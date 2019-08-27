President Trump spars with the press at the G-7 summit

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 26, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg with Dr. Nicole Saphier, Juan Williams, Pete Hegseth, and she picnics on a posted stamp, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

First, Trump with was as bad as Hitler. Then, he was worse than Hitler. Now, he is worse than Hitler, now and Stalin combined.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump is as destructive of a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century. He may be responsible for many more millions deaths than they were. He needs to be contained, but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person.

GUTFELD: Yeah, attack his policies, not his person. It says this jackass after saying Trump is deadlier than three of the biggest mass murderers in history. But why stop there? Why not add Genghis Kahn, the black plague, ISIS, diphtheria, cigarettes, climate change, Maroon 5? And the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs? Hell, just go for it. Trump is responsible for more deaths than Death itself.

Now, after some outcry CNN Brian Stelter admitted he should have hit back, blaming his meekness on tech issues, admitting their meekness, which I believe if the network hadn't spent three years priming their guests for this kind of hysteria.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: The President of the United States is racist.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All of the people who voted for Donald Trump are racist.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, he is a racist pig.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Reclaiming our heritage, that sounds a lot like a certain leader that killed members of my family and about six million other Jews in the 1940s.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Brother Trump is at this moment becoming the American version of Hitler and Mussolini.

GUTFELD: And just last week, CNN accused Trump of not aging, a supernatural argumentation directly related to his inhuman callousness. And now for the 115th time, Stelter barks out that familiar refrain about Trump's erratic behavior getting worse.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN HOST: There is definitely a widespread recognition that Trumps behavior is getting worse in type and infrequency. It seems he is acting more erotic more often.

We can't tiptoe around it anymore. We've got to talk about this.

GUTFELD: Come on, when was last time Stelter was able to tiptoe around anything? There's got to be a new phrase to replace jumping the shark for CNN. Maybe it's called losing viewers by the butt load Because the problem with the shrink's opinion about Trump murderer's footprint isn't that it stood out from this pack of braying hyenas, but that it didn't stand out at all. He wasn't trying to shock Stelter. He was auditioning for his job.

GUTFELD: Do I smell?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: No.

GUTFELD: I was just checking.

NICOLE SAPHIER, CO-HOST: Do you think you smell?

GUTFELD: I think I smell. I think I might have a little body odor. I walked here 3 miles.

SAPHIER: Good for you.

GUTFELD: No, I'm disgusting. I smell gross and I think I've let everybody down here. I can small myself.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Usually, you would tell us Fox & Friends had fish, but I don't smell anything. So I didn't smell their fish. I don't smell you.

GUTFELD: Well, Juan, no person can be that this evil, so it kind of like throws their entire opinions under the bus because they are so hysterical. Unless, you think Trump is worse than Hitler, Stalin, and Mao.

WILLIAMS: No, I don't. But also, I'm not a shrink. We have a doctor on the set, she's a shrink. I'm not a shrink.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: So I don't -- I don't have any opinion on this. But I do think that in terms of what we do, which is political commentary, that yes, his policies and his words, they can be hurtful, they can be damaging. And I will say so, I mean, when he said stuff about Jews being disloyal, I think that's pretty weird when he says like over the weekend, Obama lost Crimea. I think what, what are you talking about?

GUTFELD: He did, Juan, come on.

WILLIAMS: OK. You know what he said this weekend, too? He said Melania got to know Kim Jong-un very well and they got along great. And then, his staff comes out and says no, they never met actually. And you would think, why did the President say that? So things like that will make think well, his policies, his words, his actions, they were...

GUTFELD: Those are like -- we have known, Pete, three years, Trump makes these fibs to help create a directional truth. Like things are getting brighter with Melania, whatever this, whatever that, but we all go there. We get it. That's not being Hitler.

PETE HEGSETH, CO-HOST: No. I will say that if really get to Joe Biden and not knowing what you are talking about, I believe in the next segment. So that's a little rich to lead with Trump on that.

I would say the more they hate him, the less they understand him. It's they -- they can't unpack the way he talks, why he talks that way, that he is part comedian, part news credit, unfazed by the norms, larger than life personality, president who is -- the things that normal people react to, he doesn't react to, he doubles down on and then, challenges them on it. And he really thinks outside the box on a number of issues.

But to the point about death and there were people killed, OK, this guy did crush ISIS. Also, you want to talk about saving lives, no one -- no one is hoping that anyone passes away, but if there were to be one more Supreme Court Justice, he might just nominate the next justice that will overturn Roe v. Wade. And then, we might actually save millions of foreign lives...

GUTFELD: Wow. That's a...

HEGSETH: ... which would be a welcome development in this country, save more lives than any president ever has.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, that would be may be a welcome development, if you want to civil war in this country.

GUTFELD: All right. Let me bring Dana. You have been gone for quite a while.

PERINO: It hasn't been that long, but I'm glad to be back.

GUTFELD: It seems like forever.

