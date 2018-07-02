President Trump: Supreme Court nominee will move quickly if I choose right person

This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures," July 1, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARIA BARTIROMO, HOST: Good Sunday morning.

Now my exclusive sit-down interview with President Trump.

The president talks tough on trade, slams the Democrats over immigration and their push to abolish ICE. And he hints at who he may nominate to be the next Supreme Court justice.

Good morning, everyone. Thanks so much for joining me this morning. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures."

Justice Anthony Kennedy announces his retirement, sparking a fierce political battle on Capitol Hill and across the country about his replacement. President Trump now getting another historic opportunity to reshape the high court and affect key issues, including Roe vs. Wade.

We will hear what the president has to say about Kennedy's legacy and what kind of judge he plans to nominate on July 9.

ICE is now at the center of the fight over immigration, as Democrats ramp up their calls to get rid of the controversial agency. Why the president believes that will help Republicans win in the midterms if the left makes it a campaign issue.

And, as trade tensions escalate with China and Europe, I ask the president how he plans to push back on unfair trade practice and keep Beijing from stealing American innovation.

All that right now, and a lot more, in my exclusive interview with President Trump, as we look ahead on "Sunday Morning Futures."

After an incredibly busy week in our nation's capital and for the country, I sat down for an exclusive interview with President Trump.

The conversation covering everything from his upcoming Supreme Court pick to the debate over tariffs and phase two of his plan for the economy.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, thanks so much for sitting down with me today.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, thank you very much.

BARTIROMO: I want to start right with the breaking news of the week, and that is Justice Anthony Kennedy announcing his retirement.

Is Justice Kennedy the model of the person you would put on the Supreme Court now?

TRUMP: Maybe so. He's a great gentleman. He's a very-high-quality person.

You know, I got a call, Maria, that somebody would like to see me. And they were sort of, like, acting anonymous. I said, wait a minute. I'm the president of the United States. How can I see somebody I don't know who it is?

Anyway, I figured it out. And it was a very elegant moment. It was a beautiful moment. He presented me with a letter. And it really is a retirement of a great gentleman. He's a fine, fine gentleman, and really did a -- I think he did a very -- he was -- ended up being a little more neutral than a lot of people would have preferred, but a lot of people preferred that he was.

And we're going to pick somebody who is outstanding. And I said I will do it in your honor, but we're going to pick somebody who is outstanding.

And I was very honored that he did this during my term, which means he had confidence in me to do the right thing.

BARTIROMO: Are you going to ask your nominees beforehand how they might vote on Roe vs. Wade?

TRUMP: Well, that's a big one, and probably not. They're all saying, don't do that, you don't do that, you shouldn't do that. But I'm putting conservative people on.

And I'm very proud of Neil Gorsuch. He's been outstanding. His opinions are so well-written, so brilliant. And I'm going to try and do something like that, but I don't think I'm going to be so specific in the questions I will be answering.

And I'm actually told that I shouldn't be.

BARTIROMO: Because, on the campaign trail, you said you would leave it to the states?

TRUMP: Well, maybe someday it will be to the states. You never know how that's going to turn out. That's a very complex question.

The Roe v. Wade is probably the one that people are talking about in terms of having an effect. But we will see what happens. But it could very well end up with states at some point.

BARTIROMO: And do you think you will be able to get your nominee in place before the midterm elections?

TRUMP: I think it is going to go very quickly. I think we're going to have a lot of support. I think we are going to have support from Democrats, frankly, I think, if it's the right person. I'm going to pick the right person.

I'm going to pick somebody that's outstanding. And everybody on that list is outstanding, but I'm going to pick somebody who is outstanding. And I think -- yes, I think we will go very quickly.

I actually believe that. A lot of people think it is going to be a very long -- it is probably going to be vicious, because the other side, all they can do is obstruct and resist. You know, their whole thing is resist.

But -- and maybe someday we will be able to get along with the other side. I don't know. But, right now, it is only resist. That's all they want to do, is stop things from happening. So they are going to try very hard.

But I think it is going to go actually very quickly, if I pick the right person.

BARTIROMO: Mr. President, here we are six months after you signed into law a historic tax reform package.

TRUMP: Yes.

BARTIROMO: First time in 30 years.

Has the effect been what you expected?

TRUMP: Well, I think there's a double effect. The tax cuts have been incredible, and reform, don't forget, but tax cuts have been incredible.

BARTIROMO: And the rollback in regulations. Huge.

TRUMP: But I think the big thing -- I actually think, maybe at least initially speaking, because it's been earlier, took place quicker, the regulation rollback has been the biggest ever in the history of our country.

No -- no president, even during full terms, has cut back anywhere near what I have done. And we have more to do. Now, we're going to have regulation. We're going to have clean water. We're going to have, you know, clean air. We're going to have the cleanest water, cleanest air.

But we are -- we have more regulation-cutting to do.

BARTIROMO: So...

TRUMP: But I think that may have had a bigger impact to this point.

I think, ultimately, the tax cuts, as they kick in -- and they are kicking in very -- you see the kind of hundreds of billions of dollars brought back into the country already. I think, ultimately, that's going to be something really special. And you're seeing the result right now.

