Rep. Devin Nunes: We need FISA to protect America, but not at the expense of our liberty

If you are over the mass hysteria, if you're over politicizing and weaponizing the coronavirus, you are not alone. That's why tonight, we are focused on two major stories. First, we're going to call out anyone and everyone who's using this virus as a political weapon against the president.

It's sick, it's sad, but predictable. I'm sure in the end, the mob and the media -- well, they will be advancing their new conspiracy theory and their newest hoax. Probably, they will come up with, hypothetically, I'm just guessing, wouldn't shock me, President Trump, Putin, mad scientists of Russia and Ukraine are manufacturing the coronavirus on purpose so they can hurt innocent children and kill grandma and grandpa, before they throw them over a cliff, before they feed them dog food.

Look, it is time, in all seriousness, for simple, fundamental truths to protect our fellow Americans. That means Democrats. That means Republicans, liberals, conservatives and libertarians and everybody in between. Viruses do not have a political identity.

So, tonight, we will separate cold hard truth from what is the mob's latest, manufactured, irresponsible, over-the-top rhetoric. Our medical A- team and Dr. Oz tonight will explain.

Plus, coming up, we will show you how Democrats and the media now want you to ignore real concerns about quid pro quo Joe and his apparent and his increasing inability to complete thoughts and deliver a cogent speech. It is now serious campaign issue.

By the way, it was serious to Democrats when Ronald Reagan was running for re-election. We have the evidence.

But we start with the media mob's ongoing effort to now use a virus, an infectious disease, as a political weapon all to bludgeon President Trump yet again. I've said many times, if he cured cancer, they would likely want to impeach him for curing cancer.

Now, the coronavirus is a serious disease.

Now, should you and your family be concerned? Of course. You should be concerned about the flu. You should be concerned about a cold. You should be concerned about any health risk.

Should you be informed? Absolutely. Do we all need to take necessary precautionary steps? Yes, all of us.

But the coverage we are seeing from the media and the mob is beyond despicable and political.

For example, Sunday, you got Chucky Todd boasting the coronavirus, that could actually help President Trump like the Iran hostage situation hurt Jimmy Carter. "The Washington Post" editorial calling it, President Trump's Chernobyl.

And over there at state-run, conspiracy TV, MSDNC, poor liberal Morning Joe saying Trump's stupidity will cause Americans to die.

And meanwhile, Joyless Reid -- well, actually, telling her viewers that the children of Trump supporters were more likely to spread the coronavirus to other kids. Just made that up, I guess. That's what they do.

The lies, the conspiracy theories, the psychotic anti-Trump rage -- well, it's been nonstop. Sadly, this is all we've gotten for three-plus years. Take a look.

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": What is government really for? The government is there to protect you from terrorism, for a health thing -- just exactly this thing. This is exactly the function of government and our government is screwing up.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But this may be Donald Trump's Katrina. This is an event that could take down a president.

CHUCK TODD, MEET THE PRESS: What -- the Iran hostage crisis was the final year of Carter's presidency. Not his fault but it's a test in real-time.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: The president is doing nothing but playing in his political sandbox while this virus continues to spread silently across America.

HANNITY: All right. These people sound like they really care about the country, protecting human life or are they just looking for any and every way possible to bash President Trump?

Last week's "New York Times" editorial spelled it out pretty clearly. They named the coronavirus, the Trump virus, and they wrote, if you're feeling awful, you know who to blame. It's getting close to that lab conspiracy theory I was kind of joking about. That's how sick it is.

Now, this kind of coverage has serious ramifications why people panic. Chaos ensues. Recently, a group of shoppers caught on tape -- what were they doing? They will brawling. What were they brawling over? The last pack of toilet paper.

Now, we've also witnessed a recent market selloff, although today's drop likely had a lot more to do with an oil supply battle between the Russians and Saudis than anything corona-related but markets are skittish.

Let's cut through all the hysteria and all the B.S. Let's give you some simple truth and facts.

Here is the surgeon general of the United States of America. You don't believe Dr. Hannity? Let's listen to him. I'm not a doctor.

VICE ADM. JEROME ADAMS, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: People over the age of 60, they are much more likely to develop complications from the coronavirus and to be hospitalized from the coronavirus. The average age of death is age 80.

Now, what we also want communities to know is that if you are a child or young adult, you are much more -- you are more likely to die from the flu if you get it than you are to die from coronavirus. So there is something about being young that is protective. We want people to be reassured by that. We want people to know that we are really focusing in on those groups that are at highest risk for complications.

HANNITY: Now, just to recap, according to the surgeon general of the United States, people over 60, they are most at risk for corona-related complications or hospitalization. Now, the average age of mortality is 80. Young people, unlike H1N1, that tended to impact younger kids more than older people. But now, in this case, older people are much more likely to die from this -- or from regular flu actually than from coronavirus, believe it or not.

