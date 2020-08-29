President Trump hammers Joe Biden in RNC speech

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," August 28, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Jesse Watters, Martha MacCallum, Greg Gutfeld and Katie Pavlich. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

The race for the White House entering a brand-new phase, the stakes rising, the urgency increasing now that both conventions are over. President Trump about to campaign in New Hampshire after his big RNC speech last night. The president laying out his agenda, defending his record and offering up blistering attacks on Joe Biden. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(APPLAUSE)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Joe Biden is not a savior of America's soul. If given the chance he will be the destroyer of American greatness. They will make every city look like Democrat run Portland, Oregon. No one will be safe in Biden's America.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: At the Democrat convention you barely heard a word about their agenda. But that's not because they don't have one. It's because their agenda is the most extreme set of proposals ever put forward by a major party nominee. Joe Biden's agenda is made in China. My agenda is made in the USA.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Joe Biden's plan is not a solution to the virus but rather it's a surrender to the virus.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The president and Republicans reaching out to three groups of voters during the RNC, MAGA supporters, African Americans and suburban swing voters. So, were they successful in selling the message?

Greg, let's kick it off by saying, hey, the virtual experiment and conventions is over. Ratings were down all around, but the Biden campaign today bragging that their candidate's speech got more viewers than President Trump's speech. Why do you think that was?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, probably because there is less that you've seen of Joe Biden. So they had to check him out. You could see -- you could see Trump every single day. Basically, it's the Trump show every day. But, Joe, you know, he's basically, you know, he's like a mole. He's just living underground until he has to come up every now and then.

I thought last night was amazing and how preferable, non-politicians are to politicians in terms of, I don't know, presenting ideas and being persuasive. Alice Johnson, I mean, don't just give her a pardon. Give her a show. She was -- she is an absolute natural. And I guess she learn -- I mean, I thought that she was impressive.

Dana White, you know, a tough cookie, incredibly forceful. And then you have, Anne -- you know, Ann Dorn who was the voice that was neglected by the media because her story didn't fit their narrative. You know, because the media believes certain lives matter more than other lives. And it was necessary to remind everyone that she lost her husband. Because when you excuse the mob, you know, the mob grows and people die.

But when you look at everybody, you look at Alice Johnson and Dana White, you look at Jack Brewer, you look at Burgess, Herschel Walker, Sister Byrne. The idea of a Republican Party as a country club, that cliche is dead. It's over. That idea of the Republican Party no longer exists. It's now the party of law-abiding Americans who want to live free. That's all it is. It was a great message.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Jesse, I want to hear your thoughts. Because, you know, when I was watching the speech, I thought it was very long. It was, you know, I think more than an hour. It seemed slow at points. And even the attacks on Joe Biden from the president -- and normally he's just so -- you know, he's got punch, that guy can really stir people up -- I just thought they felt like reruns to me. So, what was your view of the speech?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm very angry with the president. I told him all week to keep it ending before 11. And he kept me up until 11.30. I'm a mess today, Juan. I can barely keep my eyes open. But I'm going to just give him a pass on it. I know it was a very special night.

I would disagree with you strongly. I thought it was an effective speech and effective week. They reignited the base and also extending a hand to other people. The framing of the fight against coronavirus as a war and America always wins wars was very effective.

He really laid out what he accomplished in the last four years, basically stuffed two terms into one, which is pretty incredible. And then cast out a vision for the future, talking about untangling ourselves from China and making us the manufacturing super power, winning the race to 5G, putting a man on Mars, tax relief and war on crime.

It was a very uplifting message for the second term. But I did think he defined Biden as someone who has been on the wrong side of history, as someone that's been on the wrong side of every trade deal, every foreign policy decision. As someone who is beholden to the far left and China.

And he kind of had a rhetorical flip flop with Joe's thing, he said during the DNC as he's an ally of the light. He said Joe wants to keep you in the dark about what he wants to do because his radical proposals are so dangerous and he is a member of a party that can't even keep the lights on in a place like California where you're seeing rolling blackouts.

