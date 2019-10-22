President Trump unloads on Democrats over impeachment inquiry

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 21, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she once mountain climbed a speed bump, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

Tulsi and Hillary. Hillary and Tulsi. It's still on, and Tulsi's winning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP TULSI GABBARD (D-HI): People warned me in 2016 that my endorsement of Bernie Sanders would be the end of my, quote, unquote, political career.

If they can falsely portray me as a traitor, then they can do it to anyone.

If you stand up against Hillary, they will destroy you and discredit your message. But here's the truth, they will not intimidate us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: It's like a message from the future. She's like a Hawaiian Sarah Connor. Even Trump weighed in. Ah, Hillary Clinton, if you've heard of her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Hillary Clinton, if you've heard of her. She's someone that's accusing everybody of being a Russian agent. Anybody that is opposed of her is a Russian agent. Tulsi, I don't know Tulsi, but she's not a Russian agent. I don't know Jill Stein. I know she likes environment. I don't think she likes Russians.

These people are sick. They're something wrong with them. But I think that Tulsi Gabbard probably got helped quite a bit by this stir.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Meanwhile, an MSNBC panel mocked Tulsi for not denying that she was a Russian asset.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: One thing that was interesting about Tulsi Gabbard's response, I mean, she went after Hillary Clinton, she was strong. She said that she wasn't going to run as a third party candidate. She never denied being a Russian asset.

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That was missing from her response, which you think that would be (INAUDIBLE) in the first line or two. It was not there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What a moronic giggle fest. Sorry, Tulsi's not an asset, but what a set of asses. Speaking of, here's Joy.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She hasn't denied it. She hasn't said anything in her tweets. How dare you. It's outrageous. Of course, I'm not. She didn't say that. She's just going after Hillary. I just think that she could be a useful idiot the way Trump is a useful idiot to the Russians, that they see something. They say, oh, look, a useful idiot. Let's play this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Joy calling someone an idiot. I say that's the pot calling the kettle black, but pots have a higher IQ. But this feud draws quite the contrast, if there's anyone who reminds you of the past, one of murky sleaze, it's a Clinton. Their favorite smear, Russian assets. They've said Trump was one. And now, they're saying it's a young clear-eyed female veteran who served her country while rejecting conventional ideology.

There's lots to disagree with on Tulsi, but at least you know she's real, which is why the Dems fear her. The party of identity politics can't figure her identity out.

Maybe that's why so many Republicans like her. She's isn't manufactured to please the bots at MSNBC, but Hillary is. Her bitter idiotic commentary keeps reminding you of why Trump won. Think about it. She says this so- called Russian asset would split the Democratic vote if she went rogue?

No. She'll likely pull more R's than D's. Despite what Hillary claims, Tulsi is no Jill Stein. She's sane of that with a libertarian bent, one that's not to the left of the Dems, but to the right of the Dems.

So not only is Hillary stupidly wrong about Tulsi, she makes it clear who the Republican asset really is. It's Hillary. Everytime she opens her mouth she makes the Dems looks sad. Are we sure she's not on Trump's payroll?

Dagen, I have a theory. I haven't named it yet, but I call it smear by external preference. That means you can be in a punk band, right? A very popular punk band, but among your fans are skinheads. So someone could say, oh, you're a skinhead band, or you're a skinhead asset. So she could have a ton of fans, some of them are Russian. Some of them are Canadian.

She can't help, likewise, we can't help who our fans are. So, if Canadians like you, are you a Canadian asset? Do you see my point?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, CO-HOST: Yes, I'm not a Canadian asset. I generally rebuff Justin Bieber and Jim Carrey at any opportunity. But you've mentioned the word bitter, and I wrote down, bitterness is Hillary's favorite color of lipstick. That's pretty clear. All of her failings, all of her failures, she can't take ownership of them. To her fans, and there're still a few, she should have been able to beat Trump as easy as driving through a McDonald's drive-thru, but she can't.

And in that puff podcast that she did, of course, she has to go after Fox News. But she longs for the day where there were just three television networks and a few newspapers, and she actually had the audacity to say it was a much more controllable environment. She said, so it's a lot harder for Americans to know what they're supposed to believe. That's how she views the world that she's out there to -- the American people know what they believe in, and they don't believe in you. Bye.

