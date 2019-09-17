President Trump blasts the New York Times over its Brett Kavanaugh story

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 16, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

A New York Times bombshell about Brett Kavanaugh, bust. President Trump reacting just minutes ago, the paper now being accused of smearing the Supreme Court justice, it comes after a weekend story about a new sexual assault allegation from Kavanaugh's college days. The Times forced to make a major revision after leaving out key facts, including that the accuser decline to be interviewed, and that friends say she doesn't even recall the alleged incident. 2020 Democrats immediately jumping on the unverified claim to demand Kavanaugh be impeached. President Trump responding by defending Kavanaugh and attacking the Times, watch.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think the New York Times made another terrible mistake. It's a shame that a thing like that could happen. I see they're making a big correction today. They've just announced there's a correction. But to do that about a Supreme Court justice is a terrible thing. It's a false accusation. Whatever happened with the New York Times, I mean, I can tell you, personally, they never checked. They never do.

We used to have a thing called fact-checking. They don't do fact-checking anymore. They use to call and say, what about this, what about that? How can they do a thing like that and destroys somebody's life? I mean, they're destroying lives. And it's fake news. It's just fake news. But it's a very fair question. I mean, they have to be very embarrassed. But much more importantly, what they do is wrong, and they do it all the time.

PERINO: All right, Greg. It's like the New York Times keep stepping on a rake.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I don't know. I don't see the problem here.

They just left out one minor detail, right? It's like -- it's like imagine a front page that says, you know, major stock market crash, and then four- pages later it says, well, actually, the stock market went up 10 points.

Everything we've just said was a complete and utter lie. Most editors and writers are liberal, we know that. But most good editors will operate with a conservative filter so they don't get compromised by their own biases.

So they know that they're liberal, and they don't want -- but if they don't check themselves, then they might allow a corrupt product to go through.

That no longer exists for the New York Times. So their filter is gone, so anything goes through. I think we should be pretty grateful that there're people like Mollie Hemingway that are out there, because I didn't -- like, I didn't spend the time this weekend reading a book. I didn't spend the time chasing down this crap.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Dana, did.

GUTFELD: Dana. But if one person or two people weren't paying attention, if Mollie Hemingway hadn't pointed this out that the main person, the victim, could not verify the actual accusation. The Times would not have coped this. They would not have their correction. They're only doing it because they got caught. And it raises that -- a really big question, how many stories did they get away with because nobody was paying attention?

I would say almost all of the stories New York Times has done are inaccurate and wrong. That's how I see it. Now, they're all wrong. No, because I've been -- you know this, Dana. Juan, you know this, too.

Jesse, you will. When you become an object of a story --

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Oh, yeah.

GUTFELD: -- that's when you know stuff is left out.

WILLIAMS: Oh, that's true.

GUTFELD: It's true.

WILLIAMS: But I didn't think it was fair to say everything they write --

GUTFELD: But it happened to me -- the New York Times have written stuff about me years ago, and I just kind of laughed it off because it's like, oh, well, you can't get it all right. Now you know they get it all wrong.

WATTERS: They've actually did a story on me and they put the wrong person's picture.

GUTFELD: They did that to me.

WATTERS: Over me --

PERINO: But did it work in your favor?

WATTERS: Everyone knows what I look like, unfortunately. But I do agree with you, Greg. Here's where I disagree with you a little bit. I think they made the mistake on purpose. I think they purposely left this out and then a day later said, oh, you know, will add that in later because that's their agenda. They have talented people there and it's a great company.

But they have an agenda. And the agenda right now is to sell newspapers and attacked the President of the United States. I have a new way. I digest these main stream media attacks. Now, Juan, would you like to hear?

WILLIAMS: Absolutely.

WATTERS: I wait 24 hours and then the bombshell turns out to be a bust, because even if just the last month, we've had this story. We've had the CNN-Russia story. We've had the Lawrence O'Donnell Russel story. And then we've had the Trump turbine resort story. All of those turned out to be not what they were presented as.

GUTFELD: It's like a reverse shrinking dink.

WATTERS: I don't know what that is.

EMILY COMPAGNO, CO-HOST: Oh, yeah. You don't?

GUTFELD: The New York Times is a reverse shrinking dink. Shrinking dink, you know, they expand. In this case, they expand and then they shrink.

WATTERS: Was that a toy in the '70s?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: The '80s.

