty. It was really good if you want to see everybody leave our country.

Thanks to our tariffs, American steel mills are roaring back to life. You know that.

And we've taken took historic action to confront China's chronic trading abuses. It should have been done a long time ago, but the days of stealing American jobs and American companies, American ideas and wealth, those days are over.

In the eight years before I took office, on average we lost 2,000 manufacturing jobs a month. Since my inauguration, we've added 16,000 manufacturing jobs a month. That didn't happen by accident.

Remember the statement from the previous administration? You'd need a magic wand to bring back manufacturing. Well, tell Sleepy Joe that we found the magic wand. That's a sleepy guy.

And to remedy past injustices, we passed groundbreaking criminal justice reform.

We ended the Clinton era crime policies that unfairly affected the African- American community. So unfair.

We are boldly confronting the opioid and drug addiction. And you know what's happening -- drug addiction is the scourge of our country and many other countries. And we have made so much progress, so much progress. Opioid down 17, 18, 19 and 21 percent in some places.

And I want to thank our first lady for having worked so hard on that. Thank you. Thank you.

And we're expanding affordable health care, creating plans 60 percent cheaper than Obamacare and we passed something I'm very proud of. They wanted to pass it for 45 years. All of the gentlemen that are sitting here from congress, your congressmen, your senators, they helped us. It's called Right to Try.

We have the greatest medical labs in the world. We have incredible things under advisement, and our people, they were very sick. They were terminally ill. People said no, it might hurt them, they're terminally ill.

So, I said that doesn't make sense. These people, if they were rich, had money, they'd go to Asia, they'd go to Europe, they'd go all over the world looking for a cure because the FDA would not approve what we call Right to Try. What a beautiful name, Right to Try.

And I got it approved. After 44 years, I got it approved.

And a beautiful young woman the other day on television, Ms. Harp (ph), incredible woman. Did anyone see her? She was incredible. And she was so thankful and she's doing so well.

And they were giving her instructions on what you do when you're dying. And then all of a sudden, this happened. Now it looks like she's going to be around for a long time. And there are many, many cases like that. Right to Try.

And I hope nobody in this room ever needs it, but we now have it. For the first time in half a century, we've reduced the price of prescription drugs and our amazing veterans are no longer left to languish and die on endless waiting lists, standing online, waiting for a doctor.

We passed V.A. Choice so they could see their doctor. Our veterans were waiting online for two days, seven days, three weeks, five weeks. You had veterans waiting in line that could have easily been taken care of. They waited so long they became terminally ill in many cases. The stories are horrible.

We passed V.A. Choice. You go out now, you get a doctor, you fix yourself up. The doctor sends us the bill, we pay for it.

And you know what? It doesn't matter because the life and the veteran is more important. But we also happen to save a lot of money doing that. Can you believe it?

V.A. Choice for the veterans.

They've been trying to get that passed also for about 44 years.

We also passed V.A. accountability so that when somebody does bad things or mistreats our wonderful veterans, we couldn't do anything with them. They were protected. Between civil service and unions and all of the problems, it didn't matter. You couldn't do anything.

Now you can just say you're fired, get out, get out.

And as we fight to make life better for all Americans, the Democrat Party has become more radical, more dangerous, and more unhinged than at any point in the modern history of our country.

On no issue are Democrats more extreme and more depraved than when it comes to border security.

The Democrat agenda of open borders is morally reprehensible. It's the greatest betrayal of the American middle class and, frankly, American life, our country has as a whole. Nobody's seen anything like it.

People are pouring in, but we stopped them. And now, as I said, we have other people helping us, including the country of Mexico. Let's see how it works out.

But we need you to call your Democrat congressmen and your Democrat senator and get them to pass legislation working with these great men over here to close up the loopholes and to solve the asylum problem which can be done in 15 minutes.

Illegal mass migration brings in millions of low wage workers to compete for jobs, wages, and opportunities against the most vulnerable Americans, cutting off their path to the American dream. Thanks to Democrat policies, school children across the country are being threatened by the vision gang MS-13 that ICE, by the way, is taking out of our country and dropping them back home by the thousands. By the thousands.