So, I mean, that's kind of like a management issue and Donald Trump wins that very effectively. The end the historical flourish that he brought together when he talked about the American pioneer spirit that forges a character by pushing forward into the frontier, defining us as rugged individuals with flair and style but we're successful because we kind of work together as one and kind of weaving the America first populist movement into that historical momentum and then casting out a vision for the future. That's what great leaders do.

WILLIAMS: All right.

WATTERS: They kind of rally you behind a patriotic momentum with vision. Joe Biden didn't even attempt to do that. So, the president was very effective there.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: All right. I get the message. All right. So, Martha, one of the lines of questioning today about the president's speech is, did he make the case for what he would do if reelected in the next four years? This is coming from lots of people who said, he never answered Sean Hannity, he can't answer the New York Times. Did he do it in the speech last night, Martha?

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, to a certain extent, he tried to, in one of the end section of the speech. He went through a number of things. He talked creating 10 million jobs over the next 10 months. He talked about wanting to go to Mars. Putting a woman on Mars was one of the things that he mentioned at the end.

So, he wants to push forward the space program. He talked about religious liberty. He talked about protecting abortion rights. He talked about increasing the economy.

So, I think there were plenty of agenda items that were there. And I think that, you know, I don't think that the overall delivery was as strong as we have seen at certain times from the president. And I do wonder as I mentioned last night, if it was a great strategy to put him out there every single day because it doesn't lead to that sort of big moment when you've seen the president so many times all throughout the week. However, we do see a lot of the president in, you know, every 24 hours news cycle as was pointed out.

One of the things that I thought, when you talk about the groups that they want to inspire to bring the vote out, you've the make America great vote. And then you have the black American vote which obviously they are trying to get as well, and you've the women's suburban vote.

And I thought that in many he tried to appeal to all of them of course at different points, but the speech because it was very long so it hit on pretty much everybody.

But in terms of the MAGA crowd, right, one of the things that I thought was a line that was so potent that I haven't heard discussed that much. And I'm kind of paraphrasing a little bit, but he talked about Joe Biden sort of talking the talk with blue collar workers but not walking the walk.

He said he has empathy for blue collar workers but he said, then he sends your jobs to China and he sends your sons to war.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: And I thought that was pretty powerful.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

MACCALLUM: You know, you have to remember that when you look at Wisconsin and Michigan and Pennsylvania, the president won in a combination of 70,000 votes in those states. He knows he needs to win those states. He is behind in the polls in all of them right now. They say their polls look better but those are the polls that everybody else can look at and see.

So, he's got to bring out more people that will resonate with that and he's got to prevent Joe Biden from pulling those votes away from him. And I thought that was a pretty powerful line of attack.

WILLIAMS: That was interesting. I haven't heard much discussion of that. Katie, Greg was mentioning David Dorn's widow. Now he is the policeman that was killed by looters in St. Louis. Today his daughters came out and said, they really didn't want the widow to speak there. They said David Dorn was not a Trump supporter and that they felt this politized his death. What do you think?

PAVLICH: I think the widow of a woman who -- the widow the woman who spoke, Anne Dorn, has every right to speak whenever she wants to about her husband who was killed in cold blood after doing a friend a favor in trying to keep his business safe. You know, I'm not going to comment on the family members.

But she was in the crowd last night at the White House on the south lawn with her family who happens to not share the same skin color as her, by the way, to listen to the president. And you don't have to be a Trump supporter to want safe communities and to want to stop people from losing their lives simply for defending the property that they have worked so hard over a lifetime to keep and to, you know, use to provide for their family.

But I want to touch on another issue real quickly before we go. You know, the speech that President Trump gave was long, but they very strategic in addressing every single issue. So, whether if you are a single-issue voter, they went through basically every single topic you could imagine in that speech.

President Trump attacked Joe Biden's record and then explained what his record is on the issue after four years in the White House and what he would do in the future on the issue. And I think one of the most effective speeches too -- speakers was Ivanka Trump. Because she talked about how she's been in Washington, it's a tough place and her father has forced her to look at her own convictions about the way that politics and policy affect real people.

And President Trump was very effective in showing people he is trying to get to vote for him. That he is still an outsider not a corrupted Washington politician after being here for four years. And he's going to continue to keep at bay those temptations about what D.C. can do. For people like Joe Biden who, as Martha pointed out, said a whole lot of things to blue collar workers and to union workers and voted for the opposite when he was in Washington, D.C.

