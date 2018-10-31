President Trump pays respects to victims of synagogue attack

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 30, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Lisa Boothe, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

Fox News alert, President Trump and the First Lady are at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh to pay their respects to the victims and families of Saturday's attack. We're following the president's visit to Pittsburgh and we'll have updates. In the meantime, we are just one week away from the high stakes midterm elections as President Trump is pulling out all the stops -- blitz of campaign rallies in the final stretch. This as Politico highlights how fierce the battle for control of congress has become, quote, some Republicans deep in Trump country have regained ground, but the handful of bright spots have been outweighed by a tidal wave of Democratic spending and voter support in the closing week of the midterm elections. In recent days, house Republicans have rushed to fortify a surprise collection of GOP held districts in a half-dozen states that were never expected to be competitive. So, where do we stand? Let's go to our very favorite, Bill Hemmer, who's at the billboard with the latest of all the key races. How are doing up there, Bill?

BILL HEMMER, FOX NEWS: Hi, Dana. Good afternoon to you. Where do we stand, right? I'll show our viewers. By the way, this thing is super charged this year. And you're going to see for good reason based on all the information we're trying to gather and tell the stories of television for our viewers all across the country next Tuesday night. Where do we stand on the senate side? We've crunched the numbers. This is where we believe we have lean in likely Republicans at 50 senate seats, leaning likely Democrats at 45. Five real toss-ups according to our data right here in the middle, that's Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Nevada, and Arizona on the senate side. On the house side now, as we go further in the map here, we believe these are the 27 true toss-up house races. Might be a few more, might be a few less, but a 240 to 195 in the current house. This is where we believe the battle will be played out to figure out who takes control of the house after Tuesday night.

Now, closing times, right? What? We're seven days and two hours away from the polls closing. At 7 o'clock east coast time, what do you look for that night? What do you key on? I think at 7 o'clock, Dana, you think about the senate race in Indiana. Good couple of house races in Virginia. I think you think about the governor's race down there in Georgia. At 7:30 as we move into North Carolina, also Ohio, couple of good house races there, and a governor's race as well in the buckeye state. We'll see whether or not Joe Manchin hangs on in West Virginia. Now we're deep into the 8 o'clock hour and you see how much data is now coming into us here in New York. Florida, Missouri, a senate race there. A lot of questions about how Pennsylvania plays out with the redistricting in the house. We'll move further west throughout the night, 9 o'clock, 10 o'clock, 11 o'clock, California, if it's real close in the house, you have five to eight toss-up seats in the house in California. I know you've got breaking news, Dana. So I'll kick it back to you.

PERINO: We're excited to have you on election night. Thank you, Bill. We do have, I think, some video of President Trump. He's in Pittsburgh with the first lady and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. They're there to pay their respects to the victims of the synagogue massacre that occurred on Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There you see the first lady paying her respects there. There's -- there were many people there that said, in fact, including that rabbi right there, Rabbi Myers, who said that the president was definitely welcome to come to the synagogue. And the president has said that he had wanted to go from the moment he heard about it and he wanted to make sure he wasn't going to cause any trouble because the president -- is large when he travel anywhere, so they decided to go today. There were five funerals today that were taking place. And there will be, of course, six more, unfortunately. We'll take it around the table here for thoughts about the images that we're seeing here. Jesse, I'll go to you first.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yeah, just very sad and depressing images right now watching this play out. Unfortunately, presidents of both parties have had to do this too many times over the last few years with regards to mass shootings. President's always been a close friend of Israel, the Israeli people. And the president have a very strong bond, his son, Jared Kushner is Jewish. And, as you know, the president being from New York City has long been a friend of the Jewish people and visa-versa for many, many years.

Sadly, this has been politicized by many people, and are linking the president to the shooting. I don't see any linkage there. And he's had to punch back from that. Hopefully, you know, after this we can all lay down our arms and stop attacking each other over senseless killings and pointing fingers and playing the blame game. But, you know, I don't have a lot of hope for that right now. The media is obsessed with blaming the president for all acts of violence in this country regardless of political party and motivation. So, you know, this is something the president is going to have to deal with moving forward. But I just think today is a day where we should all just step back and let him pay respects and let this community heal.

PERINO: Greg, it was the worst attack in American history on a Jewish community, and the president and the first lady there with Rabbi Myers at the Tree of Life synagogue.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yeah, I think -- it's important to remember the victims but also to forget the killer. So, you know, it's good that we don't mention the person's name. It's good that we don't show the face of this guy. And there has to be a way to even -- I mean, he should be killed, but, to erase him from the world completely because so many times killers like these do such things for notoriety, and so what we should give them is the complete opposite, total, 100 percent obscurity. It's like he didn't exist.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: Make him so he never existed.