And, remember, despite early reports the likely mortality rate could be as low as 1 percent. Dr. Fauci was out there in the New England Journal in the first few hundred cases in China, he wrote, quote: There were no cases in children younger than the age of 15. Either children are less likely to become infected or their symptoms were so mild that their infection escaped detection.

By the way, as an older person, I'd rather it be on me. Let's be honest. Kids have their whole lives ahead of them.

And it's important to remember this administration took unprecedented steps on the coronavirus, seriously and a lot of criticism to boot. No president ever, except Donald Trump, ever acted faster, ever acted sooner, or have done more to stop the spread of an infectious disease.

Keep in mind, the virus was not officially detected and named until January 7th. WHO recognized it on December 30th of last year. That's pretty quick.

And then on January 31st, the president declared a public health emergency and he is the one that ordered the travel ban and quarantine, which we hadn't done in decades and, by the way, he did it against the advice of many, by the way, that were offering him advise out of an abundance of caution. That's the travel ban to China. That's when that began.

Three weeks later, quid pro quo Joe Biden and others called the president for doing in this ban was xenophobia, fake news CNN suggesting the president is stigmatizing people from other countries.

And for the better part of February, now, what were the Democrats doing? Oh, that's right. They hardly addressed the virus at all. They were too busy and too focused on impeaching the president over nothing.

Now, they seem more interested in scoring what is nothing but cheap political points than actually working with the administration to protect our American family. We ought to protect every American life here.

Today, the president asked for lawmakers to help with the payroll tax cut to ease corona-related economic concerns. That is really going to help and be impactful to small business, hourly wage earners around the country. Well, hopefully, Democrats will come to the table and do what's right for America. Will they alleviate the economic fallout of corona or will they do nothing to continue to use it as a political weapon, politicizing a disease?

Again, coronavirus is a serious matter. It's not the end of days. Sadly, pandemics, like this, happen more often than any of us would like. H1N1 worldwide killed over about half a million people according to estimates. The U.S. has the best doctors.

By the way, H1N1 we lost nearly 14,000 Americans. We have the best doctors. The best researchers, the best scientists anywhere in the world and the Trump administration will continue to aggressively stop the spread of this infectious disease.

We also forget people that get flu every year. Some years, tens of thousands of people died from the flu. Every year, people die from the flu. Now, should we be smart, wise, learn things, how to be neat, clean, not -- yes. Of course. Let's protect our families. But let's do it in a thoughtful way.

Here with more what you need to know about coronavirus, he is the host of "Dr. Oz's Show", the real Dr. Oz, the real Oz. He's the wizard of Oz and he is not behind the curtain, I'm kidding.

How are you, sir? Great to see you again.

DR. MEHMET OZ, MD, "THE DR. OZ SHOW" HOST: I'm doing very well. Thanks for having me on.

HANNITY: Look, you know and I know that we lose people to the flu every year. Some years, we lose a lot of people. H1N1 impacted young kids. That was scary. We didn't declare a national emergency there for six weeks.

The president acted in record time. Travel ban in three weeks. And then, of course, he had the quarantines.

Now, with that said, tell me if I am wrong on any fact here -- is it true that this virus if you don't have underlying health issues and you don't have a compromised immune system, and you're not above 60, the odds of you dying are dramatically like negligible? Is that -- is that a true statement?

OZ: Well, I think the risk of dying is unclear just because we haven't been able to study it in this country. What we do know is that in China, it was a problem. But we've also learned, I just got this data before walking at here to do your show, from the Korean CDC that the mortality numbers in young otherwise healthy people is very similar to what the traditional every year seasonal flu virus is.

So we have lost already 20,000, 30,000 people. It's hard to tell sometimes because people die from related causes from the flu. And so, if you are equating to that and young age groups, certainly, it's comparable and if you haven't gotten the flu shot then you shouldn't be that worried about this either.

But you pointed out something earlier I want to highlight. You are a student of human motivation, what is it that is scaring people? I think deep in our psyche, there is this fear about viruses and things we don't see because human species has been attacked by viruses and bacteria for all of known history. So people inclined to worry about it and then if you feed that concern -- that potential hysteria like data we had from the Chinese CDC with 3.5 mortality rate, which is still what the World Health Organization is reporting concerning the mortality figure, then, of course, you're going to get worried.

To your point, once you're over the age 60 and a surgeon general is coming on my show tomorrow for a broader discussion. But once you get over the age of 60, the numbers do increase a bit. You still pretty well off if you don't have chronic illness like cardiovascular disease --

HANNITY: Yes.

OZ: -- if you don't have an issue with diabetes or cancer or pulmonary problems. And certainly, if you're smoking, this is a good excuse to stop.

