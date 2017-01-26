President Trump delivers big blow to Obama's environmental legacy

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 24, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

ERIC BOLLING, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Eric Bolling, along with Lisa Boothe, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It is 5 o'clock in New York City. And this is "The Five."

President Trump delivering a big blow today to President Obama's environmental legacy, signing executive orders to move forward with the keystone XL and Dakota access pipelines. Former President Obama killed the proposed keystone project in 2015 over climate change concerns. However, President Trump also signed an order requiring U.S. financed pipelines to use steel produced right here in America when laying pipes. The president delivering on a major campaign promise, made in America still matters. President Trump restarting the pipelines one of his top priorities for his first 100 days, citing they can provide a lot of jobs for Americans. Both the keystone and Dakota pipeline projects now advanced for government approval. So, Dana, right away day two, right? Day two, right?

(CROSSTALK)

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: It is only Tuesday.

(LAUGHTER)

BOLLING: And we have a bunch of initiatives, but the keystone thing was a big Republican versus Democrat issue.

PERINO: And also, we have been on air for almost six years. And so, we've been talking about that pipeline for about that long. And Democrats are really strong people along for quite a while, saying they had all these permits to review and they needed some more time. And EPA, they don't do reviews concurrently. They were sequentially. The EPA would finish it and then the state department would do it. And then, the EPA said they needed some more and then the state department. And Hillary Clinton was really using it as a way to hold off the unions from being mad at her, and she had to make a decision. Was she going to side with the climate wing of the party or is she going to go with the workers? Ultimately, the climate change folks -- there was not good logical reason for them to deny the keystone pipeline permit.

And now, today, you saw keystone pipeline, the company, saying that they will reapply. And one of the questions I had is do they have to start over in the permit process? But it looks like they were able to pick up where they left off.

BOLLING: Right. The Trump administration said they were going to expedite the approval process, I'm sorry. Trans-Canada, may be about an hour ago, they were thinking President Trump in saying that pipeline would create thousands of well-paying jobs and add $3 billion to U.S. GDP. The Democrats have to like that, right?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: You know what, I think environmentalists clearly have a complaint, but I would argue this, you know what, go right ahead. Let's see what happens. To my mind, you know, digging up these oil sands which are very difficult and very expensive and potentially damaging to the environment, especially drinking water, and a Republican governor, by the way, was the one who objected to this initially. We will see what happens.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: There is no big job supply that is going to come from this.

BOLLING: Trump cited 28,000 jobs. Trans-Canada, the owner of the pipeline, said thousands of well-paying jobs, the oil sands are in Canada. We're not dredging up oils here.

WILLIAMS: No, that's what they were doing in Canada. And you have to transport it to the United States, which is why it is considered such an environmental threat.

BOLLING: In just two days now, he's accomplished possibly more than former President Obama accomplished in many, many years.

(CROSSTALK)

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: That's what happens when you don't play golf.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I want to address what I call the pipe lies. So I am going to go on a little rant. Before the left freaks out about keystone, there were 2.4 million miles of pipe in the United States, 72,000 crude oil lines. So they exist in America already, and remember how much safer it is to transport oil by pipeline rather than railcar. There are a lot of railcar accidents. And if you hate pipelines for oil, why aren't you protesting against indoor plumbing. Maybe you should start transporting your indoor sewage by trains from your bathroom to go right across your living room out the door, carrying your little poo-poo because that's more dangerous.

And I want to talk about the Dakota pipeline, it is entirely underground. It doesn't cross any land owned by the standing rock tribe. It doesn't endanger water because they're planning on moving the water inlet 70 miles from the pipeline, so it is perfectly safe. Trains are transporting oil owned by the tribe, the standing rock reservation, so they don't mind. There are already eight pipelines underneath the lake. The U.S. army corps of engineers have met with these tribes, 55 tribes about 600 times or 400 times. So, anyway, it's not about the tribes, it's not about the oil. It's about activists who are using this as a way to go after fossil fuels.

BOLLING: Let me go to Lisa. I love this issue that if the U.S. is paying for the pipeline, you've got to use U.S. steel, produced right here in America.

LISA BOOTHE, CO-HOST: I like it. It is consistent with things Donald Trump said during the general election. But to Juan's point, in Hillary Clinton's own state department, the keystone pipeline was one of the most heavily reviewed pipelines in history. And Hillary Clinton's own state department said they would be minimal impact on the environment. But what I think more broadly this is is the fact that President Obama's days of hamstringing the economy in the name of left-wing environmentalists is over. You will get numerous ways where President Obama you know essentially put these roadblocks in the way of those energy exploration, as well as job creation whether it is using the clean power plan to try to shut down the coal industry, whether it is roping off federal lands to energy development, shutting down the pipe lanes as well, which we know that would create jobs, produce energy as well in the country. Those days are over, as President Trump alluded to when he was running for president.

