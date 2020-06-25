Protesters cause chaos across the country as vandals tear down statues, attack Wisconsin state senator

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 24, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Juan Williams, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, and Dagen McDowell. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is THE FIVE. More chaos and unrest in major American cities, in Washington, D.C., the American flag going up in flames and protesters threatening to tear down the Lincoln Emancipation Memorial.

The National Guard now being called into protect statues in the nation's capital. Men with long guns gathered in Atlanta outside the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, with some are saying cops are not allowed. And over in Wisconsin, things took a violent turn at the state capital, crowds toppling two statues, including one of colonel who fought on the Union's side in the Civil war.

A Democratic state senator also attacked. President Trump promising to stop the vandalism with an executive order, take a look.

DONALD TRUMP, UNITED STATES PRESIDENT: I think many of the people that are knocking down these statues don't even have any idea what the statue is, what it means, who it is. They're looking at George Washington. They're looking at Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, not going to happen. Not going to happen, not as long as I'm here.

As far as Democrats are concerned, I think they could care less whether or not it happens. And I think the American people get it. So we're going to have a very strong executive order. And it will happen very quickly, before the end of the week.

PERINO: Jesse, the National Guard has been called in Washington, D.C. They'll be there. They will be unarmed. I'm not so sure that's the best idea, given that some of these have turned quite violent, as the state senator in Wisconsin found out. But at some point, in addition to an executive order, you have to have some order, and how are we going to get that, as this continues every single night.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, the mayors have to step up. But they won't, so the feds have to back them up. The Democrats really aligned themselves with a great movement, heck of a job, guys. Started off OK and then you have a bunch of looters, arsonists, homicidal maniacs, people that want to tear down Lincoln. I mean, for a second, maybe I guess the Republicans are on their heels.

Not anymore. I mean, you run against this in the fall? It's a lay-up. Kneeling for the anthem? Taking down Jefferson? Burning things, assaulting gay progressive politicians in swing states? No, no, no, no, no, the Democrats had a moment of unity and they destroyed it. If you listened to Tim Scott today on the Senate floor, he said listen.

The Democrats had 80 percent of what they wanted in this police reform bill. And instead of taking that and then trying to win back in November and then finishing up the last 20 percent, they tossed it all out because they just want to campaign on the issue. They don't want to solve the issue. So now, they have zero percent. And you think the Democrats take power, they're going to pass police reform now.

They are not even going to try. This was a part of time when you had everybody almost in agreement and they threw it away. If the Democrats had backed a movement that was non-violent and had done civil disobedience, maybe that would've persuaded some people. But I know a lot of people right now. They're looking around. They're not talking to pollsters.

They're not posting on social media. They're not going to say it. You think they're voting for Joe Biden after they see what's going on? They are absolutely not voting for Joe Biden when they see this. And if you look at the people tearing down the statues and assaulting police officers and burning things, do they even look like people that vote?

They don't look like the most civic-minded, responsible people, if you know what I mean. So I'd be careful if I tried to ride this wave to November.

PERINO: So I want to -- I do want to ask about the police reform bill because, Juan, there was this -- about for two weeks, bipartisan agreement, police reform is need and necessary. The House put forward a bill. The Senate put forward a bill. Senator Tim Scoot took direct language from Kamala Harris' bill, Cory Booker's bill, Gary Peters' bill, put it all into his.

And still they declined to allow it to go to vote. But then you had House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say this about the Republicans.

NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE SPEAKER: For something to happen, they're going to have to face the reality of police brutality, the reality of the need for justice and policing, and the recognition that there are many, many good people in law enforcement, but not all. But so far, they were trying to get away with murder actually, the murder of George Floyd.

PERINO: How can anyone with a good conscience say that? But also, if you're the Speaker of the House, aren't you supposed to want to try to get legislation passed?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yeah. I think she does want to try to get legislation passed. She doesn't want weak legislation that really would not take advantage of this moment where so many people are outraged by what happened with George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery, you saw today some police officers were charged in that case, so I just -- I mean to me, there's --

PERINO: Not the police officers --

PERINO: -- the people that got indicted in Georgia --

WILLIAMS: Right.

