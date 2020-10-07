'The Five' react to Trump blasting mail-in ballots

This is a rush transcript from “The Five" September 24, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Juan Williams, along with Kennedy, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It is 5:00 in New York City. This is The Five. President Trump in North Carolina giving a speech on his healthcare plan, the president promising to always protect pre-existing conditions, and he's accuses Democrats of pushing socialized medicine.

That's happening while the president has ignited a political a firestorm for reeling against universal mail-in ballots and not committing to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses to Joe Biden. The president asked about it again today. He's backing away from the subject.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We have to be careful with the ballots. The ballots, that's a whole big scam. We want to make sure the election is honest. And I'm sure that it can be. I don't know that it can be with this whole situation, unsolicited ballots. They're unsolicited, millions being sent to everybody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The White House saying today President Trump will accept the results of what they call a free and fair election. Some Republicans though condemning the president's words, while Joe Biden and the Democrats, they're outraged. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: -- what country are we in? (Inaudible)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump, you are not a dictator, and America will not permit you to be one.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I would say to any Republican of good conscience working in the administration, it is time for you to resign.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's trying to have the Constitution of the United States (Inaudible).

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And Democrats -- Republicans accusing them of hypocrisy for their reaction. It comes after Hillary Clinton offered up this advice to Joe Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances, because I think this is going to drag out. And eventually, I do believe he will win if we don't give an inch, and if we are as focussed and relentless as the other side is.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: All right. So it's a fight, Dana. First, Trump said the only way that he loses is if there is a rigged election, right? Now, he says he won't concede defeat if mail-in ballots are counted. But then you get Republicans, Cheney, and McConnell saying, you know, we are going to have a new president. So is this really an attack on American democracy?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't think so. But I do think that, you know, even back in 2016, there was this whole thing of -- that President Trump -- the election was rigged. The Democrats says he won't accept the results. Then it was -- they didn't want to accept the results. But they -- Hillary Clinton did the next morning that was -- because it was pretty obvious that she had lost.

I think that what we are dealing with now, too, is that President Trump is obviously super sceptical of mail-in ballots, even though he needs Republicans to participate in mail-in ballots. I mean, there's a lot of that happening. Democrats are way far ahead than Republicans on that. So if he -- he wants people to vote in person.

And that of course, is ideal, but we know not everybody is going to do that. This just reminds me when I heard this last night, oh, hear we go.

The media will react. The Democrats will say impeach. And then the White House press secretary or other spokespeople for the White House will say, no, it's a free and fair election. We are all good. It's fine.

And then he comes out two hours later and says -- but I am not for the mail-in ballots. So he is trying to keep everyone on their toes. And these states attorneys general -- I'm sorry, secretaries of state in all 50 states responsible for the elections, they have an important job to do. But I think we need to condition everybody to understand that on November 3rd, when we are in this studio, and it's the big election night.

It might not be the election night you recall from the past, because these mail-in ballots, especially in Pennsylvania, in Wisconsin, and maybe even Michigan, now they are allowing them to come in post-dated even 14 days after the election. So we could be sitting here for a long time. Bring your sleeping bag.

WILLIAMS: I will. All right, so Jesse, today, more of, I think, yesterday you said Democratic bed wetters?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: That's what they call themselves.

WILLIAMS: OK. So anyway, stuck in my mind -- so Atlantic Magazine --

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: People confuse me with Dana constantly.

PERINO: I know. I get it all the time, too.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, it's the hair. Anyway, the Atlantic Magazine today reports that Republican state officials are looking for ways to disqualify mail-in ballots and even to appoint (ph) Trump supporters to the Electoral College to get around the results. So to me, this sounds like they also plan to not acknowledge a Biden victory.

WATTERS: False. If I were president, this is how I would have answered the question. Just for a -- Juan, imagine me president.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: Does that send a shiver down your spine?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: I would have said this. No, there will not be a peaceful of transfer of power until 2024, because I am not going to lose. And then if the media follows up, it's a hypothetical. Just dismiss it. Let them write whatever they want. They will write the wrong story anyway. So if you are the president, they already advertised the scheme.

