President Trump: White House doctors said I can’t spread the virus anymore

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Thanks so much for joining me. I'm Maria Bartiromo.

Straight ahead right here on "Sunday Morning Futures," President Donald J.

Trump calling in live, following up on our interview from earlier in the week. The president will join me exclusively ahead of his big first rally since testing positive for COVID-19 now 11 days ago, this after the second presidential debate was canceled officially, with only 23 days left until the most important policy election of our lifetime.

The president will make his case for a second term right here. Also this morning, two weeks after I first reported on this program there will be no Durham report or indictments before the election, the president authorized the full declassification of all documents related to the fraud that was Russiagate and the Hillary Clinton e-mail probe, no redactions.

What has taken so long, and will there finally be justice?

Former acting Director of Intelligence Ric Grenell is here. He was instrumental in exposing deep state corruption. He will investigate with us.

Also, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham here live after FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe pulled out of his witness testimony. What Graham subpoena do? And what he will do with Jim Comey's testimony about Hillary Clinton's plot and the FBI's role in the effort to take down her

2016 opponent, Donald Trump?

Senator Graham also set to begin Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing. He will preview all of the agenda tomorrow and for the week,

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy also sits on Senate Judiciary. He is here with his expectations for the vetting process and which of his colleagues he believes he will be on the attack.

All that and a lot more, as we look ahead right here, right now on "Sunday Morning Futures."

But first this morning: Senate hearings are scheduled to begin tomorrow for the president's Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett.

If confirmed, the 48-year-old mother of seven would become the 115th justice and only the fifth woman in U.S. history to serve on the high court. She'd also be the president's third Supreme Court appointee to the nine-member bench.

As the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham will preside over that process.

He joins me now.

Senator, good morning to you. Thanks very much for joining us.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Good morning.

BARTIROMO: There have been concerns about COVID. Two of your Senate colleagues have said they tested positive for COVID last week.

And now colleagues are saying, how can we go forward with this confirmation hearing with COVID threats?

Your response?

GRAHAM: Well, we're going to do what every American has to do come Monday, go to work safely.

The COVID threat is real. I take it seriously. The hearing room has been set up by the architect of the Capitol, in conjunction with the physician for the House and the Senate, to make sure it's CDC-compliant. I am fine. I took a test last week. I am negative.

There's no reason for me to be tested. Anybody that has a concern about showing up can virtually interview Judge Barrett. She will be there. I will be there.

And, to my Democratic colleagues, America has to go to work Monday including us. We're going to work. We're going to work safely. If you don't want to come to the committee hearing, you can interview the judge virtually.

I will be there. She will be there. The hearing starts Monday, and we're going to get this fine lady confirmed, out of committee, by October 22.

BARTIROMO: Senator, walk us through the process now. Monday is the introductions. You have got questions...

GRAHAM: Right.

BARTIROMO: ... at some point. Is that Tuesday? Walk us through every day this week, so viewers understand how this is going to be played out.

GRAHAM: Right.

We're doing this hearing just like we have done Alito, Roberts, Sotomayor, Kagan. You start out with a day of introductions. Each senator gets 10 minutes to deliver their opening statement. Judge Barrett will appear at the end of the day to give her opening statements -- opening statement.

And we will hear from a few other folks. That's Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be question days. Each senator gets 30 minutes to question Judge Barrett, followed by a 20 -- a second round, 20 minutes. That's Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, we will hear from outside groups in support and opposition. We will begin the markup process Thursday, October the 15. We will come back, holding it over a week, and vote her out of committee October the 22nd.

I believe she will be confirmed no later than Tuesday, a week before the election. That's my -- that's my hope. It'll be up to Senate McConnell what to do after the 22nd. But we can easily get her confirmed before the election.

BARTIROMO: All right.

So, you think she will be confirmed the Tuesday before the election. OK.

Let me ask you about Andrew McCabe now. This declassification of documents has been very revealing in terms of what took place in 2016.

GRAHAM: Yes.

BARTIROMO: You told us on the show a couple of weeks ago Andrew McCabe was coming to give you witness testimony. He has pulled out. Will you subpoena Andrew McCabe?

GRAHAM: Well, I'm trying to get him to come in voluntarily. To be honest with you, the hearing interrupted the McCabe interview.

What have we learned over the last year? We have learned that the warrant against Carter Page was illegally obtained by the FBI. They used a dossier that was unreliable, that was fraudulent, that Rosenstein, the acting attorney general, said, if he knew then what he knows now, he wouldn't have signed the warrant application, and McCabe.

Somebody had to know something. So, we're going to get McCabe in and see what he knew.

But what did I tell you about three weeks ago? Something is coming out that is stunning. Well, that stunning event is now out. What do we now know that we didn't know a month ago? That, in July of 2016, the Russians had picked up information that Hillary Clinton approved a plan to smear Donald Trump being connected with the Russians as a political smear campaign.

We know that the past president, Barack Obama, was briefed about this effort by Hillary Clinton to smear Donald Trump, and condoned it.

Now, is that a crime? I doubt it. Is it a crime to try to smear your opponent? Probably not.

But what Obama did is one of the most -- the saddest chapters in the history of the presidency. He knew that his party's nominee was out to try to link President Trump to Russia unfairly and without evidence, and he didn't do a damn thing about it.

That's what we now know.

BARTIROMO: Where is the criminality in this, Senator? I'd like to understand where you see criminality in all of this.

GRAHAM: Right.

OK. I am -- my job, along with President Trump, is to tell the story of how corrupt the 2016 election was. What do we now know? We now know that, in September 2016, the CIA intel community sent a lead over to the FBI, to Comey directly, to look at another effort by Clinton in September to link Trump to Russia, to avoid scrutiny over her e-mail problem.

