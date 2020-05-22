President Trump knocks Democratic governors for keeping states closed amid coronavirus pandemic

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," May 21, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Katie Pavlich. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. President Trump speaking at a Ford motor plant that produces life-saving ventilators in Michigan, we are monitoring it and we will keep you updated on any news.

Trump bringing his pandemic lockdown fight to that all-important battleground state, Michigan. And earlier, he went off on Democratic governors reluctant to roll back restrictions.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Democrat governors, I think they think it is good politics to keep it closed, but what are they doing? They are hurting themselves. I don't think it is good politics. They are hurting themselves. They're hurting their state, and it's not good. So I think you're going to see pretty much people are going to -- I think they're being forced to open, frankly. The people want to get out. You will break the country if you don't.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, the president in a battleground today state -- state today, Michigan, the last time he went out he went to another battleground state, Arizona. In Arizona, it was a Honeywell plant that makes masks, today, a Ford plant that makes ventilators. Democrats are saying this is his new campaign style. What do you think?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, we are transitioning to greatness, Juan. So if it's politics, its policy, it doesn't matter. It's really about the United States of America. If you have Air Force One, you can tell a great story. It almost doesn't matter what you say, it's kind of where you go, when you go, why you go. And now, he is going to Michigan. And the story is the great American comeback. And he's the only one telling it, nationally.

Right now it, it seems like all the Democrats are on the sidelines, and the ones that are speaking up want to own the lockdown. They don't want to own the comeback. And I agree with the president that is -- bad politics, and when he goes to places like this, he is setting up great contrasts for himself with these lockdown governors, whether it's Northam, the Governor Whitmer in Michigan, Wisconsin, doesn't matter.

It's a great contrast for him and he's winning that contrast. So you can almost see the results. And I hate to say this, but in a red state/blue state scenario, I know a lot of it has to do with geography and urban areas under and the weather to a certain extent. But you're seeing great success among red states, whether it's the governor made the right call.

We don't know yet. But right now, the American people see what's working and what's not working, and where it's not working. And again, it's just another way for the voters to see who is leading and who's falling behind.

WILLIAMS: Katie, Jesse picks up on the idea that there is a little bit of a feud between the Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and President Trump. The latest episode here is over the Secretary of State in Michigan sending out absentee ballot applications. The president threatening to withhold money now. He says he won't do that.

Who's coming out on top? She says, you know, he's hurting a state that has been battling the virus and now is battling flooding. He says she's out of line.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, it depends on who Joe Biden picks as his vice presidential candidate. If he picks her, Governor Whitmer, I think she'll think that she came out on top, because it's been a lot about politics for her in trying to show that she is VP material throughout this process. But I think, you know, while the focus has been on the headline of the governor versus President Trump.

The real headline is going to be and the thing that people are going to feel in Michigan are jobs. When you have a Ford plant that is producing ventilators instead of going out business like so many people in this country and losing their jobs, people in Michigan are voted for President Trump the first time around because of the jobs issue.

The president's goal is to make America great again to bring back the country. And when he is showing up at Ford plants and they've been able to keep in business throughout this pandemic and talking about American ingenuity in many factories, again, proving when people say that you can't manufacture things in America. That era is gone. But it's just not true. We've proven in the past few months that we can actually manufacture a lot in America and do it very quickly.

WILLIAMS: That's a great point. You know, Greg, yesterday, we shared that video of Florida Governor DeSantis going off on the media. Today, what we know is that Texas, North Carolina, Arizona are seeing rising numbers of Coronavirus cases and its attracting the critics because they are busy taking steps to reopen. But DeSantis is still on the case of the reporters.

I want to show you now a war of words between Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, and then we can see also see again DeSantis.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You got a lot of people in your profession who acts poetically for weeks and weeks about how Florida was going to be just like New York. Wait two weeks. Florida is going to be next just like Italy. Wait two weeks. Well, hell, we are eight weeks away from that. And it hasn't happened. Not only do we have a lower death rate, well, we have way lower deaths generally. We have a lower death rate than the (Inaudible) D.C., everyone up there. We have a lower death rate than the Midwest.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What he saying is premature, most of the experts say if this is going to come back because we've moved too soon. It'll take several months before that happens, July, August, September, October. And to compare New York and Florida is sort of like apples and oranges. We were the hotspot.

