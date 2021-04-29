Rand Paul: Delays in reopening schools will do 'immeasurable damage' to children

This is a rush transcript from "Justice with Judge Jeanine," February 6, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us tonight.



Let's get right to my open.



The disaster of what's happening to our kids being completely robbed of their education by public schools is a perfect example of what happens when the President won't fight for you. The disaster we're seeing in real time will probably result in the loss of two years of public education and will hamper our children for decades to come.



While our children are not back in school, children in other countries who will be their competitors are back in school. The reason is Joe Biden is unwilling to fight for us and our children. He is unwilling to give our children an equal footing in a future competitive and dangerous world because he is beholding to the politics and money of the United Federation of Teachers.



Donald Trump would have made this fight a nonnegotiable one for our children.



Now on his first day in office, President Biden promised to implement a national strategy to support safely reopening the schools, which he has not done. In fact, when Jen Psaki was asked in a news briefing this week about the status of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago schools, the third largest public school system in the nation and the impasse between CPS and CTU, Psaki demurred saying the White House was aware of the situation and hopeful that CPS and CTU could come to agreement.



There was however, no commitment to standing up to the teachers union on behalf of our children. The White House response was the classic Washington two-step.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: If it comes down to a binary choice, who would the President choose -- the kids or the teachers?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I think that's a little bit unfair how you pose that question?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Unfair? This is precisely the issue. So what's the problem folks? Everyone knows that the C.D.C. national experts and Anthony Fauci all support the reopening of schools. The Biden White House, however, downplayed the application of the CDC study saying it only applied to certain areas and was not official guidance.



Since when does C.D.C.'s recommendations not official guidance? Joe, have you suddenly become a science denier? Is that the price you're willing to pay for teacher union support?



And Mayor Lightfoot has asked for Biden's his assistance in the gridlock between the public schools and the teachers union.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: These schools are open and safe and we are ready to welcome our students back. And frankly, they've been ready for some time.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: Yet again, Lightfoot stood alone with no one from the teachers union present to even negotiate. Curious, the National Catholic Education Association reports its schools boasts a total of enrollment of 1,600,000 plus students. And according to Catholic school administrators, they have moved heaven and earth to keep their classrooms open.



But it's not just Catholic schools. It's between all private schools and public schools. Most of the private schools are open and they have been teaching and most of the public schools receiving money are closed and not teaching.



Note to taxpayer: Biden has spoken out against school choice repeatedly in line with the UFT.



The irony is that the private schools are getting along, and yet the parents of children in public schools are paying their taxes so that their children can go to school. Now, senators have pointed out the public schools have received over $68 billion to assist them in making it safe to return.



But those teachers have been paid, and yet parents are doing the jobs of the teachers not getting paid for it and still paying for school taxes to pay the teachers.



Public school teachers have been paid since this pandemic began. The science has been clear all along that children are rarely if ever susceptible to COVID. And there is little evidence of transmission by school-aged children.



So if we've paid billions of dollars from public schools to reopen and reports are that much of that money hasn't even been spent. Number one, why are we even considering paying them more money? Number two, what did they do with the money they received? Number three, why aren't they back in school?



So what to do? In San Francisco 54,000 children who haven't been in school for 347 days, and they're being turned into, quote, "zombies" by online schools. To those teachers who are using and abusing this pandemic to sit home while they are getting paid, as parents do their job. One question: are you being played by the unions?



If your loyalty is to the children, and I believe that for most of you that it is, then you are being used by the unions, leveraging our children for their political pocketbooks.



Now, I understand the need for teacher safety, but it's been almost a year and billions of dollars spent for your safety. The truth, the union simply want more money, it's a money grab, whether it's LA, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, or Philadelphia, it's all about getting money to do what they've already been paid to do.



San Francisco is even suing their own School Board. Chicago was trying to get the teachers union to the negotiation table. New York City isn't thinking about regular schooling before next September, assuming they are thinking, thinking.



Michael Bloomberg said it best.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHAEL BLOOMBERG (D), FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's time for Joe Biden to stand up and say the kids are the most important things, and important players here and the teachers just are going to have to suck it up and stand up and provide an education.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: There is simply no substitute for in-person in-school learning. Now, I keep hearing the teachers aren't in this to get rich. So why the stand down? Why do they need more money to come back? Why are they being paid for a job as they sit home and parents not skilled at teaching who have jobs of their own are doing the teacher's job?



