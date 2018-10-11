Rep. Devin Nunes: Rod Rosenstein owes us answers

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," October 10, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: A lot of breaking news. Welcome to "Hannity."

At this hour, Hurricane Michael is wreaking havoc over the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and Alabama. This is now the strongest storm to hit the mainland U.S. since 1969.

Now, coming up, we're going to have full hurricane coverage. But first, with just 27 days to go until the all-important midterm elections, the most important in our lifetime, we're going to break down exactly what is at stake tonight.

Now, in the wake of Judge Kavanaugh's historic confirmation, where the far- left mob -- and it is a mob in many cases -- they're more petulant than ever. And tonight, they're being spurred on by some very despicable comments, Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton, Cory Booker and, of course, Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

In moments, we're going to show you how Democrats are literally trying to bludgeon, bully and smear their way to victory in November.

Plus, we have a very important warning from Senator Rand Paul. We should all heed this warning. We're going to tell you how the fragile word police over at fake news CNN are stopping anyone from using the word "mob" to describe angry mobs of protesters confronting Republicans all over the country.

And we'll also roll out ten more House races. This will decide in 27 days the balance of power in Washington. You have the power to shock the world again in 27 short days. America tonight needs you.

All right. Sit tight, buckle up, it's time for our breaking news opening monologue.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: All right. Just moments ago, President Trump wrapped up a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he had this to say about the impending midterm elections and so much more.

Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You now have a champion fighting for you in the White House, but I need your help this Election Day, November 6th, to stop the radical Democrat mob from trying to take it away and they're going to try and take it away. They're going to try and take it away.

(CHEERS)

I need you to show up at the polls to continue this incredible movement, like the country has never seen before, like probably very few countries frankly have ever seen before. The only reason to vote Democrat is if you are tired of winning, then you should vote Democrat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Tonight, the modern Democratic Party, the left wing in this country, is in a very sad and frankly alarming state. Night after night, right here on this program, we have documented their hard left turn.

And with very few exceptions, the party is now devoid of any moderation, any moderates. No diversity of thought, no ideological differences. Everybody else that thinks differently, they're vilified. They offer no solutions to help the forgotten men and women in this country and solve our problems.

Now, they call those who disagree with them evil. They have ginned up hatred and fear all across the country. And now, many top Democratic leaders, they're going further, urging supporters to take vengeance against those that dare to disagree with them.

This includes the former Attorney General Eric Holder. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: Michelle Obama, I love her. You know, she and my wife like really tight, which always scares me and Barack.

But Michelle always says that, you know, when they go low, we go high. No, no. When they go low, we kick them.

(APPLAUSE)

HOLDER: That's what -- that's what this new Democratic Party is about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We kick them. Really? This is the top cop under Barack Obama from hope and change to kick them on the ground. Of course, Holder is not alone. That kind of despicable disgusting rhetoric has been echoed by so many top Democrats.

Watch for yourself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about. That's why I believe if we are fortunate enough to win back the House and/or the Senate, that's when civility can start again.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: That you see anybody from that cabinet, in a restaurant, in a department store, in a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcomed anymore, anywhere.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J.: Please don't just come here today and then go home, go to the Hill today. Get up and please, get up in the face of some Congress people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You know with rhetoric like that, is it any surprise that Republicans across the country have been literally harassed by angry mobs, left-wing activists? Just a few days ago, we witnessed members of Congress getting shouted down on Capitol Hill, harassed in elevators, stalked in airports, run out of it restaurants. And even one instance where a Republican congressman was assaulted inside his own office after a hoarder of protesters kicked in his door. In Portland, Oregon, far-left activist blocking traffic, assaulting commuters.

Meanwhile, you have Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen, Senator Ted Cruz, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, all recent targets of the far-left mob.

But over at fake news CNN, their word police -- well, they've taken over, believe it or not, some of their hosts are actually shaming guests for using the proper term, which is mob. Would they want their liberal friends run out of restaurants like Sarah Sanders, Pam Bondi, Secretary Nielsen?

