President Trump dares Nancy Pelosi to send articles of impeachment to the Senate

Greg Gutfeld, co-host: Getting worse and worse every day. Hello, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Jesse Waters, and she carpools on a caterpillar, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

So, by the way, it didn't feel like we're being impeached.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Donald Trump: By the way, it doesn't really feel like we're being impeached.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Greg Gutfeld: It's 'cause they call it impeachment light.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

President Donald Trump: They call it impeachment light. It's impeachment light. I don't know about you, but I'm having a good time. It's crazy.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Greg Gutfeld: It's crazy. No surprise, the impeachment vote was as lopsided as a chipmunk's face with a toothache. We knew this ahead of time, yet we had to fake it. But when we're force-fed any story, it pays to see who's imitating who. And it's clear the Dems ape the media, no offense to apes, and the media apes the Dems. Both admit a phony rectitude, then a celebration.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Rep. Rashida Tlaib: Hey everyone, I'm on my way to the United States House floor to impeach President Trump. On behalf of my incredible district, 13 district strong. Let's do this.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: Article one is adopted.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Greg Gutfeld: Meanwhile, The Washington Post's wish you a "Happy Impeach-mas." Isn't that cute? For the rest of us who don't live in their giddy world of ritual self-congratulation, we wonder, how dumb are they? Don't they know this isn't a win -? It's a win-lose-lose? A win for Trump in a lose-lose for the media and the Dems. Not only will the Senate reject this sham, Trump will turn the vote into a badge of honor and then sell replicas of it online. He should actually. Trump turns political and media hate into a burden he shares with you because the media hates you too. Meanwhile, thanks to its reckless use, impeachment becomes meaningless. Every time one party controls the House, impeachment is just another way to cry, "resist." Why not start at inauguration? They did. But at least the phony press is laid bare. We see them create stories from feelings, narratives from mind-reading to smear those outside their bubble. Ask yourself this: Why is the press and the Dems happy with a losing proposition? Because it makes them feel good, thinking that you feel bad. But if the Dems and the media want to celebrate, let them. Because it's like all those other make-believe wins that they savored collusion, Covington, Kavanaugh. After the sugar rush fades, they're in the exact same place, inept and lost, while everyone with real jobs and real interest goes to work. Yo Jesse, this is the best year any president has ever had. Plus, we get an impeachment. It -- this -- Christmas came early.

Jesse Waters, co-host: And you knew Trump was going to get impeachment. He'll get it again in the second term. Yeah, just going to happen.

Greg Gutfeld: I think we're going to get four impeachments.

Jesse Waters, co-host: We could, we could do that depending on what he does or doesn't do. Here's the thing. Pelosi, so funny. You know, your mother in church when you get scolded for laughing? We're supposed to take this seriously, Jimmy. And that's what this whole thing's been. It hasn't been disciplined. It hasn't been honorable. From the very beginning, these little secret, crazy little sessions they had with Schiff going, God knows what in his weird little basement. And then you had these people they bring up to insult President Trump's children. And they didn't convince one single Republican, not one. It just shows you how partisan this whole thing was. Permission to make an analogy, Greg?

Greg Gutfeld: I -- permission granted.

Jesse Waters: They don't have any ammunition left. It's like the bad guy in the movie when he's firing, firing. Then click, click.

Greg Gutfeld: Throws the gun.

Jesse Waters: They're out of ammo. And the good guy, that's Trump one, standing over the bad guy saying, now we're going to finish you off. And that's it. They should've at least saved impeachment for the second term. That's when the real scandals happen anyway. And listen, they've grown so much.

Juan Williams, co-host: Was that a defense?

Jesse Waters: Historically. Historically speaking --

Greg Gutfeld: It's true, though.

Jesse Waters: No matter what, they throw out, a Mueller, impeachment. What's next? Another dossier? Women? A fifth impeachment? It's gotten absurd and the rest of the country knows it. And as you've said, think about the last couple months. I mean, you've had Phase One China, NAFTA, you've had blockbuster economic numbers, breaking records. Baghdadi's dead. Think about it. This guy's having the best fall we've ever seen. And the Democrats are just falling flat on their face.

Greg Gutfeld: Juan--

Juan Williams: Was that a defense?

Jesse Waters: It was pretty airtight.

Juan Williams: Why would you bring up women with -- I mean, forget -

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Waters: It's going to be a Kavanaugh situation.

Juan Williams: Let's leave it alone. You know what, I just cede the floor to you and I join you. Thank you, Jesse, appreciate that. But I do think that to somehow twist this around, that this is win for Trump. It's no big deal. I think you got to tie yourself in knots to do it because being impeached, folks, is not good. Third time in history, not good. Nobody wants to be impeached. I don't think the president wanted to win, but he's did. Guess what? Nancy Pelosi didn't want to do the impeachment. That is a very good speech --

Greg Gutfeld: True, because she knew she was going to lose. [LAUGHS]

Juan Williams: Well, no, I think she said that he felt forced to. But remember, Steny Hoyer, he made a good speech last night on the floor. He said, three times Democrats voted not to impeach. It was only when things got to the point where --

Greg Gutfeld: So, they tried four times already?

Juan Williams: But no, they didn't try. They --

Greg Gutfeld: They tried three, you just said three times.

Juan Williams: They said they rejected it, Greg --

Greg Gutfeld: That's what I mean. So, they were -- they approached it four times.