BOLLING: Let's do this. Also today, the president met with CEOs of the auto industry, Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler. He told them he would curtail unnecessarily I guess environmental regulations and make it easier for them to build plants in the U.S.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, U.S. PRESIDENT: We are bringing manufacturing back to the United States. We are reducing taxes very substantially and we are reducing unnecessary regulations. Now, we want regulations, but we want real regulations that mean something. We're going to make the process much more simple for the auto companies and everybody else who wants to do business in the United States. I think you're going to find this to be from very inhospitable to extremely hospitable. I think we will go down as one of the most friendly countries. And right now, it is not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: The automakers expressed optimism after the meeting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARK FIELDS, FORD CEO: We are excited about working together with the president and his administration on tax policies, on regulation, and on trade to really create a renaissance in American manufacturing.

MARY BARRA, GENERAL MOTORS CEO: Huge opportunity working together as an industry with government that we can improve the environment, improve safety, and improve the jobs creation and the competiveness of manufacturing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: So, Greg, you know, I think you and I both agree. I will agree with you on this. I hate the idea of an important fee.

GUTFELD: Right.

BOLLING: Border fee, border tax, I don't like it. It is part of the Trump plan to keep the jobs here. Here's a different way of going about it. Reduce regulations.

GUTFELD: Right.

BOLLING: To make it cheaper for them to produce here.

GUTFELD: There are positives and negatives, tax relief, deregulation, hooray. Tariffs, boo, only the rich can afford tariffs. It hurts the poor. Protectionism is not capitalism. I think -- and also, it does nothing about automation. I think he's moving quickly. I hate to say it, save humanity because in the future, automation is going to turn this country into a crazy world of joblessness. And they've got to figure it out. You're going to have a vast population of starving, unemployed millions. I mean, talk about dystopia. So that's something you've really got to think about for the next 10, 20, or 30 years, if you could do it.

WILLIAMS: Let me just ask you guys. Do you really believe that all those executives, just like the union guys who were in yesterday, come out and they say all these nice things about Trump, that this is going to transform the American economy or are you witnessing Stockholm syndrome. These people come out having been held hostage by the giant new president and his Twitter feed.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: Juan, he is promising to reduce costly regulations and let these companies have more of their own money. That is not Stockholm.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: That is Christmas.

WILLIAMS: I wonder who saved the American auto industry. Thanks, Obama. Oh, my goodness, you mean the American auto industry was not doing well? Oh no, the American auto industry right now is doing very well. What they are fearing is that they are going to be.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: The American taxpayer saved the American auto industry.

WILLIAMS: Thank you.

BOLLING: Only to put them out of business.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: I'm sorry.

WILLIAMS: We had record auto sales, did you notice that?

PERINO: Let me talk about one of the regulations that I think that those executives are counting on to be changed and that's the cafe standards. This is the fuel mileage per gallon. I haven't driven in seven years, can you tell? But, anyway, those are regulations that because of the way technology is and physics, in order to meet that quota, you actually have to make cars lighter. When the CEO of GM was talking there about safety, she's talking about the importance of making sure our cars are going to be safe enough. To your point on automation, every single one of those CEOs has a driverless car technology plan.

BOLLING: Right.

PERINO: So that kind of innovation is not going to be stopped. I don't know how he's going to save innovation.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: I will contend the only way to save the U.S. auto industry is by reducing their burdensome regulations and costs to produce cars here in America.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: Reduce their burdens of producing cars in Detroit versus Tennessee.

BOOTHE: It is not just the auto industry. Look, we're moving some of these regulations that are just going to help businesses across America. You know, for the first time in our nation's history, we have more small businesses going under and being created under President Obama. You look at regulation after regulation, whether it is something like Obamacare, whether it is the overtime rule that President Obama has put in place that are hamstringing businesses, making it difficult for them to survive and thrive in this economy. And I think it's ultimately going to benefit everyone across the board by removing some of these burdens in the way of job growth. I really think this is what Donald Trump talked about the entire election with helping the working class families, helping working- class Americans, and getting the economy moving again. And I think so far, he's delivering on that.

WILLIAMS: Isn't helping the working class, Lisa, or is it helping the titans of industry and helping the big boys on Wall Street at the expense of the working class who have two.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: Do the unions represent the working class, yes or no?