Comey said, that doesn't ring a bell. Well, when you look at the source documents, it went directly to him. So, if we can prove he actually knew about this request and did nothing, then he could be charged with perjury.

He said he didn't know anything about all the problems with the dossier, that the subsource was a Russian agent. If we can find somebody to say, no, that's not true, I briefed him, he's in trouble.

If the Clinton Foundation used money from the foundation to pay for this smear campaign, they're in trouble. Anybody that hides evidence from the court, that alters evidence, they're in trouble. That's what Durham is looking at.

It's one thing for abuse of power, is generally not a crime. Political smears are generally not a crime. But the activity I just outlined is a crime. And we will see where this goes.

BARTIROMO: All right, I want to ask you two more things, real quick, before we go.

Number one, are we going to see a stimulus package? What's holding it up?

Is it liability protection, number one?

GRAHAM: Yes.

BARTIROMO: And, number two, got to get your take on Joe Biden refusing to answer the question whether or not the Democrats are going to stack the Supreme Court once they a take control.

GRAHAM: Well, number one, your next guest, President Trump, is right to want a big stimulus package. The Fed chairman said a bigger package would help the economy.

My Republican colleagues I listened to yesterday, quite frankly, I appreciate them, I admire them, but they're wrong. A bigger number is good.

But Nancy Pelosi's package is ridiculous. It has money for illegal immigrants. It doesn't have a dime for the PPP program that saved small businesses. It requires ballot harvesting. It has got policy provisions that are just dangerous for the country.

It's not about the money. It's about the policy.

Trump's right to go big. Nancy Pelosi's package is a liberal dream. It's not about COVID. It's about liberalism. Not a penny for small business in her package.

BARTIROMO: OK.

All right, real quick on stacking the court, Senator. What's the implication?

GRAHAM: It changes America as we know it.

If we lose the House, the Senate and the White House, they're going to change the rules of the Senate, Maria, so you only need a majority.

Anything coming out of the House goes to the Senate. They're going to expand the court from nine to whatever number they need to make it liberal.

They're going to abolish the Electoral College, which means New York and California pick our president. They're going to change America.

A liberal Supreme Court is a nightmare for business, it's a nightmare for social policy.

We can't let it happen. We must win this election, keep the Senate, because, if they win, they're not going to -- it's not going to be about a health care debate. They're going to structurally change the country, so it'll be hard for a Republican to get elected president.

They're going to make D.C. a state, altering the balance of power in the United States.

BARTIROMO: All right.

GRAHAM: The parade of horribles that come if we lose the House, the Senate and the White House is unbelievable.

BARTIROMO: The parade of horribles.

All right, Senator, it's good to see you this morning. We will be watching, of course. Thank you so much, sir.

This week, DNI John Ratcliffe announced that he has shared nearly 1,000 documents with John Durham to help with his criminal probe. Is the clock running out on justice?

We are talking to acting -- former acting DNI Ric Grenell next. He will join me to weigh in.

We will also hear from President Trump live this hour, as we look ahead on "Sunday Morning Futures."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): They're definitely smoking guns. That information definitely needs to be made available to the American public.

And, from what I understand, there's even more underlying evidence that backs up what Director Ratcliffe put out. And just think how long it took for us to figure out this information. It's -- I know it's mind-boggling.

This has been a very difficult task for us to get to the bottom of, because you have corrupt officials.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: That was Congressman Devin Nunes on this program last week reacting to never-before-seen Russian intelligence that implicates Hillary Clinton and President Obama in a 2016 campaign plot to -- quote -- "stir up a scandal" against President Donald Trump.

Without brave patriots, like DNI John Ratcliffe, who released the report, and his predecessor, Ric Grenell, the American public would never have heard any of this.

Ric Grenell joins me right now. He also served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany under President Trump.

Ambassador, good to see you this morning. Thanks for being here.

RICHARD GRENELL, FORMER ACTING U.S. DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE:

Thanks for having me, Maria.

BARTIROMO: So, Ric, you have said that, according to Ratcliffe's -- this declassification, we have now proof that Obama and Biden directed their administration to use the powers of the government to attack their political enemy, that being Donald Trump.

Who, in your opinion, was the mastermind. And tell me what was going on here.

GRENELL: Well, we now know that not only was this a Russian collusion hoax, but that it was known to be a Russian collusion hoax by career intelligence officials.

And that's a really big distinction. We now know that insiders in the government, at the CIA, at DOJ, at FBI, they knew that this was a Russian collusion hoax, and they allowed it to go forward, for a variety of reasons.

They were convinced that Hillary would win, and they didn't really want to challenge Goliath. They thought that their careers could be benefited if they just shut up.

But here is the key to this whole argument that politicians in Washington need to focus on, I would also say the president's Cabinet members and the inspector generals all need to focus on.

Right now, we have Comey and Brennan and others saying that they didn't know that this was a Russian collusion hoax. Their people knew.

And so what we need to figure out is, what level are these individuals going to go to jail? Somebody needs to go to jail, and be prosecuted first, obviously. And this is a slam dunk. They lied to the American people. They knew a truth, and they hid the truth.

This can never happen again. We cannot allow our government to weaponize information, to hold it back. You know, now we have got Joe Biden literally saying that the American people don't deserve certain information. He got caught on a camera saying that.

This is the ways of Washington. We need transparency, Maria. It's a very foreign concept in Washington, D.C., but the American people need to understand that those in Washington are hiding information from them. They think we're stupid.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

So you have said that you have got career politicians, and then you have got career bureaucrats in Washington. There were many career people in the DOJ and the FBI who said, this doesn't look right, but their red flags were put aside.

