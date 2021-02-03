Rep. Crenshaw: Biden's 'America last' plan cedes dominance to rivals

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY: Welcome to "Hannity."

Once again tonight, we are tracking multiple developing stories at this hour, including a big update from Gitmo where the Biden administration was set to give this COVID-19 vaccine to terrorists, pushing them to the front of the line. America last ahead of you, the millions of law-abiding Americans. And I guess this is the new foreign policy, the get-along Joe mentality.

Anyway, also tonight, we have bombshell new undercover video. Project Veritas exposing even more big tech corruption and bias, this time from Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. We have the tape. We'll play it exclusively.

And later, yes, fake news CNN's Humpty-Dumpty now referring to FOX News as a pipeline of radicalization. He wants large media and cable corporations to regulate and to censor this network, this program, pretty much anyone he disagrees with. Humpty calling it a harm reduction model, all while working at the sewer of disinformation and outright, never-ending lies, and a lot of hate over there at CNN.

Now, I have a message for him and all of his cancel, free speech-hating colleagues over there.

And protests tonight, we are watching Rochester, New York after a 9-year- old was arrested and apparently pepper sprayed in the back of a police cruiser. We have the full tape and a live report, and who these protesters may be.

But first, we turn to the swamp in D.C. where the Biden administration now is quickly, unilaterally enacting and literally the radical agenda of what is Bernie Sanders and AOC. They control this new radical extreme socialist party.

Joe Biden completely, totally controlled by those around him. He's never really held an original thought or ideas of his own anyway. In fact, many of his early speeches were literally plagiarized word for word.

And now that Joe has become frail and weak and cognitively struggling, his dependence on others is worsening. And tonight, Joe Biden's brain malfunction, well, become a part of his greatest hits.

This will get -- this will be part of the Joe Biden cognitively struggling moments that the media is ignoring. This is a new one. Pay close attention.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There's enough vaccine to fully vaccinate 300 Americans by the end of the summer and the beginning of the fall. But, we want to make -- and look, that's -- I want to repeat, there will be enough to fully vaccinate 300 Americans to beat this pandemic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Three hundred Americans. We're going to have -- oh, it's an amazing accomplishment, Joe. No, that doesn't quite add up. Fuzzy math. We'll have more on the struggle, straight ahead.

Obviously, Joe is easily controlled, manipulated, and kind of out of it. But the radical left is in charge.

This is why climate-based socialism has been the centerpiece of the Biden administration through the first two weeks, because Democrats think that you, we, the American people aren't paying attention, they actually want you to believe that Joe's climate policies is a jobs plan. Forget the thousands and thousands and tens of thousands of hardworking men and women that are now out of work because Joe shut down the Keystone XL pipeline with the stroke of a pen. We're told that the Dakota pipeline may follow next.

Forget about the tens of thousands more Americans losing jobs because of new fracking and drilling restrictions. Forget about the thousands that got pink slips, oh, last week because Biden halted the border wall construction. But according to the Biden administration, they are trying to solve this differently. None of it matters, because they say a whopping one million green energy jobs will magically appear and fill the void.

Even "The Associated Press", hardly conservative, calling this a farce and accusing the Biden administration of leaving out important context and, yes, using that fuzzy math. They even called Biden's million job promise, quote, far from certain if not unlikely. In other words, Joe Biden is lying.

But according to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Green New Deal radical socialist agenda is critically important for our country, because those of you in West Virginia, you know, will be getting out of the land mine retrieval business. Okay. Like president, like vice president.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And so it's job creation and investing in American manufacturing. Job creation in terms of investing in American infrastructure and building up, back up American infrastructure.

Job creation around, for example, all of the skilled workers who are in the coal industry and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of dealing with reclaiming abandoned landmines, what we need to do around plugging leaks from oil and gas wells, and transferring those important skills to the work that has yet to be done that needs to get done.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, I bet that's news to the hard-working people of West Virginia. To make matters worse, a local interview there, the state's Democratic Senator Joe Manchin was clearly mortified and he was never even notified that the vice president would be conducting these interviews in his state, telling one local station, quote, we're going to try and find a bipartisan pathway forward but we do need to work together. That's not a way of working together.

By the way, is it an accident local interviews were also scheduled, let's see, West Virginia and Arizona? That's right, home to the only two Democratic senators that will not go along with ending the legislative filibuster. Hmm, coincidence.