And the scheme is certain Democratic battleground states are sending out millions of unsolicited ballots based off voter rolls with cobwebs on them.

And then you can bring them in. And the signatures don't have match. It's way past the deadline. And you can't even disqualify them if, you know, someone votes Mickey Mouse. That's the deal.

And they will litigate it so it goes on forever. And then they hold the country hostage with riots. Hillary said herself that Biden shouldn't concede. The networks have said we're not going to call close battleground states that Trump is winning by a hair. And even social media companies have said if the president declares victory, we will censor him.

And now, the Democrats have already gotten caught. Mini-Mike just got busted for buying ex-con votes in Florida. And the FBI just came out and announced that they found military ballots that had voted for Trump, illegally disqualified in Pennsylvania. So the Democratic Party, this is the party that spies illegally and sent FBI agents into the White House to sting the president's national security adviser during the transition. They don't get to lecture anybody on a peaceful transition of power.

WILLIAMS: Wow. But Greg, will Trump fans attack Democrats and the media if Trump refuses to concede?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I thought it was unfair showing that video of Biden asking what country we're in. He was legitimately asking. He was just confused. HE had no clue. OK, so this is probably the best gaslighting I have seen in the last, like, three months. If Trump loses an election, no Trump supporter is going to riot, right?

No, they're going to contest anything, because they have to be at work the next day, right? And also, they accept results. However, right now, you already have riots that have the seal of approval from the Democrats. You have them calling them mostly peaceful protests. So you think that Trump is somehow suggesting a non-peaceful transition after 100 days of non-peaceful protests?

He just answered honestly to a question that in fact had been posed initially by the Democrats. Should we send in the army if Trump stays in?

That was never in Trump's brain. He had no -- he wasn't talking about this initially. This all came from the Democrats. So I find it incredibly, incredibly it's rich on their part to act like oh my god, violence.

When they are pushing violence every single day as an extortion plot to make you think that if you support Trump or put your sign out on your porch, you are going to get punched or you're going to get torched. That is the reasoning right now. And by the way, that's coming from the left. It's not just coming from me.

WILLIAMS: Wow. All right, so Kennedy, what we've heard today from the president, I'm going to ask. Does that fit with his decision to rush a Supreme Court nominee? Is he thinking he can get a favorable ruling from the Supreme Court if he challenges the election and it ends up at the high court?

LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: I mean, if you're just looking at it ideologically, then yes, the math is on his side if he has ideologically conservative justices, six of them versus three of the more liberal jurists. Then yes, if 2000 is any sort of an indicator, then that's how a

(Inaudible) ideological lines.

But you have to remember, you do have some wild cards on the Supreme Court, particularly John Roberts. And there was even a story today about how Bret Kavanaugh might be the hope of the left, because some of the decisions that he has participated in have not necessarily been cookie cutter Republican decisions. So we don't know what will happen. Again, this is 2020. It is going to get weird.

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: It could be an absolute tie on election night. And then, you know, I don't know why Nancy Pelosi is pushing this court-packing agenda so vocally when she could become president. So if she were smart, she could get on her queenly throne in the White House. And same with President Trump, like, if he just plays it kind of straight for a few more weeks, he is good.

But he's got to throw (Inaudible). And I agree with what Jesse said. There is not going to be a transition of power. He is very confident he will get re-elected. So he's -- it's smack talk, as the young people call it, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Thank you. I appreciate that. Thank you. Up next, it is crunch time for the candidates ahead of the big debate on Tuesday, President Trump and Joe Biden trading insults in a preview of what is to come next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: President Trump and Joe Biden gearing up for their big debate on Tuesday, Basement Biden is off the campaign trail today to prepare while his campaign says it expects President Trump to, quote, "lie through his teeth." The former VP talking trash and says he's ready to go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I am not the guy who can't run up or down the plat -- the ramp to get -- to deliver a commencement speech in the academy. I am not the guy who says (Inaudible). Rather than say what I am going to do, again, watch me. I'm not going to (Inaudible), and we will see. What I will do is insist that we talk about what -- the president's failures.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And President Trump weighing in on what to expect. And it sounds like it could get nasty.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I think I am the one without experience. I've just been doing this for a few years. He's being doing it for 47 years plus. And, you know, I mean, he has a tremendous advantage, really if you think about it. But I have a much better record than he does. I look at Hunter Biden today where he stole millions of dollars, stole millions. His father should leave the campaign because his father was in on it. He father knew everything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Dana, brought this point up yesterday, Juan. Let's just say the president turns to Joe Biden and says, Joe, you have a Russian billionaire paying your son $3.5 million. What was that for? What do you think Joe should say?