PERINO: Yeah, I'm sure. One of the things that we talked about is why do these young people think that socialism isn't a problem? Well, partly, if you start talking about history in a way that doesn't actually accurately describe what happened in history...

HEGSETH: Yes.

PERINO: ... you will water down people's knowledge of it. And then, pretty soon, they just think that Hitler was some guy.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Like they were just like these guys from history. So the comparison not only is it completely unfair, but it also is destructive if you are trying -- if you care about people learning history.

GUTFELD: Yeah. And also, doctor, to the idea of diagnosing -- I mean, a guy is saying something like he's a psychiatrist. Should he be disbarred and perhaps imprisoned for life?

SAPHIER: Well, OK, that may be a little drastic. But I agree with -- completely reasonable. I have to agree Dana. These are useless exercises if you're a writer saying things and completely blunting the horrific actions of our past. Anything that Trump has said or done does not parallel to what we have seen with Hitler, Stalin, and Mao. However, Pete and I talked about this, two years ago, the whole Goldwater rule when it talks to psychiatrist publicly commenting on public figures when they haven't actually treated them, it is unethical. And they're not allowed to do it.

And if you actually listen to this interview, it was so embarrassing and ridiculous because he was actually saying we should not be criticizing Trump. We should not be calling him crazy because that is really adding to the stigma for mental illness. But he said the word crazy no less than 20 times through that entire interview. And he said, by the way, anyone who votes for Trump is crazy. So he just played into his own thing. That's ridiculous.

GUTFELD: I have a theory. Can I throw it out to the people here?

SAPHIER: Please.

GUTFELD: OK. Who in the media most helped elect Trump in 2016? It wasn't Fox News. We were having our own internal civil wars are over candidates because we had so many to pick from. And THE FIVE was like a microcosm of that. We were arguing. But in a media, CNN and Morning Joe, both devoted almost of their political time -- media time to Trump. And now, they are his Spanish inquisition.

My theory is that they -- they are trying to make up for what they have done it because they elected him. And now, they're doing all of this because they feel tremendous guilt, even though Zucker -- even though, Zucker admitted -- remember they did Trump because of the ratings.

WILLIAMS: Yeah.

GUTFELD: And they got him elected.

WILLIAMS: Right, so it's numbers.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: I mean, we put him on -- I mean, we put on his rallies, everybody put on his rallies, without question, right.

GUTFELD: We focused on all the candidates.

WILLIAMS: No, I don't think we put on rallies for Jeff Bush the way that we did for Trump.

WILLIAMS: It's better TV.

HEGSETH: They put on the better TV.

SAPHIER: It is TV.

HEGSETH: It is a lot and it is very entertaining. I don't know if I fully understand your theory, to be honest. It didn't go over your head.

I take the example of the Chosen One. I am the chosen one. And then, they went nuts about him having a Messiah complex...

GUTFELD: Right.

HEGSETH: ... when he's merely stating something differently that is a fact. Previous presidents have not stared down China. It has fallen right in his lap. He is a businessman who understands the dynamics and he is taking them on.

PERINO: And then he said later, he said, obviously, I was joking. And I think that they have kind of lost their ability to have a sense of humor.

WILLIAMS: Look, we talk about his words, but we could also talk about his policies, separating families, a useless wall -- I mean, what is going on with this?

GUTFELD: Before people keep blocking it is separating that before Trump? A person named Obama.

WILLIAMS: Oh, get out of here. You distort with that stuff.

GUTFELD: I'm distorting, OK. Stop it, Juan. Stop calling me names.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: All right. Democrats and the media piling up on President Trump while he was, how he is responding next.

PERINO: A contentious G7 summit, President Trump clashing with the media while also trying to hammer out agreements with world leaders. Trump mixing it up with members of the press and also defending his trade policies earlier today.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I actually have a question for you in the next year's G7 summit, but can I just clarify something you said? You mentioned earlier today...

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: One question.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, let me do the clarification and then I'll get to the question.

TRUMP: No, no, no.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why keep repeating what some people would see as a clear lie?

TRUMP: Well, it was annexed during President -- I mean, I know you like President Obama, but it was annexed during President Obama's term.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The back and forth on the changing of statements from yourself, so that...

TRUMP: Sorry. It's the way I negotiate.

This has to be a deal that's better for us. And if is not better, let's not do business together.

PERINO: Back here at home, Democrats being criticized for attacking Trump on the economy while he was in France.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D), VERMONT: What the president is doing is totally irrational and he's destabilizing the entire world economy.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), MASSACHUSETTS: Donald Trump has no plan. This is just chaos. And our trade war by tweet is harmful to the U.S. economy.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR, MINESSOTA: The way this president has been using tariffs, he's been using them like a meat cleaver, maybe the better where it is a tweak lever.

PETE BUTTIGIEG, U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The current strategy, I'm not even sure you can call it a strategy.