Mass illegal migration reduces living standards and strains public resources. If Democrat officials had to send their children to those overcrowded, over burdened schools, they would not tolerate it for one minute.

What's happening with their policies are horrible. Our immigration laws are a disgrace, and the Democrats can get together with the Republicans and solve the problem quickly. One meeting.

Democrats in California even voted to give free health care to illegal aliens instead of helping homeless Americans in Democrat-run cities.

Democrats support sanctuary cities.

Thank you, Governor Ron, for ending that whole disaster.

They release dangerous criminal aliens in our communities.

Ron DeSantis, great job. Great job. Really great. Thank you.

So smart. It's common sense. It's common sense.

Sanctuary cities are an open attack on American law enforcement and American families, sacrificing American lives in pursuit of a callous political agenda. That's all it is. No one who supports sanctuary cities should be allowed to run for president of the United States.

Republicans believe welfare, schools, hospitals and public resources should be protected for all Americans. And yet -- yes, we are doing things that few others have even tried to do. We are making progress like nobody would believe. Wait until you see some of the things that you're going to be hearing about over the next few months.

We believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens, not for criminal aliens.

And we will always support and protect the heroes of ICE, Border Patrol, and law enforcement generally throughout our country. Thank you.

And in the ultimate act of moral cowardice, not one Democrat candidate for president -- not a single one -- has stood up to defend the incredible men and women of ICE and Border Patrol. The job they do is incredible, against all odds with the bad laws.

They don't have the character, the virtue, the spine to do it. We have to thank them and we have to thank, boy, law enforcement, what a job they do. It's time to pass --

-- Kate's law. End sanctuary cities, end catch and release, deport vicious gang members, which we're doing, stop human trafficking, stop illegal immigration, and establish a modern immigration system based on skills, contributions, and based on merit. We want people to come into our country based on merit.

More than 120 Democrats in Congress have also signed up to support crazy Bernie Sanders socialist government takeover of health care.

He seems not to be doing too well lately.

They want to end Medicare as we know it and terminate the private health insurance of 180 million Americans who love their health insurance.

America will never be a socialist country ever.

Republicans do not believe in socialism. We believe in freedom and so do you.

We will defend Medicare and Social Security for our great seniors. We will defend it like nobody else. And we will always protect patients with preexisting conditions, always. Always.

Virtually every top Democrat also now supports taxpayer funded abortion right up to the moment of birth.

Ripping babies straight from the mother's womb.

Leading Democrats have even opposed measures to prevent the execution of children after birth. You saw that.

In Virginia.

Republicans believe that every life is a sacred gift from God.

That is why I have asked Congress to prohibit extreme late-term abortion.

Day by day, we are rebuilding our country at home. We are restoring America's standing all around the world. We are respected as a country again.

After past leaders slashed military budgets, we are rebuilding the U.S. Armed Forces with $700 billion last year and $716 billion this year, far more than ever before.

And with the help of Vice President Mike Pence, we are creating the Space Force. That's where it's going to be. The Space Force.

We're insisting that our foreign partners and allies pay their fair share. And thanks to our brave warriors, the ISIS caliphate that you've been hearing so much about has been totally obliterated 100 percent.

We have repaired America's friendship with our cherished ally, the state of Israel.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

And as I heard Mike saying before, we recognize the true capital of Israel and opened the American embassy in Jerusalem.

And we recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

And I went through the United States from the disasters -- just a disaster. A disaster, the disastrous Iran nuclear deal and imposed the toughest ever sanctions on the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism.

We're charting a path to stability and peace in the Middle East because great nations do not want to fight endless wars. They've been going on forever.

Starting to remove a lot of trips.

We're finally putting America first. In Latin America, our country stands up against corrupt communist and socialist regimes, and we support the people of Cuba and Venezuela in their righteous struggle for freedom.

Thank you, Marco. Thank you, Rick. Thank you, Lindsey.

Nothing would make us happier than to be able to work with Democrats to rebuild our nation's infrastructure, to bring down drug prices, to compete with other countries and to dominate the future as one American team. It can happen. It can happen.

It can happen.

It's looking like the Democratic Party does not want to do that, but it can happen. And it very well might. There's so many great things we can do right now in a bipartisan way.

