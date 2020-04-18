Protests spread amid COVID-19 crisis against states' stay-at-home orders

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," April 17, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Jesse Watters, Juan Williams, Greg Gutfeld, and Katie Pavlich. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We can begin the next front in our war, which we are calling opening up America again. We must have a working economy. And we want to get it back very, very quickly. And that's what's going to happen. I believe it will boom.

PERINO: All right, that was the president, obviously. He was preparing the nation for the next front in this war against COVID-19. And as the White House releases their guidelines for states to reopen, carefully, that is, and in three separate phases.

The coronavirus task force will be coming out again in an hour from now for their Friday update. So, in the meantime we will break it all down.

First of all, the first phase could see the reopening of gyms, restaurants, maybe theaters, and sport venues, but with strict social distancing measures in place. Schools would stay closed, and high-risk individuals would stay home.

The other phases would then loosen restrictions more if cases continue to fall. But there are some critics of the plan including Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling those guidelines, quote, "vague and inconsistent." And here is more reaction from other Democrats.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think what he has kind of done is punted. He has decided that he is not -- he doesn't have the right to make the call for the country.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), SENATE MINORITY LEADER: You have to know who has the illness, who is immune from the illness and who can -- who could get the illness before we can determine who can go back to work.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): OK, it's up to the states, but then don't ask the states, don't give them this massive undertaking that has never been done before and then not give them any resources to do it.

PERINO: All right, happy Friday. Greg, I want to start with you.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Happy Friday.

PERINO: It's -- I thought I'd give a little bit of perspective just to set this up, because in a way all of us sort of feel like it's Groundhog's Day. It's been about four weeks now that we've been doing the show remotely, at least I have from here.

And last Friday was the end of the week of which Jerome Adams, the surgeon general had said that this is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, that was when we had hopefully reaching the apex and the peak. This week we are talking about the reopening. And we have some guidance. Some of it is vague because the states are going to have to decide based on their different criteria.

But isn't that a little bit of a hopeful sign that it's not just one big block that we actually can look at some progress here?

GUTFELD: Yes, I don't see anything here that is vague. I see a roadmap and you are allowed to drive it. What drives me crazy is that if Trump had taken more command over this. Instead, this is what you're going to do, they would've accused him of being autocratic, a dictator and a tyrant.

So, what does he do? He shares the responsibility with the governors. He says here's the road map, you drive the car. And now he is accused of punting by Joe Biden? Are you serious? It is so pathetic.

And then I predicted this yesterday, I said that Pelosi wasn't going to say anything until after the plan is revealed because she did not want any skin in this game. She preferred to get stand in front of her double wide refrigerator and suck down ice cream until she gets an ice cream headache than actually offer practical advice.

You know, you can sit on a fence and you could, you know, crap on people doing the job when you are out of power, that make sense. But at this point, it's just so obvious and so sad. In this situation, people's lives are going to, there is going to be death. Because every path that we choose is going to have death. So, the path that you have to choose is a road map in which you can go in reverse. Or you can pause. Or you can take a left or a right.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's what this is. You are a stick -- you are a sports car with a stick shift, and you shift gears based on the terrain that's coming at you. And you could even go in reverse. That's what this guideline is. So, to sit there and go like, it's vague and inconsistent, you're just an idiot. Pure and simple, stick to your ice cream.

PERINO: That's of course, Pelosi. And I think that we have a couple of Trump tweets today and then a Cuomo sound bite. If you could pull those up those Trump tweets so I could read those for folks who are maybe listening on the radio.

So, President Trump tweeted this morning that Governor Cuomo should spend more time doing and less time complaining. Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking. We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn't need or use, gave large numbers of ventilators that you should have had and helped you with.

Let's see there's a little bit more, testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help, and equipment than any other state by far, and these great men and women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action.

I think he does say thank you a lot quite a bit to the healthcare workers, but Governor Cuomo decided to respond. We have a sound bite of that. Let's listen.

CUOMO: First of all, if he is sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right? Second, the -- let's keep emotion and politics out of this and personal ego if we can, because this is about the people. It is about our job. And let's try to focus on that.

PERINO: All right, Juan, I'll let you take a whack at this one.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, you know, I hate to see us get political about this. I mean, I think that we need to work together. And I would hope that, you know, sometimes the president loves to be celebrated and thanked and all of that. OK.