PERINO: One thing that was really touching, Lisa, was the fact that the doctors there that took -- doctors and nurses that took care of the shooter, that we won't name as Greg rightly points out, they were Jewish and they took as best care as they could of him. And one of the doctors from the Allegheny Hospital was talking about just how remarkable the Jewish community has been in Squirrel Hill.

LISA BOOTHE, GUEST CO-HOST: Well, I think that's a remarkable statement of the doctor and the nurse. And I pray for the families who are laying to rest today their loved ones. And I think that is important for President Trump to be there and say that there is absolutely no place in our society for anti-Semitism and to denounce people like David Duke and the Louis Farrakhan's of the world. I know President Trump, as Jesse pointed out, his daughter is Jewish, his son-in-law is Jewish. His grandchildren are Jewish. I think he has a special place in his heart for the Jewish community. So our thoughts and prayers are with them today as we honor them and as they're lay to rest.

PERINO: As we see in these videos, the first lady is placing, you might not be able to see, it's white roses that she's placing on each of those memorials there that are there for the 11 that were murdered. Juan, your thoughts?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, it's a sacred moment as, you know, people being buried. So I think that -- probably best for us to try to keep the families and, obviously, that community in our hearts. It's difficult time and it's complicated, obviously, by the politics. The question of whether or not the president should have gone there today. The fact that there are protests. The fact that some people had expressed concern, including, as has been widely circulated, the former rabbi of that synagogue is saying that he is a purveyor of hate speech. So, the question is, you know, responsibility and the like, I mean, let it all go for now. I mean, right now, it's just about, I think, a sense of common humanity with people who were slaughtered in their place of worship. And it's just -- it's just horrible. You know, it makes you wonder where we are as an American people over the last week, bombs, gunfire of this kind, also gunfire in Kentucky where two black people were killed by a white supremacist. It's just very upsetting time to be an American.

BOOTHE: And this was at a baby naming ceremony, no less. How evil does someone have to be -- to carry out an attack like this in a house of worship at a baby naming ceremony?

PERINO: The other thing is that -- well, I'm sorry, the other people that you saw in that clip were Steve Mnuchin, he's the treasury secretary, and then Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner who are spending their -- these years with the president at the White House volunteering their time and working on these issues. They traveled with the president and the first lady today. As I mentioned, the first lady placing white roses and the president placing stones. Jesse, I did want to ask you about something that I think has been pretty remarkable about this story as you learn more about the neighborhood of Squirrel Hill and just how close knit this community has been over the years of people that we know that grew up there, that they've written about, what a beautiful community it is and how they've come together. A rabbi I interviewed today that -- he leads a congregation about 15 minutes away. He said he doesn't know anyone in his congregation that wasn't affected by this massacre because they are so close.

WATTERS: Right. When you go out beyond your workplace in the cities in Washington and New York, you see a country that's a lot different than what you see in the media. You see a country that loves its neighbors, that loves its family members and its friends and its community, and they go to church and they go to synagogue and they go to baseball games and they feel a sense of one. But when you watch the television every night, all you see is division and hatred and finger pointing. And, unfortunately, politicians watch television and they take their cues. For instance, the mayor of Pittsburgh, and the governor, Democrats, refuse to join the president today at this ceremony because, I guess, they felt pressured or they didn't want to align themselves with him. We saw this happen, you know, the Philadelphia Eagles, my favorite football team, unfortunately, refused to go, many of them, almost all of them to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory because of the kneeling controversy. I just wish everybody could stop for a second in moments like this and say let's just be one country together, one America, and maybe the next day we can start going back to politics. But these are the days where leaders need to all come together and be united.

PERINO: Any further thoughts, Greg?

GUTFELD: No, I agree. I do think that, you know, the never let a crisis go to waste people are definitely using this, you know. If you watch other networks like CNN and Don Lemon saying disturbing things about how we have to stop with this divisiveness except that white men cause every problem in the world. You know, it's disturbing to see that sort of thing.

WILLIAMS: I don't think that's the issue at all. I mean, I think the reason.

GUTFELD: That's what he said though.

WILLIAMS: The reason that you get a white male mayor of Pittsburgh refusing to join in or you get people in the congressional delegates refusing to join has nothing to do with white men. I think it has to do.

GUTFELD: I agree.