But they've been afflicted with an ideological sickness that protects foreign borders, but refuses to protect our borders. That promotes jobs overseas, but allows our factories to close. That promotes democracy abroad, but shreds our Constitution at home. That declares support for free speech and free thought, but relentlessly suppresses their vote. And constantly savages the heroes of American law enforcement.

We don't want that. We don't want that.

No matter what label they give, a vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American Dream.

So don't ever forget this election is about you. It's about your family, your future, and the fate of your country. We begin our campaign with the best record, the best results, the best agenda, and the only positive vision for our country's future.

Together, we will continue unleashing the power of American enterprise so every American can know the dignity of work and the pride of a paycheck. We will elect a Republican Congress to create a safe, modern and lawful system of immigration.

It will be a system of immigration that strengthens our country, holds our values, and protects our way of life. We will enact trade deals that ensure more products are promptly stamped with the words "Made in the USA."

We will create a great health care system based on honesty, transparency, more options, and far lower costs for much better care. We will give school choice to millions of underserved children who are trapped in failing schools and failing school systems.

We will continue rescuing our inner cities from disastrous reign of Democrats who presided over the decimation of their education systems, the outsourcing of their jobs, and the devastation of their neighborhoods.

We will expand opportunity zones so that no community is ever left behind.

Thank you, Tim Scott. Great help.

In the face of new threats, we will defend privacy, free speech, religious liberty, and the right to keep and bear arms.

We will protect our Second Amendment.

We will push onward with new medical frontiers. We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases, including cancer and others. And we're getting closer all the time.

We will eradicate AIDS in America once and for all, and we're very close.

We will lay the foundation for landing American astronauts on the surface of Mars.

And above all, we will never stop fighting for the values that hold us together as one America.

We believe in the American Constitution and the rule of law. We believe in the dignity of work and the sanctity of life.

We believe that faith in family, not government and bureaucracy are the true American way.

We believe that children should be taught to love our country, honor our history, and always respect our great American flag.

And we will live by the words of our national motto, In God We Trust.

Powered by these values, we won a victory two and a half years ago. We won a victory for every parent worried for their children and worried about their children. They were concerned that their children wouldn't have the same opportunity as they had. We're going to make that opportunity even better.

We won a victory for every mom and dad who lost a job because our leaders waved the white flag of economic surrender; you've seen that too much. We won a victory for American self-government, self-rule, and self- determination. We have been blessed by God with the greatest nation on the face of the Earth, and we are going to keep it that way, we are going to keep it that way.

With your help, with your love and your devotion, and with your drive, we are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on fighting, and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning.

We are one movement, one people, one family and one glorious nation under God. And together, we will make America wealthy again.

We will make America strong again.

We will make America safe again.

And we will make America great again.

Thank you, Orlando. Thank you, Florida.

HANNITY: Welcome to “Hannity.” And you are witnessing history in the making. President Trump's reelection campaign is now officially under way. Take note, by the way, sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe, that is how you kickoff a campaign. Now tonight - you can keep the music up, by the way, and we'll keep the crowds up there so everyone could see. Tonight - I like the Rolling Stones, always have.

The President packed the house. Massive 20,000 seat arena, no empty seats, with some waiting in the rain over 45-plus hours just to get in. All told, close to 150,000 RSVPs, people wanting to be in. We showed you last night, tents were pitched, tailgate parties in full gear, even the overflow space was packed. Needless to say, enthusiasm for tonight's rally was unlike anything we've seen from, let's see, how many two dozen plus radicals running for the extreme socialist Democratic nomination.

Without a doubt, we are looking at right there one of the greatest shows on earth. By the way, not a band, not a guitar, not a piano, no Billy Joel, no Elton John, no Led Zeppelin, Jimmy Page, no Jimmy Hendricks. President Trump tonight, and tonight the President did not disappoint. Just three years, President Trump's record of accomplishments, he laid it out; tax cuts, trade deals, no more NAFTA, getting the hell out of the horribly flawed ridiculous Iranian nuclear deal.

Can you imagine, how did we ever give $150 billion to mullahs that constantly chant death to Israel, death to America? You know, as we watch, as we chronicle, the President funding the wall in our southern border, forcing Mexico to now massively step up their immigration efforts.

