President Trump brutally mocks Democratic presidential candidates during rally

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," February 21, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I got it. And I know you'll be all over it tomorrow as well, with the Nevada caucuses tomorrow 10 a.m. to noon Eastern Time. Looking at what happens there and whether it carries over anywhere. Here comes "The Five."

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Tammy Bruce, Geraldo Rivera, Dagen McDowell, and Greg Gutfeld. How is he doing?

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't know.

WATTERS: It's five o'clock in New York City. This is The Five.

The Trump train keeps rolling through western states this week. The president wrapping up another massive rally just a few minutes ago in Las Vegas. Trump on his game mocking the Democrats ahead of the Nevada caucuses tomorrow. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Pocahontas was really mean, but she is going to be easy. I hope it's her. It's not going to be her. She made a little comeback the other night because she took mini Mike to the critters. But it's not going to be her.

It can't be Buttigieg, it can't be. I don't know. Alfred E. Neuman. Ladies and gentlemen, introducing President Alfred E. Neuman. Bernie is too emotional. He is creaming on crazy. And Biden is angry. Biden is angry, everything is anger. Gee. And that's what happens when you can't get the words out, no it does.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And Trump saving his best for mini Michael Bloomberg.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We got a new one, mini Mike, how did he do in the debate the other day? Mini Mike. Here's a box, Mike. Here Mike. Mini Mike so far has spent almost $500 million in order to get embarrassed by Pocahontas. She's mean. Right? Right? See that faces just wanted to get him, she said I got him, I want to see those agreements. You open up those agreements.

This poor guy probably signed 100 of them, and each one is a disaster. He said I don't want to open those agreements. Nobody told me this was going to happen. Instead he said, nobody told me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Greg and I were trying to get some work done in the pod this afternoon, and we just heard the speech outside and we both gather around to start watching it, he was, he's on his game.

GUTFELD: It's pretty magnetic. Do you know what -- the most interesting thing about the thing today was that he decided to break through the fourth wall and he told everybody it was a show, and he was talking about, talking about being with Mark Burnett and this cast of characters, and this is better than "The Apprentice" meeting survivor.

This was the first time, I think, that he referred to his presidency as a show. And for people who are used to being critical of Trump who are no longer critical, are the people that can discern the difference between the job and the show.

The things that he is doing, which are incredibly positive and effective with the economy and jobs and prosperity and peace, the separate -- to separate the craziness of this gives you a healthy peace of mind that never-Trumpers can't do. And it makes you think, what's going to -- what's the second term Trump look like? You're going to have, it's going to be more theatrical, more set locations, more guest stars and road trips?

Because that's what happens when a TV series gets renewed, it's not a reelection, it's the renewal of a TV show and there're going to be more stuff after the debate.

You saw a sense of the Democrats realization that this wasn't locked, impulsiveness, or Russian bots that elected him. That this is a unique skill set that only he possesses and that they can't be. It's an interesting, it's an interesting transformation that you're seeing in the last couple of weeks.

WATTERS: Yes. And the fact that you and I can tell the difference --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: -- between the truth and the entertainment side is easy, because, you know, we watched this for a living and we don't take this part that seriously. We just, it's enjoyable to see. But the media, they fact-check his jokes, like they don't get that this is partially entertainment.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Because they have zero sense of humor, and they can't, they can't detect what is funny. His jokes land and are funny because they are true, he has that ability to pick off all these candidates.

I use this test growing up down south of all of those Democrats that were on the stage the other night. Which one what I had from at the food lion? Which one would I stand in front of the frozen food case and get frostbite on my nose so I didn't have to talk to one of them?

GUTFELD: What a visual.

MCDOWELL: Because the truth, and it's like, let me know when they are in the parking lot already, because Bernie is going to be upset about, you know, food inflation, his bananas cost more money. Elizabeth Warren is going to lecture me about biting my fingernails. Maybe Pete Buttigieg I'd want talk to, but he doesn't have enough experience to run the food lion.

WATTERS: Geraldo, you know, Greg talks about the casting of this, and the president mentioned that. The president is not responsible for casting the Democratic field, he is just lucky that these people are running against him.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: It wouldn't matter who it was, though, Jesse. He finds the weak spot wherever he is, he is a great fighter. He knows. And he's also, he's such an oversized personality that he blocks out the sun. Everybody else seems like mini somebody or other. He lets no insult go un-responded to.

He's got a flamethrower. You give him one shot, man, he's going to scorch you. And I think that, you know, and he also has the charisma there, it's unmistakable. It is the charisma though, of the bully. You know, it's the - - you know, I use the expression Godzilla. He comes in, OK, you hit me. Whoa, I'm going to kill you.

And you know, he is a scary adversary but he is also such a magnetic personality that he rates. And he is right when he says that bad for him CNN would be out of business, the New York Times would be a failing newspaper. The Washington Post would be trying to sell copies of --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes. And I think we have some of that sound. Let's listen in and Tammy can respond.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Eventually the Times and the Washington Post which will be dead as a doornail after I leave, and the CNN it will be an obsolete business of the cable business. MSDNC will be out of business, it's the Titanic equivalent went down they wouldn't cover it unless I was on the sucker. It's true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I mean, that is true, it's everything Trump right now.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's true. It's true. And the entire thing is caricatures about people, right? There's all elements of truth. It's a picture you get at Disneyland, where it kind of looks like you, it's just like certain things are exaggerated. Right?