BARTIROMO: I agree you, because, under President Obama, the federal registry pages were up to 97,000 pages...

TRUMP: Yes.

BARTIROMO: ... or something like that.

TRUMP: Honestly, if the Democrats would have won the election, first of all, you would have a lot of different -- if you look at the last four decisions on the Supreme Court, at 5-4, they would have all been reversed.

The union decision was a massive decision. The -- you know, you can look at any one of those four, they were all so big, so important. And they would have been exactly reversed.

So many -- that's why I have always heard that, as president, I mean, obviously, outside of war and peace, the biggest decision you can make is the selection of a Supreme Court justice. And I see it. And you see it so vividly over the last two days, because, I mean, those decisions would have all gone the other way.

BARTIROMO: And your legacy on the conservative party, on the GOP, is going to be massive, obviously, with this very consequential decision-making that you need to do.

TRUMP: Right.

BARTIROMO: Let me ask you about what's next, because we have seen the impact to the economy.

What do you want to see happen now? Does the economy need even more stimulus? Are you looking for a phase two tax cut?

TRUMP: We're doing a phase two. We will be doing it probably in October, maybe a little sooner than that.

And it will be more of a middle class. We did a lot for the middle class, but this will be even more aimed at the middle class.

One of the things we're thinking about is bringing the 21 percent down to 20. And then, for the most part, the rest of it would go right to the middle class. It's a great stimulus.

And one of the things I'm doing that you have been reporting on -- although I'm not sure that you're a believer, but I think you are getting there -- look what's happening with the steel companies. They are doing -- they are expanding. They are going wild.

And we need steel. And we need aluminum. And we need solar panels. And, you know, the same thing with solar panels -- it was like a dead business, and we did a 30 percent tariff, because they were dumping all over the place. And washing machines, doesn't sound very glamorous. It is actually a very big business.

But if you look at what's happened to steel and aluminum, we practically built a new industry in a period of four, five months. It is incredible, what's happening.

But the big thing that I'm focused on now is trade. I have to straighten out trade deals. Maria, we have trade deals -- as an example, with China, we don't even have a trade deal with China. We don't have a deal. Nobody bothered to make a deal.

And they will charge 25 percent for a car, and we charge 2.5 percent. And you have used those numbers on your show, so I don't want to bore people.

But we have a -- some of the -- we have the worst trade deals in the world. We lose money with everybody. You know, when somebody walks in, I say, how much do we lose with this country? We lose with everybody.

We are going to make it reciprocal. We are going to make them fair. And I will tell you that you don't know about this, but every country is calling every day, saying, let's make a deal, let's make a deal.

It is all going to work out.

BARTIROMO: And the markets feel like they're trusting you at this point, saying...

TRUMP: I think they trust me. And the farmers trust me.

BARTIROMO: They do.

TRUMP: Don't forget, the farmers -- and I won all the farmers. I won that whole -- you look at a map, it's a got a little blue on the outside, everything else is red

And it's beautiful color red. But I have to say that, if you look at what's happened with farms, over 15 years, it's just the steady decline.

Over the last five -- I've been here a year-and-a-half. Over the last five years, they have been very bad years for farms and farmers.

I said, we have to change that. And one of the reasons is because they have barriers. These aren't even economic barriers, although, in Canada's case, 275 percent tariff for dairy. That's not fair.

BARTIROMO: So, when would you expect your most significant deal?

TRUMP: Well, I already pretty much finished the deal with South Korea. It was terrible deal. Remember, it was going to produce 200,000 jobs? And they were right -- for South Korea, not for us. That was a Hillary Clinton special. That's done.

NAFTA, I could sign it tomorrow, but I'm not happy with it. I want to make it more fair, OK? I want to make...

BARTIROMO: You can't do NAFTA before the midterms.

TRUMP: I want to wait until after the election. You're going to have an election. It's going to be very interesting. I have a feeling he's going to be fine.

And the reason is because, if they're not fine, I'm going to tax their cars coming into America, and that's the big one. You know, the cars are the big one. We can talk steel. We can talk everything. The big thing is the cars.

BARTIROMO: A -- a major lobbying group for the auto industry says that your administration's threatened 25 percent tariff on all imported vehicles will amount to $45 billion in taxes on consumers and wipe out any benefits of the tax cut plans for low- and middle-income American.

TRUMP: Well, actually, it's 20 percent. Tell them to get their numbers right.

Look, Maria, what's going to really happen is, there's going to be no tax. You know why? They're going to build their cars in America. They're going to make them here.

We bring in millions and millions of cars a year. We charge 2.5 percent. Some of these countries don't even take our cars. If we want to send General Motors or any of our companies to some of these countries, they won't take our cars. They have a barrier.

They put up a barrier, non-monetary barrier. They call it non-monetary tariff. And the barrier is so strong, you can't sell a car. If you do sell a car, it's 10 percent, 15 percent, 25 percent. And we get 2.5 percent, and nobody pays it.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

Would you agree, though, that a tariff is a sales tax? I mean, even Steve Forbes was on my show last week. He said, look, for every job you're creating in the aluminum and steel industry, you're losing 15 in the industries that import aluminum and steel.

TRUMP: OK. You have to remember...