Keep in mind, the Biden administration, they've shown zero interest in working with anyone else. Remember, Biden promised unity and he vowed to reach across party lines that immediately signed a record, a whopping record three times the number of the last three presidents combined, 42 executive orders, things that he says he couldn't do, that he's not a dictator and that he needed the votes apparently not.

According to the climate obsessed radicals in his base, there's no time to waste because the planet is dying John Kerry says we have nine years. Americans must make sacrifices or -- well, some Americans must make sacrifices, but not if your name is John Kerry, you know, Biden's special climate envoy -- well, he frequently enjoys the comfort the convenience of his very own private jet. We went back we looked at the record FOX News did this year, and look at what we saw from last year.

His private jet was responsible for a whopping metric tons of carbon. Now, 116 metric tons of carbon.

By comparison, a typical American emits a mere 4.6 metric tons of carbon from driving. It's almost as if John Kerry isn't that concerned about the environment after all.

In reality, the left's obsession with the climate has little to do with pollution. It is a political tool for them. In fact, according to FOXNews.com, the Biden campaign raised a lot of money from green energy companies that will all now likely be rewarded for their efforts.

But no doubt billions of your tax dollars will be soon headed their way, not the jobs that millions that -- well, ultimately millions of Americans will lose.

And meanwhile, Americans might not ever receive the two thousand dollars in COVID relief remember Biden promised? According to the DNC, $1,400 is the new goal.

Ultimately, I have no idea what's going to happen with the COVID relief package. In fact, tonight, there's a lot of uncertainty swirling around the Biden administration on a variety of important issues.

One reason for the uncertainty is that the White House press secretary is completely, utterly, clueless, unprepared and unwilling to provide truthful answers. She's going to circle back with the entire world.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: And last thing I want to do before we get to your questions, I often note I'm going to circle back, I hate to disappoint conservative Twitter, but I'm going to circle back on a number of things as we often do directly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We're going to circle back, circle back and circle back again. A longer montage coming.

And that charade's been going on for two weeks and counting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PSAKI: Happy to circle back with our team on that specific report.

I will have to circle back on that one.

I have to circle back with you on. It's a good question.

We'll circle back with you.

But we'll circle back with you on this today.

We will circle back.

Certainly, circle back.

We'll circle back.

Circle back.

I'll circle back.

I hate to disappoint you but I will have to circle back with you on that as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And I'll circle back on doing the show tomorrow.

Psaki pledging to bring transparency back to the press room. Is that what transparency looks like? She'll circle back and let us know.

Joining us now with reaction, Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Senator, good to see you.

OK --

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): It's great to be circled back with you here.

HANNITY: Thanks for circling back. I appreciate it.

RUBIO: You know, I'm watching. You -- you heard Biden. He said we're going to -- we're going to increase it by from 400 to 600 and -- million and we're going to guarantee by the end of the summer that 300 Americans are going to get the vaccine and he said it again.

Now, I've come under a lot of fire on this program because the Joe Biden that left four years ago, I don't see that today. He seems weak and frail, and that shows another example he's struggling cognitively. Is that unfair of me?

RUBIO: Well, I don't know because every day, so I don't -- I can't judge where he is and what's going on. I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and just say that I hope we can get all those vaccines people. You know, we're in a race against this new strain. That's to be focused on.

And next week, it looks like we're going to be spending six, seven, eight, nine days glued to our chairs in the Senate doing nothing but a stupid impeachment trial, a ridiculous exercise, a show to impeach, by the way, someone who isn't even in office anymore, which has no precedent.

So that's what they're focused on, you know? And before that, you know, this week laying out this COVID relief bill that they intend to ram down everyone's throat, not in a bipartisan way. You know, a bunch of people reached out to him and said, look, we're willing to work let's do this for the good of the country, but the left is pushing them hard down everyone's throat, kind of like when they went (ph) it alone.

So, you know, I -- I hope I'm wrong. I hope as many Americans as possible can get the vaccine, that's their top focus right now.

HANNITY: Well, I mean, we have now a number of them. We have -- we have all the vaccines. We're having problems with the governors.

It turns out that one of the states that has done the best, overall -- you've had your challenges like every state --

RUBIO: Yeah.