WILLIAMS: Mr. President, let's have a debate on the issues and not on slander.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That's where the money went.

WILLIAMS: No, because in fact, Ron Johnson the U.S. Senator, using Russian propaganda and all the investigative powers of the Senate, basically cleared Joe Biden of any wrongdoing.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: They have the receipts.

WILLIAMS: Look, I'm going to tell you something. To me, what comes across in that exchange that we just played, Jesse, is how hilarious the last few months on this show have been, because I have heard you guys say Joe Biden's lost his marbles. Joe Biden can't do it. Joe Biden is really weak.

And now, you are saying, you know what, Joe Biden is a great orator. We expect him to do well.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Are you lowering expectations?

WILLIAMS: Well, that's what I'm thinking. That's what I'm thinking. You got it, because, you know -- now, you see President Trump, he is saying, you know, Biden was on drugs. Remember that?

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Then he was --

MONTGOMERY: Performance enhancing drugs, not like mushrooms.

WILLIAMS: Whatever --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- performance enhancing.

WILLIAMS: Today, I got a big kick out of this. He said Biden is wearing that mask. You know why, plastic surgery.

WATTERS: How did that get by me? I didn't even hear that.

GUTFELD: When Juan retells Trump's stuff, he doesn't retell it like it's supposed to be. The plastic surgery line was priceless and hilarious. But you are like -- you would not believe.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Every day it's a surprise. I can't believe he said that, my word!

WILLIAMS: I mean, he says outrageous stuff regularly.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WILLIAMS: You say it's a meme. It's a joke. But, you know, I am not in on the joke when he said Chris Wallace is under the control of the radical left?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Some of the jokes, with due respect, may go over your head.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: Well, I don't know. I am kind of interested in the fact that it's only 90 minutes. Because you know Trump wanted it longer. But if it was the Biden campaign, it would have been 20 minutes long with four five-minute breaks included. But I don't know. I thought that would have landed better.

WATTERS: I thought it was really good.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I was laughing on the inside.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: You called on me?

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: The other thing Biden said is that -- he's like I am not really been preparing for these debates. Then what you are doing all day? I actually believe that both of these men are competitors that want to win.

Yes?

GUTFELD: I heard he got a fitting today for an earpiece.

PERINO: Oh, can I just -- I do have one other point.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: The thing is debate moments that you're talking about yesterday, like, the one -- the more memorable ones. Those are made. Those don't just happen. You have to be prepared. You have to know your opponent well enough to know their weak spot is, for example, Hunter Biden. That would definitely be a spot where you could get Joe Biden to react.

WATTERS: Yes. He will be picking that scab.

MONTGOMERY: All right. So a few weeks ago on the show, I said that both candidates during the debate need to download the Pizza Hub app. And whoever downloads it, orders a pizza and has it delivered first gets to be president.

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: So now, I think that they each download TikTok, and learn a dance, and perform it on stage, and whoever can do that, again, gets to be president. I think Chris Wallace, this is for me. This is a give me. You don't have to give me credit for this. Give them a cognitive function test.

Give both candidates either that or questions from a garden variety psych test, and let's see how they do.

WATTERS: Television man.

PERINO: Woman.

WILLIAMS: That was a joke, too?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: -- a stable genius.

WILLIAMS: I thought that was pretty ridiculous and revealing.

WATTERS: All right. We're going to do the cognitive test in the break. But next, President Trump lays into Mini--Mike Bloomberg, claiming he is committing a felony by paying people to vote in Florida.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Billionaire Michael Bloomberg causing some controversy for raising money to pay legal fees for felons so that they cast ballots in Florida.