BARTIROMO: Is it a sales tax?

TRUMP: First of all, I love free trade.

Do you know, when I was at the G7, I said, I have an idea, everybody. I'll guarantee you we'll do it immediately. Nobody pay anymore tax, everybody take down your barriers. No barriers, no tax. Everybody, are you all set? No more tax.

Canada, you're not going to get 275 percent for your dairy, and you're going to take down all your barriers. We're going to take all our barriers. We're going to down all our taxes, right?

You know what happened? Everybody said, "Uh, can we get onto another subject?"

Because America, our country, lost last year $817 billion in terms of deficit. We had a trade deficit, Maria, of 817 billion -- with a B -- dollars last year. Before that, it was $800 billion.

This has been going on for years. We have rebuilt China. I have a great relationship with China, great relationship with President Xi. I have tremendous respect for him.

But I said, We have to straighten this out. We can't continue to do this.

BARTIROMO: Well, you decided to not go forward with the investment restrictions on China.

TRUMP: No, no, we're going forward.

BARTIROMO: Are you going to back down on the tariffs against China?

TRUMP: No, no, no, no. No.

Look, we're in for -- you know, we've put in $250 billion worth of product. The tariffs are -- in fact, it could go up to 500, frankly, if we don't make a deal. And they want to make a deal.

I will tell you, China wants to make a deal. And so do I, but it's got to be a fair deal for this country.

One of the hard things is, our presidents and our business leaders, they were missing in action -- not so much the business leaders. You know, some business leaders benefit by allowing this stuff to go on. That's the problem. They benefit. They're more for their business than they are for the United States.

I had a great company, the head of a great company come up to me. He's very seriously affected by the tariffs.

He said: "Mr. President, it's not for me right now. Ultimately, it is, but you're doing the right thing on tariffs."

One of the -- one of the greatest...

BARTIROMO: Well, you're doing the right thing on pushing back on China as well.

TRUMP: I have to.

BARTIROMO: Most people understand that they've been stealing from us for decades.

TRUMP: Right, right.

BARTIROMO: But you didn't go forward with this ban on Chinese nationals acquiring a 25 percent stake in American companies that are in this China 2025.

But now people want to know, how are you going to protect American innovation, technology, the crown jewel?

TRUMP: So, we're doing it through CFIUS. We're doing it through different things.

But -- but what I didn't like was pinpointing China, because it's not fair. I get along with China. I like the president.

He's president for life. We can call him the king, right?

But I like the president. I didn't like pinpointing China. I don't think it's fair, because they're not the only ones. Now, they're bigger and stronger. And, frankly, they do it more. And they're probably a bigger violator.

But it's other countries too. And I wanted to go worldwide. And we are doing that. So, actually, what I'm doing is a very similar thing. But I want it to pertain to everybody.

So, you mean China can't -- China can't do it, but other countries can? Now, I know China, and I know how smart they are. They'll send their people into other counties and do it through other counties. And they'll just go through an extra process.

BARTIROMO: That's why you had to do it on everybody, even our friends.

TRUMP: I want -- I want everybody to do it. Same thing with the tariffs on the steel.

If we don't have it on everybody, then what happens is, they -- you know, they put it through these other countries that don't have it, and you're wasting a lot of time.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: We will take a short break.

Up next, the president will talk about the escalating trade disputes with China and the European Union.

Much more of my exclusive sit-down interview with President Trump coming up.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

We continue now with my exclusive sit-down with President Trump.

We talked about tariffs and the trade showdown with our European allies, among others, also how we are combating the threat of Beijing stealing American technology and innovation.

More now on my exclusive interview.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: If we're trying to stop China from stealing from us, which we know is happening, and that business knows it across the board...

TRUMP: Yes. Yes. It's true. It's happening.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: By the way, $300 billion a year, they say. That's a lot of money.

BARTIROMO: Exactly.

Would it be better to actually have our allies together to go against China, instead of...

TRUMP: No.

BARTIROMO: ... pushing back on our allies, like European nations?

TRUMP: Because -- because the allies -- excuse me.

The European Union is possibly as bad as China, just smaller, OK? It's terrible, what they do to us. European Union, take a look at the car situation. They send a Mercedes in. We can't send our cars in.

Look what they do to our farmers. They don't want our farm products. Now, in all fairness, they have their farmers. So, they want to protect their farmers. But we don't protect ours, and they protect theirs.

The European Union last year made, if you look at a trade surplus, which I think is a very important thing, $151 billion. Now, we all sort of love the European Union. You know, I was there many, many years ago, meaning, my parents were born in the European Union, but before there was a...

BARTIROMO: Right. They love you...

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: No. And I -- I love those counties.

BARTIROMO: Right.

TRUMP: Germany, and all of the countries, Scotland -- you know, you have Scotland. They're still in there. They're still hanging in there, right?

We will see what happens with Brexit.

BARTIROMO: Right.

TRUMP: But -- but they treat us very badly. They treat us very unfairly.

BARTIROMO: I know. No, you've said that. And it has resonated.

TRUMP: Maria, they don't take our product.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Excuse me. I can say it better, in a different way.

They made last year $151 billion in trade surplus.

BARTIROMO: On America.