How is it that teachers can't teach if private schools, charter schools, Catholic schools are proving every day that it's safe to teach? And as the unions keep putting up new hurdles like the vaccine, they're doing nothing more than gaming the system that the C.D.C. experts and private schools have proven is safe.



The shame of all this is that our children are suffering physically, emotionally, and mentally, because of the total disregard for them.



Child suicides, mental health problems have gone up enormously, and abused and neglected children are not even being identified as our children suffer. But our global competitors, children are not suffering. As our children fall behind, our global competitors are pushing their children forward.



There's no room for union politics in this deadly game that we're involved in and dithering with unions, which Joe Biden is apparently comfortable with is the worst thing that we can do to our children today.



And to the teachers out there, let me ask you something, if you're not elderly, prove to me that you're not gaming the system. In all this time, have you ventured out of your homes? Have you taken your garbage out to the curb? Have you gotten your hair cut or colored? Have you gone to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the gas station?



Have you gone to McDonald's or Starbucks for a cup of coffee? Have you been in a hallway with other people coming out of your apartment or going to the doctor's office? If you have, explain to me why being with children in a protected environment is more dangerous than being with adults in those situations?



You tell me why first responders and doctors and nurses and police and truckers and those who stock the shelves and clerks in the grocery stores are the ones who take your orders or deliver your mail, FedEx, Amazon, UPS, they're all working, and you're getting paid to do nothing greedily asking for more, putting our children in the back of the line.



You're the weak ones. You're the unfaithful ones. You don't deserve a job with three months off.



And all those first responders, they're our heroes. There are America's heroes, you are anything but.



We can't afford to keep playing your games and paying you. Our children will never make up the last year or years that you have taken from them. Teachers unions, you have failed not only America's school children, but America as well.



And that's my open. Let me know what you think on my Facebook and Twitter #JudgeJeanine.



And if you like my opens, you'll love my new book, "Don't Lie to Me" available in Books a Million, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and everywhere.



Joining me now to give his take on the battle to reopen schools, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.



Good evening, Senator, thanks so much for being here. Now, our kids, teachers unions, they are the ones that seem to be on the line here, and it appears that the Biden administration is taking a hands off approach to this. What kind of damage is this going to do to our kids?



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): You know, I think, immeasurable damage. I've been saying to Dr. Fauci, and the so-called government experts since May of last year that none of the studies indicate that the kids are good spreaders of this disease, the kids don't get very sick, really, they don't tend to transmit the disease either.



We have studies now in a dozen different European countries, we have studies of private schools across the United States that haven't missed a beat and have been in session without any major surge, without significant amount of teachers getting sick.



There's really no scientific evidence towards keeping it closed, but the unions are now saying, oh, well, we need to pass the Green New Deal and we need to have gender equity or something, you know, that has nothing to do with teaching the kids and I'm wondering when is the union going to care about actually teaching our kids?



PIRRO: Well, but what kind of damage do you think this is going to do to our children?



PAUL: Well, the thing is, is there's already talk of increased numbers of suicide, isolation, but most parents just aren't capable of teaching. Some are extraordinary teachers. But a lot of parents aren't. They're either working or maybe they lack the education to be good teachers at home.



And really being at home without any instruction or without any professional instruction for a lot of kids is a disaster. It is putting them nearly a year behind in grade. Some of them when they're going back into school are doing very poorly on testing and showing that they've already lost ground.



When you look at studies between rich and poor, poor kids start out at a disadvantage. You know, the rich kids with more educated parents start out at a better level, and they tend to narrow that gap as they go to school over September through May, then it widens again in the summer.



But now everything is like the summer, and so economic disparity is also leading to educational disparity.



PIRRO: Yes, not to mention all of the other issues with depression, suicide and all -- and real problems like that. But why is the President taking a hands off approach to this?



PAUL: You know, I think he is so beholden to so many different special interest groups, even the union. You know, I found it very interesting the interaction in Chicago because everybody is a Democrat in Chicago, but the mayor actually has stood up and she's pointing out what a blessing it is for kids to go to school, particularly economically deprived kids.



But right now, they're not going to school, and she is pushing back on the union, you know, the union saying, oh, we're not going back to school until we're vaccinated until the disease is gone, this and that. They have all these unreasonable demands even though the science shows, even the C.D.C., which is overly cautious, is saying that schools can open.