HANNITY: All right. So, compromised immune systems, that certainly is a big factor. Age seems to be a big factor. I might be reading different numbers than you are in South Korea. I would rather not split hairs here.

But I want to make sure Americans are safe. The vast overwhelming majority of people even if they were to contract this virus will end up being fine. We've got to be really concerned about the elderly. We've got to really be concerned apparently people with high blood pressure that are elderly and people with compromised immune systems. And then short of that, your advice would be, I'm sure, take all the precautions, use the Purell.

OZ: Well, here, I made this one sheet which yours viewers have. I saw it on the FOXNews.com site.

HANNITY: Go ahead, yes.

OZ: This is one sheet. It's my effort to make it simple. And here's what we said.

We are a can do people. Americans mobilize, right? We've done it for wars. We've done it for crises. We're good at that. We need clear direction to what we can do for ourselves. We are not sitting around trying to figure out what's next.

And the one sheet works through the things you pointed out. I put some ideas around potential foods you might want to eat, some ideas around hygiene, basic sort of cutting through a lot of the ideas. The best concepts that I've been told by experts who've come on the show and share them with me, to make it upper easy for folks to take charge of their health.

In the meantime, I agree with you. We've got the best docs around. We're mobilizing folks. Seema Verma I spoke with today, the head of CMS, the government is moving aggressively to provide more of their testing kits, for more ventilators, more ICU beds.

But if you get this virus and it's a virus that is so contagious, that there's good chance most people will either get the vaccine or get the virus. It's not going to kill you but you're going to get touched by it. We want to be smart about trying to reduce our chance of contaminating others. If we do it together, we'll be fine.

HANNITY: And viruses, the last time I checked are neither Republican or conservative. I'm just checking, right? You're sure about that, Doctor? You went to medical school. You have been doing this for a lot of years. Are you sure?

OZ: A hundred percent positive. It's apolitical. It's an American problem, it's a human problem.

HANNITY: Let me tell you something, we want our American families. I have to say, I want to cure cancer, Dr. Oz. I hope one day, we find a cure for cancer. We've gotten so far so fast.

Look at Hodgkin's disease 30 years ago. I lost a cousin. He'd likely live today.

All right. Thank you, Dr. Oz. Appreciate it.

Now, tonight, which is 239 days until you have a chance once again to shock the world. You're the ultimate jury. It is important that we vet the Democratic Party's frontrunner.

Now, we will know a lot more tomorrow night. Our coverage begins usual time 9:00 Eastern, six big primaries right here on this show. Big race tomorrow to watch in Michigan where it looks like quid pro quo has racked up a lead there. He's racking up endorsements as well, picking up steam in the polls.

But there are serious glaring questions that, yes, Democrats and the media look at when Ronald Reagan was running for president that need to be addressed here.

First and foremost, does quid pro quo Joe have the stamina, the strength and the focus and alertness to be president? It is now a legitimate concern.

The president of the United States must be able to endure the single hardest most grueling job on earth 24 hours a day, four years. Presidents, yes, they play golf. They go fishing. They do what they do. But they rarely get a day off.

Over the weekend, Biden could not even, well, make it through a seven- minute speech. That's how short now his staff has cut down his rallies, seven minutes. We can't test (INAUDIBLE) here.

Anyway, several moments, utter confusion. Take a look.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Turn this primary from a campaign that's about negative attacks and one about what we're for because we cannot get reelected -- cannot win this re-election -- excuse me, we can only reelect Donald Trump if, in fact, we get engaged in this circular firing squad here.

HANNITY: At one point, Biden even struggled with his own name. Some days, he forgets the day. Some days, he forgets the state he is in. Sometimes, he forgets his own name.

BDEN: So, folks, you want to nominate a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obiden-Bama Democrat. Join us.

HANNITY: An Obiden-Bama Democrat -- it speaks volumes, he's only doing seven-minute appearances now.

If this was an isolated incident, of course, it would be easy to write this off as a normal campaign gaffe. But it's not isolated incident. It's a long pattern and it seems to be accelerating and getting worse and the confusion seems to be increasing.

Just today, he mistakenly said Democrats, they need to win back the House. You probably already know at home, they have the House for 250, Alex. Take a look.

BIDEN: I hope you will all join us. Together I think we can win back the House. We're going to keep the House, increase it, and flip Senate. We talked about that.

HANNITY: What is -- they have the House, Speaker Pelosi.

Now, I don't know Biden. I'm not going to pretend to be a doctor on air. But what we are witnessing is concerning and, by the way, it is sad.

Look at your screen, if Biden ever had a fast ball I will say it's gone. Clearly struggling with what is an intense campaign.

These campaigns are hard. I have been out on the road myself. It's a grind. These are just a few of the examples from the past few weeks still top Democrats, they are trying to act like it doesn't exist, lining up behind quid pro quo Joe to take on President Trump.