TRUMP: In other words, we had a deficit with the European Union.

On top of that, we spend a fortune on NATO to protect them.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: President Trump weighs in on the emotionally charged issue of immigration next and a push by Democrats to abolish ICE.

Much more of my exclusive interview with President Trump coming up, as we look ahead right now on "Sunday Morning Futures."

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

More now with my exclusive interview with President Trump.

The president turning his attention to Harley-Davidson, while talking about tariffs. He also spoke about the role immigration will play in the upcoming midterm elections and how some Democrats and their call to abolish ICE could ultimately be a downfall.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: I saw you in Wisconsin yesterday, and you called out Harley- Davidson. And you've been calling out Harley -- Harley-Davidson.

TRUMP: It's true. I don't like that they're leaving. They're not leaving, but...

BARTIROMO: But, look, Harley-Davidson is saying, we're going to send some production overseas...

TRUMP: I don't like it.

BARTIROMO: ... because we can't deal with the retaliatory tariffs out of Europe. And that's because of our tariffs.

TRUMP: Maria...

BARTIROMO: Should you be calling out specific companies? You're the president.

TRUMP: Yes. Yes, I should.

Look, I devoted a lot of time to Harley-Davidson. I treated them good. I guarantee you, everybody that ever bought a Harley-Davidson voted for Trump. I don't know if you know that. I would have to -- they call them bikers for Trump. There's -- there's hundreds.

BARTIROMO: And there's pride that it's built in America. I know that.

TRUMP: And they're -- and they're very unhappy about it. They are very unhappy.

Now, we just proposed this a few days ago. They made this deal at the beginning of the year, long before they ever heard of the word tariff. They made this deal at the beginning of the year. And I don't think they should do it.

I think that Harley is an American bike. It's an American motorcycle. And they should build them in this country. They shouldn't play cute. And I had them for lunch six months ago.

BARTIROMO: I remember.

TRUMP: And they were telling me, in India, they charge 100 per...

BARTIROMO: A hundred percent. You said that.

TRUMP: Do you want to know...

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: And I was talking about...

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: I think I taught them more about tariffs than I could ever learn.

I was saying, let me ask you a question. How much do you pay in India? One hundred percent. Oh, really? Do you do much business? No. Why? Because the tariff's too high.

I'm the one telling them. I said, that's a shame.

I got them to reduce the tariffs in India, because I used that as an example. All of the sudden, Harley leaves. Everyone else is coming in.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: You know, they are one of the few that's -- everyone else is coming in.

I have feeling that maybe Harley, I think they're going to take a big hit. I just think it's a great American product. And our people have more pride then they used to have. I really believe that Harley's going to take a -- the people that are buying Harley-Davidson, you know, they don't want -- they don't want it built in another country.

BARTIROMO: That's true.

TRUMP: And -- no, they don't want it.

BARTIROMO: I know that. I know that.

TRUMP: I know those people.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

TRUMP: Those are my voters.

BARTIROMO: No, no, they have pride that their bike is built in America. There's no doubt about it.

TRUMP: Those are my voters. They don't want Harley-Davidson getting cute to make $2 more.

BARTIROMO: All of these issue are going to be issues in the midterms, including immigration.

Is immigration and these pictures of separated families going to hurt the Republicans come November?

TRUMP: No.

First of all, I signed an executive order last week saying, I don't want families broken up. Nobody else did that.

BARTIROMO: Did our first lady, Melania, encourage you to do that?

TRUMP: She's been there, and she's been out to the border twice. And she...

BARTIROMO: What has she told you about that?

TRUMP: I'll tell you, she came home and told me a couple of things very -- she said, it's a very sad situation, very, very sad.

She was really impressed with Border Patrol, how professional they were. She came and said that. And she was really saddened by the plight of people.

I mean, you know, she has a very big heart. She went down -- this is her second time in a week-and-a-half. She feels it. But she was so strong on how professional the Border Patrol, the agents, the law enforcement is along the border.

She couldn't believe it.

BARTIROMO: Meanwhile...

TRUMP: And she saw the danger. She saw the danger -- you look at -- it just looks like danger.

In the meantime, we have to have strong border protection. We have to have strong borders. We don't want crime. The Democrats want to have no borders. They want to get rid of ICE. You know, ICE is the one...

BARTIROMO: Well, this is exactly -- I was just going to say that.

TRUMP: Yes.

BARTIROMO: The 28-year-old socialist that just beat out Joe Crowley...

TRUMP: Yes. Yes.

BARTIROMO: ... says abolish ICE.

And get this. More Democrats are getting in line with that, Kirsten Gillibrand today saying, we need to abolish ICE.

TRUMP: Well, I hope they keep thinking about it, because they're going to get beaten so badly.

Do you know ICE, these are the guys that go in and take MS-13, and they take them out, because they're much tougher than MS-13, like, by a factor of 10.

And these are the ones. You get rid of ICE, you're going to have a country that you're going to be afraid to walk out of your house. I love that issue, if they're going to actually do that. They're seriously talking about that?

Because they -- you are going to have a county that's crime-ridden. The Border Patrol, the Border Patrol agents, ICE, these people are incredible. They were the ones -- actually, when Melania went down, she -- she was talking about the Border Patrol agents, not the ICE, because she doesn't see.