WILLIAMS: Of course.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: And they walked out of that meeting not only to say hey, this is great, they went out of their way to say this is fantastic. I can't remember the adjective they used. They went out of their way to make it seem like it was magnificent.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: How does that help working-class Americans to shut down businesses across the country? There are no jobs.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I don't think we are short on jobs with 4 percent unemployment.

BOOTHE: Shutting down businesses, shutting down opportunity in this country.

WILLIAMS: I have no objection to more jobs even on top of the fact that we are almost at a full employment economy. But I will say this, you've got to breathe the air. You want some regulation. You want to make sure you do away with unnecessary regulation.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: We've got a go. This Thursday, Sean Hannity will sit down with President Trump at the White House on Thursday. It is an exclusive you don't want to miss. Mr. Trump for the hour at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

Coming up, the president is getting set to make of big government announcement very soon, his pick to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court. So when will that announcement happen, that's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: For nearly a year there's been a vacancy on the Supreme Court following the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia. President Obama nominated appeals court judge, Merrick Garland, but the Senate Republicans blocked the confirmation this entire time. Now, the power to save the highest court in the land lies in President Trump's hands. And he revealed today we are going to know his pick very soon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I will be making my decision this week. We'll be announcing next week. We have outstanding candidates and I will pick a truly great Supreme Court justice. I will be announcing it sometime next week.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: The president met this afternoon with a group of senate leaders to discuss the nomination, a potentially ugly confirmation battle looms. So, Eric, even if you are a Republican, you may be skeptical of Trump from the beginning. But then, you could be convinced the Supreme Court was really the most important thing and I do think it probably helped him with a lot of those states that were on the edge, like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. And now, already, right out of the gate, they are going to have a Supreme Court nomination.

BOLLING: Yeah. And if you remember for the last month of the election -- general election, I said about single issue voter at this point, Supreme Court. Think about what we would be doing if Hillary was the president. Appointing the

PERINO: Right.

BOLLING: But it is so, so important. Think about what we will be doing right now if Hillary was the president about to appoint the Scalia seat. And don't forget, Ruth Bader Ginsburg is likely to be retiring soon.

PERINO: I doubt it. I think she's going to live forever.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: There is a chance three Supreme Court seats could be filled in the next four years.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Do you think Donald Trump winning gave Bader.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: I hope she retires though, because she spends more time with her family. We wish her well. I want her to spend more time with the family. My point is this though, I think it's going to be the most important legacy of Donald Trump, more so than the economy. If he appoints true conservatives, let's do the young conservatives.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Anyway. Greg, there's three names that are being bandied about.

GUTFELD: I have them here.

PERINO: Oh, OK. Would you like to tell us?

GUTFELD: Sure. Sheriff David Clarke.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Sheriff Arpaio and Ted Nugent.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: That's not the list I have.

GUTFELD: I came up with this list last night at a bar.

PERINO: Judge William Pryor, Judge Neil Gorsuch of Denver, and Judge Thomas Hardiman of Pittsburgh.

GUTFELD: So Neil Gorsuch seems to be the leading contender. He is a 10th circuit judge.

PERINO: Yeah.

GUTFELD: I am pretending to know what I'm talking about. Thank you, Wikipedia.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: According to the press stuff that came out, his background, he has sterling legal and academic credentials. He has a keen legal mind. But they say this about every single person.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Well, actually, Judge Napolitano had nice things to say about him last night.

GUTFELD: Well, I would like somebody to say like he's OK, average student, kind of slow, got in a lot of fights, tends to drink too much. They all sound the same is what I'm saying. I would like to have a colorful Supreme Court judge.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Juan, do you think the Democrats are going to be able to gear up and organized in order to try to at least I guess try to thwart it? But I don't see how they can. I think it's going to go forward.

WILLIAMS: Depends who it is. So if it is Gorsuch, which by the way, you know, his mom was the EPA administrator who got in trouble and got held in contempt of Congress.

PERINO: She had a good defense on that though.

WILLIAMS: I'm sure she does. But what interests me is who it is. I think that Gorsuch is the number-one pick right now according so the tattletale's coming out of the White House, it's because he's not that objectionable. His record is pretty set.

PERINO: That's right. And it is one of the things I thought about Merrick Garland is that Republicans had voted to support Merrick Garland in the past, so President Obama thought this would be acceptable to Republicans. You look at somebody like Gorsuch, you could make the same argument.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: My money is on Ted Nugent.