So, Cuomo then fires back. I don't -- I'm not sure it takes as much of anywhere. But I will say this. In terms of the plan, Dana, to me, I feel like everybody has got cabin fever.

We know about the high unemployment numbers. Everybody wants to get out and get back to work but we have to be careful. We can't let sort of emotions that, you know, drive us, and impatience, because if we don't have testing, if we don't have contact tracing, then we can get ourselves in a very difficult situation where we put our workers, the people going back to work at a very high level of risk, and we put all of their customers, the people they come into contact with, work with --

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- also at risk. Then we can find ourselves in a worse situation. So I think when you hear people say, we'd like to know how to deal with that, and we'd like the federal government's help, I think in terms of specifics, what Schumer was talking about, even what you heard from Governor Cuomo in terms of, OK, if you lay out a plan, give us some of the resources to make it work, I think that's what people are saying. I don't think it has to necessarily become sort of --

PERINO: All right.

WILLIAMS: -- something nasty and divisive and finger-pointing.

PERINO: Got it. And actually, Katie, I saw -- there were lots of different governors on the -- Greg is laughing, but I'll just keep going. Lots of different governors on the shows today talking about how they are working in coordination with the federal government and they're trying to figure out their own road map. So, there is the Colorado governor, the Alaska governor, Ohio, and all of these states have a little bit of a different situation on their hands.

PAVLICH: Which is exactly why the president has said it's up to you guys, do what you want with this plan, it's going to be in phases, different places with a lower density population. They are going to have a different project and process moving forward on this.

But it's interesting to watch what's happening here in D.C. or not in D.C. where lawmakers are at home. You have Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi criticizing this plan, and continually saying that you have to be careful, you have to make sure the economy isn't open too quickly.

Well, when they are sitting there at home and not refilling the paycheck protection plan with or program, and not coming up with any other ideas about how to get people some economic health while they continue to advocate for the economy to be close, it's really easy to do that.

And it's also easy to do that when you are getting a paycheck. And the bottom line, I think for people who are getting cabin fever as one said, is they want to be able to make their own decisions about their own risk.

At this point they understand a lot more about the virus than we did two months ago, and they understand what precautions they need to take to not get sick, but they really want to be able to do that on their own without being dictated to by the government.

PERINO: All right, Jesse, let me give you the last word here.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I mean, if Democrats have a problem with the plan, take it up with Fauci and Birx. They are the experts that signed off on it. And then there's Cuomo, everybody on the left loves him they want him to run for president, so President Trump gives him free power and they say, he can't handle it, he can't do it by himself all of a sudden.

Cuomo is complaining about not getting the resources, he just donated hundreds of ventilators to other states because he had overcapacity. Because the president gave him so many. They just built hospital in Long Island they haven't even used it yet.

So, I would stop complaining already before the president has even given you any additional resources. This -- the country is viewing this from two different perspectives. There are people that are better off, that are kind of having a little fun, may be working from home, they are still getting paid. They are zooming, you know, they are doing their thing, they're cooking. And then there's people that can't afford to work from home.

They don't have a job. They have lost a business which had been in their family for generations. And they're dying to get back to work. And one side doesn't understand the other side. You know, how could you not want to protect the health? What about if it spreads further?

And then the other side is saying, wait a second, you guys understanding my position, I need to work to feed my family. Or else, this is it for me. And they are talking across of each other, and a lot of it has to do with New York.

The state of New York has 225,000 cases. New Jersey has 75,000 cases. Combined that's 300,000 virus cases. The next biggest state that has that case is like 30,000 in Massachusetts. Other states like Wyoming, North Dakota, Hawaii, Vermont, West Virginia, they have a couple hundred cases.

And so, to say that to New York should open up at the same rate as Vermont which has like a handful of cases is stupid. Everybody knows that's stupid. But they are trying to attack the president for politics. And that's just wrong.

PERINO: All right. Good discussion, guys. Coming up next, protests continue to rage across the country against strict stay-at-home orders which we were just kind of just talking about. Stay tuned. We'll tell you more.

WATTERS: Protests are spreading across the country against strict stay-at- home orders, breaking out in states like Michigan, Kentucky, Virginia, and Minnesota. They're calling on governors to roll back what they say are the more arbitrary and restrictive measures.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing at least two federal lawsuits over her stay-at-home order which includes a ban on visits to friends or relatives. And protesters they are getting no sympathy from liberal View HOST Joy Behar. She mocked their concerns with this comment.

