President Trump to attend Alabama-LSU game

DANA PERINO, HOST: Hello everyone, I'm Dana Perino, along with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5:00 in New York City. This is “The Five.”

President Trump unleashing on Democrats' impeachment inquiry ahead of next week's public hearings. The president facing off with the media and covering a wide range of topics going after the entire process, the whistleblower, and much more.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: The whole thing is a scam. This is a scam by the Democrats to try and win an election. They shouldn't be having public hearings. This is a hoax. This is just like the Russian witch hunt.

These Democrats are corrupt. Nancy Pelosi is a corrupt politician. When I released that call, all of a sudden everybody disappeared. The whistleblower is a disgrace to our country. His lawyer who said the worst things possible two years ago, he should be sued, and may be for treason.

Adam Schiff is a corrupt politician. That's not giving us due process, not giving us lawyers, and despite all that we are kicking their ass.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Adam Schiff is under heavy criticism from GOP lawmakers. They are accusing the intel chair of limiting the witnesses that they can call.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: Every one of the witnesses that we put forward are going to be substantive and it's going to lead back to the corruption of the Democrats and what they were doing in Ukraine. Not to mention whatever this whistleblower, whoever this whistleblower is and whoever he's connected to, we will be trying to ask those questions. And I think if they don't give us --

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST: Let me ask you something.

NUNES: -- several witnesses, I don't see how this is going to have any credibility.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right, Jesse, I don't know where do you want to begin?

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: I'll tell you.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: At the B block.

WATTERS: Leave it to the Democrats to make impeachment boring. This is about a transcript of a phone call with a country no one cares about. These are about transcripts from a disposition that we can't even watch on television.

And what do the transcripts say? It's from the undersecretary of affairs for energy policy at the E.U.? These aren't household names, they aren't heavy hitters, wake me up when the big dogs testify in public.

The other thing is no one can find Ukraine on the map. If you ask the American people anything about Ukraine, they don't know a thing about it. Americans care about a few countries. They care about Saudi Arabia. They care about Israel. They care about Russia, China, and Mexico. That's it.

Ukraine doesn't rise to the level of a country that people care about. We are talking about a military aid package to a country that I guess needs help, but a lot of people don't really care that much about.

If you turn on television, you see a reporter standing in Congress saying someone was hearing something from someone else who was concerned about a military aid package.

It's absolutely not registering in the American people's brain because it's not a sexy scandal. Russia was sexy, there was intrigue. People had handcuffs on him.

It was about an election. This has no intrigue whatsoever and the Democrats have failed to deliver any sort of convincing narrative. Now, the Republicans, they can start hammering people when it becomes public. Maybe that's interesting, when you can watch something on television.

Right now it's a faceless whistleblower. The only thing that I was concerned about all week about the story are the new memos that came out that showed when the prosecutor in Ukraine raided Burisma's offices and started confiscating all the Lamborghinis from the owner.

That they hired a lot of lobbyist that met with Kerry, they met with Biden's people and say, hey guys, can you stop the corruption prosecution? And then Biden goes out on tape and brags about stopping the corruption prosecution. That's interesting to me. The other stuff not so interested.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Can I say -- can I say --

PERINO: OK, if you think we're interested and I would love to check your phone to see if mom has texted.

WILLIAMS: No, but I --

PERINO: Some people do care about Ukraine.

WILLIAMS: But wait, wait, wait. What about oh, Canada? You don't care about Canada?

WATTERS: Oh, yes, during the Olympics when it's Hockey but --

WILLIAMS: Oh, when it's hockey.

WATTERS: Americans don't pay attention to Canada.

WILLIAMS: But Mexico got --

WATTERS: Mexico is definitely a hot country.

WILLIAMS: OK.

PERINO: Did you want to say anything else, Juan?

WILLIAMS: How are you going to respond? I mean, Jesse went off. But anyway, listen, when I was watching the president I was thinking to myself, boy, this is to me a prime example of moving the ball because all along they said we want an official inquiry, have a vote.

And then you have your public hearings. Why are you having all these hearings in the dark? Well, OK, let's have it. And he says now, hey, they shouldn't be having public hearings. And I think to myself, what's going on? I think this is like moving the ball, moving the goal line. It's Trump --

PERINO: You want to move the ball if you want to win.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but you want to move the goal line when the other team is approaching the win. I think it's so disjointed, Dana, that I think it's a tell that at least the president is very worried and they don't have a Dana Perino in the White House right now --

PERINO: They don't need me. They have him.

WILLIAMS: They need somebody on messaging.

PERINO: No, but they don't need me. They have him. He is the message.

WILLIAMS: But I'm telling he doesn't have a coherent message. It's one minute, its Schiff is a bad politician. Pelosi is a bad politician. The whistleblower is the issue. Jesse referred to the transcripts. Oh no, now he says, I'm going to put out more transcripts.

