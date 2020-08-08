Trump campaign accuses social media giants of 'flagrant bias'

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," August 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino, along with Juan Williams, Lawrence Jones, Pete Hegseth, and Emily Compagno. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. The Second Amendment is taking center stage in the battle for the White House, President Trump in the key swing state of Ohio today where he launched a scathing attack against Joe Biden.

It comes on the heels of New York's attorney general filing a lawsuit to dissolve The National Rifle Association for alleged financial impropriety, President Trump accusing the former vice president of embracing a radical left-wing agenda against gun ownership. Take a look.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He is following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns. Destroy your Second Amendment. No religion, no anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He is against God. He is against guns. He is against energy.

PERINO: Biden adding some fuel to the fire by supporting an assault weapons ban, and President Trump claiming on Twitter, quote, "If Biden becomes president, your great Second Amendment doesn't stand a chance." All right, the Second Amendment issues, Pete, when they start to take front and center, people -- their ears perk up.

And I heard from some Democrats in Pennsylvania today that think that the New York action was actually going to backfire or Democrats because it will make people remember that the Second Amendment is on the line. What do you think?

PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS HOST: It might. And it looks like a targeting of a very effective political advocacy group in the NRA. But here's the thing. I have got a guy who I buy guns from in New Jersey. And his common refrain is Barack Obama is the best gun salesman America ever had because of his threats to reduce the Second Amendment.

He said he has never seen people, first time gun owners, come out to buy personal protective firearms than he has in the last couple of months. You can't find a firearm. It's because when you have the COVID situation, when you have lawlessness in our streets, individual citizens, left, center, or right, realize ultimately if you want to protect your First Amendment, life and liberty.

You ultimately need the ability to defend yourself. And so President Trump, yes, we are in a COVID moment. Yes, the economy matters. But he understands cultural issues are king as well. God, guns, Texas gold, energy, you know, religious liberty, the ability to defend yourself, and whether or not we will allow industry to thrive is a front and center kitchen table issue for a lot of people.

And the Second Amendment, if you want to have a debate about it, Joe Biden wants to take it away. Donald Trump wants to preserve it. That's one that he believes and a lot of people believe is a winner for him.

PERINO: Emily, tell me a little bit about this lawsuit and what they are alleging in terms of financial improprieties at the NRA and suggesting that it should be dissolved?

EMILY COMPAGNO, FOX NEWS HOST: Right. And also, an answer to your question to Pete, Dana, a lot of it has to do with timing. Now, the New York attorney general is alleging financial impropriety, essentially that, for the last three years. The corporate leadership at the NRA has been diverting funds for personal use. She called it brazen illegality. So the question remains, why now?

Why this timing? And it seems pretty obvious that it's for strategy in an election year given their investigation has gone back years. But I do note in addition to what Pete said that it's sort of questionable strategy. Joe Biden was already leading in the polls without this being a front and center issue. And this just seeks to disturb the moderates and sort of more right Democrats comfort level with Joe Biden.

I have to point out to you. Recall on March 10th when Joe Biden was touring a Fiat-Chrysler plant, and a worker approached him and said on camera, you are actively trying to end our Second Amendment rights and take away our guns, to which Biden replied you are full of explicative. I did not, no, no, shush, shush. I'm not trying to take away your Second Amendment. I support it.

But his messaging now, where he calls to memory for American people how he, quote, "took on the NRA" and its policies about mandatory buybacks and registration and smart gun ownership, certainly beg to differ, and the NRA does not support those policies.

PERINO: Juan, I also noticed that the president today suggested that Joe Biden is not religious. That he wants -- he doesn't believe in the Bible. And the Biden's themselves -- you know them, I want to give you a chance to talk about this. But the Biden campaign putting out a statement today, we have shortened it a bit, but let me read most of that to you if they could put that on the screen for me I would appreciate it.