PERINO: Yes. They were not on-duty officers. But what about the fact that Nancy Pelosi said that there were Republicans who universally agreed that what happened to George Floyd was a murder, was outrageous, and they wanted to do police reform. And she says that because -- she thinks it's a weak bill, that the murder of George Floyd is now on the Republicans?

WILLIAMS: No. She's saying that they are trying to move away from the power of this moment with a weak bill, Dana. And I think that she has a very good point. They didn't even ban this choke business. So to me, you want something that has significance that speaks to the power of the moment. To me, like, you know, when you pick -- cherry pick some of these instances of violence.

And violence is always bad. You have to keep in mind that it's not representative of the power of this moment. I mean, it reminds me, you know, of people here in Washington, D.C. Senators who said they did not want to have a march on Washington -- 63. They feared there would be violence where George Wallace who said I don't want a march across the Pettis Bridge because it will tie up traffic.

Those people are missing the power of this moment, which is black and white Americans coming together to address racism in this country.

PERINO: All right. But is it eclipsing the moment when you have situations like this, Greg? Take a look at what happened to Andrea Mitchell over at MSNBC and Eleanor Holmes Norton in Washington yesterday. What do you think, Greg?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Wow. I loved the hair. I have to say, Dana. I didn't know you were so fast. Look, Andrea Mitchell shows two sides of the media, right, the fake and the real. And so the fake side is there is an epidemic of police violence. That's the fake. The real -- help, I need the police. So you -- it is a perfect comparison.

The fake is, oh, liberals are the party of compassion. The real, they're destroying our country inside out. Private property, public property, people, they're beating them up. But we have this false belief. The fake, this is Trump's America. No, this is what happens when you let the insane take over the asylum. What kills is me is that ii -- the left no doubt commits an overwhelming bulk of violence.

Yet, their ideology gets a total pass historically. And even today, by the media, academia, entertainment, no one is talking about this stuff. They are too busy pointing at the Trump rally, at those thugs, who basically just wave flags, where these people burn flags. And I am sorry. I'm so -- I kind of over this like -- but you know, protesting is such an important part of America.

We get that. You need a new line, because this isn't protesting. Every day that you apologize for this stuff, Juan, you let the country suffer. And Democrats, you've got to understand. Liberals, you have to understand. This isn't the same left that you are used to. This is a different kind of left wing. The left before actually allowed for dialogue, conversations, debate.

The modern left now, they're not interested in opening your mind unless it's with a crowbar. And you're being false to your party and false to the people that are your friends by denying that this isn't a bad scene, a destructive scene, and something that's going to destroy this country. You've got to stop apologizing for this crap.

WILLIAMS: I'm not apologizing, by the way. That's not what I'm saying at all. But I know we need to move on. But just let me just say. That's not what I'm saying. It's a total distortion of what I'm trying to say here.

PERINO: All right. I do want to get Dagen in. Because, Dagen, all of this is happening while the country is trying to reopen, while you still have millions of -- tens of millions of people unemployed. Food bank lines are overwhelmed. And we are not focusing on trying to deal with that problem, because if you have violence, that is what it's going to be the headline of the day.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Violence made worse by feckless governors and particularly mayors of left-wing cities. I call it the left wing looniverse. Nancy Pelosi and her ilk in Washington are trying to blame President Trump for all of this and give cover and make excuses for all these people running these cities who are showing wilful blindness to murder and mayhem in lower income neighborhoods and minority neighborhoods.

They govern like they have a deep, abiding hatred of the people and their cities. It is disgusting. And it is going to give rise to vigilante justice, people taking up arms illegally and organize crime. Because you know what, small shop owners and individual citizens, they don't have -- they are not rich. They don't have security with them like Andrea Mitchell.

They have to fend for themselves. And they're going to wind up paying gangsters to protect them, because governors and mayors won't and don't.

WILLIAMS: A major legal development for Michael Flynn, a federal appeals court ordering a judge to drop the criminal case against President Trump's former national security advisor. Here's reaction from President Trump.

