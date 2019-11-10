Rep. Cleaver on President Trump touting historically low black unemployment rate

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," November 8, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, ANCHOR: Here is why you shouldn't dismiss one Michael Bloomberg. The president isn't, even though he says he is, because for a guy he says isn't much of a threat, the president sure spent a lot of time talking about him.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Little Michael will then. He will spend a lot of money. He's got some really big issues. He's got some personal problems, and he's got a lot of other problems.

But I know Michael Bloomberg fairly well, not too well, fairly well, well enough. He will not do very well. And if he did, I'd be happy. There is nobody I'd rather run against than little Michael. That, I can tell you.

CAVUTO: All right, it's already started, or what?

Only in America can a billionaire run for president and win, and now another billionaire consider taking him on and hoping to win as well.

Welcome, everybody. Happy Friday. I'm Neil Cavuto.

And it's not just the president weighing in. Democrats are as well.

The FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn following all of this from Washington and trying to keep track of it all -- Hillary.

HILLARY VAUGHN, CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil, Michael Bloomberg not making a final decision about a run, but he is running to get his name on ballots in early filing states, like Alabama.

And Joe Biden is doing the same thing today in New Hampshire, officially filing to put his name on the ballot in the first primary state. And while doing so, Biden reacted to the Bloomberg news, saying he is not bugged by the idea of Bloomberg being on the ballot.

JOSEPH BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Welcome in the race. Michael is a solid guy, and let's see where it goes. I have no -- no problem with him getting in the race.

And in terms of, he's running because of me...

VAUGHN: But Warren isn't welcoming him to the race. She is warning voters about his $52 billion net worth.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't think that big money ought to be able to buy our elections. And that's true whether we're talking about billionaires or corporate executives that fund PACs or big lobbyists.

We need a government that works for the people.

VAUGHN: Bernie Sanders is hoping to cash in on a billionaire being in the race, Sanders firing off a fund-raising plea to his supporters, writing -- quote -- "Why is this happening? The truth is, it's because Mike Bloomberg and his friends in the financial elite are scared, and they should be."

But another billionaire in the race, already in the race, President Trump, says he wants a head-to-head matchup against Bloomberg heading into 2020.

TRUMP: I think he's going to hurt Biden, actually, but he doesn't have the magic to do well. Little Michael will fail. He will spend a lot of money. He's got some really big issues. He's got some personal problems, and he's got a lot of other problems.

VAUGHN: A long time Bloomberg adviser says Bloomberg thinking about a run means he's not convinced that anyone in the race now can beat Trump.

But you have to be in it to win it. And Bloomberg only has three months to win over voters before the first vote in the presidential primary at the Iowa caucuses in -- February 3 -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, Hillary, thank you very much.

So the battle of the billionaires is on, or so we thank.

Charlie Gasparino handicapping all of this.

What do you think, bud?

CHARLIE GASPARINO, SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: We understand that Biden had some sort of pact with Bloomberg early on -- or Bloomberg with Biden -- that he would -- that Bloomberg wouldn't run if it -- unless it looked like Biden was faltering.

So, remember, that was in place for a long time.

CAVUTO: So, he must assume he's faltering.

GASPARINO: And he's coming to the conclusion he's faltering and that the party will be taken over by the leftists, by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Elizabeth Warren will likely be the nominee. That's why he's getting in here. A couple things. Democratic Party establishment is in freak-out mode right now. Chuck Schumer was at a fund-raiser last night, I mean, just totally perplexed, I was told, like, couldn't -- he was grousing about it, because he clearly upends the race.

It could put the race into Warren's hands, just so you know. There's...

CAVUTO: In other words, it has quite the opposite effect of what he intended, right?

GASPARINO: Well, if he gets in, and she appeals to the base of progressives that, look, a billionaire is buying the election, that's one thing.

Bloomberg -- people still aren't sure that Bloomberg is going to go in. And neither is Bloomberg, just so you know.

CAVUTO: He had to do a lot of just for deadline purposes, like in Alabama, where the paperwork had to be filed by today, right?

GASPARINO: As you recall, FOX Business was first to report that he was considering it, that he didn't disband his campaign office.

We're really not that much different than when we reported that back on September 27. Here's where Biden is worried and not worried. Half of them are saying, the Biden people say, listen, Bloomberg has absolutely no relations with African-American -- the African-American community.

As a matter of fact, they don't like him, based on some of the stuff that went on in New York City.

CAVUTO: Stop and frisk.

GASPARINO: Stop and frisk.

CAVUTO: Right, right.

GASPARINO: OK? That's one thing.

Here's where they're worried. Bloomberg -- I don't care what Donald Trump says. Bloomberg is a real billionaire. Now, Donald Trump is worth billions, or a billion, based on illiquid net worth.

Mike Bloomberg has $20 billion, from what I understand, that is liquid, that's in treasuries and stuff that he could just...