WILLIAMS: . and this is speaking to you, Jesse, directly, I just think that you have to say, you know, there's concern that President Trump's rhetoric creates this environment. And so people are then get into a political game of saying who is responsible? He's not responsible, but his rhetoric definitely is an issue in America at this time.

WATTERS: It's funny that you can conflate that. You can say the president isn't responsible for shootings but his rhetoric contributes to an atmosphere where shootings take place. I think that's kind of a cheap way of indirectly blaming the president. And I don't think -- I wouldn't stand for it if I was the president.

WILLIAMS: I don't think it's cheap at all especially when you hear the perpetrator of this horror talk about immigrants and the caravan.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I just want to say one thing to Juan. You know when there was shootings of police officers and officers in this country were executed in New York City and in Texas during the Obama administration, no one blamed Barack Obama for his anti-police rhetoric or supporting black lives matter. No one linked him to that. No one said his rhetoric contributed to an atmosphere where cops were killed. We were all very prudent and responsible. Yet, any time there's any act of violence in this country, Donald Trump's name is inserted by his political opponents and it's wrong.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, you're a good guy. That's not analogous. That's not right.

WATTERS: I respectfully disagree.

WILLIAMS: Is not someone saying, hey, there's a problem with police abuse.

GUTFELD: I love the fact that we began this we don't want politics to interrupt this somber moment and then politics.

PERINO: I'm going to end it. We're going to focus on the families and all of their grief, and our thoughts and prayers should be with them. More of The Five coming up.

GUTFELD: As Halloween approaches, media clowns are out in full costume of hypocritical outrage accusing everyone else of ginning up anger. How dare you be so coarse, they cry. My response, cram it you jerks. Let's rewind two months, the Kavanaugh hearings our modern witch trial where we watched the man get destroyed before his family enabled by a salivating hateful media blindly embracing unverified slime packaged by a well-oiled machine. The accusations were gross. Nothing close as ever come from the other side. As women in costume suggested a future where Kavanaugh would enslave and brutalize women. Left wing nuts crashed the hearing. Outside they hounded Republicans and don by Democrats. And those defending due process were branded abuse enablers. An entire party tried to pit gender against gender, remember?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO, D-HAWAII: It's the men in this country. And I just want to say to the men of this country just shut up and step up.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What would you call that rhetoric, divisive, heated? So now, months later, we find that NBC might have sat on the info that would have discredited claims of the litigating loon, Michael Avenatti. Apparently, NBC had the info for weeks about a witness Avenatti gave to them who instead of backing Julie Swetnick's allegations actually denied them. She also accused of Avenatti of twisting her words, surprise? Yet, this news went nowhere allowing the attacks on the Kavanaugh's to flourish, or what Pelosi like to call collateral damage.

And now a day before Halloween, the same blind self-obsessed media who aided one of the ugliest spectacles in recent history are knocking at your door demanding soul searching from you and me. They pray you don't remember, but we do. Sorry, no candy for you kids. Get off our porch.

Jesse, this story is interesting and it's not getting a lot of play that NBC withheld evidence that would have debunked this mysterious witness. Just kind of went away.

WATTERS: Yeah. And they don't want to talk about it because they're guilty of collusion with the Democratic Party. Remember what happened with the access Hollywood tape. They had Trump on camera for 10 years saying what he said and dropped it three weeks before the general election, very suspicious timing. They also spiked the Ronan Farrow expose on Harvey Weinstein because the parent company had a business relationship with Weinstein Studio. And also, how about the Cory Booker story? You know, Cory Booker was credibly accused of forcing, allegedly, someone to perform oral sex on him in a bathroom just recently. And the alleged victim went to Ronan Farrow, and Ronan Farrow didn't touch the story. So I'm wondering why not? Did it have anything to do with Cory Booker being a Democrat? And two, maybe we should use the Kavanaugh standard for Booker. I mean, guilty until proven innocent.

And the media telling you to tone down the rhetoric? I mean, that's like an alcoholic telling to you stop drinking. It's like, no, you're the drunk. You're the drunk. You guys have been saying the president is mentally-ill, racist, Nazi, Russian traitor who needs to be frog marched out of the White House. Calling his daughter the C-word and hoping his son gets raped. And now you're mad because he calls you fake news is the enemy of the American people? You guys can dish it out but you can't take it.

GUTFELD: I think we got some new video of President Trump just arriving at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center right here. I don't see him but.

PERINO: There are four police officers that are injured and being treated at the hospital, and then some additional people who are there.