WATTERS: OK, All right. Well, either way. And even Morning Joe --

WATTERS: Even Morning Joe criticized the New York Times here. And just look at the Kavanaugh accusations in the beginning, there were no collaborating witnesses, and the one woman who said she was there, she says she wasn't there and she doesn't even believe Blasey Ford. This was investigated by the Senate, investigated by the FBI. And then this news story about Yale, think about how ridiculous this sounds. He had something out at a party and someone pushed the, a-ha, into someone else, and, I mean, there's no witnesses --

WATTERS: Yes, there's no witnesses, and the one person who heard about it worked as a Clinton defense lawyer. I mean, come on. It's preposterous.

And it just shows how bankrupt the left out is because all they do is they smear against racism. They smear against Russia. And they smear against rape. It's sad.

PERINO: And, Juan, corrections should be rare, right? But we have a rash of them.

WILLIAMS: I don't think we have any rash. I think, in fact, I don't think this is about the New York Times. To my mind, this is about the FBI and the Senate. I mean, obviously, during the hearings -- now, a year ago, Dana, we were promised when Kavanaugh was confirmed, that the FBI looked into, especially, to Kristine Blasey Ford allegations, and that there was nothing that you could not refute what Justice Kavanaugh had said, and it would be unfair to him, as to unfair to anybody to just allow some, you know, scurrilous allegations to stand.

And the FBI couldn't find any evidence to back up what Ford was saying, although she gave good testimony. But now, we know that they did not because we have Senator Coons saying he sent them a letter about this latest allegation. And the allegation, by the way, still stands by this man who attended Yale with Kavanaugh.

PERINO: This is a guy that --

WATTERS: Worked for the Clinton.

WILLIAMS: No, this is a guy who is --

WILLIAMS: -- with the partnership for public series. But he is -- that's a nonpartisan group. But he's the one who made this allegation back then.

Coons -- Senator Coons said he sent this allegation to the FBI. But we've never heard -- the FBI apparently did not investigate it. And then the thing is --

PERINO: But how do you investigate something when the -- somebody -- this guy says it happened to this woman. And, Emily --

GUTFELD: Yes, the sources of the allegations were seen as very flimsy.

Byron York runs it down of the seven sources. All of them heard it from each other, second hand.

WILLIAMS: Well, but the point is that if you had an investigation -- if you have investigation we would know. But -- there was no investigation.

So it comes out in this book, by the way, there's an L.A. Times reporter has a similar thing going. And the people say --

GUTFELD: Yeah, they heard from each other.

WILLIAMS: -- and Max Steyer is saying, yeah, I stand by it, but we don't -- the key part. And this is where the New York Times did make an error was that they omitted key information that this woman has declined to be interviewed and says to her friends that she doesn't remember --

PERINO: OK. So if that's the case, Emily, how does the FBI investigate something that the woman says she doesn't recall what happened?

COMPAGNO: Or what point do you say, OK, the investigation is complete because there is no corroborating evidence other than me citing that person A told person B the same thing that I'm hearing from person A. That does not a corroboration make. My issue with this is -- to me there's the news aspect, the New York Times, there's the publication, and there's the delivery, right? Because, remember, how many tweets have they had to delete lately?

GUTFELD: Right.

COMPAGNO: So they published and omitted not just key information, but literally fundamental information that -- this is like when -- was it in the 40's or 50's when they were broadcasting War of the Worlds on the radio and they didn't say this is fiction. This is fiction. So people were freaking out thinking aliens were attacking. It goes to your point earlier.

So, they omit the fundamental information that this is not corroborated, this is an allegation from the prior. Then they do it in a delivery which says, oh, it's harmless fun and have to retract that just like their 9/11 tweet. And then we have on the side a bunch of 2020 Democratic candidates who say they are all for criminal justice reform and yet are playing judge, jury and executioners.

And Kamala Harris is saying you lied and your testimony should be retracted, and you -- all should be impeached. The Democratic Party, to me, if this is continued -- if they continue to pursue this, they're shooting themselves in the foot. And then it is themselves that they're destroying.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't think it's reckless fun, as you say, the New York Times -- I think they have a guy, Max Steyer, who's on the record saying this happened. And guess what?

WILLIAMS: Hold on. Deborah Ramirez made a similar allegation that was, again, dismissed during the course of the hearing. Now, we're thinking, hey, this sounds a lot like what we've heard before in the other case.

GUTFELD: No, no. Let's just -- New York Times got caught with their pants down. How ironic.