REP. TIM RYAN (D), OHIO: I think the President has botched this thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All of this comes as the President was forced to defend himself in a report claiming he was using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes from hitting the U.S., Trump says the story is ridiculous. We think this is a really important topic. You want to comment on it?

GUTFELD: Well, I -- I think Pete agrees with me, love the idea of nuking a hurricane. OK, it's not surprising. OK, none of this story is surprising or alarming at all because Trump is always an inquisitive out-of-the-box thinker. Every five seconds he's asking a what-if type of question. And the media turns it into a front-page story. And he is like I didn't mean it. I didn't mean it.

But it's just a question and sometimes his counterintuitive ideas work. People dynamite oil fires, right. I did some research. People fight fire with fire, right. They're called backfires. Dana, you know this.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Also, it never rains on Russian parades. Why is that? Cloud seeding.

PERINO: That's right.

GUTFELD: They induce the rain before the parade. So these ideas -- these crazy ideas had to come from somebody with a big idea like let's bomb that hurricane.

PERINO: He's just raising the question. Well, I think it is alarming is that somebody wrote this down in a meeting -- in a National Security Council meeting...

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And gave it to the media.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Because that makes them feel important like they were trying to embarrass the President. He's not embarrassed.

GUTFELD: He should be proud of that idea.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute, wait a minute, hold on. You know, sometimes this show knocks me out. So the two of you are saying that you believe that he did say this?

GUTFELD: I do. I do.

SAPHIER: Yeah, yeah.

WILLIAMS: So, that's it.

SAPHIER: I would.

PERINO: Now, the President says it's fake news and that he never said it.

GUTFELD: I think it's fake news that it's a series.

PERINO: OK. He said he never said it.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: I can imagine that he would've asked a question in a National Security Council meeting, sure. Like, for example, when -- I member in 2007 or 2008, there was an asteroid headed toward earth and it was like, what are we going to do, what are the options.

SAPHIER: Armageddon.

PERINO: What can we do exactly?

GUTFELD: Knock it out with a hurricane. The bomb causes the hurricane to go towards the asteroid.

PERINO: Which then protects the nuclear weapons?

GUTFELD: Breaks into pieces and destroys the rest of ISIS.

SAPHIER: Oh, perfect.

HEGSETH: I'd never thought I would Google how do you nuke a hurricane, which I did today, so I just mixed.

WILLIAMS: I think -- I think they should nuke my head because it will explode in a minute, any minute.

HEGSETH: I mean, this guy, to get to the G7, too, which was fascinating to watch. This guy is the American bull in the Euro China shop.

GUTFELD: Right.

HEGSETH: And he just -- he walks in there and says I've big ideas, I'm putting America first, you are all globalist, I don't care. And if you look at the leaders of Canada, formerly the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, many of them are fundamentally unserious people about the real problems we are facing in the world. They just go there and want to talk about climate change.

PERINO: I didn't like it that they brought Zarif there. And then -- and then, this is the foreign minister of Iran. And he -- basically, he has him on the table. They said that the President knows about it. But there are all like the photograph that the French released is Zarif at the table. And they're all laughing about it. And this guy is with a government that terrorizes innocent people. Nicole.

SAPHIER: Yes, I love that you pointed to me to make sure that I knew who we were talking about. I did know. The truth is that I agree. I think it really disrupted the whole purpose of this entire meeting. Do I think it's a good thing to open the discussions there and that he is trying to facilitate this conversation? Sure.

But President Trump got out of the Iran nuclear deal because he didn't believe it was a good deal. He has yet to put forth what he thinks would be a better nuclear deal.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

SAPHIER: I would like to see that.

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes.

SAPHIER: However, you know, I don't think he is in a rush to have these conversations. He has said that he is -- he is open to it but he's not in a rush. He really wants to run the field and squeeze a little bit more, in my opinion. But I do think communications is good. I don't think this weekend was a good time for them to really focus on that.

WILLIAMS: Let me just follow-up. Let me first say with regard to nuking a hurricane, you've blown my mind.

SAPHIER: I know.

WILLIAMS: I mean, you understand that there would be damage to human beings from the fallout from a nuclear explosion.

GUTFELD: I am willing to listen to all sides of this debate.

WILLIAMS: I know, I know. This is how you do climate change as well.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And then second, this is -- this was a bad weekend for the President in terms of dealing with the number one issue, Pete. The number one issue is we've got a trade war going on with China that negatively is impacting the global economy.

HEGSETH: It was a great weekend for him on that.

WILLIAMS: And he didn't get any deals. He didn't get anybody.

HEGSETH: Japanese.

WILLIAMS: Hang on, hang on. He didn't get our allies to say, we will join you, Mr. President, and put pressure on the Chinese. Instead, what he does is he skips the meeting on climate change, right.

GUTFELD: Thank God.

HEGSETH: I was like...

GUTFELD: He was meeting with India.

WILLIAMS: You gave up, Mr. President.

PERINO: Hold on. Macron did say that he -- that the French, at least the French position was to agree on the intellectual property.