PERINO: But I don't think that that's -- I actually think it's working for him. I don't think -- they don't need anybody else because he is willing to go out there and do it.

GUTFELD: I'm not going to lie. It's Friday. I've already checked out. So what we're going to do here is we'll do Greg's greatest hits. I happen to think that what you are saying is right. He is his own spokesperson and there's nothing like it.

When he's out in front of that helicopter it's almost impossible for anybody to change the message that he's pushing --

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: -- and he's pushing it -- I think it's more coherent than Juan might want to believe. But here is how this artificial impeachment was set up.

Three years ago, you see tweets vowing impeachment would happen. You have a tweet admitting that CNN is going to help. Then Schiff coordinates with the whistleblower who is basically a Democrat operative. And now you have him saying, well, Republicans, they have to justify the relevance of their witnesses.

So, he used in those tweets the word coup twice and I remember very thoughtful people saying you can't use the word coup on television, no, no, no. No one will take you seriously if you say coup.

They are actually admitting it's a coup. So I'm getting -- I want to get from the thoughtful conservatives, can I finally say coup now? That it's a coup.

Also, here's the other thing. People are still obsessed in the media with what ifs as opposed to what are -- it's my greatest hit. Trump is not above the law but he's also not beneath the law. He should not be punished for things that he might be predicted to do by people who hate you, right?

Imagine if Joy Behar could decide our fate, right? She could say, "The Five" is going to do this and "The Five" is going to do that and we should investigate them. That's what's happening to him right now. His fate is being decided by people hypothesizing -- is that a word?

PERINO: Yes.

EMILY COMPAGNO, HOST: Yes.

GUTFELD: Thank you. Hypothesizing what he might do which he hasn't done, and it's done by people who are terrible at predicting things. None of what these what-ifer's -- I just coined that.

WATTERS: The what-ifer's.

PERINO: What-ifer's.

GUTFELD: What these what-ifer's -- what if these what-ifer's predicted, no, there's been no wars, there's been no stock market crash, there's been no 25th amendment -- 25th amendment -- there is nothing. If these what- ifer's predict the sun coming out tomorrow, the sun would explode in a fiery -- well, it is a fiery ball -- in a non-fiery ball.

PERINO: Emily --

GUTFELD: How was that?

WILLIAMS: You were going good -- you were going good.

PERINO: I think that -- I believe that Webster's will add what-ifer's to the dictionary.

WATTERS: What-ifer's.

GUTFELD: What the ifer's.

WILLIAM: Now you went over the line. You went over the line.

PERINO: Now, Emily, you know, one of the things that happens before a hearing like this as you can imagine, all the lawyers, all the staff that works for the congressional leadership, and all the lawyers who work for the, now, people who have to get a lawyer because now they have to go testify in front of them, what are they going to do this weekend to really see if they can make it not boring, as Jesse was suggesting?

COMPAGNO: Hopefully they will be doing as much research and thorough preparation as possible on both sides anticipating the questions. I think it's really telling and kind of humorous that the attorney for the whistleblower who sent that cease and desist letter to the White House, how he literally was, like -- I mean, it was like theatrical.

Anyone who is complicit in this vindictive this campaign, action or inaction, morally and legally responsible, I mean, I feel like he would give anything to be the whistleblower himself.

But I also think that the trailer for next week was the Kavanaugh hearings for the Democrats. And that their pattern is they are totally soaked for the opportunity to grandstand and saying next week is going to be lit.

But really, we are just going to hear the same things that already occurred in private testimony that was leaked out with no bombshells, even though they were telling us there were bombshells.

PERINO: I can't think of anybody in recent congressional testimony that has enhanced their reputation. Do you remember?

GUTFELD: Oliver North.

WILLIAMS: I was going to say,

GUTFELD: Oliver North.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PERINO: Well, I said in recent history.

GUTFELD: We're in our 70s.

WILLIAMS: By the way, Dana, how come you didn't pick up on Emily saying lit?

PERINO: Why, because that's just like hip language.

WILLIAMS: That's very hip language and Jesse --

PERINO: OK, Boomer.

WILLIAMS: -- Jesse, that is dramatic, it's going to be lit. That's next week, it's going to be lit.

WATTERS: That's right. They need some drama for sure.

PERINO: And what we need is a mom text about his monologue at the beginning because I can't --

WATTERS: That's coming.

PERINO: All right, up next, is the Democratic field about to be thrown into disarray? Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is eyeing to run that could end up and upend the entire field.

WATTERS: New signs 2020 Democrats are heading for a disaster. The party is now so radical that billionaire Mike Bloomberg is thinking about jumping into the race. And it looks like swing state voters agree with Mike.