And the career politicians, I will call them, like a Gina Haspel, does not want to declassify and disseminate this information, because it's going to embarrass the CIA? Is that what we're talking about?

And then those career politicians said to themselves, well, we know this is not great info, we know that it's not true, but Hillary is pushing it, and she's going to be president, so we're going to go along with it?

GRENELL: Yes, so the mid-level career officials who obviously knew that this was a hoax, whose comments were pushed aside and classified, a lot of people saw those comments.

A lot of people saw those warnings. Comey is accused of seeing those warnings. Brennan is accused of seeing those warnings. Susan Rice is accused of seeing those warnings. Barack Obama and Joe Biden are accused of seeing the warnings and the information that this was a Russian collusion hoax.

They went forward with this anyway because it was going after their political opponents. They allowed misinformation, bad information, false information to go forward. Now, the question is, who approved it and how high did it go?

I think what we have to do in Washington is just start in the mid-level, go to the people that did do the warnings, and say, who...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

GRENELL: ... told you to shut up?

BARTIROMO: Yes.

GRENELL: And did you have a conversation?

And just keep going up the chain until someone says, I told Comey, or I told Brennan, if that's the case.

BARTIROMO: Yes. OK.

GRENELL: We got -- we know that there's misinformation. We have got to focus on who approved it.

BARTIROMO: All right, we want to move on, because I only have another one- and-a-half, two minutes with you.

John Brennan said that he thinks his legacy is going to be what he has done for the LGBTQ community, OK?

You, as the first openly gay man in government in a leadership position, what do you say to that? What will his legacy be?

And then I have got to ask you about being knocked off of Twitter. Your account was locked up because of a tweet you put out. We have got the tweet. We're going to show it.

Real quick on Brennan first, Ric.

GRENELL: Look, he's trying to distract the situation.

And they're -- once again, the left is using the gay community to pretend like they're tolerant or diverse. I mean, this is ridiculous. Issuing a statement every June is not a legacy issue. And that's a silly concept.

On the Twitter lockout, it's -- I happened to get the notice that I was locked out of Twitter, and I was talking to the president. And I told him.

I told -- "Mr. President, I just was locked out, and here's why."

I showed ballots that had been sent to dead people. Two people that had been dead for 10 years got ballots. I showed the ballots. And Twitter has this community standards policing group that went after me. They didn't call the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters to say, hey, your rolls are bad and you're sending ballots to dead people.

They locked me out of Twitter.

I think, if we're going to have community standard policing from some of these tech companies, they need to go after the source. They need to go after the Iranian regime, who don't allow their people on Twitter, but they're still allowed to be on Twitter, or all the porn sites that are on Twitter.

BARTIROMO: Unbelievable.

GRENELL: There's really bad information.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

GRENELL: And I spoke to the president about getting rid of this 230 exemption and pushed this idea that they should not have an exemption from what they see as freedom.

And this is what happened to Craigslist.

BARTIROMO: OK.

GRENELL: Craigslist had a real big problem...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

GRENELL: ... after people started suing them for misinformation.

BARTIROMO: They started getting sued, right.

Ric Grenell, good to see you this morning, sir. Thank you.

GRENELL: Thanks, Maria.

BARTIROMO: We will be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: ... this election, going to pack the Supreme Court to get your way?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm so glad we went through a little history lesson. Let's do that a little more.

In 1864...

PENCE: No, I'd like you to answer the question.

(CROSSTALK)

HARRIS: Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking. I'm speaking. OK?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: That was Vice President Mike Pence holding Senator Kamala Harris' feet to the fire during their debate on Wednesday.

Several Democrats, including Senate Majority (sic) Leader Chuck Schumer, have threatened to pack the court if President Trump fills Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat.

Joe Biden has since said he will not reveal his stance on this issue until after the election.

Senator John Kennedy sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee that will begin vetting Amy Coney Barrett tomorrow.

Senator, good morning.

I want to dive into this.

But, first, my heart goes out to you and your home state of Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Delta, which made landfall there on Friday, and, apparently, 700,000 people have lost power.

How are you doing? What can you tell us?

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): We got hit by the same truck twice, Maria.

Six weeks ago, we got by Hurricane Laura, now Hurricane Delta. You know, we're tough. But we're tired. But we will get through it.

And I thank you so much for asking. Thankfully, we had no loss of life.

BARTIROMO: Thank God.

What can you tell us about the Supreme Court and the potential stacking?

Joe Biden will not say his stance on this, right? What are the implications?

KENNEDY: I'm not sure -- I'm not sure it matters what Mr. Biden wants.

And here's why I say that. I believe that, if the Democrats get control of the presidency, the Senate and the House, they will try to pack the court, not because of Mr. Biden, but I because of Senator Sanders.

I think it's clear to most Americans that Mr. Biden is just a vessel. The prophet here is Senator Sanders. Mr. Biden is the nominee, but Bernie's the head of the party, and he wants court packing.

And they want court packing because they see the United States Supreme Court as a mini-Congress. In other words, Bernie supports open borders. He knows that, at least right now, he can't -- he can't open our borders to anybody who wants to come to America.

So, he sees the United States Supreme Court as a place to go to get the votes. He thinks Supreme Court justices are politicians in robes.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

Well, by the way, you mentioned Bernie Sanders. My sources have told me that, if the Democrats win the Senate, Bernie Sanders will be the chairman of the Budget Committee. If the Republicans hold on, it will be Lindsey Graham running the Budget Committee.

(LAUGHTER)

BARTIROMO: That's a very different budget. That's a very different budget.

Senator, we will leave it there, because the president is on the line, and we want to talk to the president of the United States.

We so appreciate your time this morning, Senator. Please come back soon.

And now we go live to the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, on the telephone.

Mr. President, thank you very much for being here.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Good morning. Thank you.