Now, here's the Florida attorney general on era call for an investigation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: When you hear words like targeting certain voters, investing and adding to a particular, that doesn't matter what party it is.

That triggers Florida law, which -- under Florida law, you cannot directly or indirectly give anything of value to persuade or entice a vote.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And President Trump has taken a shot at Bloomberg, claiming he is breaking the law.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It's totally illegal, what he did. I guess it's a felony. He is paying people to vote. He is actually saying here is money. Now, you go ahead for vote for only Democrats, right, or vote against Trump. What Mike did -- it's a total criminal act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right. There is a lot of nuance here. Florida voters voted for felons who served their time to be able to vote. The state legislator said not until they pay their fines as well. The fines are ex -- they're a lot.

And a lot of these people don't have that kind of money. Non-profits often pay for this kind of thing. Mike Bloomberg comes in.

And I think, Kennedy, one thing that happened from Bloomberg's team, they are saying that this is an obvious political ploy by Republicans to keep Floridians disenfranchised. But they definitely won. And they got totally caught flat-footed on the PR war.

MONTGOMERY: I really think that they should have owned this. I think that this would have been a good time for Republicans and this administration to say actually we have been really good on criminal justice reform. The Democrats made this worse. If you have a new crop of people that are going to vote, at least try and --

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: It's always a good idea, no matter who it is. And I think that's a problem. We categorize people too much. And you just assume because of what you look like or where you're from. And I think both parties leave a lot on the table. And Republicans really should have gone after a large group of people who, by the way, may not vote at all.

PERINO: Yeah. They might not. Juan, Bloomberg has a ton of money to spend.

He was able to help flip a seat in Oklahoma that is now represented by a congresswoman -- a Democratic congresswoman. Why not just spend your money on targeting those kinds of districts that you could try to flip in Florida?

WILLIAMS: He is spending $100 million on a whole state. So I think he is trying to do that. It's clearly directed to defeating President Trump. By the way, Kennedy, does Roger Stone live in Florida? I think he might vote for Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But anyway, you know what I think about this controversy, is one, why not let people vote? Kennedy is right. You don't know. Let them vote.

But secondly, 65 percent of the people of Florida said that they want to empower felons to vote, 65 percent. So it was, to my mind, Governor Ron DeSantis, the state Republican majority in the legislature and the attorney general who are trying to undermine the will of the people.

And so to my mind, Bloomberg is with the people of Florida in saying, I am allowing these people who you agreed should vote to vote.

PERINO: OK. But the investigation, Jesse, is in two -- did they -- was there a quid pro quo, if you remember that phrase?

WATTERS: Where did I hear that again, Dana? Well, Juan is wrong. The people voted to say that if you, you know, been convicted of a time, you do your time, and you should be able vote. But part of doing your time is serving your sentence. So when a judge hands down a sentence and says you have to serve two years and pay restitution or a fine, then until you pay that restitution or a fine, you are not clear.

And that's what this is about. If you embezzle money and you get served the sentence, you serve the sentence, and then you to pay back the money that you embezzled.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: That's not what they voted on.

WATTERS: Yes, it is. No, that's what the legislature said.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: -- the deal after the --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: They clarified what it means to serve a sentence. It's true. And then when it did get challenged, it went to the circuit court of appeals.

And that circuit said this is legal. What the legislature in Florida said was legal. There are 10 judges on that circle. So this is the law. And Mini-Mike's team confessed to breaking it. They didn't say we're going to this for white Floridian felons.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I tried to -- I tried to look into that to see and I could not confirm that.

WATTERS: It's in the memo. And they specifically -- look at the memo. The Washington Post put it out there. And now, many Mike's not going to do well in prison, Dana. I don't think -- I don't think he'll survive.

PERINO: Prison is tough. Greg, there is a new Florida poll out there that shows Trump in the lead. This is a Washington Post-ABC News poll, Trump over Biden 51-47 with likely Florida voters. So, all of this is happening while Trump seems to be moving ahead to Florida.

GUTFELD: Well, I'm not going to address that because I have nothing to say about it. I'm not prepared for that point. But I will say this, looking down at my notes, how long is it before the word felon is deemed an offensive word? So, since we're talking about voting, maybe we just call them undocumented voters, right? Because that's the way we're going.