But it's absolutely true. And what's great about this guy is this is the same guy that everybody got to meet in 2015. He hasn't changed, they haven't ruined him, he didn't get scared, he didn't address, that's the other thing they love about him.

It's that, this in fact, while it is perhaps performance, it's really him as well. Just like him governing his performance in a sense but that's him too. And Americans can relate to him, that's what everyone is thinking but it's also because it is consistent. That this is, you know, sometimes he might irritate you or might not agree, but there he is, he is the same guy.

And you do know that it's a joke. The only people who don't of course are the Democrats and they are, they become in an effort to be like Trump revealing their ultimate weakness which is their lack of confidence in themselves.

They want to be like someone else, that has been the ultimate fraud. Right? It's what the Democrats and the establishment has always done is present these kinds of figures to you of who they are, whether it's the Obama's or even the Bush's or the Clintons, or anyone else. This is brand-new and it is real, and that's what they can't stand and they can't replicate it. It's true.

WATTERS: Well, and he gets on air and literally the day after they have these debates, and he just repackages the Democrats brand for them --

BRUCE: Yes.

WATTERS: -- and it's just always right there immediately to respond. So he gets his imprint on it.

All right. Coming up, Trump hitting back after the media revs up Russia hysteria 2.0. And, we just found out Putin may be trying to help Bernie.

RIVERA: Why doesn't he help me?

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: Russia hysteria it's back after a New York Times report claims intelligence officials are warning Congress that Putin is trying to get Trump re-elected. Democrats and the media are back to accusing Trump of treason.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: This is one of those shocking news days, if you retain the capacity to be shocked.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: The Russians are coming.

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC HOST: Yes, they are.

SCARBOROUGH: And they are coming again for their main man Donald J. Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Russians are up and again.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Up to it.

MATTHEWS: Right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president is at suppressing the information.

(CROSSTALK)

MATTHEWS: OK. Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think frankly, the president welcomes it, he wants it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It would be bad enough to learn that the Russians are back at it helping Trump. It's much worse that Trump appears to be trying to cover that up.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What you mean they are back? They never left.

O'DONNELL: The president is a Russian operative.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Wow. So, the president fired back at the new Russia hysteria, or the new old Russia hysteria --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: -- during his rally.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They said today that Putin wants to be sure that Trump gets elected, here we go again. I was told the week ago they said, you know, they're trying to start a rumor, it's disinformation. That's the only thing they're good at. They're not good at anything else. They get nothing done, do-nothing Democrats.

That Putin wants to make sure I get elected. Listen to this. So, doesn't he want to see who the Democrat is going to be? Wouldn't he rather have let's say Bernie, wouldn't he rather have Bernie who honeymooned in Moscow. Wouldn't that be? Wouldn't that be? These people are crazy. That's all they think about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Well, and as it turns out, a breaking new report says Bernie Sanders has been briefed by U.S. officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign. Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes. Geez. I love this. By the way, can you be my mica? Just after I say something just go, yes, absolutely, you're right. Just do that. Do the nod.

DOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: Too bad they didn't take the camera angle, but it's OK.

DOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: You know what Russia is for the Dems? It's a bottle of booze that they hide in case something runs out. They look at what happened with impeachment. They look at the collusion and the obstruction. The Dems have stepped on more rakes than a blind gardener.

And this thing, all they have left now, especially after the debate, it's this, it's the Russian collusion, the Russian obstruction, what is the hard info on this by the way? Like, what are they talking about? Are they talking about box? What exactly is this? And who leaks this? Do you know?

WATTERS: Schiff leaks it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: They briefed the House Intel committee --

GUTFELD: Are you sure?

WATTERS: -- and he leaked like Schiff. Did I just see you say that they warned Bernie? OK. So, they didn't try to wiretap Bernie, they actually want him.

MCDOWELL: No.

WATTERS: And since --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Good point. Good point.

WATTERS: -- (Inaudible) who was in campaign, they actually warned him. OK. I see what the difference is, permission to make a sexual analogy.

GUTFELD: No. OK, fine.

WATTERS: Permission to make an analogy.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Fine. All right. This is like Smollett faking another hate crime hoax --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: -- and expect everybody to believe it.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That's a great analogy. Jussie Smollett.

WATTERS: Except instead of subways he goes out for McDonald's. Right? It's like the same thing over and over and over again, we're sick of it. Losers I can see making an excuse after you lose, but now they are making excuses before they lost and that's pathetic.

A Gallup poll says that only 1 percent of Americans care about election integrity, and 0.5 percent of Americans are concerned about the Russians. Yet 75 percent of all news coverage are about the Russians and elections.

RIVERA: Russia, Russia, Russia. This is the tragedy of impeachment, by taking things like the dossier, the Russian dossier and making that sufficient to impeach a president of the United States for only the third time in 243 years, they have destroyed the credibility of the intelligence agencies, you don't believe them, it is partisan from the get-go. Russia, Russia, Russia.