JOY BEHAR, ABC HOST: Well, I would like to ask them if they are willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get affected. Are you going to say, OK, I don't need a ventilator, because I thought that I should go out and defy the governor's order?

WATTERS: All right, Katie, you mentioned the other day about some sort of regulation they had in Michigan they can't buy seeds to grow food. I heard another one today, if you live in Detroit or something like that and you have a summer home outside in the suburbs or something, you can't leave Detroit and go stay at your second residence. It's crazy.

PAVLICH: Right. It's ridiculous and it's very personal for these people. And I don't really understand what Joy Behar is saying.

First of all, we've been able to buy some time with getting the hospitals ready and the equipment and beds that they need to handle the situation moving forward, but also what she says is like driving a car and getting a car accident and then saying that you're not allowed to go to the hospital because you got in an accident and made the choice to go do that.

I think that people are smart enough to make their own decisions about understanding the risk. They understand if they don't want to get sick, they don't have to go out, but they don't want to be told that they can't do basic things like garden on their own property. That's the first thing.

The second thing is, you know, in this new plan, one of the things that stuck out to me and the road map that the White House put out is elective surgeries in phase one will now be allowed to resume. That I think is such a crucial point, because elective surgery includes biopsies for cancer detection.

I've heard from doctors who have said they were unable to operate on their breast cancer patients at this point. I mention our family friend who has a collapsed lung. And just think about how much damage that is doing to people's health and mental health as a result of not being able to get to the healthcare that they need in those circumstances.

So, there are consequences to all of these things. I don't think that they are all arbitrary. But in Michigan they certainly have been, which is why you are seeing people say enough is enough, I'm essential, it's essential to feed my family and provide for myself. I make my own decisions.

WATTERS: Yes, Greg, I heard another regulation that they have up there in Michigan, you are allowed to kayak, but you can't go out in a motorboat. Figure that one out for me.

GUTFELD: I can't. I can't. I just want to point out that Joe -- Joy -- Joy makes a fabulous living as a feminist bozo the clown, so she doesn't understand the need to make money or the need to work. She just shows up and spouts whatever.

We trust our leaders until they push their luck. And what happened was you had a governor, micro micromanaging in kind of an arbitrary fashion. I mean, you can't buy seeds, but you can buy pot.

I remember when I was young, you would buy pot and all you got were seeds. So, the protests aren't --

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- the protests aren't about staying at home. They are more about the kind of the arbitrary micromanagement. One more thing, you know, she pointed out that she saw Swastikas at the rally, and she didn't -- and she did. I think she did see them, but there is a distinction. The protesters were comparing her actions to fascist dictators.

It wasn't that there were Nazis there, it was that they were unfairly. They were unfairly comparing her to Hitler, which is wrong. But one should make that distinction, because what she was saying was that there was Nazis there because she saw Swastikas.

WATTERS: Greg, what the heck is on your shirt by the way?

GUTFELD: This is a legendary misfit's shirt, but it's got a mask on it. Isn't it awesome? It's an icon.

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: I got it from Jerry Only. I'm glad you ask.

WATTERS: I got it. All right. I'm glad I -- I'm not sure I'm glad I did.

Dana Perino, you mentioned the other day about the governor of Michigan, she was kind of on a short-list to be V.P., may have mishandled that opportunity to kind of show her strength as a governor. She now says she is going to have a plan to reopen next week. Is it too late for her?

PERINO: Well, it might be too late for her to be on the V.P. short-list, because I think that, you know, that debut --

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: -- was not so good. And I think what happened is she got caught up in the national political currents, and now she'll be swept out to sea. There are other examples though of governors who have done a pretty good job of ignoring the national politics and avoiding that and speaking very clearly to their states.

I think Governor Charlie Baker up in Massachusetts is one of them. I put Governor Polis of Colorado in that basket as well. It doesn't mean they won't have protests of people complaining about the lockdowns.

But I do think that from a governor standpoint, that leadership, when you are looking to see who is doing a good job and who isn't, you can compare those governors to somebody like Governor Northam in Virginia who all of a sudden today said, OK, or yesterday said we're going to be lockdown till June 10th. But didn't give any more reasons or data or explanations.