A new poll says 55 percent of them prefer a moderate candidate. But liberal contenders are doubling down and proving just how extreme they really are. Bernie Sanders just unveiled his far left immigration plan while Liza Warren continues to flaunt her outrageous wealth tax. But no one is more excited for Bloomberg to enter the race than President Trump. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He's not going to do well, but I think he's going to hurt Biden actually. But he doesn't have the magic to do well. Little Michael will fail. He'll spend a lot of money. He's got some really big issues, he's got some personal problems, and he's got a lot of other problems. There is nobody I'd rather run against them little Michael, that I could tell you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Little Michael, Dana. What he said about the magic that's lacking, I would agree with.

PERINO: Charisma, right?

WATTERS: He doesn't really light it up out there.

PERINO: When somebody walks in the room and they want to be a leader, they should be able to be somebody that's everyone turns their head and says, oh, who is that in the room.

Maybe Michael Bloomberg has that. I've never been -- I haven't actually into many rooms with him.

GUTFELD: Really?

PERINO: No, I have not. I don't know what President Trump was referring to in regards to personal problems. He just sort of throws that out there like --

WILLIAMS: What was that?

PERINO: I don't know what he meant, but you know, maybe we'll find out.

WATTERS: -- I think we should find out.

GUTFELD: You know what, let's call the Ukrainian president.

WILLIAMS: Yes, he'll help us.

PERINO: But I think that -- I think Bloomberg has been convinced that Biden's candidacy is doomed, because remember Biden said I won't -- Bloomberg said I will not get in the race if Biden does.

And Biden got in late, he waited until April. And as soon as he did, Bloomberg said, OK, I'm not going to run. So, something had to have changed in his mind that he thinks Biden's not going to make it and Elizabeth Warren is going to destroy our chances of beating President Trump. I alone can fix it and so that's why --

GUTFELD: But so, he is the fresh new face and he is also 78? So you have Joe, you have Bernie, you have --

WATTERS: Warren.

GUTFELD: Michael Blooomberg, Liz -- its grumpy old man plus Mrs. Doubtfire. I mean, I hear they're going to like -- you're going to like enter a giant Redwood tree into the race so they appear younger.

WATTERS: And they're all from the northeast. It's just, you know --

GUTFELD: Like Galapagos turtle, would be nice.

WILLIAMS: Hey wait a minute, wait a minute. Doesn't it all apply to Trump, everything you just said? He's 70s from the northeast.

GUTFELD: He's ageless.

WILLIAMS: Oh, he's ageless.

PERINO: He's not grumpy.

GUTFELD: He's like a beautiful stone.

WILLIAMS: Unlimited wisdom.

WATTERS: That's one --

WILLIAMS: His unlimited wisdom and guidance. Yes, I forgot about that.

WATTERS: So, what do you think about Bloomberg? What does that signal to you, Juan Williams?

WILLIAMS: Well, first of all, let me just say this. I don't think this is anything but the Democratic primary process playing out as I recall last time you had. By the way, do you think Marco Rubio should be jealous? Little Michael? What happened to little Marco?

PERINO: I'd be glad. I'd be glad. I'd be like (inaudible).

WILLIAMS: Enough, right?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: All right. Because, I mean, you know, I mean last time it was pretty rough among the Republican. Little Marco, Lying Ted, do you want to see that phase, you know, Carly -- all that stuff.

Anyway, so I think that, you know, Bloomberg to Greg's point, is a disruptor because I think it's a shot at Biden and David Axelrod who ran Obama's campaign said today that he thought, you know, this is a vote of no confidence coming from Bloomberg directed, targeted at Biden.

The second part of that is the money issue because Biden's been struggling with money and Bloomberg obviously has unlimited money.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And Wall Street this week, I think one of the untold stories this week, is Wall Street has just been going bananas over the idea that Liz Warren might beat Biden and she'll come in and she was going to go after Wall Street.

So I think that's all what we are seeing here. But I do want to just remind you guys that in terms of the populous spirit of America, on the left and the right, right now, I just don't think any billionaire is going to do all that well.

This is the second billionaire, Tom Steyer and now Michael Bloomberg in the Democratic race. And I just think all the energy is about, oh, you know what, the rich pay more taxes? Good idea. OH, the rich aren't -- why is the system rigged for the rich?

WATTERS: Joe Biden had some words for the entry into the race by Michael Bloomberg. Let's watch that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They're welcome in the race. Michael is a solid guy. And let's see where it goes. I have no problem with him getting in the race. And in terms of he's running because of me? Last polls I looked at, I'm pretty far ahead.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: That's true.

WATTERS: What do you think about that?

COMPAGNO: Yes. Well, he's playing it safe and we heard just before this, you know, he's walked back some comments about Elizabeth Warren too. I think what it shows is the disconnect and how broad of a chasm there is between donor Democrats and the rest of the Democratic Party.

I think Bloomberg is no match for a strong Biden, but he is for a weak Biden because first of all, Biden has the people of color vote, that there is no way that Bloomberg can try to get obviously.