And there's all kinds of evidence. The private schools have stayed open without significant illness among the teachers or surges. So I don't know, it is interesting to see a Democrat Mayor pushing back against the teachers union.



PIRRO: It is. It is. I want to move on to something else, the Commander of the U.S. Strategic Command has issued an alarming statement where he is concerned about the possible nuclear problems with either Russia or China. What do you make of that?



PAUL: You know, I've said for a long time, we need more communication. It's a difficult situation in the sense that we've had nuclear treaties going back to Reagan and Gorbachev where we had some parody between Russia.



China at that time was a very, very small nuclear power, and it is still about a third as big as Russia or China, but they have an enormous and growing military budget and economic output. So I think the best thing we can do at this point is not to think that there's an immediate solution or an immediate nuclear treaty we can get to, but we need to be having a nuclear conversation, meaning an ongoing conversation between our arms experts and their arms experts.



And it needs to be in a as collegial as possible way, even though we do have our problems with both Russia and China, even though we are adversaries, even though they are doing bad things, human rights violations, we still have to have these conversations.



PIRRO: Right. But what's interesting is that this dire warning by the Admiral who was confirmed in 2019, why is he now warning us about this when -- you know, what has happened to him? Because he didn't seem to have this concern during the Trump administration, but within a month, all of a sudden, now, this is big concern during the Biden administration?



PAUL: Well, I think the great superpowers in addition to us, Russia and China will look and judge the new President and see whether or not he will stand up to them, and so that is a real question.



There has been question also of Hunter Biden's and the Biden family ties to Chinese business and there may be something that they consider that they have an in with the Biden's that will cause them not to respond to any kind of nuclear aggression. I hope not.



And I do think that there has to be an ongoing conversation. It's above about partisanship, beyond partisanship. You know, I'm with Reagan on this kind of stuff that we really do need nuclear arms control and nuclear arms discussions.



PIRRO: All right, Senator Rand Paul, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And later tonight, Lara Logan, Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell, and other special guests. But first, how could Biden saw stance on crime, endanger you and your loved ones? Congressman Jim Jordan joins me next to answer that. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Welcome back. While President Trump pushed for law and order, President Biden has allowed chaos and crime to go almost unchanged during his first few weeks in office. Remember he thinks Antifa is an idea, but an idea hasn't been terrorizing cities like Seattle and Portland, criminals have.



Joining me now to discuss the far reaching implications of Biden's soft on crime stance and more, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan. Good evening, Congressman.



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Good to be with you, Judge.



PIRRO: All right. Well, you know, "The New York Post" has a headline "Biden's soft-on-crime posture will wreak havoc on cities." Why do you think that this President is so different than President Trump? And why would he tolerate this?



JORDAN: Judge, it is what the Democrat Party is today. I mean, look, they're the party of open borders. We've seen that in President Biden's Executive Orders that they are not even going to deport illegal immigrants who have criminal records.



So they're the party of open borders, defund the police. They are the party that bailed out the rioters and looters part of this Antifa, and never forget, the Democratic Chair of the Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler said Antifa is a myth.



So here's the chairman of the committee that's supposed to be about justice, about enforcing the law, about protecting the Constitution, protecting your rights, who thinks Antifa is a myth after everything they did to so many of our major cities this summer.



So it's just who the Democratic Party is today, and why it's so important that we stand up against their radical policies.



PIRRO: Well, and in addition to that, you know, the President talks about unity on his first day, and yet everything that the Democrats have been doing seems to be the exact opposite of unity. And do you think that that message is being sold to the American people? I mean, are they buying it?



JORDAN: No, of course, they're not buying it. They're pushing through a partisan spending package, almost a $2 trillion package on top of all the other spending we did that hasn't even been used yet. Money is still there, it hasn't been spent yet.



Why don't we just let people go back to work? That would be the best stimulus. Let the American economy open up and go and flourish like it was under President Trump. Let's do that.



So, you know, then it's -- as I said, it's the open borders, then it is getting rid of the 1776 Commission. And frankly, Judge, it's kind of tough to unify when you're impeaching a President who has already left office. It's kind of tough to unify when you're putting in place 40 some Executive Orders in a matter of days into your administration.



So I mean, I liked the language that he had -- President Biden had during his Inauguration. There was I think, some good talk about unifying the country, but the actions certainly have been followed, and that's what I think Americans see and understand.