CAVUTO: So he can spend that?

GASPARINO: Five billion is nothing. How much is the biggest -- the most expensive presidential race generally is around a billion and a billion a half.

This guy's got $5 billion like that, and that's formidable.

CAVUTO: And he knows how to spend it. He went from virtual unknown in New York, despite his financial empire, when he ran for mayor, and then got reelected and then reelected after that. Right?

GASPARINO: Yes.

And I think the problem that Trump has against him, and even Biden, if Biden gets in there, I mean, Trump matches up very well against Warren. You could see in the battleground states, obviously, Bernie Sanders and a lot of the others.

Where he doesn't match up well is Biden as well. Lately, that's been a problem because Biden has all this stuff with Hunter and sort of controversy with Hunter's involvement with the Ukrainian government.

But Bloomberg is going to be a tough beat in a general election, because he's going to appeal to a lot of...

CAVUTO: How would Wall Street feel about him?

You could make the argument that, for Wall Street, there's no bad choice there, right? I mean, say what you will of Michael Bloomberg's socially more liberal positions. The fact of the matter is, very popular in the financial community, someone who would probably follow some, not all of the president's same policies.

GASPARINO: Yes. Here's where I think Wall Street would matter.

They're not going to give him money, because he doesn't need it. He's going to sell-finance.

CAVUTO: Right, right, right.

GASPARINO: I think you will see people like Mark Cuban, you will see people like Jamie Dimon, you will see like, corporate, not just Wall Street, but corporate business leaders, saying that this guy will be -- have social conscience, he's not going to be Donald Trump, and he's not going to destroy the economy, like Elizabeth Warren would have.

CAVUTO: But he doesn't hold a candle to the president's campaigning skills. That's a fact.

GASPARINO: That is a fact.

CAVUTO: The president has got that down.

GASPARINO: Yes.

And he's got negatives. There's no doubt.

CAVUTO: Absolutely.

GASPARINO: I don't think he's got some personal negatives that Donald Trump is saying. Maybe does, and we don't know about.

But...

CAVUTO: And I also wonder whether he would have the ability to fill a stadium, the way the president easily can time and again.

GASPARINO: He probably won't.

But, remember...

CAVUTO: You never know.

GASPARINO: ... there is an issue here where Donald Trump is not exactly well-liked.

CAVUTO: There is that.

GASPARINO: There is that.

CAVUTO: Thank you, my friend. Very good seeing you.

I can hear the texts coming as we speak.

CAVUTO: All right.

Well, say this about one Michael Bloomberg. He's not whining. He hopes to be winning. So, while Bill Gates sheepishly talks about paying more taxes and not liking it, and people like Leon Cooperman, the big investor, say he does a lot for charity and he's getting tired of, well, Elizabeth Warren dismissing it and him, Mr. Bloomberg is different, very different.

He's potentially in because he's tired of this, well, pile-on, as Charlie said.

So is he tapping a nerve other Democrats are ignoring?

Let's go to Emily Larsen and Steve Moore and Danielle McLaughlin.

Danielle, what do you think of that, that while the passion on the left certainly seems to me with the Elizabeth Warrens and Bernie Sanders, someone like a Michael Bloomberg speaks to a group that feels it's getting slighted? And that is moderates and those who don't have quite the same problem with capitalism that those guys do.

DANIELLE MCLAUGHLIN, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: You know, I agree with you, Neil.

There are a lot of moderates still in the Democratic Party. There's been research recently showing that the persuadable voters, people, for example, who switched between President Obama and President Trump, are still folks who are looking for a more moderate candidate.

We see that, both ends of the spectrum, whether it's left or right, in primaries tend to get the earring, because primary voters tend to be at one or the other ends of the spectrum. But, at the end of the day, Democrats have to do a little bit of navel-gazing, I think, and think about not only who can win a primary, but who can win against President Trump, who can take those independents, who can take moderate Republicans.

And somebody like Biden or a Bloomberg or a Cory Booker or perhaps a Kamala Harris probably has a better chance against, in the general populace, than maybe one of the far-left progressive candidates.

CAVUTO: Steve Moore, you know the president very, very well.

Would he be concerned that, if someone like Michael Bloomberg would emerge as the Democratic nominee, it's sort of like billionaire vs. millionaire, but, more to the point, two people who are similar on financial issues, not so on some of these other issues?

STEPHEN MOORE, FORMER DONALD TRUMP CAMPAIGN ADVISER: Well, a couple things, Neil.

First of all, when I heard that Michael Bloomberg is really looking, being serious about running, my first reaction was, what party? This is a guy without a party. I mean, he ran, I believe, correct me if I'm wrong -- when he was the mayor of New York, he was a Republican.

CAVUTO: Right.

MOORE: Now he's saying he's a Democrat.

And the problem, I think, he has, is he...

CAVUTO: And he was briefly an independent before that.

MOORE: Yes, exactly.