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you see people like Ted Cruz getting chased out of restaurants by a mob --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, you're not going to use the mob word here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, it's totally a mob. It is without a doubt. There's no other word for it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A mob, stop, stop.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is mob behavior.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Matt, everybody, stop, everybody, stop. Matt, we already did that. We already said they weren't mobs. No, it's not mob- like behavior.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, it is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's people who are upset and they're angry with the way the way the country is going and the policies that these people --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, so they're just --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you let me finish, Matt, please before you jump in? OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, the left-wing media, fake news CNN, they're asking you not to believe your lying eyes. You the American people, of course, you know better. Your head is not buried in the ground like theirs and you know a mob when you see one.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

HANNITY: That's a mob.

Now, Congresswoman Maxine Waters who called on the mob to harass conservatives at gas stations and grocery stores et cetera, she's actually now audaciously blaming President Trump, of course. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATERS: We cannot allow Donald Trump and anybody else to take protests away from us and to deem it to be violent and to try and make us look like a mob. They're trying to change the description of protests and call it a mob. Well, this president is the poster boy for what a mob protester looks like. He is a matter of fact he's the one who has been violent in his speech. This country is past due for the kind of protests that we have seen women do in the last few days.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now to think that Congresswoman Maxine Waters could be a committee chairman if Democrats take back the House in 27 days? That brand of vitriol, that could have real consequences.

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, he issued this urgent warning earlier. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY.: When Democrats they get up in their face they need to realize that there are a lot of unstable people out there. There are people with anger issues. There are people that are prone to violence. They might even live next door to you, you don't know where these people are.

But what we shouldn't do is incite people to violence. The problem is, is rational people might back down. But what's going to happen when the guy comes with a gun to a rally, or comes with a knife to a rally, there is going to be an assassination if this doesn't ratchet down. And I think the other side needs to really calm the rhetoric down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Remember, Senator Paul was attacked in his home. He was a senator. His private information was doc's by far left activists. Senator Paul's wife Kelly now sleeping with a loaded gun by her bed and sadly, many Republicans private contact information, that is being made publicly available by extreme left-wing radicals. In fact, one former Democratic intern was recently arrested for publicly outing the personal information of at least one Republican member of Congress.

So, with 27 days to go until this, the most important midterm legend or a lifetime, you the American people have a real choice tonight. Will you reward the tactics of the left-wing mob? Will you support candidates who actually abandon due process, the Constitution, the presumption of innocence?

Do you want a country where political differences are demonized day and night 24/7? Do you want Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Chuckie Schumer, you know, coming after your crumbs and raising your taxes, opening the border, blocking constitutional justices on the Supreme Court?

Now, we have good news tonight. Republican candidates, they are picking up huge momentum. According to a brand-new poll from Scott Rasmussen, "Rasmussen Reports", remember, the most accurate poll in 2016 election, the congressional ballot is now dead even. Another poll showing 62 percent of Republicans are more likely to vote because of the Kavanaugh controversy and the way that Democrats act compared to just 54 percent of Democrats.

Now, despite this momentum, Republicans, they are fighting in uphill battle -- make no mistake about it. In the past 100 years, the party that controls the White House has picked up seats in the House only three times. But with that said, you still have the power to shock the world again in just 27 days.

Look at your screen. If you are in one of these congressional districts, you are going to decide the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

Every night this week, we're going to focus on ten of these critical House races.

Tonight, we start in Colorado's third district, where Republican incumbent Scott Tipton currently has an edge over Democratic challenger Diane Bush.

In Colorado's sixth district, Republican incumbent Mike Hoffman is in the fight of his life against Democrat Jason Crow. This is a district that Hillary Clinton won by nine points. Mike Hoffman needs your help tonight.

Let's head to New Mexico, the second district there, currently a toss-up. Both candidates fighting for an open seat in a district that President Trump carried by more than 10 points.

And meanwhile, there are many toss-up seats in the great state of Texas. Look at Texas the seventh district, that encompasses part of Houston. Republican incumbent John Culberson is in a very tight race versus Democrat Lizzie Fletcher.

In Texas, the 23rd district, Republican Will Hurd is currently favored in a race against Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones.

In Texas 31 district, another incumbent Republican John Carter is also favored against the Democrat M.J. Hagar.

And meanwhile, the 32nd district in suburban Dallas -- well, that's a toss- up tonight between Republican incumbent Pete Sessions and Democratic lawyer Colin Allred. This is a very important seat.

Another important race that we're following is in Utah's fourth congressional district, where Republican rising star Mia Love has an edge over Democrat Ben McAdams. We need Mia Love back in the House.