GUTFELD: Yeah. Dana, don't you agree that if Tulsi ran it would -- wouldn't it hurt Trump more than it would hurt the Dems? Because you hear it from Republicans, but independents more about how much they like Tulsi that anybody in the Dems, am I wrong? I sense that --

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I think that on the left, one of the things that they -- some on the left have a problem with Tulsi Gabbard because she would -- she's not anti-war, right? She's kind of a hawk, but she would use drones and things like that. And there are a lot of liberals who don't want that at all either.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: Libertarians, I'm not sure, so much for that as well. But if you're a -- so 1.4 million people voted for Jill Stein in the election -- out of 330-odd-million people, that's not that many. But if you were one of them, would you be motivated to return to the Democratic poll after this, after Hillary going after Tulsi Gabbard, probably not. I don't necessarily mean -- I don't think that means that they're -- she's gonna -- all of a sudden turn into Republican voters. But Tulsi Gabbard also gain 50 thousand followers out for this. She got a ton of free publicity, and for what? Like, what has it accomplished for Hillary Clinton? I don't know if it's anything.

GUTFELD: Yeah, maybe more book sales, because she needs the money, you know. She need a forth house, Jesse. One of my smartest friends, Walter, is 100 percent positive that she's entering the race. One of my other smarter friends, Scott, says there's no way.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Scott Adams?

GUTFELD: Yes. Where would you say? Do you think this is all because she's coming back?

WATTERS: No, I don't think she's going to enter the race. There's -- people don't like her. People don't like her on the right, they don't like her in the middle, and now a lot of people on the left don't like her.

She's a feminist, Greg. And she's smeared a female combat veteran.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: Just think about that. This woman went to overseas to lay her life down for her country and Hillary is smearing her as a Russian. She probably actually had sniper fire over her head, whereas Hillary just lied about it. And then, Hillary is so tough on Russia? I mean, a few years ago, she was giggling with the reset button, laughing it up, yucking it up, she's so tough? A couple of years ago, she called Assad a reformer. A reformer.

And then -- I think it was in 2011, Nancy Pelosi whacks -- and a bunch of Democrats went over to Syria.

GUTFELD: John Kerry had dinner.

WATTERS: Shook hands with Assad. They didn't want -- now they have to kill him to be tough? And if you don't want to kill him, you're a Russian asset? It's so crazy now. The Democrats have never been tough on Russia.

Remember, I mean, they were like, you know, communist sympathizers 75 years ago. They were against everything Ronald Reagan was doing to defeat the Soviet Union.

And, you know, Romney got mocked for saying Russia was a vet -- now, they turn around and they say, oh, if you're not against Russia, you know, they did all these kinds of things, pointed missiles at us. Proxy wars, but they hack a Democrat's computer, and all of the sudden we're in World War III? It's crazy. You cannot have a legitimate disagreement on the left over foreign policy now without getting smeared as a Russian agent.

GUTFELD: All right, Juan. Is she a Russian agent?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: I don't know.

WATTERS: Oh, Juan.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But I will say this --

GUTFELD: Are you a Russian agent, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Could be. You know what I think -- you know, if you look just at the hard politics of it, Hillary Clinton has no political future. She's not running. And --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: And I think that what you have here is that she's free to speak her mind, and she does not want a repeat of what happened with a third- party candidate in 2016. Because remember, Jill Stein got 1 percent in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, that exceeded the margin of Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton. We're talking a big jump in terms of electoral votes.

GUTFELD: But Tulsi isn't Jill.

WILLIAMS: Let me finish. It doesn't -- let me just say, and remember, Jill Stein -- Jill Stein had a dinner with Putin and Michael Flynn in 2015.

Where do you see? She gets like 2 percent right now in the polls. But guess what? She's all over R.T. She's all over Sputnik, right? She gets lots of attention. And I think this is what you're referring to, gets lots of attention from far right conspiracy people. They love her. The bots love her.

You can understand why people are saying, hey, wait a second, are the Russians trying to exploit Tulsi Gabbard? She doesn't need to be a Russian asset. She can just be someone who's exploited to diminish Democratic --

GUTFELD: That goes to my point, which is -- you can't control an external preference. If someone is a fan of your band, you can't say no.

WILLIAMS: No, but this is politics. And when politics -- if you see right-wing people supporting Tulsi Gabbard, they have a reason.

GUTFELD: No, actually, right-wing people supporting Tulsi Gabbard hurts them, because they won't vote for Trump.

WILLIAMS: No, she's still being used by the right --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Juan, I think you're overplaying the bots. You guys control the whole media.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: We call you Mark Zuckerberg.

PERINO: Oh, my gosh.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: President Trump hammers the Democrats over impeachment and what he wants Republicans to do. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: The impeachment fight heating up again as Democrats continues to rail against President Trump. The Republicans, they're laser focus on Adam Schiff, pushing to censor the intelligence committee chair over his handling of impeachment. Meanwhile, the president is fired up. Look at him at his cabinet meeting, going off on House Democrats who are pushing the inquiry, even calling out Republicans. As I say, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Well, I think the Democrats fight dirty. I think the Democrats are lousy politicians with lousy policies. But two things they have, they're vicious and they stick together. They don't have Mitt Romney in their midst. They don't have people like that that. And the Republicans have to get tougher and fight.