CAVUTO: You're right. He's tried them on all.

MOORE: So, my point is, he's way too liberal to run for president as a Republican, but, in my opinion, he is just way too pro-business to run as a Democrat.

And I want to one other point. I thought that that comment by Elizabeth Warren was outrageous, where she said, oh, he can't be president. He's a successful billion -- businessman who's employed tens of thousands of people, made billions of dollars, made shareholders wealthy.

I mean, what the heck is wrong with that, Neil? I mean, I'm not a big fan of Michael Bloomberg's, but the fact is, what a resume the guy has. And the idea that you can't run for president if you're a successful businessman, I just think that's backward.

What has she ever done? All she's ever done is be a politician and be a university professor.

CAVUTO: Well, and I will say this. He was a very successful mayor.

MOORE: That's right.

CAVUTO: And that's a tough thing to pull off in this city.

But having said that, Emily, there has been a trend lately to go after billionaires, and, lately, billionaires have been responding. Saw that interview on CNBC featuring Bill Gates in which he kind of joked, I guess I could pay $20 billion, after paying $10 billion in taxes, kind of hinting that I don't know about $100 billion.

Leon Cooperman, the big investor, saying, let's not forget that I generate and have generated a good deal of philanthropy and activities. Others who talk about Ken Langone and these others who have made and created whole industries that have hired thousands, hundreds of thousands over the years, that that's their pitch, and they're getting a little annoyed that somehow they're hanging onto ill-gotten gains.

What do you think of that?

EMILY LARSEN, THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Well, certainly, I think that a lot of the ultra-wealthy are definitely nervous and a little bit peeved at Elizabeth Warren's and Bernie Sanders' plan to tax wealth and the rates that they're proposing.

But I think one of the big challenges for Michael Bloomberg here is that he hasn't been campaigning in these states, like a lot of the other candidates, the early primary states, for months and months, like others have.

And there was a march poll in Iowa among Iowa Democratic caucus-goers, and that one found Michael Bloomberg had a negative-11 percent approval rating, net approval rating. So he's going to have a challenge, even though he does have the resources, in appealing to these early stage voters, which ultimately do decide a lot of the direction of the primary after states start voting.

There's also a concern about whether he will be able to amass the number of polls and Democratic individual donors needed to make the primary debate stage. So, depending on his strategy, he might be trying to run an unconventional campaign, which could further turn off voters and add to the negative perception of him being a billionaire trying to buy the election, as some of the Democratic contenders have alleged.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: You know, Steve Moore, the fact of the matter is, this president is going to boast about the markets. And we just hit another record certainly on the Dow today. It's been an uninterrupted pace and a very strong year.

Would a Michael Bloomberg like that?

LARSEN: Well, I think Michael Bloomberg is...

CAVUTO: No, Steve Moore. I'm sorry, to Steve. I apologize.

(CROSSTALK)

LARSEN: Oh, go ahead.

CAVUTO: Go ahead, Steve.

MOORE: Sorry, would he do what?

CAVUTO: Would he like it? What he like the fact that this market has run up? He couldn't argue with the president on that. Right?

MOORE: Well, look, I mean, if Americans go to the polls in November of 2020, and if they're voting on the economy, then Donald Trump's going to win a 40-state reelection landslide.

I mean, this is a booming economy. The middle class has benefited.

But I think the significance of this -- look, I'm here in Washington. I tell you, I talk to Democratic operatives, and why this is significant, is Democratic operatives are looking at this field and they believe they have a bunch of C-minus candidates, frankly, and they are looking for some alternative.

Maybe it is Michael Bloomberg. Maybe it's Michelle Obama. But I do think you're going to see other entrants into this race. It's not too late, because there's a lot of worry in this town among Democrats that Elizabeth Warren may be Kryptonite for the Democrat.

She may bring a lot of other Democrats down with her.

CAVUTO: All right. We will watch it very, very closely.

Again, just as I was mentioning there, guys, we did have a record on the Dow today. So that record-setting pace continues. This is the fifth straight week we have seen the markets running up here for the S&P 500, the fifth straight -- the sixth straight week for the Nasdaq doing the same.

So this torrid run continues. It would make it tough for an opponent to challenge that -- after this.

CAVUTO: All right, in the meantime, we got this FOX alert for you.

Jim Jordan got what he wanted today. He is moving on over to the House Intelligence Committee, presumably, he says, to be a stronger Republican voice against a process he says is rigged and, frankly, a waste of time.

And all this as more transcripts of key testimony from even more key players in this Ukraine mess come to light.

FOX News' Gillian Turner has been watching and following all of this. She joins us on Capitol Hill.

Hey, Gillian.

GILLIAN TURNER, CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil.

So that move by Jim Jordan over to the Intelligence Committee has been ordered by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. And our sources here on Capitol Hill tell us the move was really meant to signal that Jim Jordan is going to play a bigger, more powerful role in impeachment proceedings going forward, also a recognition that he has been a major advocate for President Trump over the last several months.