In the state of Washington, Republican House Conference chair Cathy McMorris-Rodgers has a slight edge over the Democrat Lisa Brown, an important race.

In Washington eighth, Republican Dino Rossi is facing incumbent Kim Schrier in a race gaining a lot of national attention. Tonight, that race is a dead heat.

Now, also tonight, it's very important to focus on the all-important Senate. All the states highlighted on your screen are up for grabs tonight. As we speak, popular Florida Governor Rick Scott has done an amazing job. Of course, he's focusing on the current hurricane that is pounding the Gulf Coast of his state and the panhandle. But his senatorial race against incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson is extremely tight in Florida.

It's important to remember, Senator Nelson was a resounding no vote on Kavanaugh and by the way, like most of these senators on the Democratic side, beholden to Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Party, and of course, not the people of Florida. If you like due process in Florida, if you believe in Florida in the presumption of innocence and our great Constitution, it's time to send liberal Bill Nelson packing.

And don't forget, Ron DeSantis who's running for governor, to keep the progress that Rick Scott has started there.

Other red state Democratic senators are facing serious challenges from Republicans. These are all winnable races: North Dakota Democratic senator, Chuckie Schumer sycophant, Heidi Heitkamp is way down in the polls against Republican Kevin Cramer.

In Montana, Democrat Jon Tester in a very tight race with Republican challenger Matt Rosendale.

In Missouri, Democrat Claire McCaskill, she's losing ground. She is behind in her race against Josh Hawley.

In Arizona, she is an American hero. Republican Martha McSally in a tight race, now slightly up in the latest polls for that open seat.

In Nevada, Republican Senator Dean Heller, this is such an important race. A small lead in some recent polls that is tight in Nevada.

And then, of course, there's Indiana. Democrat, Chuck Schumer lover Joe Donnelly, he's being challenged by Republican Michael Braun. That's an important race.

Now, tomorrow, we're going to review more important races. We're going to go from the West Coast, all the way to the East Coast. Now, the left in this country will bank on emotions and rage and anger. Conservatives have got to be informed, energized and vote based on the principles of our Constitution that make this country great.

Ronald Reagan rightfully warned: freedom is always just one generation away from extinction. In 27 days, you, we the people have a duty to defend that freedom for generations to come.

Here's a question: are you -- are we as a country better off than we were just two short years ago? Is our economy better off? We now have record low unemployment and now an exploding economy because of the huge tax cuts, the crumbs that Democrats want back?

Are we more safe? Are we more secure as a country than we were two years ago? The answer to that is yes, we are dramatically safer.

Do you want this success to continue or do you want endless, frivolous non- stop, never-ending, second-by-second investigations and possible impeachment proceedings? Do you want higher taxes or more money in your pocket? Do you want your government to eliminate ICE and have open borders? Do you want the disaster of Obamacare to continue? Do you prefer constitutional conservative justices?

This is what is at stake for this country and your vote matters.

All right. Joining us now to discuss this is much more, the author of the best-selling book "The Briefing: Politics, the Press and the President", former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Also the author just out this week the brand-new book, "Why We Fight: Defeating America's Enemies with No Apologies", FOX News national security strategist Dr. Sebastian Gorka.

So, we have Hillary saying we cannot be civil, doesn't want to be civil, and then we have Eric Holder, Sean Spicer, saying that, you know, kick them when they're on the ground. Wow. Is that -- is that what the Democratic Party is now reduced to?

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, look, Sean, to your point, it was somebody from the left that shot up a congressional baseball game last year, injuring Steve Scalise. It was a mob from the left that attacks Ted Cruz and his wife having dinner. It was a mob from the left that went after Kirstjen Nielsen at her home. It was a mob from the left that attacked Andy Harris at his congressional office, barricading him in and trying to break down doors.

If this is what they think is civil, then we've got a big, big problem going on right now. It is the Maxine Waters and the Eric Holders that are talking about fight and putting things in people's faces, that is inciting this violence.

So I would agree with Senator Rand Paul on this that we need to take this rhetoric down quick because the left is listening to those words that are inciting them to violence and action in a very, very violent way and that needs to stop.

HANNITY: But, Dr. Gorka, they're literally saying get in their faces. They're saying, follow people into grocery stores, follow them at the gas station, get in their grill. By the way, Obama himself has also said it in in years past.