But ICE, Border Patrol, these are incredible patriots. The job they have is so dangerous.

BARTIROMO: I know.

TRUMP: You know Long Island very well, right?

BARTIROMO: Well, catch and release, I mean...

TRUMP: Well, how about Long Island?

BARTIROMO: Right.

TRUMP: They go into Long Island, they -- they actually liberate towns. They liberate towns. These are incredible people.

If the Democrats go left, OK, if they do that, like I always say, Maxine Waters is -- you know, Maxine Waters is their new leader.

Between Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi, and getting rid of ICE, and having open borders -- and the biggest thing, you have open borders. All it's going to do is lead to massive, massive crime. That's going to be their platform, open borders, which equals crime.

I think they'll never win another election. So, I'm actually quite happy about it.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: Up next, we go international.

Stay with me for more of my exclusive interview with President Trump -- why the president says he believes North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un, is serious about denuclearization.

More coming up on "Sunday Morning Futures" right now.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back. In my exclusive interview with President Trump, we touched on the ongoing negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear program, rising oil prices and how the president can bring the country together as the political rhetoric grows more extreme. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BARTIROMO: Let me ask you real quick on North Korea and Iran, because -- how was the summit? Can you give us any anecdotes?

TRUMP: OK.

BARTIROMO: I mean, now we're -- we're supposed to find out -- I've spoken to some -- with some military men of my own. And they told us that -- told me that North Korea needs to tell us exactly where their facilities are so that we can inspect them --

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: -- within the next couple of weeks. If we don't find out in the next couple of weeks --

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: -- we know they're not serious about this. What are you going to do?

TRUMP: Oh, I think they're very serious about it. I think they want to do -- we had a very good chemistry. You know, we had a lot points -- we want (ph) a lot of different points. Not to go over them, but denuclearization, getting our -- getting the remains back from great heroes, great people. So many different things.

BARTIROMO: But are we to (ph) legitimizing killers?

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: By the way, excuse me (ph), getting the hostages back before I even went --

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: That was incredible. Thank you for doing that, Mr. President.

TRUMP: I know. But think of -- think of this. What did I do, really, when you think about it? I went there. So the papers say he went. Oh. Meaning I went to Singapore. So we had a meeting. We didn't do anything. Now, we're saving a lot of money by not doing -- I asked -- I said let's not do the -- I call them the war games, OK? They're dropping bombs all over the place every six months.

It's unbelievably expensive to do that. The planes fly in from Guam, these massive, you know, bombers. And all of our -- they're flying in from bomb, going back -- from Guam. It's crazy. So -- we gave nothing. What we are going to give is good things in the future. And -- and by the way, I really believe North Korea has a tremendous future. I got along really well with Chairman Kim.

We had a great chemistry. We really had -- Chairman Kim --

BARTIROMO: But do we believe him, Mr. President?

TRUMP: I made a deal with him. I shook hands with him. I really believe he means it.

BARTIROMO: OK.

TRUMP: Now, is it possible? Have I been in deals -- have you been in things where people didn't work out? It's possible. But --

BARTIROMO: Well you made a -- well you made a bold decision on Iran. I mean, this was incredible.

TRUMP: And Iran -- look what's happening in Iran.

BARTIROMO: And look what's happening now. The strikes and the protests. The people want economic freedom.

TRUMP: Iran's a different place. Iran's a different place.

BARTIROMO: So is it true that --

TRUMP: Iran's no longer thinking about the Mediterranean and going through -- they're thinking about themselves. They're having riots all over --

BARTIROMO: Are they enriching their uranium like the reports say?

TRUMP: If they do, they're going to have a very big problem.

BARTIROMO: Let me ask you about the secondary sanctions. Will you sanction European companies if they do business with Iran?

TRUMP: Yes. Of course. That's what we're doing. Absolutely.

BARTIROMO: And -- and -- and in terms of oil prices -- you've talked about oil prices a lot. Do you think somebody's manipulating this market?

TRUMP: 100 percent. 100 percent.

BARTIROMO: Above $70 now.

TRUMP: OPEC is and they're going to stop it.

BARTIROMO: OPEC is.

TRUMP: Because we're protecting those countries -- many of those countries. OPEC is manipulating. And you know, they allowed less than we thought last week. They have to put out another $2 million barrels in my opinion. Because we don't want that happening. Don't forget, the one negative to the Iran deal is you're going to lose a lot of oil and they got to make up for it. And who's their big enemy?

Iran. OK? You think of it. Iran's their big -- so they're going to have to do it. And I have a very good relationship with the king and with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia and the others around. And they're going to have to put out more oil.

BARTIROMO: Any -- any comments on Peter Strzok and these testimonies that we're seeing? Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray. Why don't you just direct your subordinates to get those documents over to Congress? Are you going to do it?

TRUMP: So I have this country running like a top. Mike Pompeo is doing great. We really have a great group of people. The one thing I want to stay uninvolved in -- at least for now. I may get involved.

BARTIROMO: OK.

TRUMP: But I've been told by so many people don't get involved.

BARTIROMO: Congress wants those documents.