GUTFELD: All right. So let's go to this, Dana. I want to go back to this. NBC claimed that this was no longer a story because by the time this information had come out, he was already -- the confirmation hearing was over so forget about it.

PERINO: So I've read the explanation, Kate Snow was the anchor and reporter that did the interview. And so, you have to read the explanation like three or four times and it still doesn't quite make sense why they wouldn't want to just, kind of, own up to it right away and say we had this. We didn't know. They did certainly jump on it. What's interesting is that how much of this back fired?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Not just NBC, but Bill Hemmer was talking about there's five key senate races that we're going to watch, one of them is Indiana. I will actually be there tomorrow. They say that the actual momentum for the Republican -- only time he pulled ahead in the election was after Kavanaugh.

GUTFELD: Juan, do you think the Kavanaugh story had an effect because they saw the overreach of the Democrats on this?

WILLIAMS: The story had a definite effect in terms of energizing Republican voters, the core -- the base of the voters. You saw the spike in terms of their enthusiasm post-Kavanaugh, no question about it. The question is whether or not that enthusiasm has dissipated whether people are still reacting. What we've seen, I think, just in the last week is a drop in the president's approval ratings, even before the shooting took place. So, I think, in sense, a question is how much do Republicans still lock in to that moment as a driving force, a sense of grievance that we're leaving. Let me just add in terms of the NBC story that Kate Snow, the reporter stands by her reporting. And I must say, I thought when she interviewed Swetnick, it damaged -- it damaged Swetnick and it damaged Avenatti. So, I know your perspective, Greg. But I'm just saying, hey, wait a second, if you were on the side of saying, hey, there's something new here, something that could be damaging to Kavanaugh, actually, it wasn't.

BOOTHE: But the problem is she's not being honest.

WILLIAMS: Let me just finish. She said he didn't spike the punch. She never saw anybody lining outside the door to assault women. I thought it was helpful to Kavanaugh.

BOOTHE: The problem is Kate Snow is not being honest either is NBC. They spoke to the second woman at the end of September. The last text message exchanged was October 5th when this woman said -- accused Avenatti of twisting her words. And still to this day we have no corroborating witnesses or evidence supporting any of the claims from Christine Ford, Debra Ramirez, or Julie Swetnick. And it's even more nefarious than that because you look at the Washington Post, we don't even know if Emma Brown, the reporter there, ever had Ford's notes. She wrote in her column or her story, rather, that she received portions of them that Christine Ford testified under oath that she wasn't sure she gave them the notes or just the summary of it.

And then you go to the New Yorker story, Debra Ramirez, herself, said that she was very drunk that night. She was on the floor. She doesn't remember. Ronan Farrow who is one of the authors said that Democrats went out seeking Debra Ramirez's story. Jane Meyer later would tell Elle that she -- in the Me Too era, it is important to establish a pattern of behavior. That is why they aggressively pursued this story from Debra Ramirez. The New York Times said that they interviewed several dozen people and couldn't find a single eyewitness to corroborate the story of Debra Ramirez. So you have three stories without any evidence, no corroborating witnesses, and yet, the media was happy to run these stories to damage Brett Kavanaugh, and it is wrong.

WILLIAMS: Is that fake news that they didn't find anything.

GUTFELD: All right, we've to move on, you guys. Senator Claire McCaskill distancing herself from who she calls crazy Democrats in her own party. That's next.

WILLIAMS: We're just seven days away from the midterms and ahead of a very tough re-election battle in Missouri. There, Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill now separating herself from some in her very own Democratic Party. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CLAIRE MCCASKILL, D-MO.: The crazy Democrats are people who walk in restaurants and scream at elected official's faces. The crazy Democrats are -- we have a state senator here in Missouri that actually advocated for the assassination of President Trump. That's a crazy Democrat. I don't do those things. I am not somebody who thinks that we should ever be uncivil.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, Lisa, Senator McCaskill was talking to our Bret Baier last night and said this. And when he asked specifically who she was referring to in terms of her colleagues in the senate pointed to Elizabeth Warren, what do you think?

BOOTHE: Well, she's also voted with Elizabeth Warren 60 percent of the time, and she's only voted with the president 45 percent of the time. And what you just saw there is political posturing from Claire McCaskill because she's running in the state of Missouri, which is a state that President Trump won by 19 points. She's in a very tough re-election against Josh Hawley. And what is damaging for her is that President Trump is about to start this 11-rally tour for the next six days including her state. And what he's going to do is stand on stage and say Claire McCaskill is not with me, even though she's trying to posture and pretend like she is. And the same problem is going to be people for like Jon Tester in Montana, who is first out of the election cycle was touting as working with President Trump. He ran full page ads in newspapers in Montana to welcome President Trump to the state. So, they're all going to be in big trouble when President Trump comes to their states in the coming days.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, what do you make of this because picking up on what Lisa is talking about, Claire McCaskill said, hey, I voted for 70 percent of Trump's judicial nominees.