We have some that are great fighters, but they have to get tougher and fight because the Democrats are trying to hurt the Republican Party for the election.

Pelosi, shifty Schiff, Schumer, these people are trying to destroy the country. It's a very bad thing what they're doing. The President of the United States should be allowed to run the country, not have to focus on this kind of crap.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jesse, I would think that he's not trying to make sure that he's got his troops line up, you know, his impeachment approaches. But he had a tough week last week. I mean, we can go over Doral in which he had to reverse over the weekend that he was going to have the G7 there. He had the problem with Syria, and a lot of Republicans very critical position in the House vote.

And then, we had Nick Mulvaney, the chief of staff, who had -- I mean, you know, he was on Chris Wallace yesterday, and Chris just runs the tape and there he is saying there's a quid pro quo. So, is he now trying to get the Republicans to say, hey, enough, enough, we're just going to back our president.

WATTERS: Well, he's had tougher weeks. I mean, I've been on this show the whole presidency and there's been some tough weeks. And what happens after these tough weeks? He usually bounces back and he bounces back very strong. Of course, he's gonna have the Republicans get in line, and they will because it's partisan. The Democrat wants to impeach, but they want to do it in the dark. Republicans aren't going to stand for it.

But, to be honest with you, going after Schiff is a legitimate thing. I mean, the guy wants to run for senate when Feinstein retires. That's his move. He fabricated quotes on national television. He worked with the whistle blower beforehand. The guy is totally corrupt. No one trusts him, OK? And I think he's leading the Democrats over a cliff and Nancy is allowing it to happen, because if you look around the country -- you know, we had Watergate, even Iran-contra, or Lewinsky, this scandal was consuming the nation. It's all you heard about. It's all everybody was talking about, because I remember Watergate.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: If you go out to Ohio, Florida -- just go out to the suburbs, leave Washington, leave Manhattan, talk to people, no one is talking about Ukraine. They're talking about football. They're talking about playoff baseball. They're talking about Jack Lemmon making money. No one is talking about this. And Trump has the advantage, he'll say the do-nothing Democrats are letting infrastructure and drug prices just sit there, collecting dust, and they're trying to impeach me in the dark, and we're raising a ton of money and you guys are dead broke over at the DNC.

WILLIAMS: Dana, the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, all this morning said the reason the president reversed himself on Doral was because of Republicans who made it clear --

PERINO: Yeah, that was reported on Saturday. And, look, I think that if you're going to reverse anything that would be an easy one. That was announced on a Thursday, reversed by Sunday. To me, like no one -- that's like in the blink of the eye, that's not even a comma in the history books, and they'll move on. I think that the Republicans are focused on process to defend the president because that's their best argument right now. And I don't think it's so much Schiff, himself, because his name I.D. isn't high enough, but it's the -- that the whole process seems to be geared to hurt the president, and that it's all being done in secret.

People in that right now -- everything is out in the open about everything, all the time, we're all over-sharing, and this is the one thing that can't be done in public. Like, you hear about these witnesses going behind closed doors. You maybe hear a little bit about the testimony, but you don't see transcripts. You don't actually see the people. I think that their process point to the extent that they have a good one right now is that I do think the president will continue to be very frustrated. He will never think that the Republicans do enough to defend him, but he does a really good job of defending himself.

WILLIAMS: What do you think of the nicknames, shifty Schiff, the crazy Nancy --

GUTFELD: Schiff is a perfect target because he seems -- I mean, a deer in the headlights looks at him and says, that's a deer in the headlights.

He's like -- he's so stiff he could model caskets. And then you got -- he is right about Mitt. Mitt got targeted. He's like the weakest gazelle in the Serengeti. You know, they know that he's got a lot of baggage, so they can slow him down and use him against him. But I'm not going to fault the Democrats on this because when you're out of power, this is what you do.

It's like, Reagan was demonized, Bush was demonized, Clinton was demonized, Bush was demonized, Obama was demonized, now Trump. The engine of demonization begins with being out of power. You've got to keep busy. Why help these guys? You're hoping to get them out of the White House. But what's new, I think, is that for every large effort unleashed by the Democrats, there's an equally large response. The ideal old world was -- it was a one-way street. You could just hammer away at Reagan. You could hammer away at Bush.

And, you know, they called Bush a warmonger. And Bush has said, you know, you can't do that. It's now a two-lane blacktop and the traffic is coming back harsh because -- and that's why I think it's so intense because Trump isn't gonna take it. And it's no --

PERINO: And also he has technology --

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: -- that others didn't have.