WILLIAMS: In other words, Dana, if you get a deal, if he -- if he was able to exert more pressure by bringing our allies to the table, but he didn't do that.

PERINO: I don't think that's going to be announced at the G7.

WILLIAMS: Well, he didn't do it. I think -- I think he didn't do that. I don't think he dealt with the situation in terms of the Iranians or the Syrians, Assad, which continues. You talk about ISIS, ISIS is growing by our own eyes.

HEGSETH: Because the leaders of the G7 are unserious.

PERINO: They don't talk about it either.

WILLIAMS: You don't blame the President.

HEGSETH: I'm just glad you said that the China showdown was the most significant issue we are facing and not climate change, because this is what I think.

WILLIAMS: No.

HEGSETH: So most people aren't even playing at his level. He is willing to do tough things.

WILLIAMS: It's hard to play this game.

GUTFELD: To Pete's point, whenever you're in an episode of the Trump show, it's -- no matter how many number of variables there are, the size of the variables, it's always Trump versus X, Y, and Z, whether it is hurricanes, Denmark, or the media. But no matter the size of the variables, it's always one to one. It's him...

PERINO: And everyone else.

GUTFELD: And everyone else.

WILLIAMS: And everyone else wants Russia in the G8.

(CROSSTALK)

SAPHIER: He made a comment about a tent and people are running with it. He is not saying to let them back in and attack.

PERINO: No.

SAPHIER: I just see at again that's him saying I'm open to things because he doesn't like black and white answers. I think that's great.

WILLIAMS: Why would you let Russia back in?

PERINO: OK, we're going to go. They're yelling at me.

SAPHIER: It's going to a lot of that.

GUTFELD: Why do you hate the Russians?

PERINO: Joe Biden struggling with gaps again as the new poll shows he may not be the clear frontrunner anymore. Details ahead.

WILLIAMS: Some Democrats are reportedly getting nervous about Joe Biden's campaign. He had more stumbles on the trail this weekend. Take a look.

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE-PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We will make sure it's not quality, we will make sure it's only affordable. And for folks in the working class that are below 400, they will in fact -- will increase their premiums -- excuse me, will increase the generosity of the premium tax credit they now get.

Imagine what would've happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de-facto nominee?

I love this place. Look, what's not to like about Vermont in terms of the beauty about it?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: This comes as new poll finds Biden's big lead evaporating, a poll showing the former vice-president now in a virtual three-way tie with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Warren, she sees a big surge in the polls. Yesterday, she drew a crowd of 15,000 people in Seattle.

Let's start with the poll, Dana. Of course, I think everybody would have predicted the race will tighten at some point. But right now, in a poll that's an outlier does have him basically in a three-way tie with Warren and Sanders. Want do you make of this?

PERINO: Well, it's a pretty small sample size, but I do think it's hard. It could be an outlier. But I think the Biden people think it could be the start of a trend that they might be able to see. And Biden hasn't really landed a glove on anybody in one of the debates. He sort of has risen above it all. He hasn't had to worry about that. Remember they all came after him. And he still did OK in the polls. But now that it's getting a little bit tighter and you've had four of the candidates drop out, before this next debate, I think you will have to figure out how he can do that.

One of the things that is charming about him while he has these gaps is that he is self-deprecating. And I think that helps them along the way. But Elizabeth Warren seems to be tapping into what people are upset about in the country. So she is going for the passionate vote and the anger vote while he is going for the electability vote. And electability is not like the prime mover of getting people out there to have a 15,000 person crowd at your campaign. The day before, she had a 12,000 person campaign. And I would watch the Bernie Sanders-Warren alliance. So far, they have been pretty nice to each other. And if that holds, I think Bernie Sanders will have to be in a position where he will ask his supporters to support her. And then, Elizabeth Warren will get to make the electability argument.

WILLIAMS: Dr. Nicole, you noticed the Democrats are picking up on this gaps thing. They're not using it against Biden. But Republicans, I think it's kind of cold language for he's old or he's unstable. By the way, when people say anything about Trump's mental stability, all the Republicans, oh, how dare you.

HEGSETH: That's why it's not being done.

SAPHIER: Hold on, I mean, Juan does of a point there. Shocking sometimes.

WILLIAMS: Even a blind squirrel...

SAPHIER: But I will say, I don't think that you can question someone's mental stability and then also question someone's mental fitness in terms of dementia or not when he also messes up. Bottom-line, I think people messed up when they publicly speak and I really just don't take a lot of these comments seriously. I don't -- one way or the other, it doesn't make me like Joe Biden more or less when he makes these mistakes. He just -- he should just read off of a prompter. That's what I feel about this.

What I find a more interesting is we are back in 2015 where we have the progressives versus the moderates. And what I find very interesting now is that you have the progressives having twice as much percentage of the vote as the moderate. And that, for me, to be honest, it concerns me, but I am wondering how that's going to translate in the primaries because I do think the far majority of Americans lean a more moderate. So will this hurt them or not?