BARTIROMO: I want to start with breaking news, and that is the note that you have revealed from your doctor, which says you are no longer considered a transmission risk.

Does this suggest you no longer have COVID, sir?

TRUMP: Yes.

And not only that. It seems like I'm immune. So, I can go way out of a basement, which I would have done anyway, and which I did, because you have to run a country. You have to get out of the basement. And it looks like I'm immune for, I don't know, maybe a long time, or maybe a short time.

It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I'm immune. So, the president is in very good shape to fight the battles.

BARTIROMO: But, Mr. President, I want you to -- I want you to answer your critics, because your critics are going -- really getting upset about your event at the White House yesterday, about your rally that you're planning tomorrow.

They say it's still too soon for you to be around people and to be going out, that you could still spread COVID.

What are you doing in terms of insuring that everyone will be safe at your rally in Florida this week, tomorrow?

TRUMP: Well, the doctors, the White House doctors, as you know, are the best. And they said totally free of spreading. There is no spread. And there wasn't yesterday either.

And, by the way, I don't know if you noticed, I was on a balcony. The closest person was probably a couple of hundred feet away. And they were down in -- on grass. There was nobody even close to me yesterday.

But, even yesterday, I knew I was free. I beat this crazy, horrible China virus. And it also gives you immunity. I mean, it does give you immunity.

Even the -- the people that just cannot accept anything -- I mean, they just don't want to accept anything. No.

So, we -- I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape. And I have to tell you, I feel fantastically. I really feel good. And I even feel good by the fact that, you know, the word immunity means something.

Having -- having really a protective glow, it means something. I think it's very important to have that. To have that is a very important thing.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, you have been criticized for your handling of COVID-19.

I want to take you back to when we first learned of COVID-19. And on January 16, the Senate was holding an impeachment trial of you. This trial ended on February 5, where you were acquitted.

Did anyone mention COVID to you during that time? Because you stopped all travel from China on January 31, which, obviously, in retrospect, was a very good move.

But your colleagues in the Senate, Nancy Pelosi in the House and her colleagues, are saying that you did not handle COVID correctly, while they were actually trying to impeach you.

Did the COVID conversation come up at all during the impeachment trial or around that date?

TRUMP: No, because we were focused on impeachment.

It was a fake impeachment. It turned out to be. And, in fact, if you look at the House, where we had 197-0 votes, we even got a Democrat or two voting for us, it was a disgrace. It was a total disgrace. No, it wasn't discussed.

What was discussed was Nancy Pelosi and others saying that, keep the country -- don't ban China, don't do that. In fact, she was dancing on the streets of Chinatown in San Francisco. And the reason she was, because she wanted the business to come in. She didn't want to close up the country.

And that was a long time after I had already closed it. Had I not -- Dr.

Fauci said I saved thousands, tens of thousands of lives by acting that early.

And there were not a lot of people that agreed with me when I wanted to close it. And it was very interesting, but the prediction was 2.2 million people were going to die. So, we're over 200,000. And one is too many. I always say it. One is too many. Should have never happened. It's China's fault.

But one is too many. But 2.2 million was the prediction as to how many people would die. We lost 200,000-plus. And, you know, there are those that say we did a phenomenal job. We did a phenomenal job.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President -- yes.

TRUMP: And, if you look at all over the world, our mortality rate, our mortality rate is good.

And our recovery rate, by the way, as an economy, is the number one in the world. We recovered faster and went down less than any other place. But our recovery rate is the best in the world, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, I want to ask you about policy in a second term.

But, first, I have got to get your reaction to what Nancy Pelosi said this weekend. She is questioning if those steroid treatments that you were on -- I know you're not on them anymore -- are influencing your decision-making.

And, on Friday, she raised the idea of a presidential succession bill to alter the 25th Amendment process. She wants Congress to be able to take out a president if they deem he is unfit.

Here's Nancy Pelosi this weekend. I have got to get your reaction. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): The 25th Amendment creates a path for preserving stability if a president suffers a crippling physical or mental problem and is un -- quote -- in the amendment -- "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office and transfers his powers."

Specifically, Section 4 of the amendment empowers Congress to set up an independent body to confront such a crisis.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, your reaction?

TRUMP: Well, I think she's talking about Joe Biden, because, to be honest with you, he's the one that's got the problem.

And, obviously, it's obvious to anybody that watches him speak. He's the one that got -- that has the problem. And they want to put a super radical left person in, like Kamala, who's worse than -- who's further left than Bernie Sanders.

And that whole thing is breaking up now, because the left isn't getting what they want. All of a sudden, they're back into fracking and all the things that they talked about they wouldn't do, and now they're saying they're going to do them. And the left is very unhappy.

I'm going to get a lot of people because of my great policies on trade.

They're going to -- just like last time, Bernie Sanders' people are going to vote for me because of what I have done on trade, because what I have done on trade is a miracle.

And we have a long way to go, because, frankly, they interrupted it with the impeachment hoax and various other things.

But, no, I think she's talking, and a lot of people think that she's talking about Joe Biden, getting him out.

BARTIROMO: Now, the...

TRUMP: And, frankly, that's -- that's the way I view it. I certainly view it that way.

BARTIROMO: That...

TRUMP: As far as medication, I'm not on any medication.

BARTIROMO: That -- yes.

TRUMP: I'm not on any medication.

BARTIROMO: Mm-hmm.

TRUMP: And the medications that I took were standard, pretty much routine, other than the one, which is a miracle.

It's the antibody stuff, which is incredible, how it works. And we're going to be delivering that to hospitals. We're waiting for the emergency use authorization. And we're going to be delivering that to hospitals all over the country to take care -- and, ultimately, all over the world, because it's -- it's incredible.