GUTFELD: That is true. That is true.

WILLIAMS: So, Dagen, let's go to the point that Dana was making that she says the process argument is the president's best argument at this point his defense. Of course, the Democrats say that the constitution says the House of Representative, an equal branch of government, and they have total control over impeachment when and how it's done.

MCDOWELL: They have total control, it's up in the air, but the way they're going about it is wrong for this reason, because it's in secret, nobody is seeing anything. All you see, to your point, is the messenger. Who's your messenger? Schiff? He can't even read a parody, and the American people know it's a parody. He's such a bad actor. And then, Nancy Pelosi, all she's got -- her office has to put out a four-page fact sheet?

She's got a photo of her stick in her finger toward the president? She looks like a scold second grade teacher who might thump you on the head, worst-case scenario. But Trump, he is bombastic, he's a bloviator, but he is the best marketing machine the Republicans have ever seen and may be politics.

WILLIAMS: All right. Bernie Sanders picking up a big endorsement over the weekend from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. We've got that and much, much more right here on THE FIVE, and the 2020 roundup, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Welcome back. Let's get to our 2020 round up, Elizabeth Warren taken a lot of heat for 2020 rivals for not explaining how she will pay for her Medicare for all plan, and whether taxes on the middle class will go up. The candidate now says she's going to tell us all very soon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): I plan over the next few weeks to put out a plan that talks about, specifically, the cost of Medicare for all and, specifically, how we pay for it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: OK. So far, Jesse, she's been kind of Teflon on this cycle. She hasn't had to really take any sling and arrows, but this one might get her.

WATTERS: Well, it's a layup for Democrats on healthcare. All you have to say is, let's run on expanding Obamacare. How hard is that? How do I know that and they don't know that?

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: You know what? That's a great point.

WATTERS: I mean, it's like so popular, Obama is popular. Just saying I'm going to strengthen it, I'm going to reinforce, I'm going to save it --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I bet Biden is barely doing that. He's getting crushed. She can't pay for that. If she had that idea in the boardroom, corporate America, she gets laughed out of there.

PERINO: Biden, Klobucher, and Buttigieg, all in the debate last week, Juan, ganged up on her and said, you can't just say that you're gonna do Medicare for all, but not explain to us how are you going to pay for it.

WILLIAMS: I agree. And I do think that she's been taking some slings on this one. The thing is, what's interest me is that Bernie does not, you know, stick it in there. He doesn't knife her on this. Bernie's very circumspect when it comes to her. And I think, of course, that's because he recognizes that their base is very similar. It might be the same thing.

WATTERS: You see that same ticket.

WILLIAMS: But -- oh, you mean --

WATTERS: Sanders, Warren. Warren, Sanders.

WILLIAMS: I don't know about that, but it could be, maybe. But I will say this, I mean, you know, the thing about Jesse's point, it's well taken. I think that's why Biden is saying Obamacare just needs to be strengthen.

Americans right now used to be Obamacare wasn't popular, now it's more than 55 percent. But I will say, Trump has no plan and she doesn't -- rather than saying, hey, the status quo is not good because prices, premiums, deductibles, keep going up. She's suffering a self-inflicted injury on this one.

PERINO: Dagen, now that she's said she's going to do this in a few weeks.

How much scrutiny is that going to get?

MCDOWELL: It is going to get more scrutiny because she's waited so long and, literally, dodged over a dozen times are taxes going to go up for the middle class? And it's astonishing that she would stand in Ohio, in front of union members and, essentially, tell them their private insurance is going away. What's the point of a union if not to negotiate your health care benefits, past, present, and future? That she would not be able to pay for this. She's already going to raise social security taxes, raise corporate profit taxes, a new wealth tax, and it's already allocated to other things, like paying for college tuition (INAUDIBLE). So, yeah, your taxes are going -- everybody's taxes going up.

PERINO: Not enough to have a plan and not say how you're going to pay for it?

GUTFELD: Yeah, you know, liberal economics they're like birthday party magicians, it's only entertaining to the children if they don't see how it's done, because once you see them taking the money from mommy and daddy, no clothes, no iPhone, no Netflix, you're no longer a fan of the magician.

Can I point out, I love how she can't detail her plans, but when it comes to historical fiction, she's like a regular Gorvadol, like, how do you pay for your health care? She's like, nothing. But if you ask her what it was like to be the first black lesbian on the moon, she'd say it was a privilege.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: Bernie Sanders picking up a big endorsement from fellow socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC heaping praise on the 2020 Democrat during a rally, Saturday. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): We, right now, have one of the best Democratic presidential primary field in a generation. And much of that is thanks to the work that Bernie Sanders has done in his entire life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Juan, the Bernie Sanders campaign getting a little more life breathes into the campaign, and they didn't talked about heart attacks anymore.

