President Trump keeps the pressure on former Obama officials who 'unmasked' Michael Flynn

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along

with Juan Williams, Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, and Kennedy. It's five

o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

President Trump keeping up the pressure on former Obama officials who

unmasked Mike Flynn. Trump now demanding the public seek key documents he

says disappeared from Flynn's meeting with the FBI agents in January 2017.

While Trump wants answers people like Joe Biden are desperate to change the

subject. Sleepy Joe once again changing his story over if he was involved

in the investigation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I was never a part or had any

knowledge of any criminal investigation into Flynn while I was in office,

period. Not one single time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And Biden trying to turn the tables on Obamagate with an assist

from the media. Here's what he said when asked about not pardoning

President Trump after a hypothetical prosecution.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Absolutely yes. I commit. Look, the attorney general of the United

States is not the president's lawyer. It's the people's lawyer. It is not

something the president is entitled to do, to direct either a prosecution

and/or decide to drop a case. That is not the president's role,

responsibility, and it's a dereliction of his duty.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Kennedy, you want to know why I know that they are

feeling a little guilty about the unmasking? It's because when this story

broke a few years ago, they denied it. They said there's no unmasking.

Susan Powers says I didn't even do anything. And now they are saying, it's

routine.

KENNEDY, GUEST CO-HOST: Well, I think the shame is probably the

best thing here. I don't have a problem with citizens of this country

knowing what their government is doing behind closed doors. And all of this

was so easily manufactured that everyone should take a moment to really

consider what if this kind of power was turned on you and stop lying about

it. OK?

And we don't want this from any administration, but when John Brennan comes

out and talks about an Obama abuse of power, you have to say what about the

power that you had as the director of the CIA? What about when you are

working with the FBI and the DNI and order to set this political cheese

laden perjury traps for Michael Flynn who actually wasn't charge with

perjury.

All of that is an abuse of power and then lying about it on top of that is,

that's just offensive.

WATTERS: So, Juan, if there is nothing illegal about the phone call between

Flynn and the Russian ambassador, why do you think Obama and Comey sent FBI

officials into the White House?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: You got so much confused there, Jesse. But my

point would be that there were so many people who were alarmed by these

intercepts of these conversations without knowing who was on the line.

That's why they asked for the unmasking and discovered that it was Mike

Flynn. Again, they didn't know it was Mike Flynn. They didn't know who was

on it.

WATTERS: How do you know that?

WILLIAMS: But the calls were --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: How do you know they were alarmed by it?

WILLIAMS: Because that's why -- that's -- because that's the nature of it.

That's the reason that you then request permission from the NSA saying --

WATTERS: No.

WILLIAMS: -- on the basis of this content --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: That's not true.

WILLIAMS: -- I'm making a request to know -- that's exactly the procedure,

Jesse.

WATTERS: No, it's for knowledge.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: So, I think that the key here --

WATTERS: I know the procedure. It's for knowledge. Not if you're alarmed by

a phone call.

WILLIAMS: Well, yes, it's for knowledge, that's exactly right.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It's if you want to know who the person was.

WILLIAMS: To know who -- yes, so that you can have some context and

understand the extent of the threat to us as an American people. But to

speak to your larger point, Jesse, you know, Donald Trump has yet to

explain what this Obamagate is about, other than to try to distract people

from his failed handling of the pandemic.

Maria Bartiromo asked him exactly what crime did Barack Obama commit, Mr.

President? He went off on a rant about Strzok and Page. He had nothing. He

came off flat, Jesse.

WATTERS: Juan, I think you haven't been listening to the president.

Because, Dana, as we've been listening to the president and talking about

this Obamagate thing on the show, I mean, it goes into the dirty dossier

that they used to buy a warrant and then fabricate the evidence to the

judge.

It goes to the criminal leak of Mike Flynn. It goes the insertion of spies

into a campaign. I mean, it goes to the setup of Mike Flynn. The illegal

prosecution. All of these things come together and when he says Obamagate,

you can't just dismiss it as a conspiracy theory.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, I do think that when the president

says he's going to -- that you're going to see something new. Sorry, I have

a little bit of an echo in my ear.