WILLIAMS: So what do you think, Greg?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think Governor DeSantis' frustration was -- it's almost linked to your question, because you've built inside your question this idea that there were all these new cases coming up as people got back to work. But that might have nothing to do with that, because there has to be a timeframe from, you know, when they open up and then emergence of cases, number one.

And number two, we see more cases as we do more testing. It's really simple. And that could be it. So the thing is I think his frustration is this team sport toxin that the media continues to participate in and inject everywhere while the rest of America doesn't. You know, no one is at home or on the street going I, oh, man, loved how CNN really gave it to Trump.

People are tired of the baby games, right? We've had it with the finger- pointing. The governor of Florida had enough because he realized the media is not matching America's greatness, so he decided to match America's sacrifice and their willingness to help each other out by doing the best job he could. And what Trump is doing is he's showing what manufacturing can do in tough times.

These are not greedy companies that the left always points fingers at. These are Americans doing amazing things who want to help, who want to work, and they are tired of the smears. Lastly, remember, 99 percent of the people pointing fingers had no skin in the game. They weren't there. They offered zilch. You know, they're like meerkats, they are hiding.

And then the coast is clear three months later, they pop up, and then they point the fingers. They point the fingers. You're wrong. You're wrong. You're wrong. Yet, they did not calculate any risk. They didn't do the work. They didn't make any predictions. They are media meerkats. Ignore them all.

WILLIAMS: All right. Thank you. Hey, Dana, today, we had news about unemployment. And I just wanted to go over it with you, because it's become so political in the Capitol. Unemployment claims now at 38 million. And what you see is the president opposing an extension of unemployment benefits. Democrats say this is wrong. You have got to take care of people.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, saying you can't pay people unemployment that would discourage them from going back to work. What do you think?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think a couple of things on that. I think that the number of people unemployed is not -- it's a shock but it's not a surprise, because you see that number and it feels shocking. And I understand the desire for people to get back to work and for the president to want people to get back to work.

I think -- in one way, I think he could use a different tactic in talking to blue state governors. And in fact, perhaps use a bit of the data that we are seeing. And say, you know, I -- look at the data. You should look at the data. You should have some comfort here. You should let your people get back to work instead of berating them and saying they don't want to get back to work because they don't care about their people.

That's actually not working. Now, when the national media went after the red state governors, it drove their approval ratings down, and the blue state governors' numbers are way up. But what you actually see what's happening on the ground, especially in Florida, like, when he was opening up the beaches down there in Florida, he was getting absolutely crushed for it.

But what was he doing at the same time? He was making sure that nursing homes were going to be protected. The opposite is true in a state like New York. So I think that the governor's story has a lot more to talk about. On the unemployment benefits, I think -- I don't think they are against helping the states with unemployment going forward. It's the extra, right?

In the initial bill, they give an additional, I think, $600 a month. So it turned out that many people were able to make a little bit more when they got the unemployment because of that extra. I think they are talking about not doing the extra anymore and -- because we have heard from businesses. I talked to one the other day.

They are ready to reopen, but their people are making more money being on the unemployment with that little bit of an extra. So there is a balance that has to happen. The big fight that's going to happen between now and the Fourth of July, and I do think that the bill will be done by the Fourth of July, will be between Republicans and Democrats. Who cares about people more?

And everyone is going to have to communicate very clearly on this if they want to make sure that they are not going to get dragged into -- you don't care about people because you don't want to give them unemployment benefits. If the Republicans better to figure out a way to get in front of this really quickly and explain it well and use real people to help them do that.

WILLIAMS: They could use Dana Perino as the consultant on that one. Up next, a stunning reversal from the CDC on the Coronavirus spreading on surfaces, plus, President Trump feuding this time with the media over masks. Stay with us on The Five.

WATTERS: President Trump clashing with the media over wearing a mask. Take a look.

TRUMP: I did wear -- I had one on before. I wore on in this back area. But I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. But I had it in the back area. I did put a mask on.

WATTERS: The media grilling Trump on masks after a new study finds that wearing one can reduce Coronavirus spread by 75 percent. In a shocking reversal from the CDC is upending a key warning about the spread of COVID- 19. The government agency now saying the virus does not spread easily on contaminated surfaces and is mainly transmitted through person to person contact.