WILLIAMS: Oh, Dana.

PERINO: What I'm saying that they didn't.

WILLIAMS: I think there was a slump after that. After he said he might not be on the campaign trail as much. But this brings into question, how much is an endorsement worth these days because she is the personification of a movement for a lot of young people on the left. But I don't know that it's actually going to mean a bump in his support, I don't think so. It's not - I think Obama, when he endorses, I think you could see it as passing the torch to the next. But I'm not sure that her endorsement is necessarily a game-changer.

GUTFELD: He endorsed Justin Trudeau before Biden. That's kind of sad. Can I just say that, now I'm glad that it's OK to support old white men? I think that she's broken the seal. But it is also brave that she did Bernie Sanders because everybody is stealing from him. She basically endorsed Jimmy Hendrix and not Lenny Kravitz.

WILLIAMS: You mean not--

GUTFELD: Nor like Warren, yes, who is Lenny Kravitz?

WATTERS: I think that spells dooms for the Democrats in the general election, because Bernie is not going to be the nominee. It's going to be Warren, or it's going to be Biden. So, the Squad is going to be at odds with whoever the nominee is going to be. And they're going to have to patch it up in a real fake and phony way in order to show party unity and it's not really going to go over too well.

PERINO: I have one last thing, Mayor Pete, he's surging in Iowa. A new poll has him jumping seven points since June into third place, putting him within striking distance of Joe Biden and Liz Warren. If you look at that poll there, Dagen, part of that is organization. And so, does it show that he can actually run a campaign as a business manager?

MCDOWELL: Sort of. Though the fundraising has certainly helped him a lot in terms of his ad buy for - more than $4.5 million on digital ads alone in last quarter. A lot of TV ads in Iowa and in New Hampshire.

But he's fourth place behind Kamala Harris and virtually every other state, South Carolina, Nevada and California. So, he's got a long way to go. His husband is extremely charming. He's got two cool dogs.

GUTFELD: He has a husband?

MCDOWELL: Buddy. And what's the other - Truman is the other dog's name. I see. I'm distracted because now I'm thinking about Lenny Kravitz and his pants splitting open.

PERINO: Momentum, if you look good in Iowa, we're 105 days till that vote.

WILLIAMS: I must say that last comment caught me off-guard.

PERINO: That's - we'll tell you at the commercial break.

WILLIAMS: But I think Buttigieg is going up. The thing is, he has no support from minorities. And I don't see how the Democratic nominee--

PERINO: Can he turn that around, Jesse?

WATTERS: I don't know. I don't think so. But he's gotten an opening because Biden has now kind of let him get in there because Biden doesn't talk about middle class issues anymore. And then Warren has given him an opening on health care, and he's kind of threading the needle.

PERINO: Threading the needle. Very good cliche.

WATTERS: Thank you.

PERINO: All right. Coming up, President Trump targeted in a giant billboard ad, yet Democrats and the media mostly silent.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Liberals always hysterical over President Trump's tone and rhetoric. But they never seem to care about the many threats of violence against him. Here are just a few examples popping up.

A clothing company bought a disturbing 30-foot tall billboard in Times Square depicting Trump being hogtied and stomped on. And Hollywood liberal Barbra Streisand tweeted out this cartoon of Nancy Pelosi impaling Trump with a giant high heel, ouch. And on top of all that, Beto O'Rourke is at it again, comparing President Trump to Nazis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: President Trump, perhaps inspired by gerbils and the propagandists of the Third Reich seem to employ this tactic that the bigger the lie, the more obscene the injustice, the more dizzying the pace of this bizarre behavior, the less likely we are to be able to do something about it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, Juan, I'm not going to get so worked up over a billboard or a cartoon of a high heel. But what I will get worked up about is the hypocrisy. I mean, there is a guy like at a Tea Party rally with an Obama sign and like they thought there was going to be like an armed insurrection in the White House. But they have like major league threats against President Trump and no one seems to care on the Left.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute, you mean the billboard was a threat or they brought--

WATTERS: I mean just violent imagery, violent rhetoric. It just never goes the same way.

WILLIAMS: Well, it's violent imagery, I mean look, I think that the President's rhetoric I mean, - you know where I think of it. Let's just be fair, Jesse. If you want to condemn this, then I guess you have to condemn that video last week where they had the President shooting people in church who were his--

WATTERS: Yes, we did.

WILLIAMS: You know what, I didn't - I see that--

WATTERS: Juan, you sit next to me.

WILLIAMS: You said, oh, that was not the Trump campaign. It was in a small room at some--

WATTERS: Yes, and I said they shouldn't have shown it.