They -- we watch and we witness, you know, Secretary Sanders, secretary -- I'm sorry, Press Secretary Sanders, Secretary Nielsen, Pam Bondi, women being run out of restaurants. Ted Cruz and his wife run out of a restaurant. At what point did they not see somebody's going to get hurt or worse here, Rand Paul is correct?

DR. SEBASTIAN GORKA, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY STRATEGIST: Not only is he correct, my former colleague Sean is absolutely correct. There's one side in the political debate, Sean, that has normalized violence and it isn't the GOP. It isn't the conservatives. It's the left, from Antifa to that baseball field in Virginia, to the riots on the streets.

Look at the reality. This is why I wrote "Why We Fight". It's a wake-up call because this isn't just about Sarah Huckabee Sanders. This isn't about a senator from Texas. It's about all Americans who aren't rabid leftists, because this is what they will normalize.

If they take control, this is your life forever. If you politically disagree with them, they will try to destroy you. That's what we saw with Justice Kavanaugh and we cannot allow that culture of political assassination of character to be normalized in America, Sean.

HANNITY: You know, Sean Spicer, this is a political bludgeoning. One ingredient is so noticeably absent from the left today. What are their plans to help the American people to be more prosperous and more secure? I don't hear anything, any agenda.

You know, what, we're going to go back to the Obama era of, what, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, eight million more in poverty? Horrible, the only president never to reach percent 3 GDP growth in history, a guy that took on more debt than every president before him combined? Is that would they want to go back to, dropping cargo planes of cash and other currencies on the tarmac for mullahs in Iran that chant death to America? Is that what this is about?

SPICER: Well, I think it's even more than that. I mean, the reality is that when you look at the results of this president's delivering 3.7 percent economic growth through all sectors of our economy and in various demographics, 4.2 percent economic growth, something that was unthinkable a couple years back when the president took office, the trade deal that he just renegotiated with Mexico and Canada, our two largest trading partners to the north and south, all of the safety success that he's had foreign policy, not having a missile fired from North Korea.

I mean, the president's getting results and that devoid them of an ability to find an opening to make an argument for what they would do because frankly, it's really hard to argue with the success and the results that we've been having. That makes them politically in a very -- in a very difficult situation. So, this is why I think inciting mobs and ratcheting up their rhetoric is the only way that they can go, because it's really hard to argue with the results that we're getting right now.

HANNITY: A hard -- it's impossible. Eight years of failure, two years of a dramatic turnaround, on every level, every measurable statistic.

Dr. Gorka, we give you the last word.

GORKA: It's a very simple question. In 27 days, to all Americans out there, do you wish to stay safe? Do you wish to share in the prosperity that Donald Trump has managed to initiate in this country or do you want the mob to take over?

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both. Congrats on your new book out this week, Dr. Gorka. I've read a page cover to cover, an amazing book. Well done.

Same with you, Sean Spicer.

All right. When we come back, at this hour, Hurricane Michael continues to pound the southeast. A live report coming up. Tammy Bruce, Jason Chaffetz, Newt Gingrich, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: And this is a Fox News alert. Hurricane Michael is hammering the Florida panhandle currently now a category hurricane one over the state of Georgia.

Joining us now with the very latest, this is a cone that they're calling this a storm of a lifetime, Fox News chief meteorologist Rick Reichmuth tonight.

Rick, this is a devastating direct hit. We don't even have the ability to now survey the damage at this point.

RICK REICHMUTH, FOX NEWS CHIEF METEOROLOGIST: Yes, the video that's coming out already of the damage is incredible, and I think we'll see a lot more tomorrow once some of the water recedes, especially right down here close to where it came on shore, haven't been able to get in there. The water is still coming in. The storm surge hasn't been able to go down. Tomorrow, we'll start to get a better sense of some of that damage and what we're saying already is incredible.

A 155-mile-an-hour sustained wind storm moving in short that's two miles an hour below category, Sean. This is the third lowest pressure we've ever had anywhere in the U.S. of a hurricane making landfall, at least in recorded history.

Center of the storm now way up here moving in towards Central Georgia, and is still a hurricane winds at miles an hour, getting very close here to interstate 75, coming south of Macon. If you're thinking about going out on those roads, don't. Keep in mind, that is still hurricane force winds, well inland here, and very heavy rain as well.