TRUMP: You know, all those people got involved and it's not good. And they'll get the documents and it's getting -- and they're getting them and they're great people. I didn't like the scene the other day where everybody's screaming at each other. You know, I don't like that because it's bad for the country. You know, if Russia is in fact looking to sew discord, or chaos, they've got to be saying this is the greatest thing we've ever done. OK?

Now, there's no collusion with me, there's no Russia with me, there's no nothing.

BARTIROMO: I know.

TRUMP: It's a -- it's -- honestly, it's a disgrace. But I purposely said I'm not getting involved, let it just go. You know, they found nothing. Nobody has found anything.

BARTIROMO: I know. Are you going to --

TRUMP: And by the way, this is the most transparent thing ever done with the White House. I think I gave them a million four hundred thousand documents. I told them -- I -- look (ph), don't even read them. There's no Russia mention or anything like that.

BARTIROMO: Right. Right.

TRUMP: They have nothing. I don't like to see that kind of fighting. It's terrible.

BARTIROMO: Are you going to mention --

TRUMP: It's bad for both sides.

BARTIROMO: Are you going to mention the meddling when you meet with Russian president Vladimir Putting July 16?

TRUMP: I'll mention it. I'm going to mention it (ph). I'd like to see some handshakes (ph) (inaudible) as to why we didn't take the server -- why the FBI didn't take the server from the DNC --

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: Well the DNC wanted to give it to a private company.

TRUMP: No. Can you believe it?

BARTIROMO: They didn't want to give it to the FBI:

TRUMP: No, no. Can you believe it? Now, why didn't the FBI take it? Look what they did to other people. Why didn't they take it? How can the DNC say, "get out of here." They threw them out of the office.

BARTIROMO: Yes. Well, the same people running both investigations. I mean, that's why -

TRUMP: Did you ever see a difference in two investigations? And the difference is -

BARTIROMO: There was a huge difference -

TRUMP: - this one here did nothing wrong. There was no collusion, no nothing. The other one - and I'm not saying one way or the other, but you go back one. How about the e-mails, the leading 33,000 e-mails.

BARTIROMO: Right.

TRUMP: Just didn't finish it (ph). We don't even have to talk about the uranium and all the different things. Just tell me, you get a subpoena, and after getting the subpoena from the United States Congress, right, people go to jail for doing it under a civil case. They delete 33,000 e- mails.

BARTIROMO: And some of them got immunity.

TRUMP: Got immunity before the FBI even walked in. They walk in say you have a - and by the way, keep your laptops, and did they even say, "destroy your laptops," or something? "In a week you can destroy your laptops?"

BARTIROMO: (Inaudible) Final question, Mr. President. Here, we see your lovely Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, getting asked to leave a restaurant. We see Peter Fonda, Robert De Niro having Trump syndrome, they're going crazy, all of this betrayal in this country. As the Commander in Chief, as the president of this great country, what can you do to bring us together?

TRUMP: Well, some of them do it for publicity. I hate to say it. Some of them do it for publicity. Now, the Hen Restaurant was - I thought was terrible with Sarah. I thought it was terrible. I think -

BARTIROMO: It's all terrible.

TRUMP: I think some of the things that are said are terrible. And, you know, it's our people are so incredible (ph) - you know, there's probably never been a base in the history of politics in this country like my base. I hope the other side realizes that they better just take it easy. They better just take it easy because some of the languages, some of the words you - even some of the radical ideas, I really think they're very bad for the country. I think they're actually very dangerous for the country. (Inaudible) -

BARTIROMO: All the while, you're creating economic growth and you're creating job opportunities.

TRUMP: So if you look at black unemployment, the best in history. Hispanic unemployment, the best in history, lowest in the history of our country. Women, 64, 65 years - the best in 65 years. Within two weeks, it should be the best in history. Women unemployment, meaning it's low, so low, so beautiful. Our unemployment picture overall generally is almost the best in history. Our numbers are among - it's going to be interesting to see what happens in the next quarter, but, you know, the - I don't know if you saw, but the Atlanta Fed predicted 4.8. I don't know if it's going to be -

BARTIROMO: Of course I saw.

TRUMP: 4.8, I actually saw it on your show, so I guess you (inaudible) -

BARTIROMO: Thank you.

TRUMP: - weren't watching. Maybe somebody else was -

BARTIROMO: (inaudible) on the show.

TRUMP: But the Atlanta Fed predicted 4.6, and then they upped it to 4.8.

BARTIROMO: Right.

TRUMP: I don't know if that's true, but each point is $3 trillion and 10 million jobs, and you know that when I originally took over, it was 1.2, and it was heading down because they would have put more restrain - we talked about the regulations and restrictions. They would have put more regulations on.

There wouldn't have been any tax cuts. For the tax cuts, we didn't get one Democrat vote. Now add this to it. Part of their platform, one other thing they want to do, they want to raise the taxes. They want to end the tax cuts, take the money back, and they want to raise the taxes.

I don't think that's a very good formula for the country, number one, most importantly, it's also not a good formula to get elected.