WATTERS: Yeah, it must be Halloween because Claire is putting the Trump mask on. You know she's going to lose when she starts moving hard to the right. She's going on FOX News and going after Elizabeth Warren, attacking the caravan and attacking mobs.

WILLIAMS: You mean she's Jesse Watters?

WATTERS: I mean, even if you pretend you're Jesse, you're still not going to get elected. Only a real Watters could get elected. Only in Missouri, though. Because Trump --

BOOTHE: You still would be under water in polling.

WILLIAMS: Oh!

WATTERS: Trump did win Missouri by 20 points. He doubled out margin that Romney picked up there. And they love Donald Trump there.

She voted against Kavanaugh. That really hurt her. And Hawley has been up about 4 points in the latest poll. He was up 8 in the last poll. She hasn't been ahead since December. I think she's going down, and this is a desperate attempt to cling to victory.

PERINO: I'm going to look at it slightly differently. I think that she might have realized that she's already locked in her Democratic base. So now she's trying to make a play for what remaining independent voters there might be who are undecided voters.

And so she would go on FOX News or she's trying to say, "Hey, look, I'm actually more moderate than my voting record would suggest. "

But, talking about a moderate, how moderate you are doesn't paper over how Josh Hawley has been able to say, "Look at her voting record. Twelve years of being very liberal. She's to the left of where Missouri is. You should vote for me instead.

And I also think that a little bit of this is chickens coming home to roost. But Elizabeth Warren also cut her a check, right? So Elizabeth Warren is willing to take some blows from friendly Democrats, or people who are friendly to her, because she knows that they've got to figure out a way to win. That's good leadership, actually.

WILLIAMS: Good leadership.

PERINO: Yes, allow your people to do what they need to do.

WILLIAMS: I see your point.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Greg.

GUTFELD: I don't know. I'm indifferent, because I kind of wish we had more Democrats like that, you know? Like the Joe Liebermans of the world. So I don't want to -- I don't want to be too angry about her for trying to save her hide.

But she is right about what she's talking about. She does have crazy people in her party. And they're not the bug in the system. The system is filled with bugs. It's infested. This is a party that's urging face-to- face confrontation, and that's more common on the left than the right, because the left believes you are evil. They believe that they can confront you, because you are obviously a moral beast.

So I think that -- I think it's always good to hear that from somebody, even if she's trying to save her hide. But that's all I've got to say on that.

WILLIAMS: Really? A moral beast? You know, I was -- I'm thinking Halloween. I just want Frankenstein or somebody.

President Trump sparking a fierce debate after saying he's going to end birthright citizenship. Wow, that's next right here on "The Five."

BOOTHE: Welcome back. Well, President Trump is firing a major new shot in the heated battle over illegal immigration. The president says he is planning to sign an executive order to end birthright citizenship for children of non-citizens and undocumented immigrants born in the United States. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment.

JONATHAN SWAN, AXIOS: Right. Constitutional amendment. You don't need that.

TRUMP: You can definitely do it with an act of Congress. But now they're saying I can do it just with an executive order.

We're the only country in the world where a person comes in, has a baby; and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States for 85 years with all of those benefits. It's ridiculous.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: But opponents say such an order would trigger a major legal showdown.

So Dana, I'm going to start with you.

PERINO: OK.

BOOTHE: President Trump -- because I want you to kind of break this down for everyone.

So President Trump says that he can do this via executive order. Chairman of the Judiciary Committee Chuck Grassley and Paul Ryan says that he cannot. Lindsey Graham is now entering -- going to introduce legislation. Where is all of this heading?

PERINO: Well, I think -- I think that what the president is doing is saying I'm going -- this is an issue that we should talk about. It's an issue that we talked about on the campaign, and we should do something about it.

I don't know if he's specifically is saying that -- well, he saying that he could do it by executive order. I don't know who's told him that. Maybe there's a piece of it that he could do.

There is no doubt this has been a debate within legal circles for a long time. John Hugh, who worked at the Bush administration, now teaches at Berkeley, thinks there's no way can you do this without an actual constitutional amendment. There are other people like Lindsey Graham who think actually no, the law would say you can do this. Ultimately, that would end up at the Supreme Court.