WILLIAMS: Thanks, Katie. Coming up, Senator Rand Paul harassed by protestors after leaving President Trump's speech. That video next for you on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Chaos in our nation's capital, an angry mob harassing and threatening Senator Rand Paul and his wife after leaving President Trump's speech last night. Here he is earlier today reacting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): They were shouting threats, you know, to us to kill us, to hurt us. But they were also shouting say her name, Breonna Taylor. And it's like, you couldn't reason with this mob. But I'm actually the author of the Breonna Taylor law to end no-knock raids. So, the irony is lost on these idiots that they are trying to kill the person who's actually trying to get rid of no knock raids.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The agitators also confronting other people on their way out and clashing with police. Greg, obviously, these are just peaceful protestors, exercising their First Amendment rights, right?

GUTFELD: I feel bad when he was just trying to use some reason and explaining. They don't care --

WATTERS: I know.

GUTFELD: -- whether he sponsored that bill. They're just out for a scalp. And remember, this is a precursor to escalating violence. So, if you deny that this is a serious event then you are culpable in future events. Right? Because this is how it starts. This is what was laughed at by people at CNN and elsewhere of this kind of idea.

Just months ago, laughing at this sort of thing and the it would become political expedient to condemn violence. They will do it.

Cloud research did some research and found that 12 percent of Republicans do not report about their true opinion about their preferred candidate in polls. And it's a -- it's about 11 percent independents. They call it the shy voter. This is why the mob. You cannot express -- there are people in the United States who have more freedom of speech than you do. Think about that. Think about that.

If you put on that Trump hat, you're going to get your ass kicked. And people can say that's B.S. No, we know it. I've watched enough of these videos. And each time these videos are played you create more shy Trump voters. Trust me. The Democrats better get in front of this or they will forever be the party of the mob and they will deserve it.

WATTERS: Katie, we all know Senator Paul was attacked at his house. I think he had some ribs cracked.

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: So, when this something this happens, again, it's a -- there are some bad memories there.

PAVLICH: This is the third time that Senator Rand Paul has survived leftist violence. He was attacked, as you mentioned, by his neighbor. Had a punctured lung, had a very serious surgery and then he was on the same baseball field as Steve Scalise when a Bernie Sanders supporter tried to kill as many Republicans as possible during the congressional baseball practice. And here we are with the third time.

Greg brings up -- Greg brings up Democrats not standing up to the mob. Look, they've actually been encouraging the mob. You had Maxine Waters in 2018 saying that you need to harass Trump supporters wherever they are and make them uncomfortable in department stores, at the grocery store, anywhere you see them make them uncomfortable.

You had Kamala Harris earlier this summer when asked about the protestors. And she said they will not stop and they should not stop. They're not going to stop on election day and they are not going to stop after election day.

So, it's not that they haven't -- you know, they are just cowards who don't want to address this. They've actually engaged in encouraging and promoting this kind of behavior.

WATTERS: Juan, your reaction on what you saw on the videotape?

WILLIAMS: Well, I just think it was an ugly scene. Something like that, Jesse, could escalate quickly because with mobs one person acts and then everything goes out of control in a rapid series. So, I think that's an ugly scene. I don't like it.

But you know, keep in mind, the police were right there to guard the senator and his wife. And you are allowed to yell at politicians. That's America. I mean, I remember, I think it was 2010 when the tea party surrounded a bunch of Democrats going into the Congress at the capital to complain about Obamacare. And there was heckling and shouting going on right then and there. So --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: So, you were glad the police were there. You were glad the police were there. That's good. The police were there.

WILLIAMS: Yes. OK.

GUTFELD: Good. Excellent. Don't defund them.

WILLIAMS: So one final thought on this, which is -- I don't -- I don't call for defunding. Biden doesn't call, but I think you like --

GUTFELD: Divert.

WILLIAMS: -- to shout that distortion anyways.

GUTFELD: Divert funds.