All right, Dana, let's just start with the whole mask deal. From a communications perspective, I can understand why the president doesn't want to give the media that photograph of him wearing a mask. Do you understand why?

PERINO: I do. But I also think that he wants people to get back to work. And one of the best ways to get people back to work and make them feel comfortable is to wear -- people are going to have wear masks or they're going to be asked to wear masks. Private businesses are asking people to wear a mask. I think the more that we make it a stigma against wearing masks, the worse it will be.

And I think if you were to wear a mask -- I don't care what the media says. You know, and I don't love wearing a mask either. But I think that if people were willing to wear a mask, we are protecting ourselves. We're protecting each other, and we are getting back to work. That if you couple mask wearing with this new CDC information that it's person to person and not on surfaces, you know, if it's not on surfaces that really does help businesses.

Think about, OK, maybe we can get people back to work even sooner. So I think -- that's all moving in the right direction. I wouldn't worry so much about what the media is going to say about wearing a mask. If you want people to get back to work, give them some encouragement and tell them to wear a mask.

WATTERS: Yeah. Greg, I mean, can you believe now it's not that transmissible when the surfaces touch? And I mean, this is the main thing we heard very early on. And that's what people were doing. We're spraying everything we came in contact with.

GUTFELD: Yeah. As a person who sleeps a lot of surfaces, I feel a great sense of relief. Look, there was a story about surfaces -- that viruses actually lived on the surface for 18 hours. Do you remember the press ran with that? And then it turned out --

GUTFELD: -- listen to the experts. It wasn't to the virus per se, the active component. It was, like, dormant, useless left or part of it. But the media helps pushing this. And in a weird way, they pushed organizations like the CDC into a corner. And doctors generally, real doctors, as you have noticed with Fauci and others, are very cautious about everything because nothing is for sure.

And everybody in this climate has made a mistake, everybody, even me. And I know that's hard to fathom. But this is a new -- I know. This is a -- once, this is a new phenomenon. And some mistakes will kill people. We have seen that. Some decisions were lucky. There was a non-expert decision to stop travel from a non-expert, President Trump. And it turned out the experts had to admit that he was right.

The CDC was initially wrong on masks because maybe they wanted to stop a run on supplies. That's fine, but it was still wrong, because even a crappy mask, if you make one yourself, is still going to reduce friction -- a barrier between you and somebody else. I do understand, though, Trump's reluctance to hand the media a photo op. And I can't argue with him about media because he hasn't been wrong. He hasn't been wrong on that.

WATTERS: Kind of like you, Greg, hasn't been wrong. Katie, you know, one of the reasons a lot of people changed some of the protocols early on, and as this thing develops is because we didn't know a lot about this early on because of China. China destroyed samples. They didn't communicate what they had found. We had to learn things a month later from our allies in Europe, and we are still learning more and more about this today.

PAVLICH: Well, I just have to say, for the record, I was the one stocking up on toilet paper before anybody else on this show and telling people to be prepared. So I will take that as a win in the win category for Katie P. But on the issue of China, of course, we talked all about that. I do think that there is a huge frustration among the American people when they hear these guidelines being changed.

Just because -- you know, they are willing to give them the benefit of the doubt. They're willing to do the 15 days. Stop the spread, the 30-day. Now, we are 60 days in. And what we were told about the way this thing spreads and the justification for not going to work and losing businesses and jobs is now different.

And I think people are very frustrated between the media and the changes in the mask policy and the way -- you know, the information we are getting. They don't know what to trust and where to get their information. So now people are like well, I've been told 50 different things by the media and by the government. So I would just like to take my chances and get back to work.

WATTERS: Yeah, Juan. So if you think about the two main things that we have now learned recently, sunlight really has a detrimental effect on this virus, being outside. And if it's not as transmissible from surface, then it looks like the main area of transmission is really, really close human to human contact. And I think that should guide our policy going forward.

WILLIAMS: Sure. And I think we are learning more as we get more research and the doctors and the scientists can reach stronger conclusions, Jesse. I'm not sure I would condemn people for, you know, what they said before, what they said now, because I think we are all in a learning process. In fact, I think there's lots of good news --

WATTERS: I will condemn if I want.

WILLIAMS: I get that idea. I know you, so I know what I'm in for. But I was going to say I think there's lots of good news coming from that scientific expert community on the vaccine. They are making progress. I think the rate -- there's a decline in the rate of infection all over the country. But there's certainly no arguing about the fact that we are now approaching 100,000 Americans who will have lost their lives. That is a lot of people, Jesse.