WILLIAMS: Well, somebody else might have, too.

PERINO: All right. Beto O'Rourke clashing with 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg after saying he wants to take away assault weapons. We'll have the latest on that when we return.

WILLIAMS: Democrats now battling each other over gun control. Beto O'Rourke creating a divide with some in his party after emphatically saying he wants to take away assault weapons. But Mayor Pete Buttigieg agreeing that O'Rourke's comments gave the right-wing ammunition to attack Democrats. Buttigieg also saying this.

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG (D-IN): Right now, we have an amazing moment on our hands. We have agreement among the American people for not just universal background checks, but we have a majority in favor of red flag laws, high capacity magazines, banding the new sale of assault weapons, when even this president, and even Mitch McConnell are at least pretending to be open to reforms, we know that we have a moment on our hands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Beto firing back at Buttigieg for saying President Trump and Mitch McConnell, the senate majority leader, may be interested in gun reform. Twitting in part, quote, bleep, that is not enough, neither is poll testing your message. Gun violence is a life or death issue.

Dana, to my ears, it sounds like they both agree they want fewer guns on the street and they want fewer murders with guns, but how do you hear it?

PERINO: Well, OK, but one of them said that the government would literally go and take people's guns from them, like a mandatory buyback basically means that we're taking them from you. That is not like -- the mandatory part is what -- I think on everyone's --

WILLIAMS: Their assault weapons.

PERINO: Right. It's not like -- for assault weapons. But I think we all know --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: -- Beto O'Rourke is going, right? Like they don't define it. And I think Mayor Pete is saying, you, Beto, are pushing us so far to the left that we can't possibly think about winning in 2020.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Jesse, the question is, you know, like over the weekend I was in church, at the ball game, Democrats love this straight talk, you know? Oh, the NRA is always winning the argument because they say, extreme, you know, you're gonna come to take our guns. Democrats --

GUTFELD: And then he says it.

WILLIAMS: And Democrats are pleased to hear a Democrat stand up and speak not in political terms but directly to the issue. So is this a messaging fight or there's something bigger?

WATTERS: I don't know what kind of people you went to the ball game with, Juan. But I don't think people are very happy about it. I think even Buttigieg, and he's right about this. The Democrats have always wanted to take your guns. Beto is this one stupid enough to say it. You guys have always wanted to chip away at the second amendment, and Beto came along with a chainsaw and said let's go. And you guys usually win elections with you're moderate, not when you act like madmen. There's no chance now.

Legislatively, you're not getting anything done when someone like Beto comes out and says this.

And now, gun tweeting Americans don't trust Democrats. And they didn't trust them on guns very much to begin with. If you look at all of the issues the Democrats are running on global warming, taxes, guns, immigration, they've lost their patients, and they don't want incremental change anymore. They want to just go full for open borders, socialism, raise taxes, grab your guns, and that's scary stuff. Beto is a man-child.

He -- I honestly believe he, you know, was seriously and genuinely affected by the mass shooting.

But now he's shrunk his candidacy down to a single issue that will never grow up into anything nationally, and he's been, you know, wrong on this issue from the very beginning, because if you look at -- I have a list of all of the latest mass shootings here in the, I think, six years, 90 to 85 percent of them all passed background checks. And the ones that didn't, the kid stole the gun from his mom or dad. So it's really not about the rifle, which is legal. It's about something other than what they're talking about.

WILLIAMS: All right. So -- but, Greg, I think you have a situation where Americans are very concerned about mass murders and people being shot.

GUTFELD: Naturally.

WILLIAMS: OK. So I think that this is a big issue. I think from other perspective and, Jesse, you could say, Beto is now talking in harsh, extreme terms about assault weapons in the way NRA speaks, and he's forcing President Trump and Democrats to do something in the middle.

GUTFELD: He validated everything the NRA had said would happen. And he's done more damage for real change when it comes to limiting access of guns to the unstable that anybody ever could. As somebody -- I can no longer trust the concept of red flags as somebody who basically introduce it here two or three years ago. Beto's showed me how the red flag gimmick would be callously abused in targeting people that he doesn't like.

If he finds it -- if he thinks that you are too pro-gun, he could report you, which is what he might do, because that's the kind of bureaucrat he is. He says, hell, yes, he's going to take your guns. No. I predict he'll be taking my order at Starbucks in an El Paso outlet. Beto's quest, it's purely egocentric. He's got no talent. He's got no wisdom, no persuasive skills. He's the guy who has the Jack Kerouac novel in his back of his pocket that he doesn't read.