Actually, what we have done, Maria, during this short period of time, six, seven months, in terms of labs and doctors and medicines and therapeutics, and not even talking about vaccines, which are going to be phenomenal and coming out very soon, what we have done, nobody else could have done.

And I got the FDA to approve things at levels of speed that nobody would have thought possible. It could have taken years, and I got them to do it in weeks. And they did the right thing, by the way.

But you will see that very soon with the vaccines. And you will also see it with the antibodies. The antibodies have been fantastic.

BARTIROMO: So, when do you think Regeneron gets the emergency use authorization?

TRUMP: Well, I hope...

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: What is the timing on that?

TRUMP: I hope very soon.

And Eli Lilly makes a similar product, a similar drug. And I hope it's going to be very soon, because I can tell you that it was great.

No, I think I would have done well anyway, I think, you know, I hope. But who wants to take a chance, as the expression goes?

BARTIROMO: Of course.

TRUMP: But the antibody -- the antibody kind of thing that I took was -- I felt -- I felt really good almost after taking it.

And what that does is, it gives people in hospitals -- as one of the scientists said to me, we will clean out the hospitals. We will get everybody out of the hospitals.

This is really -- I know people call it a therapeutic, but, to me, it's a cure, OK? To me, it's a cure. I think it's much more than a therapeutic.

And I want to get it immediately into the hospitals, and I want to -- it's a transfusion. It takes one hour.

And it transfuses into the body. And I will tell you what. What a difference it is.

And, again, I think I would have been fine. You know, I'm in good health. I think I would have been fine. And people have to realize that. And once you

-- once you do recover, you're immune.

So, now you have a president who doesn't have to hide in a basement, like his opponent.

BARTIROMO: Mr. -- yes.

TRUMP: You have a president who is immune, which is a big -- I think, which is a very important thing, frankly.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, I have reported on FOX Business before that my medical sources have told me that Joe Biden had two brain aneurysms, not one, but two brain aneurysms.

I pray to God it's not true, but my medical sources are solid on this that he has had two brain aneurysms. I hope he's OK.

Do you believe that he should be disclosing that? And are you willing to commit to telling us any issues that may have been in the past for you, if he comes clean and tells us exactly what is the issue in terms of any mental issues that we need to know about...

TRUMP: Yes.

BARTIROMO: ... for example, these two brain aneurysms that I have reported on in the past?

TRUMP: Well, I have no issues.

I mean, in all fairness, you have known me for a long time, and I have had no issues medically. And this was the first issue. And this is artificially induced by China. But I have no Issues.

Yes, he should certainly come clean, and he should -- he should say something about that, absolutely, if that's the case.

BARTIROMO: Kevin McCarthy -- Kevin McCarthy said that he's seeking a way to test Nancy Pelosi's fitness as well in terms of her own mental state.

I saw your tweet that she was actually targeting Joe Biden. But she is third in line for the presidency, and she did say that she's raising the possibility of becoming acting president in the event of a contested election.

Your reaction?

TRUMP: Well, I don't think she could pass basic aptitude tests, personally. I really don't. I don't believe it.

And speaking about Joe Biden, if you look at Joe, he was coughing yesterday horribly, and grabbing his mask as he's coughing and speaking, and grabbing his mask and coughing. And I don't know what that was all about. And it didn't get much press, because the press doesn't do that.

But he was coughing yesterday quite badly, I must tell you. And it was not a good thing to watch. And, as he's coughing, he's grabbing his mask with his fingers.

So, you may want to look into that too.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, let's turn to policy.

I'd like to insure that the American people understand your policy proposals, should you have a second term. I want to talk about taxes, economy, health care.

Give us your proposals, your plans to get the economy back to where it was before COVID arrived, when we had a 3.5 percent unemployment rate back in February.

What do you want to do in terms of your policies in a second term, sir?

TRUMP: Well, the first thing we have to do, Maria, is open up our country.

You can't keep all these states closed up, the Democrat states. And they're not doing well.

And the country is doing well. We're looking like a super V, but, you know, despite the fact -- I mean, New York has to open up. New York's like a ghost town. New York is very sad, what's going on there, and -- and other places.

We just won a case in Michigan against the governor, the governor that is -

- I call her the complainer in chief. All she does is complain, except when she's on the phone directly. All she does is say, thank you very much for doing such a great job.

But the fact is that you have to open up Wisconsin. You have to open up North Carolina and Pennsylvania. We won another case there about opening it up, because it's unconstitutional, what these people are doing.

So, number one, you have to open it up. You have got to get the kids back in school. And if you look at 99.9 percent with children, I mean, they're very -- their immune systems are very strong. And we have to get the schools open. We have to get the place open.

These people are doing it. And, by the way, after the election, about two minutes after the election, they will announce that they're opening. And they -- they know what they're doing. Look, they know what they're doing.

And it's a disgrace.

But I think -- and the other thing is, I don't know if you have seen, but we're doing very well. We're up in Miami. We're up in Arizona. We're up in many, many states, more than we were last time. And I think we're doing very well.

BARTIROMO: Well, I just want to say, Governor Cuomo's office called me to say that they're not looking at locking anything down until the election.

In fact, he said that there are two areas with spikes in New York that are on pause. That's in Queens and Brooklyn. Two-week period went into effect past Thursday, October 8, and they will remain that way for two weeks. So, they're doing it on a rolling basis, in order to see when things can open up.

But New York, obviously, has been in bad shape. A lot of restaurants are going to go under. The economy there is struggling. And that's one of the issues in terms of the stimulus.

Where are we on the stimulus talks? Will you give money to places like New York?

TRUMP: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Will the government give money to places like New York? Will you agree to that?