WILLIAMS: They shouldn't have made it, Jesse, that's the point.

GUTFELD: But you can't stop people from making stuff in their bedroom. That's crazy. And that's very leftist, by the way. The loudest, most aggressive anti-speech people are on the Left. ANTIFA is breaking up speeches. Academics are pursuing language bans. If you use a wrong pronoun, you could get disciplined or fired, I believe, in New York, according to the employment rules.

PERINO: In UK, you can get arrested.

GUTFELD: Yes. Which is why, I'm totally for whatever anybody wants to do. What bothers me is watching Trump supporters getting spit on and getting hit by people because it's OK now to do that. And who makes it OK is obviously Beto. You compare Trump to Nazis, basically you're saying his supporters are Nazi sympathizers.

You know, let's not forget the rodeo clown, remember the rodeo clown.

WATTERS: Oh, yes.

GUTFELD: Lost his job for wearing an Obama mask. Those were the good old days, right? This is I mean, look, you've got to be - I'm for do it whatever you want. I would rather have the speech and the billboards than the violence. And the violence is coming from the Left.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not. Because, look--

GUTFELD: Have you seen these? You see what happened last couple weeks?

WILLIAMS: Who sent bombs to media organizations? That was a true--

GUTFELD: Who shot a bunch of people?

WILLIAMS: Oh, you mean like at the Pittsburgh synagogue? Oh, gee I wonder--

GUTFELD: No, I'm talking about the Congressman--

WILLIAMS: I'm just saying there has been a rise in hate crime in this country since Trump's been--

GUTFELD: Yes, and that was debunked.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: Read it out. I did it on the - it was debunked.

WATTERS: Juan refuses to condemn any violence that comes from the Left and just highlights Right-wing stuff.

WILLIAMS: No, I just say let's be fair.

WATTERS: It's true, Juan. You're not fair.

WILLIAMS: Let's be--

WATTERS: But you're not fair.

WILLIAMS: Let's equalize it.

WATTERS: No, it's true. What do you think about Beto with a Nazi rhetoric?

PERINO: This is like the last gasp of his campaign.

WATTERS: Yes, he's going down.

PERINO: He's a zombie candidacy. He just doesn't know he's dead yet.

WATTERS: Wow, that hurts.

MCDOWELL: He's just excited that he knows how to say gerbils correctly. That's how he came across. By the way, I did condemn that video. I found it disgusting and I found that ad in Times Square disguising.

PERINO: There is another one too of Mitch McConnell - Trump looking like a skeleton and saying, vote for Mitch. But I couldn't tell like is that for Mitch or against Mitch.

GUTFELD: Actually, sometimes it looks really cool. I would tell Beto to hit the road, but he will probably run over someone.

WATTERS: And eat the dirt that he ran over with.

MCDOWELL: I just want to--

GUTFELD: Eat the dirt. That is true.

MCDOWELL: I just wanted to point out that ad. It's a yoga wear company from guess where? Portland. You're going to get a quick treat shake in the head if you're wearing a MAGA hat. So that's not surprising. And how are you selling yoga pants with that kind of ad? You're not. You sell yoga pants if it doesn't create a muffin top.

PERINO: I don't think they're actually wearing them to yoga though.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I think they just wear them all the time.

WATTERS: When are we doing yoga together?

PERINO: What? Are we going for yoga class?

WATTERS: Of course, shoot, Dana.

PERINO: I took Tucker yoga class in Iowa instead of going to the election.

WATTERS: Really?

GUTFELD: This is now.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: Disgusting.

PERINO: Are we going to yoga? It's Pilates.

WATTERS: Pilates. I get all that stuff mixed up. All right, don't go anywhere, the Fastest 7 is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, I think you have what it takes to handle a 20-hour flight. An Australian airline just did it making that the longest nonstop commercial passenger trip ever, it went from New York City to Sydney, Australia, with 50 passengers acting as guinea pigs, testing how long-haul trips impact the human body.

You just push Japan; you're shaking your head.

GUTFELD: No, no, what is amazing to me about this and it's so upsetting. Their progress is not an increase in speed, but duration. That is not - think about Apple or Microsoft in 1985 saying, hey everybody, you don't have a faster computer, the computer just last longer. That is absolutely nuts.

We have since for 40 years, we've been at the same speed forever. Who cares if you can go longer? They have this Moore's Law; Moore's Law is when you double the amount of transistors on a microchip. That is why we have the space program in our GD phone right here. This is the entire spectrum.