Even Republicans didn't support that, sadly. Obliterating ISIS in the Middle East, the successful appointment of two original Supreme Court justices, and as he mentioned 145 appointments altogether. This has been a very busy first term. The country is booming as a result, first time in 75 years. This has always been an important issue to me. We are an independent - energy independent as a country. In other words, we don't rely on countries that hate us for the life blood of our economy. We are now a net exporter of energy.

Look at this, unemployment in this country at its lowest point since 1969. I was a little child, I can still tell you the New York Mets won the World Series, I can give you the whole lineup. We're now seeing the second - seeing record low unemployment, record historically, never happened before, that's what that means, among African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic- Americans, women in the workforce, youth unemployment.

Thank God when I was a kid, I worked. It's a 50-year low. That keeps kids out of trouble. Kids like me, when I was a kid. And the Biden-Obama era of burdensome regulations, high taxes, unemployment. Let's see, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty after eight pathetic years, the worst recovery since the '40s, the lowest home ownership rate in 51 years, and of course the lowest labor participation rate since the '70s.

And they took on more debt than 43 other Presidents before them combined. Yikes! Never met - never once in their entire eight years, Biden-Obama, did they have 3% GDP growth. The media never reported it, the mob. America thankfully is on the move for who I described in the 2016 election, the forgotten men and women in this country.

In other words, the people that make this country great, the people, not the government. The people, we, you, the people. It's up to now us to build on that progress, to preserve our constitutional values, unleash the full potential of the greatest country God has ever given man. And all of these accomplishments and almost two and a half years of a conspiracy theory, hoax, perpetrated abuse of power that we've never seen before, and the President still accomplished that.

Sad, we will hold them accountable. Joining us first outside the arena in Orlando, sorry, we got to put down the Rolling Stones. There he is, Fox News contributor, the guy that we love, my friend, by the way - so I made an audible, Lawrence, and the audible was you were supposed to be in California.

You had this horrible experience that you talked about yesterday, right, on this program, and I'm still angry about it. So I said, no, I want Lawrence to go down to Orlando and I want him to meet other people, not at the impeach Trump rally. What's the difference, Lawrence?

LAWRENCE JONES, CONTRIBUTOR: Sean, look at all of these people right here today. They are excited about the President, what he delivered on. I got some new friends here. First, I got Susan (ph) right here. Susan (ph), tells our audience, tell Sean what you feel like is the number one accomplishment of this President.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This President has kept his promises to the people of the United States. Whether it's popular or not, he keeps his promise. He has more energy and that place was explosive tonight, full of enthusiasm, and the man is like the Eveready Bunny, he just keeps on going. God bless Donald Trump.

JONES: Sean, you're hearing it for yourself. People here are electric. They feel like the President delivered on his promise. I got my brother Mike (ph) here. Where is Mike (ph), come here Mike (ph). This is a guy from my community. How do you feel like the President has delivered on issues when it comes to Black America?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Man, honestly, as a black American, I have never seen a President do so much for our community as this President. You're talking about lowest unemployment, you got prison reform, First Step Act, urban revitalization. This President is delivering on his promises and he's unifying the country on top of that.

You know, over on the left, I had an opportunity to go and see the Anti- Trump protesting and it was all just negativity. The energy in this room was electric and positive. You know, conservatives call me patriot, American, brother. Leftists, they call me other things that I will not say on TV. But as Americans, we are united under this President.

JONES: Sean, back to you in New York. You're hearing it for yourself from the patriots here right here, Amway Center.

HANNITY: Wait, wait, Lawrence, I got a question for you. I know it's hard to hear. So we become good friends - we've become good friends and you don't have to admit that publicly. But do you like the audible I called? You got to be honest.

JONES: I like the audible that you called. I mean, these people have been showing me love all day. We've all been in the rain together, we sweated together, but it was great to meet people from all across the country. They love their country. All they showed was love and they love Fox News and hot Sean Hannity.

HANNITY: Now I will say this, Lawrence, I'm going to tell you something. Look at - look at everyone loves Lawrence, Lawrence is a rock star, it's unbelievable, a total rock star.