HANNITY: -- is Florida.

What did Florida do differently than California, New York, and all these other states that -- Michigan is another one?

RUBIO: Well, you know, first of all, they empowered (AUDIO GAP) prioritized. They said, we're going to -- we're going to give it first to those who are over the age of 65 and are high risk. And the population that you know (AUDIO GAP) if they get this disease, they are going to have a higher probability of winding up in the hospital, you know, obviously taking up those resources and having terrible outcomes.

And so, we're up to now, but a significant (AUDIO GAP) Florida seniors, which is (AUDIO GAP) people have been vaccinated, and I believe by the end of -- by today, at least, almost every single long-term care facility in the state, you know, even the staff, and the people living there have all had the opportunity to at least get their first shot. And that really should be the priority. And I thought that's where Biden would be focused on from day one.

But obviously, instead, it's been, I don't know how many orders were up. There are probably going to be more executive order than people vaccinated, an exaggeration but maybe not (AUDIO GAP) as I wish it were.

HANNITY: Senator, you see the agenda. With the stroke of the pen, we're losing tens of thousands of jobs. We've got governance by executive order - -

RUBIO: Yeah.

HANNITY: -- on a level we have never seen in our history. We have trouble getting the COVID vaccine out to people. We have some real problems in the country and on top of that, they are going to now offer amnesty to 11 million people or path amnesty at a time when Americans are out of work at the highest level because of the pandemic, and now because of the stroke of a pen of Joe Biden.

What do they do -- what do Republicans do to counter that to keep these jobs?

RUBIO: Yeah.

Well, I think, first of all, and I think it's as important because it's already beginning to happen, you know, it's at the state level. These state attorney generals are going to court. I believe Texas has already gotten an injunction.

By the way, one of the first executive orders that if you read it could be read and interpreted to mean that dangerous criminals could get out and could be released and not deported or would not be a priority for deportation as long as they were released from jail before the 19th of January.

It just shows you the priorities are wrong. What's happened here is President Biden's taken office, his number one priority over the first few weeks is checklist of liberal -- far left asks, liberal far left asks. That's what he's going through.

It's not COVID, the economy. It's not the foreign threats from China and other places. His number one priority so far appears to be (AUDIO GAP) down the checklist and in the far left of the party.

HANNITY: Yeah.

RUBIO: And I hope this is what the next three and, you know, years and 11 months looks like, it's going to be a long run here.

HANNITY: All right. Senator Rubio, thank you for being with us.

Tonight, so much for unity. Top agenda, as the senator mentioned, their item is Congress is now the latest impeachment charade shift show against Donald Trump and, of course, this sham trial in the Senate is dead in the water for three reasons.

Number one, it is completely unlawful, as Senator Rubio said, and unconstitutional. As Alan Dershowitz has articulately laid out and so many others, it is unconstitutional to try a president who is no longer in office. Donald Trump is a private citizen, the Senate lacks jurisdiction. Let's start there.

Jonathan Turley who by the way is not a conservative, no fan of President Trump, he said this snap impeachment could damage the constitution and will set a terrible precedent. The second reason this impeachment charade will fail is because the so-called incitement claims in the article are bogus. We now have multiple reports even coming out of the fake news media mob, "Washington Post", fake news CNN, court documents now confirming certain individuals in fact were aligned and planning their attacks well before January the 19th like, you know, planting pipe bombs the night before. In other words, they were not incited by any remarks of anybody on January 6th of the president.

The third reason is impeachment and this is a sham is obvious. If the president can be impeached and convicted for encouraging his supporters that day, many of you will peacefully, patriotically march to the capitol, to make your voices heard -- well, what about this? If that's the standard, we got a hell of a lot of impeachment days ahead of us, a lot of trials ahead.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: They're not going to let up and they should not.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there's unrest in our lives.

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): You will see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd.

ERIC HOLDER, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL: Whey they go low, we kick them.

(LAUGHTER)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: I just don't even know why there aren't uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: I'll put Mr. Burgess up against Sean Hannity. They will tear him up.

BIDEN: The press always asked me, don't I wish I were debating him. No, I wish we're in high school, I could take him behind the gym. That's what I wish.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released a whirlwind and you will pay the price.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: You will pay the price.

We didn't play my favorite, Maxine Waters going -- I'm going to take Donald Trump out tonight. Wow, sounds like insurrection talk.