PIRRO: Well, you know, the sad part is that it is the language that people are buying, and some people don't even look at the actions unless it affects them. I mean, the first day, 11,000 people lose their jobs with the XL Keystone Pipeline. But let's talk about going forward now.



They plan to try the President. How do you continue to impeach a President who's already left office?



JORDAN: This is an obsession with them, Judge. Never forget, they tried to remove him from office before he got there. Now they're trying to remove him from office after he has left.



So the President is going to be acquitted. I mean, the case is so strong for the President. On constitutional grounds, he wins. On due process, lack of due process grounds, he wins it on the facts.



I mean, think about this, you know, again, they're trying to remove someone from office who has already left. There's a reason the Chief Justice is not presiding, because there's no -- there's not a president who is under investigation here, who is under trial.



So the Constitution, the President wins; the lack of due process, I mean, what -- this is -- Matt Gaetz said it best, this is impeachment by reflex. There was a two-hour debate in the House; at least what Adam Schiff did last year, at least there was actual hearings, they might have been done in the bunker in the basement of the Capitol, but there were subpoenas and depositions.



I got to cross examine witnesses. We actually had some actual hearings.



So Adam Schiff's impeachment makes -- it looks great compared to this crazy thing and we know how bad that one was. But the most important thing is the facts. The fact, you know, how do you -- how do you incite a riot that was already planned?



How do you incite a riot when the President said peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard?



So this is nothing, but an obsession with the Democrats. It has been that way. Never forget, Judge, on January 20, 2017, nineteen minutes after the President took his oath of office, "The Washington Post" headline was "Campaign to Impeach President Trump has Begun."



They couldn't even wait 20 minutes.



PIRRO: That's unbelievable.



JORDAN: So, that's how bad it's been.



PIRRO: It is.



JORDAN: And the President is going to win this and we are going to hopefully move forward and stop some of the radical policies that you've just mentioned.



PIRRO: All right, Congressman, Jim Jordan, it's always great to have you on JUSTICE. Thank you so much.



JORDAN: You bet.



PIRRO: And up next, how do Biden's immigration orders not only threaten our border security, but our recovery from the pandemic? Mark Morgan and Lara Logan, join me next. Don't miss it.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Ashley Strohmier. A slain F.B.I. agent was remembered at a Memorial Service at the Miami Dolphins Football Stadium today. Special Agent Laura Schwarzenberger was gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at the home of a child pornography suspect. Another agent Daniel Alfin was also killed by the suspect. A separate service for him will be held Sunday.



And law enforcement is back in control of a St. Louis jail tonight. This after an early morning riot by more than a hundred inmates. They set fires, broke windows and caused flooding on multiple floors.



One corrections officer was hurt, but thankfully released from a local hospital with only minor injuries. As a result, 120 inmates have been transferred to other facilities.



The detainees claimed they were fed up with conditions during the pandemic.



I'm Ashley Strohmier. Now back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AGENT: Here we go. Record.



LARA LOGAN, FOX NATION HOST: It's 4:00 a.m. on the southern border in Texas, in the tiny town of Roma. Listen to that.



[RAPID GUN FIRE]



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is what I've been trying to warn them about. Another day at the border.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: That was part of Lara Logan's new FOX Nation show, "Lara Logan has no Agenda: Return to the Border."



Despite the violence you saw there and Mexico's poor handling of the pandemic, Biden has signed an order after order, rolling back the Trump policies that deterred illegal immigration and kept our country safe.



Joining me now to discuss all this and more, FOX Nation host Lara Logan and former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner and visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation, Mark Morgan.



All right, good evening to both of you. You know, Mark, what is the difference between what's happening at the border right now compared to two months ago, when President Trump was there?



MARK MORGAN, FORMER ACTING COMMISSIONER OF CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION: A hundred and eighty degrees. Under President Trump's administration, we had the network of policies and tools and support to do what we needed to do, Judge, to address the illegal migration crisis that we all saw and experienced in 2019. And by every single major, it was successful.



By February of 2020, we had reduced the illegal flow by 75 percent. The families coming up from the northern triangle countries, which is really the crux of the issue had all but trickled to basically nothing. And just a couple of months since the election, a couple of hours after he was inaugurated, he has made our borders less secure, our country less safe and has endangered the men and women on the frontlines of our borders protecting this nation. It's just simply outrageous, Judge.