Juan Williams: Right. Because he keeps getting himself in trouble. But Trump says he doesn't feel it today. He doesn't feel like he's being impeached. I think that says more about his distorted sense of reality than it says about the Democrats or the fact, because the reality is that plenty of things Trump does, I don't like, and you know that. But they are not impeachable. When he talks about, you know, John Dingell going to hell. I just -- I don't like it. Not impeachable.

Greg Gutfeld: Never heard that joke before?

Juan Williams: It's not a joke when you're talking about a dead man. Going after dead people. John McCain, John Dingell --

Greg Gutfeld: Trump doesn't see live, dead, white, black, male, or female. He insults everybody.

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: We're into the fourth year of this, Juan --

Juan Williams: He doesn't see women. Not -- no, no. Not Trump --

Greg Gutfeld: He doesn't see anything you see --

Juan Williams: Here's the thing. Here's the thing. There is such a thing as abuse of power. There is such a thing as obstructing Congress --

Jesse Waters: Didn't happen, didn't happen.

Juan Williams: -- Real cases that legitimately justify impeachment.

Greg Gutfeld: All right. So, they -- at least, Juan, admit it, they've been -- they've tried to impeach him four times. So, we got that out of them. Dana?

Dana Perino, co-host: Well, to go back to Rashid Talib, which you started with. She's a Congresswoman from Michigan who started off her Congressional tenure as a freshman, that won in 2018 by saying we're going to impeach the -- that worked. I'm not --

Jesse Waters: Say it, Dana.

Greg Gutfeld: Say it, say it.

Dana Perino: Oh no. If you told me to jump off a bridge --

Greg Gutfeld: It rhymes with Brother Trucker.

Dana Perino: So, I think there's a real interesting thing about just the political savviness of somebody like a Talib versus someone like a Slotkin. So, Slotkin is also a freshman Democrat. She is in one of the districts that Trump won in 2016. She was a former CIA officer. Like she is -- a different type of person than Talib because she knew that if you -- votes for impeachment, it is very likely, she is going to lose in 2020. But she decided, this is what I'm going to do, I'm voting my conscience. I'm going to let the chips fall where they may. The difference is, if somebody like Talib, who is going to win in her district probably, well, maybe not her. But most of these Democrats are going to win no matter what. It doesn't matter. So, they're being really bad team players. And if they think that they need the majority in order to hold President Trump in check, they might have just written themselves off in 2020 and put their majority at risk for the benefit of somebody like Talib and not someone like a Slotkin who might lose.

Jesse Waters: There you go. Interesting. Emily, bring it on home with some incredible analytical insight.

Emily Compagno, guest co-host: Okay. I think the media celebration and the left celebration is so sickening to me. And it's not like we didn't know already, but it just rendered everything transparent. So, after the impeachment debates, did you guys see Tom Nichols tweet where he said -- he calls it the, "rump party." "For the GOP is fast on their way to becoming the rump party of the south and the mountains." To which Jennifer Rubin replied, "And the non-college educated." And it is so offensive to me and it is so alienating and elitist that just drips out of that, the left in the mainstream media. And that's exactly why, as we always say, that people continue to support Trump, because of that feeling from them. And the notion that it's only the college educated that are allowed to participate in these proceedings and otherwise you don't understand. And then to kind of attach yourself to that fairness idea, it's so gross. And the smugness to, you know, that Talib, "We're going to impeach." I have never felt smug at a sentencing. I have never felt smug or celebrated when I'm sitting in prison, no matter what kind of monster I was sitting across from, with a few exceptions. It is always a really grave thing. And so, all of that, to me just belies the obvious. Final point, though. Remember, she's the one that that utilized her grandmother, right? As a token political issue and at the end of the day, we see right through her.

Greg Gutfeld: You've never not felt smug? Written all over --.

Emily Compagno: He's got a smug mug.

Greg Gutfeld: He's got a smug mug.

Jesse Waters: Ooh, that's good.

Greg Gutfeld: After racing to impeach Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pumping the brakes on sending articles to the Senate. That's next.

Jesse Watters: The Democrats impeachment sham is getting even more outrageous. Remember when it was supposed to be quick? Now Nancy Pelosi is dragging her feet by waiting to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate. Pelosi melting down after being called out for it earlier.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Nancy Pelosi: Frankly, I don't care what the Republicans say, not on this subject.

Reporter Question: -- criticized Mitch McConnell --

Nancy Pelosi: Not on this subject. I said this is it. Any other questions on any of -- anybody want to talk about Mexico free trade agreement? Anybody care about that?

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: [LAUGHS] She just impeaches the president and doesn't want to talk about it. Here's the president responding to impeachment.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Donald Trump: They're playing games. They don't want to put in their articles, their ridiculous, phony, fraudulent articles. And I think they're not allowed to that. I hear it's unconstitutional and a lot of other things. But they don't want to put them in because they're ashamed of them.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Jesse Watters: And Republicans are mocking Pelosi.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Mitch McConnell: And Speaker Pelosi suggested that House Democrats may be too afraid, too afraid to even transmit their shoddy work product to the Senate. They said impeachment was so urgent that it could not even wait for due process, but now they're content to sit on their hands. This is really comical.