But at this point, with that aside, the cash on hand issue, the person who has the most to lose at this point tonight is Mayor Pete to me because he's the one that kind of had positioned himself in that lane of more of the moderate making sense type Democrat, right? Not spending $52 trillion on things.

I also think what's interesting; the Gallup poll last month that came out had said 75 percent of voters are satisfied with their Democratic candidates. And the last time we had a number that was anywhere near that close was 2007 when Obama, Clinton, and John Edwards were running. And up until now, the numbers have been abysmal.

WATTERS: Yes. I wonder if John Edwards is thinking about jumping into the race.

COMPAGNO: Right? I mean --

WATTERS: Also this week, Kamala Harris made some news for I guess some -- for good reasons this time and maybe Greg has some thoughts on that. Let's hear Kamala.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: He's selling us out. He's selling out our system of justice, not to mention that he has sold out working people and sold out our value. It's really is -- it's fascinating. If it weren't so troubling it would be really incredibly fascinating. And these are those moments where I really wish that I had taken more psychology classes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, she's dialed into a Trump rally right there.

GUTFELD: Right.

WATTERS: She's all wired up and has the headphones on, Greg. What do you think?

GUTFELD: You know, her entire persona is, "I just can't." And the fact is you have to be able to respond and counter that person. She is like working the counter at the DMV 15 minutes before the end of her shift and she is looking at the clock and cracking jokes to her friends while you're still in line.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: She's like, oh, god, I just, you know, I can't be bothered. And the fact is you have to be bothered. You have to. And I wonder if she's actually really competed in anything because it doesn't seem like she likes to compete.

WATTERS: That's a great point. You have to reach out and take the nomination.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And I don't think she wants it that badly. And you look at her and to your point about -- it looks like she thinks everybody agrees with her, like she's just in a bubble in San Francisco.

PERINO: It's kind of hard to imagine that the Democrats are mad at Facebook for not policing ads or like having ads at all because how else could you get a very poorly produced --

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: -- totally cheap ad like that and get --

WATTERS: Wait a minute? That was an ad?

GUTFELD: That was an ad.

WATTERS: That was an ad?

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I thought she was screaming at --

PERINO: That was a Facebook ad.

WATTERS: That was the worst ad I've ever seen. I didn't know that was an ad. I thought it was like a Beto like, you know --

GUTFELD: That was an ad.

WATTERS: -- watch me watch a Trump rally everybody.

WILLIAMS: All right. All right. I have question for you, Jessie.

WATTERS: What?

WILLIAMS: Can Bloomberg -- if Bloomberg did win, could beat Trump?

WATTERS: No.

WILLIAMS: I think --

WATTERS: He can't win and he can't beat Trump.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't know --

WATTERS: I think you maybe because you live New York right now. You have and outside view of Michael Bloomberg.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: The rest of the country doesn't know him, doesn't care that much about him. And everything they've heard about him, they haven't heard good things. They've heard he wants to take your big goal.

PERINO: Oh, on thing -- I would say the one -- that might be true, although if you were looking at -- if you're a Democratic operative and you have been receiving lots of money from Michael Bloomberg recently, so, he has all that -- those initiatives on guns.

There are people in the Democratic Party that have certainly benefited from Michael Bloomberg wanting to get involved in politics and he was playing -- he can have a lot of influence on those local races and I think if you look at Virginia this past week on Tuesday, that's just three days ago, he made a big difference there because he was able to get down below on all the noise, focus in, and now Virginia is a blue state.

WILLIAMS: And so, just pick up on your point, he put $100 million into the 2018 midterms when the Democrats gained those 40 plus seats.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But I do think, Jesse, that he would say -- a better commercial than the one we just saw from Kamala Harris, he'd say I'm a really real billionaire. That other guy, that Trump guy is a fake billionaire.

WATTERS: Wait a minute. I don't know.

GUTFELD: Why did he wait so long? Why did he wait so long?

WATTERS: I don't know. I don't know. I just don't see people in Iowa caucusing from Michael Bloomberg. I just don't see that, all right.

WILLIAMS: I get your point. I get your point.

WATTERS: Up next, the left in a frenzy over President Trump heading to a big college football game this weekend.

WILLIAMS: It could be another controversial weekend for our president, President Trump.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

The president headed to a big college football game between Alabama and LSU. The Crimson Tide originally said students would be punished for booing. But after outrage, the school changed its course. NFL legend Terry Bradshaw weighing in earlier today on "Fox and Friends."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TERRY BRADSHAW, HOST: Hats off to him for having the guts to go in there and do it and I think I'd respect -- you have to simply respect the Office of the President of the United States. It's really right and it's really left and it's angry and it's ugly and it's hostile. I've never seen it like that in this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Emily, you can't stop students from booing. That's unconstitutional, ain't it?

COMPAGNO: Well, that was the point. So the back and forth actually was between the student body president that came out and was basically like you don't boo.