Then the attorney general that is put in a position of like, OK, well, I

have to deliver on this some way. Now he has figured out a way to go to

Jensen, who was the U.S. attorney in Missouri. His credibility is not at

all in question. Not at all.

And so, he is the one who makes the recommendation along with career

prosecutors that tell Barr what they think base on their investigation,

then Barr takes the action that he does and I feel like that's been very

methodical.

One thing at that I think is pretty outrageous is that Emmet Sullivan, the

judge, wants to have additional people outside of the case come in and

decide whether Michael Flynn should be actually charged with perjury. That

doesn't make any sense. You don't charge perjury to somebody through an

extrajudicial process. You do it through the prosecutors. The prosecutors

in this case have said they want to drop it.

So that will probably happen sometime next week. And Joe Biden is not able

to answer some of these questions but he's not completely out there. He was

very specific. He said I had no knowledge of a criminal investigation. He

didn't talk about any knowledge --

WATTERS: Yes, criminal.

PERINO: -- about a counterintelligence investigation. Right. And I think he

was splitting that he --

WATTERS: Yes. He was very careful on that answer, Greg. And he, as you

mentioned a couple days ago, it's a sticky situation because if you say I

had no idea what was going on, then you are totally clueless and you look

like you're out of it. But then if you say yes, I knew that the president

had, I guess at least half a dozen counterintelligence investigations in

the Trump campaign officials, then that kind of looks bad too.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Well, you know, when Joe claims he has no

knowledge, I believe him 100 percent.

WATTERS: He's right. Yes.

GUTFELD: But this scandal is like a joint.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: It's got Obama's fingerprints all over it. And it is so much fun.

It reminds me when I was a kid watching big time wrestling in San Mateo,

California, and all the wrestlers would beat up on Pat Patterson and then

at the end he would come back and he would flip the script and beat

everybody.

That's what's happening here with the Russian story, the Russian narrative,

the script has been flipped and now it's the media on their heels.

Look, what drives me nuts, it's weird to see so many people in the press

depressed. They are depressed that a war hero wasn't imprisoned. I would

think that they should be relieved that such a patriotic American hero was

found innocent and now can live his life.

But they're really, really pissed off that, you know, he somehow triumphed

against this kind of set up. I will go back to my original suggestion from

two weeks ago, the best thing Trump can do is appoint Flynn to be head of

the FBI. He has earned it and maybe that will clean house. And can you

imagine what it does to the media? It will be worse for them than the

pandemic.

WATTERS: That's a great idea. I had no idea Trump was just roper doping

everybody this whole time.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: It's just, you know, taken his time and all right, I like it.

Up next, Trump says America is back as the media trashes red states and

gives blue states a total pass on reopening.

WILLIAMS: President Trump not backing down in his push to reopen the

country. This came during an announcement about fast tracking a vaccine.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's called Operation Warp

Speed. That means big and it mean fast. Its objective is to finish

developing and then to manufacture and distribute a proven coronavirus

vaccine as fast as possible.

Vaccine or no vaccine, we're back and we are starting the process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And states are seeing a difference in reactions to how they are

reopening. Politico criticizing media coverage of how red state governors

like Florida's Ron DeSantis handled the lockdown. While New York's Governor

Andrew Cuomo is now facing more scrutiny for his handling of the pandemic

after previously receiving high marks.

Dana, as we go into this reopening phase, I have a feeling like we are just

in a grand experiment. Lives are on the line. What do you think?

PERINO: I think we're doing -- I think it's more than just an experiment.

Though of course you could look at, as Greg has mentioned, 50 different

experiments. And that's kind of a useful way to look at it. But I do feel

like aside from the extremes like in Los Angeles, cutting off water to

businesses, that's extreme. And maybe revelers in Wisconsin, that can be an

extreme.