Kevin McCarthy: Now we have the only speaker of the house who is so embarrassed, that she admits the failure of this impeachment, that she will not even send it to the Senate.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Female Speaker: [LAUGHS]

Jesse Watters: All right. Juan, try to convince me --

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- that this is some sort of brilliant tactical move. I just don't see it. I don't see how she has leverage, power. I don't see how holding them back gives her anything, results in anything. Explain it to me.

Juan Williams: You think Trump wants impeachment just hanging around over his head?

Jesse Watters: Over his head? He's going to get acquitted. Who cares?

Juan Williams: Oh, so that's what your assumption is. I see. Because that's what you just saw, was total spin coming from the Majority Leader McConnell.

Jesse Watters: So, tell me what the point is?

Juan Williams: The point is that right now McConnell says that, you know, "This is a political proceeding," and he's 100 percent right. But he's also said that he has prejudged this. Lindsey Graham says he doesn't even want to see any evidence. They don't want any witnesses. Charles Schumer, the majority leader in the Senate, says he'd like to have people come forward who have firsthand knowledge.

Jesse Watters: Who cares what Schumer wants?

Juan Williams: Oh.

Jesse Watters: They investigate in the House --

Juan Williams: Okay, so --

Jesse Watters: -- and then the Senate judges.

Juan Williams: -- no, no. The Senate --

Jesse Watters: That's how it works --

Juan Williams: -- the Senate --

Jesse Watters: -- in the Constitution, Juan.

Juan Williams: -- the Senate can set its own terms. They're going to have John Roberts, the Supreme Court chief justice, there. They can, in fact, call --

Jesse Watters: And Schumer doesn't control the Senate.

Juan Williams: -- no, I agree, Republicans. Just like Democrats control the House --

Jesse Watters: So --

Juan Williams: -- Republicans -- but you know what? There is a requirement, I think, that you have some sense of fairness and honesty, and look --

Jesse Watters: -- there wasn't fairness in the House, Juan.

Juan Williams: -- I think there was.

Jesse Watters: You're not getting it back. Greg --

Juan Williams: But I want to say -- but I don't think --

Jesse Watters: -- Juan can't explain why it's a brilliant strategy.

Juan Williams: -- I just explained it to you.

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: Why? Because they're just going to keep them in Nancy's pocketbook --

Juan Williams: Oh.

Jesse Watters: -- for the rest of year?

Greg Gutfeld: I mean, the idea of -- we've already dismissed the idea of "we demand more witnesses." If your case was so strong, why are you demanding more witnesses? And again, why wouldn't you capitalize on the momentum of this great achievement? Why? Because the momentum is going in reverse.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Greg Gutfeld: And they know that. And that's why, that's why Trump is in an unusually good mood during this whole thing, because only his -- his numbers keep going up, but -- so, what this is, what they're going, what they're trying to say now is "We need to dig up more stuff." So, that's basically what they're saying is, as they've always said, "Impeach now, find the crime later." That's why, when you talk about fairness, no one listens because it was never fair because you guys started the day he was inaugurated. You've always been saying, "Impeach, impeach, impeach." You've mentioned it four times already, so.

Juan Williams: Yeah, I said -- no, no, I said they said that -- there are some people who raised this, and they said no to it.

Greg Gutfeld: They were waiting, they were --

Juan Williams: But I just --

Greg Gutfeld: -- "Impeach now, find the crime later." That's the, that's the --

Juan Williams: But I --

Jesse Watters: Emily, you know what it looks like --

Juan Williams: -- well, hang on. Let me just hash this point to Greg.

Jesse Watters: -- let's just bring Emily in a little bit --

Juan Williams: Hang on. Hang on.

Jesse Watters: -- so we can move it on.

Juan Williams: Let me just respond to Greg --

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Juan Williams: -- on this because I think when you say rush, rush, rush, remember John Bolton. And not only John Bolton, Mark, Mack -- Mulvaney.

Greg Gutfeld: -- yeah.

Juan Williams: All these guys said they have firsthand knowledge, but Trump said, "Don't testify. Send it to the courts." So, maybe Nancy Pelosi should just hold on and say, "Okay, we'll wait for the courts," --

Greg Gutfeld: Your case is too strong. You don't need witnesses.

Jesse Watters: [unintelligible] yeah.

Juan Williams: -- oh.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: That's what I heard.

Juan Williams: Oh. So, that's why we have an obstruction article of impeachment.

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: It's not obstruction.

Katie Pavlich: Wow.

Jesse Watters: So, wait. Nancy's going to now go to court and --

Juan Williams: No.

Jesse Watters: -- and then he's not obstructing it --

Juan Williams: Yeah. Well --

Jesse Watters: -- because [unintelligible] --

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: [LAUGHS]

Juan Williams: You know what? It's beyond court.

Jesse Watters: I think you're erasing your articles as we speak, Juan.

Juan Williams: No, I --

Jesse Watters: Let's just talk about the --

Juan Williams: -- okay.

Jesse Watters: -- is this P.R.? Because she obviously wants him to be impeached, but she doesn't want him to be acquitted. And that's the problem she faces.