And you can understand why they would try to tell us be cautious, you know, when they weren't sure about surfaces. Watch out for surfaces. I still think you need to watch out. It's not that you should ignore surfaces. But the latest thing that catches my attention is that now you see the scientists and the doctors saying watch out for the second wave.

And it's not in New York or any other big city. But look in places like Maine, and Iowa, and Oklahoma. I saw just today that the mayor of Montgomery, Alabama, says his hospitals are overwhelmed. They have no more beds for intensive care. I think we've all got to be careful going forward.

WATTERS: All right, cautious but optimistic, right? Straight ahead, desperate Democrats are banking on Obama to bail out Joe Biden. But will it actually wind up helping President Trump instead? We'll explain that next.

PERINO: All right. Democrats falling into a Trump trap. They're looking to former President Obama to fire up support for Joe Biden, but Politico warning it may backfire. Quote, "Obama explains why his successor is bad, and that reminds Trump supporters why they think he's good." Meanwhile, Joe Biden is stepping up his attacks. Take a look.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He thinks he's a builder, but he's a destroyer of everything he touches. All that he's ever done is hollow out what really matters, and then slap a gold sign on a flimsy foundation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Katie P., let me ask you about this. So I don't think that anybody is going to become a Trump 16 turned Biden voter in 2020 because of President Obama. Presumably, people that voted for President Obama would probably already be in that camp. What do you think?

PAVLICH: I am trying to figure out what role President Obama is playing other than trying to prove that Joe Biden has experience, which is what he's based his campaign on. Because if you look at the way that the Democratic Party is laid out right now, a lot of the criticism, especially in the primary process and from the Bernie Sanders' wing of the party.

That moving forward wants delegates at the convention, they want platform privileges. They've criticized President Obama a whole lot on his policies. And so Joe Biden is in this weird position where he's trying to reform but not criticize a lot of the work they did under Obama administration to make it more left. But yet, you have President Obama coming in saying, look, we want to go back to the good old days, which then opens the door for President Trump to remind everybody about how weak the economy was for eight years.

The detrimental regulations that the Obama administration pushed through, so I don't think anybody can really be rescued. You can be endorsed, but Joe Biden is the one who is going to have to pull himself across the finish line. And you're seeing all these people, whether it's a VP pick or Obama trying to kind of push him higher, and I'm just not sure that's going to work.

PERINO: How much, Juan, do you think we will see President Obama between now and say the fall? I know he'll be out there in the fall. But do you think he is trying to figure out a way to help now?

WILLIAMS: I do. And I think we saw that over this past weekend with the graduation speeches, which triggered this, you know, latest round of Trump versus Obama feud. I, you know, disagree with Politico on this because from my perspective, Dana, you know, President Obama when he left office I think he had an approval rating of like 59 percent.

President Trump's never come close. And now, you have President Trump, you know, raising the specter of Obamagate, a totally phony scandal, you know, should he be put in jail and all this kind.

I mean, I think people just -- this is going to energize and I think this benefits Biden, especially with minority but specifically black voters, and that's a key for the Democrats, black voter turnout, and they feel very strongly positive sense about President Obama.

And also, all the time that President Trump spends fighting with President Obama, I think that opens -- that leaves Joe Biden to make the kind of comment we just heard at the top of the segment.

PERINO: Jesse, though, President Obama campaigned pretty heavily for Hillary Clinton, and that didn't help.

WATTERS: Barack Obama won't be able to campaign for Joe Biden because he will be in prison once they slap those Obamagate charges on that guy. He won't be able to leave his cell. Everybody knows that.

WILLIAMS: Oh my God.

WATTERS: So -- yes, I mean, Barack Obama, whenever he campaigns for other people, whether it's in the midterms or another, someone like Hillary, that person always gets demolished. I mean, he's had a horrible track record when he's not on the ticket. I don't see why this would be any different.

One of the main reasons Donald Trump was elected in the first place was because of Barack Obama. We had eight years of a horrible economy, bad trade deals, Iranian nuclear deal. That ushered in the era of Trump.

PERINO: ISIS.