TRUMP: What happened to General Flynn should never happen again in our country. He was persecuted. And many other people were persecuted. The Obama administration spied in the campaign. This is just the first one. He's been exonerated. And I want to congratulate him. He's been through a lot. He's been through a lot. He had great courage, great fortitude.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Dagen, let me start with you. This is a very curious case to my mind. As I understand it, Mr. Flynn pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI. The president when he fired him said that Mr. Flynn had lied. But now, the president says Michael Flynn was persecuted. What do you make of this?

MCDOWELL: Yeah. Nobody lies when they are basically when the feds are trying to bankrupt them and destroy their family. Nobody would ever be coerced into a confession, right? The problem is there was not enough evidence to ever prove this in a court of law. You know who didn't think that Michael Flynn was lying, the two FBI agents who originally questioned him.

That's worth nothing. They also never advised him of his rights. A confession in a court of law would not have been admissible. My advice is if the feds ever come calling, I said this when Martha Stewart was on trial, don't you talk to them. Don't even belch in their presence.

WILLIAMS: Dana, today, you had an assistant prosecutor, actually one of the chief prosecutors in the Roger Stone case say that he was pressured by the Trump administration to go easy on Roger Stone. Over the weekend, we saw the U.S. attorney for the southern district of Manhattan who was investigating Trump associates fired.

And now this Flynn case. Is there a pattern of the Justice Department going easy on the president's friends and associates?

PERINO: Yeah. I think the Democrats are trying to establish a pattern, but each of those things that you talked about are separate. On Michael Flynn, I would say that his decision to fire his original lawyers and replace them with Sidney Powell of Texas is probably going to go down as one of the best moves that a defendant has ever made.

The original lawyers charged him $6.7 million. And now, you have this lawyer from Texas, she is a boss lady, comes in and she figures it out. And I think that it will be interesting to see how this all turns out. Because you still have two investigations into the origins of this, which doesn't have anything to do with what the whistleblower said today.

It's something separate. But I anxiously await that -- the conclusion of that investigation, because I think we need to hear that well before the election.

WILLIAMS: Yeah. So Jesse, we had a transcript released by the Trump administration in late May. And it showed Flynn talking with the Russian ambassador about sanctions on Russia. And of course, he denied that he had those conversations. So I'm -- again, it's just curious to me, isn't that evidence that he lied?

WATTERS: Nope, he never said that. He just said he couldn't remember if he talked about him or not. And if you look at the transcript, Juan, he actually never says the word sanctions. He just says reciprocal response, so nice try. It was a very interesting question that you asked about whether the Justice Department has taken it easy on Trump associates.

Where have you been, Juan, for the last three years? They've all been charged with a crime. I don't know where that came from. And by the way, if my children were threatened to be locked up if I didn't cop a plea, I'd copped the plea. You have sons. If they threaten to lock up your sons, you'd copped a plea. It's not a crime to change your plea.

Everybody knows it. But if you had a real reporter in this country, maybe next time they see Joe Biden. Because I'd be asking Joe Biden, hey, Joe, why did you bring up the Logan Act and then said you had no idea about the Flynn case? Or maybe ask Barack Obama, what did you mean when you told Comey that you wanted the right people to investigate Mike Flynn? Simple question, what did he mean?

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: Oh, wait.

WILLIAMS: So Greg, this wasn't the media. This wasn't the Democrats. This was President Trump saying that Mike Flynn is exonerated. Do you think that's right?

GUTFELD: Yeah, absolutely right. First of all, if they ever threatened to imprison my children, I would never have copped a plea because I hate children. This was a prolonged injustice. This was a prolonged injustice directed at a patriot who is simply trying to get ahead and do his job. I mean, get ahead on his new job and serve his country.

But he got singled out simply because the skittish little bureaucrats couldn't stand the new boss, and so they took it out on him. And the media were on to it like junkies. They -- vilification became their drug, and that blinded them from seeing exactly what was being done to an innocent man. There you go. That's my summary.