(LAUGHTER)

BOOTHE: This is an important issue for voters, I think 21 percent said the Supreme Court was the number one issue. They decisively voted for Donald Trump in the election. But I think tactically, it's smart for Donald Trump to put the Supreme Court nominee next week. He is also trying to move through his cabinet choices as well. It's really difficult for Democrats to try to fight all these battles simultaneously. You also think about the fact that there are 10 Democrats and states that Donald Trump won. I think five of those states he won by double digits. If these guys really want -- what fights do they want to use their political capital on? So I think introducing the Supreme Court nominee next week muddies the water to make it difficult for them to try to narrow in on these different votes.

PERINO: Yes, although the opposite could be true as well because I think the Democrats have made a tactical error, strategic error to try to block all of the cabinet nominees or they slow them down, rather than picking two or three.

BOOTHE: Right.

PERINO: They could've had as trophies. Instead, they are fighting on all fronts. But they are going to all get confirmed.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Have you thought that they in fact have not even submitted some of their financial records. Some of them have said they wanted to destroy their entire agencies. Maybe you should ask questions to these people.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: They are going after Tom Price for not disclosing certain things about his finances. I think after Tim Geiser set a new standard for that where I guess he didn't pay his taxes in full from 2001 2004. I don't think you can get worse than that. I have a rule that the longer you live on the planet.

BOLLING: What?

GUTFELD: That is what Price should have said. It was Turbotax.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: The more successful you are in life and the older you get in life, the more likely there will be a perception of conflict of interest because you are just around. If you have no conflict of interest, you are boring.

PERINO: You did nothing.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTH: You are a loser.

PERINO: Ahead, Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel has a very serious crime crisis on his hands. But he has set aside plenty of time yesterday to pulling arrows at President Trump. Here are Greg's words for him when The Five returns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: While bodies pile up in Chicago, Mayor Rahm Emanuel found the time to knock President Trump over his odd obsession with crowd size because that is where Rahm's head needs to be:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAHM EMANUEL, CHICAGO MAYOR: He got elected to make sure that people have a job, the economy continues to grow, people have security as it relates to their kids' education, et cetera. It wasn't about your crowd size. It was about their lives and their jobs. The most important thing to do is create a relationship between the Oval Office -- the desk in the Oval Office and the issues of the kitchen table. And I don't think in the kitchen tables of America, and I definitely can tell you Saturday at the parade, people were not talking about the crowd size on Friday. I also think the speech missed an opportunity to speak to our better angels as a country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: This guy lecturing people. "Top Ramen" claims that Trump doesn't address the quote issues at the kitchen table. This while in Chicago, people are hiding under kitchen tables to avoid getting shot. As of Monday, Chicago has had 43 homicides, 9 more than the same time period a year ago, a 60 percent surge in homicides or Rahm-icides, if you will. Rahm calls Trump's words bleak, but what of Rahm's actions? There's nothing bleaker than those stats. If I were Rahm, I would shut up and help the police stop the river of red, staining your streets.

But I get why Rahm is ticked off. After eight years of Obama ignoring Rahm's bloody failure, you have a president focusing the spotlight on liberal policies that prevent effective policing and allow for murderous behavior. As the left demean law-abiding gun owners, they turn flaccid when faced with the armed felon. As liberals in charge and a media question the capabilities of police, they then limply ask why there is an anti-police atmosphere or why cops are holding back.

My suggestion to Rahm, ask yourself why homicides are surging in Baltimore, Memphis, Austin, San Antonio, Indianapolis and what they might have in common and then resign.

Eric, how can he be lecturing anyone?

BOLLING: That's it. The hypocrisy. How dare you, Rahm, do that? I am from Chicago. So I have a little personal history there. On top of the numbers, murder rates, homicide rates, which is by the way as great as New York and Los Angeles combined, it could only those two cities have almost a five times greater than the population than the city of Chicago. Anyway, going back to the other one he is saying, Rahm said Trump should be -- he was elected on jobs and security, talk about security in Chicago right there. But the jobs number, the unemployment in Cook County -- vast majority of Cook County is Chicago, is 30 percent higher than the national average. So he is failing on both of the things he is calling Trump out for jobs and security guard. He has no right to talk to Trump about any of these issues.

WILLIAMS: Oh, is that right?

BOLLING: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: Because I think a lot of this is what it's impacting the black unity in specific areas of the south side, a little bit north. I mean, the two big communities -- black communities that are really the locus of all these murders. I don't think it's fair to talk about all of Chicago.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Who was a bigger friend of the black unity, Rahm Emanuel or Donald Trump, who is saying what have you got to lose?

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh. How insulting.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: What have you got to lose coming from Donald Trump?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Donald Trump says most of the murders of white people are due to black people, which is a huge lie.

GUTFELD: No, that was a re-tweet.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: He was looking at the crimes, he mentioned crime in his inaugural address. Even Jesse Jackson said that was refreshing.

