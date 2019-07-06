President Trump mulls executive action to add citizenship question to census

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," July 5, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: We're spending $15 billion to $20 billion on a census. We're doing everything. We're finding out everything about everybody. Think of it --$15 billion to $20 billion and you're not allowed to ask them "Are you a citizen". But we'll make a decision. The Attorney General is working on that right now.

We can also add an addition on, so we can start the printing now and maybe do an addendum after we get a positive decision. So we're working on a lot of things, including an executive order.

MIKE EMANUEL, HOST: President Trump on his desire to have a citizenship question on next year's census, with that let's bring in our panel, Matthew Continetti, Editor-in-Chief of The Washington Free Beacon; Mollie Hemingway, Senior Editor at The Federalist; and Jeff Mason, White House Correspondent for Reuters who is traveling with the President in New Jersey.

Jeff, let's start with you. Do you get a sense from your sources the White House believes they can win this legal fight for the census question or is it something that they feel like they need to at least fight for?

JEFF MASON, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, REUTERS: Well, I think it's the latter. That doesn't mean they don't think they can win. But I think the most important thing to them right now is that they're showing that they are fighting on it.

The President, of course, was upset when his administration earlier this week indicated that it would not continue to push for this after the Supreme Court decision. And now he and those around him are trying to say, "Hey, look, we're still in on this. We're still working on it. Even if it does not end up going through or standing up to the legal scrutiny that it will no doubt face".

EMANUEL: Mollie, does this fight play well with the President's base?

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: I'm not sure how it plays exactly. I mean, obviously, this is an important issue that needs to be fought for, I think, on the merits of the situation.

Asking a question about citizenship is something that a lot of people understand is being important. And if you look back at censuses, going back 190 years, they were - a question of this nature was asked in all but one of them, which was the immediate previous one.

But it also speaks to the need to have people who are really capable in positions, in government to handle this. You know, the Supreme Court didn't say you couldn't ask this question. It had some issues with how it had been handled administratively, and what the justifications were for it.

This is not over and I think it's an important piece of information that a lot of people want to know and there are many ways that you can go about getting it.

EMANUEL: Matthew, your thoughts?

MATTHEW CONTINETTI, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON: Mollie is right. I mean, the court said you can have this question. It's just a matter of the justification. And now it's incumbent on the administration to find a justification that will pass muster with the Roberts Court. That might be more difficult than we imagine right now.

EMANUEL: First Friday of the month means its jobs reports day. Let's take a look at the numbers. The U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs in June, a strong comeback for the labor market after a disappointing May, and higher than economists had predicted.

Let's take a look at the Trump economy since he has taken office. Real GDP is up, unemployment rate is down, consumer confidence is up and the average hourly earnings up. Matthew, is at a winning formula heading into 2020?

CONTINETTI: So far so good. President from has had a very good week. It started with his rapprochement with Kim and North Korea. It had continued through his patriotic speech yesterday, with the July 4th salute to America and it culminates today with this really amazing jobs report, which beat expectations.

It's very difficult to defeat an incumbent President presiding over a good economy. So President Trump wants this record to continue.

EMANUEL: Mollie, your thoughts.

HEMINGWAY: Well, I think one thing about the previous month's jobs report which had really sluggish growth was that, a lot of people predicted that you'd have lower interest rates. You'd have a lowering of the interest rates coming up soon, that's maybe the less likely to happen with this really strong jobs report this month.

And it's just one of these issues where - obviously, the economy is going really well. People keep waiting. They are wondering how long this can be sustained and whether it can be sustained through 2020.

EMANUEL: And Jeff, before heading up to my beloved Garden State, the President vented once again about the Fed, what about that?

MASON: Well, the President - I mean, it's interesting what Mollie just said. It's true that - of course, this is - it's really good news that the economy is doing so well, but it does weaken the President's argument that the Fed should have been cutting interest or it should have - should be doing something different on interest rates.

And it also didn't go over as well in the market because financial investors were hoping that maybe they would see a cut in those rates. The President has been upset with the Fed's policies for some time. I suspect he'll continue to voice that criticism regardless of how well the jobs numbers turn out.

EMANUEL: All right, let's take a quick look at some of the trends with the 2020 Democrats. You've got Vice President Joe Biden who is down. Kamala Harris is up. Bernie Sanders down. Elizabeth Warren up. Pete Buttigieg, down.