WILLIAMS: One final thought. It's -- this is -- this is what I saw last night at this event at black lives matter square which is you know, right by Lafayette Square. There was no riot. There was no looting. There was very little violence what went on last night. That's far different --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: A guy got knocked out.

WILLIAMS: Far different from --

GUTFELD: Sporadic.

WILLIAMS: I said there was little violence. I repeat. But I say that's far different from what took place in Kenosha where you have a reported militia member killing, I report -- I repeat, killing two people. That's different than Oakland where you have a far-right guy killing a federal security guard or Minneapolis where you have a far-right umbrella man walking around smashing windows so as to somehow --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: OK. Juan, I don't think you --

WILLIAMS: -- undercut black lives matter.

GUTFELD: Only we have more cops.

WATTERS: You don't want to get into a tit-for-tat on violence with politics.

MACCALLUM: Can I say something?

WILLIAMS: No, I'm not -- I'm just saying --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You don't want to go there, Juan.

WILLIAMS: If you are going to say (inaudible) is bad --

WATTERS: Let's move it to Martha.

WILLIAMS: -- let's talk about real violence where someone is dying.

WATTERS: Martha, yes. Martha?

GUTFELD: What -- also the precursor doesn't matter?

MACCALLUM: Can I just say something? You know what?

GUTFELD: The pre-violence doesn't matter?

MACCALLUM: It wasn't -- it wasn't too long ago that these same people were surrounding statues and putting ropes on them to pull them down. Those statues in all the areas that we all walk and work when we got to D.C. are now completely barricaded by acres of fencing.

So now that they can't pull down statues, they are trying to pull down human beings.

GUTFELD: Right.

MACCALLUM: They're shouting in their faces. They're trying to knock them over. So, I don't know what comes next. But I have been walking the streets of Washington, D.C. and New York my entire adult life. And it is now not the same. And I don't know where this is headed. I think it is unnerving.

And just because nobody -- you know, it doesn't matter who is doing the shooting and the pushing, Juan, it's wrong across the board. And the murder of those two individuals in Kenosha is an absolutely heinous crime for which I would imagine the suspect is going to go to jail probably for the rest of his life. But violence is violence. It doesn't matter what's endangering it or what's inspiring it but this is not headed in a good direction.

WATTERS: Yes. Five people --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: Because one side is trying to stop it.

WATTERS: Five people --

PAVLICH: Because one side trying to stop it.

WATTERS: Right. Five people last night arrested for assaulting police officers. I don't recall that happening with the tea party.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Coming up next, Joe Biden breaking free from his basement to hit the campaign trail. But did he wait too long?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MACCALLUM: President -- Democratic presidential Joe Biden will not be staying at home on the sidelines or in the basement or the first floor too much longer. There are signs that this race is tightening. And now we're getting word that after Labor Day he will start leaving the house and campaigning in a number of states.

The former vice-president says that he will travel to the key battleground states, Arizona, Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

So, Greg, let me start with you. I thought it was interesting the language that he used in an interview. He said we are working on how to get out.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's like --

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: He seems like --

GUTFELD: -- he can't figure out the lock on the door. He didn't realize the lock is actually on the outside --

PAVLICH: Take the stairs.

GUTFELD: -- to keep him in. But I find it just hilarious that instead of debating Trump Biden is actually debating Pelosi and he is losing. She is going to win this debate. She is going to make sure he doesn't debate because she knows it's going to be a disaster. I have a solution. If Joe -- if Joe doesn't go out, they have someone Tom Shillue play Joe Biden and debate Trump. What do you think? I like him.

PAVLICH: That would be great. I'm all for it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MACCALLUM: Katie, what do you think?

PAVLICH: Well, the question is, is this too little too late? And the answer is no, it's not too late for Joe Biden to get on the campaign trail. However, he is far behind and leading from behind on this. They are watching what the campaign -- the Trump campaign has been doing. Mike Pence has been traveling all over to swing states for months now talking to voters.

President Trump tonight is having this rally in New Hampshire. The contrast is last week Joe Biden didn't have anything on his public schedule for the entire week after his DNC speech. And today, you had six mayors in Democrats, usually Democrat strongholds in Minnesota coming out to endorse President Trump while Vice President Pence was there campaigning.