WILLIAMS: Well, here's the thing. Donald Trump's prescription for this is Rahm Emanuel needs federal help. He should be getting help. I guess he means troops or National Guard or something like that. That's not going to solve what's going on where you have young black men killing each other for no reason. I mean, it's just like a lost generation or something going on. But I don't think it's solved by putting federal troops on the ground.

GUTFELD: Well, this is the same guy, Dana, who went after Chick-Fil-A while people were dying in his city. He took a stern and brave stance against a fast food chicken outlet over gay marriage.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I thought that was really inspiring.

PERINO: Well, I do think that it would have been an interesting move, had Rahm Emanuel, who I don't think held a press conference to talk about Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: He was asked about it, because he was the chief of staff for Barack Obama and he'd been a congressman. And also I think that they want to know will Rahm Emanuel ask Donald Trump's help in Chicago? I think that the signal he was giving was no.

But it would have been refreshing had he just said, "You know what? I'm not focused on the president. Let him get underway. I support him, and I welcome -- I would welcome a visit from him to Chicago."

There's just a different way to approach things if you choose do. But everybody gets to make a choice.

GUTFELD: Shouldn't he resign at this point?

BOOTHE: Sure. No, look. President Trump also ran as being the law enforcement candidate, because as we acknowledged things that were happening in Mayor Emanuel's backyard. The fact that the city is facing a 19-year high murder rate.

But I think what's also important to point out is Rahm Emanuel admitted that the Ferguson effect was real, and it's happening.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BOOTHE: And if you look at what's happening to police officers, we've seen a 56 percent increase in police murders since last year; 167 percent increase in ambush-style killings for police officers, which is a 10-year high for them. So I think that is an important acknowledgment that we typically haven't heard a lot from the left.

GUTFELD: You know what's amazing? Right now, Eric, they're having protests in Chicago against the Dakota Pipeline. Because the Dakota pipeline is killing people.

BOLLING: You know what actually blows me away is Tom Stire (ph), who spent -- Dana will talk. Hundreds of millions...

PERINO: Hundreds of millions of dollars.

BOLLING: Hundreds of millions of dollars on being an environmentalist, has now said, wisely, probably, that Democrats have to get a new -- have to get a new theory, a new motto.

PERINO: Message. No, no, no. I don't think -- he's not changed his actual beliefs. He just wants to say it differently.

BOLLING: Deliver it differently. What was his line? No one cares about dying polar bears anymore. Something to that effect.

But again, the environmental movement is not strong and powerful anymore.

WILLIAMS: Oh, boy. You look at the polls.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: People care about the environment.

BOLLING: I'm not saying they don't care about it, but it doesn't seem to have the political weight.

WILLIAMS: Not with Donald Trump in the White House, because he seems to think there's no problems with any kind of environmental degradation. Just go right ahead. It creates jobs.

PERINO: That's not fair.

WILLIAMS: Oh, that's not fair.

BOOTHE: And also his choice for...

GUTFELD: He eats babies.

WILLIAMS: He eats babies? I forgot that part. But I tell you what he does.

GUTFELD: That's the next step.

WILLIAMS: He likes "Stop and Frisk." Yes, "Stop and Frisk" and federal troops.

BOOTHE: But Ryan Zinke, his choice for Interior Department, as well, is actually a very moderate on the issues of conservation, because he comes from the state of Montana. There are tons of federal lands in the state, as well.

So I think is going to be a difficult argument to be made with him at the helm there.

GUTFELD: You know what's amazing about "Stop and Frisk"?

WILLIAMS: What's that?

GUTFELD: You find guns. It's like -- it's a cause and effect. If you find a gun...

PERINO: Well, and Rahm Emanuel said that. In the press conference he said that if you are in New York and you get caught with an illegal gun, then you'll get three years.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And if you're in Illinois or in Chicago, you get one year. And he said that he believes that the criminals know that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I don't know if that's true, because I'm not a criminal.

BOOTHE: Thank God.

GUTFELD: Well, you say you're not a criminal.

All right. Ahead, FBI Director James Comey was a polarizing figure during the election. Will President Trump keep him on? It's a question. And we have an answer next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: This weekend when President Trump paid tribute to law enforcement officials, he spotted the FBI's director in the crowd and called him over for a lighthearted moment.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Oh, and there's James. He's become more famous than me. Director Comey.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jim Comey became a household name this election season as the overseer of the Clinton email investigation. Hillary -- Hillary Clinton partly blamed Jim Comey for her election loss.

There's been a lot of speculation about whether Mr. Trump will keep Jim Comey on as head of the FBI. Today we learned he has asked him to stay, and the director will remain.

So Lisa, are you happy?