HEGSETH: I mean, I think Biden is done. I never thought he had a chance from the beginning. He's undercut his best sell; his best sell is I can beat Trump. If voters are starting to say, can he? Does he have it? He's done. And that's what's beginning to percolate in the minds. And for 40 years, Biden has been doing this.

I mean he's been a gaffe machine. But the liberal media has given him a pass on it. Now there is scrutiny on him--

PERINO: Until now.

HEGSETH: Because he's the so-called front runner and he's lost a step or two. I'm not saying he's mentally this or that, but he's clearly lost a step or two at a moment when he needs it the best. He's not in step with where his party is right now, it's not a moderate moment. It's an anger progressive moment for their base. He's done. This is the - he never started, but this is the beginning of the end.

WILLIAMS: But who is your pick, Pete?

HEGSETH: I've said it was - I've thought it was going to be Bernie Sanders from the beginning. I took him against the field, but I might lose that with Warren only because the whole field has become Bernie Sanders. They're all Bernie now. They're all socialists now. They're all Far-Left.

So, I think it's between Bernie or Elizabeth Warren, whoever can fill that progressive gap. I don't know.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, and the other part of the news, the political news this weekend Greg was goodness gracious, Joe Walsh says he's going to run against in a Republican primary, against your guy.

GUTFELD: I mean I was so excited because I love the Eagles, and Joe Walsh, Rocky Mountain Way, one of the greatest songs. Life's been good, great, amazing guitarist. Wrong, Joe Walsh, Gutfeld. The worst Joe Walsh ever.

This is a guy who was more obnoxious, way more obnoxious early on than any Right-wing Republican, the way he treated Obama. The stuff he used to say. The stuff he trafficked in. Come on. Let's be serious here. OK.

I predicted all of this, if you will remember back in 1997.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Liz has 20 percent. Bernie has 20 percent. So, you're two points to make about this. It's the candidates that the Democratic Party are discounting that are rising which is what that we said about Trump. He has the small donors and she has the big crowds. They've got to look at that. Biden doesn't have either of those things. One drops out at 20, goes to 40. Because they - it's not like Bernie's 20 is going to go to Joe or Liz's 20 is going to go to Joe.

They're going to join; they're going to be like--

PERINO: I just said.

GUTFELD: But I said before you did, because you weren't here last week. You're probably watching THE FIVE.

PERINO: I said two weeks ago.

GUTFELD: You're probably watching THE FIVE at Napa. So anyway, that leaves one of them and one of them is going to be - now the thing is, I kind of agree that like you can accept Joe's gaffes the way you accept Trump's tweets, right. People accept Trump's tweets. It's kind of obnoxious and Biden's gaffes are kind of weird. So, people can accept it like Biden is like the comfy sweater with a few holes in it.

The only problem is like Trump's tweets don't suggest that he's losing a step. It's like he's gaining a step. And I think that's when you compare the two is a little - I think - and to your point, I don't think he's going to be there at the end.

HEGSETH: No way.

GUTFELD: No, I just don't--

WILLIAMS: You don't think Biden--

GUTFELD: I don't think he is.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: And by the way--

WILLIAMS: So, I ask Pete--

SAPHIER: Policies alone, he'll be there. I'm sorry. I think because the policies loom because so many people are going to reject some of these Far- Left policies. That's the only thing that's going to slide in.

WILLIAMS: Wait.

SAPHIER: That's why Kamala Harris--

WILLIAMS: You're saying they will reject Sanders, Warren and go back to Biden.

SAPHIER: Then or Kamala Harris is going to make her way up, because I think she's trying to catch the people who are--

HEGSETH: Chameleon Kamala.

SAPHIER: Concerned about Biden.

HEGSETH: Doesn't know who she is today or yesterday.

SAPHIER: I am not saying I like her.

HEGSETH: She has been progressive and the moderates, she's all over the map.

SAPHIER: She doesn't have her own thought. But the point is not everyone is going to want to go so Far-Left. I do think that a far majority of Americans want to reject the concept of--

WILLIAMS: OK.

SAPHIER: We're not there yet.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, your pick is Sanders. Dana, who is your pick?

PERINO: I don't have a pick.

WILLIAMS: Do you have a pick?

GUTFELD: Obviously Marianne Williamson. Every day I say this, call me.

WILLIAMS: You are sinister. You are really.

GUTFELD: She called. We talked. We had a nice talk. And then it's kind of just went away. I think she's just playing with me.

PERINO: I think it's Biden--

WILLIAMS: Wait.

GUTFELD: She ghosted me, and she talks to ghosts, so it's possible.

WILLIAMS: Yes. But you're her biggest booster. OK.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Dr. Nicole, who did you pick?

SAPHIER: I'm the wild card, obviously you guys are much more in tune of this. But I think it's going to be Biden and Harris; I just don't think America is there yet. They're not that Far-Left.

WILLIAMS: What about Walsh Kasich. OK. A big cultural shift, young Americans ditching traditional values. What are they embracing instead? Find out, next on THE FIVE.