Emily Compagno: Which is just another reason why this is so preposterous and so transparent. Everyone sees through this game. It is gamesmanship. This is not actual seeking justice. And we're talking about fairness. How is it fair to hold on to these articles? It's literally in the Constitution, the Sixth Amendment, that you have a right to a speedy trial. And yeah, this isn't a criminal defendant, per se. But why, if we hold -- as a procedural matter, if we hold as Americans that is so fundamental that it is processed quickly and efficiently, then all of a sudden, she just decides to hang onto things, let alone that it's a two-step process? And her baton should pass now to the chief justice. And I think, you know, we heard Majority Whip Rep. Clyburn today. He said, "Give him a fair trial and hang him."

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Emily Compagno: Like, those -- nothing about that indicates that there's an actual commitment to fairness. Because if so, too, then that testimony would have been so crucial, then yes, we would have waited for the court's decision.

[CROSSTALK]

Juan Williams: And we would have been slow walked forever.

Jesse Watters: Wow.

Emily Compagno: But the evidence would have been --

Jesse Watters: One of the reasons the Democrats said they had to do this was because Trump was an imminent threat to the democracy and the upcoming 2020 election. What happened to the urgent threat?

Dana Perino: It was a pre-impeachment.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Dana Perino: I have permission to make a sports analogy?

Greg Gutfeld: Oh my god.

Jesse Watters: Permission granted.

Dana Perino: I've been trying to figure out, like, what am I missing? Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the house, is really smart, right? She's really, she's really strategic. And I cannot, I feel like -- am I missing something? Because it does seem like she has fumbled on the one-yard line.

[LAUGHTER]

Emily Compagno: Yes.

Dana Perino: That's my only --

Jesse Watters: Very good.

Greg Gutfeld: That was your analogy?

Jesse Watters: I thought it was good.

Dana Perino: Sports analogy, and I have another point to make. What they're telling the members that the consolation prize on the Democratic side is, well, well, now we get to go into 2020 and we will always be able to say that Donald Trump was impeached and that's what they really wanted. They want to have it in the ads. They want him to be labeled that way, and they watered down the two articles so much that abuse of power could be and every American thinks that every president abuses their power.

Greg Gutfeld: Exactly.

Dana Perino: I mean, because we are Americans, we don't trust the power.

Greg Gutfeld: I guarantee you, if Trump turns this in and starts selling merchandise with best president ever and impeached, he's going --

Dana Perino: He could --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah he's going to make millions.

Juan Williams: He's already doing that, but I would just say with regard to Pelosi, you'd say, oh, shit, the Democrats are not doing anything but impeach. Well, look at the Mexican trade deal that went through, right?

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Juan Williams: Look at the deal that under the budget in one year.

Dana Perino: Yeah so, she fumbled on the one yard line.

Juan Williams: No, she didn't fumble.

Dana Perino: And then President Trump picked up the ball and ran it back 99 yards for a touchdown.

Emily Compagno: Yes Dana.

Juan Williams: Wait a second, Dana you said, oh, you know what? The Democratic moderates oh, they're going to have trouble with her. Look at that all the moderates they got on board. Who's leaving? Mark Meadows.

Dana Perino: All right.

Juan Williams: Five, Dem Five Republicans just this month.

Greg Gutfeld: A New Jersey Democrat.

Jesse Watters: It was a bipartisan --

Greg Gutfeld: Justin Amash oh --

Jesse Watters: It was a bipartisan vote against impeachment.

Juan Williams: What?

Jesse Watters: Technically it was.

Juan Williams: Oh, get out of here.

Jesse Watters: Coming on the DOJ IG destroys the FBI over FISA abuses and refuses to rule out political bias. Details ahead.

Emily Compagno: More alarming fallout in the FISA abuse scandal. Attorney General Bill Barr and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz blasting the FBI over the botched handling of the Trump Russia probe. First, here's A.G. Barr calling out James Comey.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Martha MacCallum: He said, I was seven steps removed from what was going on. The director doesn't get involved in these kinds of things. The actual investigation, do you believe that?

William Barr: No. I think that the one of the problems with what happened was precisely that they pulled the investigation up to the executive floors and it was run and bird dogged by a very small group of very high level officials and the idea that this was seven layers below him is simply not true.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Emily Compagno: All right you can watch more of that interview with the attorney general tonight on the story and DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz with some explosive testimony yesterday.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Rand Paul: Could you then specifically say the opposite that actually, in this instance, there actually was evidence of political bias and evidence of record changing that looks like malfeasance.

Michael Horowitz: There is evidence of both. I'm agree with you.

Male Speaker: But you definitely in both these investigations, you found political bias.

Michael Horowitz: We found through the text messages evidence of people's political bias. Correct.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Emily Compagno: All right, Jesse, what are your thoughts on that bias? The evidence of bias in the process and then if you can talk about it, the Lisa Page's insurance policy explanation that she gave about it, essentially. Oh, that was an analogy.

Jesse Watters: Sure, off of Dana's sports analogy.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh no.

Jesse Watters: I would say this.

Greg Gutfeld: Please no.

Jesse Watters: You have James Comey he botches two big time investigations, the Trump investigation and the Hillary Clinton investigation. That would be like a --

Dana Perino: Buffalo Bills.

Jesse Watters: Umpire.

Dana Perino: Oh.