BOOTHE: I don't know. Yes. I mean, I think for continuity's sake. But look, I think the director was set up with an impossible task, because no matter what decision he ever made, you know, there was going to be massive criticism.

Because imagine -- and first of all, FBI director -- or sorry, DOJ Loretta Lynch set Comey up, because essentially she hamstrung him, because she laid it at his feet by sitting on the tarmac with Bill Clinton. So she...

WILLIAMS: Wasn't that after Comey's announcement, though, that he was not going to go ahead with the...?

BOOTHE: But she put -- she put the decision-making at the feet of Comey.

WILLIAMS: Later, right.

BOOTHE: But I think he was facing an impossible task. Because imagine if he had recommended an indictment for Hillary Clinton. How would that play out? I mean, he would essentially be derailing the election.

WILLIAMS: That's a good point. Well, now Comey has, I think, from -- until 2023, Eric. So he's going to be there for an extended period. And that means he's going to be in charge of the ongoing investigation into Trump's ties to Russia. People like Paul Manafort, who remember, was at one point the under investigation by Comey's FBI. What does that mean?

BOLLING: And we just found out, earlier The New York Post had reported that the FBI investigation into General Flynn was being dropped. And FOX confirms that, as well. However, there are others involved in the investigation, as you point out.

WILLIAMS: Right.

BOLLING: I think -- I think it's great that Comey can stay on, because they're, I'm guessing, they are knee-deep in an investigation into the Clinton Foundation, not the emails anymore but the foundation. And I think they're going to find a lot more, as that goes.

If Comey -- and Dana would know this better than I do -- if Comey has the support of the agents, the FBI agents who worked so hard to put these investigations to together, I guess it's a great idea.

PERINO: Yea, apparently so. You don't really hear any -- you don't really hear otherwise.

And I think a 10-year term for an FBI director makes a lot of sense. If Donald Trump had chosen to replace him, that would have been a seismic event. And it's just really not a headache that the White House needs to worry about, if they're going to repeal and replace Obamacare; change the tax system in America and get a Supreme Court nomination done, plus lots of other things that they need to get done.

If I were James Comey, now that he knows that he has the support of President Trump, I would seek an audience with the president and ask for more resources, not to talk about the Clintons or the ties to Russia.

But remember Jim Comey said a year and a half ago on "60 Minutes" that the FBI has open investigations in all 50 states with concerns about ISIS. So the FBI has so many -- they're spread too thin, and they need more support, and I would ask for it now.

WILLIAMS: By the way, with regard to the agents, Eric, that you are asking about, especially the special agents in charge, he made the announcement that he was staying, two of his most senior FBI agents, who are called special agents in charge.

And what strikes me about this is you go back to the campaign and Rudy Giuliani, who's a lawyer for some of the retired FBI's, Jim Calstron (ph). They were putting pressure on Comey, and even Trump said that he thought Comey made a mistake in the investigation of Hillary Clinton. But Greg, it seems like now Trump is a Comey fan.

GUTFELD: Well, you know, Comey forced everybody to change their tune more often than Pandora on Adderall. One minute you are for him, and then against him. Then you were for him again.

Comey's an American hero, not because he brought Hillary down, but because he brought Anthony Weiner back for another round of embarrassment. And I think -- I mean, I enjoyed that because I just enjoyed watching it.

I think that Donald Trump should hire Anthony Weiner as a White House jester. And he has to wear a little cap with three little balls and a little harlequin jumpsuit and just run around the White House. On all fours.

WILLIAMS: I like it, I like it. That plus the train with the stuff through my living room. I like that. I like that.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: By the way, I just want to say, though, The Wall Street Journal and others, conservatives, have at times been highly critical of Comey.

BOLLING: They did that. He should step down, or Sessions should fire him.

WILLIAMS: That's what I remember. So I guess that's all gone.

By the way, right now the Senate is voting to confirm Nikki Haley, Trump's nominee to be U.N. ambassador.

I interrupted you, Lisa.

BOOTHE: No, I was going to say who knew that he was that tall?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes, yes.

BOOTHE: How tall is he?

PERINO: Right after 9/11, I worked at the Justice Department.

BOOTHE: Yes.

PERINO: I am probably the shortest person anybody here knows. And he and a couple of his aides were -- they are all, I think, 6'8", 6'9".

WILLIAMS: Yes, yes, yes.

PERINO: It's terrible.

BOOTHE: It's like a prerequisite to work for them.

GUTFELD: That's tall-ist. That's tall-ist.

PERINO: It is tall-ist.

GUTFELD: That's a fact. It's an injustice.

WILLIAMS: It's an injustice?