But it wasn't so long ago, many of these same Democrats were actually questioning Biden's fitness for office, including New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. Over the weekend, he endorsed quid pro quo Joe. But after -- remember after the debate in September, this is what Booker had to say about Biden's ability to serve -- interesting turn around. Take a look.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: There are definitely moments when you listen to Joe Biden and you just wonder but I don't know -- look,.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Senator, are you saying he is too old to be president?

BOOKER: No, I'm definitely not saying that because I've listened to Joe Biden over the years and often felt like there were times that he is going on or meandering in his -- in his speech. Look --

HANNITY: And Cory Booker was not alone. Many in the mob and the media, they actually chimed in as well, although they're trying to forget they did. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is not that good at this. I mean, he is clearly not that strong a candidate thinking on his feet.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Obama warned Biden's aides to make sure Biden didn't embarrass himself.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is Joe Biden too old to be president? Has he lost his step? Is he -- is he too shaky? That is an actual conversation that is happening.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Talk to any Democrat, there are questions, does Joe Biden have what it takes? Whether that's an age question? Whether that's a discipline question? Whether that's a focus question? There are questions about Joe Biden.

HANNITY: And Bolshevik Bernie's campaign also attacks Biden's stamina, claiming -- well, he wants the next scheduled debate to be seated instead of standing.

But because Biden is the Democratic Party frontrunner, they are trying to sweep all of this under the rug. Some are even claiming that you're not allowed to even question Biden's fitness for office the way they did Reagan, which brings to us a quick Hannity history lesson tonight.

Biden is not the only presidential candidate to face questions about his mental acuity. 1984, well, many in the mob and the media then openly questioning Ronald Reagan's mental fitness for office. Judy Woodruff reporting that Reagan, quote, seemed less alert and less in control of the subject matter. "Houston Chronicle" writing that a press conference was a critical look at Ronald Reagan's mental acuity. "Wall Street Journal" wondering if the president was showing his age.

And, of course, Reagan ultimately received another term as destroying Mondale in debate number two when he promised not to use my opponent's youth and inexperience against him in this campaign.

As can you see, critical questions about a presidential candidate's ability to serve are not out of bounds. Now, sort of like know these truths to be self-evident all men and women are created -- by the thing, you know, the thing. The thing.

Joining us with more, Fox News contributor, former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, and FOX News contributor Katie Pavlich.

Katie, the thing would be God, our creator of everything. That's the thing he forgot about the thing.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Sean, this reminds me of when Hillary Clinton had that medical situation when she collapsed on 9/11 in New York City. We were supposed to ignore it as if it wasn't some kind of big concern for the biggest job in the world.

You know, Joe Biden has clearly made some misstatements on the campaign trail. Just two weeks ago on "FOX News Sunday", he had a lengthy interview with Chris Wallace and at the end of the interview called him Chuck and then said that he doesn't understand how people do early mornings.

So, there are serious questions about his ability to keep up on the campaign trail. I think President Trump is probably pretty happy about this looking like it's going to be his eventual opponent because President Trump has been campaigning for over a year now. He loves doing it. He has a lot of energy. And he is efficient when it comes to getting -- to running the White House at the same time as being able to go out and campaign for re- election.

HANNITY: You know, Sarah, one thing I will say, I may surprise people. Bolshevik Bernie, he doesn't seem like -- he has had a heart attack. And, by the way, I don't even -- with all the modern medicine treatment technology, stenting, bypass, everything in between, the guy -- he's got a lot of Bolshevik energy in there. He doesn't seem to be struggling on the campaign trail and he's a year older than quid pro quo.

SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Certainly has the energy but not the ideas.

One of the things I feel like is lost, anybody that has been watching Joe Biden on the campaign trail or the debate stage knows he is a terrible candidate. But, let's not forget that anybody who is also paying attention knows that his extremely liberal policy ideas would make him an even worse president. He's a bad candidate. He would be even worse as president of this country.

He is supporting taxpayer funded abortion, free healthcare for illegals, the Green New Deal, which would be disastrous for the American economy and American jobs. He is not a moderate that they're claiming to be. His policy positions are liberal and he would be a terrible president for so many reasons just like Bernie Sanders would be terrible.

And I think the president, whether it's Bernie or Biden, he's in good shape going up against either one of these two guys.

HANNITY: Look at the position on, OK, healthcare, Katie for illegal immigrants, open borders, their radical position on the Second Amendment, their radical position on guns and -- oh, Green New Deal, less oil and gas, the lifeblood of our economy. First time in 75 years where energy independent, we'll go back on that? What? We're going back to driving mullahs in Iran? We're going to go back to, what, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty and the lowest labor participation rate since the 1970s? We are going to go back to that?

He's got a record. And Burisma, by the way, Katie, is not going away either.

PAVLICH: No, it certainly is not going away. That can of worms hasn't even been completely open yet.