Storm direction overnight is going to move through Georgia. By tomorrow, moving here across the Carolinas. And really important to note, we just had all of that rain from Hurricane Florence, record-breaking rain that water's gone down.

But the ground is really wet, and any kind of winds and we're going to be seeing winds probably 50 miles an hour here, throughout much of the day tomorrow and that will knock a lot of trees over, talking about a potential of about a half a million people without power in the north of the Carolinas from this storm as it moves on through. Eventually by Friday, it's out of here, but it's going to bring a lot of rain for a lot of people.

We've also been dealing with incredible heat across much of the Eastern Seaboard, has not felt like fall at all. The same front that's moving through and it's going to pull this storm up offshore eventually. When that comes through, temps really plummet. It's going to feel like fall rapidly on Friday.

And take a look at this. Friday morning, temps into the 50s in Panhandle of Florida, some people will be without power, things will be wet to get temperatures down into the 50s at that time, Sean, that's going to be very, very cold for people there who are trying to recover from the storm.

HANNITY: All right. Rick Reichmuth, thank you.

Storm of a lifetime and, by the way, for all of you, I know the -- I've had my sources in the White House say they have pre-positioned food, water, medicine, supplies, cots, blankets, baby formula, help is on the way and we pray for all of you tonight. We'll have updates throughout the hour.

But first, once again, the left's rhetoric reaching a new low. You know just look at what Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder, pay attention -- kick them when they're down, kick them. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOLDER: Michelle Obama, I love her. You know, she and my wife like really tight, which always scares me and Barack.

But Michelle always says that, you know, when they go low, we go high. No, no. When they go low, we kick them.

(APPLAUSE)

HOLDER: That's what -- that's what this new Democratic Party is about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce, author of "The Deep State: How an Army of Bureaucrats Protected Barack Obama and is Working to Destroy the Trump Agenda", a New York Times bestseller, former Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

Tammy, imagine for a second any conservative, any Republican acting this way in restaurants against Democratic women, what the result -- what people would be called, how the media would react to all of this and to that, you know, kick them. We can't be civil. Get in their faces. Follow them to grocery stores and in gas stations. Rand Paul -- something horrible is going to happen here.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

HANNITY: And the so-called leaders are literally adding fuel to the fire. And it is a mob they're inciting.

BRUCE: Yes, look, this comes on the heels of course of a number of things that have already have occurred like these poison letters. Or at least letters with powder sent to people. Yes, invading an elevator with Jeff Flake. The sending of beheading videos to a senator's wife.

It's been across the board. Of course the attempted murder of 24 GOPers. An attempted stabbing of another GOP candidate.

But consider, Sean, these are the same people who for the last several weeks have been decrying and going crazy over the issue of violence against women, right? We've been listening to that through the Kavanaugh hearing.

And yet, now here they are advocating for violence against some women because not all conservatives are men. A lot of us are women. And so this kind of rhetoric when Eric Holder says they're going to kick us when we've been doing politics or whatever it is that they don't like, those -- some of those people are going to be attacked are going to be women.

So how -- for the American people regardless of what the media does, we see it for what it is. We must see the hypocrisy but not even just the hypocrisy on policy.

HANNITY: Yes.

BRUCE: This is about using violence against people and frankly, it's what a batterer does. They're effectively saying if you do not comply, we will hurt you.

HANNITY: Scary.

BRUCE: And we won't hurt you if you do comply. But that's a lie also. The attempts to harm us will never end at this point.

HANNITY: You know, congressman, you sent me a little text message the other day. And I thought a lot about it. Thought it made a lot of sense. That is in 27 days from now, if Nancy Pelosi, it would be, this would be the four weeks from tonight, we'll be talking about the results of the midterms.

If the Democrats take over the House or God forbid the House and the Senate, you pointed out what it would look like. I'll throw the floor to you. Paint the picture so people fully understand this.

JASON CHAFFETZ, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: If the Democrats gain control, particularly in the House, Nancy Pelosi becomes the speaker. We give the gavel back to her and her lieutenants literally, Maxine Waters becomes the chairman of financial services for the United States of America House of Representatives.

Jerry Nadler takes over as it gets the gavel in the House judiciary committee. We've already been talking about doing impeachment.