First of all, if you are accused of Russia, Russia, Russia, how do you prove that you're not a Russian bot? How do you --how do you disprove the allegation? You know, it's so classic, it's so -- it's slander. It's like - - it's like the black hole from the old days.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Carter Page said he was clean and they still lied about it.

RIVERA: I think that for intelligence agencies right now to make a charge like that, I want to see what the proof is. Everybody should see what the proof is. And once you engage somebody like Adam Schiff and something like the House intelligence committee, that they have reporters on speed dial immediately.

MCDOWELL: Right.

RIVERA: I got the leak, somebody says this. OK, New York Times, OK, Washington Post. OK --

WATTERS: Catherine Herridge says they ask these briefers do they have signal intelligence --

BRUCE: Yes.

WATTERS: -- they have phone intercepts.

BRUCE: Yes.

WATTERS: Do you have anything? And the briefer said no.

BRUCE: Yes.

MCDOWELL: Well, they've demanded the underlying intelligence were heard in the Republicans on the committee. But do these liberal (INAUDIBLE), these makeup wearing mouthpieces --

BRUCE: Yes.

MCDOWELL: -- realize that they are part of the apparatchik? They are -- they are spreading disinformation straight from Putin by doing this.

BRUCE: But here is the bigger problem. By doing this they are reminding the electorate and the viewers of the failure from before. They are bringing it all back which is something they should want to avoid, because we all then go back to the Russia hoax, the dossier, the failed impeachment, the field Mueller stuff. All the negatives.

Trump's approval numbers are now the highest they've been, the highest according to Gallup so with independents, that we've been the highest now and the U.S. satisfaction about the state of the U.S., it's the highest since 2005.

All of these numbers move when there is ae realization that this was a hoax, and now they are bringing it back. This is the ultimate, and by the way, I have to say about those -- that CBS report. They asked specifically for intelligence on this. And specifically, they were told there was none.

So, this is a repeat of this. It's like, well, I'll do analogy of myself up here. You are in a car, it only goes forward, you are at the cliff, they keep getting in the car and turning it on, they keep moving forward. And they don't know what to do. They don't know how to stop it but they don't care they'll just keep going.

MCDOWELL: Well, Hillary Clinton knows what to do, not shut up. Here is what she said today on Twitter. "Putin's puppet is at it again."

BRUCE: Yes, yes.

MCDOWELL: "Taking Russian help for himself. He knows he can't win without it. And we can't let it happen."

BRUCE: Does any to --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: I wonder if they believe it. I was watching Brian Williams last night. I couldn't sleep at home after Hannity. I couldn't sleep. Right. I put on Brian Williams and he's there with good reporters. That's the reason I (Inaudible) from the Washington Post, and from the New York Times, the best guy in the New York Times, I think.

WATTERS: Schmidt?

RIVERA: No.

WATTERS: Steve?

RIVERA: No.

WATTERS: Harry.

RIVERA: No.

WATTERS: Janice.

RIVERA: No. It will come --

WATTERS: Beverly.

RIVERA: The chief White House correspondent Peter Baker.

WATTERS: Baker.

RIVERA: And so, I'm watching him.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Let me get that, Geraldo.

RIVERA: I wonder, I wonder if they -- those reporters, though, he's Brian Williams, he's big, he's big. Lawrence O'Donnell, the huge, it's awful, the world is ending. Russia, Russia, Russia.

Yet to the two reporters they say well, you know, it's interesting, maybe there is something there.

(CROSSTALK)

BRUCE: They don't believe it. They don't believe it. Nobody believes it.

RIVERA: The reporters they -- the reporters discounted it, but it seemed to me that the anchors, I wonder if they -- if you gave them a lie detector test would they believe it themselves?

BRUCE: No.

RIVERA: That Russia has infiltrated. That Russia is going to sway --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Well, it's Russia. Their ratings are down, and they need to plug these bombshells because that's all they have. And you can't cover the Democrats, look at them, they are a mess. That's not going to rate, no one wants to watch what happened.

RIVERA: Well, they rated, it rated when Bloomberg stepped up because he has --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes, but now that Bloomberg is toast. They don't have any hope left.

RIVERA: -- there's a real man.

BRUCE: Now they want to --

RIVERA: Now I think it's going to fade.

BRUCE: You've all noted this to some degrees, that they want to now explain their failure in November. They are preparing now for the excuse.

WATTERS: Right.

BRUCE: And this is why people have to pay attention because you are going to get four more years of this garbage if you don't vote accordingly. It's just crazy time.

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: I always think they are trying to set Trump up, though, too. So, they are trying to make -- get him to make a mistake.

GUTFELD: I don't know. You know what it is, is that the day comes when there is a threat it will still be a punch line. Because they've turned a threat, a potential threat, a hypothetical threat into a joke. You can't help.

Now when you hear about this, it's funny. It's not serious.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: So, what they have done is they've actually undermined the security of the United States by crying wolf for four years.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

RIVERA: Well, that's a big, big charge.

GUTFELD: It is, Geraldo. And I stand behind it.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: I don't know if I go -- I don't know if I go quite that far.

GUTFELD: I stand behind it, and so does Peter Baker from the New York Times.