I think to your point, Kennedy, it is -- is this really a good investment?

Like how -- like, a guy that knocks off a liquor store, is he's the type of dependable citizen who knows the day to vote, right? He might tell you to vote, Dana. Dana, go vote, go vote, and then he'll break into your apartment and steal all of your dog toys.

So, I don't know if a felon is actually going to be the type of person who votes. So, out of 30,000, I say 1,000.

PERINO: First of all, the toys are not mine. They are Jasper's. And secondly, I think there are some people that have -- they want to turn their life around.

GUTFELD: Dana, give me some names of felons that you know that are voting that are not in this building?

PERINO: That are not -- well, I mean, that's a long list. I'll get you the other one.

GUTFELD: I don't know anybody -- I don't know anything about who these felons are. Does anybody know?

MONTGOMERY: I will -- I will tell you this.

WATTERS: You don't hang out in those circles, Gutfeld.

MONTGOMERY: When you're in prison and you're fighting for your rights, you tend to educate yourself and you talk a lot about the system and politics with other people, especially some of these nonprofit groups, like the bail project to really try rebuilt it.

PERINO: I'm trying to think the guy's name. Is it Desmond Meade who's down in Florida who was a felon and --

GUTFELD: You guys, I watch a lot of Law and Order. You people are so off base right now. The people that read the law books really doing it to get a grift on society, that was in a few of their early seasons of Law and Order. I'll look it up.

PERINO: All right, well, you enjoy your reruns tonight. All right, coming up next, the Supreme Court battle gets uglier, believe it or not, as President Trump is booed while paying his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMERICAN CROWD: Vote him out! Vote him out! Vote him out!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MONTGOMERY: Stay classy, stinky mob. President Trump getting booed while paying his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, adding fuel to not already contentious Supreme Court battle. But could extreme responses from Democrats actually help boost Trump's 2020 chances? Trump allies reportedly seeing political gold and liberals pushing measures like court-packing and impeachment.

So, you know, Jesse, obviously, this boiling cauldron is now all over the place. And it is getting hotter by the minute. Is there anything in this mess that helps the president?

WATTERS: I think so. I mean, it's these vacancies push these liberals to these really fringe positions with regards to court-packing, abolishing the Electoral College, rioting, a second impeachment. That's crazy. Biden can't straddle those issues and win a general election like that. But who knows how it's going to turn out?

I agree with Dana. I think it fires up both bases. But if they get the third justice confirmed before the election, it really pumps up Republicans. It looks like if it's going to be Amy Barrett, that they're not going to be able to call her sexist or racist because she's a woman who adopted two Haitian babies. They're going to say that she is a religious zealot who's going to overturn Roe v. Wade and ObamaCare.

So, it'll be about abortion and healthcare. Those are two issues that fire up Democrats. But they will overreach. Democrats always overdo it. They always go a little too far. And to them, to be that nasty to the woman's face, very telegenic mother, brilliant constitutional scholar, and I think they're going to come off as going after Christianity.

And if you're going after the police, the founding fathers, capitalism and then throw in Christianity on the eve of the election, I don't think that's a smart electoral strategy, maybe in New York, in California, but not in the battlegrounds.

MONTGOMERY: Well, it's interesting, Juan, because Democrats really don't like the president. Progressives hate the president. And there are even some Republicans who don't like the president, but they love the idea of a conservative majority for the Supreme Court. So, doesn't that give Republicans the edge here if you could actually get more of them on board voting for Trump just on this single issue?

WILLIAMS: I think they were already voting for Trump. But yes, I mean, potentially, especially if he's saying like --

MONTGOMERY: I mean, if they're using the hashtag never-Trump, I'm guessing they might not be voting for Trump.

WILLIAMS: No, but I thought you were talking about getting more republicans energized.

MONTGOMERY: Those are the Never Trumpers.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think that if you're a Republican moderate, and much of this election is about suburban women moderates who lean Republican but are not fans of Trump, I think that -- you would think well, gee, if you know, if this moves the dial, if anything does, this would be it.