Because he basically said Joe -- this is Andrew Bates, he is the spokesperson. Joe Biden's faith is at the core of who he is. He's lived with it with dignity his entire life, and it's been a source of strength and comfort in times of extreme hardship. Donald Trump is the only president in our history to have teargassed peaceful Americans and thrown a priest out of his church just so he could profane it and a Bible for own cynical optics as he sought to tear our nation apart at a moment of crisis and pain. Let me get your reaction to that.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: You know, Dana, it's just so disappointing to me because Joe Biden really is a catholic. He is a regular worshiping catholic. And he has gone through some terrible times in his life. I think everybody knows about the loss of his son, but he lost his first wife. I mean -- and Joe Biden has regularly said that his faith in God sustained him through these very difficult, dark episodes in his life.

This is not, like, somebody who just recently said I have come to Jesus. And this is not someone who is using it as a political tool. This has been his consistent personality all the time that he has been in politics. So I just find it so harmful and disappointing. But I note to you, Dana that earlier today, Vice President Pence was out there.

He was going after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, saying that John Roberts, the conservative Chief Justice has been a disappointment to evangelicals. And here on Fox today, there was a Trump campaign spokesperson saying Michelle Obama is complaining that the Coronavirus and the difficult economic times have her down. Maybe she should go to church.

And I have got to think to myself, wait a second. So the Trump campaign now, they're not only saying let's talk about culture wars issues. Drag in guns. And Joe Biden is not for taking anybody's Second Amendment rights away. He is about assault weapons, and I think it's clear.

WILLIAMS: Seventy percent of Americans agree with him. I'm just saying, Pete, 70 percent of Americans agree. That's not a radical position. And it's the same thing if you stop and think about something like the border wall he wants to drag in. Most Americans don't support that, but they are dragging in everything so they don't have to talk about the president's failure to deal with Coronavirus.

PERINO: Lawrence, you have been out and about. You have a chance to go -- much more than I have. I haven't really even left my porch here. But I wonder what you think about these issues. You know, when you start to talk about the cultural issues, how do you think that those play into the 2020 election in the middle of Coronavirus, the pandemic, and racial strife?

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think it's a combination of culture and policy. And I think the difficult part that the Biden campaign is going to have is a lot of these attacks, for example, immigration. He wants to support some of these policy positions. For example, when you talk about the border wall or border fencing, he supported that.

He was also against employers hiring illegals. He was also against sanctuary cities. And so the Biden campaign is going to have to figure out how they are going to pivot against Donald Trump if they are on a debate stage and he tries to call him out. And Trump says, well, you supported that, too. Or if they decide to have an oppo research team run ads about that.

Now, to pivot to what's happening in New York, and why I think that's a bad strategy, is whenever there is a case that the state brings, there has to be a victim. And if the allegations were true about the NRA's leadership, then the victim would be the 5 million members of the NRA. And so they didn't come out and say, you know what?

Let's protect those members, because those funds that they were sending every month for them to fight for their Second Amendment rights. We want to fight for those people. They decided to not only to go after the leadership, which they say allegedly mismanaged funds. But they also said you know what, we want to disband the entire organization.

And so they overplayed their hand. They had a little bit of strategy. They would have just targeted the leadership.

PERINO: It's a very interesting point, no doubt. We're going to be talking a lot about it going forward. Meantime, the Trump campaign firing back at big tech after a video of the president is taken down, that and a lot more, next.

WILLIAMS: The Trump campaign accusing giant tech companies of, quote, "flagrant bias." This comes after Facebook and Twitter removed a video of the president discussing COVID-19 and schools. The company's pulling the video for being in violation of policies on sharing Coronavirus misinformation. The president had said that children were, quote, "almost immune from the virus," end quote, campaign advisor Lara Trump with more reaction.

LARA TRUMP, TRUMP CAMPAIGN ADVISER: I understand he used the word immune. But I think people understand that his whole point was that kids are highly unaffected by the Coronavirus. And anybody can see that. That is the whole point of what he was saying. And it's just a shame that we have people that are willing to leave up talking points from communist China and their misinformation on the Coronavirus. But they are going to take down this president's tweet and the tweet from our campaign.

WILLIAMS: Pete, I just thought I would ask you. You know, you have Facebook and Twitter, in this case, coming to the same conclusion, that this was misinformation. Does the fact that both companies reached the same conclusion persuade you that what they did was right?