And so, if he wins Minnesota but also loses Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania he still wins the White House. So, you know, Joe Biden has a lot of ground to make up here.

GUTFELD: Underground.

MACCALLUM: Yes. Juan, it seems as though they got a bit concerned about things as the RNC went on throughout the week. They changed their tune on the violence that we're seeing in American cities. And now they are saying, yes, he is going to get out there and he is going to start campaigning not until after Labor Day, though, from what we're hearing. So, you know, what's your assessment of where the campaign thinks this is headed and what their concerns are right now?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think his approach has been pretty reasonable, Martha, despite the humor that he has given all of us. I think that what he said is they will abide by the local laws with regard to social distancing, masks and the number of people that can get together.

This will not be a Tulsa-like event, remember where some of President Trump went and some of his own staff got sick and other people in the community then suffered an outbreak. So, it won't be that. And I think that when you think about it, you know, as Katie was saying, it's not too late. I mean, he's still up in the polls. His strategy is not one that is somehow, you know, terminally flawed.

I think that if you think about Pelosi too, and people were talking about that, I think Pelosi is busy trolling the right-wing here. I think she's calling attention to the fact that Trump tells so many lies and saying, hey, why are we going to debate a guy who just makes things up? And I think she's also calling on the press, you know, kind of, hey, get ready, you guys are going to have to fact check in real-time, because otherwise Trump is just out there spouting nonsense.

MACCALLUM: Jesse, you know, she did double down on that comment in terms of, you know, why do we even need a debate this time, which seems preposterous to most American voters, especially given the COVID environment and the, you know, restrictions that we've seen on campaigning. People need to see these to get into a room at least three to three nights, hopefully, four, and go head to head.

WATTERS: Has Juan ever watched any other channel besides Fox News because all they do is live fact check the president. MSNBC did live fact-checking the entire week of the convention. CNN did the same thing too. It's not like they need Pelosi to remind the media to fact check. They've been doing it for the last four years.

She's calling attention to the fact that Donald Trump doesn't tell the truth. Oh, man, I can't believe -- who would have ever thought that before? It's the first time I ever heard that. First, I just want to commemorate something. It has been one month since Joe Biden has given a press conference. There we go.

Joe Biden leaving his basement acknowledges something. It acknowledges the fact that Donald Trump's plan to defeat the Coronavirus has been successful, that now Joe Biden can safely leave his basement and safely travel and safely interact with other people, like the same thing everybody else has been doing since June, and that's one thing.

The second thing is it's an acknowledgment that he knows that he can't coast until November. And where he's going is interesting. He's mostly going to blue states. So he's playing on the defense. And the fact that he's going to Minnesota tells you something, and we know what that something is.

MACCALLUM: All right, thanks, you guys. A quick break here. We're going to come back with the "FASTEST SEVEN" right after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: Welcome back. Time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, politics can be a dirty business. The Biden campaign now selling hand sanitizer with his COVID-19 plan printed right on it. Martha, I think this is really smart.

MACCALLUM: It is smart. I mean, it's a good way to make money. The Trump campaign did it with straws, with recyclable straws and made $450,000. I think the writing on it, maybe it's just me, but the writing is so tiny. So I don't know how good it is at selling the message because the bottles are like this big. It's like a three-ounce bottle, you know. So I might have gone for like a smaller -- a bigger message on the bottle, just in terms of sales. But you know, everybody has got to carry this stuff around right now, so not a bad idea.

PAVLICH: You know, Greg, some of the alcohol distilleries are making hand sanitizer now and sometimes they smell like tequila, so I'm wondering what this one smells like.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, it's -- I'm looking at the -- he's got the slogan on it, Build Back Better, and it just occurred to me that that is an excellent slogan, given that his supporters are destroying all the cities. So it's like build back better, elect me, and I'll rebuild all the cities that everybody is destroying with hand sanitizer.

PAVLICH: Jesse -- yes, Jesse, are you a sanitizer user?