If we had a Moore's Law for airplanes, we'd already be on Pluto with Pluto swimming pools. But we haven't, we're still stuck flying these heavy planes, heavy planes. We could go - if we wanted to, we could go higher up, 10 times faster, but we don't. So, this idea that this is somehow a great thing, it's pathetic. It's pathetic. We could be on other planets if we just had a Moore's Law for speed.

PERINO: Also, it's pathetic that they strip Pluto as planetary status.

GUTFELD: True. It was my favorite Disney character.

PERINO: I can totally do this. Take an Ambien and red wine, I'd be out in Australia.

WATTERS: The fun thing about the flight--

MCDOWELL: You take it--

WILLIAMS: That's a lot of--

PERINO: Well, I mean though that you watch too movies.

WATTERS: Isn't the fun of going to Australia from New York. You stop in the Middle East for a little bit of a layover.

PERINO: No.

GUTFELD: You mean Los Angeles?

WATTERS: No, no, in the Middle East. A lot of people in New York from JFK, they stop at that - what's that really dazzling city? Dubai. They stop in Dubai for a little bit of a layover.

MCDOWELL: It's not fun if you're a woman.

GUTFELD: Yes. What side of the road do you drive on there?

WATTERS: OK.

MCDOWELL: Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, I always prefer direct flights. No question about it. But I cannot take once we get beyond three hours, I'm really pushing. I even with Dana's prescription, I just--

PERINO: Trust me.

WILLIAMS: To get out to Hawaii from New York is oh, my God. But I do think that it's pretty amazing, I noticed that they changed the lights, the meals. They try to adjust your body. But, you know, it's just too much. The human body is just not going to do this.

GUTFELD: You need a bigger bathroom, too.

PERINO: That's true.

GUTFELD: That would make it better to have a bigger bath.

WATTERS: And no children. No children allowed. Because you could be screaming for 20 hours.

WILLIAMS: You have adults who do that too.

MCDOWELL: Everybody in compression hose, that's sexy. Next, the Internet buzzing over Pierre Delecto. That is the secret alter ego Twitter name of Senator Mitt Romney. He confirmed the existence of the shadow account he uses to anonymously defend himself. Dana.

PERINO: I like it when - it's just what I imagined. I always think about the press secretary who gets the call from the reporters, says, hey, I think I found the secret account of your boss. And then you as the press secretary have to call the boss and say, sir, I've got this call from a reporter who says that you have a secret Twitter account called Pierre Delecto. That can't possibly be true, right. And he's like, say what.

GUTFELD: It does sound like - it sounds like a porn name. But what a contrast, because here you have a Republican that gets on every single day and tells you exactly what he thinks, even if you like it or not, from 8 in the morning till 5 in the morning. Then you have another one, Mitt, who has a pseudonym, who only speaks out when it favors his strange new friends who demonized him eight years ago.

WATTERS: It's what happens when you do an interview with The Atlantic? It's never a good idea. If you're a Republican, you're going to get screwed somehow.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just think, you know, there are lots of Republicans who have trouble with Trump, but they never say it. And I think the reason he has this is because he lacks the courage of his convictions. He'll say some critical things about Trump. But this was the opportunity to--

PERINO: How about what he said about a fellow Republican senator, I don't think he likes that one.

WILLIAMS: I think--

PERINO: From Florida too much.

WILLIAMS: Well, my worry is that, he just needs - I wish more people would feel, I'm going to look out for the country. I'm not going to be intimidated and run off to a secret Twitter account.

MCDOWELL: A Twitter account with no photo that's locked is more interesting than the actual Mitt Romney.

Finally, Netflix is getting fed up with all your password sharing. The streaming giant says it is monitoring customers who let freeloading family members and friends use their accounts. And while the company hasn't yet taken any action, it could crack down in the future.

WILLIAMS: Well, they've known this all along, haven't they? I mean, this is like so common in America. I don't know. Every, like middle class, rich family, everybody does this. And the thing about it to me is, you know, I don't know what - I'm trying to figure out. What does it mean that they're now saying we're in a crackdown? I don't - I think before it got the more viewers, which is what they wanted. They wanted more people watching their shows than they could say, we have a higher number of years. So, they - have they reached that peak now and they say, we don't need more viewers?

GUTFELD: They hate the family. Netflix is anti-family. Netflix, you exist only because we forget that it's auto renewal, right? I get it. I get it. It's the same thing with Hulu, one medical. I subscribed to the worst wine club ever because I can't stop them from delivering me substandard wine that gives me the runs every time, I drink that crap.

WATTERS: Yes, you keep drinking it.

GUTFELD: Yet I keep drinking it. Sulfides.

WATTERS: I support Netflix here. If I was in-charge of Netflix, I would be scrounging around for every single dollar I possibly could.

PERINO: I think that they just need to have a clear policy. So, what constitutes a family in their mind?