But when it comes to fundraising, Pete Buttigieg has been crushing it. Biden right behind him. Bernie Sanders behind Biden. And then Kamala Harris really needs to pick up some steam in terms of fundraising. Your thoughts Mollie?

HEMINGWAY: Well, you need to win both of these competitions, the fundraising and actually having the votes, and I think all of these are top-tier candidates.

What was so interesting for me, Kamala Harris, obviously did a great job coming out of that debate, going after Joe Biden. But then it turned out she didn't have much to stand on. She goes after him on busing. She steals the show. Then it turns out her position is the same as Joe Biden's.

I think this is a part of things she might want to avoid this pattern. She's known for grabbing the spotlight and then she kind of is out on a limb to mix metaphors that could be sawed off beneath her. She did it with the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings where she claimed she had the goods on him with perjury and then it turned out she had nothing at all. So she needs to make sure she backs up her bluster with actual substance.

EMANUEL: Matthew.

CONTINETTI: Harris made the most of her opportunity. She was the only candidate on that stage with Biden to really go after him and she scored some points. Her problem might be that she won't have another opportunity.

There's still be going to 20 - even 21 candidates the next debate that will be split over two nights. What happens if Harris is not on that stage with Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren or Cory Booker decides to take on the front- runner for themselves.

EMANUEL: Jeff, I know you've covered the Obama-Biden White House. It seemed that Vice President Biden was not comfortable with Harris's attack. Meanwhile, Harris seems to think attacking Joe Biden plays well for her.

MASON: Indeed. I mean, and then the Vice President said in an interview today that he wasn't prepared for the attack from Senator Harris. And he spoke sort of sympathetically or expected a little bit more sympathy for the fact that Senator Harris knew his son Beau who passed away, and should have in his view, known his record on civil rights.

So I'm curious to see whether that will also play with voters if anyone believes or thinks that Senator Harris perhaps went too far. But, certainly, it was the move that she made to win herself a lot of plaudits after that debate. Although it does not look, at least at this point, like that translated to a major win on the fundraising side.

EMANUEL: All right, next up the, Friday "Lightning Round". Iran, Customs and Border Protection, plus Winners & Losers.

HASSAN ROUHANI, IRANIAN PRESIDENT (through translator): From July 7th onward, the level of uranium enrichment will not be at 3.67 percent anymore. Our advice to Europe and the United States is to go back to logic and to the negotiating table.

Go back to understanding, to respecting the law and resolutions of the UN Security Council. Under those conditions, all of us can abide by the nuclear deal. We will remain loyal to the nuclear deal until the other parties do the same.

TRUMP: We'll see what happens with Iran. Iran has to be very, very careful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: And we're back with our panel. Matthew, Mollie and Jeff. Jeff, clearly the Trump administration, the President himself, does not want to hear these threats from the Iranian regime.

MASON: No, that's for sure. And this certainly runs the risk of escalating the situation. President Trump on the White House watching it very closely. Also puts pressure on Europe, which had tried or was hoping that Iran would stay in the agreement despite the fact that President Trump took United States out of that nuclear agreement. So we'll see what happens in the next few days. But it puts a lot of pressure on all sides.

EMANUEL: Mollie your thoughts?

HEMINGWAY: Just also that the wisdom of the restraint shown by the Trump administration thus far is paying off. I don't think Iran is on really solid ground here to be provoking too much more.

The whole world saw that the United States has chosen not to respond to some of those provocations. And with Europe weighing in, it is a very delicate situation and when everybody to be - remember to be very calm. But I'm not sure Iran is on as strong ground as they think there.

EMANUEL: Is the Iranian regime, Matthew, driving the Europeans toward the United States on this one?

CONTINETTI: I think we can hope so. The Iranian strategy has always been to split Europe from the United States, isolate us diplomatically and pressure us to continue some waivers that we have regarding their civilian nuclear program.

That's why the seizure of the ship carrying oil to Syria by the British naval forces was so important, because it signifies that the Allies are continued to be on our side with regard to Iran's maligned behavior in the region.

EMANUEL: OK. More trouble today for Customs and Border Protection, more Facebook messages from some employees. Evidently President Trump before leaving town defended his people on the frontlines at the border.

TRUMP: Border Patrol did not train to be doctors and nurses and janitors. That's not what they are trained to be. They're trained to be Border Patrol, and that's what they're doing and they're doing a phenomenal job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

EMANUEL: Mollie, your thoughts on this issue?

HEMINGWAY: Well, it is appalling to see some of these messages that that people who are in public service have been engaged in and it's very good that it has been called out strongly by their supervisors and whatnot.