RIVERA: Peter, I'm sorry.

MCDOWELL: Seen. Next up, Hollywood is furious after being called out by President Trump.

GUTFELD: Are they serious -- are they --

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Just too bad.

BRUCE: At issuance.

RIVERA: Hollywood's liberal majority is still not happy with President Trump, what a big news flash, especially after the shot he took at "Parasite" the South Korean flick that won best picture at this year's Academy Awards.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You know, they said, ladies and gentlemen, the winner of the Academy Award is a movie made in South Korea. I said what's this all about? Bring back "Gone with the Wind." And some of them wrote he doesn't know that that movie like in 1936.

But now anybody sitting there reading this thing, man, Trump can't be that smart, you know, he said bring back "Gone with the Wind." That's an old movie. Yes, it's an old classic, bring back make -- what I say is, make great movies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA: "Casablanca" is a classic, "Godfather" is a classic, "Citizen Kane" a classic. "Gone with the Wind" is a classic. But when it comes to "Parasite," their studio is firing back at the president. They're claiming that POTUS is mad because he, quote, "can't read the movie subtitles" which is a pretty good line.

The president did not comment on the controversy when he mentioned that his favorite was "Gone with the Wind." I mean, 1939 some considered racist. I mean, in today's point of view for its depiction n of slavery in the old south, what do you think?

MCDOWELL: Has anything ever been more telling than what he wants "Gone with the Wind" back?

RIVERA: Look, there's a lot to that.

MCDOWELL: I know that.

RIVERA: OK.

MCDOWELL: I mean --

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: "Gone with the Wind" is not exactly the most woke movie in the world.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's get "Birth of a Nation" back up in there because --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: -- we'll have enough of that kind of kowtowing and --

ANA NAVARRO, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Why don't we bring "Mame" with the handkerchief on her head?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

NAVARRO Let's bring back the Civil War. Let's bring back slaves.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But "Gone with the Wind" is about subordinating black with white --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RIVERA: You know, Greg, it's one thing to make fun of mini Mike and that cast of characters, but why "Gone with the Wind?" Why of all the movies "Gone with the Wind?" It reminds me in 2016, I was covering the South Carolina primary and David Duke's name came up. David Duke the famed, you know, racist cross burner, and the president saying, you know, knowledge about -- I don't know David Duke. Who is David Duke? It just seems that that's a dog whistle to the dark side of his base and they don't appreciate.

GUTFELD: I don't see -- I don't see any connection to what you just said to liking "Gone with the Wind." Because when you, when someone says they like that movie, it requires you to read their mind on what they like it.

What they are doing is they have -- they are absent of any facts. So, they say, he likes "Gone with the Wind" Racist -- they've been doing this for three years, they have been trying to read his mind.

By the way, he is the worst racist ever. With prison reform, with helping historically black college -- historically black colleges with jobs and wages. Anyway --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Blah, blah, blah.

GUTFELD: Yes, blah, blah, blah. Facts, Geraldo.

RIVERA: Blah, blah, blah. I mean, "Gone with the Wind".

GUTFELD: I mean, let me finish though. Let me finish. Well, you're the one that's saying that it's racist. So anyway.

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Wait. "Casablanca," "Godfather," "Citizen Kane" --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: They're all racist, Geraldo. if you like --

RIVERA: label without a --

GUTFELD: "Casablanca" is obviously racist, Geraldo. But here, the bigger story here, there is a reversal of fortune going on with the left you see insert personal politics into your personal life. Right?

Trump has taken real life and inserted it into politics. So, finally, the turf of entertainment, academia, and media is finally being matched by Republican. That has never happened before. So, they don't care about "Parasite," that's a nonstory. The story is there is somebody who's actually more entertaining than the entire Oscars, and his name is Trump.

RIVERA: That may true in terms of --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's true all around, Geraldo. It's just true.

RIVERA: What about "Parasite," Dagen, did you like it?

MCDOWELL: I liked it. Now I think that President Trump is behind the wheel of the pickup for so many hours a week. You are going to drive the pickup into the ditch, so to speak. I hate "Gone with the Wind."

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Once in a while.

MCDOWELL: I hate "Gone with the Wind."

RIVERA: Why do you hate it? I'm curious. MCDOWELL: Because every movie about southerners nobody actually sounds like they're from the day on south.

RIVERA: Yes.

MCDOWELL: After all, tomorrow is another day.

RIVERA: What am I listening to right now?

MCDOWELL: Julia Roberts grew up in Georgia and she doesn't sound southern probably because she is ashamed of being from there. Shame on her. Like, mob colors (ph) are blush and mash roll from "Steel Magnolias."

He made a mistake. If he is going to rip on the Oscars, I want him to go after what was it, "The Shape of Water" where that woman had a relationship that --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: That was pretty good.

MCDOWELL: -- aquatic sleestack (ph). Just go down the list, because most of the best picture picks in the last 30 years have just been ghastly.

RIVERA: Well --

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: It's old school, worse --

RIVERA: -- the have a latitude for that.

GUTFELD: Are like for --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: Did you have a "Mame," Jesse? Did you dig his "Gone with the Wind" references?