TRUMP: Well, Republicans want to do it. We're having a hard time with Nancy Pelosi. She thinks she can influence the election.

And I think they're hurting themselves by not doing it. But the Republicans want to do it. We want to do stimulus. We want to help the airlines again, because the airlines is always a tough business. We want to help the restaurants, hotels. We want to help businesses that, really, it's not -- it's not their fault. It's China's fault.

And we want to help them, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Right.

TRUMP: And, frankly, we're ready to go. We're all ready to go.

We can't get Nancy Pelosi to sign the document.

BARTIROMO: Let me move on to the policies, differences, because I want you to know and I want our audience to know we have invited, myself and my team have invited Vice President Joe Biden, as well as vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, on this program many times.

So far, they have said: No, we're unavailable.

TRUMP: Well, they won't do it, Maria, because you will ask them questions.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: They won't -- they won't go on your show, because you will ask them questions.

I watched that town hall that NBC gave them -- gave him the other night.

That was like for a child. They were asking questions that you would ask a child, a young child. And I have never seen anything like it.

But I have watched this process, where he has the questions, and then he reads an answer from a reporter, a legitimate reporter -- or not anymore, in my opinion, legitimate.

But I watched where they give him the questions. And they -- he reads the answer from a computer. Nobody's ever seen anything like this in history before, what's going on. It's a real disgrace.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: And then you look at this guy Scully, he turned out to be a fraud.

You look at Scully, he was a never-Trumper.

And you look at what -- and then he said he was hacked. That's always -- you know, Anthony Weiner said he was hacked too. They all said they were hacked. Every time something happens where they did something and got caught, the first thing they do is, they say, oh, we were hacked. Oh, we were hacked.

Well, he wasn't hacked. He knows that. He's ashamed. It's a shame. And I hear that C-SPAN is very upset with what happened.

BARTIROMO: So...

TRUMP: But Scully, he was going to be -- and Chris Wallace was a disaster, because Chris Wallace went out and -- went out and just kept saving Biden.

Every time you would ask a question, Chris Wallace would save Biden. You know, I understand Chris for a long time. I liked his father.

BARTIROMO: Well...

TRUMP: His father was great. His father, you know, had me on "60 Minutes"

a number of times.

BARTIROMO: Well, look, Chris Wallace -- Chris Wallace -- Chris Wallace tried to do a good job at the debate.

TRUMP: Well, he didn't succeed.

BARTIROMO: Let me move on to policy, sir.

Well, Joe Biden wants to raise taxes by $4 trillion, Mr. President. He wants to take the corporate tax rate back up to 28 percent. He wants to take capital gains taxes back up to 39.6 percent.

TRUMP: Yes.

BARTIROMO: But he says he's only going to raise taxes on anybody making

$400,000 or more.

But, while saying that, he also says he's going to completely reverse your tax cut plan.

TRUMP: That's right. That's right.

BARTIROMO: Now, your tax cut plan lowered taxes for all income levels.

So, if he's going to reverse it, that means all income levels are going to see increase taxes.

Is that politics? Is that a lie that...

TRUMP: Yes.

BARTIROMO: ... he's saying it's $400,000?

TRUMP: Well, everything he says is a lie, and he gets away with it. No Republican, especially me, but no Republican could get away with what he does.

If he terminates -- and he said he's going to terminate my tax cuts -- well, that means $2,000, plus, plus, plus, and that doesn't even include the $1,000 child tax credit that everybody gets. So, you're talking about $2,000, plus child tax credit, plus many other things.

And then, if he goes with his energy policy, where he wants to end -- he's going to end fracking. You know that. He's going to end petroleum products, even though that'll put us at a tremendous disadvantage -- not even disadvantage. We wouldn't be able to compete with the world. But he's going to end that.

So, now, instead of $2 gasoline, you're going to be paying $6 gasoline. He wants to take cars away from people. The whole thing is insane, OK? It's insane.

So, how can the auto industry vote for a guy that wants to take your cars away? And he literally wants to take your cars away. I mean, the whole thing is -- what he is saying is crazy.

Now, he gets away with it, because he can say whatever he wants. He said for a year, there will be no fracking. And you heard that many times, Maria. He couldn't say it any stronger. Then, all of a sudden, he said, there's going to be fracking, as soon as he gets the nomination, there's going to be fracking.

But you know he doesn't mean that, because he doesn't control it. He's weak. And he doesn't control it. His party controls him. The killers of his party control him.

He agreed to the manifesto with Bernie Sanders, AOC, and all of these people. He agreed to it. If you ever read that manifesto, our country goes out of business.

BARTIROMO: Yes, I have it here.

TRUMP: We become Venezuela. No, we become Venezuela. But he agreed to everything in there. But, when he's on television, he doesn't say that.

Now, in Pennsylvania, if you stop fracking, you won't have a Pennsylvania.

Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, many, many states, Ohio, you have to frack.

You have to frack. And if they don't frack, energy's going to go through the roof, and you're going the lose millions and millions of jobs.

Well, this guy, all of a sudden, the minute he gets in -- he goes, he says, no, we will frack. Now, he put a little caveat on it.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: But the fact is, I have never seen such lying as this. And they don't even question him. They don't even call him out. It's incredible, actually.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, I want to get through...

TRUMP: But Pennsylvania can't vote for him.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: Pennsylvania, Maria, can't vote for him, because they'd be out of business.

Texas, he's against guns, he's against God, and he's against oil.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: And then I hear Texas? I mean, we're winning Texas by a lot. I think we're winning everything by a lot, you want to know the truth, Maria.

BARTIROMO: I want to go through this -- policy differences, and then I have got to get to the declassifications as well. So, let me move on.