And then, of course, you have former President Obama, now that you can impeach former presidents, what about his statement. They bring a knife to a fight, we bring a gun, hmm. What about the other violent rhetoric from Maxine Waters? What about Joe Biden going to take the President Trump behind the gym and beat the hell out of him? He seems so tough out there.

I got to get my elbows ready in case, you know, these liberals come after us.

Anyway, here with more is President Trump's impeachment defense attorney, David Schoen.

David, thank you for being with us.

DAVID SCHOEN, PRESIDENT TRUMP IMPEACHMENT DEFENSE ATTORNEY: Thank you.

HANNITY: I see that these three things -- I see Constitution and with that, what -- whether or not you have jurisdiction. I see that if they're going to say that was incitement, I don't know how one peacefully and patriotically marches to the capitol to do that. And we now know from law enforcement, even from news outlets and even from court documents that this was all preplanned ahead of time, hardly an incitement.

SCHOEN: Yeah. Listen, you've hit many of the main arguments that I think are attractive to the American people. They are all right on.

But I'm going to say to that besides the fact that this process is completely unconstitutional and this is a very, very dangerous road to take with respect to the First Amendment, putting at risk any passionate political speaker, which is really against everything we believe in in this country, the foundation of the First Amendment.

But I'm going to tell you, I think it's also the most ill-advised legislative action that I've seen in my lifetime. It is tearing the country apart at a time when we don't need anything like that.

I think President Biden missed a great opportunity to be a statesman and demanded that this thing be called off, frankly. This is the political weaponization of the impeachment process. There was a rush to judgment.

Listen, when President Trump became president of the day he was elected, there were calls for his impeachment ready. This is a weapon they've tried to use against him.

But now we know also that the agenda, Ms. Pelosi and others, is simply to bar President Trump from ever running for president again. And that's about as undemocratic as you could get.

Can you imagine the slap in the face that is to the 75 million or more voters who voted for Donald Trump and other supporters, even people who didn't vote for him supported open political process? Fair-minded people don't support using the impeachment process and then trying to bar someone from running for office -- running for office again.

But you're right also. There are many constitutional arguments against this. We don't use our political preferences to tear down the Constitution.

HANNITY: After you make the constitutional arguments, and I know -- I've known you for many years. You've been in this business for a long time. After you point out that what law enforcement and court documents say that it's preplanned. So, it wasn't as spontaneous. It was something that had been planned ahead of time and couldn't have been incited by anybody.

If the Democrats want to go down this road of witnesses, and I hope they do, because I think the next logical step, I think we've got to apply the same standard to Schumer, Joe Biden.

Kamala Harris made her remarks -- you better be aware. You better take note. They're not going to stop. They won't stop.

This is after they burned down the Minneapolis police station, and she was out about that time raising money for bail for people arrested.

I think we should apply the same standards to Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and let the American people compare the words of all them with the president saying, you move peacefully. You know, march to the capitol so your voices can get heard.

And --

SCHOEN: I think you're right.

HANNITY: Yeah, go ahead.

SCHOEN: Yeah, there are two points about this. I would say you also should be able to call in many of the senators as witnesses because of the awful bias and prejudgment they've shown.

Can you imagine any American citizen considering to be a trial in which the judge and jury has already announced publicly the defendant must be convicted in this case? And, in fact, Senator Leahy called -- demanded that Senator McConnell vote for conviction also. You know, both sides, everyone, it's clear to them, Donald Trump undercuts democracy.

How can we possibly have a fair trial? Chuck Schumer -- Senator Schumer promised a fair and full trial. You can't when you know that the juror and the judge are biased going in.

The second thing is, does this country really need to see videotapes? We know now apparently that Mr. Swalwell and the other managers tend to show videotapes of the riots, and people calling in, people being hurt, police officers talking. Why does the country need that now?

We would stipulate that there was a riot that went on that day. It was a tragedy. President Trump has condemned violence at all times.

Read the words of his speech. It calls for peacefulness. This has nothing to do with President Trump and the country doesn't need to just watch videos of riots and unrest. We need to heal now. We need to move forward.

Joe Biden has a platform. Let's move forward with it, if that's the case.

HANNITY: Okay, if they go there, I say you should go there. We'll see what happens.