Jesse Watters: All right. Blowing two World Series costing the Yankees both World Series against the Red Sox. All the calls go against the New York Yankees then all the umpires crew has their cell phones out and they all say, I hate the Yankees. I will do whatever I can do to stop the Yankees from winning and then you say, hey ump you guys bias. How dare you challenge our integrity. It just doesn't add up. These are not sloppy mistakes. This is intentional misconduct. You don't happen to forge a document. You don't accidentally conceal information from a judge. You intentionally deceive a judge in order to spy on a campaign. It's just so clear. I mean, look at some of these text messages. Trump's never going to become president, right? No, he's not we'll stop it. POTUS, Barack Obama, wants to know everything we're doing.

Juan Williams: No.

Jesse Watters: Quote the White House is running this. Just look at that and then look at the results and the bias just screams in your face. Now, Durham is looking at how all these things started. He's looking at whether it was started by Papadopoulos or that was just an excuse to ramp up an investigation that had already started. Who started the Russia collusion rumor? What was the bias at the FISA level? And he's also looking into the CIA, the DOJ, the NSA, the DOD. I can keep going.

Juan Williams: Yeah, the NBA the NFL.

Jesse Watters: He's looking at it all. Does he say this thing's finished? It's not finished until Durham says it's finished and he's a man of integrity.

Juan Williams: Oh, yeah that's what you sad about the Horowitz report.

Jesse Watters: The what Senate Democrats confirmed him, and he worked for a Democrat.

Juan Williams: This is what you said, when you oh the Horowitz reports, Comey's going to blow this whole thing. Watters you --

Jesse Watters: No, I didn't.

Female Speaker: Actually, Juan, I did it.

Jesse Watters: And it did blow the whole thing up?

Juan Williams: It did not because let me ask you, do you think that Horowitz's report is good or bad? Here's why I ask that question.

Jesse Watters: I think it's –

[CROSSTALK]

Juan Williams: You like the part where Horowitz goes after the FBI and says mistakes were made, and they were made. But you don't like the part where he says, you know what? No political bias in terms of the origins of the report or even the mistakes.

Greg Gutfeld: He said he couldn't find evidence of political bias, because when he asks someone, "Are you politically biased?" they say, "no."

Juan Williams: That's not true --

Greg Gutfeld: Yes, it's true, Juan.

Juan Williams: No, what is true is when he looked into this case, he said, for example, with regard to the e-mails that you just talked about, people have personal opinions, but they did not either make the decision or exhibit it in their conduct that they're pro --

Greg Gutfeld: It's like flipping a coin 20 times and each time it lands on heads.

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: You don't you don't make the same mistake over and over again and have it not be rigged --

Juan Williams: Reality's a problem --

Greg Gutfeld: You know it's rigged, you're smart enough to know it's rigged --

Juan Williams: You can't pick or choose. You've got to say, is this report good or bad? You can't have part of it and then throw the rest of it out.

Greg Gutfeld: Juan, the report says the thing was crooked from the --

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: -- If you don't see bias in what they did to the Trump campaign, what you're willfully blind to use a quote --

Juan Williams: Trump's coat is blinding you, you're so close behind him.

Greg Gutfeld: My future is so bright, I need shades.

Juan Williams: You should get some.

Dana Perino: Wow. That's a great phrase.

Emily Compagno: Dana, even the FISA court came out publicly and said essentially that --

Dana Perino: So this -- because of impeachment this hearing yesterday, which was actually pretty interesting in its own right, was overshadowed. And then at the end of the day, the FISA court, which is a secret court, they never say anything. They actually issue a letter saying, we are furious at the FBI. They are demanding a response by January 10th because they were lied to. That's what this report says. The Horowitz – Horowitz IG report says that they were lied to. So how can they do their job and protect all of us? Remember, Americans pay for these salaries. We pay for the intelligence. We pay for all of the technology that is used to help protect us from possible threats that are being coordinated from overseas. That's why you have a foreign intelligence surveillance court in the first place. And if that is ruined because of political bias or not so much political bias or incompetence, whatever it is, I think that FBI does have a lot to answer for. And I think Chris Wray ought to give a public speech and a press conference about it.

Emily Compagno: In 2003, the Senate Oversight Committee already investigated the FISA court and said that they'd have a culture of not accepting criticism, i.e. what A.G. Barr said. And, also, 99 percent of the applications are approved. In contrast to what -- how Comey said, "Oh, it's a hard bar to cross." What are your thoughts?

Greg Gutfeld: I have no thoughts, Emily. I look at it this way. There are 17 errors all in one direction. It's bias, but it's not the kind of bias that we're used to. We're used to political bias or left versus right bias. This is a confirmation bias issue, whether it's a social worker or a discrimination attorney or a hate crime investigator, finding something means work to do. And so that defines your job. So, you -- like you see what you want to see. For example, may I use an analogy, please? If you have back pain and you go to an acupuncturist, or you go to a chiropractor, or you go to a massage therapist and the back pain goes away, all of them will believe that it was because of them. When, in fact, the back pain just went away because it usually does. So, it's like people, by the job that they do, believe that they're actually doing the right thing. That's why I'm not to -- this is biased. They hated Trump. They wanted him out. They thought he was a threat, so that bias confirmed all of these mistakes. So, I think that's fair.

Dana Perino: It is kind of strange that the Obama White House, though, doesn't get more attention.

Greg Gutfeld: That's a crazy -- I keep forgetting about that. That's insane. He should be impeached. Why don't you do a retroactive impeachment?

[CROSSTALK]

And find that birth certificate while you're at it. And that tan suit.

Jesse Waters: We're working on the birth certificate. I got people down there.