(CROSSTALK)

SAPHIER: All right, young Americans are abandoning traditional values and embracing socialism. A new Wall Street Journal poll finds younger generations rate patriotism religion and having children as less important compared to them in the same poll taken 20 years ago. Each category dropping about 10 to 15 points in the survey. And Gallup recently finds 58 percent of young people say some form of socialism would be good for the country.

OK, so here's the question that I have for you, Dana.

PERINO: OK.

SAPHIER: So, although when you look at the younger population, they may say that, but the overall poll showed that the far majority of Americans want reject socialism and not far majority, I'm sorry, the majority in this poll reject form of socialism. But also, are either very or somewhat satisfied with the economy as it is right now. So, do you think this is good for Biden or more good for Trump looking 2020.

PERINO: I haven't thought about it that way. I was going to maybe make mentioned something from the A block when we were talking about how you teach history. Right so I think through academia over the past 20 years, there has been changes. And unfortunately, I think some people think of like Norway or Sweden as socialism and that they want basically to have a bigger safety net for the public, for health care and tuition things like that.

SAPHIER: Not necessarily Venezuela.

PERINO: So, I don't think that is actually the case. So, there are some contradictions here. The vast majority like 83 percent of all Americans, older generation and younger generation still believe in hard work and tolerance of others and in community. Those are the three highest ones, so I think that is some good news.

The patriotism one, that's the one that I would be a little bit concerned about. Why would you not be patriotic about the country.

SAPHIER: Well, and that's going to lead me to Pete who never is lacking in our patriotism. So, Pete--

GUTFELD: I would argue that.

HEGSETH: You would.

SAPHIER: There was a decline in love for the country amongst people, not just the younger generation, but overall everyone. Do you think that as we move forward that this is going to be transitional or is this long-term, is this going to be the future?

HEGSETH: That's a huge problem. First, we've got to have the caveat of the fact that when you get older you actually learn more things and you get wiser, right. So, you turn to things like the flag and faith and family. So those values are returned, so it's natural for younger people to rebel against that.

At the same time, this is it right here. Education. I mean when you lose your seat, when you lose your schools.

GUTFELD: Nice prompt.

HEGSETH: You don't teach civics and patriotism, really no government schools, when you rip God out of them which we've done completely, so there's no shared Western civilization narrative and biblical understanding. And then you forget the demographics actually do matter. It starts families and all of that. You add all that up and pretty soon you make yourself vulnerable to false gods like socialism that government can solve your problems, like you can solve your own problems that you're not a sinner in need of grace.

So, the base - you lose the basics and then you start to forget why America was so special in the first place.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just disagree so strongly. Let me just to pipe up and say, I think we're having an argument here over vocabulary for the most part, because I don't think it's the case that young people are any less patriotic. In fact, you--

HEGSETH: You don't.

WILLIAMS: No, I absolutely not. But I do think this, they see the Right- wing wrapped themselves in the flag and say, oh, if you're a Trump supporter, you've got to have the flag all around you, wear the Patriots, those other people are not and they say you know what, I'm not playing that game.

HEGSETH: No, what I'm saying is--

WILLIAMS: I'm not making the flag about politics. The flag should stand for America and they love America. I can't tell you, especially by the way Pete, especially young people of color and immigrants. They have the American dream so close to their heart. They want to have America success. They believe this is a stable place, the economy, our politics. They love America.

HEGSETH: So, I don't care if they're black or white--

WILLIAMS: But they're not playing that.

HEGSETH: But if you're going into a government school, an Earth Day is the most celebrated day on the calendar--

WILLIAMS: That's not--

HEGSETH: And not Veterans Day.

WILLIAMS: That's fine.

HEGSETH: Well, that's the reality of government run schools today.

WILLIAMS: No.

HEGSETH: We're not emphasizing loving our country.

WILLIAMS: They do emphasize. I'm telling you; these kids love America.

HEGSETH: Did your school say the Pledge of Allegiance every day?

WILLIAMS: I don't know. I don't go to school.

HEGSETH: You don't know. Most people--

SAPHIER: Hold on, so guys--

WILLIAMS: But I will say this.

HEGSETH: Most people don't know, and they've taken away those types of things from the classroom, so kids don't have a love of their country.

WILLIAMS: The second point--

GUTFELD: You've already added too many points, Juan.

WILLIAMS: OK. But let me - one more. Socialism. I don't think we're talking about state control of the means of production. They're talking about what Dana was saying, a stronger safety net.

PERINO: Well then--

SAPHIER: Educated and they need to learn what these actually mean.

WILLIAMS: But I think it's the same thing Nicole that Trump supporters, Trump supporters think no one cares about us. Things are out of control and we want somebody who's going to look after us and they think these - socialism--

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: More education, more health care.

SAPHIER: So, Greg, the majority of people actually say tolerance for others is the most important thing these days.

GUTFELD: That's terrible.