But the extremes are hijacking the debate. What you actually see is that

governors are using data to inform their decision such as Governor DeSantis

and Governor Kemp. And they have, one, they would be responsible for the

consequences of their decisions, but they've based it on data.

People have been fairly responsible, and they are seeing their numbers

continue to come down and they are recognizing that they're going to have

to help their businesses have to figure out a way to reopen safely and

responsibly.

The other thing is the government cannot be your parent. The government

can't do everything for you. We are responsible citizens. We are

responsible adults. We are blessed to live in a free country, and the

government has to trust us that we will make a decision for ourselves.

There might be extremes. But that is absolutely not the vast majority of

what's happening.

And I would also say, you know, say a prayer for some of these local

officials that have to make some really tough decisions. Talk to the mayor

of Point Pleasant Beach today, Paul Kanitra, he was on the daily briefing

talking about how they are going to reopen beaches.

You know, it's not going to be easy to tell people if they're in a line,

that they're going to have to wear a mask while they're at the beach.

They're going to have to have patrols, et cetera. They are trying to do it

with care. And we should understand and give them some room to try to do

what they need to do so that we can all reopen and get this country moving

again.

WILLIAMS: Yes. So, Greg, coming to this idea, you know, Dana is talking

about beaches. The weather is getting better. There's going to be more

people outside, and I think people if they are outside and keeping a social

distance, I think there is a better shot at avoiding trouble than when we

are indoors kind of huddled with the virus around. What do you think?

GUTFELD: I've always felt that way and I've said it many times. Because the

first, I think the first suggestion about this virus was that it was spread

via indoors. It's an indoor sickness. So, I think it's a -- I think it's a

really, a really smart idea to get people outside as the weather gets

warmer.

As for people who continue to accuse others of murder when they want to go

outside and feed their families, flip the script. When they accuse you of

wanting death, say to them, well, you want more spousal abuse.

Because domestic violence has been surging as these restrictions linger,

right? So, if they say you want people to die, well, you want spouses to

get beaten up. Obviously, that's absurd. But it's analogous. And that's

what the media right now is doing to people who just want to get back to

work. So, you've got to flip it on them. Piece of advice from Greg.

WILLIAMS: All right. Kennedy -- we appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you.

Kennedy, I'm wondering what is practical? What can we really do until the

summer camps and the schools get reopened? I know you have kids, so I just

wanted to hear your thoughts on how extensive can any reopening be if the

kids are -- the kids have nowhere to go?

KENNEDY: No, it's true, there's so much pressure on parents right now

not only are we in charge of schooling and education and curriculum and

being taskmasters and making sure that everything is turned in on time and

everyone is attending their zoom meetings.

You also have to keep your kids physically active and that's a very big

challenge. But one nice thing about it is it is bringing people together

and sort of reinvent buying what physical fitness means and getting outside

and walking together properly socially distanced, I think that's a great

thing and it also, it leaves it up to families, what are we comfortable

doing?

And to Dana's point, yes, it's a laboratory of democracy and that every

state is going to open differently, just like every person is going to come

back from an injury differently but also every business and every parent

has to think for themselves what is the best way to keep my family safe

while still functioning.

And to Greg's point, it is a false dichotomy. It's not open up the states

and people die or stay at home and the economy craters long-term. There has

to be something in the middle and we have to be trusted as individuals to

thread that needle.

WILLIAMS: I think that's a good point. So, Jesse, let's come to the media

angle on this story. You saw that Politico critical of the American media

for having previously been so critical of Florida's Ron DeSantis, the

governor, when he was leaving the beaches open and the like. And the

reality is now we don't see any large-scale outbreaks in Florida.

On the other hand, very high praise for lots of Republican governors. I am

thinking of DeWine of Ohio, Hogan in Maryland, Baker in Massachusetts. So,

is it fair to say the media has been unfair to Republican governors?

WATTERS: Yes, like, what does DeSantis need to do? Put some infected people

in nursing homes to get a puff piece written about them? I mean, Cuomo is

god and this guy botched it, and people are dead in nursing homes and it's

getting worse.