HEGSETH: Of course not. No, although I am more disappointed in Facebook, because Twitter is a left-wing echo chamber. They know their audience overwhelming in left of center. So they are willing to do this willy-nilly. Mark Zuckerberg was on Capitol Hill very recently, saying I don't want to be the arbiter of truth. And if you are on Facebook and on Instagram owned by Facebook, you know there has been more wide latitude for this.

Juan, I will Venmo you any amount of Bitcoin you want if you can name me a left-winger who has been banned by Facebook or Twitter or suspended or suppressed. They don't exist. This is a one way street. And to suppress the speech of, you know, where he made those comments on Fox and Friends, our program on Wednesday, the president of the United States who is charged with setting some level of standards for when kids go back to school opined about his perspective.

Which is kids are less vulnerable, to shut that down is to shut down one side of the conversation, and you see it time and time again. So I'm tired of this kind of suppression. And you know precisely where it's coming from. And shame on Mark Zuckerberg.

WILLIAMS: But Pete, the president said that children were immune.

HEGSETH: I mean, it was explained just fine. Children are not affected the same way vulnerable adults are by this virus. Sending them to school does not make them susceptible. You want to talk about teachers. You want to talk about the elderly. You want to talk about pre-existing conditions, fine. That's the point the president is making.

As always, the left will take him literally when they should take him figuratively and vice versa. So I don't get caught up on that. It's not about the statement. It's about the suppression of speech of the president.

WILLIAMS: OK. So Dana, I know you've interviewed Mark Zuckerberg. And he has made the free speech argument to you in the past. I'm wondering now the policies seems to be that they allow politicians and even, you know, candidates running for political office to tell lies but not political action groups. And today, what we saw was a pro-Trump political action group having their video pulled.

Because they were -- it said that they used deceptive videos, in this case deceptive videos of President Obama, apparently, you know, saying critical things about Joe Biden. Where do you come out on this?

PERINO: Well, again, I'm not a spokesperson for Facebook. But I have interviewed the company. And I have tried to understand their positioning. And I think that, you know, they have tried to draw these bright lines. And I think they walk right up to the line. Sometimes, they walk on the line. Sometimes, things go over the line and they have to make decisions.

I think that when it comes to this thing with the pac being basically banned from doing ads on Facebook for the next ninety days, they use their third-party fact checkers who apparently said this is a repeat violator. And under their rules in their company, which is a private company, these are the rules. If you do this X amount of times, you are going to be kicked off for 90 days.

That's what happened to the super pac. They separate and do a distinction between a political action committee and a politician. Then, to Pete's point, they separate something that a politician has said that is political speech, versus something that is scientific and has to do with health information during a pandemic. So, they're drawing lots of lines.

They -- I think they try to make it neat, but it sure feels messy. And they're going to get a lot of heat for it.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Emily, going to Dana's point, these are private companies. So they can make the decisions. They make the rules for themselves. I mean, we don't have anything to say about it as Americans. So, I'm wondering if you think there should be some regulation, some law about allowing lies, just falsehoods onto social media.

COMPAGNO: Well, certainly there is a big push to increase regulations about their terms and conditions. Now, Dana's distinctions are absolutely correct. And what's interesting about it is the fact that, as she pointed out, Facebook and Twitter are sort of toeing the line of their own, again, terms and conditions. So what remedy would the super pac have? Well, they would challenge it in court.

And that takes up time. So, no matter what, Twitter and Facebook have the benefit of this. They have the greater hand right now, because their 90-day blackout is in effect until and unless a court over-changes it or overturns it, I mean. And so, I think it would behove the Trump campaign to have another super pac put up whatever they want and let's go through that same cycle.

I have to point out, you know, Pete mentioned he is tired. Absolutely, we're all exhausted by this cycle of hypocrisy. The Washington Post headline, not from Facebook or Twitter, said white children seem to be half as affected as adults from the Coronavirus, study says. And Time Magazine said white children are not as affected. I mean, they have all said essentially the same thing.

Now, yes, the terminology was, quote, "almost immune." But it's the same spirit. And my final point is that no matter what President Trump says or what platform he uses, he is the sun around which the media planets orbit. So, he can say whatever he wants, wherever he wants, and it will still make news.