PIRRO: All right. And Lara, you know, you did a great job on the border. I mean, what else are you seeing? I mean, that there's violence, and obviously, we know about the coyotes, but now the drug traffic seems to be a real issue.



LOGAN: The drug traffic is through the roof, and what I think people are missing about the border situation is that the cartels are so powerful now. They're functioning as a parallel shadow government in Mexico, and it's the Mexican government that's taking orders from them.



So they have this extraordinary amount of power. They also are so wealthy, they have more money than anyone could ever imagine, and they are unconstrained by the rules of war. So they do whatever they want, and they really control that border.



And right now, the narcotics that they're pushing over the border are not what we're used to seeing. This isn't just, you know, marijuana that grows in the ground that people remember from the 70s, these are synthetic narcotics that are made in labs that are cheaper to produce. They're made in enormous quantities, and they are deadlier than anything we know, and they're being mixed in with every kind of drug.



They also are filling the void that was left behind when the U.S. government cracked down on prescriptions. So, you know, young kids think they're taking a pill to study for an exam and actually, what they're really taking is fentanyl, which could kill them.



And they think they're taking Xanax No, it's not Xanax, it is counterfeit. It's not real. It's actually fake. And so -- and who's helping them do that? Well, it's the Chinese. They've partnered with the cartels. They're laundering their money for them and they provide all of the chemicals without which none of these narcotics could be manufactured. More than 81,000 Americans died in the last fiscal year.



PIRRO: Lara, why would President Biden allow this? He clearly knows the issue. Most Americans know the issue. Why do you think, Lara?



LOGAN: Well, you know, I can't answer the why. I can't answer the why, in a sense, because I'm not inside his head. But I can tell you that they planned for this, that they planned to welcome numbers of refugees over the border, because they're shutting down -- the warning orders are there. They are shutting down all the internal security checkpoints.



They are moving agents from security. There's no more security patrols when you're doing migrant care, when you're making sandwiches and changing diapers and transporting people and processing them.



So this was definitely part of the plan. They expected this to happen. And they, you know, you therefore -- the assumption is that they wanted this to happen.



PIRRO: All right, and I'll go to Mark Morgan. You know, Mark, two weeks ago, I did an open on this and the issue of COVID as we see these caravans coming in, and I think one of the migrants actually said, Biden, he is going to help us all. He is giving us a hundred days to get to the U.S. I mean, they're clearly aware of what's going on.



And there is so much talk about COVID, teachers not going back to school, what is -- what is the impact of people coming into this country and the COVID pandemic?



MORGAN: So, Judge, again, that's something we don't talk about enough. Look right now, the numbers we're seeing under any circumstances, people ask me what's going to happen. I said, it's already happened. We're already in a full blown crisis right now.



But then you add COVID on top of that. Those caravans take on a completely new meaning. I refer to those as mobile COVID petri dishes. Once they get to our borders, as Lara said, she is spot on. The cartels and smugglers own everything.



They're shoving them in overcrowded unsanitary staff houses and tractor trailers again, active COVID petri dishes. It's unconscionable.



It's not only exposing the migrants themselves to this pandemic, but also the workers. And Judge, here is a key, because of Biden's open door policies, because of what he's done in a couple of weeks. Right now, we are averaging between 3,000 to 3,500 people trying to illegal this country a day.



Remember, it was former Secretary Jeh Johnson under the Obama administration that said a thousand is a bad day. The crisis is already upon us.



PIRRO: All right, Mark Morgan and Lara Logan, thanks so much for being with us tonight.



And up next, is Jen Psaki getting a preview of the questions asked during her press briefings? Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell react to the shocking reports and hypocrisy of it all, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We believe a free press isn't an adversary, rather it is essential. A free press is essential to the health of a democracy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PIRRO: President Biden saying that on Thursday, despite reports surfacing of his communication staff asking reporters in advance for the questions they were planning to ask during the press briefings. Could you imagine the reaction from the left if Trump screened his questions?



Joining me now to react to that and more, FOX Nation host, Tomi Lahren, and along with civil rights attorney and FOX News contributor, Leo Terrell.



All right guys, do you think that -- and I'll start with you, Leo, do you think that maybe Joe Biden has missed the cancel culture news? I mean, that he is so in favor of Free Press and Free Speech?



LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: I'll tell you right now, Judge, it's almost hilarious. It is limited press. It's limited to what they want to push across America.



Let's be very clear. The press treated Donald Trump like he had some type of plague. They do not believe in the First Amendment. They did not believe in freedom of the press.



They are right now since his Inauguration, really since last year, Joe Biden has not been asked the tough questions. Why? Because the press disliked Donald Trump.



And I'll tell you right now, ever since he has been President, Judge, the press has basically given him a lollipop, softball, ice cream question. The audacity for them to ask for questions in advance is because they want to script their message to America, Donald Trump had to answer your question on the spot without any type of notification, and he did an outstanding job.



PIRRO: Okay, so back to Tomi, to you. I mean, the idea that Joe Biden gets up there and actually talks about a free press, while you know, the press is refusing to print certain things. I mean, how does that -- how does that strike you?



TOMI LAHREN, FOX NATION HOST: Well, at the end of the day, Joe Biden was a basement candidate, and now he is a basement President. He sends Jen Psaki out there. She prescreens the questions. We know that it is preplanned.



It is contrived. It's what the message that they want the American people to see.



But Joe Biden doesn't even take questions, he doesn't answer questions, and then he's got a Press Secretary that does his bidding for him, and then she doesn't take the questions.



Donald Trump, love him or hate him, and I think we know how I feel about the man, but he would stand outside of a helicopter for 20, 30, 40 minutes, and he would take the tough questions, which were really never questions anyway. They were demonization, and they were accusations. But he did it.



He spoke to the American people, and what did they do to him for it? They took him off Twitter. They took him off Instagram. They took him off Facebook. Everything is either censored or contrived, and the American people, they're starting to see through it.



PIRRO: It is amazing. And of course, Leo, Simon & Schuster has said that they're not going to print the Hawley book, but they're going to Hunter Biden's new book. It's called "Beautiful Things." What say you?



TERRELL: It's amazing. Hunter Biden is facing a Federal investigation. Guess what? He gets rewarded with a book deal. Josh Hawley basically exercised his First Amendment right. He exercised his right as a representative for the State of Missouri, and he gets canceled.



To the Democrats, and to the left-wing media because I'm a Trump Republican, cancel me. I don't care. Because I'll tell you right now, true Republicans, true Trump Republicans are not going to be shut up by the left. It's very, very clear. The left wants to dominate the agenda.



And you know what, Judge? I'll tell you. Canceling Donald Trump off of social media did not deter 75 million Trump supporters because we are here louder and stronger.



PIRRO: That's right. All right. And Tomi, last question. AOC has said that she was in fear for her life when she was in the Cannon Building and not at the Capitol, which is apparently three-tenths of a mile away and a 10- minute walk. What say you?



LAHREN: Well, I say AOC Smollett is what it is really starting to sound like and I'm so happy that that was trending on Twitter. I think it's hilarious. But at the end of the day, we're not allowed to question AOC. We're not allowed to question her experiences, but I think AOC really is better fit for Instagram. She's better fit for maybe "The Bachelor," maybe the real housewives because she clearly likes the theatrics. I don't know so much about the policy and the agenda items.



But boy, she loves a good Instagram live and she's good at it. I would encourage her to pursue that path instead of destroying our country.



PIRRO: All right, Tomi Lahren and Leo Terrell, you're both great. Thanks so much.



TERRELL: Thank you.



PIRRO: And up next, what's really making tomorrow's Super Bowl a must watch game. No one better to break it down than Herschel Walker. Don't go away.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: Welcome back. When he snaps the ball tomorrow, Tom Brady will become the oldest person to ever play in a Super Bowl. He is 43 years old and this will be his 10th. He won his first nearly two decades ago. The guy challenging him, Patrick Mahomes is quite a few years younger.



Here to react and give us his predictions for the big game, Former NFL star, Herschel Walker.



All right, Herschel, this weekend is definitely your weekend. I mean, what's your take on the two? Is it, you know, young versus old or new versus experienced? How is it going to play out?



HERSCHEL WALKER, FORMER NFL PLAYER: Well, it's going to be a good game. You see Tom Brady, you've got to give it to him. The guy has got some incredible guts to go out there and continue to play, but I'll tell you, he's got Tampa playing very, very well, but you know, Patrick, he's a neighbor and you I'm rooting for Kansas City.