JONES: Well they showed me so much love. Look at all these people right here. They don't care.

HANNITY: All right do me a favor, Lawrence. You tell everyone, turn around and say Sean Hannity says I love them and thanks them for keeping America great.

JONES: Sean Hannity says he loves you all and thanks for keeping America great.

HANNITY: All right. I can't believe we pay you to do this. We pay you to do this, it's unbelievable. By the way, Lawrence has the greatest parents -

--his mom is in Houston tonight. She is a minister of the Gospel, a preacher. His dad a truck driver, and Lawrence is there. We're so proud of you. Congratulations on a great day for you today.

JONES: Thanks, Sean. Appreciate it.

HANNITY: All right, we're going to have more reaction. We'll go back to Orlando. Lawrence gets paid for that, it's unbelievable. What a great gig. America First Action Senior Advisor, Sean Spicer, Fox News Contributor Dan Bongino. They get paid for this, too. I can't believe Bongino is awake, because I was watching him at 6:00 a.m. this morning. How are you?

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: (LAUGHTER) Listen, I had to come on tonight, your show, I couldn't miss it. And Sean, let me just tell you, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I'm not joking - that was the greatest audible in the history of television. That was a great moment.

When you're sitting here on camera waiting to go on, sometimes you're taking notes. I was watching that segment with Lawrence. That was amazing. And he really needed that after the gross disgusting horrendous abuse he took at that tolerant lefty rally he went to the other day, really nice, Sean. Lawrence knocked it out of the park.

HANNITY: You've also - and Sean too, you both have become very good friends of mine and Lawrence also. By the way - and people, Lawrence is 26. He's so talented, it's unbelievable, and he loves being around people.

Why is it, if you are an African-American, a Black American, why is it acceptable racism on the Left, it happens to every single friend of mine, and I find it disgusting. Nobody called Lawrence today in the media, not one outlet, not one asking him about what happened?

SEAN SPICER, SENIOR ADVISOR, AMERICA FIRST ACTION: If I--

HANNITY: Yes, Sean, go ahead.

SPICER: I've seen this over and over again. Anybody who's on the right that doesn't - is part of a group that's supposed to conform with the Left, in this case Lawrence not being what the majority of folks in the media think he's supposed to do, then they don't want to hear that story. And you see this with Candace Owens and other black conservatives, Latino conservatives.

If they support the President, if they support the cause, we don't want to cover them, we don't want them to see the other side. And I think that's why you have some of the disparities that we have, is because the media by and large does not want to show the groups of folks that aren't with the President that they think should be.

HANNITY: Let me - I really, Dan, want to ask you - and I - look, by the way, you and I mess around a lot about - we both do martial arts. And don't think I didn't see your moves, so I'm ready for whatever you got.

BONGINO: You saw that this morning? Was that great or what?

HANNITY: That was like the biggest tease of the morning, I got to see Dan do his thing. Although you wore the tie - forget the tie. You do not belong in a tie, I'm sorry.

BONGINO: Thank you. Well, Gavin agrees on Fox and Friends. I don't have to wear a tie anymore.

HANNITY: Hang on a second.

BONGINO: Now I want to tell it for you, because I'm not wearing tie too?

HANNITY: Fox News management - I'm sending a message, we're the number one show in cable, so they have to listen--

BONGINO: Oh my God!

HANNITY: --whether they like me or not. Dan Bongino gets the bowling exception, No tie. Hannity is stuck wearing this stupid tie, but go ahead.

BONGINO: That was a phenomenal speech today. You're the best, thank you. Can I bring up one thing? He absolutely - this is what I love about Trump. He absolutely blistered Hillary Clinton and the Obama administration tonight. And good for Trump for not taking this ridiculous advice, oh, let it go.

You know what, if they're not going to pay a legal price for what they did - and that may happen, we don't know, at least make them pay a political price. This guy's a fighter. Everybody loves it, he has sharp knuckles and good for him for taking on the other side. I got to tell you, it was one of his best performances tonight. He did a really great job.

HANNITY: You know--

SPICER: Sean, if I can just say - what tonight really did was it allowed all of the people who tuned in around the country, because let's face it every channel at least had it covered, to hear the litany of what the President promised and what he delivered on. I think it's important to hear it all in context.