WATTERS: So if you know he could come in and -- yes, ISIS. He could come in, not anytime soon because he maybe he doesn't -- he doesn't have a test. Maybe Trump can send him a test to Hawaii. He could take a test and fly back to the homeland here and campaign for Joe. But it's not going to happen anytime soon.

PERINO: All right, let me get Greg in. Greg, I've always thought that President Trump and President Obama, especially for President Obama, I think he probably believes that he would have beat President Trump in 2016 if he'd been allowed to run for a third term. He's kind of itching to get out there and fight it out.

GUTFELD: Let's face it. They'd make a great cop team. It'd be just like 48 Hours. Look, here's the deal. The sound that we played of Biden is exactly -- it encapsulates everything. It was all about personality and character, nothing about deeds. So I find it amazing that former President Obama expects us to believe that he is confident in Biden.

The bottom line is, this is all about Trump, right? If the Democrats nominated an avocado, they would say, like -- Obama would say, you know, I met the avocado. He's a fine upstanding avocado with a strong character for an avocado. And unlike Donald Trump, you know this avocado has a really nice personality. This avocado is really well liked, especially on toast, not like that evil monster Trump.

So this whole thing comes down to Trump -- a lot of people think Trump is evil. If the economy roars back, Joe loses big. If we enter a severe depression, Joe wins, which means the Democrats have to root against American interests which they are used to.

PERINO: All this avocado talk has me hungry.

GUTFELD: Me too.

PERINO: Coming up next, the Cuomo brothers under fire after joking about coronavirus while nursing home death in New York increase.

PAVLICH: Welcome back. There's a major scandal going on with Governor Andrew Cuomo's deadly decision to pack nursing homes with COVID patients. Instead of asking his brother about the disastrous mishandling, CNN Chris Cuomo decided he'd rather joke around instead.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: This is the normal swab. Is it true that this was the swab that the nurse was actually using on you and that it first it went into your nose and disappeared so that in scale, this was the actual swab that was being used to fit up that double-barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face? Come on, which was it?

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): This is not love. This is not love.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, I love this. How big is your -- I mean, I'm all for humor in politics, but how big is your blind spot not to see how stupid this is. Something missing it in Cuomo world. It's any concept of self-awareness. First, you know, Chris told everybody to quarantine and then he broke his. Then he got all ticked off at Trump for trying to prescribe drug in which then he goes on something less safe, a less safe version. And then He always talks about how Trump is indifferent to suffering. And he's, you know, turning into care at top with the governor of New York, as thousands have died in rest homes.

The consequences of this though, aren't funny. The reason why the media lionized Andrew Cuomo while the rest homes were being ravaged, was in part due to these adorable little skits and routines on CNN. That gave them that -- oh, isn't it great? Let's tune in and watch. It's so human.

Could you imagine Andrew Cuomo on "SPECIAL REPORT?" What would have happened if Bret Baier pulled out like a giant swab? They'd be calling him in difference in death and suffering. So I have a final dumb question. Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon, Anderson Cooper, what are they?

I know what I am, and I know what Tucker is, I know what Jesse is, we're commentators. I know what Bill Hemmer is, and Bret Baier is, and Shannon Bream. They are news people. But there's no distinction on CNN of what they are, so they're allowed to portray opinion is fact. And then they dare to pass judgment on us and they're phony stentorian words which are just absolutely laughable. Answer that question. What are they? I don't know.

PAVLICH: Dana, you know, a lot of the time when politicians act out of touch as Governor Cuomo did in that interview, it's because they don't feel like there's going to be accountability for their actions. We know that their investigations now into the nursing home policy, but it just seems like given his answers on that, he doesn't care much.

PERINO: Well, he's riding high at an 80 percent approval rating right now. And again, I think that's partly because remember, I was saying in the A block, the national media really went after the red state governors, and part of the consequence of that was that there's -- their numbers approval ratings are in the tank. Now I think the facts on the ground, we'll turn that around for them.

Contrast that with Governor Cuomo, who look, I actually enjoyed his press briefings at the beginning. I thought the communication style was really interesting. It was like -- almost like being at a lecture. And then, however, I think that you have to question his judgment about going on his brother's show last night, because there is a real question right now that people want to know about the nursing homes.

When he was asked about it recently, he said, well, I was just following CDC guidelines. But he said Trump's CDC guidelines. There were other things that he did that he thinks, you know, that Trump didn't do. So he's trying to pass off a really horrible, catastrophic decision on President Trump.