And this idea that Katie was just talking about, about elective surgeries. There are a lot of hospitals across the country that are desperate for patients. They are running out of money. And Nancy Pelosi and Schumer say that they want to hold up the money for the small businesses because they want to help the hospital.

Well, one of the ways to help the hospitals would be allow the governors to make that decision to allow for hospitals that can handle it to do these elective surgeries. Then you won't have to give them so many taxpayer dollars in order to take care of their short fall.

WATTERS: That's a really good point. Juan, bring it home for us.

WILLIAMS: By the way, I just want to underline what Dana just said, because you know, I know some doctors in my family. And again, the hospitals are struggling. And people who do need to have the elective surgeries. In some cases, they have to let doctors who are not in the emergency rooms and the like, they have to lay them off or put them on leave for a while, because they are not getting the income from those surgeries.

Over all, though, I would say, you know, I don't want to see this become a big political fight. And the thing with these rallies, you know, the president tweeting today, liberate Minnesota. Liberate Michigan, and the flags at the rally, they're Trump flags, it makes it seem so political.

And I think people are right to sometimes say to government, don't be intrusive. You know, don't step on my rights. We are going to act together. And America has acted together in terms of social distancing, in terms of the hand washing, everything to lower the curve.

So, we don't want to give that up just suddenly and without reason. I think you've got to give some leeway to elected officials who are looking out for the public's health. But you -- I don't think we want to politicize this so that, certain people think this way, certain people -- no, let's not do that with this.

This is too important and too deadly. I was shocked. Shocked, Jesse, to see it was 2,200 people, I think died in America yesterday, and 2,500 on Wednesday. Over 33,000 Americans dead as a result of this. This is serious business.

WATTERS: I would agree with you, Juan, we do not want to see this politicize.

Coming up, it's basket of deplorables all over again, may be. Joe Biden's attack on Trump voters is next.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back.

The Trump campaign is accusing Joe Biden of a deplorables moment, just like what happened with Hillary Clinton's famous remark, or infamous remark, I should say, in 2016.

The presumptive Democratic nominee, Biden, was talking about Trump supporter's when he said this. There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is engaged in the politics of division. They really support the notion that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists, and all Muslims are bad, dividing this nation based on ethnicity and race.

So, Jesse, I thought I'd come to you and just ask the obvious question, I mean, isn't it true that the president can say some divisive, polarizing things?

WATTERS: Yes, but so do Democrats, it's a wash. It's politics. It doesn't really bother me that much. The point is this, Juan. Joe Biden is supposed to be the Democratic that can win over disaffected Trump supporter's in places like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The white working-class men and women of this country.

That's his whole appeal. And then he goes and says something like this. He is supposed to be the guy. Yes, Mitch McConnell is going to work with me when I get in there. I'm going to restore dignity and civility and honor and that kind, and then he goes and says this.

Do I think it's the same thing as the basket of deplorables with Hillary? No, but it's not good. And he just hasn't had a great run since this started. He botched the travel ban. It took two weeks for them to set up a home camera in his library. Then when they did get the feed up, he was -- couldn't communicate effectively. Then he got hit with a sexual assault allegation, and now this. it's like, you know, he's not performing well in a time when, you know, you're either a prime time player you're not.

WILLIAMS: That's a fair point. So Katie, I think from the Joe Biden perspective, people think, oh, Joe Biden is supposed to be a guy who's calm and a healer and more empathetic, but I don't think that he would play to the way -- I don't think he plays the Trump game, which Trump has played to obvious success.

PAVLICH: Juan, one look at Joe Biden's history shows that he's not a guy who has a long temper, that someone who is -- not someone who doesn't want to fight in political battles. I mean, Joe Biden is not a very nice guy when it comes to the political game. And he's been portrayed as such to kind of rewrite his own history and record, but he's not that kind of person.

The reason why you have Donald Trump sitting in the White House, the big reason is because people got very sick of the political correctness garbage, of being accused of being a racist just because you disagreed with some kind of policy. If you want to close borders or more border security, you didn't like -- you were xenophobic and didn't like immigrants for some reason. That was pushed aside.

And for Joe Biden to now alienate those voters that, as Jesse pointed out, he needs shows that again, his campaign keeps throwing things up against the wall, and nothing is sticking. If that's the final argument that you're trying to make, you're losing.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, I was just struck by the idea that -- I don't know that Joe Biden really could win voters who are hardcore Trump supporters at this point. The Trump's base has never really gone away. They're there around 40, 45 percent in all the polls I see.