WATTERS: Did I have a "Mame," Geraldo? It's really that what you're asking me? No, I did not have a "Mame," Geraldo.

RIVERA: Good, good, good. So, what do you think?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: So, what's the question?

RIVERA: The question is, don't you think that this is like -- it's a -- there's a lot of great movies, and if you -- even if you (INAUDIBLE) with the win, I know you say as you present your best picture pick from 1939, I know that it's not politically correct in today's values, but I still love the classic --

WATTERS: I will --I'll use -- I'll sure Greg's point against you because I don't think you heard him. He's such a bad racist that he said his favorite movie was Gone with the Wind. What if he said like Django Unchained or like Do the Right Thing? Are they going to call him racist then? I mean, no matter what he says they're going to spin it as negative.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Guys, and don't you think maybe that's part of his point, too. I mean, this is -- this is the conversation that look, the average American thinks Gone with the Wind. They think Vivien Leigh, and they're not thinking the politics.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: It's a romantic story.

BRUCE: But it also it's about, you know, the destruction of the south for a really good reason and that, you know, the insipidness of the dynamic of that and the South was destroyed which is why tomorrow had to be another day because this day was ruined for them.

WATTERS: Wait, wait, wait. If Trump is a racist, why would he like the South being destroyed?

BRUCE: You know, but that's --

WATTERS: Like that doesn't make sense.

BRUCE: But that's the conversation. That's the -- can you -- you've got to be able to say you've like Gone with the Wind because it's an -- it's an American movie and we're living our lives now. It's not woke, but it's from then.

RIVERA: Well, it's Hattie McDaniel -- Hattie -- the Best Supporting Actress. She won the --

BRUCE: She did.

RIVERA: African-American --

BRUCE: The Oscars ratings went up.

GUTFELD: In a racist film no less, Geraldo. You prove your point.

RIVERA: By 2020.

BRUCE: But look, he's also going after Hollywood because the Oscar ratings this year were down 31 percent in the demo 18 to 49.

RIVERA: Oh please. It is so boring, so boring.

BRUCE: 31 percent, it's a crash.

WATTERS: Because no one has seen Parasite.

BRUCE: Nobody cares. Nobody likes Hollywood.

RIVERA: And Brad Pitt definitely deserve the hit the President gave right there because Brad Pitt gave him a shot about impeachment. So like I said at the top of the show, you give it to Trump, he's going to give it back to you in spades.

MCDOWELL: I wanted -- I wanted the President to go after Brad Pitt basically divorcing two of the hottest women ever to walk in planet earth. If you're going to take shots, take the shot.

RIVERA: Don't go anywhere. The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BRUCE: Alrighty, time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, our tech addiction is physically changing the shape of our brains. MRI scans show smartphone addiction alters brains in a similar way to drug addicts. You know, I have to say that they don't necessarily show that -- they're not proven cause and effect, but they say that they see this.

WATTERS: Well, I tried to sniff my phone, I didn't get high. I don't know what the study is talking about. And while we're talking about studies, I'm sick of studies. They're never really that interesting. They never really showed me anything that I really didn't know.

RIVERA: Russia, Russia, Russia.

GUTFELD: We never act on it. So now we have this information that tech is changing our brains. And we're like, yes, sure, whatever. You know how many decades we had cars without seatbelts while tens of thousands of people died every year. We didn't do anything until like 1960.

BRUCE: And there was the same kind of concern, Dagen, when it was like a T.V. It's like T.V. is going to ruin you. You're going to be staring --

GUTFELD: They were right. Look at us.

BRUCE: Well, look at us. I mean, we're pretty fabulous.

WATTERS: Look at us, everybody.

BRUCE: Come on.

WATTERS: Keep watching.

MCDOWELL: I'm a T.V. addict, but at least with the phone, I might be addicted to it, but at least I'm moving around and I don't have a backside as wide as a truck.

RIVERA: But is it true that your brain is really being traceably altered by smartphones? I mean, I think that the Greg's office I think this is very, potentially -- I hate that my children are so into social media.

BRUCE: Maybe our brains are supposed to --

MCDOWELL: That's your fault as the dad, isn't it?

BRUCE: Maybe our brains are supposed to change. Come on. There's --

RIVERA: Maybe this is my fault.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Maybe this could be an evolutionary advancement. We should embrace the change.

WATTERS: Like global warming.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: Maybe we should be getting warmer.

RIVERA: We'll all be coneheads.

BRUCE: Learn how to swim farther and faster. All right, next up, Hollywood actor John Krasinski is not just known for his role in a T.V. show The Office, but for starring in movies like this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Let's go. We got to move.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you and I don't get here soon --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: None of you have to go.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BRUCE: Wow. Now, Krasinski is firing back at critics who claim his roles promote, God forbid, Conservative politics, saying, "when people look for something that they want to see, I can't stop them from a subjective belief in something. I have 11 aunts and uncles and cousins who've been in the military or still are in the military. So it was a big thing on my list to get to do a military movie or show or something."