And then, you know, going on his brother's show, I don't think he knew about the little joke that Chris Cuomo was going to play, but it's happened enough that I think you have to wonder about the judgment of the guy and why he has an 80 percent approval rating.

PAVLICH: Yes, Juan, these interviews are always back and forth, jokey, jokey, difficult time. What about the families who have lost -- family members as a result of this policy?

WILLIAMS: Well, I mean, again, what you just heard from Dana is the governor's rationale. He said that, in fact, the federal government was saying that you don't want to overburden the hospitals. And if it's possible, keep those folks in the senior citizens homes. It turned out to be a terrible decision and I think everybody has got to take responsibility.

In terms of that skit that we saw, I think you're right on, Katie. I mean, I just -- you know, I think we're going through a tough time. I don't think that's much to laugh about. But I don't think in all honesty, that anybody's going to stick that huge swab up their nose. Nobody's going to do that.

I mean, when -- you know, by comparison, you see people hoarding and talking about hydroxychloroquine or whatever, after the president says he's taking that. And you know, again, high risk, no proven benefit for -- you know, I mean, I don't know why the President's playing medicine man and putting on his own skits. I just don't like it. I think people should take this moment seriously.

GUTFELD: A doctor prescribed that to him. Cuomo, what did Cuomo use?

WILLIAMS: No, he asked the doctor. He asked the doctor.

PAVLICH: The segment -- the segment --

GUTFELD: Yes, a White House doctor.

PAVLICH: OK, the segment is not about hydroxychloroquine. It's about the fact that Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York had a policy in place that required older patients to be put into nursing homes to spread -- who then spread the disease around and killed thousands of people as a result of an executive order. So that's what we're talking about. We're not talking about hydroxychloroquine. Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, just on hydroxychloroquine, the only thing I would add would be that this. Andrew Cuomo, the governor ordered is 70,000 doses of it for New York. So, if it's really that bad, why do you order 70,000 doses, Juan? The other thing is the CDC guidelines did not suggest you bring in infected patients into nursing homes.

This is what it said. I read it. It said if you are to do that, you have to have vigilant testing and a space designated within the nursing home to quarantine new patients that are infected for 14 days before you mix them in with the rest of the population. Andrew Cuomo didn't do either that.

The other thing is -- with the interview. This is like how all of the media interviews Democrats. It's like interviewing a family member. It's honestly like a younger brother interviewing an older brother. You know, you're like you're in awe of the older brother. You're a little scared of making the older brother mad because he could kick your butt, and you just tread lightly and you try to make them laugh so he likes you. It's the same way Democrats are interviewed all the time.

And just one more thing. Some producer had to create those huge swabs. So it wasn't just like, you know, Cuomo had this great idea and just dragged it out of the basement. Like, this went through a few levels before it got on air.

PERINO: They went to the prop department.

PAVLICH: Anyway --

GUTFELD: Yes. They called Carrot Top. Carrot Top has those things in the closet.

WATTERS: Right. Yes.

PAVLICH: All right, coming up next is the "FASTEST SEVEN."

GUTFELD: Welcome back. So who needs pants anyway? Majority of people working from home say they can't remember the last time they wore them. Hard news right here. You know what, Dana, isn't this kind of why humans need offices because over time, you kind of let yourself go -- I'm not saying you have let yourself go. I'm just saying the generic you. I'm already in trouble.

PERINO: I'm kind of -- I'm the opposite -- I'm the opposite. I have not worn a dress since the quarantine.

GUTFELD: Same here.

PERINO: I only wear jeans.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm not --

PERINO: Yes, I know. But I mean, you usually do that.

GUTFELD: I put my skirts away, Juan. You got -- you're doing this out of a truck. I don't know if people know that. But poor Juan is sitting in a truck right now. He's been doing that for two months.

WILLIAMS: That's true.

GUTFELD: But you get dressed.

WILLIAMS: Yes. And I think it's pretty good. I'm pretty impressed with the technology what we're able to do. But I must say, I wonder when they ask this question, Greg, do you think they include robes and like my pal Jesse wear shorts, or like you know if I'm really relaxed, I put on sweat pants, shorts. Does that count? I mean, if the -- if the FedEx guy comes to the door or you know your kids come up, you can't just be without pants.