PERINO: Yes, it's got an uphill battle. But remember, he was the one that said that if you are an Obama-Trump voter, that his pitch was that he could win those people back. And this kind of language is obviously not going to do that.

It's also strange to me that, you know, he was the person that was going to be able to appeal to the lunch pail crowd. And a weak nominee would try to continue to win over his base over and over again, a strong nominee would start to veer to the middle. And he's not doing that right now.

So -- I also saw that somebody suggesting that Elizabeth Warren really would be a good nominee for him. He doesn't need to pick her as his VP. He already got her endorsement. She didn't win her own state. She probably couldn't win a single -- help him win a single battleground state. I mean, I don't think -- that one, you could probably just cross off your list.

WILLIAMS: So Greg, I think that everybody is saying the president is the president in terms of how he acts, how he behaves. I mean, he, he goes after Democrats, he goes after the Mexicans. He goes -- I think he goes after --

GUTFELD: He goes after the Mexicans? When did he go after the Mexicans?

WILLIAMS: When he was coming down --

GUTFELD: When did he go after the Mexicans?

WILLIAMS: When he was coming down the escalator.

GUTFELD: No, he was after -- he was talking about criminals, illegal immigrants who are criminals, but that's OK. What you're conflating, and I understand this, is that what Trump does, he actually goes after a person. The problem with what Hillary did and what Joe Biden does is they go after the people.

You can go after the person, but when you go after the people, it looks really, really bad. By the way, to Dana's point about Liz Warren endorsing Biden, is that kind of interesting that she was the woman who absolutely destroyed Bloomberg, who would have been a better candidate over sexual harassment, but then just adores the guy who's being accused of sexually assaulting a woman. I think that's pretty amazing.

WATTERS: Good point.

GUTFELD: But back to the -- back to the original point. I wonder how many blacks did Joe Biden and Kamala Harris put behind bars versus how many blacks Donald Trump released with prison reform? That would be an interesting survey.

WILLIAMS: Yes, we could check with the Central Park Five.

GUTFELD: I don't know what that means, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Straight ahead, some people are getting way, way too comfortable while working from home. That story up next on THE FIVE.

PAVLICH: Welcome back time for "THE FASTEST SEVEN." First up -- first up, plenty of people are objecting to this freaky new trend. A Miami judge was forced to remind lawyers to wear shirts for Zoom hearings. And over in Maryland, a police department there issuing a stark warning to residents who have been taking daily trips to the mailbox without pants. Jess, are you guilty of this?

WATTERS: I am. Yesterday, I took a professional FaceTime call and I didn't have a shirt on. And the guy at the other end was like Watters, what are you doing? And I just said -- I just didn't ever shirt on. I wasn't completely naked, but you know, it comes with the territory during these times.

PAVLICH: Yes, Greg isn't this --

PERINO: I can safely say that has not happen to me.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Dana wears pants when she goes to the mailbox.

GUTFELD: I think what we're missing here is no one is asking, how are the nudists handling this? Has anyone checked your local like nudist camp to see if there's -- if they're actually wearing masks. Are they keeping their distance? I think this is worthy of a primetime Bret Baier investigation. Bear at all with Bret Baier.

PAVLICH: So Juan, you're in a suit and tie, but what is your regular apparel during the day?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know yesterday, Katie, I did -- the first time I did something on Zoom that was professional, because I did one of these things for Fox Nation where they picked, you know, your top five. So Carley Shimkus who's a Fox anchor and I did top five movies and went over it.

And I just could see myself and I thought hey, wait a second. Here I am in this schmucky little t-shirt. You know, it says Washington Nationals, and in the back, you can see all my gear and books and stuff. It didn't look very nice. I thought, I got to do a better job at dressing presume. This is going to be the next thing.

We're going to have to get -- what's the name of that Japanese lady who does all the ordering of things? We got to get her to help me out.

PERINO: Marie Kondo.

PAVLICH: Marie Kondo.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's it.

PAVLICH: I think Zoom attire is an interesting concept that we will -- fashion will soon see. So, next topic, some students may be saying A is for awesome after hearing this new grading proposal. Officials in San Francisco are weighing the idea of giving all students A grades for the remainder of the year due to Coronavirus school closures. Dana, is this a good idea?