WILLIAMS: Lawrence, earlier this week, Facebook refused, refused to remove a video. It was a manipulated video that made Nancy Pelosi look like she was drunk and slurring her speech, two million people saw this. Twitter and YouTube, they took it down. Facebook didn't. What do you say?

JONES: Yeah, I think it's a slippery slope. And I think my biggest issue when it comes to these companies. For example, Twitter, their mission statement is to allow people to be on a platform to share their ideas and information without barriers. Yet, they continue to put barriers for people to share their content. And so I think when it comes down to the demise of Twitter, what we are going to eventually see is that they put all these road blocks from people not to equally be able to share their ideas.

Now, it's true that it's a private company. And what we are starting to see is that there is more competition out there in the marketplace. A lot of conservatives are starting to leave. But again, I think they have got to go back to their mission statement. And right now, they are not doing that.

WILLIAMS: OK, Lawrence thanks. Coming up, two big cities taking major steps to crack down on COVID-19, but are they overreaching? We have got that story for you next for you on The Five.

JONES: COVID crackdowns in America's two biggest cities, New York City setting up checkpoints to monitor people coming from the state's quarantine list. Mayor Bill De Blasio defending the move, demanding travelers to quarantine for 14 days or face up to $10,000 in fines.

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D-NY), NEW YORK CITY: People have to start seeing that if they don't follow, there will be penalties. So we can stay in touch with people. And I think most people just if they're reminded and they stay in touch, they do follow the rules. Really, most people do. But for those who don't, we are going to have to start showing the consequences.

JONES: And Los Angeles is cracking down on big house parties by threatening to shut off water and power to the homes of the offenders. Pete, is this the government abusing their power?

HEGSETH: Yes. And, of course, it's completely arbitrary. You know, if you flew into LAX or LaGuardia, New York, went up to one of those checkpoints. They asked you where you are going, and you said I'm just here for a Black Lives Matter protest. I'm sure they would let you right through. The entire -- he hasn't controlled crime. He hasn't stopped riots.

He hasn't protected businesses and citizens. He runs a sanctuary city. The bail reform laws are insane. He has got taxpayers, the wealthy in New York leaving. He is trying to beg them back into the city because, you know, as much as he hates the ultra-wealthy, they are also his taxpayers. It's like a cartoon of a liberal mayor.

And now, he wants to stop people coming from out of state and text them and call them and find out where they are. Otherwise, you pay a fine. It would be the quickest fine I have ever paid with a creative note in the memo line to Mr. De Blasio. You aren't going to find out where I'm going, and what a misplace of priorities.

JONES: And Dana, in the same breath, you have the governor that is begging people, literally begging them to come back to the state. Meanwhile, it's reported that maybe a third of the businesses won't return to New York City. And the shootings are up 177 percent. And they haven't did anything to resolve that. So how can he beg people to come back, especially the rich?

PERINO: Well, look, I -- New York City is an amazing place. And we love that city. America loves that city. It's the best city in the world. And I would love to see it come back. But that means that the government is going to have to do its role, which is protecting the security of people, and also figuring out a way to help the restaurants, especially, and the other small businesses be able to stay.

They have wildly expensive leases that they have to pay that they are not able to pay right now because the government won't let them work. So they have to realize that there is a two-way street here. People do want to come back but it has to be safe and there has to be a good reason for them to come back. As to the checkpoints, it is pretty, pretty serious that New Yorkers were able to basically leave the state and the city and go anywhere they wanted in the beginning of the pandemic.

And you can actually trace to see that when New Yorkers left you can see where hotspots picked up all around the country. And so now, the governor who wanted to sue Rhode Island -- remember, he said he was going to take the governor of Rhode Island to court because she said New Yorkers couldn't be there. Now, he is saying other people can't come in. Now, I'm for keeping everybody safe.

I want caseloads to go down. It's just like there is -- you know, government comes with a healthy dose of hypocrisy, Lawrence.

JONES: Yeah. Juan, it seems like New York City and New York in general is beating their chest right now, saying that we got it all right when we have the most death in the country. But also, there was a recent development this week. The commissioner of health for New York City resigned. And one of the reasons why she said she's resigned is because the mayor -- the way he handled this pandemic. What do you think about that?