But, yes, Joe Biden has admitted that he wants to raise taxes. He wants to repeal the Trump tax cuts which for good for the vast majority of Americans, especially in the middle class in this country. He's put Beto O'Rourke in charge or Beto O'Rourke in charge of gun control policy, which that means gun confiscation, which is completely unconstitutional.

And if everybody believes in the Democratic Party that somehow Joe Biden is going to swing the party back to the middle from the left, they're completely against what the reality of the situation is in that party. Joe Biden is going to get eaten alive by the left wing of the party. The AOCs, Ilhan Omars, Nancy Pelosi couldn't even handle keeping them together in the house which led them down this road of impeachment of president Trump.

Not to mention Joe Biden who can't even stand up to these ideas and put forward his own platform when it comes to being out on the campaign trail in a real moderate way. His policies are very far left. And, yet, we're stuck with this talking point that he is somehow the normal one who everybody should be voting for.

HANNITY: And look at -- Sarah Sanders, you've been around President Trump. I have been around President Trump. You know, he's got the energy of like 10 40-year-olds.

SANDERS: You know, he has more -- I'm under 40 I'm proud to say. And Donald Trump had more energy than me every single day that I worked for him --

HANNITY: By the way, I have the story I can tell.

SANDERS: -- that to the point, it's almost embarrassing how many circles he ran around the rest of us.

HANNITY: He goes, I go home on this trip -- I was talking to him. He was leaving Vietnam and I just had this interview with him, yes, and everybody is going to be sleeping. I'm only one going to stay up. He goes, they are all laying out on Air Force One. True story.

All right. Thank you both.

When we come back, it doesn't appear Congress has enough votes to renew FISA. I say good.

Unless you can stop the weapons weaponization of tools of intelligence and use it against the American people, it has to stop. You can't allow this to happen. Come up with a better plan.

Also, the 21 words that our friend John Solomon talks about changed the world with FISA court. Christopher Steele refuses to cooperate with the Durham probe.

I say, extradite him. He can leave Assange. I'll take Steele.

HANNITY: All right. Key provisions of FISA set to expire now in days. GOP lawmakers, they are making it clear, unless major, major reforms are met to prevent future surveillance abuse of these spying tools will not be renewed, especially as the deep state remains defiant. There's Christopher Steele, there's a guy I want extradited.

Forget Julian Assange he is part of a media group I don't think you are going to win that case, in my own opinion. It's called the Pentagon papers, freedom of the press.

Anyway, it was that guy's dirty Russian dossier that was used as the bulk of the information in the FISA application that illegally spied on and took away the civil liberties and constitutional rights of Carter Page to spy on a candidate he hated, to spy on a transition team he hated and a president he hated. Now, he recently told an audience at oxford that he will not cooperate with the Durham probe. Fine, let's extradite him. Assange can stay.

The good news is we are inching closer and closer to truth and justice because the as Solomon points out, scathing rebuke of FBI agents involved in the Page warrant by a federal judge just last week -- look at this -- 21 words uttered by FISA court that change the Russia collusion case forever, effectively barring those agents from appearing in front of a court.

Here with reaction, Republican Congressman Devin Nunes, FOX News contributor, Sara Carter, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

All right. I want to get to the bottom of this. These 21 words are dead on accurate, Devin Nunes. This makes all the difference in the world. Finally, finally, the FISA court gets to be heard from.

Do -- would you get to bring them before your committee?

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Well, we don't get to bring the court before our committee, Sean, but it's really too little, too late. I'm glad that the new justice there is actually taking some action. But like you said in the monologue, the Congress really has to open up all of FISA. It has to be looked at.

Tonight, just got out about an hour and a half meeting with Attorney General Barr. He's got some great ideas. We still are suspect that the Democrats who control the House are actually going to allow us to get the reforms we need because, look, at the end of the day, we need FISA to protect this country, but not if it comes at the sake of our liberties that we would have to give up. And that's really what we're -- what we're dealing with right now.

HANNITY: The 21 words, Gregg Jarrett, I'll read them to you. There is thus little doubt the government breached its duty of candor to the court with respect to those applications.

Let me interpret it and put it in Hannity speak, because we know they were warned numerous times -- premeditated on the FISA court to take away one American's constitutional rights and spy on a president. It sounds like the FISA court either watches this show or they read the inspector general report that vindicated all four of us.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: It took 21 words from a judge to essentially say, hey, they lied to us. Americans have lost faith in the FISA court because they have lost faith in the FBI and the Department of Justice to tell the truth, to present honest evidence. And instead, in this particular case, they presented 51 lies, deceptions, omissions, the concealing of evidence and, as you point out fraud.

And the reforms I've seen so far suggested by the independent monitor and endorsed by the FISA court isn't nothing but pretend reforms. These are things that the Department of Justice and the FBI is supposed to do under the law.