Taxes. Speak to voters right now, Mr. President. What do you want to do with taxes, particularly the middle class? And then give us your health care plan, because the -- Kamala Harris at the debate said that the GOP's push to end Obamacare means -- quote -- "They are coming for you."

They are criticizing you, saying that you have no plan for preexisting conditions.

So, what's your response, in terms of speaking to voters on taxes and on health care, sir?

TRUMP: Well, first of all, on preexisting conditions, they know that's false.

The Obamacare, we have run it really well. We got rid of the individual mandate, which was the key to Obamacare, but the most unpopular thing, where you pay a lot of money for the privilege of not having good health care for -- and just a disaster. I got rid of it. That was a big thing.

That changed Obamacare. That really didn't even make it Obamacare.

But it's still no good. And we manage it much better than them. Remember with the $5 billion server? We manage it much -- the Web site. We manage it much better than them.

But Obamacare's no good.

We are going to have new health care. We are going to protect people with preexisting conditions, and they're going to pay a lot less money for the new health care.

Now, we have already been doing that through different plans, through Department of Labor, et cetera, et cetera. We have already been doing it.

We have some great plans. But what they want to do is get rid of 180 million people who have great private health care that they love. And they want to take it away and go socialized medicine. It's going to be a disaster.

As far as taxes, we gave the largest tax cut in the history of our country, and a big beneficiary were middle-income people. We're giving a middle- income tax cut very soon. As soon as we win, we're giving a middle-income tax cut. It'll be a very substantial middle-income tax cut.

And I have already done this. But you have to understand, we're increasing it. But, if you look, he wants to end the Trump tax cut, as we discussed.

But, if you do that, you're talking about $2,000 child tax credit.

But, very importantly, Maria, you're not mentioning one thing, energy.

Energy will be $2,000 to $3,000 more a family, and probably much more than that, if they go with their crazy Green New Deal, because their Green New Deal is crazy.

And it won't let us compete with the rest of the world. We will not be -- we will be -- we will be Venezuela, large version. That's what we will end up being, if they're -- if they even think about some of the things that they have in the Green New Deal.

And it was made up by people that don't even have knowledge. They don't even have knowledge. They have no idea what they're doing.

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: Wall Street analysts have told me they believe Elizabeth Warren will be one of the most influential voices in a Biden administration on economic policy.

She has been very clear about her wealth tax. Whatever wealth you have will be added up your entire life, and you will get taxed on this.

But many people feel the most important concern going into this election, sir, is, do you have a reliable plan to prevent the massive voter fraud that may be attempted?

We have a list here of we have been seeing across the country, 100,000 ballots thrown away in one area, another 50,000 ballots thrown away elsewhere. We have got the list, that we're going to come up with this graphic right now.

What are you going to do in terms of ballot fraud and lying in terms of ballots being inaccurate?

TRUMP: Yes. Well, first of all...

BARTIROMO: A hundred thousand voters in Brooklyn, New York...

TRUMP: Sure..

BARTIROMO: ... ballots with the wrong name and address.

TRUMP: Sure.

BARTIROMO: Fifty thousand voters in Ohio received incorrect absentee ballots, 2,000-plus in Los Angeles County.

TRUMP: Yes.

BARTIROMO: This has all happened, sir, just in the last few weeks.

TRUMP: That's right.

And it's happened over the last year too. And all you have to do is go back to the Democrat primary and take a look at Iowa, what happened there. They still don't know who won. It's a disaster. The whole thing is a disaster.

But, before you talk about that, Elizabeth Warren. She ran the credit union. She ran different things. She's been horrible to people, horrible, horrible to people.

And what's going to happen, if something like that does happen, all of these companies that have moved into the United States and invested in the United States -- we brought in billions and billions of dollars coming in -

- they're all going to be leaving. They're all going to be leaving, and they're going to take them -- with them their jobs and their money and their taxes. It's all going to be leaving.

We have brought in car companies and institutions and manufacturing, which, as you remember, President Obama said was dead. You would need a magic wand to start it up. I created 700,000 manufacturing jobs.

All of that stuff will, as fast as it came in, it'll leave if you start raising taxes on them. And it's a very simple formula. You know, the world is a pretty big place and very flexible. And these people don't care so much, like they should, perhaps, about our country as much as other things.

They want to be able to go where they can do the best for their shareholders or themselves. They will be leaving our country just as fast as they came in. And we have never had a better time than last year. And the coming year will be even better, because if -- you see the way it's building better than anybody. The coming year will be even better.

As far as the ballots are concerned, what I did -- I have been telling you this for a year-and-a-half, because I have been watching local elections, like I have watched the Carolyn Maloney disaster in New York, a small congressional election.

They have no idea where the ballots are. It was fraud. They're missing. But look at all of the instances that have taken place over the last two or three weeks.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: You don't have to go back. Look at what is going on.

BARTIROMO: So, do you have a plan? Do you have a plan to make sure this doesn't happen?

TRUMP: Well, yes, we do have a plan. We do.

Well, first of all, we have been winning causes. We have been winning a lot of cases, which haven't been reported, where they don't even want the election to be determined on November 3. They want the election, Maria, to be determined two weeks after the vote comes in. It's the craziest thing.

So, we won't even know.

But we have been winning those cases. Judges, federal judges, have been ruling, no...

BARTIROMO: Uh-huh.

TRUMP: They have to be in by a certain time. We have won a lot of cases that have not been reported.

But, very importantly, I have been saying this is going to happen. They're trying to steal the election. The good news is, law enforcement is watching very strongly Nevada and many other states, Pennsylvania.

In all cases where you have -- where you have Democrat governors, I mean, Democrat control, North Carolina, we're watching it very closely. And the people are watching it very closely.

