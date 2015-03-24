Putting Americans in danger: that is the subject of this evening's "Talking Points Memo." How many times have you heard the words, 'we support the troops but'? That mantra is consistently trotted out by opponents of the Iraq War and the War on Terror in general. They oppose policy, but support the troops implementing that policy. Well, that's fine.

But now critical mass has been reached with the ACLU and some media organizations that are absolutely putting U.S. troops in danger by demanding more images of the abuses at Abu Ghraib (search) be released.

As you may know, the ACLU (search) has sued the government to release 87 photographs and four videotapes showing Americans brutalizing prisoners. General Richard Myers (search), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has seen the material and says it's just more of the same, more of what has already been released. In other words, the pictures don't advance the story, according to General Meyers.

Now the case is being heard here in New York City by a federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein, who could rule at any time. Recently, Meyers testified in front of the judge and said the release of the images would "Aid the recruitment efforts and other activities of insurgent elements, weaken the new democratic governments of Iraq and Afghanistan...and increase the likelihood of violence against United States interests, personnel and citizens worldwide."

Now based on that testimony, I believe Judge Hellerstein will do the right thing and not release the material, but the intensely anti-American ACLU is still pushing. That organization doesn't care whether Americans die, as there is no question violence will follow the release of any new abuse pictures. Just think back to the Newsweek Koran debacle.

"Talking Points" has come to expect this kind of thing from the ACLU, the most dangerous organization in the USA, but listen to this. Those supporting the ACLU in this revolting quest include CBS and NBC, The New York Times, The Hearst Corporation, The Tribune Company, a bunch of other journalistic organizations. I can't believe it.

At least FOX News, ABC, and CNN have the common sense to put the safety of the nation over freedom of press theory. I mean, come on. We're talking life and death here.

As soon as Judge Hellerstein rules, we'll report the decision to you. But no matter how it plays out, the ACLU and the afore-mentioned press organizations have some explaining to do. We'll have more on the situation coming up.

And that's "The Memo."

The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day

As we predicted, the first wave of attacks about my position that poverty was a central theme in the Katrina debacle have begun. Writing in the ultra-liberal St. Petersburg Times, Eric Deggans says, "The larger implications of O'Reilly's words also are obvious. These often poor, often black hurricane victims brought all this misery and death on themselves."

Of course no such implication exists, but Deggans is a dishonest, racially motivated correspondent writing for perhaps the worst newspaper in the country.

To see my column on the issue for yourself, please go to billoreilly.com. Ridiculous? They don't get more ridiculous than the St. Petersburg Times. It is. That is the worst newspaper in the United States of America. They win.