BOLLING: I thought you said the long arm of justice.

GUTFELD: Nice. Nice.

WILLIAMS: Actually, around here it's...

GUTFELD: It's unseemly.

WILLIAMS: It's O'Reilly height that Comey has.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Ahead, talk show host and comedian Chelsea Handler embarrassing herself during an interview in which she mocked our new first lady. You're going to see that one next, courtesy of Miss Lisa.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOOTHE: After leading a woman's march at the Sundance Film Festival, comedian Chelsea Handler decided to tear down another woman, our first lady, Melania Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What about Melania? Would you have her on your show?

CHELSEA HANDLER, COMEDIAN/TALK SHOW HOST: Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English.

I don't respect either one of those people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Yes, you're a real champion for women.

Handler, of course, failed to mention that Mrs. Trump speaks five linkages, English among them, and she does so eloquently.

So Juan, I've got to ask you, the left, and Chelsea Handler among them, you know, they've accused Donald Trump of being ignorant, sexist, racist, all these different things. Does it tear down the credibility of the left to say something so ignorant?

WILLIAMS: I think it's rude. I just think that's the point. Is that, look, Melania Trump is our first lady, and she deserves to be treated with some dignity. She has a strong accent. Is that what Chelsea Handler is talking about? I don't know. She didn't say that. What she said was she can barely speak, and that's just not true. And it just strikes me as kind of brutish and rude. That's what I thought. So I didn't like it.

But I must say that, you know, when you talked about...

BOOTHE: Do you think if that statement was being made about, let's say, the reverse situation, it was Michelle Obama. How do you think...

WILLIAMS: Obviously, I don't Michelle -- I think, as I said to you, I think what she's talking about is her heavy accent. And I think Michelle Obama doesn't have a heavy accent.

BOOTHE: But the point I'm making is there seems to be a double standard in the media when someone like Chelsea Handler on the left says something versus someone on the right.

But Greg, what do you think of this?

GUTFELD: You know what I love about this? She led a woman's march down main street in Park City during the second day of Sundance. You could not find a more elitist, insulated, white, pompous activity than the Sundance Film Festival and a bunch of rich liberal women covered in fur, walking down a pretentious street in a pretentious event. I mean, this is the equivalent of, like, marching through Beverly Hills in protest of kale prices. You can't take anybody seriously. They are so out of touch and stupid.

I can't -- imagine her being -- being married to a nominee, running for president in a foreign country, and having to make a speech before thousands and thousands of people. In which...

PERINO: Sober.

GUTFELD: Yes, sober. I couldn't do it. I'd be drunk as a skunk.

BOOTHE: She's got books about that.

But Dana, I want to go to you. So, you know, we've got, obviously, this comment from Chelsea Handler. You know, Madonna has made some pretty crazy comments, as far as offering sexual favors for votes. She also mentioned at the march on Saturday, alluded to blowing up the White House or saying she's thought about it. And you've got Vanity Fair retweeted -- or tweeted something out from "SNL," saying that -- about Kellyanne Conway being very critical, basically saying that she's grafting for attention.

What do you this pretty obvious, or at least it seems obvious to me, this double standard?

PERINO: Well, I'll just stick to the Melania Trump piece, which is one, I don't think that Chelsea Handler would ever even be granted an interview with Melania Trump. I would certainly never recommend it. Like, what would be the point? What cause are you advancing at that point?

And I do think that first ladies deserve a lot of room, and they should not be criticized. She didn't ask to be the first lady of the United States, but she's proud to be. And I think she's conducted herself with such dignity. And she was absolutely gorgeous. And not just what she wore, obviously, and she's beautiful, but her demeanor. I thought that that was wonderful to have poise and grace. And I think all first ladies can bring back. None of them would need to give an interview to Chelsea Handler.

BOOTHE: No, that's an excellent point. Eric, what do you think?

BOLLING: So isn't the left supposed to be inclusive? Right? Could you be more bigoted than to make this comment about Melania's accent? Which -- who, by the way, speaks English, French, Italian, German, and Slovene fluently. Chelsea, how many do you speak? I'm just curious.

How about this, though? She had tweeted in October, "Hopefully, an interpreter will be present when Donald Trump and Melania will give their speeches" on the campaign. She's doubling down on some pretty, I guess, disgusting rhetoric.

WILLIAMS: You know, it's been a rough week on this front because of that NBC, "Saturday Night Live" host who tweeted out -- writer, I should say, who tweeted out something about Barron. I just don't like it. It don't think it advances liberal causes, that's for sure.

But I think across the spectrum, we've seen this with the Obamas, now with the Trumps. I just think it's -- it's rude and unnecessary.