WATTERS: Yes, I am. But I don't know why there's so many words on the bottle. His plan is basically surrender and lockdown. I mean, can't you just fit that into words right there? Are they selling these next to the You Ain't Black jackets on the Web site? Because I don't know, I think maybe he could sell something more on brand like pillows or sleep masks or something like that. But this thing's not even out till late September. How long does it take to move merch?

MACCALLUM: I know.

PAVLICH: All right, Juan, you're reaction.

MACCALLUM: Available September 22nd.

WILLIAMS: I want to get some of those straws. $450,000 for plastic straws? I'd say you can sell anything these days. That's unbelievable. That was a pretty good move.

PAVLICH: All right, well, moving on now. Celebrities getting a free pass on strict New York State quarantine rules. When they're in town for MTV's VMA awards this weekend, music stars won't have to isolate for 14 days like everyone else if they are coming from any of the 31 quarantine states on New York's list. Greg?

GUTFELD: All right, if you were a teenager watching MTV or (AUDIO BREAK) you could be 60 right now. You ask anybody under the age of, I don't know, 25, hey, I'm going to the VMA's. They're telling me they're going to be -- they're going to go -- what's that? Is that a medical conference? What is a VMA actually? Is it a vitamin? It is amazing. Nobody watches those networks. And the myth of this 18 to 24 demo being so ideal is such a joke. 18 to 24, they have no money except for weed.

PAVLICH: Jesse?

WATTERS: I mean, I don't know. Greg does pretty well with 18 to 24 in the weekend, so I don't -- you better watch your mouth, Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: As you know, I fully support perks and special treatment and exemptions. So if it's for a star or say a rising star, I fully support whatever Cuomo was doing.

PERINO: You're a conservative so it doesn't count. Martha?

MACCALLUM: Well, you know, I mean, I think most of these stars are probably pretty quarantined all the time anyway. I think they probably travel in a very small group and they have all their fancy, you know, vehicles and places to stay and all that. So, I think they're going to be pretty quarantined anyway. I do think it's hypocritical, obviously, to allow them in and to make other people wait for 14 days.

But what I really want to see in New York is an extension of what Jerry Seinfeld wrote about in terms of not giving up on the city. As someone who loves the city of New York, I don't understand where the campaign is. I feel like my whole life there have been these campaigns to get people out and loving their city again. The I Love New York campaign that after 9/11, all of the ideas that pull people together. And it's it feels like there's no one in charge. Like, no one is sort of leading that movement in New York right now to bring -- except for Jerry Seinfeld.

So thank God for him and i and i hope it catches on and we hear work concerts like this in whatever form we can to try to generate some enthusiasm in the city again.

PAVLICH: Juan, you love New York.

WILLIAMS: You know what the -- I do love New York. I grew up in New York. And Martha, I think you could be the voice. I tell you what I think. I think a lot of these stars are going to be tested in reality the day before they come and then they have testing procedures almost like the sports people do inside the bubble. Every day, they're going to be tested.

So on that, that's the way that you bring business back, that you bring a big event back to the big city, and that's probably a good thing. So while people might say hey, it looks like hypocrisy. I think what's going on behind the scenes is these big corporations, as Jesse was saying, they take care of people in such a way that it keeps it safe.

PAVLICH: All right, this is a lightning round. Finally, proper punctuation is now apparently very triggering to the younger generation. Gen Z and Millennials reportedly think ending a sentence with a period in a text message is overly hostile. I think, as a millennial, if you don't end your sentences properly with a period, that you should just not be speaking the English language. Greg?

GUTFELD: I have every sense with an emoji, the poop emoji. I find -- I find it interesting that people who really hate these microaggressions are OK with the macro aggression. You know, I hate the period but I think people should punch you if you work at Fox News.

PAVLICH: Yes, perfect. Martha?

MACCALLUM: I think a lot of millennials use the period a lot. You know, when they say like, shut period, up period.

GUTFELD: It's true.

MACCALLUM: Or oh period, my period, God period. It's like -- it's like it has a different function. It's a period used as emphasis and not as the end of a sentence.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: Well, Jessie, I think that has been replaced by the clapping emoji. Like please stop doing this.

WATTERS: Right. I mean my mother texts me and I'm very intimidated by those texts. We get full paragraphs, we get all caps, we get massive punctuation, so I'm with the teens on this one. It's intimidating.