SCHOEN: Yeah.

HANNITY: David Schoen, good luck. We'll be watching a week from this week.

Anyway, coming up, protest tonight in Rochester. Rick Leventhal has a full report. Also, after facing widespread outrage, the White House is halting their plan to vaccinate the terrorists at Gitmo. I guess this is what American last foreign policy looks like. How would you ever justify that? Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Black Lives Matter protesters have taken to the streets of Rochester, New York, tonight after an incident between police officers and a 9-year-old girl.

Here with the details is our very own Rick Leventhal tonight -- Rick.

RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Sean.

The incident prompted a suspension of a so far unknown number of officers. And we have some of the body cam video, which is disturbing.

(VIDEO CLIP PLAYS)

LEVENTHAL: Police were called Friday afternoon because that 9-year-old girl was threatening to harm herself and her mother. When officers tried to move her into a police car, they say she resisted, kicking one of them. So, they handcuffed her while she screamed for her father and refused to get in the car with one cop telling her, you are acting like a child, which she responded, I am a child.

Police warned they'll pepper-spray if she kept resisting, and she did, so they did. But it didn't work and she was eventually taken to a hospital and then released.

As you mentioned, the incident sparked protests by hundreds of people in the snowy streets of Rochester tonight. At one point, pulling down barricades outside the city's police station while chanting "black lives matter." The state's attorney general is investigating and says, such use of force and pepper spray should never be deployed against a child period - - Sean.

HANNITY: The tape went on, Rick, as you know for a much longer period of time. I mean, they're outside the police car and the struggle went on. I mean, it's just a very tough situation.

Did the police at all mention what other options they have in a moment like that, that that's available to them?

LEVENTHAL: They didn't address it directly, but the president of the police union up in Rochester did say that this isn't TV and it's not Hollywood, and sometimes it's just not that easy to get a suspect to comply and get into a car -- in this case, obviously, not really a suspect but a nine-year-old girl. So that's why people are such up in arms and they want to see something done here.

But, you know, again, the police say it's not always that easy and they were --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Oh, you could tell, I mean, there was a lot of back and forth and a lot a lot of appealing to her, to try and get her to get in the back of the car. That wasn't going to happen.

LEVENTHAL: Right.

HANNITY: It seems to me one of those moments where we definitely can use other options if they become available.

But it's a very difficult situation. He is right. It's not Hollywood. But she is also nine years old and then you got a threat situation and gets complicated. It's sad to watch.

Rick Leventhal --

LEVENTHAL: Yes, well --

HANNITY: Yeah, go ahead.

LEVENTHAL: An excellent point, Sean. I mean, what do you do in this situation? What do you do?

HANNITY: Yeah.

All right, Rick, thank you.

We're also learning tonight that the Defense Department is ditching plans now to give Gitmo detainees the coronavirus vaccine before you, the American people. Following the strong outrage over what was an absolutely despicable, yep, America last decision in the first place. Unfortunately, this is only one of the many disastrous moments for the Biden administration just in -- well, a short period of time as they continue to deliver what is a cruel, condescending message to American oil, gas workers, already putting thousands and thousands of them out of work as we've been documenting right here on this program.

It's why Congressman Dan Crenshaw is now introducing a new House bill to protect Texas oil and gas jobs in light of Biden's order. We'll have more in a moment.

But we're also learning about even more radicalism inside team Biden tonight as a new report from "The Washington Free Beacon" is laying out how Biden's new State Department deputy spokesperson called police the, quote, largest threat to U.S. national security, said that back in 2016. I'm really feeling that unity.

Here for reaction right now, "FOX and Friends" co-host Pete Hegseth, along with Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

Dan, your reaction and your thoughts?

REP. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX): Yeah, thanks for having me, Sean.

Look, I appreciate you mentioning that bill. I'm just trying to get Biden's team back to normalcy like they claimed they wanted to be at. So this just requires, at the very least, two leases per year in the Gulf, which is what Obama allowed and what the Trump administration allowed.

And, by the way, it saves hundreds of thousands of jobs, billions in wealth. And, you know what, here's the thing about Biden's America last plan. It doesn't actually help the environment. See they claim they're saving the world, but it doesn't. All it does is cede energy dominance to Russia, to Venezuela, to Saudi Arabia.