For many people, they hear one or two things. The President tonight was able to lay down that laundry list of accomplishments of promises made and promises kept in one single speech that allowed people to contextualize all he's been able to get down in two and half years and the path that he will lay out forward for the next four years.

HANNITY: Especially with that witch hunt.

SPICER: That was huge.

HANNITY: Imagine that, with the witch hunt.

SPICER: But each of those things, people really got a flavor of all the things that - he didn't just say here's what I said I would do and why I couldn't get it done. He literally talked about here's the regulations I cut, here's the stuff that I've done for veterans, here's what I've done for the military, here's where the economy's going, here's what I've done with judges. On issue after issue, the President was able to lay out a very succinct case as to what he's gotten done and why he deserves four more years.

HANNITY: All right. I want to thank you both. And by the way, Dan, you made the big mistake. You told me your weakness because you lifted so much.

BONGINO: What?

HANNITY: I'd say my mixed martial arts, Krav, Brazilian Jujitsu, which you showed this morning, Kenpo, Boxing, Street Fighting, blade, knife, firearm training that I go through, I know your weakness. So you're in trouble.

BONGINO: Yes I know, I did. I gave you my Achilles heel, buddy.

HANNITY: You really did. I mean I was like, that's manna from heaven. Anyway, good to see you both. Great job on Fox and Friends.

SPICER: Is that a challenge, Sean?

HANNITY: By the way, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is in the arena. And Fox News Contributor Lisa Boothe is with us as well, she too in the arena. Good to see you both. Congressman, you got a couple of good Fox shots on you, and I'm thinking he's not even paying attention. I mean, what is going on there?

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: There's an electricity here in Florida that we think is going to pulse all around America with an enthusiasm for the Trump campaign. What was so special today is that people really felt part of this movement. What's different about Donald Trump and so special is that it's an inclusive movement that invites people in if they want better jobs, better opportunity, and if they want America respected again.

It was great to see the President reinforce those themes. I think you're going to see him doing even better. And you know what Sean, I rode down with him on Air Force One. The President Trump is excited to be out on the campaign trail. He can't wait to excite the vibrance of this great country through his reelection campaign.

HANNITY: All right. Lisa, I know you're down there too. The funny thing is Biden - none of these Democratic candidates - they're so dull, they're so lifeless, they're so boring, their policies are reworked socialism 101. And everyone's sucking up to the real Speaker of the House, Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, Pelosi is Speaker in name only, and I'm thinking good luck because that guy has the energy of all 24 of the Democrats. Good luck with that.

LISA BOOTHE, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, I don't know how he does it. But Sean, I think what we heard tonight from President Trump in assessing his Democratic opponents is look we can't go in this direction of socialism. That's not America. That's not the country we love.

And he also said about Joe Biden, the message was clear. We can't go back. We can't go back to a failed economy. We can't go back to when we were weak, perceived as weak on the world stage.

And I think what President Trump said tonight, which was the most important is, Sean, he laid out what President Trump said in 2016, his message was to the forgotten men and women. He said tonight, the mom and dad who lost their job because politicians waved the white flag. They gave up on them.

And you know what, those people sent President Trump to Washington D.C. to fight for them. He delivered. You laid out those deliverables. Tax cuts, regulations, the economy booming, manufacturing jobs brought back. And his message to those people tonight was we're not done. We've got more to do, but we have to do this together and we're all in this together. And I think it was an incredibly effective message that he delivered.

HANNITY: I want to thank you both. Lisa Boothe, you guys - by the way, we pay Lisa to do this too, it's unbelievable and I'm stuck working. We don't pay--

GAETZ: I'm the only one on the show not getting paid.

BOOTHE: You get paid more, though.

HANNITY: Okay. I will tell you this. I'm going to let Matt Gaetz fill in on this show one night because - I'm going to make that promise tonight, because I watch you on - you spend all this time on fake news CNN and nobody watches you. And I like you're wasting your time--

GAETZ: Oh, man. It is a waste.

HANNITY: It's a waste of time. I'm not--

GAETZ: Only the Hannity show would be valuable.