Elijah Cummings somebody I served with, will be the chairman of the oversight committee and will just bombard the White House with investigations and drop the investigations that Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows and Gowdy and Ratcliffe have been doing and what Devin Nunes have been doing. All of that gets drop.

Adam Schiff becomes -- he gets the gavel. He gets the direction at the intel committee. This is what you vote for, America.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I think--

CHAFFETZ: That's right. And so when you look like Scott Tipton on the western slope of Colorado, that's important. Because if we don't win that seat back, Mike Coffman they are in the Denver area, then guess what? Nancy Pelosi gets to make those decisions.

HANNITY: But there's no -- but congressman, there's no positive agenda. We've had record low unemployment, 14 states.

CHAFFETZ: Yes.

HANNITY: African-Americans, Hispanic- Americans, women in the workplace, Asian-Americans, vets, youth unemployment, look at 4.2 percent GDP growth. Really? Are we going back? Do people understand the real importance and the stakes here?

CHAFFETZ: Under Obama, the Democrats at the local and state federal level lost 1,000 seats. Don't hand it back over to them because it drove us into the ground. America is smarter than that.

HANNITY: Tammy?

BRUCE: Yes. Americans want solutions. We want polices. We want legislations that improves our lives. Removes government from our back. Only the Republicans are bringing that to us right now. All the Democrats have are threats.

HANNITY: A lot -- a lot at stake in 27 days.

BRUCE: Yes.

HANNITY: I hope people understand the severity of what's at stake. Thank you both. When we come back, Newt Gingrich he reacts to fake news CNN anchor scolding a guest for calling left wing radicals who chase and harassed Republicans a mob. In other words, they're normalizing this behavior. We'll get to that and Devin Nunes, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. So as we expected from fake news CNN, Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon are now defending and trying to normalize the left's mob behavior. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MATT LEWIS, SENIOR COLUMNIST, THE DAILY BEAST: When you see Ted Cruz getting run out of restaurants by a mob--

(CROSSTALK)

BROOKE BALDWIN, CNN HOST: You're not going to use the mob word here.

(CROSSTALK)

LEWIS: I will. Look, it's totally a mob. It is without a doubt.

BALDWIN: Hey, Matt.

LEWIS: There's no other word for it.

BALDWIN: Matt. A mob? Stop. Stop.

LEWIS: That is mob behavior.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How many times has that happened --

(CROSSTALK)

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: Matt, hold on. Everybody, stop. Everybody stop. Matt, we already did that. We already said they weren't mobs. No, it's not mob behavior.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.

LEWIS: Yes, they are.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No.

LEMON: It's people who are upset and they're angry with the way the country is going and the policies--

(CROSSTALK)

LEWIS: So, they're just--

LEMON: Would you let me finish, Matt, please, before you jump in? OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Here with reaction, author of the New York Times bestseller, "Trump's America: The Truth About Our Nation's Great Comeback," the only person who is really talking about it, Fox News contributor former Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich.

All right. So we are 27 days at Election Day. We watch three weeks of just the abandonment of any due process and presumption of innocence. Then you've got Sarah Sanders, Pam Bondi, Secretary Nielson, Senator McConnell, Cruz, they are being chased out of restaurants.

Hillary Clinton says we cannot as Democrats be civil. And Eric Holder is saying when they go low, kick them. Meaning, political opposition. Will this work in 27 days? Is that their strategy?

NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, we're seeing the emergence in a very weird of a brown shirt party, to use the term for the people who are in (Inaudible) Germany went out and really dominated the streets by brute force.

They can't win. They didn't win in the Senate. They didn't win in the presidency. In my judgdment, they're not going to win on election day and they're becoming more hysterical, more anti-Democratic, more willing to destroy the system.

Abraham Lincoln warned that there are people who oppose us so much it's their way or they destroy it. And I think that we're faced with that kind of opposition.

So, I mean, let's have an open public debate. If you think people like Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton should be allowed to impose their will by brute violence, then you ought to vote Democrat. If you think that's profoundly wrong, then you ought to vote Republican.

HANNITY: We now have Rasmussen today. Republicans now lead Democrats by a pretty healthy margin in terms of enthusiasm. And what was just maybe two months ago, a huge gap in terms of generic ballot. It's now dead even according to Rasmussen. So there's been a dramatic shift here.