He's got an acoustic guitar that he never knows how to play but has it out in front. He's the candidate version of Phoebe from Friends. Every time she shows up in an episode of Friends, you just were like waiting for her to get off screen. He is Phoebe from Friends.

WATTERS: Smelly cats. Smelly cats.

GUTFELD: Smelly cats, exactly.

WILLIAMS: All right. Go, Dana, go. Emily, but the public, in terms of just what the polls show, say public likes red flag laws, likes background checks, even higher cap on magazines and assault weapons, and Republicans and NRA members say yes to all those measures.

COMPAGNO: What you are citing is the majority of the public being open to legislation moving forward, that makes sense. That reflects common sense.

WILLIAMS: OK.

COMPAGNO: Beto came out with a confiscation plan that will not work legally, or politically, or socially, or --

WILLIAMS: For assault weapons.

COMPAGNO: -- physically --

WILLIAMS: Just to reiterate that point.

COMPAGNO: Sure. For his over --

GUTFELD: What does that mean? All -- that means that a rifle?

COMPAGNO: Right, for his over inclusive definition of assault weapons.

So, to me, it's not about opening the right-wing to attack. It's about radical versus reasonable. And I don't think --

WILLIAMS: You think the NRA is reasonable?

COMPAGNO: Thirty six percent of the NRA members are Democrats. And so --

GUTFELD: Gun owners are in the NRA, Juan. They are --

WILLIAMS: Yeah, I don't think -- most NRA members likes background checks, red flag --

GUTFELD: So they are reasonable.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, I say NRA. The NRA leadership, I don't know about that.

COMPAGNO: I don't know. I forgot where I was. No, it's OK. So, to me, Mayor Pete is wasting his time. He's punching down by engaging with Beto's kind of inflammatory rhetoric that, at this moment, is working for him, but his star is waning. He's, meaning Beto. So, I think, absolutely, if the Democratic Party wants to have the Republican seem like the reasonable ones, then go ahead and keep talking about confiscating weapons. But right now, whatever the amount of time we're spending on that is what that is doing.

WILLIAMS: All right, a major development in the war on opioids, and a big crackdown on vaping in New York State. The latest on those two stories when THE FIVE comes back. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Major updates on two stories we've been following. First, a big development in the war on opioids, Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin has files for bankruptcy. And this comes just days after reaching a tentative settlement agreement with state and local government suing the company for allegedly fueling the opioid crisis. The deal could be worth up to $12 billion over time. Juan, I know you feel strongly about this.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think this is very interesting because it's a -- you know, the bankruptcy allows for civil cases to continue but, really, it's a huge block for them. And in terms of anybody pursuing civil damages you just become another creditor, and the Sackler family is able to protect their fortune. Their personal fortune, Emily.

But the criminal charges can continue. So if a state or an individual wanted to go after them on criminal charges, that's separate. But this looks like an effort to protect the Sackler family's fortune.

COMPAGNO: And the New York attorney general, and also Pennsylvania attorney general have talked about that publicly, too. And talked about the wealth transfer from the family to the business and back and forth.

And they have said, look, we know you've been hiding parts of your wealth, and therefore, we're still coming after you. And so, is this going to be the end of it or not?

WATTERS: No, it's just the beginning. OxyContin is good. It's just too good, and the company knew about it. And in 2007, they pled guilty to lying and misleading regulators and doctors and patients about how addictive it was, because they knew it's really addictive and they didn't tell the truth about it.

So even after that settlement, what the Sackler family did, they came in and they just stripped $11 billion out of the company and put it in these offshore trusts for the family to protect it against litigation. So now, the question is, are they going to pony up -- how many billions of dollars to settle it with all of these people? I think they have to settle because people need money in their hands.

PERINO: But even that said, like there's not enough money in the Sackler family or in the company to actually pay for all of the lawsuits that are out there. That well is going to run dry at some point. At the same time, the federal government, the taxpayers are trying to fund to a significant amount of money that President Trump was able to get past. And that's kind of stalled out. Like the states have different programs. They're trying.

It's like, actually, they're finding that there's very few things that really work.

I would love to see more money put towards research and development of an opioid that would work. Or maybe it's not an opioid, but a pain reliever that actually does the job without the addiction. That's where we should be. That's the moonshot we should be trying for.