PERINO: I can imagine that the school districts are just trying to figure out what in the world are they going to do. I don't necessarily think that just giving everybody an A is the answer. I think maybe just giving everybody, you know, an X and basically saying we're going to not count this, or if they have been able to complete online schoolwork and the teachers are satisfied with it, great accordingly if possible. But I don't envy these teachers and school districts or the parents who are really trying so hard to keep up with the studies for their kids as well as doing their jobs at home.

PAVLICH: Jesse, you take the A?

WATTERS: Oh, I'd take it in a heartbeat. I'm saying, there's got to be massive grade inflation right now, because if you're taking the test at home, you're either getting your parents to help you or you're cheating. So I don't see how anybody can get below an A anyway.

PERINO: I wouldn't.

GUTFELD: Of course.

PAVLICH: Greg, over to you.

GUTFELD: You know what's going to be amazing? What will happen to the public school administrators when they find out that all these kids got smarter at home? Because school is a system -- is a system that is impervious to time management. And I think the real fear is people's going to find out that if you -- homeschooling could pretty much do eight years of grade school in three and a half.

PAVLICH: I think that's a valid point. All right, next up, a man's best friend could soon be jumping headfirst into the fight against the coronavirus. London scientists are in the early stages of training dogs to detect asymptomatic cases using their amazing sense of smell. Juan, amazing scientific development.

WILLIAMS: I think it's wonderful. That'd be great. You know, dogs obviously help us out at the airports, everywhere else, in terms of sniffing out bombs, even chemicals. So, you know, it's just a gift. If that was true, that'd be wonderful.

And by the way, on the issue about the kids, I think that they -- the bigger issue there is the kids losing time Katie, and how it would impact them next school year or in their terms of their future. That's really tough. Otherwise, I say, give Jesse that A. Give him that A. Go for it.

PAVLICH: Yes. Sorry, Juan, I jumped ahead on you on that story there. Dana, the dogs are saving the day again.

PERINO: I think it's amazing. Talk about contact tracing. It would just be terrific if we could be able to use them to help us as well as they do with -- like kids that have epilepsy or diabetes. That's a -- that's an exciting development.

PAVLICH: Greg, animals are great.

GUTFELD: If we could have more dogs sniffing out disease as opposed to sniffing drugs in airports, I would champion this progress to the heavens. Sniff out the sickness, stay away from my back pocket.

PAVLICH: All right, Jessie, final word on the dogs to you.

WATTERS: Rookie has been sniffing me kind of funny. I think I better get tested.

PAVLICH: Put some pants on first though, a shirt. All right, don't go anywhere. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's a happy song. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY," let's get it started from Mark. Did you have to postpone anything major due to this virus? Juan, did you have to postpone anything?

WILLIAMS: Well, speeches, obviously. And no one is having big meetings, you know, Greg. So I think that's one thing. And then, you know, it's springtime. I didn't have a birthday party. And thanks to you guys, I had one here. But so yes, something's got postponed.

GUTFELD: Yes, Dana, how about you? What did you postpone, a book club meeting?

PERINO: No, I still had those. But there was a long weekend trip that we had planned with our friends down in the Caribbean. And so that got pushed off till next year, hopefully.

GUTFELD: All right, Katie, what did you have to postpone? We're all suffering.

PAVLICH: I had to postpone -- we're all suffering?

GUTFELD: Yes, I am being --

PAVLICH: I have postponed an Arizona desert bighorn sheep society conservation project in Arizona which I was really bummed about because you get to use power tools and shovels and camp out in the desert and have a bonfire. So hopefully I get to one of those in the fall.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: I had to postpone all my elective surgeries like my nose job, my calf implants, my hair plugs, all that kind of stuff.

GUTFELD: You know what, I never would have noticed. But the funny -- I have -- I have like a wart on the bottom of my foot. I'll just leave it at that.

PAVLICH: Electrosurgeries need to come back.

GUTFELD: Yes, plant or whatever you call it. Plant or whatever, it's pain?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, it's driving me crazy. I'm truly really suffering. OK, what is the one experience in your childhood that will always be first in your memory? Dana, I'm going to you first and I imagine has to do with some kind of animal.

PERINO: Yes, I actually think -- well, it's sometimes hard to remember if you're remembering a photograph or remembering the actual thing.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

PERINO: I did --my grandfather on my dad's side on the ranch, he got me a pony named Sally. And I know that I grew up loving this horse. And I feel like I remember that, but I think it might have been just from the photograph.