So, in my judgment, the only solution is to abolish FISA or adopt what Senator Rand Paul is advocating and that is no more FISA spying on Americans. In other words, put "foreign" back into the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

HANNITY: I -- if we don't do it right, I can't support it. And we need FISA. This is an evil, dangerous world.

Sara Carter, main question I get everywhere I go -- are these people going to be held accountable? The court is absolutely seeing everything we reported. It took us three years to get there. Devin told us the truth while the congenital liar lied.

Will we get justice?

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, Sean, it's absolutely imperative that there's justice. Otherwise, there is a two-tiered justice system in the United States and the American people can clearly see that.

And as far as FISA reform, I agree completely with Gregg Jarrett on this. The changes have to come through Title 1 and that's electronic surveillance of American citizens on U.S. soil. And we can't allow what happened to Carter Page to happen to anybody else because that's a violation of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.

It's completely unacceptable. It's wrong. And unless they can make severe changes, like he said, maybe what Rand Paul says is true. Take it back to foreign, let's deal with that, and abolish the system the way we know it and maybe rebuild it differently.

We shouldn't trust that they're going to do their job.

HANNITY: Oh, well --

CARTER: And this is what's really frightening here because we don't know all the facts.

HANNITY: Devin, let me go back to you. We know we are spending time to get Julian Assange. OK, WikiLeaks, I interviewed Assange about this topic, asked him tough questions. Did you get it from Russia? Did you get it from Russia? Did you get -- asked him 10 different ways.

Whether you believe him or not, WikiLeaks never been wrong on what they printed. We may not like how they get it, but we do have a First Amendment, freedom of the press, and we also have something called the Pentagon Papers. The guy I want extradited is Christopher Steele. Why aren't we going after him?

NUNES: So, remember -- well, I think -- I think he should be extradited if Durham is in fact. Look, we're only relying on what Steele is saying publicly. So, we don't really know what the truth is there.

But remember this, you have Steele over in the U.K. talking about a dossier that he didn't even write. Let that sink in for a second.

So, remember, this was written mostly by Fusion GPS. We know that because of the Lee Smith's investigative work that he wrote about in "The Plot Against the President".

HANNITY: He had an agenda. Kathleen Kavalec noted his agenda. He put out lies that impacted our election.

And I want America to know one last thing -- Devin Nunes, the guy over there, right side of the screen, Devin Nunes is the guy that told us the truth. Devin Nunes warned us in 2014 the Russians were trying to interfere in the 2016 election. Nobody listened to Devin Nunes.

You were right then. We're right today. Thank you all.

NUNES: You're very kind. Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: When we come back, coronavirus, that scare is making the markets nervous and frazzled. Melissa Francis is here to explain why she thinks the panic is overdone and it might have a lot more to do with oil and Russia and the Saudis.

Also, Congressman Doug Collins, one of few congressmen, Senator Cruz among them, that are quarantined tonight. He will join us on the phone to update his condition and more as we continue busy breaking news night -- 239 days, you are the ultimate jury. You can shock the world again.

What are you going to do? It's called freedom. I hope you use it.

HANNITY: All right. Now an oil price fight between Russia, hostile regime of Putin and the Saudis, along with uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus, it spooked the ever so jittery stock market again today. The Dow plummeting over 2,000.

But the president is taking bold action today, in a press conference proposing a payroll tax cut and relief for hourly workers, for small businesses that might be impacted by corona, which I would argue would likely have a positive impact on the markets. We shall see tomorrow.

Joining us now with reaction, the host of "After the Bell", FOX Business Network, also co-host of "Outnumbered" here on the FOX News Channel. They never invite me on that show. I have never been invited on that show.

MELISSA FRANCIS, CO-HOST, "OUTNUMBERED": I'm officially inviting you on that show. We would love to have you on the show.

HANNITY: I'm only kidding.

FRANCIS: And now, you're stuck because you said it.

HANNITY: No, Brian Kilmeade goes on the show every other day, but I mean, you know? It's a great show, by the way.

FRANCIS: Thank you.

HANNITY: Congratulations on both of your shows success. I have to do this thing called "The Sean Hannity Radio Show". It's hard.

FRANCIS: Yes.

HANNITY: But that's the only reason.

But serious question -- so, we watched the markets today, but we also see this prize price fight. What -- I don't remember oil dropping 25 percent the day before.

FRANCIS: Yes. They have gone to the mattresses. Saudi Arabia and Russia are trying to fight each other to the bottom to see who can withstand lower prices longer.

Here's what's really is going -- when you look at the volatility in the stock market. It's not about the coronavirus any more. They are trying to figure out all traders everywhere, are we headed into a recession? Low oil prices can indicate or can even cause a recession. That's what's going on.