Meanwhile, as you mentioned, we're continuing to sift through those transcripts over here. We're learning some brand-new details about the transcripts released just a couple of hours ago, Neil.

Lieutenant Colonel Vindman's testimony largely focused on making the case there was a deal in the works between President Trump -- excuse me -- between Trump administration officials and Ukraine's government.

Asked, "Do you think the president was trying to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden?" Vindman answers: "It doesn't take a rocket scientist to see where the game would be for the president in investigating the son of a political opponent."

Also released today, transcripts for Fiona Hill. She was really the first to report that John Bolton was trying to distance himself from the unofficial policy channel many witnesses have now said was being run by Rudy Giuliani.

Hill says: "Rudy Giuliani was a hand grenade that was going to blow everybody up."

She also adds: "The more you engage with someone who is spreading untruths, the more validity you give to those untruths."

Hill also says Bolton told her he -- quote -- "wanted no part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up."

So, some brand-new perspectives on how the Trump administration was really managing U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine.

Lastly, Neil, I want to just mention to you, tomorrow's a Saturday but it's also the deadline for Republicans to get Democrats their list of -- wish list of witnesses they want to publicly testify as part of this next phase in the impeachment investigation.

So look out for that tomorrow.

CAVUTO: Oh, boy. All right.

CAVUTO: Gillian, thank you very, very much.

TURNER: Something to look forward to.

CAVUTO: All the time, Gillian. You're not kidding. You did warn me.

Meanwhile, forget impeachment. Next week, the president is meeting with the president of Turkey next week as well.

But before you start wincing, do remember this. Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin, they met too, and they shared pleasantries as well. It's all historic.

And it's all laid out by Bret Baier in a fascinating book -- after this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Adam Schiff is a corrupt politician that's not giving us due process, not giving us lawyers.

And despite all that, we're kicking their ass.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: Well, the president is digging in, as House Democrats are going all out on impeachment.

John Roberts following it all at the White House.

Hey, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Neil, good afternoon to you.

You heard Gillian a second ago talking about John Bolton. The new development this afternoon, an attorney for John Bolton and Charles Kupperman, who was John Bolton's former deputy NSC director here at the White House, Chuck Cooper sent a letter to the general counsel of the House of Representatives outlining the reasons why Bolton and Kupperman wanted to go to federal court to get an opinion whether they should comply with the subpoenas that were issued to them.

In one tantalizing paragraph in this letter, Cooper writes about Bolton that he was -- quote -- "personally involved in many of the events, meetings and conversations about which you have already received testimony, as well as many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed in the testimonies thus far."

The committees withdrew the subpoena for Kupperman and didn't issue one to John Bolton, because they didn't want to wait until the court date in December to hear from them. They thought that they were coordinating with the White House to try to delay the proceedings.

Well, this letter is to say they were not coordinating with the White House. The White House knew nothing about what they were doing. And how serious can this impeachment inquiry possibly be if you don't want to wait a couple of weeks to hear from people who actually talked to the president about this?

The president himself was dismissing the inquiry again today as he was on his way out of the White House down to Atlanta for a big event there, saying that he told his acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and the Office of Management and Budget's deputy director for foreign policy programs, Mark Sandy, to ignore subpoenas to appear today because he didn't want a validate what he called a corrupt process.

The president said he's also been watching the transcripts that have been released and is not worried about anything he has read or heard so far.

Here's what he told me:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I'm not concerned about anything. The testimony has all been fine. I mean, for the most part, I never even heard of these people. I have no idea who they are. There are some very fine people. You have some never- Trumpers.

It seems that nobody has any firsthand knowledge. There is no firsthand knowledge. And all that matters is one thing, the transcript, and the transcript is perfect.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERTS: And, Neil, there's another transcript that we may be seeing soon. And that is the transcript from the president's first telephone call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That occurred on April the 21st, after Zelensky was first elected president.

President Trump said this morning he wants to put it out there. There's some resistance to that by the legal team in the White House, but we could see it as early as the first part of next week, Neil. Or we might not see it at all. They're undecided on what to do.

CAVUTO: All right, my friend, John Roberts at the White House.

Thank you very, very much.

So, obviously, all this impeachment stuff kicks off next week.

Something else, though, as well that actually could be a lot more important, and the president will be sitting down with the Turkish president, Erdogan, certainly a controversial figure in his own right.

Now, all this at a time when a lot of people say, should the United States president be meeting with Erdogan at all, or any nefarious character?

Well, there's precedent for that. And this image, where we look at FDR with Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin, is an indication of that. Been there, done that. And, historically, it's made a difference for this country.

Bret Baier is with me now, not only the anchor of "Special Report,": but there's best selling "Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II," which included that meeting with, again, the aforementioned Joseph Stalin.

Good to see you, my friend.