They did this all over the northeast. Like, Pennsylvania did the same

thing. And now there's a huge scandal because the Pennsylvania health

director withdrew her own mother from a nursing home while she forced other

sick people to go into the nursing homes. And now thousands of people have

been killed.

And if the media had reported these things early on, every other governor

in the country could've looked at that and said you know what, maybe we

shouldn't be doing that. But they cover it up and they focus on red states

like Georgia, Florida.

WILLIAMS: All right. Here is the president. He's on the South Lawn.

TRUMP: We will be going everywhere. We have a lot of meeting schedule. I

think they'll be very successful meetings. We're getting a lot of gear out,

we're getting a lot of gowns out, protective equipment. The governors have

all been very thankful. We received a lot of calls today from governors.

They are very thankful at the job we're doing. That's good. You have any

questions?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What's the topic of the discussion at Camp David this

weekend?

TRUMP: Go ahead.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What's the topic of the discussion at Camp David this

weekend?

TRUMP: So, we a lot of discussions going on at Camp David. Some military

and some other than military. We'll probably report back on it on Monday.

(OFF-MIKE)

TRUMP: I just don't want to talk to them right now. We'll see what happens

over the next little while. They are buying a lot of our materials. We are

-- they are spending a lot on the trade deal, but the trade deal, I don't

know. Somehow, I lost a little flavor for it, you can understand.

Go ahead.

(OFF-MIKE)

TRUMP: We are sending a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime

Minister Modi and we are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have

a tremendous supply of ventilators. Go ahead.

(OFF-MIKE)

TRUMP: Go ahead. Go ahead.

(OFF-MIKE)



TRUMP: Say it.

(OFF-MIKE)



TRUMP: I haven't seen it. You have to - you have to tell me. Yes, go ahead.

(OFF-MIKE)

TRUMP: We are looking at that actually. But we are making a lot of progress

on vaccines. But we'll be speaking to you very soon, and I think we are

going to have a very good couple of meetings at Camp David. Thank you.

(OFF-MIKE)



WILLIAMS: That was President Trump on the South Lawn of the White House. He

was talking to reporters in advance of his departure for Camp David this

weekend.

Coming up, Joe Biden making new gaffes while questions mount over whether

he is too comfortable campaigning from his basement. That's for you next on

The Five.

PERINO: Joe Biden has been doing fairly well in many polls, but is he too

confident campaigning from his basement? The presumptive Democratic nominee

making another gaffe by mixing of jobs data with coronavirus deaths. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We are in the middle of a pandemic that had cost us more than 85,000

jobs as of today. Lives of billions of people. Millions of people. Millions

of jobs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And Biden raising some eyebrows with what he was saying to

potential voters concerned about the Tara Reade allegation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Well, I think they should vote their heart and if they believed Tara

Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me. I wouldn't vote for me if I

believed Tara Reade. The fact is, look at Tara Reade's story, it changes

considerably.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Kennedy, for a long time the Democrats, especially if you remember

during the Kavanaugh hearings and the MeToo movement when it was at its

height, the mantra was to believe all women. And now, Joe Biden is

basically saying if you believe her, don't vote for me.

Is that basically showing that he is not going to answer in any other way?

That he is saying this absolutely did not happen? He is not cracking on any

of that.

KENNEDY: No. And he was saying he doesn't believe her therefore she must

be lying. And I wish someone would pose that question to him specifically,

do you think that Tara Reade is lying? Because what he's doing here is

essentially victim shaming.

And it's a gross version of the mutually accepted rules of Me Too,

particularly when they were applied to the Kavanaugh hearings. And I don't

think he has answered this very well. Also, as far as Joe Biden campaigning

from his basement, what he's trying to do right now is use the pandemic to

get out of the debates. And I think the debates are going to be critical.

Because we have to see spontaneous moments to make sure the person is going

to lead the free world can do so and respond to barbs and intellectual

challenges. So far, Joe Biden has really been protected from that.