And then you've got this State Department person who -- this is the exact kind of narrative that leads to over 2,000 officers injured in the summer riots last year. That's what happens because you make people believe that they're oppressed and that they're being hunted, and you shouldn't be surprised when they react that way.

And this only hurts these communities of color even more. They've never been helped by these movements. They've never been helped by this radical rhetoric from the left.

HANNITY: Yeah. And, Pete, this is -- look, Americans last. Who in their right mind, I mean, why did it take public pressure to stop Gitmo detainees from getting the vaccine from our fellow, ahead of our fellow Americans, right? That's insane.

That with the stroke of a pen, job is gone. Go ahead. Yeah.

(CROSSTALK)

PETE HEGSETH, "FOX & FRIENDS WEKEEND" CO-HOST: No, we -- I mean, we lost common sense at Guantanamo Bay a long time ago, who started for the right reasons because these are war criminals who are not following the rules. Therefore, the Geneva Convention should not be applied to them.

Instead, we let international lawyers and leftists come in and create all these barriers, giving constitutional rights to detainees, giving them better health care than my guys had. I served there in 2004, 2005, when there were 5,000 guys there, when it was a serious place. They still got better health care than we did.

So all of that logic leads someone to say, why not give them the COVID vaccination then, because we're -- that's who we are as Americans. We're better than that, when we know that if they had us for seconds they'd be chopping our heads off.

The only injection that any Gitmo detainee should be getting today is a lethal injection, yet our government has lost so much sight of why they hate us, the threat that they brought, what they did to us, and the rights that they don't deserve that this makes sense to somebody. It's maddening.

As for that State Department employee and that perspective, that's the 1619 Project in charge. That is the dehumanization of police officers at the helm, leading the State Department. You wonder what kind of foreign policy, we're going to get we're going to get hate America foreign policy.

HANNITY: Yeah, it's put America last, Dan Crenshaw, help make Russia, Iran and China rich again, and every American watching the show tonight will pay more for their heating bills and when they gas up at the local gas station.

Great policies, Joe.

CRENSHAW: Exactly. It puts Americans last. It raises electricity prices. It raises gas prices, does nothing for the environment. It's abysmal on all fronts.

They're taking away jobs from my hometown here in Houston. They're just -- they're destroying jobs all around the country, and meanwhile, they're prioritizing terrorist vaccinations. I guess that was the secret plan that we were all wondering what it was, and they said they were so confused about and starting from scratch. Apparently, it was just prioritizing terrorists.

HANNITY: Oh sure, Gitmo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the likes of him. Great I -- it's a great plan, Joe. I wish you were up watching the show. I'm sure you took in -- I'm sure it's time -- way past your bedtime by the time this show gets on.

Thank you both for being with us.

When we come back, Project Veritas strikes again, also exposing big tech's blatant bias against conservatives. You might remember first, it was Twitter. Now, it's Facebook. James O'Keefe with that exclusive.

And fake news CNN Humpty-Dumpty continuing his obsession, stalking of all things Hannity and FOX News. We have a little message for him and his team tonight.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: And tonight, another explosive video from Project Veritas now showing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticizing Donald Trump, gleefully discussing the inauguration of Joe Biden and revealing just how aligned Facebook and Biden really are.

And as always, we let you decide. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK ZUCKERBERG, FACEBOOK CEO: These completely shocking events of the last hours I think have clearly demonstrated that the president intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden. But I also have to say that I thought that President Biden's inaugural address was very good and I appreciate both of what he said about unity and the challenges ahead, but also his plain-spoken style. And I think that these were all important in positive steps and I am looking forward to opportunities where Facebook is going to be able to work together with this new administration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: We did reach out to Facebook numerous times today for comment, yet to hear back from them. Here to explain more, Project Veritas founder, CEO, James O'Keefe.

James, great to have you back.

First, you get @jack, then you got Zuckerberg, and there's more tapes to come apparently?

JAMES O'KEEFE, PROJECT VERITAS FOUNDER: Yeah, Sean, this is a whistleblower inside Facebook, another new whistleblower. They're coming in steady, once to two a day, veritastips@protonmail.com.

And this is not just Zuckerberg, Sean. It's a guy named Nick Clegg, Facebook head of global affairs, and he confirms that Facebook is too powerful because Facebook is forced to make decisions that government refuse to make, they're making them in real time.