HANNITY: Why are you wasting your energy? So I'm going to give you one hour, we have the best audience in TV. By the way, thank all of you.

BOOTHE: If you're giving away opportunities, I'll take one too.

GAETZ: You know what Lisa, I'll have you on as my guest.

HANNITY: Lisa deserves a day too.

BOOTHE: I mean, if you're giving away, I'll take one.

HANNITY: You know what, maybe I'll let you come on - how about you co-host today, the two of you, we'll make that deal?

BOOTHE: Let's do it.

GAETZ: Let's definitely do it.

HANNITY: Done deal, I'll make it happen, I hope.

I love making these decisions without management approval. I'm sure they're loving every moment of this.

Tonight without a doubt one of the most compelling accomplishments from the Trump administration, the President's aggressive ongoing effort to drain the Washington sewer and swamp. But also what he has faced as President, he talked about it tonight, the deep state, an unprecedented four separate investigations all concluding in, oh no obstruction, no collusion, no conspiracy, while the media missed the biggest story in their careers.

As we say Act Two of the curtain is now going up and that means those that abuse power, that means those people that literally, the 1% in the intelligence community, the 1% of FBI, not the 99% that literally were involved in turning the tools of intelligence against the American people, trying to take out a duly-elected President after they tried to rig an election, after they literally saved the opposition candidate from what would guarantee every one of us be indicted for, and all the accomplishments under that cloud, under that difficult circumstance.

And by the way, as the President pointed out earlier tonight, they have a lot to answer for. Watch this.

TRUMP: For the last two and a half years, we have been under siege. And with the Mueller report, we won. And now they want a do-over. They want a do-over. Let's do it again. Didn't work out too well. Let's do it again. They want a do-over. No President should ever have to go through this again. It is so bad for our great country, a hoax.

HANNITY: Never again. Judicial Watch's President Tom Fitten, we don't have a lot of time for his breaking news tonight, but we will tomorrow. Of course, investigative reporter Sara Carter and investigative reporter - oh and he's also an Executive Vice President, I forget that, of The Hill John Solomon.

More importantly, all of the accomplishments the President talks about tonight all happened with all of this other stuff going on, an FBI investigation, a House Intel Committee investigation, bipartisan Senate investigation, and the Mueller report, and the President gave all those stats out.

It kind of makes it even more, I don't know, how do you say it, John, under those circumstances, that would make it tough for anybody in that office.

JOHN SOLOMON, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, THE HILL: Yes, listen, he laid it out perfectly. First, he said - he laid it out perfectly there was a dual system of justice. One that cleared Hillary Clinton for crimes that even the General Counsel of the FBI thought she committed, while investigating for crimes that could never be substantiated against him. Expect to hear that theme all the way through the campaign particularly as the Barr IG investigation uncovers more and more wrongdoing. We'll have the story tomorrow night for you. Sean.

HANNITY: How big is the - hang on. When you tease a story, you can't do that--

HANNITY: If you going to - you've got to give us a taste. You got to give this audience more because they expect more from this show than other shows.

SOLOMON: I agree. Here's what I'll tell you. We are going to have a report that the two seminal documents that the FBI used to justify investigating the Trump campaign, both were bogus. We know one, right, we've talked about it extensively, Christopher Steele.

This other document we haven't talked about a lot, but it was used by the FBI to get secret search warrants against one of the key players in the case. And when they used that evidence, the FBI already knew that that evidence was suspect and likely a fake. We're going to talk about that tomorrow night, tell you what that document is, and how bad the evidence was of the FBI's misconduct.

HANNITY: Okay. I really want to ask for more because I have - I hate when people don't tell me - at Christmas I opened all the presents way before Christmas Day. I knew everything I was getting and nobody could hide it from me.

SOLOMON: I believe that.

HANNITY: Now I have people like you that frustrate the living daylights out of me, but I mean that in a good way. Sarah, you had a great piece, by the way, that the State Department identified all of these multiple security incidents all related to Hillary's e-mail. This is serious. As many as 30 cases and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

SARA CARTER, CONTRIBUTOR: That's absolutely correct, Sean. And I think, when President Trump laid it out tonight, talking about that dual system of justice, that's what we're seeing here. Every day, more and more information keeps coming out into the public where we notice that the Hillary Clinton - actually when she was Secretary of State, and then during her campaign by the FBI got special treatment.