WILLIAMS: Well, again, I don't know the details of it. I saw that she had resigned. She sounds like she felt that she wasn't at the table. That he wasn't relying on her expertise. But I will say this in general --

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: She's the commissioner.

WILLIAMS: Right. It sounds to me like the shoe is on the other foot right now. I remember when the pandemic, the virus was raging in New York that you had a Trump ally in Florida. The governor there, Rick DeSantis, absolutely restrict New Yorkers from flying into Florida. He put up checkpoints, if you will recall. Can't come if you are a New Yorker or from any f those north-eastern states.

Well, he only rescinded that today, today. So all these months later, and now the virus is raging in the south, in the southwest. And guess what, the New York Governor says we don't want our people to go through holy hell again with the virus.

HEGSETH: But his state isn't burning, Juan. He doesn't have streets of reckless wanton violence where businesses are being smashed.

WILLIAMS: What? Nobody -- there's no -- there is no --

HEGSETH: Look at the misplaced priorities of De Blasio. He can control his own streets.

WILLIAMS: This is such -- oh, stop. Yes, and DeSantis can control beaches? Look, this is such a farce. There's nobody who says that New York streets are all filled with anarchy and chaos. This is specific about moments and, as Lawrence can tell you, of homicides, a climbing number of homicides in poor neighborhoods, but the Trump campaign wants to put this out as fearmongering.

JONES: Well, so to correct that Emily, it's not just crime that is up, also my reports have featured that people are actually shooting up drugs in the city now. You can go to Times Square and you can see cops everywhere in the city and many people are starting to, based on my reporting, they say it's starting to look like the 80s.

COMPAGNO: That's exactly right, Lawrence. And here in Seattle, I saw that well before the epidemic, which now just makes this city continued to serve as a magnet and pull factors for people who are abused drugs or homeless etcetera.

I have to point out that this checkpoint thing, it just calls to mind the beginning of the lockdown when there was a lot of checkpoints employed by certain states like North Carolina and Florida. And at those checkpoints, they would test for fevers and they would establish residency before letting people pass.

And the flurry of lawsuits that cropped up after that alleged both constitutional right infringement, which we know that test in this public health latitude that state and local leadership have is whether it's the least restrictive method of achieving that legitimate goal of public health safety, right.

But it also alleged discrimination, and many of those who are successful at the moment including the pragmatic arguments like, well, you are unduly exposing this law enforcement to the virus potentially, right. And even first nation in certain tribal lands that we're establishing checkpoints going through whether the burden essentially is outweighed by the benefits. So here, there's a lot to answer for, and I don't think it passes that legal muster.

JONES: Excellent analysis, Emily. Coming up, Portland's police chief calling out rioters after even more anarchy. We'll show you next on THE FIVE.

HEGSETH: Thunderstruck, well played. After almost 70 days of unrest in Portland, the city's top cop is finally fed up. The chief of police calling out left-wing agitators after they tried to break into a police precinct and set fire outside the building. He says the message for racial justice is being hijacked.

CHUCK LOVELL, POLICE CHIEF, PORTLAND, OREGON: Everyone from you know the person who owns a mom and pop store, to the big business owners, to faith leaders all the way up to elected officials, to really send a strong message that Enough is enough. This is not forwarding the goals of things that are going to lead to better outcomes for people of color. This movement is very powerful, and I feel like the violence has taken away from it. This is not what Portland is about and this is not what we need right now in our city.

HEGSETH: And here's a stat that supports his claim. A new poll, Gallup poll, shows 81 percent of black Americans want police to maintain or increase a presence in their communities. Juan, I'll go to you. Has this movement on police reform been hijacked? We've heard a lot of Democrats deny either that Antifa is real or that there's a difference between the slogan a Black Lives Matter and the Marxist of leadership of Black Lives Matter. Has the moment been hijacked as the police chief says?

WILLIAMS: No, gosh, I think it's still like 60-plus percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter Movement. But Pete, they do not support, and I couldn't agree -- I couldn't agree more with the police chief, they don't support defund the police. That's Republican, Democrat, black, white, Asian, Latino, that's not something that people support.