But from communications standpoint, I think President Trump is doing something that he has done before, which is to say, "I'm going to introduce this issue." And then you have the media immediately say, "Well, that's not true. There are actually 30 other countries that have birthright citizenship. And that's not true." And they're nitpicking him on that, when actually, most people would look at that and say, "Well, wait, why do we do that again? Oh, the 14th Amendment. Well, why do we have the 14th Amendment. Oh, because of the terrible Dred Scott decision. Who came up with the 14th Amendment? It was actually Republicans." All of these things.

There's another number that I thought was interesting. In 2014 in the United States, 270,000 births in America were to parents that were not in the country legally. That's 7 percent of all births in America. Some people might say, "Well, that's not so bad. That's actually good." I don't know. I think that it is worth everybody having a discussion about this, especially when you have crime and problems where had you just in Queens here about three weeks ago a terrible situation where they called it a Chinese baby farm. And one of the women that was there to help birth the babies went nuts, and she stabbed the baby. She stabbed a mother.

Like, this is happening across the country. It's not wrong to have a conversation about it. When the president's opponents immediately go to nitpicking him on little things, they miss the big picture once again.

BOOTHE: Juan, this is actually an issue. Harry Reid, former Democrat majority leader, once introduced legislation to end birthright citizenship. You also have Democrats that used to be for securing the border.

Why so much change in the Democrat Party regarding immigration issues?

WILLIAMS: I don't think it's necessarily changed. I don't think that Harry Reid necessarily is speaking for all Democrats, Lisa.

But I do think that in this moment, when you have the president, you know, making the caravan into an approaching army of invaders, that he brings this up, again, to press the fear button with regard to immigration as a political campaign issue for the midterms. I think that's what we're doing here.

He has said why is the media paying so much attention to the bomber or to the shooter in Pittsburgh? You know, let's get back. Republicans get out the vote. Well, this is his issue.

And, you know, unlike Dana, I think when he tells things that aren't true and says, "Oh, gee, you know, we're the only country that does this," an in fact, it's not true, somebody should say, 'Hey, Mr. President."

PERINO: No, I'm saying -- I'm not saying that they shouldn't point it out. But if you focus on it, you're missing the point that he wants to have a conversation about, the underlying issue.

WILLIAMS: You see, the underlying issue, though, for me with him is he's a say who says things like "s-hole countries," and he's very hard on immigrants for a political reason.

BOOTHE: Well, let's get Greg in here. Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, thank you. I -- I don't think this whole -- this is surprising, because when your filter is always law and order and process, anything that appears to circumvent the system will be viewed as line- cutting. And I think almost anybody that is a fan of a system, you don't like it when people appear to cut in line.

I didn't know that number, 238,000?

PERINO: Two hundred and seventy-five thousand.

GUTFELD: That's -- I think that's a lot of, I would call, like that's a great way to get into the country.

And I think Trump understands human nature, to take advantage of a system's flaws. And he knows that, because he talked about it with his tax behavior. You know, he says, like, when there are loopholes in the system people take advantage of it.

However, this line-cutting may be built into our Constitution whether we like it or not. Perhaps it's better to focus on a process, the process that exploits the loopholes. You have may not be able to close that loophole, but maybe you can figure out the process that keeps it from happening.

BOOTHE: Jesse, final thoughts.

WATTERS: Yes, I'll be quick. Jacob Howard, who drafted the 14th Amendment, actually explicitly says it should not apply to persons born in the United States who are foreigners or aliens.

Also, to Dana's point, 275,000 births now. In 1980 it was only 30,000. So you see an explosion in these types of births, and Juan is not afraid of the caravan. Well, they've just found bombs, and they found firearms. And firecrackers, glass bottles and stones are being thrown at authorities.

WILLIAMS: Oh my. Fright night. Fright night.

WATTERS: It doesn't scare Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh, oh, oh!

WATTERS: Maybe some other people.

BOOTHE: You know what is frightening? Take a listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(SCREAMS)

WATTERS: Oh, God. Oh, God!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Dana informs us that is not her. But find out who screamed the loudest when Jesse and Dana visited a haunted house. Stay tuned.

(MUSIC: ROCKWELL'S "SOMEBODY'S WATCHING ME)

WILLIAMS: Is that Donald Trump?

WATTERS: Celebrating Halloween early on "The Five." And somehow Dana and I got suckered into visiting a haunted house. Let's check it out.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

WATTERS: We're at Blood Manor, Dana and I, New York's premiere haunted attracting. We're wearing these Go Pros so they can capture all of Dana's shrieks, not mine.