GUTFELD: Excellent.

PERINO: I would love to know what is a family.

WILLIAMS: So, are we a family? Can I get your--

PERINO: We are family.

GUTFELD: Wow. And it wasn't country.

MCDOWELL: You're not sharing passwords. See, I had all these statistics, these business statistics.

WATTERS: Better passwords, Jasper?

PERINO: No, because I didn't set it up. It's Peter, I don't know.

GUTFELD: It's not Jasper.

PERINO: Yes, Netflix, my husband and I share a password. Please don't kick us off.

GUTFELD: It's the flight number you met on.

PERINO: No, but that would be a good one.

GUTFELD: I'm pretty good at figuring out passwords. Dagen or DMD11134.

WILLIAMS: How about 1234. That's the most popular password.

WATTERS: Come on, Juan. I've got to change my now.

MCDOWELL: All right. One More Thing, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: All right. It's One More Thing. Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know what, Dana has Jasper. Jesse has Rookie and Dagen has Charlie, she told me. But I went to dinner Saturday night with 600 dogs. Take a look at some of my newfound four-legged friends. The bark ball held in Washington at the Washington Hilton, and it was a black-tie event. Here is a greyhound in black tie and cuffs. Here's my wife meeting her match, a poodle with purple hair.

And here is some of the prominent sponsors, Senator Dole and his wife, Elizabeth Dole. Roberta McCain, who is Senator McCain's 108-year-old mom, and former D.C. City Council member Carol Schwartz.

The Humane Rescue Alliance has been in the nation's capital for 150 years. The first multi-state animal welfare group in the country, they care for animals in need. Pull them out of storms and the like and stop animal cruelty. I want to thank my friend Cynthia (ph) for inviting me. It was a great evening.

PERINO: That's a great event.

WATTERS: Nice.

GUTFELD: All right, Dana.

PERINO: Did you know Halloween is coming up?

GUTFELD: No, I had heard no such thing.

PERINO: So, my mom sent me this picture of a very healthy treat that she made for a party. And so, we had Johnny remake it here for us, it's a skeleton made up of carrots, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, mushrooms, cauliflower, peppers, cucumber. And then there's branch dip for the head. Isn't that cute? Also, I sat down with Ben Shapiro for his show, The Daily Wire that was released yesterday. And you can go to the dailywire.com. You can find out that we talked about all sorts of things. Especially, Greg. What is so funny?

GUTFELD: I can't imagine a kid looking at this and going, I hate everybody in this family. Halloween, I want snicker bars.

PERINO: Let's imagine its Megan's daughter. She doesn't even know that Halloween is about candy yet.

GUTFELD: You know what, you're ruining another holiday.

PERINO: I'm going to eat a rib.

GUTFELD: All right. Eat a rib. There you go, Cannibal. Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, I'll have one afterwards. All right. It's National Bullying Prevention Month. So, Juan, please leave us alone this week. So, my cousin Harper Watters is a professional ballet dancer and he spoke to Teen Vogue and Instagram about how dancing helped him overcome bullying.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARPER WATTERS, BALLET DANCER: The bully is and has been and probably will continue to be my biggest hurdle. But I'm a dancer, honey. So, I'm going to jump over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Jump over, see what he did there. What a sense of humor. He's definitely a Watters. All right. So, if you want to go check him out, it's the Harper Watters at Instagram, kind of like the Ohio State.

GUTFELD: The funny thing is, my biggest bully was my cousin, Jesse. You left that part out.

WATTERS: All right. We're trying to get through that.

GUTFELD: I knew it.

WATTERS: Not true.

GUTFELD: All right. Let's do one of these things. Animals Are Great. You know what else is great? Discos love that ball. That's sparkly ball. Check out these kittens at a kitten disco ball under the strobe light. They are absolutely having a thrill. It's like Saturday Night Fever with fleas. Saturday night. fleaver is the way to put it. Look at that. Anytime. Get some kittens and strobe lights together. They love every minute of it. They were doing so many drugs in the bathroom. Unbelievable. But that's Studio 54. All right. Enough of that. Dagen,

MCDOWELL: So, meet 84-year-old Army nurse, Lieutenant Colonel Maggie DeSanti.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

MCDOWELL: She has a leg brace, by the way, she challenged a TSA agent to do 10 pushups. She was taking an honor flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International to Washington, D.C. She rappelled from helicopters to treat soldiers during the Vietnam War.

WATTERS: Wow.

PERINO: Awesome.

GUTFELD: More than I could do.

WATTERS: John McCain's grandmother or mother, I think can do about 25, one- handed.

GUTFELD: All right. We've got to go. Thank you, Jesse. "Special Report" up next.

