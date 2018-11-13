'Rare, Medium or Done Well' by Mike Huckabee

From the publisher: Whether in politics, family, education, or business, what matters most is leaving a legacy for future generations. Part of leaving a legacy is understanding where we've been, where we are now, and how both determine where we're going.

Author Mike Huckabee writes, A person who has no standard to live by other than the culture of the moment is a person whose principles might as well come from the latest public opinion polls. In a time where it seems anything goes, and truth is more fluid than ever, Rare, Medium or Done Well is for anyone wondering how to make a difference in today's culture.

Governor Huckabee guides readers through multiple facets of life and how to be an example that others will follow and carry forward to the future. Also includes reflection questions and discussion prompts.