GUTFELD: It's a story the media loves. What could be better than a noose to encourage a riot? But the rest of us knew.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This disgusting display of hatred that happened overnight, a noose was found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A disturbing and sadly telling discovery overnight.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A noose was found hanging in the garage of Bubba Wallace.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A noose was found.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: An ugly message of hate was placed in his garage.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's incredibly upsetting and discouraging that this noose was found.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So this prompted much support from NASCAR for Bubba, which was very nice. But then the real news came out. The noose was a garage door pull that had been around well before Bubba never arrived. So it's a misunderstanding. It wasn't Bubba's fault. He was told about it. So time to move on, media, except some can't, not when they've sunk so much effort into this, right, Al?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's clear what a noose represents, and then did someone know that it was in the stall when they did belatedly assign Bubba there. I do not think that we've seen closure in this particular inquiry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So how does Al still get a pass on this stuff? It's as if all the anchors who interview him wilfully forget Tawana Brawley. So even after FBI's 15 agents concluded Wallace wasn't a hate crime victim, the media still can't let it go. So what should end up as a tense mix up becomes media-driven race bait. As the story fades, the media tried to give it CPR to give the descent alive, which means egging the athlete on.

It's not fair to Bubba. The good news, a racist act turns out once again not be racist at all. The bad news, the race-baiters don't care. Because for the media, evidence of racism is a good thing, even if it's not real, it's their way of weaselling out of their role in unleashing the lie. People who said it was a garage door pull were called conspiratorial.

Yeah, people who saw the obvious explanation for a rope tied to a garage door, they were the whack jobs, versus those who saw it as a racist lie (ph). Turns out that half of the suburban homes in America are guilty of systemic racism. This, just days after nooses is discovered in a park turned out to be exercise rings installed by a black man. Again, it's the contrast.

The left commits genuine acts of deadly violence and it's called protest. Meanwhile, nonexistent crime is blamed on a law-abiding public. So who is hoping for hate? Look for the people with the press passes. All right, I want to read the statement from Bubba Wallace. It's actually a really good one, if they put it up on the prompter.

It's been an emotional a few days. First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn't what we feared it was. I want to thank my team, NASCAR, and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat. I think we will gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been.

Make no mistake. Though some will try, this should not detract from the show of unity we had on Monday and the progress we've made as a sport to be a more welcoming environment for all. All right, Dana, you are the public relations maven. That was a great statement, I thought. Because he was able to admit that it's better off not having a hate crime and looking silly.

However, why did he have to go on Don Lemon and all these other shows and come off -- like, this would've been perfect, the best response.

PERINO: Well, I would -- I am not able to really put myself in his shoes because I have not lived his life. And I think when the news first broke that this was a possibility, it's important for the media to remember to use this really great adjective called alleged. It's like journalism class day one and then, every day after that.

But, you know, it moved quickly. And look, it wasn't without -- it wasn't outside the realm of possibility that it could have happened. And I think what Bubba Wallace was trying to say in that second statement is that look how swiftly everybody moved, because everyone was mortified that this might've happened, horrified that this would've happened. So for all of those that are out there protesting the racism in our police forces, and how we do policing, look at how quickly everyone came together. 15 FBI agents within a day handled it. And so there has been progress.

It doesn't mean that there doesn't need to be more reform we can -- we can and should do more reform. But I think that that is something that he was trying to say. And he's a young man, and he is thrust into a position of leadership. And I encouraged him to keep going.

GUTFELD: Dagen, you're a NASCAR expert, what the hell happened? Like where did it -- was it NASCAR that reported this or -- like, I'm still confused how this all happened.

MCDOWELL: My understanding is it was some people on Bubba Wallace's team who reported it to NASCAR. But I lay the blame on NASCAR right here. Because what they did, they released this statement, there is a hate crime investigation or news was found, no photo. If anybody had seen a photo, they would have known what it was. It's a garage door pull fashioned in the shape of a noose.

What NASCAR did was they -- the management set a fire in order to then put out the fire. Because this -- hate crime investigation, it dovetails really nicely with their recent P.R. push, doesn't it? And I could tell you, I know a lot of people who work in this sport. When they heard this, when they saw the statement, they immediately knew it was a misunderstanding.