PAVLICH: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, as someone who you know grew up as a newspaper writer and writes books, I think sentences and periods are important. You know, beginning and end, you can't do it without it. But you know, fragment on text, I guess you can get away with it. It's just a new world.

PAVLICH: Yes, and if you don't use proper punctuation in texting, it is reflected in your writing. So, use the period, Millennials. All right, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: All right, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY," we're answering your questions. The first one from Ken M. What is the one thing you bought that you later realized you wasted your money, Martha?

MACCALLUM: Oh, you know, on Instagram, they try to sell you things now, for like the past couple of years. And when I bought this curling iron that they did a demonstration and it you just like magically wrapped around your hair and made it curly except that it doesn't. I couldn't -- I couldn't get it to work and it costs like $100, and it just sits in my drawer because it's absolutely impossible to use regardless of the fact that it looked like super easy and her hair was perfect.

GUTFELD: You are truly a victim. All right, Katie.

PAVLICH: Well, it's not something I -- it's not something I bought. My husband bought a guitar and I haven't started playing it yet, so it's technically a waste of money but I'm going to start learning how because it would be really fun to know?

GUTFELD: Electric or acoustic? Electric or acoustic? You don't know?

PAVLICH: It's a regular toothpick.

MACCALLUM: It's a toothpick? It's acoustic.

GUTFELD: It's acoustic. I thought you said toothpick.

MACCALLUM: It's a regular toothpick, that's what I thought she said to. I was like, is that a kind of guitar?

GUTFELD: I'm losing my mind.

PAVLICH: I don't think I can hear properly.

GUTFELD: Juan, what did you spend money on that was a waste of money?

WILLIAMS: You know, I always think that, you know, jewelry and cars -- I just, you know, do I really need this stuff. You know, I give it as gifts and stuff but, Greg, I just think, boy, that's -- you know what they say, you drive a car off the lot and it's an immediately in a depreciating asset, you know.

GUTFELD: I know. That happened with me and my Maserati.

PAVLICH: It's true.

GUTFELD: I only got 300 grand off that when I resold it. Jesse, waste of money.'

WATTERS: I also bought Martha's hair device and I got it -- you know, like a couple of years ago, I went on this spending spree where I got all those really short bathing suits, you know, like the six-inch or the five-inch because I thought that was really stylish. And now I have like -- I have like $1,000 of bathing suits that I will never wear ever again.

GUTFELD: That is -- that has got to be the creepiest thing. You bought $1,000 worth of tight swim shorts?

GUTFELD: No, they were tight, they were just short, Greg. Well, we know what -- we know what they are. Right now, all across America, people have this vision in their head of Jessie in these little tight shorty shorts. Anyway, that's --

MACCALLUM: Thank you for explaining, Greg. I appreciate it.

GUTFELD: But I -- so that kind of goes into what I -- my tremendous waste of money was the second yacht. You know, why do you need a second yacht?

WATTERS: Yes. Once you sail it L.A., it loses all of its value, right, Juan?

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WILLIAMS: That's right. Yes.

PAVLICH: Victim.

GUTFELD: All right, I think we have one -- time for one more. What house from a movie would you like to live in? Martha, would it be from the movie Hair?

MACCALLUM: I don't remember the house in that movie.

GUTFELD: No, there wasn't.

MACCALLUM: You know the movie called Something's Got To Give with Diane Keaton? And she has this beautiful beach house and you know everything in it, I just thought was so great, including, you know, her and Jack Nicholson in the whole house. So yes, that's the movie house I would want.

GUTFELD: They don't come with the house, Martha. Play -- you got to -- it's just you and the house.

MACCALLUM: I thought they would be your instant friends and hang out dinner parties with you if you bought the house.

GUTFELD: Juan, you're in a -- what house from a movie you remember you'd like to live in?

WILLIAMS: Did they ever make a movie out of the Beverly Hillbillies, Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes, they did. They did because Stephen Baldwin was in it.

WILLIAMS: They're not -- they're not qualified. Yes, because I could come visit you, you know, in one of those fancy houses with your Maserati and your yacht.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right, Katie, what house? Would it be made of toothpicks?