BARTIROMO: And you think this is going to be the key that will drive voters in the November election. Well, I think the tax cuts are going to be important. I think the regulations are going to be important. I think the success - BARTIROMO: You feeling good about the midterm? TRUMP: Honestly, I feel actually good. The only thing I feel bad about is that I guess 93 percent of the time, whoever wins the presidency tends to do not so good in the midterms.

Other than that, we have - this may be -hey, look. You do this for a living and nobody does it better. This may be the greatest economy we've ever had. So if it's all about the economy, I think we should do phenomenally. I think we're going to do great. I think we're going to do great in the Senate. You know, I visited three states in the last six days. I think every one of those people have an awfully good chance of winning. I think we're going to do great in the Senate, and I think we're going to do absolutely fine in the House. BARTIROMO: I think you love going back to the campaign rally. TRUMP: I do like it. I mean, I - BARTIROMO: You like, you know, energizing the crowd. TRUMP: I love those people. BARTIROMO: Yes. TRUMP: I just love the people of this country. They are great. BARTIROMO: They see it. TRUMP: They are great. BARTIROMO: Mr. President, it's great to see you. TRUMP: Thank you. BARTIROMO: Thanks very much for joining us. TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you, Maria. BARTIROMO: Appreciate it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

And my thanks to President Trump for joining us. You just heard the president mention oil prices, yesterday he tweeted this, he says just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that because of turmoil and dysfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I'm asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production maybe up to 2 million barrels a day to make up for the difference.

Prices too high, he has agreed. Now last night, the White House issued a statement saying that the Saudi king agreed to raise output if needed, and they made no mention of a specific amount that was pledged however.

We're going to react to that interview right now, we've got our panel on deck joining me to talk about that exclusive sit down with President Trump, I will get their thoughts on the looming Supreme Court decision, and whether immigration will be a winning issue for Republicans in November or not.

We are looking ahead right now on "Sunday Morning Futures", we're back in two minutes time.

Welcome back, we are zeroing in on that exclusive interview with President Trump. Let's bring in our panel, Ed Rollins is former Reagan Bush campaign manager, he is a Fox News contributor. Al D'Amato is former Republican senator from New York and a Fox News contributor. And Alan Dershowitz, law profession emeritus at Harvard Law School, and the author of "The Case Against Impeaching Trump".

Gentlemen, good to see you all, thank you so much for joining us this morning. We appreciate it.

Gentlemen, good to see you all, thank you so much for joining us this morning. We appreciate it. And Alan Dershowitz, I want to kick it off with you because of this Supreme Court story, he as very specific in terms of Roe v. Wade, said he's not going to ask these nominees their opinion on that before nominating them.

Your take on the Supreme Court decision and what you took away from that interview?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, LAWYER: Well I think the most important thing, if he wants to unite the country and broaden his own base is to pick a true conservative Libertarian, one who emphasizes individual liberty over the power of the state.

One who believes in judicial restraint, who recognizes precedent. He shouldn't be focusing on particular cases like Roe versus Wade, he should be thinking about the future.

We don't know what will come before the Supreme Court 10, 20 years from now. When you think about some of the past horrible cases, Korematsu where we detained 110,000 Japanese Americans.

It was the liberals who supported that and the conservatives who dissented, or when they allowed sterilization of mentally challenged people. It was the liberals who supported that and one lone, conservative, catholic justice who said liberty doesn't permit that.

So if he can pick a genuine libertarian rather than somebody who's oriented towards state power, it will contribute enormously to the country and enormously to bringing the people together (ph).

BARTIROMO: So his answer on Roe v. Wade was what, in your view?

DERSHOWITZ: Well, remember the question, Roe v. Wade there were three possibilities. One, Roe versus Wade was wrong then, it's wrong now, I'm going to overrule it.

Second, Roe versus Wade was wrong then, but it's been on the books for 45 years. I'm not going to overrule it. The third most extreme position is I believe in a constitutional right to life and therefore not only do I overrule Roe versus Wade, but I prevent the states from allowing abortion because allowing abortion denies the right of the fetus to life.

I don't believe he'll nominate somebody who will -- who accepts that third position, because that would hurt America and divide it greatly. I think he should pick somebody who respects precedent and will not overrule Roe versus Wade.

BARTIROMO: Senator D'Amato, he said he's going to have this nomination in place by July 9th. Do you think, knowing the Senate as you do, this actually can be confirmed before the midterm elections? What's you take on this (ph)?

AL D'AMATO, FORMER SENATOR, R-N.Y.: I believe it will be, I really do, because I think not withstanding that there are two senators on the Republican side who Roe v. Wade is a big matter and -- and therefore I think the president already kind of has taken that off the table.

But there are several Democrats who are in tough races in -- in states that the president carried overwhelmingly who will undoubtedly support the nominee, if the nominee meets the criteria that the president talks about. And I think he's right, a conservative, I -- agree with Alan.

You want a -- a -- someone who believes in the constitution, who's a libertarian, and I honestly believe it will be done before the recess -- yes.

BARTIROMO: The midterm election. Ed Rollins, this is going to end up being one of the most consequential presidents of our time.

ED ROLLINS, POLITICAL ADVISER: No question about that.