GUTFELD: A pony named Sally. That's a good Johnny Cash song that was never written. Jesse, what's your first experience in childhood that you remember?

WATTERS: Well, we were at the Barnum and Bailey Circus, and my parents just handed me over to a bunch of clowns. And they took me to the basement of the spectrum in Philadelphia and they lined me up with a bunch of other children.

And then they brought me out in front of like, 30,000 people and hoisted me up on an elephant. And they rode this elephant around and around in front of all these fans. I was terrified. I missed my family. I didn't know what was going on, and now I'm terrified of clowns.

GUTFELD: Are you sure that wasn't a dream you had as a child?

WILLIAMS: That was great.

WATTERS: No, that was true. That was true.

GUTFELD: That's like out of like the 90s like satanic abuse stories you hear about. Katie? The clown and the basement?

PAVLICH: Oh, man, I have a traumatic one. My son is bad as clouds at the basement. But I want a goldfish at the fair, and you know when you win a goldfish when you're a kid, and your parents are like, oh, now we have to take care of the stupid goldfish.

And my brother poured all the food into the goldfish bowl, and I brought it to my parents, like do something it's going to eat itself and die. And they're like, oh, we know, we'll take it to the pond. It's going to be set free and live a life on the pond. And then later, like 10 years later, I'm like, you could have just put it in a different bowl, but you got rid of it.

GUTFELD: Too easy. Juan, what's your -- if you're going back ways, Juan, memory.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think -- I think I remember being on a school bus and I was the last kid to be left -- lead off in a snowstorm and the bus driver gave me hot chocolate. And I just threw it right up. I just couldn't handle a hot chocolate that long. It was embarrassing, Greg.

GUTFELD: I just remember it. I remembered this -- it was really, really, really dark, and all of a sudden it got very, very bright and these hands grabbed my head. Anyway, "ONE MORE THING" up next.

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'll go first. So I know everyone is trying to stay in shape. Look at Megan Vaughan. She's figured out the way to have some success. This is her 55-pound Husky Cache, and she's been using him to boost her sets. I am impressed with the hop. I have to tell you, she is really in ferocious shape. I gave this a shot with Jasper today. Now, he's 72 pounds. He's 72 pounds.

WATTERS: Oh, my gosh.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

PERINO: That's was as much as I can do.

WATTERS: Lower, lower.

PERINO: All right, Greg, you're next.

GUTFELD: Hey, I just -- people keep asking about this shirt. It's not for sale because Jerry from the Misfits, very wise man, does not want to make money off this. But I might be able to get one for you Katie if you're nice. All right, "THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW" --

PAVLICH: I would love one. I'll wear it next time.

GUTFELD: -- tomorrow night. 10:00 p.m. April 18th. You got Mike Baker. You got Tom Shillue. You got Kat Timpf. You got Tyrus. It's going to be a hell of a show. Tune in. That's it. I'm yelling.

PAVLICH: All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: All right, let's go to Jesse's hair news. OK, so not everybody -- wow, not everybody has a great wife like Greg's who can cut their hair for them. So people are taking matters into their own hands literally. Look at this farmer giving yourself a trim with sheep shears. He does look like Robert De Niro. Sheep shears, everybody. Look at that. He looks great.

You know what else looks great? "WATTERS' WORLD" Saturday night 8:00 p.m. Eastern. We have a real-life virus hunter. He is a virus hunter. That's his job. He literally hunts viruses for living all over the world, so check it out.

GUTFELD: Virus Hunter Biden.

PERINO: Juan, you're next.

WATTERS: That's right. He's in Ukraine.

PERINO: Go ahead, Juan.

WILLIAMS: There's no business like show business, even during the coronavirus shutdown. So take a look at this actress in LA trying to keep her voice and acting chops going. Take a look.

That's Mary Neely and she's playing both the male and female parts Mary Neely, 29 out of Los Angeles. She did Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors. Miss Neely, you deserve a standing ovation for entertaining us off.

PERINO: Katie I've got 25 seconds for you.

PAVLICH: OK, real quickly. Yes, Arizona Game and Fish releases an awesome photo of an eagle in a swirl cactus in Arizona. And this has not happened since 1937. You could see the Eagles there with little eaglets, so it's awesome.

PERINO: That was a neat photo.