There's also this -- Zuckerberg on this tape, his weekly staff meeting, Zuckerberg basically saying that they are aligned with the Biden administration on the executive orders. We can't imagine Zuckerberg saying about a Republican White House, and he says they they're supporting these executive orders for climate change, racial justice and equity. They're saying they're important and positive steps.

Again, we just want Zuckerberg to be honest with people. We know they're a private company, but it's important they don't lie under oath, for example. It's important that Zuckerberg tell the public what he tells his executives on these weekly staff meetings.

HANNITY: Unbelievable. Any preview of what else is coming?

O'KEEFE: We got some insiders inside Wall Street as well this week, and just all over the country are reaching out. There's a movement of these insiders and whistleblowers to veritastips@protonmail.com.

HANNITY: All right. James O'Keefe, thank you for that report.

Now, the media mob continuing their anti-free speech agenda against FOX News and, yes, even little all yours truly trying to claim, oh, it's not about freedom of speech. No, it's about freedom of reach, only leftists can come up with that insane logic.

Now, listen to psycho obsessed FOX News, Hannity professional stalker, Humpty Dumpty over there on his network, fake news CNN, yesterday. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: There is up in the sky information pollution, and the polluters are trying to deflect blame. Dishonest cries of censorship are filling FOX's airwaves with charges that these guys right here are being suppressed. But reducing a liar's reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Okay, now imagine being lectured on misinformation by fake news CNN. They are the one network that fueled never-ending, non-stop hatred, rage, anti-Trump conspiracy theories pretty much for five straight years, and continue to this day.

The Russia hoax, the debunked dossier, bizarre untrue conspiracy theories, to lies about Justice Kavanaugh promoting, yeah, their buddy, their pal, their friend Michael Avenatti, smearing the kids of Covington high school and telling us Jessie Smollett was a victim of a hate crime and telling us the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation and much more.

No one has done more to fuel hysteria, divisiveness lies and hatred than fake news CNN. No one has done more to divide this country and lie to the American people than fake news CNN. And no one has done more to destroy their own credibility -- you got it -- than fake news CNN.

So, I say to Humpty Dumpty, his boss, Mr. Potato Head, and his extremely creepy stalker sidekick that they all live in a bubble full of hypocrisy, a bubble of complete disinformation and they all refused to take any action to call out their own network or hold anyone on their biased network accountable for all the lies and violent rhetoric that they disseminate pretty much almost every minute of any day.

Don't expect anyone on fake news CNN to actually confront the reality of the weak, the frail, the ever forgetful Joe Biden, who again has suffered yet another baffling moment while talking about vaccines. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Some of it will come as early -- begin to come in early summer. But by the mid -- by the midsummer, that this vaccine will be there. And order -- and that increases the total vaccine order in the United States by 50 percent, from 400 million order to 600 million. That's enough vaccine to fully vaccinate 300 Americans by the end of the summer, the beginning of the fall.

But we want to make, and, look, that's -- I want to repeat. It will be enough to fully vaccinate 300 Americans to beat this pandemic, 300 million Americans.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: -- contributor, our friend Dan Bongino is with us.

Dan, you know, I said it all during the campaign, he looks weak, frail, and he's struggling cognitively. And I said, okay, well, I'll keep playing the best of Joe -- endowed by, oh, the thing, you know, the thing and all the other, Super Thursday, and on and on and on. We take -- we choose truth over facts. Three hundred doses.

Now, only after this guy is about to be inaugurated -- oh, Hannity can't say he's weak and frail and struggling cognitively. I stand behind my observation. Am I wrong?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, Sean, you're not wrong. He speaks in neologisms and word salads. You know, he makes up words. He's famous for that.

And in word salads, if you -- by the way, these are real things. I'm not making these up. If you look up word salads, that's what he speaks it.

There's no connection between words in a sentence and when he loses himself mid-sentence, he stops and tries to start over and he uses these rhetorical tricks.

Now, how this isn't fair game if you're in the media is insanity. He's the president United States. He literally has the nuclear football, and it rarely speaks in any kind of fluent, coherent way. In a sane society that wasn't run by people like Mr. Potato Head on the media side who hilariously hosts the show called "Reliable Sources", they'd be asking questions like, you know, just from a moral perspective, is he okay? But nobody wants to do that because it'll damage their Democrat brand.