You know, Is it strange enough now, Greg, that the idea of being patriotic or being in the military has to be -- you have to be condemned or questioned about the fact that you might be right-winger? Isn't -- aren't liberals patriotic too? Don't they --

GUTFELD: Well, you know, it, it depends on where -- I mean, we talked about this in the previous block. In the entertainment industry, you're surrounded by people in the entertainment industry, so maybe they don't know enough people in the military. That could be it. But I'm sorry, whenever I see him, I just see Jim from the office. Like the office is on every single hour.

BRUCE: On the T.V.

GUTFELD: It's like I know more about Jim and Pam than I know about my own life. It's like when you were growing up, it was Gilligan's Island, and the Brady Bunch, Star Trek, Mannix. Now it's just the office, office, office.

RIVERA: You should be with my 14-year-old. She loves it. She watches the -- she thinks she's on her eighth run of the --

GUTFELD: It's one of the greatest shows ever but the British office.

RIVERA: And you know, in New York, there would be a vote outlaw the military. They would probably vote to outlaw the military. I mean, there are people in great swaths of this country who really feel, you know, that these G.I. films that --

BRUCE: Bigger swaths that are not on the coast love this stuff. Dagen, do you think he's -- he should have to defend himself in a certain way?

MCDOWELL: You defend yourself by taking a screenshot of your checking account balance.

BRUCE: There you go. That would do it. Like Jesse Watters, he should -- he could do it.

WATTERS: Yes.

MCDOWELL: He's going to do it right now.

WATTERS: Negative right now.

BRUCE: He's next to his smartphone checking his bank account.

WATTERS: I screenshotted that. Yes, my brain change so much.

BRUCE: All right, you guys, finally good news for those who love sleeping. People who nap regularly, they say, are more productive and happier than their non-napping counterparts.

RIVERA: I nap.

BRUCE: But that tells you everything. Jesse, you're -- look at that hair. I don't know how long --

WATTERS: This is bed head.

BRUCE: You could -- you could nap while it's being fixed.

WATTERS: Yes. You know, Greg has really wanted to talk about this segment the whole day so I'm going to cede my time to Greg.

BRUCE: I could tell.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, I was -- I thought you know, instead of the woman playing the violin while getting brain surgery, which is the story of the day --

MCDOWELL: She was sort of napping.

GUTFELD: Let's talk -- she was. She was kind of napping. OK. You know what, Tom Shillue, I tour with him, has a really interesting habit. He drinks a double espresso and then goes to sleep immediately. Because in 20 minutes when he wakes up, the caffeine hits. So like he sleeps and then it just wakes up like an internal alarm clock. And he's like -- it's just -- he's not just a pretty face.

WATTERS: What a weirdo that guy is.

BRUCE: Dagen, are you a napper? What do you think?

MCDOWELL: I'm a spontaneous napper.

GUTFELD: Let's call doctor --

(CROSSTALK)

RIVERA: You mean you're not -- you mean, not out.

MCDOWELL: Of public transportations, subway --

WATTERS: So you can sleep on the subway?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: Don't tell people that. You'll lose your purse

MCDOWELL: And you know what, they don't work because I'm just as fractious when I wake up.

BRUCE: So -- OK, so you're born upset, you were born awake?

MCDOWELL: Yes.

BRUCE: All right, there you go. 29 minutes, they say, is the optimum time for a nap.

MCDOWELL: No, seven hours, seven hours is the optimal time for a nap.

BRUCE: Alrighty. All right. Well, "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" coming up right when we get back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Yes, it's almost summertime, right? "FAN MAIL FRIDAY," let's get started. Marian V. has this question. Kind of a good question, I think. What's the one thing in your closet that you know you should get rid of, but just can't. Jesse?

WATTERS: I have these cowboy boots that we got when we went to Nashville. They take up so much room in the closet.

GUTFELD: And you never get to wear them.

WATTERS: And I just -- they were expensive.

GUTFELD: Charity, give them away.

WATTERS: Fox paid for it but I still -- I feel like maybe for Halloween I should save them.

GUTFELD: I think you need to -- that should be a charity on THE FIVE that you give away to a viewer who writes in who needs -- what size are you?

WATTERS: It's a personal question.

GUTFELD: Oh, geez.

WATTERS: I'm 11, everybody.

GUTFELD: Tammy, what's in your closet?

BRUCE: A hat I wore to one of the Caribbean Islands when I was seeing if they could be as good as Hawaii. They can't be. And it's not a hat you can wear anywhere else and I'm not going back.

WATTERS: What kind of hat is it?

BRUCE: It's just you know, it's like a beach hat that's like a sun hat.

WATTERS: Like one of those big, round --

BRUCE: No, no, no. Not the smallest, not too gigantic, but it's sitting there. But we should sell these things on those Web sites, those apps. So you can sell something.

WATTERS: We should auction it.

GUTFELD: Geraldo?

RIVERA: My brother Craig and I were cleaning out my closet upstairs and there were two tuxedos in there that I swear have been in my closet for 10 years with big shoulder pads. You know, the big -- I don't know what they - -

GUTFELD: It's a trove of DNA.

RIVERA: And big -- that too. Big lapels, big shiny lapels.

GUTFELD: Yes, you could solve 13 crimes with Geraldo's tux. Dagen?