PERINO: And there will be shrieks. I have not been to a haunted house since I think I was 13.

WATTERS: I'm not that scared. You know, I'm pretty tough. These things don't traditionally scare me. If you do hear me scream at all, it's probably because I'm hamming it up for the cameras.

PERINO: That's right. If I'm shrieking, you can guarantee that it's because I'm terrified.

WATTERS: All right, let's do it.

(CREAKING DOOR)

WATTERS: OK! All right. That's freaking me out, man.

OK. Let's go. Let's go. Let's go.

Oh, God! Oh, God. Let's go. Let's go.

Jesus. OK.

PERINO: OK, OK, OK.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You've got first (ph). You've got pretty hair. Let me chop it off for my dolly.

WATTERS: Stop touching me. Stop touching me. I can't see anything.

PERINO: This is the worst idea we have ever had.

WATTERS: I can't see anything. I don't feel so good. I think I hurt my neck. Aaaa!

Oh, it's a butcher shop!

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to enjoy cutting you open.

WATTERS: Oh, no. No! No! No! No! Get me out of here. Which way? No!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Come on in.

WATTERS: Never again.

PERINO: He's very angry.

WATTERS: You just cut off her head.

Is it over? Is it over?

PERINO: It's over.

WATTERS: Oh, my gosh.

We survived Blood Manor.

PERINO: I am so glad you were in front.

WATTERS: I'm not.

PERINO: I don't know if I could do that again.

WATTERS: Dana, I don't feel so well.

PERINO: I thought you were joking.

WATTERS: No, I really -- I feel sick.

If you want to be scared, do this.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

WATTERS: That was humiliating. I really put on a good show for everybody.

GUTFELD: Yes, you did. You were not scared at all.

I do like the training bra you were wearing.

WATTERS: I had to strap the Go Pro on.

PERINO: The Go Pro added a little bit of extra tension. Because you knew that your face the entire time was -- I didn't like the screaming in my ear. So I was -- I felt really bad.

GUTFELD: Your hearing's sensitive.

PERINO: I tucked behind Jesse the whole time.

GUTFELD: Your hearing's sensitive.

PERINO: I have misophonia.

GUTFELD: Like were they extra -- were they extra scary to you because of - -

WATTERS: They were all Bernie Sanders supporters.

BOOTHE: They just showed Elizabeth Warren the entire time.

WATTERS: They found out FOX was coming, and they went all in.

PERINO: You know what it is? They love what they're doing. These are people, actors and actresses that love getting the reaction from all of us.

WATTERS: And we were acting a little bit too, Dana. I mean, I wasn't that scared.

PERINO: Yes, sure, sure.

GUTFELD: I wasn't that scared. I knew that was fake.

WILLIAMS: I saw that ax come out. Wow, does that -- it's a good thing they missed you.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: It was a little too close for comfort.

PERINO: They have excellent set design down there.

BOOTHE: What was the scariest part? I think the medical -- was it the medical room? Where --

WATTERS: The butcher shop and the medical room was a little too real.

PERINO: I don't like being scared in general. So I was behind Jesse, and I would tell him, "OK, get ready, because something is going to pop out." And just as I was about to warn him, something came out.

WATTERS: Yes, you hid from everybody --

PERINO: I know.

WATTERS: -- behind me the whole time like this, and I took it on the chin.

GUTFELD: I'm watching -- I just feel like I'm watching a lost episode, like a special Halloween episode of "Friends." And Ross and Rachel --

WATTERS: Schwimmer's --

GUTFELD: -- trapped in a haunted house.

WILLIAMS: Is this all year around, or is it just for Halloween?

PERINO: It's just right now, but it goes through next weekend. So it's downtown New York City. So it's downtown New York City. It's called Blood Manor. I recommend checking it out.

BOOTHE: How much is it to go?

PERINO: I think it's $35 a ticket?

WATTERS: You pay additional money if you want to cut the line, so I recommend that. Because it's a long line.

PERINO: A long line. It's worth it.

GUTFELD: Line cutter!

WILLIAMS: I think -- I think there's a caravan.

WATTERS: I paid to cut the line.

PERINO: He did it the legal way.

GUTFELD: Like the rich ones do.

WATTERS: Right, all right. "One More Thing" is up next.

PERINO: It's time now for "One More Thing." Before we get started, I do want to thank the crew who helped us at that haunted house. Frank, Jimmy, Will, Jared, and then our team here at "The Five," Scott and Sean. We appreciate it. It was good fun.