HANNITY: All right. You've experienced the cancel culture, you're living it, in the sense -- and to be honest, I've lived with this hanging out there. This is part of an ongoing, never-ending attack my whole career on talk radio and here to silence, censor, shut up, shut down , de-platform, whatever you want to say, because, you know, you took a risk and you invested not -- you know, you're a small owner of Parler and Rumble, we need these alternatives because they're not even letting our voices be heard on them.

Yeah, I mean and then you get again the not qualified -- there's no human being with less aptitude or achievement on television than Brian Stelter on CNN, and he's dictating who should be canceled and who shouldn't be?

I mean, think about it, Sean. If you just pick up a history book like Stelter hasn't done, throughout history, totalitarians despots and tin pot dictators have always used useful idiots to crush dissent, because they're afraid of the truth and afraid of having their silly ideas confronted. Stelter is the textbook example of a paint by numbers useful idiot. He's what I call the smart stupid people. He thinks because he's on TV, he's smart, but he's really an idiot and he's impacting -- he's trying to enforce the agenda the totalitarian crowd.

I mean, think about it, Sean, you can go right now showing you -- this guy's running a campaign supposedly against misinformation, hilarious. You can go to an Internet search engine now and Google the screed four years ago he wrote against Mark Levin for saying that there was a FISA warrant on Trump calling Mark Levin, a conspiracy theorist, right? That article is still up written down by Humpty Dumpty over at CNN.

HANNITY: Dan Bongino, we got it roll. I'm sure that Howie Kurtz will be defending us on Sunday, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Now, despite the destructive rioting, spikes in homicide taking place in all of the major cities, some amid the Black Lives Matter protests -- get this, Black Lives Matter has now been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. With the Nobel nomination claiming they have data that shows, oh, 93 percent of Black Lives Matter demonstrations did not cause serious harm to people or property.

Maybe I'm old-fashioned, but I thought you needed to be peaceful 100 percent of the time to win that award. Guess not.

Here with reaction, civil rights attorney, FOX News contributor, Leo 2.0.

All right. The same group, not people after George Floyd saying black lives matter, but the group Black Lives Matter. What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want them? Now. Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon.

That group? That's the group nominated for the Peace Prize? That one?

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: A Marxist organization is trying to be legitimized by getting a Nobel Peace Prize? Do we forget what happened last year? A billion dollars of insurance claims.

Black Lives Matter, here's -- here's the hypocrisy of it. They don't care about all black lives. Remember David Dohrn, a police officer that was retired and slain? Do they care about the black on black crime in Chicago? Black on black crime is ignored by black lives.

And what bothers me more than anything else is they are trying to be legitimized and be considered a social justice organization. I would never put them near Dr. King. As a civil rights attorney, I am insulted by the fact that a socialist is trying to legitimize a Marxist organization as a mainstream peaceful organization. It is outright insulting, Sean.

HANNITY: By the way, I see Stacey Abrams also has been nominated.

I've got to get Denzel Washington. I -- he is just a great actor. I mean, he's been great, and so many different movies. But, you know, saying, I appreciate cops and people who put their lives on the line for us. That's the 99 percent -- 99 percent over the summer. People are allowed to peacefully protest. Ninety-nine percent, you know, were not involved in an insurrection.

I mean, just -- you listen to people and I have always said about the FBI, the abusive (ph) power and corruption.

Last word?

TERRELL: Sean, 99 percent of all officers protect us. We've got a small percentage. My sister is in law enforcement. But Black Lives Matter, every civilized society has law enforcement. Black Lives Matter hates law enforcement. It makes no sense to give them the Nobel Peace Prize. It's outright insulting.

HANNITY: All right. Leo, how do people get your hat?

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: Well --

TERRELL: Go on social media. I've got one for you.

HANNITY: Yeah --

TERRELL: I've got one for you.

HANNITY: I'll be holding my breath.

More HANNITY straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right, that it's all the time we have left this evening. We hope you set your DVR, simple to do, apparently. I don't know how to do it.

But anyway, so you never miss an episode and so we will never be independent, we'll never be the media mob. We tell the truth, we get it right, and we call them out. And there's a lot to call out these days.

Let not your heart be troubled. Why? Because the news continues, great programming with Laura Ingraham.