And, by the way, the votes coming in right now look very, very promising for Republicans, because Republicans are going out to vote. They don't want to do the ballot thing, because they don't trust it.

Republicans are going out to vote. And those polls that are opening up...

BARTIROMO: All right.

TRUMP: ... and will be opening up, they're going to be swamped.

BARTIROMO: All right, let me get to a few more things before we go,

Mr. President, we just heard from Ric Grenell on the media companies, social media companies.

Are you going to push to remove the liability protection that social media enjoys right now, that they can't get sued?

TRUMP: So, Section 230, a lot of us are looking at it.

BARTIROMO: That's right.

TRUMP: It's a disgrace, what's happening. It's a disgrace.

It's called Section 230. Yes, a lot of people are looking at it. I can't say yet what we're doing.

I can tell you this. It's very unfair, what they do, very unfair. It's rigging an election in a different form than the ballots.

BARTIROMO: OK.

TRUMP: But it's rigging an election, and it's unfair.

So, a lot of people are looking at Section 230, yes. Me too.

BARTIROMO: On to the declassifications that we heard from DNI John Ratcliffe.

We have discussed so much about the plan, the plot to take you down. We now know it was Hillary's idea.

TRUMP: Yes.

BARTIROMO: The FBI knew that there was no collusion, but they kept going forward, spying on your campaign and your presidency.

When do you believe the FBI started working hand in glove with the Clinton operation to take you down? Was it early '16, or do you think it started even in 2015?

TRUMP: It started before I won, and it started when they started seeing that I could win.

And it's a disgrace, and we caught them. We caught them spying on our campaign. We caught them doing things. Look, they were trying to destroy an administration. And they didn't do it, because this administration has done more than any administration in its first three-and-a-half years in the history of our country.

We have done an incredible job, whether it's the military, or the tax cuts, or the regulation cuts, or the economy. Nobody's done a job like we have done, despite what they have done.

We caught them, and we caught them cold, Maria. And it's a beautiful thing.

Now we have to do something about it.

BARTIROMO: Well, that's what I'm saying.

I mean, you could -- you know, you authorized the declassification of these documents.

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: But what does that do, if we don't have John Durham and Bill Barr following up? Can you demand that they release this?

TRUMP: Well, I hope they're going to. I hope they're going to.

BARTIROMO: People are still sitting on documents.

TRUMP: Yes, I hope they're going to.

And I will say this. Documents are being released at a level now that nobody has ever seen before. Things that nobody thought were get going to released have been released.

BARTIROMO: Mm-hmm.

TRUMP: And you're seeing it. You're seeing it all the time. You're seeing what is going on.

We caught them cold. We have them cold. And now they have to do something about it.

BARTIROMO: Well -- yes.

TRUMP: But other documents are going to be released, Maria, which are breathtaking.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: Wait until you see what is coming out.

BARTIROMO: Oh, really?

TRUMP: Breathtaking.

BARTIROMO: Is it about Hillary Clinton or is it about the FBI that is coming out?

TRUMP: It's about everything. It's about everything.

Hillary Clinton is...

BARTIROMO: OK. OK.

TRUMP: ... crooked Hillary. I don't call her crooked Hillary for nothing.

And, you know, just the one thing. I keep going back to it.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: She got a subpoena from the United States Congress, right? She got a subpoena.

How do you -- how do you -- how do you get rid of your e-mails after you get a subpoena? She got texts -- for text messages, e-mails, et cetera. How do you do that? It's criminal. What she did is criminal, OK?

BARTIROMO: Well, you told me -- you told me for my book, when we did the interview for my book, that there are people in government that are just protected.

I guess she is protected.

TRUMP: They are.

Well, they're trying like hell. But we got them. We -- look, we have found things that -- that nobody can believe. Nobody can believe what we have found.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: And I will tell you what. The level -- the level at which we found them...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: ... people are shocked. They're stunned.

And let's see what happens.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President...

TRUMP: But Hillary Clinton was -- Hillary Clinton was totally crooked. And so were plenty of other people.

BARTIROMO: All right, I got to ask you this final question.

Mr. President, I want to end -- I want to end on a lighter note, a mysterious subject, if you will.

Can you explain why the Department of Defense has set up a UFO task force?

Here's what I have got from The Guardian: "The U.S. Department of Defense has formed a new body to investigate what it calls unidentified aerial phenomena to monitor reported sightings of what most people call UFOs"

Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?

TRUMP: Well, I'm going to have to check on that. I mean, I have heard that. I heard that two days ago. So, I will check on that. I will take a good, strong look at that.

But I will tell you this. We now have created a military the likes of which we have never had before, in terms of equipment, the equipment that we have, the weapons that we have. And, hopefully, hope to God we never have to use them.

But we have created a military the likes of which nobody has -- nobody has ever had. Russia, China, they're all envious of what we have had, all built in the USA. We have rebuilt it, $2.5 trillion.

As far as the other question, I will check on it. I heard -- I heard about it two days ago, actually.

(LAUGHTER)

BARTIROMO: That is fascinating.

By the way, do you believe Russia and China were spying and knowing our secrets because of Hillary's unsecured server?

Real quick. We have 20 seconds.

TRUMP: Well, I think she was out there with classified information. She was giving it to anybody. It was on Anthony Weiner's laptop. And the FBI did nothing about it.

And the FBI -- look, the greatest people in the world are in the FBI. But the top people were scum, absolute scum.

BARTIROMO: OK.

TRUMP: And they did a horrible job for our country.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, we so appreciate your time this morning.

Thank you very much, sir, President Donald J. Trump.

That will do it for us this morning on "Sunday Morning Futures." The conversation continues. Join me tomorrow on FOX Business.

And this program will repeat today on FOX News at 3:00 p.m. Eastern.

Have a good...