What they really are focused on is police reform, so that you don't have police using brutal tactics, you know, abusing their powers, treating black people like their lesser citizens with no rights. That's what people are concerned about. In terms of, you know, the violence that you see in these pictures that keeps being repeated from the first night way back, I think people are able to separate it out and say, that's not -- that's not in keeping with the idea of people who march peacefully to say, the police behavior needs to be reined in.

JONES: But what's happening right now.

HEGSETH: Juan, that videos not from the first day. That video we're showing is from last night. It's ongoing day after day.

WILLIAMS: Oh, please.

HEGSETH: Oh, please? That's -- this is our own video from our own show out of Portland on this program, lighting fires and assaulting police. We got to move on, Juan, but --

WILLIAMS: Pete, that is not --

HEGSETH: That's not what?

WILLIAMS: Pete, my point to you is this is not typical of the protests which had been largely peaceful protest.

HEGSETH: It doesn't matter. It's still a distraction. Lawrence, it's still a distraction. And when you look at that number, 81 percent of black Americans say they want to maintain or increase, yet police reform comes down to mean minimizing the amount of police. Your reaction.

JONES: Here's the bottom line. They are using those of us that want actual reforms in policing in the community as a shield right now. In Portland, I have sources on the ground. They're telling me this is happening right now. They're sending me clips and videos of this taking place. And the biggest dead giveaway was when I saw the other night Bibles being burned in the middle of the street.

Now, do you think any black mother, Juan, seriously, any black mother is there to support their kids being in the street with the Bible's burning? That is literally the foundation of our culture. And to say that this is just, you know, the other night? No, they're hijacking what most of us want, which is a conversation on race in America and how we can move forward one country equal justice under the law. That's not what they stand for. They're using us as a shield. Those are white anarchists in the middle of their street.

HEGSETH: Dana, is this becoming counterproductive for people who have a substantive message?

PERINO: I think so. But, you know, take it from the police chief. He himself is saying so. Like, he's closest to it. And you have Chief Best in Seattle, she's had similar reactions. And I hope that that the elected leadership, the mayors and governors will support those police chiefs. But we all as voters, we should also support the election of people who are going -- that are determined to support the police chiefs.

HEGSETH: Emily, good luck. Put a bow on this one for us. What does it all mean?

COMPAGNO: Of course, this is not helping black people. This is disproportionately negatively affecting black people and people of color and minority small business owners. And this underscores the fact that these violent, agitating, riotous destructors are not there to amplify black voices or to ally for positive change, as Juan pointed out, this is totally separate.

I only take issue with one thing the chief of police in Portland said. He said it's up to Portlanders to message enough is enough. I say it's up to the local and state leadership and the elected officials to say enough is enough.

HEGSETH: Amen to that. I also say it's up to national leadership, like a presidential candidate in Joe Biden who has yet to condemn Antifa and a lot -- a lot of this violence manifests from. Well, we stuck to our time cues, so stick around, the "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next. I think we have all seven.

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. It's time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, everything must go. A 14-year-old Arizona boy forced to give away all his possessions including his bed after he took the family car for a joyride. The kid claims he was just trying to air dry the car after washing it.

You guys, I love this so much. I love this for the disciplining parents and I love this for his awesome creative defense. Pete Hegseth, what say you?

HEGSETH: Well as a father of seven or the fastest seven, I consider myself a connoisseur of punishment. And I salute this creativity. It is beautiful. Ramon Martinez, you are my hero. I love it.

COMPAGNO: Lawrence, what are your thoughts?

JONES: It's something that my parents would do. I mean, things like this is going to save the country. Maybe we won't -- we won't have kids on the street burning stuff if more parents would do this.

COMPAGNO: Dana, I always had creative punishments levied my way and I think you did too, by your parents. What do you think about this?

PERINO: I never got in trouble, Emily.

HEGSETH: I actually believe that.

PERINO: I mean, come on. But I do think that these parents should run for mayor of Portland.

JONES: Right.

COMPAGNO: Exactly. Juan, you are a loving father and grandfather. What do you say about this?

WILLIAMS: That was an expensive car. You didn't mention Emily, but that was a Range Rover that the kid took off in. So, you know, this reminded me -- I think it was a 2013 case in Texas where the kid took off and he had an accident, some people died. But his parents and the lawyer said, it was affluenza, that he was so rich, he didn't know the difference between right and wrong.