But today, I was reading that there are polls being done by Republicans that are making them anxious because most Americans it's now 60 or two- thirds of Americans think the president shouldn't rush this through. It's not legit. And there are people who are saying if this is going to be about dismantling the Affordable Care Act and taking away protections for people with pre-existing conditions and kids living at home with their parents, this is going to go badly for Trump and the Republicans.

MONTGOMERY: But the president just said, we're not touching pre-existing conditions. He said, you know, that is part of our health care proposal.

But let's go back to the suburbs. You know, you have a lot of people have faith in the suburbs. And if it becomes an issue of religious liberty and people being attacked at their core foundation, you know, those are voters that have been problematic and peeling off away from President Trump. This actually might bring some of them back. What do you think?

PERINO: Well, it depends on if the Democrats can successfully convince voters that Roe v. Wade would be overturned, and then what does that do, right? So, I think that, again, people are going to be fired up on lots of different angles. On the pre-existing conditions thing, I would -- I would point this out. The Democrats are really focused on this loss -- this case that the administration has brought for the last three years. It's been heard the week after the election. So, they're focusing like a laser beam on that. Why? Well, the pre-existing condition issue was one of the reasons that the Republicans lost the House in 2018.

And today, the President is doing this E.O., which basically says, it's basically gutting the lawsuit that the administration is putting forward.

So, I don't see why don't they just drop the lawsuit and let it go if there's -- and say, look, we're going to do this by executive order. We're going to get this done. I'm going to have this amazing health care plan in the next two weeks and try to do it that way.

But again, I don't think this turns on pre-existing conditions alone. I would say that the Republicans have done an amazing job at registering new voters. That's a huge, really good indication of who's going to win the election. But the Democrats in the last five days have registered something like 200,000 more voters just since Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, so it is real tight.

MONTGOMERY: All right, wrap this up, Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, number one, it's not a good look to boo somebody at a funeral, even if it's Donald Trump, so he might have even known that. But I mean, you would never see Republicans booing an opposition leader at a funeral. So that actually is evidence of the overplaying that the Dems are suffering from.

Look, Dr. Hook has more hands to play right now than the Democratic Party.

A digital clock has more hands. They have nothing.

MONTGOMERY: They don't have hands at all.

GUTFELD: They -- no, exactly, Kennedy. The Democrat has no -- the Democrat Party has no hands to play on this. So even talking about these issues, it doesn't matter. The boat is there, so ignore the polls. The Republicans shouldn't care about these polls, because nobody really cares anyway.

And number two, they got the votes. This party would do the same thing to the Republicans. Just spank their butt and get it done. That's all they got to do. Ignore everything else.

MONTGOMERY: Except the spanking, very kinky.

GUTFELD: Well --

MONTGOMERY: The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Welcome back. It's time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, there will be no crowd in Times Square this year for New Year's Eve. The event is instead going virtual. I don't know about you. I think all of us has done a New Year's Eve special here, Kennedy. Great idea. I'm so glad.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. Jesse and I were out there for the coldest New Year's Eve ever.

WATTERS: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: And we made a pact that we weren't going to show how cold we were. We were the only ones on T.V. not complaining.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Was it negative 30?

MONTGOMERY: Absolutely.

WATTERS: It was negative.

MONTGOMERY: Colder than the tundra.

GUTFELD: Juan, I never understood the excitement of watching a ball drop. I mean you can go to other places to see that.

PERINO: Oh my God.

MONTGOMERY: Like a bliss?

GUTFELD: Like a -- I did not -- OK.

WATTERS: It's good to be back in studio, everybody.

GUTFELD: Sorry.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't -- you know, I always thought it was just the (INAUDIBLE). It was just a crazy time. But you can't do that with the virus around.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Dick Clark won't be there, right?

GUTFELD: He's he passed away.

WILLIAMS: That's what I thought. That's what I thought. Too bad. Too bad.

MONTGOMERY: Too soon.

PERINO: I think this is the best news that the NYPD has had all year. They won't have to worry about it. They won't have to worry about. They won't have to -- you know, that's a big, big event for them.

GUTFELD: So, Jesse, I have an idea. Now that it's shut down, you and I host Fox's New Year's Eve.

WATTERS: You think?