PAVLICH: Made of toothpicks. I would say the White House and the West Wing, just kidding, or one of the ranch houses in the show Yellowstone.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's good. That's a good one.

MACCALLUM: Me too. Yes.

PAVLICH: They're made out of large toothpicks like log cabins are made of. But these are like big toothpicks.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: Yes, it was the house in Home Alone. It gave you that really nice warm and fuzzy Christmas feeling. I really like that house.

GUTFELD: I don't believe you. I'm going to go with the house --

MACCALLUM: Me too. That's a good one.

WATTERS: Why don't you believe me?

GUTFELD: I don't know.

GUTFELD: I would go with the house from Evil Dead 2, because that -- a lot of action took place there. It was the greatest Sam Raimi film ever. And I can't -- the best ending that ever occurred in a house. I mean, what happens in that house is incredible. "ONE MORE THING" is up next. That's incredible.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: It's time for some fun. It's time for "ONE MORE THING." Greg?

GUTFELD: All right, tomorrow night, "THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW" 10:00 p.m. What a lineup. You got Trey Gowdy, you got Pete Hegseth, Kat, and Tyrus. That's tomorrow night 10:00 p.m. I'm going to get that demo, Jesse. Now, time for this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I'm going to make one point, and then it's going to be over. All right, Dana is not here, so I decided to -- we had to have her dog on anyway, so I took this. I decided to take Jasper for a ride in the back seat of my Maserati. Jasper enjoying a cool wind into his gums. It helps with the tooth decay. It keeps his breath mighty fresh. And that is my Jasper video for today.

WILLIAMS: It's pretty good. Jesse, you're up.

WATTERS: Gowdy on the "GG SHOW." I might have to tune in for that.

GUTFELD: Oh, thank you so much.

WATTERS: All right, I'm kidding. I won't watch it at all. On behalf of my sister Eliza and I, we would like to wish our parents a happy 50th wedding anniversary. Tomorrow is 50 years for Anne and Stephen. There they are. I don't know if that's got to be from the 80s because my dad's suit is unbelievably dig right there, but both looks really good.

GUTFELD: Not like your swimsuit.

WATTERS: Mom and Dad, we love you. We were going to celebrate this year. They were going to take us to Jamaica, but the China virus cut that trip short. So, we will be in Jamaica in spirit. Yes, man.

Also, "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00 right before Trey is on the "GG SHOW." New Video of Wisconsin violence, Dan Bongino and I break that down. Don't miss it.

WILLIAMS: All right. Big crowd in Washington today marching to commemorate the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's I Have a Dream Speech. One of the speakers was Martin Luther King III. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARTIN LUTHER KING III, HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATE: There's a need upon the net of democracy, and our nation can only live so long without the oxygen of freedom.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Also speaking was the sister of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha Wisconsin man who was shot by police. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LETETRA WIDMAN, SISTER OF JACOB BLAKE: Stand up Black men. Educate yourself and protect the Black family unit.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The key theme from speakers all calling for voting in November, taking part in the census, and police reform. Katie?

PAVLICH: OK, well, one of the best, most famous, greatest Arizona Basketball Coaches has left us. Lute Olson, Hall of Fame basketball coach has died at the age of 85. He was a huge reason why I went to the University of Arizona, camped out before basketball games there. He's credited with building Arizona into National Basketball powerhouse. He guided the Wildcats to a four -- to four Final Four appearances, I watched all of them, 23 consecutive NCAA tournaments, and 11 Pac 10 titles, as well as the school's only NCAA championship title in 1997.

And funny story, when I was a freshman, I parked in his parking space outside of McKale Center and I got towed. He will be missed and the university owes him a lot. A wonderful coach, a good man.

WILLIAMS: All right, Martha, bring us home.

MACCALLUM: All right, so we got Joe Grisamore from Minnesota who wanted to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. And he thought the best way would be to have the biggest Mohawk in the world. It's 42.5 inches long. It takes an hour for him to do that. And he says here's his advice if you guys want to compete with him.

WILLIAMS: Pretty cool, Martha, pretty good. We're going to see you back here on Monday. Have a great weekend.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.