MCDOWELL: Leather shorts because my legs are -- yes, my legs are the color of aspirin kind of chalky. Nobody needs to see that.

GUTFELD: I'm sorry I left them there. I have --

RIVERA: You look great on those, Greg.

GUTFELD: I have a grenade.

RIVERA: These are for your acts.

GUTFELD: I have a hand grenade that is in a -- in a set like a sculpture that my wife wants me to get rid of. But I don't know how to throw away a hand grenade. You can't like -- I can't like put it in the garbage. So it's in my closet, a hand grenade. All right --

WATTERS: Still in the closet.

GUTFELD: Also the Tranxene is still there. What is your favorite -- Oh, this is fun.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Dean asked what is your favorite part of your career? I got to go to Geraldo first because there's like 30 parts.

RIVERA: Well, there are many, many parts. And now we're reviewing them all because this is my 50th anniversary on television, so we'll be celebrating that on Labor Day. The talk show days ahead of money tree growing in my backyard.

GUTFELD: You contributed to the decline of our culture.

RIVERA: I did not spend it.

GUTFELD: You got rich on cultural decline, Geraldo.

RIVERA: I did. I did. Celebrating --

GUTFELD: You are the reason why our streets are filled with filth.

RIVERA: Celebrating the decline of the Western civilization.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. He had GG Allin on his show.

MCDOWELL: I know.

GUTFELD: GG Allin.

MCDOWELL: You robbed my mind.

BRUCE: Oh my God.

GUTFELD: Yes, GG Allin and the murder junkies.

MCDOWELL: But don't -- but don't go watch the documentary because it's really disgusting.

GUTFELD: Yes. What was your -- what's the favorite part of your career? What's to come. That's the right answer. That's what Jesse would say.

WATTERS: How do you know?

GUTFELD: I knew it.

MCDOWELL: Exactly, how do you know? This is sappy but getting to spend time with the people here at work because everybody is really funny.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BRUCE: There you go.

WATTERS: That is not Imus?

MCDOWELL: Not Imus. Good speed Imus. I'll leave it at that.

GUTFELD: There you go. Geraldo still got that show inside him.

MCDOWELL: Yes.

GUTFELD: What about Imus? We'll be right back -- Jesse?

WATTERS: I mean, I only have two parts of my career. I was out on the streets, and now I sit here and listen to you. So what should I say, Greg?

GUTFELD: I'd say sitting here with your close friends entertaining America with your subtle wit and intellect.

WATTERS: OK.

RIVERA: And your mother's tweets.

WATTERS: Now, I like -- I want to go back to the streets after listening to this coverage.

GUTFELD: Tammy?

BRUCE: I used to do either just radio and now I was just doing just T.V., but now I'm doing both. So I like the combination of things that we do here, talking for a living and working. That's my favorite part of a career having a drop.

GUTFELD: I was a -- I was a juggler --

WATTERS: Getting paid.

BRUCE: Getting paid.

GUTFELD: I was a juggler at the carnival.

WATTERS: You were?

GUTFELD: Yes. I was a juggler at the carnival. It ended well. There were knives.

WATTERS: Did you wear those black leather pants?

GUTFELD: Yes, I did. You know, I got to say show I was looking at --

MCDOWELL: Shorts, leather shorts.

GUTFELD: I was looking at old clips of Red Eye and I was going like, I can't believe that aired. That show was the weirdest show.

WATTERS: They didn't burn those tapes.

GUTFELD: No, they're on YouTube. I watched like five of them last night. I'm going, holy crap.

BRUCE: For like 2:00 in the morning.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes. Best show.

WATTERS: Oh, you're a narcissist, aren't you?

GUTFELD: They were sent to me. Cass, what personality trait of yours has gotten you in the most trouble? All right, Tammy.

BRUCE: Well, the thing that also gets me working, my mouth, I suppose.

GUTFELD: Yes. There you go.

BRUCE: My talking. I'm you know, a Scottish, and Irish, and Italian, so I'm talking and I can shut up.

RIVERA: My chin. I got to -- come on, hit me right there.

WATTERS: I'd say my generosity. You know, everyone was pulling me in these directions, you know, how much can I give? What's so funny?

GUTFELD: It's so true. You know, oftentimes you're victimized over this.

WATTERS: I have so much to give.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. I don't know how you get through the day.

WATTERS: I don't know. I'm going to a charity event later.

GUTFELD: Oh, you're really -- are you going to a charity event later?

WATTERS: Yes, on a steakhouse across the street.

GUTFELD: Oh my god. I hope you're taking a car. I would hate to see you fall.

WATTERS: It is cold outside.

BRUCE: You're going to carry him over there, at least.

GUTFELD: What about -- what about you, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: Temper. I'm punching doors.

GUTFELD: Oh, wow.

MCDOWELL: If you blocking the -- block the box or block the crossway --

BRUCE: Oh yes, that's pretty bad.

MCDOWELL: Not punching anymore because I hurt my hand one time, but kicking it with my foot.

WATTERS: I've never seen you --

MCDOWELL: And by the way, cowboy boots, they'll do some damage, finishing is not so much.

BRUCE: It's horrible though, when someone walks into your fist like that.

GUTFELD: Yes. Mine is I'm allowed.