BARTIROMO: If not the most consequential with all of these judges on the federal level as well as --

(CROSS TALK)

ROLLINS: Once you get rid of all the brush underneath his feet, all the little minor controversies and really look at -- focus on what he's done, he's done an extraordinary amount in 18 months, and I worked for an extraordinary president, Ronald Reagan.

If he appoints, and he's got a list of people to appoint that are superb, we have gone through this test before. My sense is -- I'm not on the selection panel, but I would -- I would recommend a conservative -- a real conservative, originalist woman.

Sandra Day O'Conner was the first woman that Reagan appointed, by the end, she was the swing vote, voted most correctly most times. But a real conservative who can drive that court and help that court basically set precedent for the future I think would be a great, great appointment.

BARTIROMO: All of these issues that we've talked about, what -- what's your reaction to the interview, because all of this is going to be front and center in November and then again in 2020.

ROLLINS: This -- this is a campaign of -- of this cycle, and -- and we're down to about 25 seats in the House that are -- that are swing seats, Democrats have to win two thirds of those to take the majority.

He's going to have to talk about trade, he's going to have to talk about this appointment which is going to basically dominate everything between now and then, and I think the reality is that it's something he feels very positive about and I think he does it very, very well.

BARTIROMO: And for a little while there, Senator, immigration -- people were worried about their families, getting separated from their children. But he did move quickly on that.

D'AMATO: That -- look, that was a mistake he made in terms of --

BARTIROMO: The agencies weren't ready.

D'AMATO: Yes.

BARTIROMO: -- for the zero tolerance policy.

D'AMATO: Yes. However, he's right on immigration. And when you talk about doing away with ICE -- Ed and I were talking earlier in the program. The numbers are incredible. And by the way, ICE doesn't make the policy. It's -- you're going to blame the Internal Revenue Service for policy and laws that they implement?

BARTIROMO: Right. Even Kirsten Gillibrand said let's abolish ICE>

D'AMATO: Well, it's ridiculous. I mean, 5,000 criminals from New York in the past year have been deported. And we're talking about 2,000 murderers have -- have been deported. I mean --

(CROSSTALK)

D'AMATO: -- talking about people who just break traffic --

(CROSSTALK)

(BARTIROMO): And I think that's where the American people are as well, the sentiment that you're raising. Let's take a short break. More with our panel coming up. Stay with us. Right now.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back and we are back with our panel.

ROLLINS: New poll. It's Mark Penn, who was Hillary Clinton's pollster and chief strategist came out with today. And the question is you want to abolish ICE and the answer is overwhelmingly 69 percent say no, 59 percent of Democrats say no and 73 percent of independents say no. And 70 percent of the public want a stricter border control (ph).

BARTIROMO: How do you think they're going to do in the midterms?

DERSHOWITZ: You know, the Democrats (ph) --

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: Yes, go ahead, Alan. Alan, go ahead.

DERSHOWITZ: The Democrats are destroying themselves on this issue. I'm a Democrat. By electing a radical, socialist, virulently anti-Israel woman to Congress recently in Queens and the Bronx, that to me shows the dangerous direction of the Democratic party. They will just continue to lose and lose and lose if they move to the extreme left and try to capture the extreme, extreme left at the expense of the middle.

We lost this election because we lost the middle --

BARTIROMO: Right.

DERSHOWITZ: And the Democrats are (ph) responding by nominating people who moving the party even more and more to the left.

BARTIROMO: Right. Most people want law and order.

ROLLINS: And -- and Senator Gillibrand here in New York and Mayor DeBlasio here in New York have basically come out in supporting this about abolish ICE. And I promise you if they do that, they'll give us the best issue to win (ph).

BARTIROMO: Incredible.

D'AMATO: Well, let me say this to you.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

D'AMATO: It can save -- the Democrats being for ICE, pushing it to where they are --

BARTIROMO: Yes.

D'AMATO: -- can absolutely save the Republicans in the House this year and strengthen the Republicans in the Senate. They'll pick up seats.

BARTIROMO: Let me switch gears. Alan, let me ask you your thoughts on what he said about these documents that Congress wants. We saw Rod Rosenstein testify last night -- last week. Lot of people are now wondering -- he was a witness. Is he conflicted? Should he be recusing himself on these issues?

DERSHOWITZ: Look, I taught legal ethics at Harvard for over 25 years. This is the easiest question in the world. Of course he should be recused. He's the main witness on the firing of Comey. There's now a dispute. He says to the -- the New York Times reports that he's now saying he was used by the president. That will be a big issue. These disclosure of documents -- some of these documents may involve him as a witness.

How can he be the one deciding which documents get revealed and which don't get revealed?

BARTIROMO: Yes.

DERSHOWITZ: He should have been out of this case before it ever started. He should have recused himself.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

DERSHOWITZ: And if I were the president's lawyers, I'd be moving in court and in front of ethics groups to have him removed for a conflict of interest.

BARTIROMO: All right.

DERSHOWITZ: He is conflicted.

BARTIROMO: We -- we -- we will leave it there. Gentlemen, it's great to have you on the program this morning.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you. Great interview with the president.

BARTIROMO: Thank you so much. We appreciate it very much. We are going to analyze Iran and North Korea tomorrow morning on Fox Business Network. Mornings with Maria. Join me 6:00 to 9:00 am Eastern.