So going forward the next 27 days, you're a great strategist, a great historian. What do Republican candidates Senate and House need to say and do to win?

GINGRICH: Look, I think Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has given us a perfect example of the kind of campaign that we need to wage the next few weeks. McCarthy has introduced a bill which basically says if you want to stop Fentanyl for killing your children, if you want to stop car Fentanyl which is even worse from killing your children, if you want to stop MS-13 from terrorizing your neighborhood, if you want to stop human tracking, we have to control the southern border.

Now the other side says, the Democrats say no, no, we need open borders, sanctuary cities, abolish ICE. Let's have a referendum. Everybody who thinks we don't have enough crime in America, we don't have enough drugs in America, we don't have enough violence in America, vote Democrat.

Everybody thinks that Kevin McCarthy is right, we need to control the border, get back to a point where our children and our neighborhoods are safe, vote Republican.

HANNITY: You know, are we better off as a country in terms of our security than we were two years ago? Is the economy by every measure better off? I think we know the answer.

It's interesting. You were on my radio show today and I mentioned in California where Gavin Newsome, you would think, is up by 20 points, it's now almost within the margin of error. John Cox a businessman is running against him.

This is a sanctuary state and he's offering health care to everybody. Everyone. That means, legal, illegal, the highly taxed -- the high level of taxation in California. It puts an open, basically anybody that gets sick in America, go out to California and they'll take care of you.

GINGRICH: Look, I just want to share with the audience who knows how close you and I have been for all of these years. You blew me away on the radio show today. I mean, I was standing there going, my God. This is a new way of thinking about it. Because you're right.

Basically the way that the Democrats have set it up in California, if you're in Tennessee, or New York or Texas and you have a serious disease, Gavin Newsome is sending you a signal. Come to California and let us pay for it.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: We'll take care of it.

GINGRICH: I think every governor in the country ought to be campaigning for him. They'll be campaigning for Newsome because they're going -- they have a chance here to send every sick person in their state to California and let Newsome do it.

Now if I were a Californian, I would think that was insane. But you picked it up today. I never thought about the domestic side of that. And you're exactly right.

HANNITY: Well, that's what they're saying. You don't have to be a resident. Thirteen and a half percent state income tax out in California right now. It's going to be higher.

All right, Mr. Speaker, 27 days to go--

(CROSSTALK)

GINGRICH: No, under Newsome, I think under Newsome it gets to 25. That's my prediction.

HANNITY: OK.

GINGRICH: Twenty five percent income tax.

HANNITY: All right. Twenty seven days to go, Mr. Speaker. We'll have you on a lot between now and then. Thank you for being with us. All right. Huge drama as it relates to the deep state Rod Rosenstein. He's refusing to testify under oath in front of lawmakers.

And we'll get an update from Kristin Fisher. Also Devin Nunes is going to give us the inside scoop as we continue on this breaking news night tonight on Hannity.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: We're learning tonight that Rod Rosenstein will not be meeting with lawmakers as was apparently scheduled tomorrow.

Joining us now with the very latest, live from Washington is our own Kristin Fisher. Kristin, the latest.

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, a lot to dissect from this hearing today, Sean. Things really got heated when Republican Senator Ron Johnson asked the FBI Director Christopher Wray why his committee has not been allowed to see key documents related to the Russia probe. Documents like the application for the FISA warrant that was used to wire at a former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

The senator told him it was time to rip off the Band Aid. Well here's how the FBI director responded to that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRISTOPHER WRAY, DIRECTOR, FBI: I understand the attraction of the rip off the Band Aid approach but I also understand in many cases we're talking about situations that involve foreign partner relationships, trade craft and all kinds of other things. We need to be careful about protection.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FISHER: Now the senator also pressed him on when his committee would get a copy of the McCabe memos detailing the former acting FBI director's meeting with the deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein where he allegedly suggested secretly recording the president.

When asked if he would get the memo by his deadline, which is just five days from now, the FBI director said I'll have to get back to you on that.

Now Rosenstein as you said, Sean, he was actually expected to be on Capitol Hill tomorrow. He was set to meet with the House judiciary committee. But that meeting has been put on hold until the two sides can agree on terms. The negotiations are ongoing. But no idea tonight as to when that meeting will happen, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Kristin Fisher in Washington. Mark Meadows saying tonight that Rod Rosenstein owes the American people an answer.