SAPHIER: That's weird--

GUTFELD: Awful. I did my own research and I found that 73 percent of young people are stupid.

HEGSETH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's in the Gutfeld university studies, you can get that anywhere at your local library. But I was young and stupid, OK. And this is something - this is a reoccurring theme for every upcoming generation. The generation that's coming in is always in our opinion less grateful and ignorant of achievements that bring them the leisure time and the luxury that they are experiencing now.

Though I think the more and I think this is normal. I think the more comfortable life is the less appreciative you are of it because you're not thinking about it.

HEGSETH: Absolutely.

GUTFELD: And the less curious you are about the origins of the leisure and the luxury and average 19-year-old has more power than say, the King of England a 100 years ago, he may have had much land, but he was pooping in a pot, right. He had no heat. He had no phone. He had no car. We have more--

HEGSETH: Such a blunt point.

SAPHIER: I think Juan and I actually had children in this age demographic.

GUTFELD: I'm sorry.

SAPHIER: I will say that you know I'm not happy exactly where they are as a generation. But I do think that they're going to improve, and I think their patriotism is going to increase.

HEGSETH: To your point, Greg. The modern world came from capitalism.

GUTFELD: Yes.

HEGSETH: Where'd that iPhone come from.

GUTFELD: And once people get older, they do--

SAPHIER: All right. Well, speaking of the iPhone--

GUTFELD: Go ahead.

SAPHIER: Social media mob attacks NFL star Andrew Luck for retiring. The first crime was committed possibly from space. And why you should think twice before texting co-workers. It's all next in the Fastest 7.

HEGSETH: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, NFL star Andrew Luck facing fierce backlash for suddenly retiring from the Indianapolis Colts. The social media mob going after him and Colts fans even booing.

HEGSETH: Juan, I've got to get your take. The word leaked out during the game that he was going to retire. Listen, he has played in the league for nine seasons I believe. But he had a long career in front of them. What do you think?

WILLIAMS: I just can't believe they would boo him. I mean that guy gave everything to Indianapolis and to the Colts. And I think that he's made a decision that you know brain function, body function more important than taking more pain especially in the pre-season.

But you know the key for me is I thought wow you know he's leaving big money on the table. But then someone said to me, oh no, you know what he's earned more than 100 million already. So, it's not about the money, why wouldn't you want to protect yourself.

HEGSETH: The franchise makes an investment in this guy, you're a fan, you're buying season tickets, he maybe he's on your fantasy team.

WILLIAMS: I think laser raided (ph) his kidney.

HEGSETH: It's very important.

WILLIAMS: I think he's had terrible concussions. His shoulder has been torn up, Pete. His ankle now, his calf. I mean come on. I just think I--

HEGSETH: Only he knows to your point.

WILLIAMS: Right. But I don't think the fans should be booing. That's for sure.

HEGSETH: What do you think?

PERINO: Go ahead.

GUTFELD: I think that he should be arrested for what he did, he should be put in jail. What he has done to society is beyond reproach. Death penalty not off the table here. I guess the thing is the story is not the story. The story is about the reaction now. We start doing stories about the reaction to a story. So, this is like no different than Sean Spicer on Dancing with The Stars.

It's the media making the story about the reaction. So, we become the story as opposed to the guy retiring, people retire. He needs - it was probably a health issue. I'm not that broken up about it. I wonder why people get so emotional about this crap. Dana?

HEGSETH: Are you emotional Dana about this.

PERINO: I am not emotional.

GUTFELD: Very emotional.

PERINO: I am emotional that I feel for him because I think that he's probably playing a lot more hurt than he would even admit. And you could see it in his face. He loves Indianapolis. He is sorry to be leaving and I wish him the best.

GUTFELD: You play her.

HEGSETH: He is not playing.

PERINO: I do.

HEGSETH: You don't Greg.

(CROSSTALK)

HEGSETH: Let me get the doctor on this next. It's a new frontier for crime, an astronaut being accused of committing the first ever space crime. Anne McClain is denying allegations that she hacked her estranged wife's bank account while on board the International Space Station. So, this seems like you know they're likely getting a divorce. They've got - it's a personal thing but it was in space.

SAPHIER: Yes. I mean I think she's kind of a rock star for this. Not only this woman is astronaut, but she's keeping tabs on her estranged spouse and how the spending habits are going from space. OK, mind you, maybe it's not legal to be tapping into these accounts but let me - I just have to give it to her. You know the thing that I have with this is they're talking about how are we going to manage these crimes that are happening from space and I'm sure that they will figure this out.

This one particular story like let it go people.

GUTFELD: How ironic.

SAPHIER: They're going through divorce.

GUTFELD: How ironic that this poor woman on Earth just wanted her own space. And this other lady is in space and won't give her space. By the way, this is a really boring story.

HEGSETH: It is actually.

GUTFELD: But it only is interesting when you add the words in space.