And then the actual school came out and said, OK, you have to abide by the capstone creed, essentially, you know, no conduct unbecoming a student and otherwise, of course, you can exercise your First Amendment right against the government or whatever.

I just think that silence speaks volumes and to me I was thinking about it like, you know, I was raised in Raider nation like, don't get me wrong. I know how to shout things.

But I think if I was sitting in the stands and a president that I didn't agree with came, first of all, I would stand for that office no matter what. And secondly, just don't -- then don't cheer. Just stay quiet, like, can't we just do that.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, you've got to my mind, two schools in red states, Alabama and Louisiana State University. I guess -- it seems to me like a lot of worry. I mean, Trump should be getting a good reception. Is this a sign of some problem?

WATTERS: No, he's not going to get booed at all, Juan. This is going to get like an overwhelming amount of applause for the president. This is the Deep South. This is MAGA country. The student section is MAGA country. The alumni section, huge amount of Trump support there.

I think the initial thing they warned about disruptive behavior, which is like no streaking. Don't do anything crazy to embarrass the school.

PEPRINO: Oh no, do -- do.

WILLIAMS: Do you think so?

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Right? But I don't think there's going to be any boos.

WILLIAMS: Did you hear that Jesse?

WATTERS: What?

WILLIAMS: Dana says she wants streaking.

PERINO: I do. I'm the one --

WATTERS: Dana wants streaking?

COMPAGNO: Here on set, no.

PERINO: Yes. I do want some drama.

WATTERS: Do you want to see --

WILLIAMS: What?

WATTERS: Are you going to watch the game?

PERINO: I am totally going to watch the game. But here's the thing.

WATTERS: You think Joe Burrow is going have a good game?

PERINO: Who?

WATTERS: Quarterback for LSU.

COMPAGNO: Dana went to little black cat.

PERINO: I definitely think -- go Tigers, but don't get mad at me if you are from Alabama. I think that the president is exercising excellent political judgment but also it's the benefit of incumbency. He's going to go to the game.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: It's like when Obama went to the NCAA tournament and it's like, oh, that's so cool. He gets to go to that. And if you're the President, you get to go. So, I would definitely go. And also, don't forget, there is a governor's race in Louisiana and that election is next Saturday.

President Trump went this week to do a rally to try to help that Republican candidate to try to beat the incumbent Democrat. That's a very close race. I don't know what's going to happen there. But it doesn't hurt that the President is going to this game.

WILLIAMS: Well, it didn't help in Kentucky, did it?

PERINO: Not for that particular race, but all the other ones it did.

WILLIAMS: I see. So, Greg what do you think about the idea of booing, because you like to boo.

GUTFELD: Yes, I am pro booing. I'm pro cheering. I am pro swearing. This is the news that you get in a golden age.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: Totally.

GUTFELD: I mean we're talking about booing and not bombing. You can't spell stock market boom without boo. So, right now CNN is counting the amount of times. Donald Trump says a specific word. He counted 34 times, the static expert on the count that he said, the whistleblower was inaccurate like 34 times. They have people doing that because they don't have any news to report.

They go after misspellings. We are in an age - we're in a great age that we're going to look like 10, 20, 30 years from now, we're going to look back. Man, we didn't have any problems when President Kanye West comes in.

WILLIAMS: Don't get ahead of us. We're coming to that. But you don't think it says anything about his weakness that people in red states are telling the kids don't boo.

GUTFELD: I think that this is fake news.

WILLIAMS: Fake news. You heard that America.

GUTFELD: Fake news.

WILLIAMS: Fake news. All right. That was an original. Rapper Kanye West making major news about his presidential plans. Oh, my goodness. Find out next. When we have the Fastest 7 right here on The Five.

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, are you ready for Kanye 2024. The rapper saying he's ready to run.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KANYE WEST, RAPPER: When I run for President 2024. We want to definitely - what you're laughing at. When I run for president 2024, we would have created so many jobs that I'm going to walk.

COMPAGNO: Kanye also saying he could change his name to Christian Genius Billionaire. All right. So, Juan, what do you think about that?

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute, wait a minute. Christian Genius, wait, he can't mimic Trump. That's not allowed. Look, let me just tell you something. He's not going to run. I don't think so. I mean the moment you declare half the country doesn't like. That's why Oprah and other celebrities don't run.

The second point to be made here is when you run, you really have to have a fire in your belly. I mean you really have to want it. You can't just get out there and like how he gave that stare to the audience when they said that. You've got to know. You've got to love - engage the audience.

You know Ronald Reagan - when Ronald Reagan ran, it wasn't like he was a celebrity who just ran. Guess what happened, Ronald Reagan was governor of California. He had run for president twice before he ran. So, you've got to put up with all that. I don't see Kanye doing.

GUTFELD: But Juan, this is the same argument that we did against Trump. And I'm one of the people who made that argument. I was just talking about how Reagan did - Reagan was an actor true. But like - and I honestly don't think Trump thought he was going to win when he was going to win.