PERINO: And he's doing these interviews pretty much with fairly friendly

reporters, Greg. And he, you know, he has that little gaffe, a little mess

up at the beginning, mixing up the deaths versus the jobs numbers. But I'm

not sure how he gets better at any of this before he would have to face

President Trump in a debate before the election.

GUTFELD: Yes, the way he gets better as not being seen. He's the only

candidate in history where the strategy is less is more. Imagine having a

product where advertising is a bad idea. You know, hey, guys, research

shows the more people learn about our cod liver yogurt, the more they hate

it.

That's Joe Biden. Which is why he's hidden in the basement light granny in

"Evil Dead 2." Not because he was the granny or the mother. I'll get back

to that. It is ironic that what's threatening the American public is

offering immunity to Joe, the pandemic. But lucky for Joe living in a

pandemic. Even if there is no professional baseball, he is still going to

try to get to second base.

PERINO: You know, Greg says, Jesse, that Biden is benefiting from less is

more. And Trump is trying more is more. I mean, he is everywhere, firing on

all cylinders, doing everything that he possibly can, talking to reporters

like six times today. Well, the press is able to hear from him. Like the

contrast is striking.

WATTERS: I think that's what Trump. He has what it takes. Biden just

doesn't have what it takes. He doesn't even believe in himself. If you

listen to his answers, he's not even fighting for the votes. He's like, you

know, if you don't believe me, vote for Trump. What do I care? Like, right?

Remember what he used to like and his speeches? He'd be like, you know,

check me out. If you don't like it, vote for the other guy.

Like there's no confidence that Biden possesses. And that's because he

knows deep down, he's not qualified to be the president. He's never been a

leader. He doesn't have command of the subject matter. And he's just not

articulate enough to be the leader of the free world.

You know, we've had such beautifully articulate presidents for the -- in my

entire lifetime that you know, they mesmerize you. They bring you in, they

razzle-dazzle you, and you can't stop listening to them talk. With Biden,

you just can't wait till it's over. And he's going to have a tall mountain

to climb because sooner or later, this pandemic is going to end and he's

going to have to get out there.

PERINO: Yes. Juan, does -- you know, President, I've understood --

presidential candidates need to show fire in the belly. But, I mean, do we

have an ember in the belly here in the Biden campaign?

WILLIAMS: Boy, I thought he was pretty strong. You know, we were talking

about that Tara Reade statement. I think that was a fiery statement, a very

clear statement that he didn't do it, and he is denying in the most

uncompromising terms. If you think that she's telling the truth, go for it,

but I'm telling you, it didn't happen. I don't know how you can be any more

clear than that.

So yes, I think there is fire in the belly. And I think that -- I think

that he has been very strong on that point. He's denied it over and over.

And the reporting that's come out since you know, Vox. I saw it today, a

piece. It was done by PBS. They interviewed dozens of people. Nobody's

backing up this -- the claim, the allegation yet. So we'll see where it

goes, but not yet.

And on the gaffes thing, I don't think it was --I don't think it was Biden.

WATTERS: Wait, four people back it up.

WILLIAMS: Hang on. I don't think it was Biden who said that his father was

born in Germany. I think that was Donald Trump. I don't think it was Biden

who said, oh, yes, George Washington captured the airports during the

Revolutionary War. I think that was Donald Trump. So I'm just -- I wonder,

where's this coming from. What's going on?

PERINO: OK, well, hey, I worked for a President that had a few gaffes too,

but also wasn't considered somebody who couldn't answer some basic

questions. All right. The "FASTER SEVEN" is up next.

KENNEDY: First up, a shocking prank on a New York City subway during the

middle of a pandemic igniting a major backlash watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I accidentally dropped a whole tub of cereal on the

subway today. I was like, oh my god, this is the worst day of my life. Not

my fruity pebbles. Someone was like, I cannot believe this is happening. I

was like, I can't believe this is happening again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KENNEDY: What a jerk. Greg, doesn't this violates one of the basic rules

of prankster-ism and social media and that it has to be funny?