COMPAGNO: Totally. Greg?

GUTFELD: Well, I'm going to go in -- defend the drug companies. Right now, we're letting the media direct this story and they're not using the facts, right? OK. People that use prescription opioids have a very low addiction rate, one to two percent, according to much of the research.

When they talk about overdoses they are never been specific about them.

They say opioids. It's a mixture of drugs.

They often find in some studies between 3 to 6 different drugs on somebody, when they overdose, and the people that are dying are usually is with Xanax that is laced with fentanyl. So it's not prescription drugs. So if you limit the actual supply to people who have pain, or have cancer, or pain syndromes, then you're just pushing them to the street where they will get the drugs that will end up killing them.

This is what media does all the time. They've done this with opioids.

They're doing it now with vaping. We've said before, the vaping problem isn't the vehicle, right? It's not the vaping. It's what people are putting in it, which is probably THC, THC related products, vitamin E, perhaps. But it isn't the actual thing that is helping people reduce their smoking, which is going to save lives in the long run, millions of lives.

People are overdosing on street drugs with the vaping, with the opioids.

It's the same with nuclear power. It's the same with firearms. The media reacts without the facts, and they have a great villain. They have a great villain in the drug companies and it's too bad, because the people that are suffering are the people who have pain conditions, people with cancer, who have to keep going back to the pharmacy every freaking two weeks to get their drugs.

PERINO: Or do without.

GUTFELD: Or do without.

PERINO: Yeah.

COMPAGNO: So speaking of vaping, New York is becoming the latest state to crack down against it. Governor Ander Cuomo declaring a public health emergency and is moving to ban the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes. So we know of 68 percent of those who use these e-cigarettes prefer flavor.

But Michigan has already passed this. So are we -- where does this go from here?

GUTFELD: Calling these, like, vape-related death is like calling drunk driving that's car related. OK, you're blaming the vehicle, it is something that - this is street substances that I think are causing it. How come they're not touching menthol?

PERINO: Well, what I was going to say is even like the main company JUUL, they're even - they basically, they're done with the flavors. The only thing that they have are the menthol and mint.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Those were the two that they were continuing apparently like young people don't typically go for those, they don't like those as much, they like the other mangos and all that stuff. So, they don't even sell them anymore. So, they're willing to cede that ground. So, in some ways, I think that if the governor goes through with this, we all know it's going to happen. There will be counterfeit.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's all worse.

PERINO: And then that won't be regulated and then you might even have more problems.

COMPAGNO: Cuomo cited the menthol as that adults use it to quit cigarettes.

PERINO: Right.

COMPAGNO: Proportions.

GUTFELD: It's not true.

COMPAGNO: That's why he said that was OK for now. And you're right, the counterfeit option or aspect is why the CBD products are most often infused with synthetic THC and half the time - most of the time no CBD at all, because it's less regulated and so that's where the street element can go in quickly.

WATTERS: I just don't think Trump should get involved in banning JUULs. I just think there is a lot of other issues out there. He should leave that one alone.

COMPAGNO: On that Juan, Cuomo specifically said, the federal government won't protect us and so I have to step in now. So, is that the answer? It's like yes, it's a state issue. Why should it have to be the federal government that makes these calls. Shouldn't it be a localized decision based on needs of that population?

WILLIAMS: Yes, I mean, but the problem is this is a nationwide issue especially with kids, kids apparently are taking to it. You know Greg's told us stories about how it helped him get off of cigarettes. But what we're finding is lots of kids who maybe weren't smoking cigarettes to start with JUUL then are introduced to the idea of nicotine, because - this is a nicotine delivery system.

Nicotine unlike marijuana by the way, highly addictive. And the kind of thing that gets into your lungs through vapor is different than the kind of thing that gets into your lungs through smoke and apparently more damaging. It's not--

GUTFELD: But it's not the nicotine.

WILLIAMS: Synthetics. Well, I think that nicotine is addictive. So, you end up doing--

GUTFELD: A lot of things are addictive, but they don't kill you.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think in--

GUTFELD: Love is addictive, Juan, love.

PERINO: But it will kill you.

GUTFELD: Yes, it will kill you. That's true.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Dana makes a good point.

COMPAGNO: The producers are going to kill me. OK. The New York Times bombshell bust on Brett Kavanaugh revealing Democrat's outrageous plan to stop Trump in 2020. Details when we return.