Juan Williams: Oh my God. Oh lord.

Dana Perino: I will save us. Amazon's Alexa is always listening to your conversation. Hopefully not this one, though. And now it wants to break up fights during Christmas. More on that ahead.

Juan Williams: Welcome back. New signs, big tech taking over our lives. Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa, set to roll out a new feature for the holidays. If a debate with the family gets too heated, Jesse and I, for example, you can now have Alexa help change the subject. And face-to-face interaction? That's disappearing, too. New research finds we now spend more time having digital conversations than talking to each other in person. Greg?

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, my sister told me an amazing story about the disconnect between digital conversation and face-to-face interaction. So, she works out west and she was at a party, and there are a bunch of people there. And two guys nearly get in -- they get face-to-face in a savage fight. They are, like, going to -- getting to fisticuffs. They had to be separated. They had never met each other before. Then, when they get them apart, they realize they've been communicating every single day via e-mail at the company, and very congenial and had no idea who they were at the party. They almost kicked each other's butts because they've had always been talking digitally and never, ever met each other. I thought that was like a perfect example of how it would have -- normally, though, on digital you're more rude, but they didn't even know each other. I thought that was amazing.

Dana Perino: Wait, so, then they got to a point about something else, you're saying, because they were friends over e-mail and then at the party --

Greg Gutfeld: They didn't -- when they were talking, they didn't know they were those people. Isn't that creepy. It's like the Sixth Sense. It's like that movie.

Juan Williams: I'm not sure I get that story because they didn't know each other. So what?

Greg Gutfeld: They did, they did -- it's like you and me communicating by email every day, right.

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: And then we're over at a bar and we don't know each other.

Juan Williams: Okay.

Greg Gutfeld: And then I say something rude to you.

Juan Williams: Okay.

[LAUGHTER]

Greg Gutfeld: And you say, "Who the hell are you?"

Juan Williams: Oh. And it would have moderated it if they knew they --

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: Yes, it escalated into a fight --

Juan Williams: I see.

Greg Gutfeld: -- because they didn't know who they were.

Juan Williams: I see. Okay, Dana.

Greg Gutfeld: What's wrong?

[LAUGHTER]

Juan Williams: Okay, okay.

Greg Gutfeld: Why are you people laughing?

Juan Williams: Dana, what about this idea that Alexa --

Jesse Watters: What the hell?

[LAUGHTER]

Juan Williams: -- Alexa can help to resolve family arguments?

Dana Perino: Well, I don't want Alexa listening. I don't want anybody involved in my family. And then I thought, "Well, maybe some families need this, so why do I care?" Knock yourself out if you want to have an Alexa. That's good. I mean -- but I also think, you know, this is the end of the decade. Everything in the world is better. The fact that we're talking less is probably good.

[LAUGHTER]

Juan Williams: What do you think about --

Greg Gutfeld: Don't say that about The Five.

Juan Williams: -- that, Jesse? You think we could do better by not texting but actually face to face?

Jesse Watters: Well, I like talking --

Dana Perino: -- yeah. It's faster.

Jesse Watters: -- face to face because the you can read people.

Juan Williams: Right.

Jesse Watters: I know when someone's uncomfortable --

Juan Williams: [affirmative]

Jesse Watters: -- when I'm talking to them.

Emily Compagno: And you don't --

Jesse Watters: I can see them wincing, I can see them smiling, I can see them responding. I don't know how my material's doing over text.

[LAUGHTER]

I can't tell if an LOL actually means LOL.

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Watters: I need to hear --

Dana Perino: -- you texted me.

Jesse Watters: -- the L.

[LAUGHTER]

Yeah, by accident last week.

[LAUGHTER]

So, do you want to tell this story?

Emily Compagno: Yes, we have to hear it.

Jesse Watters: You want me --

Dana Perino: May I tell it?

Jesse Watters: -- no, you tell it.

Dana Perino: I can tell it?

Jesse Watters: Sure.

Dana Perino: You're okay? Okay. So, I was listening, I was looking through something. I heard something about a great Santa event that's being held downtown. You've got to buy tickets. And it's really fun for kids, and it's near Jesse's apartment. So, I sent a text to him and to his fiancé, and I said, "Hey, this might be something you want to do with the girls. Just want to make sure it's on your radar screen because it's in your neighborhood." And they're like, "Oh, thanks. That's so great." And then I get another text from Jesse that says, "I miss you already."

[LAUGHTER]

And I was like --

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Watters: It was not meant for you.

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Dana Perino: I mean, I was flattered.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

[LAUGHTER]

Dana Perino: It was Saturday morning and I'm thinking --

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Watters: I haven't seen you since Friday, Dana.

Greg Gutfeld: But that was weird though because that was actually for Brian Kilmeade.

[LAUGHTER]

Jesse Watters: Dangerous.

Juan Williams: Emily, what about, what about the idea that a computer could settle family disputes over the holidays?

Emily Compagno: Well, to me, it's like international law where, for it to work, you have to subscribe to it. So, I can imagine if there's really a family fight and all of a sudden Alexa is like, "No, talk about this," that someone's going to be like, "I don't care. Let's, you know, toss it out the window."

[LAUGHTER]

Dana Perino: Yeah, Alexa.

Emily Compagno: Like, you need more of, like, one of those -- the pins where you pull it out of the thing, and it emits that high-pitched squeak where you're like --

Greg Gutfeld: Right.