BOOTHE: And we all remember when the Republican staffer got fired for saying a lot less than that. But all right. We've got to move on. And "One More Thing" is coming up next. You're not going to want to miss it.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOLLING: All right. Time for "One More Thing." I'm going to kick it off.

We're all in favor of the rights of people to protest. However, sometimes there's dark irony in protest. Take for example -- remember this? We were talking about the protesters going on during the inauguration. And these protesters lit this limousine on fire. They thought it was some rich fat cat. But turns out it's a small business owner, so it wasn't a rich fat cat. And I'll bring you some additional dark irony. The limo was owned by one Mohammad Ashraf (ph), Muslim immigrant, just trying to make a living. He has one employee. The employee was hurt. And the damage to the limo could be as high as $100,000. We spoke to him. Our producer spoke to him today. And he's concerned that he doesn't think -- he's not sure if insurance will pay for the damage to his limo. And may have just -- those protesters may have just put Mohammed out of business.

PERINO: Someone better step up on the left. They should try to make that right.

BOLLING: Or someone on the right.

PERINO: Yes, the left definitely should. But we -- someone will help him.

BOLLING: Yes. Let's -- you know what? Let's see if we can help him. I know we're not supposed to be doing that kind of thing. But we'll see what we can do.

PERINO: Did we just get in trouble?

BOLLING: I hope not. Dana, you're up.

PERINO: OK. So anyone know where the best place is to hide $20 million?

GUTFELD: I tried it once.

PERINO: In a mattress spring. Look at this -- a box spring. So this guy, he's from Brazil originally, living up in Westborough, Massachusetts, was involved in some type of pyramid scheme. They investigated him, track it down, and this is where they found the money. So...

BOLLING: In the mattress?

PERINO: The money was in the mattress. You're not earning a lot of interest on that but it's apparently a safe place for a while.

BOLLING: God forbid there's a fire.

Gregory.

GUTFELD: All right. It is time for this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Greg's Man Bun News.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Oh, this is great Man Bun News. Take a look at Joakim Noah. New York Knicks, I believe. He's up here. That's his free throw. Let's just show that free throw again. I know. He's not happy with it, Joakim. I wonder why. Why don't you show that -- show it again for me. Watch this.

OK? So this guy is a professional basketball player. This happened Monday. Why? How is this possible that a professional basketball player cannot make a free throw? There's your answer. Man bun. A man bun saps you of your physical, mental, psychological strength. Every man with a man bun has a problem.

BOLLING: Do you know who his dad is?

WILLIAMS: Who?

BOLLING: Do you know?

GUTFELD: Yannick? Yannick Noah? Well, he had better hair. Yannick Noah. Yannick Noah had great hair. He had dreads. Didn't he?

BOLLING: Yes. Dreads, beautiful.

GUTFELD: Joakim, you've got to cut it off. Everything's going to be fine. Trust me on this.

BOLLING: Juan.

WILLIAMS: You sound like a cranky old guy.

GUTFELD: I am a cranky old guy. I've entered the second half of my century.

WILLIAMS: Excuse me. All right. It's National School Choice Week, which is why I'm supporting this wonderful scarf. And while Betsy Devos, Trump's pick for education secretary, is having a surprisingly tough time at her hearings -- think grizzly bears -- but you know what? There's no controversy about school choice in my book, which is why, of course, I'm supporting this scarf.

School choice opens more opportunities for students to find the best schools and for their parents to find the best schools to meet their needs. That's especially true for low-income kids, but it's also true for schools all across the country, as the nation faces increased global competition. New ideas and competition should always be welcomed for our kids.

Good luck to all the people who are participating in school choice activities this week.

GUTFELD: Well done.

BOLLING: Good. We all like that. That's very popular at this table.

BOOTHE: I don't know how to go after the man bun news. But you know, sometimes it's not always a bad thing if police officers crash your party. Which is what we found out. Little 4-year-old Brody was having a birthday party in Clearwater, Florida, and some police officers caught wind of it so they crashed his party at Countryside Lanes and made a visit there.

Sergeant Tom Rogers, Officer Justin Brie (ph), Officer Scott Penna (ph) and Officer Thomas Vlad Marjanokovic (ph) brought Brody a special police flag that they all signed and gave to him as a gift. That's pretty cute.

BOLLING: I love those flags, too. The Blue Lives Matter flags. A flag with the blue strip on it.

BOOTHE: I guess they had police cars outside, too, so he got to see. Yes, it's adorable.

BOLLING: We'll leave it there. Set your DVR so you never miss an episode of "The Five." That's it for us. "Special Report" coming up right in four, three, two, one.