They knew exactly what was going on. But see the people like the rest of this country who worked in NASCAR, they better shut up. They're not allowed to speak up because they will be called a racist and then they will be -- then they will be fired. And they're barely hanging on to their jobs as it is because most of them have gotten dramatic pay cuts. So shame on NASCAR, the management.

GUTFELD: Juan, what do you -- what do you make of this whole situation?

WILLIAMS: Well, I guess I have a question. It seems to me that media was right to report on an FBI investigation into an explosive incident potentially could have blown up. And it comes in a moment when NASCAR was banning the use of the Confederate flag, which made it all the more topical, it seems to me.

I mean, you think about the noose and the power of that symbol, it's not that Bubble Wallace put it -- put it there. Not at all. And he didn't even find it. But the noose represents -- is a symbol of hate and lynching in this country. That's a pretty powerful symbol. You can understand why people would want to talk about it and find out what was going on.

And, you know, I think NASCAR is to be saluted because they have taken a lot of grief over banning that confederate flag symbol, people flying airplanes with it over the raceway and the like. And I just think they are taking a stand and we all should be congratulating NASCAR.

GUTFELD: You know, Jesse, I think everybody I knew, knew how this was going to turn out. But nobody could say -- it's just like what happened in the playground, it happened with Jussie Smollett, everybody who is sensible and has a common sense and a good B.S. detector knew that what this was, but you're not allowed to say it. You can't say it.

WATTERS: No, you can't. It's better just to wait 48 hours and then usually the truth comes out. I don't know if it was a misunderstanding or something worse. We still don't even really know if it was a noose or not. The FBI says they're still trying to determine if it was an actual noose or if it was just a rope with the circle at the end that they use to pull the garage down.

It wasn't so much, Juan, that the media covered it, it was the way they covered it. To Dana's point, they were just saying, yes, there was a noose found and it was targeting this black driver. If you can just say a claim was made that alleged noose was found. I mean, that's the way you got to couch it. So it was couched irresponsibly.

I do understand why NASCAR kicked it up to the FBI, though, because they don't want to be in charge of saying no, it was just a misunderstanding and dismissing it. They want to make sure an official law enforcement agency locks this down definitively, and that's what they did.

WATTERS: Former President Barack Obama is helping his buddy Sleepy Joe campaign from his basement and is going after Donald Trump.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We can't be complacent or smug or sense that somehow, it's so obvious that this president hasn't done a good job because look, he won once. And in one life, we didn't have a good clue as to how he was going to operate the last time. And obviously, we have more evidence that it's not working out real good.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: President Trump returning the favor mocking the both of them.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today he's with Obama, President Obama. It only took them how long, a year and a half to endorse him. Even after he won, he didn't endorse him for a long time. And he's fighting -- he's fighting for Sleepy Joe. You know, he really feels strongly about it, so strongly that he was fighting. He wanted everybody to win, but Joe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, Dana, this is going to be fun to watch for the next couple of months.

PERINO: Yes. I have a feeling that if they're going to do more of these virtual fundraisers, they both might want to take a shot of espresso right beforehand just to pump it up a little bit. I was also so confused about the empty bookshelves behind President Obama. Greg, you might want to send him some of your new book, The Plus. He might really enjoy that.

GUTFELD: The Plus.

PERINO: I've always believed -- I've always believed that President Trump really wanted to run against Barack Obama and vice versa. These are two people that would have loved to have gone against each other in the campaign. But President Trump got the -- when you're dealt the cards, he got Hillary Clinton as his candidate, and that certainly helped propel him to a win.

But look, Obama and Biden, they raised $11 million last night. Obama will be a net plus for Biden on the campaign trail, no doubt.

WATTERS: No doubt about that. Greg, what do you think of Barack Obama's black on black gear? I liked it. He looks like you.

GUTFELD: I like -- what I like about him is he looks like he's from the future. Like, hello, America, I come to you with a very serious message from the future. You must elect this very old man to my left who can barely speak. Look, this is the plan. The interesting thing about this whole stuff, there were no specifics about Donald Trump's achievements because they're almost entirely positive.