Joining us now from the World A.G. Expo in California, the chairman of the House intelligence community -- committee, rather, Devin Nunes is with us.

Rod Rosenstein, this is the guy that recommended the firing of comey, this is the guy that appointed Mueller, signed the final FISA warrant application, the third renewal, and this is a guy that Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, and James Baker, congressman, all say talked about wearing a wire against President Trump in the hopes of invoking the 25th Amendment. He owes us answers to that.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: He owes us answers. He's not coming tomorrow, which I think should be very telling. The story is that he possibly wanted to come and have a cup of coffee with Chairman Goodlatte.

That's not acceptable. He needs to come nd testify under oath. If you look as the story tonight, Sean, that's breaking in The Washington Post, you have both McCabe and Rosenstein fighting over what happens at the at the time of when he wanted to wear a wire, whether or not he wanted to wear a wire and who was responsible for what.

So, clearly, what this is, is this is the investigators who have no one watching them, no one to investigate them and they're running amuck. Running amuck so much that they won't even come to testify to Congress. It's pretty pathetic.

HANNITY: They're both arguing over who should have recused themselves. Frankly, both of them should have recused themselves now that we know what we know.

NUNES: Right, exactly.

HANNITY: The president said he declassify and send out the unredacted FISA applications, the bulk of which the information came from the phony dossier that Hillary paid for and the FISA, and the fraud on the FISA court. Where are those declassified documents that the president said he would release? Where are the 302s between Christopher Steele and Bruce Ohr?

NUNES: Well, the same thing is true, Sean. The same people who are arguing tonight on the pages of The Washington Post, whether or not which one should recuse themselves, right.

So this was over a year ago when the special counsel was appointed. They're supposedly arguing in front of Mueller who should be recused. And like you said, they both should have been recused.

Those same people, or at least the deputy attorney general who will not come to Congress to testify under oath is the same person who is blocking the American people from being able to see this information that we in the Congress have been asking for now a couple months for the president to declassify them.

The president actually said I want this immediately declassified without redactions and then shortly after that, the deputy attorney general convenes a meeting to convince the president, well, we need to have the I.G. to look at this. And that's where we stand right now with declassification.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: We need to see the whole report.

NUNES: This is a whole new escalation.

HANNITY: They can't take 18 more months, congressman.

NUNES: Yes. I don't think we need an I.G. report, Sean. I think -- I think it's ridiculous, Sean, that we need an I.G. to do--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I agree. I agree with you.

NUNES: OK. I don't have a problem with I.G. I want the stuff to be declassified.

HANNITY: I agree whole heartedly. And frankly, a second -- a real special counsel ought to be appointed. The FBI director saying today he won't say whether or not the president is being wiretapped today? Are you kidding me?

NUNES: I mean, yes. I don't know -- some of that questioning goes in little different directions. But let's go back to the main point here that we need -- we really need to know at the start of the special prosecutor, special counsel, when remember, people are losing sight of this, that the chief investigators at the time had no evidence of Trump campaign colluding with Russians. And so why do we have a special counsel in the first place?

HANNITY: It looks like Lisa Page said they have nothing in nine months so they start a media leak strategy so they can create the atmosphere of something that never took place. It is outrageous. Chairman, you've been amazing. Thank you for being with us.

All right. When we come back, Rush Limbaugh responds to Hillary Clinton's call for incivility. You don't want to miss that, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Earlier tonight, Rush Limbaugh analyze the true meaning of Hillary Clinton calling for incivility towards Republicans. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RUSH LIMBAUGH, TALK SHOW HOST: Hillary Clinton went out the other day in an interview with Christiane Amanpour and pretty much admitted everything I have been trying to warn people of about the American left and the Democratic Party.

She went out there and in her best Maxine Waters impersonation was encouraging people to be uncivil. We are not in the battle of ideas anymore, we are not in argument over ideas. They don't -- they are not even looking at any of this as about ideas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Rush is right. All right. Down tomorrow night an announcement Project Veritas as James O'Keefe has undercover video it will blow your mind, that's tomorrow, at 9 Eastern. Twenty six days until Election Day. Let not your heart be troubled. The news continues. Laura Ingraham takes it away. Laura?