GUTFELD: Totally empty and we can just -- it would be great.

WATTERS: I was going to stay home and watch Don Lemon get his nipple pierced. Is that going to happen again or is it going to be a virtual nipple piercing?

MONTGOMERY: He's going to start to look like a pincushion.

GUTFELD: The producers are starting to get nervous. Luxury brand Gucci is going Green Acres. They're now selling denim overalls with a fake grass stain for an eye-popping $1,400.00. Dana, is this proof that fashion can sell you anything and call it good if you have enough idiots in the world?

PERINO: Yes, as I'm -- as I'm cleaning out my closet right now, I'm thinking of the same thing, like I don't even wear that. So, look if they want to spend their money on this, that's great. Just make sure they tip the delivery man.

GUTFELD: Interesting. Kennedy, grass stains. I could give you that for $50.00.

MONTGOMERY: What kind of grass, you heathen? This is what I would say.

Gucci, go ahead and send me a pair. I would wear them. I will -- I will test them out, and I will tell the folks exactly what I think of them.

You're welcome.

GUTFELD: Jesse, I believe these are overalls, which I always find clumsy unless you're working the farm.

WATTERS: Yes. These are for people that didn't get real grass stain growing up playing sports. Not like you, Greg.

GUTFELD: No, no, no.

WATTERS: No, not like you at all.

GUTFELD: No. I grew up on a farm. A lot of people don't know that. It was a special farm for special kids. Juan, is this just proof of the how pretentious the fashion industry is?

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't get a lot of the fashion stuff. I mean, I opened the Sunday magazines, and I'm like, who buy this? Who wears this stuff? I don't even see it. But I'll tell you what gets me about this. This is so ridiculous and stupid, although, I like overalls and sometimes wear them just for fun. But the idea that people walk around in torn jeans, that's how old I am, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I just look -- I think, wait a minute, you paid -- and by the way, those torn jeans aren't cheap.

GUTFELD: No, they're not.

WILLIAMS: They're expensive. So, I'm like you buy torn jeans. When I was a kid, that was not hip.

GUTFELD: Yes, holes cost money. Finally, Jesse bravely fought and won the war on Christmas. But now there's a new battle. the CDC advising against traditional trick or treating on Halloween this year. They say going door to door is too risky. Maybe right. Why not something like a T-shirt cannon where you fire the candy at the head of the child.

WATTERS: You could do that. You could do that. Just chuck some Milky Way's out the window.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: the way to get around it is you dress up as Dr. Anthony Fauci and then liberals have to open the door.

GUTFELD: Yes. Well, you know, it's obvious, Dana, that the kids are wearing masks already.

PERINO: Yes. That's what I was thinking last night. I mean, it's ready-made for COVID.

GUTFELD: This is the perfect COVID holiday.

PERINO: Yes. As long as you don't have the ones -- remember the -- did you ever have the ones from like Target where there's plastic and they had the elastic strap around the back in it?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That's -- those are hard to breathe in.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's the point. In fact, the CDC in this recommendation said you can't wear a mask with a COVID mask because it will make it harder to breathe.

PERINO: Well, I don't think you'll have to double mask.

WILLIAMS: That's what they were thinking. That's what some people thought I can --

GUTFELD: Double masker.

WATTERS: Juan did research on this segment today. Not the other one, this one.

GUTFELD: Kennedy, you know how people often do costumes based on events that happen in the year? What would you go -- like, it's 2020. What would you go as? Would you go to the COVID molecule? What would be the theme?

MONTGOMERY: I would -- I would go as Carole Baskin's husband covered in sardine oil.

PERINO: Too soon.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, that's gross. But having said that -- her second husband.

Having said that, my girls are not planning on trick or treating. They have made contingency plans that involve baking and the Twilight movies.

WATTERS: I think that sugar is probably worse for kids in the Coronavirus, you know what I mean?

GUTFELD: That might actually -- that's true.

WATTERS: That's not a scientific fact.

GUTFELD: No, I think that --

WATTERS: I'm just putting it out there.

GUTFELD: No, I need you to -- I need you to cut that and put that out on the blocks.

WATTERS: That's what they'll do. All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Dana Perino.