GUTFELD: Yes. We're busy, you know, arresting people and monitoring people

for violating certain restrictions during probably the most devastating

time in this country, and this guy is not in jail. I hereby would like to

suggest to law that the people that have to clean up this mess, all the

hard workers who are already going through a lot of hell, they should be

allowed to beat the crap out of this guy at any time, at any time. If I was

on that subway, I don't know what I would have done.

KENNEDY: No, that's actually a very dangerous thing to do. And Juan,

don't you think he should be forced to clean the train with his tongue?

PERINO: Yes. Yes.

WILLIAMS: I like -- I'm glad I'm that your kid Kennedy. That's pretty --

that's pretty strong. But I agree with Greg. I mean, this guy, you know,

somebody who's going to have to clean this mess up and it puts our

essential workers at greater risk in the course of this pandemic. And for

what? For a social media prank. I think this guy is low class. I mean,

really not considerate of other people.

KENNEDY: No. I mean, come on. Again, to Greg's point, I'm surprised he

survived. But, Dana, this is what happens when you live your life trying to

get likes. If they gave out PhDs for watching TikTok videos, my girls would

be addressed as doctor and doctor. But is there a deleterious effect here?

PERINO: Well, I agree that he should have had to clean it up that way, as

you suggested. I also admire the restraint of the fellow passengers who no

doubt had to have been through some crap during the day. And if I were on

that train, Greg, I know what I would have done. I seriously think I would

have kicked him in the you know what. It's disgusting.

And you know where you can get a lot of attention? You can get attention by

doing really great things. If you look at any media, we're all looking to

cover stories that fit into the -- like the America together program that

we have at Fox News. Like, all of that is a great way to get attention.

This was absolutely disgusting. And I hope every person that he ever wants

to date we'll find this first when they look them up on social media.

KENNEDY: All right, Jesse. I going to come to you first on the next one.

The pandemic is highlighting some age-old gender differences. According to

a survey, men are less likely than women to wear face masks because they

see it as a sign of weakness. Yes, bro. Never mind the fact that men are

far more vulnerable to the virus. Jesse doesn't make you manly, in fact, to

wear a mask?

WATTERS: We're more vulnerable to the virus. I didn't know that. I better

start wearing a mask. Yes, I didn't wear a mask at first just because I

didn't think I needed to. And then they started mandating it. So I rocked a

mask and I think more guys would rock a mask if they had a good one.

A lot of guys have these dopey little ones like they look like they're in

the hospital. No. You got to get like a cool one like from Rhoback or

Grayers or like a ski gator or something like that, so you look like a

bandit. There's ways to do it. You guys just don't know what you're doing.

KENNEDY: So thank you for mansplaining that, Jesse. Greg, you're also a

man, but one of the -- one of the bad side effects of this mask of force-

ness is masks splaining. It's people going out and their reason for being -

- they live to go outside and yell at people who aren't wearing masks. Do

we have a mask and balance?

GUTFELD: Well, I mean, it's a trend -- it's actually changed. People made

fun of you for wearing masks. Now, they look stupid because masks actually

are important. There's new research that says it can reduce the

transmission of the disease by 80 percent. We were lied to about the masks

early on, because they didn't have enough masks.

I just want to address this survey. It's an online survey. It's the

opposite of science. This is clickbait to get on T.V. And the easiest way

to get on T.V. is to do a story on gender differences. But the key is, it

has to be critical of men. You cannot do a gender different story that is

critical of women. It will never get on. You know that. Everybody knows

that.

WATTERS: I have to do that on "WATTERS' WORLD."

KENNEDY: But Dana, doesn't this show that women are in fact superior

seeing as though we are over -- we're able to overcome the virus in ways

that men just aren't.

PERINO: It's just it's not natural for Americans to wear a mask. It's not a

cultural thing that. We do we actually share experiences with each other

through smiles, and so that makes it hard. But I do -- I think Peter looks

pretty good and his mask. I think it's attractive. That's just -- like if

women want men to wear a mask, they should start saying you think they look

hot wearing masks.