But, Sean, this is what's really important. We've never had a team in the White House -- you can love the president. You can hate him. We have never had a president and Larry Kudlow and Steve Mnuchin and folks in there who know more about a balance sheet, about credit, about how to help businesses as they are slowing down and about what to do for households.

These are people who understand credits and understand money. Tomorrow, they're going to talk about a payroll tax supporting small businesses. A number of different targeted measures.

HANNITY: A tax cut.

FRANCIS: This isn't Congress randomly spraying the globe with a fire hose full of money and no direction. This is very targeted and specific.

So, I would say, we are in better hands than we have been before. In the meantime do not sell your stocks on the way down like an idiot. Instead, refi something.

There's cheap money out there. Refi your mortgage, refi your student debt. Take advantage of low interest rates. But don't cash out at the bottom.

HANNITY: What is the 30 year? Melissa, what is a 30-year?

(CROSSTALK)

FRANCIS: It's free. It's basically free right now.

HANNITY: I'd say free money. What is a 30-year average fixed rate mortgage?

FRANCIS: I couldn't tell you overnight. Mine is connected to Libor. But I don't want to bore with all these intricacies.

HANNITY: About --

FRANCIS: But basically, you don't even borrow money, Sean. What are you talking about? You're not -- you have money just laying around on the ground.

HANNITY: Oh --

FRANCIS: If it pulled out in the studio, we would see piles of money everywhere.

But for everyone else out there, you can refi --

HANNITY: It's hard, it's hard.

FRANCIS: -- anything cheap right now, that's the move. And trust the administration. They know what they're doing on money.

HANNITY: I'm not a big market guy. I don't like the market. I like something I can feel and touch, bricks and mortar. My own personal tastes.

FRANCIS: Cash.

HANNITY: But right now, it is a good time to refinance something if you have it.

FRANCIS: Yes.

HANNITY: Rates are low. We may never see these numbers again.

Melissa Francis, thank you.

FRANCIS: My pleasure.

HANNITY: Appreciate it.

All right. Over the weekend, we learned that a man who has coronavirus, in fact, attended CPAC, the one year I didn't attend -- oh, except I did go there to interview Vice President Pence. Several Republican lawmakers decided to self-quarantine, apparently, they might have had impact with the patient.

Congressman Doug Collins is one of them and now joins us live on the phone from his home.

He's really not sick at all. He's using this as a vacation time. No.

Welcome back, Congressman. First of all, I hope you're feeling well. I heard you are well.

I wrote Senator Cruz today. He's doing well. Mark Meadows told me he's fine.

And we certainly understand Matt Gaetz, I don't know, he was wearing a gas mask last time I saw him on Twitter.

But in all seriousness, I think we got to be very real with the American people. I don't like how we are scaring people unnecessarily. And that is that unless you have a comp -- an immune system that's compromised and you are older, and you have other underlying health issues, you are not going to die 99 percent from this virus, correct?

REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA) (via telephone): That's correct, Sean. It's good to be with you again.

HANNITY: All right. So that's the point. I mean, scaring the living hell out of people and I see it again. It's like oh, let's let bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.

COLLINS: Yes, and I think what we're looking at here, though, Sean, is something that the American people needed to talk about. It's what (INAUDIBLE) myself and others are following the guidelines that the administration has put out, and we're making sure that people know that just like coming in contact with someone doesn't necessarily mean you get it.

It's also just like coming up with the comments that you always had, you do the proper procedures. You wash your hands. You stay away from people if you're sick.

If you get sick, go to the doctor. The administration has done a wonderful job -- if you need a test, the Trump administration has made sure that doctors can give tests to those who need them.

I have not had a test. I'm passed the incubation period. But we're wanting (ph) to make sure that when people follow the rules, when they follow what is out there, there's no need for panic. There's no need for what we're seeing and there just needs to be a calm assertiveness that you do what is right and things will -- and this virus can be contained in a way it has. It's going to still continue to grow, but we are not going to see it in ways of fear.

And I think that's one of the reasons why I'm wanting, you know, to talk to you tonight and also say, look, I may be healthy. I'm going to be and I will be out of this in a few days.

HANNITY: It's fascinating, though, the political side of this no president ever acted faster. He put in and got criticized by Biden, by fake news CNN. Why? Because in three weeks from the day we identified the virus, he put a travel ban in effect, and then quarantined people. He hadn't done that in decades, and he still can't win with the mob and the media or the Democratic Party.

COLLINS: No, he's not going to win. Look, Sean, we've been -- look, I want (ph) everything else to you that I've been talking about for years, they're not going to -- will let him win on anything because they don't like the man, they hate the fact that he's president, they hate the fact that the country is doing well.

And I think, look, even the other day, we found out that the CDC on the day that China actually said they may have a new corona strain, the CDC began to kick into action that day.

HANNITY: Right.