HEGSETH: We've seen that defense before.

WILLIAMS: Yes, so I'm glad that these parents took a stand.

COMPAGNO: Exactly. Up next, mac and cheese in the morning. Kraft is trying to rebrand the classic dinner item as a breakfast food. It may be for good reason. The company says 56 percent of families have served their picky kids macaroni and cheese for breakfast during the pandemic. Pete, I'll start with you again. Have you guys had some creative meals going on with your kids for breakfast and do you like this rebranding?

HEGSETH: Listen, all of our standards have lowered at this moment, but this is called giving up. The minute you've given mac and cheese for breakfast, you've given up. You've declared defeat. Now, I will say I'd like to try bacon or sausage than mac and cheese.

JONES: Right. Right.

HEGSETH: But it's pretty much parenting surrender.

COMPAGNO: Totally. Juan, we often have breakfast for dinner though, so what's wrong with dinner for breakfast?

WILLIAMS: Wow, you know, I mean, you can change the advertising and try to get into a new category, but it doesn't change as the nutritional value. It doesn't change how many calories are involved and it doesn't change how you feel in the morning. I'm not sure that you know mac and cheese is exactly get up and go food.

COMPAGNO: This is true. Dana, what do you think?

PERINO: Well, I have to say that I think mac and cheese is probably going to help you get going and learn more at school than a bowl of fruity pebbles, which was one of my favorites back in the day.

HEGSETH: How dare you?

COMPAGNO: Lawrence, what do you think?

JONES: I'm with Pete. Let's put some bacon or sausages in it. Like, I think that would be a good little breakfast.

HEGSETH: A little egg, yes.

COMPAGNO: OK. And finally, here's the latest awful trend on dating app's Worefishing. It's when people pretend to be super liberal to match with a progressive partner. I'm not sure why you would want to do that. Dana, what are your thoughts?

PERINO: I think that the easiest way to meet somebody that you want to spend the rest of your life with is to get on an airplane and sit next to them for 2-1/2 hour flight, and then you'll be married for 22 years.

COMPAGNO: Nice. Lawrence, what do you think about this new trend?

JONES: I think this is miserable people. I mean, who wants to talk about politics or anything when it comes to dating? I mean, that's the last thing I want to discuss.

COMPAGNO: Juan, what would you do if you found out that someone you were dating actually wasn't a progressive liberal? How would you react?

WILLIAMS: It's fine with me. I mean, you know, I think it's good hearts, you know, smart people, people who have a sense of what's important in life, priorities and values, that's very attractive to me, so politics is down the way. But I must say, this is another sign of how polarized and crazy things are these days.

COMPAGNO: That's true. And the opposite, Pete, is true as well. That there are certain apps that enable you to ascertain from the get-go if the other person is a Trump supporter, and if so, we'll remove any of them from your buffet or whatever it's called on those apps.

HEGSETH: Yes. So, I mean, you can -- you can go where you need to go. This is pretty standard, though. I mean, can you name me one person that's been fully honest in their dating profile? I'm just saying. So, in this case, they went into politics, otherwise they're going into looks or I have two cats or dogs. You know, it's all just making yourself look better to attract a mate. So, can you blame them? Come on?

COMPAGNO: I guess that's a really great point and creative, Pete. Like, what's the difference between this and your photoshopped 20 pounds thinner photo?

HEGSETH: Exactly.

COMPAGNO: But what I don't understand is why you would want to be matched up with someone who was so ideologically different, and why you would want that to be on the progressive side. It's sort of interesting. That was a great conversation. We made it to all topics. OK guys, "ONE MORE THING" is up next. Stay with us.

PERINO: All right, it's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I want to give a shout out -- a big shout out to a little girl, Caroline Fritz. She made me this bracelet. It says Jasper on it. Oh, now you can't see it. But there she is. She's making the bracelet and she's a big fan of THE FIVE. She turns four. Here's the -- here's the bracelet. She turns four on Saturday and she has a little message for THE FIVE. Watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hi, Dana. I hope you liked the bracelet. Good luck on THE FIVE.