GUTFELD: There you go.

KENNEDY: Yes. Well said. It's like a cotton beard. All right, even if

the NFL doesn't have fans at games this season, especially early on, you

can still hear the crowd roar. Fox Sports considering adding artificial

crowd noise to T.V. broadcasts and could even include virtual fans.

Juan, I am all for this idea. Anything that brings sports back, I don't

care. I love Korean baseball, don't get me wrong, but I need some straight-

up American football in my veins. Are you -- are you pleasantly surprised

at the thought of crowd holograms?

WILLIAMS: Yes. It doesn't matter to me. If they have football -- are you

kidding? I'm in front of my T.V. You know, bring it on. Just play a game.

Just let me see. And as far as the crowd, I wasn't watching the crowd that

much anyways. You know, it's background noise. And if they can insert

something, fine. What's real and what counts is the game.

KENNEDY: Now, Jesse, should they get even more creative and insert like

cow noises and some barnyard noises or (INAUDIBLE) that we heard -- that we

hear during World Cup soccer? Should we get creative with the crowd noise

instead of just like, defense?

WATTERS: I don't think you would have any soccer noises during a football

game. But I mean, it's like a laugh track in a sitcom. Half the time, I

don't even know when to laugh until I hear the laugh track, then I know

it's funny. It's like people don't even know what they're watching on

football games. Once the crowd roars, then they get into it.

KENNEDY: I think it's great. Are there any other creative suggestions,

Greg, to bring sports back sooner? Because obviously, you know, you might

have to sequester teams. There are some big, potentially insurmountable

challenges. So what else can they do to satisfy our sports need?

GUTFELD: You know, just kick it off. That's what I say. I'm all for this. I

think Fox is doing a great job. And that's all I got to say.

KENNEDY: All right. Well, guess what's up next, it is Friday. That means

there is a need for a literation. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is coming up in a

moment.

GUTFELD: It's "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." We're answering your questions. The first

one is a very nice question from Lisa B. Who is the smartest person in your

life? Kennedy? That was my answer.

KENNEDY: I'm going to -- the smartest person in my life, I would have to

say is my mom because she's incredibly intuitive. She has a couple of

advanced degrees, so she's intellectual. But she also has an amazing gift

to get people to open up to her like no one else, and I think that's very

smart. Because once you put people at ease, then you rule the universe.

GUTFELD: Right. Jesse, who is the smartest person in your life, outside of

you, of course?

WATTERS: Oh, in that case, I am going to go with my agent because, you

know, he just -- he signed me and he must have known. I mean, brilliant

man, great advice, keeps me out of trouble, very, very intelligent.

GUTFELD: Juan, you can't say the same thing.

WILLIAMS: No, I was -- I was going to say Greg, but I can't say the same.

All right, so I guess I would say, you know, this is an odd question

because I think there are people with emotional intelligence who know how

to handle people and get along with people and relate. And then I think

there's some people who are just book smart.

So, I see this in my grandkids. My grandson, he is books smart. I mean,

like, unbelievable. But his sisters, they really can read people and play

people and manipulate. They are something. So it's different kinds of

intelligence.

WATTERS: Yes.

KENNEDY: Manipulate.

PERINO: Peter, my husband, by far, like, unbelievable.

GUTFELD: OK. Yes, I was waiting for Jasper but I guess I said person. But I

would -- I agree with you. I have to -- I have to say my wife because like

in the last, what is it, two months now, I've learned more about her

because now we're together 24/7, and she's way smarter than me. That's for

sure. All right, do we have time for one more?

First trip you took without your parents? Dana, it involved in a biplane

didn't it?

PERINO: Well, the one to El Paso? Yes, that was not good. That was not

good. Yes, I think so. I didn't really go anyplace exciting without my

parent. Yes. OK, El Paso and we went to see Ciudad Juarez, and it was

illegal. I saw things I should never have seen, and I will never do it

again.