Your turn, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes, I don't want to thank the crew. I think they made me look bad.

On Friday, I was out in San Diego for a FOX Nation shoot. I'm right here. I am in the front seat of a car with Tyrus over there and you've Pete Hegseth in the back there. There's Tomi and I, promoting the new digital subscription-based platform on FOX Nation, launching later in November.

Also, I gave a speech to a wonderful group of people at the Lincoln Club in Newport Beach in Orange County, California. Greg gave a speech there a little while back. Everyone said my speech was much, much better, and you can take that to the bank.

Also, I was at California State University, L.A., speaking to Young Americas Foundation, and there I am with a bunch of YAF people and had a blast. And no one protested me, which might mean no one comes.

PERINO: That means you're not doing enough. Right. Exactly right.

GUTFELD: What does YAF stand for?

WATTERS: Young Americas Foundation.

GUTFELD: I know.

PERINO: Your turn, Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. I've got to read this stuff. Supposed to have -- OK, FOX Nation Election Experience book signing. That's coming up on Tuesday, November 6. That's election day. From 9-11 a.m., you're going to have Ainsley Earhardt. She'll be signing her books, of course. Then 11:30-1:30 p.m., I will be signing my books. And 2 to 4, Judge Jeanine, she'll be signing her "Liars, Leakers and Liberals."

So that's a blast. Come over. You've got to sign a book. That's awesome.

Now let's do this.

GRAPHIC: Greg's Crime Corner

GUTFELD: "Greg's Crime Corner"! I never thought I'd live to say the words "stolen colon." Bu somebody's colon got stolen. It was a giant inflatable colon. It was stolen from the University of Kansas Cancer Center two weeks ago, but the Kansas City police have recovered the inflatable colon. They were following up on a tip.

Anyway, it weighs 150 pounds. That's a polyp, I think.

PERINO: Why? Why are you showing this?

GUTFELD: I think it's great. You know, it's important.

WATTERS: He just wanted to rhyme "colon," "stolen."

GUTFELD: If you get -- if this gets people to go get tested for colon cancer -- colon cancer, then I think it's a good thing.

BOOTHE: It's a PSA.

GUTFELD: It's a PSA. Exactly.

WATTERS: Greg's saving lives.

GUTFELD: I'm saving lives whenever I can.

PERINO: Well, that was wonderful, Greg.

GUTFELD: Stolen colon.

PERINO: I know that that --

GUTFELD: Stolen colon. It's like stolen valor, but below the belt.

PERINO: And it rhymes.

WATTERS: Stop.

PERINO: All right. I just -- I want to promo tomorrow. I'm leaving for Indiana tonight. I'll be in Indianapolis tomorrow. You heard Bill Hemmer talk about one of those Senate races that's really tight? The toss-up: well, one of them's in Indiana, and I'll have the Republican Mike Braun on with me tomorrow.

And unfortunately, Joe Donnelly said he couldn't make it, but we are going to have a great show. There's a lot of great people out there. I'm going to see somebody I went to graduate school with; invited him on the show. Yes. So 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Wait. It's my turn -- Juan.

WILLIAMS: So you ever play basketball court in the backyard?

PERINO: I'm good at that.

WILLIAMS: Well, how about playing a game of horse on an NBA court? Watch Golden State's Clay Thompson last night against the Bulls.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For NBA history -- he's got it! Fourteen three's in a game!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Set the record for NBA three-pointers, and it didn't take him the whole game to do it. He hit the record-breaking shot with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. He left the game at the end of the third after stealing 52 points!

PERINO: Wow.

WILLIAMS: Stay hot, Clay Thompson.

PERINO: Doesn't anyone think that this is getting too easy?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: For those guys? Well, they're pros, Dana.

PERINO: All right.

GUTFELD: And why do they have to use the word "horse"?

PERINO: Honestly. Lisa.

BOOTHE: Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin is not only the greatest player of his time, but he also loves his fans. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey there, buddy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: So as he can see, he not only stopped to say hi. He also gave them his stick. That is little Aidan, and this is the Calgary Flames game.

Aiden's awesome, so is Ovechkin.

Also, I will be on Tucker Carlson tonight at 8 p.m. And I have a column on FOXNews.com about the Kavanaugh topic that we were talking about earlier and the media smearing of him.

CAMEROTA: That's why you were so well-prepared for that segment.

BOOTHE: Since I wrote it. I spent some time on it.

PERINO: We got it. OK. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next with a very special report from the White House.