MCDOWELL: Not since I've been on.

GUTFELD: My problem --

WATTERS: You are allowed.

GUTFELD: Every time I get in trouble it's not because of the things that I've said. But what's been overheard because my voice is too loud.

WATTERS: I think it's partly what you've said too, Greg.

MCDOWELL: Yes, yes.

GUTFELD: All right, well, it could be. It's too late for me. "ONE MORE THING" is up next. That's nice. Music.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: It's time for "ONE MORE THING." Greg.

GUTFELD: OK, the "GREG GUTFELD SHOW" tomorrow night. It's going to be a barn burner. And I don't mean I'm an arsonist so don't take that into account. February 22, 10.00 p.m. I got Walter Kirn, the great writer, Joe Machi, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. Watch it or I'll never forgive you. Now let's do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: They certainly are. All right, enough to that crap. This is such an adorable but exotic pet. I want one of these. You know what this is? Take a look at this beauty right here. Not me. Watch this amazing leaping abilities of the jumping bush baby. Look at that. It's also known as a galago or a galago, depending on how you pronounce it. Isn't that adorable?

Here's the deal. Exotic pets are so adorable, but you don't know anything about their vet bills or the size of their poop. That thing could be pooping all over the place. It's adorable, but then you get home and there's poop in your bed, but not from you, but from that thing. So I don't really know. Like, I want to know, can I own one of those? Write to me, galago owners.

WATTERS: OK, Greg, Slow it down. There's a long night ahead of you. All right, Watters has Jesse's bear news. Everybody get excited about a new graphic my producers put together in 45 minutes. Look at that. I don't know what that means. All right, so there's a bear on the streets.

GUTFELD: Bret Baier.

WATTERS: Yes, and the Chicago bears. Bear in the streets in Monrovia, California. Look at the size of that sucker. How much do you think that weighs?

GUTFELD: I don't know, but I like your bear voice.

WATTERS: Look at that guy. Look how close he's getting. Look at how close. What an idiot. Get away from that bear. It's going to take your face off. Eventually, they tranquilized it, Animal Control, thank you very much.

GUTFELD: Now I know what I feel.

WATTERS: Took it back to its natural habitat. There it is. Nice tranquilized bear. That'll be Greg but up midnight tonight. On Saturday night, 8:00 p.m. Eastern, you have "WATTERS WORLD." We're going to react live to the Nevada caucus results, and we have Blago, and he's dishing on what he knows about Barack Obama and what he knew about the selling of the Senate seat. Very interesting. Dagen McDowell.

MCDOWELL: Check out this surveillance footage from Ohio's Montgomery County Jail. A woman tries to escape. And guess, what she falls through the ceiling.

GUTFELD: Oh, one of those.

MCDOWELL: Yes. She climbed up on that. She was with a handful other occupants in a room and she was being held. Watch her.

BRUCE: There she goes.

MCDOWELL: She used a chair to climb to the ceiling. I just like watching people fall.

WATTERS: Nice try. Oh, and her pants.

BRUCE: She should get 10 points for that.

MCDOWELL: Oh, those soft --

GUTFELD: I don't -- I feel bad. I mean, she's probably wanted to get home.

MCDOWELL: She tried.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Nice effort, though.

MCDOWELL: I just love watching people fall.

WATTERS: All right. Do the crime, do the time. Geraldo?

RIVERA: New York Times' damning investigation today of a group home here in New York City for the population once housed in the big institutions once called the mentally retarded. They were in places like Willowbrook. This group home was awful, but that does not represent the group homes that we have advocated and helped to develop in this city and around the country. The group homes are wonderful. And we run 40 -- more than 40 of them in the New York area, an organization called Life's Work.

We raise funds, you know, and you should do it for you know, the Autism Speaks. A lot of these organizations have these group homes. I think you have a picture of me and Sean Hannity. We do the golf tournament every year with these. These are the kids in the group home. One of them, Bauer. Many group homes.

There's Sean and I. We play golf together. 35 years I've had that tournament. We did charity boxing matches. It's just a great, great cause. Support -- and Medicaid is drying up. These folks are desperate for help, so be charitable.

WATTERS: All right. I can get a golf invite next time.

RIVERA: Yes, come on, man. Do you play?

WATTERS: All right, yes, a little bit. All right, go ahead.

BRUCE: Alrighty. Well, a pizza delivery man got a very special surprise that warms everyone's heart. First of all, take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you. I appreciate it. Enjoy. Have a good night.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you. Good night.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bye, bye.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bye, bye.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's try to get on my --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Enjoy your pizza.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Then a woman fell through the ceiling.

BRUCE: Yes, well, you know, that his two-year-old Cohen, loved getting the pizza, he obviously went out and hugged him. What we found out though through Facebook is when this pizza delivery man reached the mom after this went viral because he had recently lost a 16-year-old daughter. And he is noting that this felt like a message and it has really helped him.

WATTERS: I thought you're going to say the pizza man was his real father.

BRUCE: No, no. Not at all.

WATTERS: That would have been something.

BRUCE: Not at all.

WATTERS: All right, that's a wrap. Have a great weekend, everybody. See you back here on Monday.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.