GUTFELD: There you go. Jesse?

WATTERS: I went to Puerto Rico one time without my parents. And that was a

big, big mistake.

GUTFELD: Juan?

WILLIAMS: You know, I don't know how to answer that. I mean, I was -- I

remember hitchhiking in upstate New York. And that clearly was not with my

parents and got into a big fight and stuff. But yes, I think that there

were some trips without parents from a very young age.

GUTFELD: Kennedy?

KENNEDY: Well, they dropped me off on a cruise ship and I didn't see

them for three years. No, actually, it was a fifth-grade class trip to

Seattle on the train. And we saw the Space Needle and ate at a restaurant

that spun all the way around and have three little burgers on three little

buttons. Take that one, Dad.

GUTFELD: I went to Santa Cruz, went -- broke into a nude beach by climbing

a fence. Then I got caught, and the security of the nude beach forced me to

clean up the entire beach with my clothes on.

KENNEDY: With your mouth.

GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Tomorrow night, Fox is going

to be airing a special. It's called Graduate Together, America honors the

high school class of 2020. It's produced by LeBron James. It actually airs

at 8:00. So I'm being preempted by LeBron James. That's fine. "WATTERS

WORLD" is on at 7:00. You could also see it again at 11:00 after Greg, just

to warn everybody.

We have Laura Ingraham, we have Rand Paul, we have Mark Levin. The deck is

stacked against the Democrats. It's a big time on the show. You're going to

love it. So check it out. All right, Dana Perino is next.

PERINO: All right, here's something else you can love. I don't know if you

follow Andrew Cotter on Twitter, but you should. He's a sports commentator.

He hasn't had a lot of work to do lately, but he's spending his time making

all of us entertained. Here he is having a zoom calls that he wanted to

show you.

ANDREW COTTER, SPORTS COMMENTATOR: 913 squirrels chase, none caught, so not

a good return. So again, thanks to -- if you're going to do that, could you

just switch off the video function again, so we don't have to see it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: All right, you could check him out. He has all sorts of things that

he's done --

WATTERS: Pretty good.

PERINO: -- commentating on everyday life. They caught zero squirrels,

etcetera. Their names are Olive and Mable. You can find them @Andrew

Cotter.

WATTERS: OK, Greg Gutfeld. All right, tomorrow night 10:00 p.m. I got, a

gangbuster of a show brand new. I got Charlie Hurt, I got John Rich, Kat

Timpf, Tyrus. That's Saturday, May 16th, 10:00 p.m. Be there. Now let us do

this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: During these times of a pandemic, it is always good to help each

other out like these little rascals here. Check them out. A guy couldn't

get the stick over, didn't know what to do. There he is. How do I get the

stick? So his friend came over and helped him push it through. And that's

the way it's going to be. Americans helping Americans. Follow this example.

Get a stick under the log.

PERINO: Wow. That's great.

GUTFELD: Animals are great.

WATTERS: That's what it's like on THE FIVE sometimes. You just give the co-

host a little bit of a helping hand and there they go. All right, Juan

Williams, you're up.

WILLIAMS: Well, Jesse nothing I can say can match this video, so take a

look folks. Take a look at this. Yes, those are goats. Goats, 200 of them.

They escaped after the fence got knocked down. The goats roam the streets

of San Jose eating local plants and leaving behind a lot of droppings. How

often do you get to see a goat parade? It looks to me like they broke out a

quarantine, folks.

WATTERS: They need a higher fence. That's what they need. All right,

Kennedy, finish it up.

KENNEDY: All right, very good. New Zealand has emerged from their

lockdown. And the mayor of Queenstown on the South Island did this. He went

bungee jumping from a suspension bridge.

PERINO: No.

KENNEDY: And yes, there are limited liability laws in New Zealand so you

can do stuff like this and not get sued. This is like Eric Garcetti in L.A.

going to a movie premiere. This is so run of the mill for Kiwis. I think

it's fantastic.