BRET BAIER, ANCHOR: Hey, Neil.

CAVUTO: And congratulations on the book's great success.

BAIER: Thank you.

CAVUTO: I think it started with your appearance on FOX Business.

And away we go.

BAIER: One hundred percent. That's actually where it just set off.

CAVUTO: Yes, exactly. Without it....

BAIER: Yes.

CAVUTO: Let me ask you a little bit about this.

The president's getting a heap of scorn on even meeting with Erdogan. First of all, what do you make of that?

BAIER: Listen, he has decided, the president has, that his foreign policy will be to meet with even bad guys.

And the Turkish leader doesn't have a great track record about how he's dealing with us and the U.S. We just saw it with the interaction with the Kurds and the action across the border in Syria.

However, there are things that they have talked about that the U.S. and Turkey could deal on. Remember, they're a NATO ally.

CAVUTO: Right.

BAIER: And despite all of the bad things that have happened -- and there are numerous -- President Trump believes that it's worth sitting down with him.

It does track with previous leaders. And you reference FDR and Churchill and Stalin. Churchill and FDR believed that it was imperative that they sit down with Stalin at the end of World War II. There was a chance that we, as a country, might not win the war. And they said, we're going to deal with this devil.

CAVUTO: This was in 1943. Things were looking dicey, right? It wasn't a won war yet.

BAIER: It was at the brink, because Hitler was on the move in Europe.

CAVUTO: Yes.

BAIER: We were iffy in the Pacific against Japan. And they determined that, yes, we know this devil, he's horrible, but we need to sit down with him and get him on our side.

CAVUTO: But what's interesting is, you -- what is fascinating about the way you recreate those events on that day and the meeting is even Churchill was concerned that they were getting a little too cozy.

And you, in researching this, you said: "I had been struck by how friendly FDR was toward Stalin, a dictator, known killer. At the moment, he was almost obsequious. Winston Churchill, no admirer of Stalin, was affronted by FDR's charm offensive."

So you weren't alone in that thought.

BAIER: Yes.

Well, Churchill really raised some red flags, because he believed Stalin had this ambition for communism, which eventually was realized after FDR dies and Churchill is removed from office.

CAVUTO: He just didn't trust him. Right?

BAIER: Yes.

And FDR, I think, looking back, was looking through a prism of, we need to win the war.

CAVUTO: First things right, right?

BAIER: He thought he could corral and contain Stalin in the post-war.

He died after Yalta and...

CAVUTO: Just a couple of months later.

BAIER: ... never realized that.

CAVUTO: Let me ask you -- or a couple years later.

Let me ask you a little bit about talking to people who even some of your top aides, military types, say you shouldn't. You mentioned briefly -- Donald Trump makes brief mentions in your book here, but you do go over Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, the two summits, both of which you covered, a third one that could be in the works, and the criticism about meeting with him.

But it happens again and again. It's an issue that makes some uncomfortable.

BAIER: It does.

And there's foreign policy experts who debate whether it's worth doing it if you don't know the endgame of what you're going to get out of it.

But Ronald Reagan believed that too.

CAVUTO: Right.

BAIER: And it was trust, but verify.

And his diplomacy with Gorbachev obviously sees a breakthrough and ends the Cold War. Trump obviously hasn't seen that...

CAVUTO: But not before things fell apart, right?

BAIER: They fell apart in Reykjavik.

CAVUTO: Right.

BAIER: They fell apart numerous times in those summits.

CAVUTO: It worked out.

BAIER: I think President Trump looks at Kim Jong-un as the possibility. It just hasn't been realized yet.

And whether a third summit happens or not, we haven't seen the North Koreans live up to what they have even talked about at these first two.

CAVUTO: You don't say there's been a -- the leap here that I have made is the president seems to have a fondness for roguish-type characters or maybe admires how they hang onto power, whatever.

Is that a detriment, to his danger, a risk?

BAIER: You know, that's a great question.

I think he likes the powerful folks, but, obviously, they're dictators.

CAVUTO: Yes.

BAIER: And I asked him on Air Force One in this interview with him.

He said, he's a killer.

Well, he is a killer, Kim Jong-un. He's killed his own family members. He's killed lots of people. But yet he still -- President Trump sees the prospect of something coming together.

CAVUTO: All right, Bret Baier, continued success with this, "Three Days at the Brink."

Is there going to be more to this series, or you're wrapping it up here, or...

BAIER: I'm going to spend three days with my family.

CAVUTO: Yes, that family, do they sound familiar?

CAVUTO: All right. Very good seeing you, Bret, on this.

I just want to remind you as well, on the markets today, I left out the fact that the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq all hit records today. That would be three of them. So I think, in sports terms, it's called a hat trick or something like that.

CAVUTO: Anyway, all up, all at record territory. And that is something the president is crowing about as well.

Much more after this.

CAVUTO: The president in Georgia today saying how peachy things are looking in the Peach State and throughout the country for African-American supporters.