She was actually given this special treatment that allowed her to continue to get away with things that a regular American or somebody else even in this administration would never be able to get away with.

This is why Judicial Watch's Freedom of Information Act requests are so important. This is why it's so important that President Trump did what he did by declassifying those documents, and then telling William Barr, go ahead and show those to the public when you're ready. Let's get those out to the public.

HANNITY: We're getting it out.

CARTER: And that's when people know what exactly. We have to.

HANNITY: All right, now we do have the President on tomorrow exclusively, but we're going to break all these stories also tomorrow night. So, we have a busy night. Tom, I'm running out of time. Quick headline you also on the Cheryl Mills stuff, I was stunned at what you broke today. Give us a headline, we will have you back tomorrow.

TOM FITTON, PRESIDENT, JUDICIAL WATCH: Well, Hillary Clinton's lawyer was talking to the person who set up her e-mails at the Clinton Foundation. He admits in testimony to Judicial Watch a federal court wants answers on Hillary Clinton's e-mail scandal. He can't remember whether her servers - one of her servers were deleted or wiped. Of course he got money for his attorney's fees from the Clintons.

We had other testimony from top senior official at the State Department for security. He warned Hillary Clinton at least twice about her Blackberry use and her use of personal e-mails. Mrs. Clinton, one of the reasons we have this Russia investigation, the fraud Russia investigation was to protect her and because of her. That search and destroy mission against President Trump he talked about is a result of Hillary Clinton's dossier, which is still being used to go after him.

HANNITY: All right, we're going to break all three of these stories tomorrow and the President exclusively on this show. I don't know how we'll get it all in, but I'll figure it out. Sara, John, Tom, thank you. We'll see you tomorrow.

More reaction, Jessie Watters who has 15 shows on the network and from The Hill, Joe Concha, who deserves his own show and hopefully will get one soon. I'm going to advocate because I'm telling everybody what to do today. I want you to have a show.

JOE CONCHA: I got a radio show. It's all good.

HANNITY: I'm talking about Fox. Watters can give you--

JESSIE WATTERS, CO-HOST, THE FIVE: Joe, at least he's offered you a show. Say yes.

HANNITY: --at least 30 - 400 minutes in a day.

CONCHA: It's like Michael Corleone offering you something and it's an offer you can't refuse, so. WATTERS: I gave him an offer he couldn't refuse.

HANNITY: All right, quick response, we only got two minutes in this show. Jessie we start with you.

WATTERS: I think the only thing that scares the media more than Trump are the Trump supporters. Tonight, you saw the President actually poll the audience by applause on what his slogan should be for reelection. Keep America great again won and that just shows the media this is not a campaign, this is a grassroots movement that they can't stop. The President framed attacks on him as attacks against everybody in the crowd.

The spying, the lying, the investigations. You will now see the media go after Trump supporters, they'll denigrate them, they'll deceptively edit them, they won't show the black and Hispanic supporters that were there. What other rally would you see people for Biden sleeping outside the night before for?

HANNITY: Listen I'm in kind of in awe of it because this is a phenomenon - Joe, we've less than a minute - but unless you play a guitar, piano, and can sing like Roger Daltry and you are Billy Joel, Elton John, and Jimmy Hendricks, you don't get crowds like this. Why is Trump getting them? Serious question.

CONCHA: Well, look, we were told in 2016 to dismiss crowd sizes that they didn't gauge enthusiasm behind a candidate. We were told to listen to the polls instead. And to Jessie's point, the fact that people were there 40 hours before the event, 20,000 people in Orlando and the enthusiasm that we saw there in a key state like Florida, that tells us that 2020 is going to be an extremely close race and that the President has not lost one vote probably from what he got in 2016 in those key states, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Joe Concha, thank you. Jessie Watters, you can catch him 23 hours a day here on Fox. It's good to see you both. We'll never be the media mob. The President tomorrow night, and we'll break stories, let not your heart be troubled.

Laura Ingraham is standing by, I'm dying to hear your take on all this tonight.