PERINO: Thank you, Caroline. And that's her little brother Rye-Rye. Also, tonight, if you want to check out this great thing. I did an interview with Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State, of course. From seven to 9:00 p.m., there's this virtual celebration of the 19th amendment which, of course, ratified the amendment that allowed women the right to vote.

So that is going to be there. If you go to my Instagram or head my Facebook page, you can check it out there. It's on tonight. All right, Juan, your next.

WILLIAMS: All right, Dana, thanks. A quick quiz. What are these three songs have in common? Light My Fire, Fire and Rain, and Ring of Fire? Well, the answer, of course, is fiery love. That's literally what happened in England. Take a look.

A man filled his living room with burning candles that spelled out a question, marry me. Then he left the room to pick up the young lady he wanted to wed. Well, when they got back, the candles had completely burned down the apartment. Yes, it burned down the apartment but he still got down on his knees and he popped the question and she said yes. Now, that's the lady who appreciates a fiery love.

PERINO: She said yes?

WILLIAMS: Yes, she likes fiery love, Dana, fiery love.

COMPAGNO: Oh, my God.

PERINO: All right. I'm not -- I'm not sure. All right --

WILLIAMS: No one was hurt. No one was hurt.

PERINO: Thank goodness. I'm glad nobody was hurt, indeed. All right, Pete.

HEGSETH: And she said yes which means there truly is a lid for every pot. You reminded me, Dana, to say a huge congrats or Happy Birthday to my middle son, Peter Boone. He's eight today. So, I love you, buddy.

And second of all, there's a great -- there's a great charity called the GI Go Fund. They help with employment and homelessness and housing for veterans. I swam across the Hudson River last year with "FOX & FRIENDS." There I am jumping in the nasty Hudson River with a bunch of Navy SEALs who are way better swimmers than I was. I did it live on a Saturday edition of "FOX & FRIENDS," barely made it, needed a little help, because I had three days' notice and didn't train.

Well, this Saturday, I'm trying it again with a larger group of Navy SEALs across the Hudson River. I've actually prepared a little bit this time. We're going to do it live on the Saturday edition. I'll be in the little box with the spotlight. I'm hoping to make it on my own like a big boy, like an Army guy, with the Navy SEALs. So check it out on "FOX & FRIENDS" this Saturday, for a great charity GI Go Fund.

COMPAGNO: That's awesome.

JONES: Wow.

COMPAGNO: Awesome, Pete.

PERINO: That's incredible, Pete. I admire you very much. It's a great organization. It's great that you're doing that. All right, Lawrence.

JONES: All right from Texas, father and daughter duo Roland and four-year- old Jaden Pollard are known for their viral cheer stunts. But however, some don't go as planned. Take a look at this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That was kind of dangerous, so make sure you go for the right skill, OK. But daddy will always save you. I won't let you hit the ground like that, OK. Put those tears off. I got you.

JONES: Jaden, of course, got right back up and completed her amazing stunt. The two soared into social media stardom, gaining views, well over a million views with their impressive stunts. I'm so happy for them. We need our dads, especially girls and guys, we need our dads. And they're from Texas. I'm so proud of them.

HEGSETH: That's cool.

PERINO: And Emily, what do you think of that? She's got some skills.

COMPAGNO: I absolutely love it. Yes, they're an amazing duo. I just love watching cheerleaders at work. It's amazing. I wanted to draw your attention to a nonprofit that has just launched. You likely remember in 2014, when an intruder jumped the White House fence while then President Obama was home. And we all watched in horror, as the intruder punched and kicked the Secret Service K9 who ultimately took him down because K9s never fail.

Now, that canine named Hurricane was credited with saving the President's life and rightly received a ton of medals, including a Medal of Valor here and a knighthood equivalent in England. Now, his handler, former U.S. Secret Service agent Marshall Mirarchi has just launched Hurricanes Heroes, a federally recognized nonprofit dedicated to providing retired law enforcement and military dogs with subsidized veterinary care. Please visit K-9 Hurricane on Instagram to learn more and support this wonderful nonprofit.

JONES: It's amazing.

PERINO: Cheers all around. Great show, everybody.