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: I like the idea of Alexa settling disputes because you can just say, "Fact check that, Alexa."

Juan Williams: Really?

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Emily Compagno: [LAUGHS]

Dana Perino: You want, you want one for The Five?

Juan Williams: You got it.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, we should get one.

Emily Compagno: Yes, we need one here, for sure.

Juan Williams: Now, that would be, that would be an expensive device. Up next, dramatic video showing a teen girl being snatched off the street. But it turns out, this could be a hoax. Next on The Five.

[music playing]

Dana Perino: A nightmare scenario caught on tape, but could it be a hoax? A 16-year-old teen girl seen dragged into a car and kidnapped right in front of her mother sparked an Amber Alert and massive media attention. But now police sources telling Fox News that appears the girl made it all up, and she reportedly did it because of an overprotective mother. Emily, I know you pay a lot of attention to these kind of stories, and it was really scary to think that this had happened. But then on -- she was having problems with her mom, she doesn't want to move, could be a hoax.

Emily Compagno: Right. So, it seemed, from what we might know thus far, like it seems a typical teenage girl in angst with an overprotective mother, with the decisions that she doesn't agree with, and dating a guy she just wants to be with. But if this is true, that it's, indeed, a hoax, this is obviously an absolute, really unfathomable decision on her part. And I think the worst thing to me -- first of all, it's a, it's a felony charge; if this, in fact, is a staged crime, that's a felony, right? We all remember Jussie Smollett. And the worst part, to me, was that her mother was there at that time, and the report goes that she was holding on to her and, like, pulling on her, "No, no, no, no, no." And the trauma, I cannot imagine the trauma --

Dana Perino: Right.

Emily Compagno: -- that mom felt in that moment that she will never -- I think it would be hard for her to forgive her daughter.

Dana Perino: What do you think about that, Jesse?

Jesse Watters: Well, I'm looking at some of my sources right here. They say Adam Schiff is trying to hire her after this hoax. She's definitely credentialed to be on the Impeachment Committee after all that. And I would say obviously not true.

[CROSSTALK]

Dana Perino: Jesse, she's not old enough to work in Congress. She's only 17.

Jesse Watters: Well, you know, maybe she could be a page for him. Who knows, you know?

[CROSSTALK]

I think that this boyfriend's obviously -- he's probably an amazing boyfriend --

Dana Perino: Well, it was --

Jesse Watters: -- to pull a stunt like that.

Dana Perino: -- well, okay. Look, it was reported that he's "23 years old, reputed Crips gangbanger, once arrested for murder," police sources said.

Jesse Watters: Maybe not the best boyfriend.

Emily Compagno: Not the greatest.

Jesse Watters: Maybe the mom was right on this one.

[LAUGHTER]

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Dana Perino: I think the mom --

Greg Gutfeld: Maybe read the story.

Juan Williams: Oh. Oh, help us.

Dana Perino: -- Greg, I think the mom might have had good instincts.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes, very -- I'm pro-mom on this one and -- but you have to ask, why are there so many -- it feels like we're in the decade of the hoax.

Emily Compagno: [affirmative]

Greg Gutfeld: There's all these things. And I think we live in a time with accelerated social media and -- and in the prehistoric media, as well, reward victimhood. And I think that sometimes kids just read the environment and go, "This is one way to get out of something, get some attention." And I feel bad for the mom --

Emily Compagno: I feel --

Greg Gutfeld: -- because she was fighting to save her kid. She was knocked to the ground.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: I hope the guys that did that are put away, and she's got to do a little time.

Dana Perino: Yeah, they --

Jesse Watters: A little time. Juvie?

Dana Perino: -- the mother was planning, Juan, to uproot the family --

[LAUGHTER]

Greg Gutfeld: Juvie.

Dana Perino: -- and go back to Honduras with the daughter and she didn't, the daughter didn't want to leave the boyfriend, which --

Juan Williams: Yeah. So, it seems to me like the kid made it up. I mean, I don't know for sure, but it looks that way. And I -- you know, as a result, I think a compassionate way to do this is to say that young lady needs a lot of help. Something's going on. It's dysfunction --

Dana Perino: -- and so does the mom --

Juan Williams: -- right.

Dana Perino: -- after going through that.

Juan Williams: I think, especially after going and seeing your child yanked away. But I think there's some dysfunction and some upset both with the mom and the child.

Emily Compagno: Let me ask the parents on here, would you press charges?

Juan Williams: To respect her just say, oh, it's is that, you know.

Jesse Watters: Oh, hell yeah, I'm pressing charges. I'm not a parent.

Emily Compagno: But you're a parent to the parents, would you guys press charges?

Juan Williams: I would not. It's not a waste of public money just to get in it's like a domestic dispute.

Dana Perino: No press charges against the guys that carried it out.

Juan Williams: Well, the guys were working for the apparently, again, apparently for the little girl.

Dana Perino: What a mess. That's not a good holiday story. Sad, but hopeful well, you know what? Everything turned out OK.

Jesse Watters: Did it Dana?

Emily Compagno: Hold up she is back with her mom.

Jesse Watters: No Sports analogy.

Dana Perino: That is like when --

Jesse Watters: No, don't do it.

Dana Perino: OK one more thing is up next.