PERINO: Yes. And you sent me a note, you said, you have to read this. And I was like I dropped everything on my vacation. I'm reading the whole thing I'm like, I don't really care about space.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You know what though people are people wherever they are.

GUTFELD: Yes.

HEGSETH: But listen--

GUTFELD: Yes, who said that.

WILLIAMS: Who?

GUTFELD: Depeche Mode.

HEGSETH: Either way, she's an intergalactic criminal.

GUTFELD: Yes.

SAPHIER: She's accused of an intergalactic crime.

HEGSETH: Thank you very much. We want to get it right. All right, One More Thing is up next.

GUTFELD: I don't even know what to make of this one, so let's just do it. Animals Are Great. Yes, it never ends, does it?

HEGSETH: It gets better.

GUTFELD: It's a nightmare for everybody. Check out this little fellow. You watch. He's looking for a drink. He's looking for a drink. Very excited. He's got a drink. I think that's some Sambuca. It might be a little tequila. He's very, very happy. He goes on and he keeps doing this and doing this and doing this.

PERINO: It's that a real bird.

GUTFELD: Yes, that is a real bird, Dana. That is an actual (inaudible). And there he goes.

PERINO: Animals Are Great.

GUTFELD: Great. Dana, your turn.

PERINO: All right. So, Greg has mentioned several times how much he missed me, because I was gone for three days. I went to Napa Valley and I wanted to just show a couple of pictures and this is Peter and me when we were with our friend Jim Dyke. Now, he and his wife Dawn are the proprietors of the new winery that has just been built. It's the Mira Winery. You can go there for an appointment, for a wine tasting.

I mean Peter and I hiked. His wife said, this won't be strenuous, but it was pretty.

GUTFELD: You know which is to those people. Yes. It's never a problem for them.

PERINO: And this is their dog Ollie. And he was just really sweet, and it is National Dog Day. So, a big shout out to Ollie Dyke out there in Napa Valley. Thanks for having us guys.

GUTFELD: Great name, Ollie Dyke. All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, it's the last Monday in August that means back to school for much of the country. Today was the first day of school in D.C. for my grandkids. It began with a trip to get cleaned up at the barbershop. Take a look at Eli. He's headed to fourth grade. Then there is Pepper, she's headed to the second grade. And Wesley also in the second grade. But they separate the twins, put them in different classes.

GUTFELD: What?

WILLIAMS: Here they are in front of their house wearing fall school fashions.

PERINO: Wow.

WILLIAMS: And here are the twins outside of school. And here is all three of them on the playground after school today. So, it looks to me like they're ready to rock the new year.

GUTFELD: So, you take picture of them at the playground, Juan. That's a little weird.

SAPHIER: All right. Kids are going back to school. Everyone's a little bit more tired these days. And I have more concerning video to show everyone. Take a look at this video. A California couple was recently spotted something very disturbing cruising on the highway. They looked over and saw a fellow motorist sleeping while behind the wheel of his Tesla. He was probably using the autopilot function which isn't meant to be a full self- driving system, but people tend to use it this way anyway.

They didn't call the police because they said the driver eventually woke up and regained manual control. But in the future guys maybe we don't fall asleep when on autopilot. And if you really are that tired, call an Uber

GUTFELD: Yes. Be alert. That's what I say, it's the robots.

PERINO: The world needs alerts.

GUTFELD: Yes, they do. Pete, what have you got for us?

HEGSETH: Well, you make me feel like a bad dad today, it was my first day of school also for my Gunner and Peter Boone (ph) got good photos on this one but forgot to remember them on the programs.

WILLIAMS: Well no, you know what we love.

HEGSETH: Instead we've got this story though. You guys know commuting into New York City can be soul crushing. Whether it's the trains or the traffic, it's horrific. So, this guy, his name is David Pike. He used to spend 90 minutes commuting from Jersey City to Brooklyn. Now he just takes a jet ski across the Hudson. And he said on GMA, it now only takes 15 minutes on his jet ski.

This video is not related to the jet ski. That's when I tried to swim across Hudson on Fox & Friends.

GUTFELD: Let me ask you.

HEGSETH: Yes, I was - well I did 95. I am right there on - live on TV.

PERINO: Wow.

HEGSETH: 30 Navy SEALs were swimming across the Hudson. I decided to try to do it and it was almost three miles of total swimming in an absolute--

GUTFELD: Is there anything non-manly that you do? Like something non-manly. That doesn't make me feel so marginal as a masculine specimen.

HEGSETH: Speaking of jet skis, I had to get towed a little bit on that swim. It's not very manly to get towed by a jet ski while Navy SEALs are--

GUTFELD: You were pulling the tugboat.

HEGSETH: Yes.

GUTFELD: That's what you were doing.

HEGSETH: So far behind.

WILLIAMS: With his teeth,

GUTFELD: With his teeth.

WILLIAMS: But let me ask you something. Aren't there riptides in there.

HEGSETH: Yes, it was horrific.

GUTFELD: All right. Well that was fun. "Special Report" is up next.