Kansas City has been there. One thing that's very, very unique, this is going to be a great, great game. I think people have got something to look forward to.



I hope that it is not going to be too politicized that they're just going to see a great football game that is played because I know the players are going to do that.



PIRRO: Well, you know, is Mahomes the next Tom Brady?



WALKER: Well, you could say he is the next Tom Brad or maybe even better. Yes, I think Tom Brady, he is in a class by himself right now. You know, you've got to give it to Tom because, you know, he went into Tampa and at the beginning of the season, I think the coach was trying to put his system in, but anyone that knows football, if you watched Tom Brady right now, he's going on a lot of time in routes.



That means that he is not taking those deep steps by to pass the ball. He is most -- everything in his own time, and he reads the defense very, very well to having grown there as well. You know, they really have given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers some courage that they can go out and win this game.



But at the same time, Patrick Mahomes, who is an incredible athlete, incredible player has got Kansas City to play in that they are the best in pro football today.



So you're going to have two teams that is going to meet this coming Sunday. That's going to put on a great, great football game, and I think people have got something to look forward to because this is going to be a great, great game.



PIRRO: Well, yes, and certainly people need something to look forward to in this pandemic. But you know, Tom Brady, I understand already has six rings. I mean, I don't know how many fingers he has left. But you know, what do you think it is about Tom Brady? I mean, the guy is unbelievable. He says he'll play until he is 45.



But he may get out after this season if he wins. I mean, what is it about this guy that says, you know, I'm not going to stop?



WALKER: Well, I think it is his resiliency, how he takes care of himself. You know, you've seen it during the off season, how he continued to work out. He continued to eat right, continued to train and continued to do the things that you should do to keep yourself ready to play.



And he is mentally strong. You know, that's one thing you have to do. You have to put mentally and physically together. That's what's going to keep you in this game a long time. It just -- it can't just be one and not the other.



And I think that's what makes him a great, great player. He knows that he can get the job done, and you know, when he first went to Tampa, people thought that was a big mistake. Even myself. I said, why would you go to Tampa? You know, you've got -- you've done so many great things. Why would you go to Tampa?



Why he went to Tampa -- and I think he has proved everybody wrong. He proved me wrong, and I think right now, the people in Tampa, they're excited. I'm excited.



You know, you ask yourself, how long will this guy play? Right now, he's still playing at the top of his game. You know, you can't say that he's let down at all. He's still throwing the ball well. He's still doing the things that takes looking like a young quarterback.



So the question is, how long will he play?



PIRRO: Yes. Well, I'll tell you, it's never enough for all of us who love football, Herschel Walker, thanks so much for being with us on this special weekend.



And next, our old friend Adam Schiff may want a new job in California, and you're not going to believe what it is. My can't-miss closing statement is next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



PIRRO: And now my closing statement.



Our old friend, Adam Schiff may now want to be Attorney General for the State of California. What's with California anyway? They come up with some real doozies, don't they?



Take Nancy Pelosi, you can thank her for the state San Francisco is in: needles on the street, people defecating outside of restaurants as patrons watch over Caesar salads although the restaurants are closed, most of them; rodents laying claim to their side of the street.



And take Governor Gavin Newsom, you can thank him for the shutdowns in California as small businesses and students in public schools suffer, while he enjoys himself keeping his winery open and eating escargot at the French Laundry.



Take Kamala Harris. She was a prosecutor who worked her way up and went from being pro law enforcement to pro criminal promoting the bail fund for those who violently tore up our streets and cities during this summer riots.



But back to Adam Schiff, aka Pinocchio. He lied repeatedly about having evidence of Russia collusion with Donald Trump as he singlehandedly sought to impeach President Trump. There was no rhyme or reason. It was just pure political hatred.



And despite his promises, special counsel Mueller's report made clear the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign or Trump conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference.



So it sounds like Schiff has the perfect background to be California A.G. A guy who claims to have evidence but has none, is then refuted by his own party yet continues to push forward false allegations.



The one thing a prosecutor cannot be is a zealot, who cares little about evidence and simply prefers to destroy individuals for his own political benefit.



But then again, it's California and Adam Schiff might just fit in.



That's it for us tonight. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating for truth, justice and the American way, and I'll see you next Saturday night.



In the meantime, I am on Locals and Cameo.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.