Greg Gutfeld: It's a little strange, man. It's time for one more thing. All right my dates for Nashville that's March 22 are now available to go to Ggutfeld.gov, oh this is going to be...

crazy. I got some special guests obviously with Tom Shillue it's going to kick butt. Now it's time for this. You know, it's going to be crazy.

Emily Compagno: It's going to be amazing,

[music plays]

Greg Gutfeld: You know what I'm saying? You know, we live in a time where the gender thing is fluid Dana, I don't know if you're aware that everybody's fluid. I don't even know what I identify as but over here, check out this cat, which I now identify as a bird. I mean, normally cats would eat the canary, but his case, he's trying to get him into a romantic mood.

Emily Compagno: He's playing with his [LAUGHS]

Greg Gutfeld: The birds that get it the hell away this is never going to work this is never going to work. But you know what? Love transcends all species and differences. And I would like to.

Emily Compagno: That cat is so sweet.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah. Yeah.

Emily Compagno: And he's licking his chops. I think he's playing with his food.

Greg Gutfeld: But anyway.

Emily Compagno: He did a little like --

Greg Gutfeld: It's beautiful. And that's why [music plays], The greatest song you will ever hear. So, Jesse, speaking of animals.

Jesse Watters: Back by popular demand, Greg.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Jesse Watters: The animals are great leash still on sale at the Fox News Shop just 15 bucks. You guys can afford it this country's economy is just so strong. Here is a little rookie man wearing the leash and we also have Jasper. Not as good looking on Jasper's rookie. But you know what? It's all about the fit. So, get your leash today at Shop.FoxNews.com. Also, we had our Christmas party at the Long Acre Tavern. Guess who's missing?

Greg Gutfeld: I was there.

Jesse Watters: Greg left early.

Dana Perino: No, he had just left like two seconds before.

Jesse Watters: Greg left.

Greg Gutfeld: You waited until I left.

Jesse Watters: We tried.

Greg Gutfeld: That's all you guys ever do.

Jesse Watters: We waited until you left and then we took the group shot. What is Juan wearing? Oh,.

Emily Compagno: I'm wearing the same jacket, but you can't tell.

Jesse Watters: Find out later.

Greg Gutfeld: I have three of these leashes and I don't even have a pet.

Jesse Watters: That's disgusting.

Greg Gutfeld: I find that age add a little spice to the love life.

Juan Williams: Oh, my God.

Greg Gutfeld: I got you.

Dana Perino: Oh, my word.

Jesse Watters: Close rookies ears.

Juan Williams: All right, baby it's cold outside much of the country experiencing a sudden drop to temperatures below freezing in the last few days. When I woke up in New York City this morning, it was 17 degrees. And yesterday, it felt like New York City was inside a snow globe. Watch what happened. Yes, that's a snow squall. It lasted just a minute, but it covered the city in a beautiful Christmas cloud of snow. It less it left less than half an inch of snow on the ground, but across the country nine inches of snow right now in St. Louis is eight inches in Kansas City. Frosty the Snowman definitely in the USA as the holidays approach. Merry Christmas to all.

Greg Gutfeld: All right. I hate it hate it.

Jesse Watters: Oh Dana, I think you're next.

Dana Perino: OK. But, you know, we don't often talk too favorably about the United Nations.

Jesse Watters: Who are they?

Dana Perino: United Nations Turtle Bay over here but yesterday, something really cool happened. Two of our top diplomats and our country, Ambassador Kelly Craft, Ambassador Richard Grenell. They got together and joined human rights activists yesterday to bring attention to the criminalization of gay people by dozens of current U.N. member states and the U.S. has said we're going to put up with this anymore. Kelly Craft said individual men and women around the world have faced and continue to face punishment and even death specifically because of their sexual orientation. This is a wrong we should seek to right, and it is a wrong. I am personally committed to helping right. So yesterday was the beginning of renewed efforts to try to deal with this issue around the world and I think that you will be hearing more about this from the United States and the Trump administration in the months to come. Which is good leadership, indeed.

Jesse Watters: Excellent. Well, Emily, I hope you have something interesting.

Emily Compagno: Greg, you're going to love this. OK so everyone knows the best song of all time is Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas.

Greg Gutfeld: It's the worst song ever made.

Dana Perino: Oh Emily.

Emily Compagno: Which is now at number one twenty-five years later. So, after her Christmas concert at Madison Square Garden at Penn Station. Listen to what these New Yorkers did.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Subway Crowd: I don’t want a lot for Christmas there is just one thing I need and I..

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Emily Compagno: It's literally.

Jesse Watters: I so hate Penn Station.

Emily Compagno: No, I'm so sad I missed that I would have been like singing that this is the best moment of all time Mariah Carey saw that she retweeted it. What an awesome New York moment and a Mariah Carey moment. Merry Christmas, Greg.

Greg Gutfeld: She's such an average singer all the phony little manufactured I hate that. It makes my brain explode.

Emily Compagno: But it's not like --

Greg Gutfeld: I hate that song. I hate everything about it.

Juan Williams: That's a great song.

Jesse Watters: Maybe she should collab with the Melvins. Would you like it...

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah. Yes. Yes.

Jesse Watters: The Melvins we love you Melvins.

Greg Gutfeld: But the Melvins and Mariah would be amazing. All right. Set your DVR has never missed an episode of "The Five."