Is he getting help from those record low unemployment numbers -- they have been going his way -- with them as well?

After this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: When I ran for office three years ago, I looked at the bleak, dismal record of the Democrat Party and asked the African-American community, what the hell do you have to lose, right?

(CHEERING AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: What do you have to lose?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: Well, now President Trump is back and saying, more like everything to gain.

The president reminding a Georgia audience that he's delivered on all his promises, record low unemployment for the country, and not only for African-Americans, but for Latinos and women and virtually every major, well, traditional Democratic now demographic there is.

Now, it's too early to say if the president has won all of them over, but is Democratic Congressman Emanuel Cleaver worried he is at least winning more of them over?

Congressman, always good to have you. Thanks for coming.

REP. EMANUEL CLEAVER, D-MO: Sure. Good to be with you.

CAVUTO: What do you think of this, that he makes a compelling case? African-American unemployment has tumbled, minority unemployment in general, tumbled to record lows. Surely...

CLEAVER: Absolutely.

CAVUTO: Surely, some of those people heretofore inclined to vote Democrat are going to remember that vote and Republican. You think?

CLEAVER: Well, I'm not sure.

Yes, there will be some, obviously, but I'm not sure that there's going to be a large swing. And it's not because the president wasn't sincere in his outreach.

I think the president, what he's doing is good. We -- the more all Americans are included in every component of the political process speaks to the greatness of the country, any time we can expand that.

The problem here is that the president has, unfortunately, used language in the past that will -- we will have a lot of difficulty in erasing, even with an eraser, with the words unemployment drop, because I think some harsh and painful words are just kind of hanging out here across the country as it relates to African-Americans and some other minorities.

CAVUTO: Do you think, though, the average...

CLEAVER: But the outreach, I'm glad he's doing it.

CAVUTO: Do you think, though, Congressman, that sometimes people are more impressed with what you do than what you say, even if you have said things clumsily in the past?

There's nothing clumsy about, economically, what the president has delivered for the African-American community. I'm just wondering whether what he talked about a couple of years back, when he said to African- Americans, what the hell have you got to lose, he was clearly talking about Democrats who promised big things, big programs, big government...

CLEAVER: Right.

CAVUTO: ... and didn't deliver big results.

He says, at a fraction of that, he has. What do you think?

CLEAVER: Well, if I were advising the president, if I were Republican and advising the president, before he comes out, I would say, look, I know you don't want to say this, but if you want to start inching in to the support base of the Democrats, I would say something like, look, the economy was being rebuilt by my predecessor, and I have built on the success that he started, and, as a result, the unemployment numbers have dropped to historic lows.

And I think that that would be a good response. But I think that would be one step, and an important step, in trying to get all of the inartful comments that the president has made that can be...

CAVUTO: In other words, give his predecessor some credit for going through this, after the recession and all.

I can see that. But -- but, again, I mean, a lot of these -- these record lows are under him.

But, leaving that aside, where are you on this whole impeachment thing, Congressman, and next week with the live hearings and all? Some in your party, I'm told, are getting nervous that it's backfiring on them. Are you worried about that?

CLEAVER: Well, look, last week, when we voted on the impeachment inquiry, it was one of the most painful votes I have ever taken in my life, because it's something I have struggled with from the very beginning.

Nobody, I hope, is excited and playful about what happened. But I don't know about whether there's going to be some retribution to Democrats who supported it or not.

But I think that the charge -- there are two explicit things in the Constitution as it relates to impeachment. And they were and are bribery and treason.

And so I think everything else comes under the little -- the banner of high crimes and misdemeanors. I think this could be misdemeanors, but it also could be bribery.

And so I think the best thing to do is get all of the facts out. I'm not going to make a declaration that I'm going to vote for impeachment because I don't like Donald Trump. I'm not -- I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to make that declaration. I think anybody who does...

CAVUTO: You haven't made up your mind, then? Real quickly, You haven't made up your mind, bottom line?

CLEAVER: No.

CAVUTO: OK.

CLEAVER: No. I have got to see the evidence.

CAVUTO: All right. There's a concept.

CLEAVER: And I -- because I'm not on any of the committees of jurisdiction.

CAVUTO: All right, Congressman, always good seeing, my friend. Be well.

CLEAVER: Good to be with you. All right.

CAVUTO: All right.

All right. You think it's going to get a little icy and frosty and Washington right now on political stuff? There's a very real arctic blast coming. And it's actually much colder, much nastier.

CAVUTO: Last week, we turned back the clocks.

Well, this week, Mother Nature is dialing back the temperatures, and I mean way back.

Rick Reichmuth has the latest. And we conveniently placed him outside to tell us -- Rick.

RICK REICHMUTH, CHIEF METEOROLOGIST: Yes. Yes.

And you know what? I am so ill-prepared for the cold, that I didn't even bring a jacket down from my office. So that tells you. Not ready to put my mind into this mode.