At the same time, people need to also remember to be respectful of the work that our Customs and Border Patrol are doing. This is one of the few legitimate functions of government, and you're seeing a lot of lack of regard for the tough jobs that they're in.

But all federal employees need to remember that they are in positions of trust and need to behave accordingly.

EMANUEL: No doubt, Matthew, they're under intense pressure at the border.

CONTINETTI: And social media always seems to bring out the worst aspects of ourselves. This is an embarrassment for the Agency. But the truth of the matter is the conditions there will continue as long as Congress fails to address these asylum loopholes that are incentivizing the coyotes and smugglers that bring people up to there our southern border.

EMANUEL: Jeff, any surprise with you that the President defended his folks at the border?

MASON: Well, the President is constantly defending the people at the border and wanting to support them and seeking that support from elsewhere in Washington. But it is certainly troubling for people to see those types of messages and I suspect it will underscore for Democrats the fact that they don't feel that the Trump administration is acting in good faith to help those people there.

EMANUEL: All right. Jeff, since it's Friday let's start with you Winners & Losers, lead us off.

MASON: Winners, I'm going to go with the Democratic race Pete Buttigieg for that really big fundraising haul - nearly $25 million. On the loser side, Beto O'Rourke, we haven't seen his fundraising yet. But he is having to recalibrate his campaign after, what many people viewed, as a poor debate performance last week.

EMANUEL: Yes. There's some folks who think that Mayor Buttigieg judge got a lot of Beto's early mojo. Mollie, you're Winners & Losers of the week.

HEMINGWAY: My winner is - this is pretty easy one on the week of Independence Day. America. We had a wonderful Independence Day yesterday and whether people were celebrating at small local parades or whether they got to see this amazing performance here on the National Mall with the beautiful flyovers and whatnot. We just were able to celebrate our country and our founding and everything that's wonderful about us.

Loser is kind of related to that, which is the resistance, which had a very bad week. They claim to be upset about norm braking, but they tend to be the people who are breaking norms in this country. And they let their hatred for Donald Trump and their hatred for America overwhelmed them and it was very sad to see.

EMANUEL: Matthew.

CONTINETTI: It's hard to top America as a winner, but I'll try. My winner is Arizona Governor Doug Ducey who struck back at Nike after they revoked the Betsy Ross shoes this week. Though, I would say that Governor Ducey might want to start closer to home, he was spotted wearing a pair of Nikes at a July 4th right through yesterday.

My loser is Alfred E. Neuman and Mad Magazine. I was, as a current subscriber, shocked and appalled to discover that Mad Magazine will no longer be publishing new content and is basically like so many print outlets just to kind of resigned to the digital media revolution. So it's a sad day for all Mad subscribers and the usual gang of idiots.

EMANUEL: Well, Alfred E. certainly had a heck of a run.

CONTINETTI: He did and he'll still be around.

EMANUEL: When we come back "Notable Quotables".

EMANUEL: Finally tonight it's time for a "Notable Quotables".

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I will make the first order.

JASON CHAFFETZ, CONTRIBUTOR: Please Mitch McConnell don't put on running shoes and the shorts that go with them. I don't want to see that.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: These women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: --drinking out of toilet.

KEVIN MCALEENAN, ACTING HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: We would never ask anyone to drink out of a toilet.

MAYOR JULIAN CASTRO, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's always the symbolism and the show. It's the circus. It's not the substance with him.

EDDIE GALLAGHER, NAVY SEAL: This has put a black eye on this community.

JAMES P. O'NEILL POLICE COMMISSIONER JAMES, NEW YORK: At the end of and all throughout his remarkable life, Lou just wanted to do what's right.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, COUNSELOR TO THE PRESIDENT: Took all of the out, just to have a negative, tossing me like a Molotov cocktail and hope that you get to be on the nightly news tonight.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It almost felt like the house itself was like on the ocean, like just rolling and I could see everything moving - the chandeliers.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have a predator living in the White House.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He's the bully, used to make fun when I was a kid and stutter when I'd smacked them in the mouth.

TRUMP: I don't think I'm a bully at all.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The 4th of July, which is supposed to be a day that we come together for barbecues, tofu burgers, frankfurters, picnics.

TRUMP: For Americans, nothing is impossible.

EMANUEL: That was awesome, watching our United States military put on quite a show on the 4th of July. We could hear them in the studio and see them. Thank you so much for watching SPECIAL REPORT. It's been an honor being the host this week.