WATTERS: Avril Lavigne week. You're welcome. The latest attempt to spare Brett Kavanaugh exposing Democrats desperate strategy to inflict maximum damage on President Trump in 2020.

Axio is reporting the Left is planning to destroy the GOP by portraying the President, Justice Kavanaugh and Mitch McConnell as the three villains representing the three branches of government.

Nancy Pelosi is leading the way. The House Speaker will reportedly urge her caucus to crank up the attacks on the Senate Majority Leader. Dana, do you think this is a good strategy or not?

PERINO: No. I think nothing unites conservatives like the issue of Brett Kavanaugh and not just about him, but about all the symbolism of it. And Kyle Smith had a piece today that basically reported - repeated what Christine Blasi Ford's lawyer said last week, which is basically, they just want to make sure that if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned, there is an asterix--

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Next to the name, so that they can all go back and say, we told you so, which I mean that just I don't - I don't follow their logic so don't ask me to do that. I do think this is also interesting. Remember like a month ago, the New York Times had to have a town hall meeting with all the employees because they had to support a headline that was not critical of Trump, and there was a meltdown in the Newsroom.

So, they had to have a town hall meeting. And basically, they came out and said, OK, like we're sorry, we shouldn't have done that, we should be more circumspect of Trump. This is pretty interesting to me.

The reporters who authored the op ed that ran that then now has been given a correction. They are actually - they're authors of a book, but they are also reporters for The New York Times. So, this is what I think is an interesting thing that you might want to have a town hall about this.

So, they have news in their book apparently, now discredited, but they said they have news. If I were the New York Times editor, I'd say well, wait, are you reporters? Are you authors of a book? Because if you have brand new breaking evidence or brand new accusations that should be on the front page of The New York Times, not an op ed.

In addition, there was the tweet that went out that got all sorts of attention and then it was deleted.

GUTFELD: What was in the tweet, Dana?

PERINO: It said something really inappropriate and very offensive.

GUTFELD: I remember I was away.

PERINO: It turns out that the reporters also authors of the book are the ones who wrote the tweet. To me, I would have a town hall meeting about that.

WATTERS: All right. Dana's town hall suggestions for the New York Times. Greg, do you think the Democrat presidential candidates should retract their impeachment push now that the story has been discredited?

GUTFELD: I'm just - I can't believe none of you helped enlist in getting Dana to say what was in the tweet.

WATTERS: There was no coming back from that one.

GUTFELD: OK. The Democratic party is like a lonely unemployed loser in his parent's basement who spend all their time on social media trashing other people instead of working on themselves and making themselves better. The party should concentrate on what they are instead of trying to demonize other people.

Go to the gym, metaphorically, get a job, metaphorically, but work on yourself because right now you're just pathetic and it's like apparently like every Republican is a monster. Well, that can't be true. Maybe half of them.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I find this amusing. I mean Trump trolls people endlessly.

GUTFELD: Yes. And he does it well. One little adjective on Biden, gets him for life.

WILLIAMS: I mean you say, these guys in their basement and they're useless. I mean to me it's the Right wing. You look at the Right wing websites. Oh! My God, these guys had nothing to do. Anyway, look--

GUTFELD: You mean at times.

WILLIAMS: I think that--

WATTERS: Juan, you have not gone to a Right wing website ever.

WILLIAMS: Oh! That's not true.

WATTERS: We'd know if you did.

WILLIAMS: You believe me, I don't need to, because I'm in shock.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: Anyway, I think that what you get here is that all three polls really badly among Democrats. The president for his corruption, inefficiency, the fact he gets away with all his bullying.

The second thing is, I think when you look at Mitch McConnell blocking the gun legislation, terrible polling--

PERINO: So, go after Kavanaugh.

WILLIAMS: And third, Kavanaugh, I mean even up in Maine, Susan Collins running for re-election, she got a ton of money from the Republicans on this issue. But guess what? She is now being subjected to harsh criticism, I think that's why today you saw Chuck Grassley, the Republican just you know from the Committee come out and say, you know, hey, we didn't know this and this guy obviously, this is the time - Times stories not discredited by the way.

What the Times story is was flawed for not including information that this woman has not, has not been interviewed. And secondly that her friends say that they don't recall it the way that someone else recalls it.

PERINO: No, her friend said that I don't recall it ever happening.

WILLIAMS: That's what I am saying.

WATTERS: Not discredited flawed. Well done, Juan.