GUTFELD: Oh, I can. Let me tell you. I own like 20 shorty robes and none of them -- none of them have belts. Jesse, I don't know what I'm saying at this point. We're going to do the "FASTEST SEVEN" but we decided not to. What do you think?

WATTERS: No, I mean, I've moved from shorts to kilts. Because a lot of people don't realize a kilt is completely functional if you're in this type of environment. You don't have to do the whole pant leg thing. A skirt is a little bit too much for me, Greg. I can't get down with that. I know it's 2020. I'm just not there yet. But a kilt is a happy medium between the shorts and the skirt.

GUTFELD: You know what, Katie, what we really need right now --

PERINO: But it's made out of wool.

GUTFELD: But it's -- you know what, it could get itchy in certain places. You know what we really need to come back?

WATTERS: It's a little itchy.

GUTFELD: We need the Snuggie. Remember the -- wasn't it the Snuggie?

PAVLICH: Yes, the Snuggie. Snuggie is just a backwards robe, first of all. But what is -- what is the definition of pants in this situation? Like are leggings pants? Because tights are not pants. I think leggings can pass for pants. So I've been wearing pants with dresses for the show.

GUTFELD: Interesting.

PAVLICH: So I'm doing OK.

GUTFELD: You know what we need? We need the My Pillow guy and the Snuggie guy to come together and make a Snuggie with a pillow built into it.

PAVLICH: On your face.

PERINO: Manufactured in America.

WILLIAMS: Genius.

GUTFELD: Yes. "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I'm going to kick us off. As you all know, it's graduation season. But for a lot of college graduates, that also means the start of time to start thinking about paying back those student loans. So take a look at this video about a surprise gift.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A donation of up to $8 million with the intent to eliminate student loans debt.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm working 400 students (INAUDIBLE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh my God.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Yes. Paying off student debts can be particularly tough for low- income kids and especially first graduation -- first-generation graduates. The money for this gift came from donors to Bay Area nonprofits, a group called Students Rising Above. Elizabeth Devaney, the CEO, decided to hold a Zoom conference, as you can see. And those students smiles turn to looks of disbelief before they realized she wasn't joking. They just had their loans paid off. Wow. It's great. Jesse, you're up.

PERINO: Cool.

WATTERS: I never got the whole anonymous donation thing. I mean, like half the point of charity is letting people know how charitable you are. It doesn't make sense to me. All right, let's do it. Mom Texts. Here we go. All right, number one, I count down every show hoping you make it through. Yes. So does everybody.

Number two. At the beginning of this disaster, your words were measured and reasoned and so responsible but now you feel underwater. Never use your power to spur on rebellion.

Number three, you're not listening. All of your FIVE compatriots told you loudly not to put poop in another's garbage can. Was that your nod to Earth Day?

Number four. Jessie, Putin, going, doing, please find the ING to your verbs. You sound as if you were raised by wolves.

Number five. Your hair looks great, longer, but your sideburns do appear uneven. I'm not so sure about that.

And lastly, and Darling, you know the drill. Obamagate is Trump's transparent effort to throw mud and change the subject. All right, very good, mom.

And speaking of throwing mud, "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00 p.m. Eastern Saturday night. Check it out. Memorial Day Weekend Edition.

WILLIAMS: Dana.

PERINO: Wow. It's Thursday, you know. All right, so you know, things are hard in the quarantine. You got to figure out how to date. Check out Nate and Patty of Cape May. They went out for a date night dinner. They got takeout and then I think this is so creative and awesome. They figured out a way to have a romantic night outside eating in the back of their truck. So congrats to them. Patty and Nate, creativity all around.

GUTFELD: Wow. They went straight to bed.

PAVLICH: I love that.

WILLIAMS: Greg, you're up.

GUTFELD: Get it? It's the bed of the truck. I'm ceding my time to Katie. I'm ceding my time to Katie.

PAVLICH: Thanks, Greg.

WILLIAMS: OK. Go, Katie, go.

PAVLICH: OK. One family in Florida has been fostering a two-year-old little girl for two years. Her name is Isa. And look at how they adopted her.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to be electronically signing this final judgment. Congratulations.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So that is the Moody family from Florida. And they adopted this beautiful two-year-old after fostering her for over 700 days. And now, she's officially part of the family. So, go adoption and congrats to the Moody family.