So they operate in these generalities like, he's just not doing a good job. He's a bad guy. He's obnoxious. He brings terrible care -- he's a terrible character in the White House. They don't have the specifics. But they can't let Joe go up against Trump because it's like Bambi versus Godzilla, which is a great movie.

So he picked Obama versus Trump, because Obama's more relaxed and actually coherent, unlike Joe, which makes me think that there aren't going to be any debates, because I don't think Joe should be debating Trump. I think he should continue huddling in his closet with a case of ensure and you know, an old stack of National Geographics. Because I think the moment he gets on stage or anywhere near Trump, it's just going to be -- it's going to be an ugly, ugly scene.

WATTERS: OK, Dagen, follow that one up.

MCDOWELL: Vice President Joe Biden is clearly serious about wanting the presidency because he's got almost 20 years on President Obama. And among Biden, Obama, and President Trump, Joe Biden's face certainly is more taut than the other two. So his work says that he's very serious. And I speak from personal experience so I can say that.

WATTERS: All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: You know, to me, I think that you know, you look at what President Obama is doing. I think he's saying to the Democratic base, don't be complacent. I don't think there's any mystery there. And the reason is as the New York Times poll out today has Biden up by 14 points, that follows a Fox poll had Biden up by 12, the CNN poll plus 14. Trump even tried to sue or wants to sue over the CNN poll.

So I think that, you know, when you hear President Trump going after Obama, it's like -- does anybody remember what happened to Obama gate? It's just a big nothing. Or, you know, hearing people at his rally shout locker up like they want to bring back and run against Hillary Clinton.

These are old reruns. These are summer reruns, and I think America doesn't like it, and I think that's what you're seeing. He's not doing so well, and he doesn't know how to deal with it.

MCDOWELL: Welcome back. Lockdown weary drivers are now forgetting the rules of the road. A survey finds people are making simple mistakes like forgetting to turn on the ignition or being confused about what to do with all those pedals. Jesse, you look like a terrible driver.

WATTERS: Why would you say that, Dagen? I'm an excellent driver, and I take offense to that. And now I'm not talking to you anymore.

MCDOWELL: You're not talking to me? OK, Dana, you can talk to me.

WATTERS: No. I'm offended and I'm not talking. Go ahead. Go ahead.

MCDOWELL: Dana?

PERINO: Well, when we moved to New York City, I stopped driving really because I was too afraid to drive in the city. But because of the pandemic, I actually drove in the city. Now, it was like driving in downtown New Castle, Wyoming because there was nobody on the roads, but I actually have improved my driving skills during Coronavirus.

MCDOWELL: Excellent. Greg?

GUTFELD: This was a study of U.K. drivers. So they already drive on the wrong side of the road. So, actually, this means that they're driving poorly, they're actually driving better.

MCDOWELL: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, yes, that's picking up on it. It is a British study, so their number one problem was stalling because people are getting back into manual cars and they're not shifting properly. That's not a problem for us Americans. We drive automatic cars. Our problem is more what Dana was saying, you know, the streets are empty and there are people who are speeding. Too many people decide oh, I can fly down the road now.

MCDOWELL: Yes, or ride a scooter. I saw somebody take a big spill on a scooter earlier today. Moving on, somebody better tell Billy Ray Cyrus the Mullet is back, like it or not. The business in the front, party in the back hairdo making a big return during the lockdown, or the sho-lo, Greg, as I like to call it. Short in the front long in the back.

GUTFELD: Well, I Don't believe this. The Mullet isn't coming back. What happened is because we've been using smartphones all the time, we're like this and it's forced our heads into a permanent tilt and it's forcing our scalp backwards. So it appears to be a mullet when it's just that our face has moved. The hair hasn't changed, but the face has moved.

MCDOWELL: Dana?

PERINO: I encourage all men to really go for this look. I find it extremely attractive. The mullet is amazing.

MCDOWELL: Juan?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: If it makes you happy, go for it. I don't know.

MCDOWELL: My favorite mullet is actually Carol Brady's mullet. Jesse?

GUTFELD: Oh, she was hot.

WATTERS: Do you think I got a little -- what do you think? Do you see anything? Look at that. Look at it.