I do believe that Trump has opened the door for Kanye. Persuasion is now more important than politics. I see this wherever I go, like I look at people in a different way, it's like that person could do it. That person can't.

WILLIAMS: You think he could?

GUTFELD: I think he's a master persuader. He has the art of being memorable and saying the right - I'll put it this way, when Trump got on stage, everybody kind of faded. Imagine him on a stage, don't fade.

WILLIAMS: I don't think he's up to--

PERINO: And I have to tell you, Kanye vs Bernie in 2024.

WILLIAMS: Is that it?

PERINO: And the other thing is I admire him for - he has declared himself a Christian. He's done an entire album about it. He is living his faith. And it's not easy to talk about your faith because then you start getting attacked from other people. The other thing I love about it is that he says the new Yeezy sneaker, it's going to be made in Cody, Wyoming and they're moving up there, the headquarters to Cody, Wyoming and I think they'll make great shoes there.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

WATTERS: I think the secret weapon is Kim Kardashian because that's someone that say they're going to be the First Lady. Think about it. So, Kris Jenner is probably pulling the puppet strings here. She's got this whole thing figured out.

COMPAGNO: I think it's - he is a phenom. And if he actually does declare, absolutely they will win. Here is why. So, we heard part of his platform already. He talked about an eco-conscious fashion line that he would bring all of his jobs to North America to South America. Think about his commitment through his wife to the criminal justice reform. Think about his messaging for people of color that basically say you're not in mass voting bloc like you are unique.

The amount of capital they have between the two of them just on the table alone, $610 million like, anything they put their mind to, they can do.

PERINO: Right.

COMPAGNO: Yes. OK. Next topic. If you are in the market for a new mate, you may want to consider a conservative, because a new study finds people who lean right are better daters. Conservatives are more upfront about what they're looking for and value family and friendships more. I want to go to you also about that.

WILLIAMS: I must say Emily, I looked at that same study, it said liberals have more fun. Life's short. I'll take the fun. I told my wife is much more conservative than I am. I let her take the step. The family values.

COMPAGNO: Jesse, what do you think?

WATTERS: Well, conservatives probably can pay for dinner. So that's why they're better daters.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You've never asked me out.

WATTERS: Juan, you're not my type.

WILLIAMS: OK.

PERINO: I don't necessarily believe this study. I don't think it's right. I think that what I hope is that people start realizing that you're not going to meet the perfect person when you're 38. Like in their minds, like in their 20s like I'm going to meet the perfect person when I'm 38. And that is going to happen. But if you should meet somebody along the way and make a commitment earlier than that, that's what I would advise.

WATTERS: Because we know people that are in their mid-30's and you know who I'm talking about, that are single and they're just waiting for the right person.

PERINO: Right.

COMPAGNO: Who are you talking about?

WATTERS: There's people out there. We know who they are. They're just waiting for the right person.

PERINO: OK, I don't know who you're talking about.

WATTERS: And there's a lot of single people in their 30s.

PERINO: OK.

COMPAGNO: Whatever. OK.

GUTFELD: Garbage survey. Go ahead. Move on.

COMPAGNO: OK. Next topic.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

COMPAGNO: John Legend teaming up with Kelly Clarkson for a MeToo era remake of that Christmas classic. Take a listen.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

COMPAGNO: For God's sake. I just felt like make a new song, try not to copyright infringed when you do it and then leave that classic out of it.

GUTFELD: You know I listened to some of the song and I thought it was fine. But at that point he's kind of - he's sacrificing art for politics and I don't know if he's doing it with tongue in cheek. He's doing a tongue in cheek, that's funny and it's a parody, but no real artist would change a song for a political reason because that makes you not an artist, but a propagandist.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

PERINO: I like the original.

WATTERS: You like the original.

PERINO: Yes, for sure.

WATTERS: Who's he married to? Chrissy Teigen.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

WATTERS: I'm just wondering when they had their first date if he asked her all sorts of permission and consent or if he just sent over a drink and put his arm around her. I'm just saying, it doesn't sound like the way it really went down.

COMPAGNO: They met on the set of his music video. So, I wonder if that was in the workplace and was anything violated there. Right. Throwing it out there. Juan.

WILLIAMS: I like that song a lot but I was talking to somebody today and I mentioned we were doing this on the show and they said, in the hashtag MeToo era this is - you can't just say, hey baby, it's cold outside.

GUTFELD: Yes, you can, it's free speech.

PERINO: Why not?

WILLIAMS: I don't--

PERINO: You know what, truth is a defense. It is cold outside.

WILLIAMS: Go Dana, but they say it's root cause that you know then it's like--

GUTFELD: They're keeping their own cause by doing that.

WILLIAMS: Well you know what--

WATTERS: Conservatives are better daters.

WILLIAMS: John Legend can make this song and we all believe in the free market, if you like it, buy it.