COLLINS: So, this false narrative that the Democrats and the mainstream media are kicking around out there is simply a way, unfortunately, to try to get back at -- to make some doubt in the minds of people that the president is not doing his job. He's been doing his job from day one, and I think that's what we just need to make people concentrate on because when you concentrate on the truth and the facts, fear does not exist.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Congressman. Wait -- can't wait to have you back.

If you do have an elderly family member that maybe has gone through chemotherapy, has a compromised immune system in any way, underlying health issues take extra, extra, extra caution. Almost treat them like quarantine, be very careful. We'll get through this together.

Coming up, Biden family corruption team, the mob of the Bidens, running deeper than we first thought. Now, Joe's brother facing fraud allegations. That story next, as we continue.

HANNITY: Cloud of corruption hanging over Biden mob inc. That's even darker tonight.

According to a brand new report from "Politico", Joe's brother whose name is James allegedly defrauded multiple medical service firms, claiming that his last name could deliver not just political clout but even an influx of cash.

But, of course, using their last name to infiltrate and profit off the Washington swamp is nothing new for the Bidens like zero experience Hunter. His legal problems, they continue to worsen tonight as well. In a brand new trial motion, he is being accused of willfully defying a court order by failing to turn over key financial documents in his ongoing paternity case.

Joining us now with reaction, Republican Congressman Andy Biggs, along with "FOX and Friends" weekend co-host author of the new book -- look at this guy with all the tattoos. How many tattoos -- we, the people, the American flag, guns, you know, freedom and fun.

I love you, Hegseth. That's what I love about you.

PETE HEGSETH, CO-HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND": That's what it's all about, that's what it is all about, Sean.

HANNITY: I'm such a baby, I'm not getting the tat -- I bet it hurts. I'm not looking for extra pain.

HEGSETH: It's not too bad. It's not too bad.

HANNITY: I had pain day in martial arts, that's enough.

All right, serious question to all of this. We have a Ukraine investigation going on, Andy Biggs, in Ukraine. We got Ron Johnson -- he has an investigation. The media mob would like to ignore that. They'd like to ignore Biden Obama's terrible foreign policy record, Iran, and their economic record.

They like to ignore that Joe has lost a fast ball, a slow ball, and any ball if he ever had any ball. Just because they wish it to go away, it's not going away.

REP. ANDY BIGGS (R-AZ): No, it's not going to go away. They've acted like some kind of aristocracy or some kind of mob where they've tried to capitalize on the power of the vice -- former vice president, Joe Biden. And it's coming home to roost but they continue to defy it and where is the media outrage? That is the part that just blows my mind.

And the American people that I talk to, they are fed up with this two- tiered justice system where people like Hunter Biden is going to defy court orders and James Biden is going to be hauled into court because of allegations of fraud. And we haven't seen anything happen to these folks.

HANNITY: You know, Pete, by the way, seriously, I have been reading the book. It's an awesome book. I urge everyone to get it.

HEGSETH: I appreciate it.

HANNITY: I like to kid Pete about his tattoos. But he served our country. And we always thank you for that.

HEGSETH: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: And what you did for Eddie Gallagher was amazing, too.

All right. So, you look at this, you see all the corruption. If this was Donald Trump, what would be happening?

HEGSETH: Oh, my goodness, it'd be entirely different story. Listen, the Trumps got rich and then they decided because they saw where the country was to get involved. The Bidens got involved in politics and realized it was great opportunity to get rich.

James Biden was involved in these international healthcare issues. He said, I can get you money for the Middle East because my name is Biden. Frank Biden had the same thing, real estate, I can get you access. You'll get better real estate deals.

Hunter Biden, he doesn't want to give up his tax records now. Why? Well, because they might reveal something tenuous about his father who is running for president.

HANNITY: Yes.

HEGSETH: Listen, it all stinks, Sean, and without you, without you and this network, no one would get to the bottom of it because the Democrat media protects them.

HANNITY: They're the mob.

HEGSETH: Yes.

HANNITY: And you got two mobs here simultaneously -- the Biden mob family and the media mob.

All right, congrats on the book. Congressman, thank you.

When we come back, Republicans, they are pushing forward. They are going after Chucky Schumer. We'll explain, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Chucky Schumer threatened Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh last week. Now, Republicans want him to be held accountable.

Trace Gallagher live tonight in our West Coast newsroom.

Trace, what's the latest?

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And, Sean, even with the primaries and coronavirus dominating headlines, Chuck Schumer is getting major pushback for those alleged threats to Supreme Court justices. It drew a rare rebuke from Chief Justice John Roberts who called the comments dangerous. Liberal Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said the comments were inexcusable, and liberal CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin called them a physical threat.

Now, Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a resolution signed by a dozen conservative lawmakers for Schumer to be censured, meaning consequences very much still on the table for Schumer -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Trace Gallagher, thanks for that report and that update.