But we need to get ready. Take a look at a map. Show you what's going on.

It's already cold. The first patch of air has settled down in across much of the country. However, it is going to get much, much colder as we move forward in time. Currently, our temps all across the Great Lakes are just right around the freezing mark, 37 in New York, not that bad down across South Florida. Tampa and points to the south, you're not that bad.

But I tell you what. We're around 21 degrees colder than we were yesterday at this time in Raleigh. Big warmup right now across parts of the Plains. In fact, Rapid City, you are 20 degrees warmer than you were.

But watch what happens. We had this Arctic air that's up around the Arctic, where it should be. It's going to dive down kind of in pulses. About three different cold fronts will move through throughout the next seven days.

And, each time, the cold will get progressively colder. Here's your temps for Saturday. You see the cold air in place, not that bad, Kansas City 62. Then we see the dive down on Sunday, that next batch of cold air coming in.

By the time we get to Monday, we're only at a high of 36 in Amarillo. And by the time we get to Tuesday, that cold air is going to settle way down in across parts of the South. And if you have got the cold air, sometimes, you get precipitation that freezes. Take a look at that.

We're going to have snow definitely across the Great Lakes and interior sections of the Northeast by next week, coastal letters probably still rain -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, thank you, my friend, as always, Rick Reichmuth, in the middle of all of that. It is cold and getting colder.

Meanwhile, millennials are telling working boomers to please move on out, so they can move on up.

CAVUTO: All right, well here's a new one, millennials and Gen X'ers telling baby boomers to get off their lawns.

A survey from USA Today and LinkedIn revealing that younger workers are finding it harder to move up the ladder because some old fogy like me is on it.

CAVUTO: And I'm not getting off it.

To our Gen Hexers, Dion Baia, Kat Timpf, Mike Gunzelman.

What do you think of that?

KATHERINE TIMPF, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I always thought there was something weird and fishy about the fact that I have been here for four years and I don't control the company yet.

TIMPF: And as it turns out, just as I suspected, not my fault at all.

No, I'm never going to tell anyone to get out their job, because I personally...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: I knew it.

TIMPF: I won't -- you can't fire me. This is all I have.

TIMPF: I'm going to work forever, and maybe after I die.

CAVUTO: But do you think it's older workers standing in your way or just you?

MIKE GUNZELMAN, INTERNET RADIO HOST: No, it's definitely not me.

CAVUTO: OK.

GUNZELMAN: I mean, come on now. I'm very talented and gifted in everything that I do.

But, no, I mean, this is for a larger scale, a bigger situation, is the fact that with the economy and perhaps with layoffs, the switch to automation, that older people aren't retiring.

If you think that you're going to retire at the age of 65 right now, that's probably not going to happen.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: So we're in your way.

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: What I'm saying is...

CAVUTO: Which is why you keep offering me that tuna sandwich.

(CROSSTALK)

DION BAIA, AUDIO TECHNICIAN: I keep trying to push your chair off the set, too.

CAVUTO: Yes. Yes. Whoa!

BAIA: It's baby boomers are realizing they can't retire. And that's the scary thing is, when we get to that age in a couple decades, a lot of people my age aren't having children as much as the older generations.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Oh, I could retire. I just -- I don't want you to take the job.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: Well, I worry that, when we get to retirement age, there's not going to be a lot of -- enough younger people to fill those jobs, like you're seeing in Japan.

CAVUTO: Oh, here we go.

GUNZELMAN: What we're saying is, out with the old, in with the new, baby.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: All right, how old is our chairman?

CAVUTO: All right, in the meantime, James Dean is making a return to the big screen, even though he's been dead for more than 64 years.

The rebel without a cause back in a new film, without ever actually being back to life at all. It's all computer-generated.

It's the wave.

BAIA: Yes, we saw this with Peter Cushing. They did "Rogue One."

And I think for young people who didn't know Peter Cushing was, that it just looked fine. And you're starting to see this...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: In the "Star Wars" one.

BAIA: Yes, in the "Star Wars" prequel.

CAVUTO: That was pretty...

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: And now you're -- even Robin Williams, before he died, you had him put in his will that he saw this coming.

And he put a little thing where they couldn't use his likeness for maybe 20 or 25 years. And it's the wave of the future. I mean, I wrote a book, and in my book, I had Jim Morrison in it. And that's how I have always envisioned it, maybe having him CGI to make it look real.

I guess the rub here is that, instead of them playing themselves or a character they'd already played before they died, that you're having them come back and actually do a new role.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Wouldn't that make it more appealing to watch, if you knew someone who's been gone for a while is resurrected on the screen?

TIMPF: Well, this is exactly what I meant when I said I'm not quitting just because I die. OK?

TIMPF: If something happens to me, Gutfeld, I will accept nothing less...

BAIA: There will be a hologram of you.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Yes, yes.