COMPAGNO: All right, you guys don't go anywhere. Fan Mail Friday is next.

GUTFELD: There you go. Fan Mail Friday, we're answering your questions. First one, this is a great question from Gina L. made me think, what is the strangest thing you know too much about? Emily.

COMPAGNO: Autopsy, because--

GUTFELD: That is good.

COMPAGNO: My dad is a pathologist, so for Thanksgiving, our turkeys would be literally like quartered and I would learn about - yes. Autopsies and diseases, so welcome.

GUTFELD: So, he can cut - he cuts up a turkey like a human body would?

COMPAGNO: Yes, like completely and surgically and--

GUTFELD: Does that bother you at all?

COMPAGNO: No, it was fascinating.

GUTFELD: Is it?

COMPAGNO: Yes.

GUTFELD: All right.

COMPAGNO: And diseases too.

GUTFELD: Disease. That's excellent. Good to know. Juan.

WILLIAMS: I'm kind of spooked up by that.

GUTFELD: Do you have a power saw in your trunk. Anyway.

WILLIAMS: The Donner Party. The strangest thing you know too much about.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Well, different points in my life like you know I was in my basement one day recently and I saw the thesis I wrote in college, which was about the logic of mathematics, Ludvik (ph). What is this about? How did I write this? This is too much.

GUTFELD: Yes. You changed. People change.

WILLIAMS: But you know like - people will ask me about things something like baseball and I read box scores. That's strange stuff.

GUTFELD: That is strange. That's weird, it's almost obsessive, Jesse.

WATTERS: I don't know too much about anything, Greg. I'm trying to think. Nothing strange. Nothing is that strange either. I mean really.

PERINO: Good answer.

WATTERS: I mean come on.

PERINO: I would say Twitter.

GUTFELD: Twitter, that's strange.

PERINO: I know too much about it. It's strange and it's awful. I shouldn't know so much about it.

GUTFELD: My problem is that everything that I know is strange. I have no knowledge of like normal things like sports. What's up for the Oakland Raiders which is strange. I know everything about the Oakland Raiders from 74 to 79 to 80.

WATTERS: You know about like 70's classic cult horror movies.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That's strange.

GUTFELD: Yes. And also, music.

COMPAGNO: Punk.

GUTFELD: Yes, punk. Anything from the 70's, I could talk for days.

WATTERS: That's strange.

COMPAGNO: Amazing.

WILLIAMS: Songs come up and who sang that song and Greg knows it right away.

GUTFELD: Well I spent a lot of time alone in a room. Do you really want to know why, tune in tomorrow? All right. From Frenchie of course, this is actually a good question. What kind of a neighbor are you?

PERINO: I'm the best neighbor.

GUTFELD: Because you don't have kids.

PERINO: I don't have kids. I have a dog, but he doesn't bark.

GUTFELD: He doesn't bark because you took out his chords.

PERINO: I don't cook.

GUTFELD: I'm kidding.

PERINO: I don't cook, right. But I will bring by a little present and also if someone gives me flowers on a Thursday, but I'm leaving to go away for the weekend. I will give the flowers to a neighbor so that they don't go to waste.

GUTFELD: What if they have allergies? That's a terrible thing to do.

PERINO: I haven't thought about that.

GUTFELD: Eat some peanuts, kid with peanut allergy. Perino.

WATTERS: I'm the kind of neighbor that blows my leaves into my neighbor's lawn.

GUTFELD: You are terrible.

WATTERS: We just moved apartments and on the first, I moved in. I set off all the fire alarm. That's me.

GUTFELD: Juan. Good, bad neighbor.

WILLIAMS: I think I'm a pretty good neighbor, but I'm not there.

GUTFELD: Best neighbor.

COMPAGNO: I'm the best neighbor in a house because I'm super strict on my holiday decorations. They go up immediately and then they come down immediately. But in an apartment, I think I'm horrible because I play music loudly.

GUTFELD: Yes, I have - I'm a bad neighbor in that. I've been living in the same place for four years and have yet to purchase drapes.

COMPAGNO: Oh my God.

GUTFELD: But you know what, there's not a lot to see.

WATTERS: That's true.

GUTFELD: Yes. Most people just - the people but the drapes on the outside. We have scaffolding now. So, that's very nice. Anyway, all right, real quick. What annoys you the most about people in a grocery store?

WILLIAMS: Oh! I got one.

GUTFELD: What?

WILLIAMS: There's a term for this, fluffing. Those people - they stand at the checkout counter and you think they're done because you're trying to get out of there.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And they're like looking for their coupons and they're sticking stuff in the purse and they take, oh, you didn't pack this right, Mister.

GUTFELD: You know where I'm from, fluffing has a different meaning.

WATTERS: Have you ever been rammed in the back of the ankle by a grocery cart. Those people are the worst.