PERINO: OK, well, this is pretty exciting. So, while we're waiting for the debates to kick off, you can enter for a free chance to win $25,000 from our friends at Fox Bet. Now, this -- all you do is you download the Fox Bet app and you pick six possible outcomes, then you watch the debate with us on Fox News on September 29th to see how it all unfolds. It's free, easy, fun, and you may even win some cash. So, again, download the Fox Bet app now to get started. I know y'all like to gamble.

WATTERS: Wait, Fox is in the gambling business?

PERINO: Oh yes, Jesse.

GUTFELD: It's called betting.

WATTERS: Sorry.

PERINO: OK, now, I have this. I want you to meet Bruce the Bulldog. He's one of the biggest Lion King fans of all time, and he loves to watch it.

Now, this is a British pup, and the owner was amazed because when Bruce watches he gets so upset when anything bad happens. And he runs up to the T.V. and he grows up like a child to watch his movie. And he says it's not just cartoon, he actually even likes real lions that pop up on T.V. He's got a thing for the cats.

MONTGOMERY: Like Jasper and fish.

PERINO: Yes, True. True.

WILLIAMS: All right, Gregory.

GUTFELD: Perverted. OK, happy birthday, Lou Dobbs.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: 60 is always tough. All right, let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Greg was wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, it's a new little segment where I admit I was wrong. First, it should have been Captain Hook and not Dr. Hook in the -- in the D block.

But I'm going to admit, in these new segments, when I've been wrong, and I've always been saying for the last 20 years that the Red Hot Chili Peppers is the worst band in history. I hate -- I just hate them.

And then about three weeks ago, I was on the bike, and I heard that song that I liked and I go, oh my God, it's a Red Hot Chili Pepper song. It's Dani California. It's actually a really good song, so I was wrong. They're not the worst band. They're still not good --

PERINO: Who is now the worst band?

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: Who is now the worst band?

GUTFELD: Oh, it might be Maroon 5.

WATTERS: You're going to have to make another correction eventually. By the way, you stole that thing for me. I had Jesse's Correct the Record. And then, how did -- producers, how did he get the animation from?

GUTFELD: Because I commissioned -- I commissioned that before you did that.

WATTERS: You commissioned it? What are we, in like a statue business?

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes, you're up. You're up.

WATTERS: I'm up. All right, I'm going to steal something from you. Jesse's Robot News. Yet, I still don't get a fancy animation. How long do I have to work on the show for? All right, the Japanese build a social justice warrior robot. How do I know this is a left-wing robot? Well, you find out this way when they unveil the robot and the first thing the robot does is take a knee. It's a typical left-wing radical robot. The Japanese, of course, built the left-wing radical robot. And who else knows what it does?

It probably ballot harvests and does all kinds of boos to the president during funerals. So, there you have it. The Japanese strike again. What will they think of next?

WILLIAMS: Unbelievable. Unbelievable. I want to get in on that correcting Greg and Jesse. I'd have a lot of work. Anyway, fall as you know, started officially on Tuesday, so it's time for endless summer. Take a look at Nate Clark. He's just four and a surfing prodigy from Devon, England. He's been surfing since he was age two.

And during the coronavirus lockdown, he's been surfing every day, because his house is only five minutes from the beach. Nate's dad gives them a ride out to the big waves. But once he's out there, it's Nate who picks the wave and takes off on his own. Pretty cool for a four-year-old. His parents plan to enter him in competition as soon as he's age eligible. Oh my gosh.

You're up, Kennedy.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, he's going to get sponsored. What a ripper. All right, well, would you like to eat your own face? Natalie's Surfside said, yes, I would. So, she crafted a cake. She's one of those cake masters. She made a selfie cake. There she is. That is going to be an identical replica of her.

PERINO: Wow.

MONTGOMERY: There they are side by side with a giant slice taken out. We're told the sponge cake and buttercream frosting were delicious and that her face tastes great.

GUTFELD: It's great if you got confused at the party.

WATTERS: We made a Jesse face cake. Remember, Johnny dropped it right on its head.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes. But that's like a horror -- that's like a horror movie, Kennedy.