TIMPF: ... than a CGI Timpf, or else I will haunt you.

GUNZELMAN: It is happening right now, though, obviously with "Star Wars," but also "The Irishman."

They used the CGI.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Yes. I forget about that. Right. Right. Right.

GUNZELMAN: And also Whitney Houston is going on tour next year as a hologram.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: They did with that with Tupac and they did that with Sinatra.

CAVUTO: Well, I'm a hologram right now.

BAIA: Holy. He's not even on!

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: You do look thinner, I must say.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: In the meantime, Kanye West Wing?

Apparently, the musician and businessman and friend to President Trump is eying succeeding President Trump in 2024. Dismiss at your own peril, I think.

GUNZELMAN: I mean, why not? I mean, why not? It's Kanye.

First lady Kim Kardashian, I mean, that would be quite something.

CAVUTO: Yes.

GUNZELMAN: I mean, we have seen stranger things happen.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: Remember when Elvis ran, and he cost Barry Goldwater the election, when Elvis ran in that runoff.

TIMPF: Ever since we saw Trump get elected, remember, when that -- nobody said that could happen?

I don't say things can't happen anymore. Anything is possible.

CAVUTO: But he's a pretty savvy businessman in his own right.

I think he could be more of a force than people think.

GUNZELMAN: Well, what is interesting is, he does the Yeezy shoe and apparel brand. It's worth, Forbes magazine said, $1.5 billion right now, because he teamed up with Adidas.

And he's actually moving the manufacturing...

CAVUTO: Are these ones that are $1,000 shoes?

GUNZELMAN: Yes, $500 to $1,000.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Well, that's $100.

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: But he's moving the manufacturing to North America, he, said within the next two years to create more jobs. So I mean, he is pretty good with what he does.

BAIA: He's making America great again by doing the shoes local.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: But think about it. There's definitely a trend here that's building.

BAIA: It's also how popular you are.

If you have a social media platform or -- doesn't really know how competent you are.

CAVUTO: I was going to ask you real quick, I wanted your take on Michael Bloomberg running and all, and Elizabeth Warren saying, we don't need any billionaires in the race.

Are you anti-billionaire?

TIMPF: I just feel really bad for billionaires, because she's mean to them.

And, you know...

(CROSSTALK)

TIMPF: Give me all of his money. He can give me all of his money and he won't have to deal with it anymore.

BAIA: That might be a Frazier-Ali fight, if he gets a nomination and he has to go after Trump in the debates.

CAVUTO: Computer-generated stuff in there.

(CROSSTALK)

BAIA: Yes, exactly.

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: Bottom line is, Bloomberg is not -- it's not going to win.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Anything can happen.

GUNZELMAN: It could be Kanye.

CAVUTO: Kanye, Bloomberg, Gunz.

(CROSSTALK)

GUNZELMAN: Gunz, let's go, baby.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: All right, well, impeachment, the movie, is on, only it won't be a movie, and you won't need to go to a theater. You can just turn on your TV, but will you?

After this.

CAVUTO: Well, the personal open hearings in the impeachment inquiry are kicking off next week. So what can we expect?

Let's go to Chad Pergram. If anyone should know, he knows -- sir.

CHAD PERGRAM, SENIOR CAPITOL HILL PRODUCER: It all starts on Wednesday.

We have two big hearings -- or two big witnesses, I should say. We have George Kent, the State Department official. We got his transcript yesterday. And also Bill Taylor, the acting ambassador to Ukraine. He is someone who raised questions, had concerns about a potential quid pro quo.

And then, Friday we have Marie Yovanovitch. She is the former ambassador to Ukraine. She was fired. So those are the two big hearings next week before the House Intelligence Committee.

We should note that the Intelligence Committee, noting that it's before that panel, that's very important, because it's not the Judiciary Committee, it's not the Oversight Committee. And that's why, today, the Republicans made the bold move of putting Jim Jordan on that committee.

They want aggressive attack dogs on that committee, so they can counterpunch to the Democrats. This is something that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have blocked, because the Intelligence Committee is a select committee, but she didn't block that. And Jim Jordan is now on that committee.

The other thing that we're looking for right now at this hour is, there could be an update on potential requests for Republican witnesses at those hearings. They have until about 11:20 tomorrow morning, Neil.

CAVUTO: Looking forward to it. Thank you, my friend, very, very much, Chad Pergram.

PERGRAM: Thank you.

CAVUTO: All right.

Speaking of tomorrow morning, the fall of the wall -- 30 years ago tomorrow, the Berlin Wall came down. Now a statue of Ronald Reagan is going up.

Our ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell, was at that unveiling. He will be my special guest on "Cavuto Live" 10:00 a.m. Eastern time -- why he says we should remember history and what was historic and the battle between those who would try to squash your freedoms and those who will try to promote them.

A special "Cavuto Live" 10:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow. We will see you then.

Here comes "The Five."