COMPAGNO: People in the middle of the aisle, stick to the right.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: Just like driving man, keep your cart on the right.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

PERINO: Also, don't put stuff back in the wrong spot.

WATTERS: I definitely do that all the time. All the time.

GUTFELD: The person that decides they don't like - they're at the counter and they leave - and they leave their stuff. Oh, I forgot, I'm supposed to get.

WATTERS: I do it all the time.

GUTFELD: You are the person - I'll be right back. Good questions today.

WATTERS: Yes, Frenchie.

GUTFELD: All right. One More Thing, next.

PERINO: Time now for One More Thing. I'm going to go first. We have a very special celebration happening tomorrow. It is - today is Emily's happy birthday eve. She has a big birthday happening tomorrow. Happy birthday to you. And Johnny is bringing us some cupcakes. Happy Birthday.

COMPAGNO: Thank you so much.

PERINO: Now, it is quite remarkable that you are going to be--

COMPAGNO: 40. You guys, thank you so much.

PERINO: Happy Birthday.

GUTFELD: What are you doing for your birthday?

COMPAGNO: So much. I'm partying all day and all night. Thank you so - this means the world to me.

PERINO: And so, you're here all weekend?

COMPAGNO: I think I am. Thank you. You guys, thank you.

WATTERS: You're welcome.

COMPAGNO: I'm going to take the second then to just say that at this age the fact that I get to be here with you and that's really - it's amazing to--

PERINO: Have a cupcake.

GUTFELD: We were meaning to talk to you about that.

COMPAGNO: If it all ends tomorrow then, it's worth it.

GUTFELD: When you're done with your cupcake, you can go to human resources.

PERINO: All right, happy birthday, Emily. All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: OK. Watters World, 8 PM Eastern Saturday night. We have a special quiz edition for Veteran's Day. Here is a little sneak peek.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Monday is a holiday. Do you know what holiday is Monday?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is it Black Friday. Election Day.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not Thanksgiving. Oh my God, it's Easter. No, it's not Easter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: It's not Easter. It is a Veterans Day. And we also have a very intense Epstein investigation on Watters World, so tune into that.

GUTFELD: Nice.

PERINO: I got canceled for that.

WATTERS: Eat a cupcake.

PERINO: All right. Is Greg next?

GUTFELD: I think so. All right. So, The Greg Gutfeld Show tomorrow night. I've got Scott Adams. Yes. I've got the great comedian Dave Smith. I've got Kat Timpf. I've got Tyrus. He's back. He's filming a movie in New Orleans or something. I don't know. Anyway, also it's time for this. Animals Are great.

Almost spilled the cupcakes. Halloween was a week ago, I don't remember either, but you still have the Halloween candy lying around and it's stupid because you keep eating it even though you go to the gym like this little sucker here. All he does is he just keeps eating and eating, the stupid Halloween candy that he got last week. This is me by the way every day because upstairs on the 21st floor, they've got a huge bag of candy.

WATTERS: They do.

GUTFELD: Yes, they do.

PERINO: That was from my apartment. That was the leftover.

GUTFELD: I go to the gym every day and then I cancel it out by going to your stupid bucket of candy and I eat like five snickers and all these new candies.

WATTERS: They have snickers.

GUTFELD: They mix crap together. I'll shut up now. Wait a minute.

WILLIAMS: Dana, you're going to treat me. All right. Are you guys ready for some football Friday Night Lights? They're big in Texas. But it was what took place after the game between Sherman High and Mesquite High last Friday that went viral. Take a look.

Those images of Mesquite Ty Jordan and Sherman High's Gage Smith from rival teams became a bigger story than the game. Ty Jordan's mom is battling cancer and it was his rival Gage Smith who he knew from travel football that suggested they pray for his mom. The expression of compassion between the football players has been seen over 100,000 times on the Internet. Here is Gage Smith.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GAGE SMITH, PLAYER: To see that it blew up I was very surprised by it and I wasn't expecting it to be like that. You know I was just doing it for him and doing it for his mom and his family.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Can't tell you the score of that game folks. But clearly those kids are big winners.

WATTERS: That's nice.

PERINO: Absolutely. Emily, birthday girl.

COMPAGNO: All right. So, commuters in London were in for a possum treat when they upon coming to this railway station saw this. These adorable 16 golden retrievers lining up on their own, patiently waiting for a train. They were there for a photo as part of a charity calendar to raise money for a local animal shelter. The Batter C Dogs Home.

GUTFELD: Where are the possums?

COMPAGNO: A total of 26 dogs posed in 13 locations across town including one shot. Their dog dated the movie theater. Adorable.

PERINO: So cute.

GUTFELD: What's the pawsome?

COMPAGNO: Pawsome.

PERINO: Get it. Emily, happy birthday to you.

COMPAGNO: Thank you.

GUTFELD: You don't deserve the cupcake.

PERINO: That is end from us. We'll see you back here on Monday. Have a great weekend. Bye.