PERINO: Yes, you got one.

WATTERS: I got a little action back there. I got a little bit. Look at that. Look at that.

PERINO: You're also getting a little thin on the side.

WATTERS: Don't say that. Now, I'm mad at both of you women.

MCDOWELL: Jesse has like tennis pro hair, like the country club hair.

GUTFELD: He does. I was going to -- he's got game show host hair from the 70s.

PERINO: We only make fun of your hair because it looks so good.

MCDOWELL: Yes, exactly. And by the way, I can create --

WATTERS: Thank you, everybody.

MCDOWELL: I can create a mullet, by the way. See, it kind of looks like it, right?

WATTERS: Nice.

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'll go first. So, you know how you've heard that yawning is contagious. I'm just not sure that anyone is going to want to yawn like this dog named Barney. Take a listen.

I love how his eyes roll back in his head. He's the best, Barney. Also, if you don't want to yawn, you got to check out the new podcast. I'll tell you what. We talk a lot about the statues, the history of them, get a good little lesson there about Lafayette, if you will. Jesse?

WATTERS: Jesse's Shark News. Let's see it. Wow. Is that the outfit I would wear riding a shark? Not so sure, but I like it.

GUTFELD: Jesse? Hey, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Jesse, somebody should tell CNN that this is photoshopped before they do a fact check.

WATTERS: Yes. This is a digitally altered image, CNN. All right, so you guys want to see some jaw-dropping video? Watch this.

GUTFELD: What is he doing?

MCDOWELL: Abusing that animal?

GUTFELD: What is he doing?

WATTERS: Yes. Look at this guy. He caught a shark. It had a little hook in its mouth. He just showed everybody its sharp teeth, took the hook out, and let it swim away. Greg, I think you're right. I think shark attacks, they're not that dangerous. I think it's overhyped by the mainstream media. And if you see a shark, just go right up and grab it and show everybody its teeth.

PERINO: Yes. These are --

GUTFELD: I'm pretty --

PERINO: These are alleged shark attacks. Greg, you're next.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: I'm pretty open-minded. I'm pretty open-minded about all kinds of relationships. But what that man and that shark were doing in public was sickening. And there were children around, take that stuff inside. All right, let's do this.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

GUTFELD: Yes, they are. They're great. Today, I woke up and I asked myself, you know what I really want to see, Greg. I want to see a baby rhinoceros getting a sponge bath. So I demanded it and I got it. Here it is. Check out this horny little devil getting a little spongy body clean with a little broom. Look at that. He's got his own little stand that he can like lean against while he gets clean. Look at that. Adorable, much better than a dog yawning, that's for sure. I mean, seriously, Dana, way to mail it in.

PERINO: I don't know. I thought that was pretty cute Barney. All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh baby, get ready for some high wire thrills from the Swiss Alps. Take a look at these Daredevil folks in a suit and bow tie performing on the edge of a mountain. That's Ramon Kathriner. He's a seventh- generation circus performer who has broken several world records. But there was no audience for this circus.

No, this glacier 3000 airshow was put on to show support for circus performers around the globe who are out of work because of the Coronavirus. But even the virus couldn't stop them, couldn't stop that stunt. The show must go on.

PERINO: And that is not digitally altered. Wow, that gave me --

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

PERINO: All right, Dagen, your next.

MCDOWELL: Am I wrong to say that just doesn't look that hard?

GUTFELD: Yes, I agree. I agree.

MCDOWELL: I was like, what's the big --

GUTFELD: I agree.

MCDOWELL: You know, go to the -- you know, if they just open the -- like the parks and whatnot, we get that on in New York City. So more animals. Take a look at this. A mob -- well, a small collection of kangaroos just bounded down the street in Western Australia. John Caldwell, they live on a nearby golf course. Apparently, he -- a local sanitation worker film the group hopping through the streets. Apparently, they're twice as many kangaroos in Australia as people. It makes me want to move there.

GUTFELD: Make rules.

PERINO: Yes, that could -- that could in New York. We could try that.

All right, that's it for us. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next. We will see you tomorrow. Bye-bye.