COMPAGNO: Well, here's the thing, if you're referencing how these people already poll, then it doesn't matter anyway. And the strategy doesn't matter because the strategy is for the independents and those that are truly undecided. And they will be swayed by the existing economy, by the existing unemployment stats and everything that's been going well with this administration, the security at the border et cetera. And so, the triple headed monster that they're trying to portray all that does is gin up the existing people on the Far Left who think that it is this triple headed monster, which it's not for average Americans.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Did you hear that rumor about Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

WATTERS: No. Enlighten me?

GUTFELD: Well, I've just heard like 40 years ago, she was at Three's Company cast party. And she was trying to make out with Don Knotts. I didn't see it myself.

WATTERS: We should leave--

GUTFELD: I didn't see it myself, but I think it was against his will.

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: But he's dead, so we can't prove it.

WILLIAMS: You know you're trying for two. Two in one show. He wants two Trump, and one show.

WATTERS: One is enough. While you may want to think twice before making a big decision on an empty stomach, an epic battle over emotional support monkeys, and how a woman swallowed her engagement ring all in the Fastest 7. Up next.

GUTFELD: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, new research says making important decisions on an empty stomach is a terrible idea because hunger can alter your decision making and increases your impatience. Dana sitting next to you, it's like a symphony of stomach gurgles. You're always hungry.

PERINO: Hungry. But I think that was you.

GUTFELD: No, I always have a stomachache.

PERINO: I know, but you're also like at 5:34 every day he says, what am I going to eat tonight.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I think this is fake news.

GUTFELD: Really?

PERINO: Yes. I think that you make better decisions on an empty stomach when you're feeling impatient because you're like ready to make a decision and you're decisive. When you make terrible decisions is when you're tired that is always why you should never make a decision if you're tired, you should sleep on it and make a decision in the morning.

GUTFELD: I think that - Jesse, I think she's completely wrong. I simply believe there is research that judges deny parole before lunch and then once they have their lunch then they grant parole.

WATTERS: Yes. You never want your trial to be right before. That's really true. I've made bad decisions on a full stomach, empty stomach. I think the empty stomach decisions are probably a little bit worse.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: But I have a new understanding about decisions. If you are selfish with decision making, decision making gets much easier. OK.

PERINO: What do you mean?

WATTERS: I mean if you're solely focused on what's good for you, decisions are a piece of cake.

PERINO: Oh! My Gosh.

WILLIAMS: That's the way I think of Republicans.

PERINO: Where did you learn that?

WATTERS: Always going to pull aside, Juan.

WILLIAMS: But I think this is self-evident. And if you're hungry you make worse decisions because you know it's like that Snickers commercial. Was it Hangry?

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: People, they're just impatient, just get it done because I want to go eat.

GUTFELD: Yes. What about you Emily? Do you eat?

COMPAGNO: Yes, a lot. And that's why when I don't eat, yes, I am frightening. I am that monster. You know what else I do when I'm hungry is when I go grocery shopping, I then buy everything.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Don't go shopping when you're hungry.

GUTFELD: All right. Up next, a woman is fighting, yes, fighting, serious story here to keep her three monkeys as emotional support animals. Neighbors called the cops over fears that the primates could attack people. And city officials now say the monkeys pose a safety risk. Here's her side of the story.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They are not dangerous animals. They are trained. They assist me. I have PTSD because of something that happened to me. Very bad things that happened to me a long time ago.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Emily, the mainstream media is not covering this the way we are. Shep is not touching this. What do you make of this? Does she have a case?

COMPAGNO: I hate the story for two reasons. Number one, the neighbor narc. I hate that, and number two, why did she get three.

GUTFELD: Yes.

COMPAGNO: And why do they have to be exotic animals. It always makes me sad for them.

GUTFELD: Yes. The thing is Juan, if one of those monkeys goes crazy then she's going to get sued. Crazy monkeys.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's true. I mean so that would be a remedy. But I agree with Emily. I think you know, OK, so let her have her support. But three.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I mean three then you can understand why the neighbors are like hey, what's this a zoo all of a sudden.

GUTFELD: I know what it is Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: She has one support animal which has a support animal which has a support animal.

WATTERS: A supporting cast of animals.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Got it. You see the teeth on that monkey. We are really close to emotional support animal violence happening. That thing could scratch your eyes out. These mini horses on planes. Rear up kick people in the teeth. You're going to need emotional support animal insurance to cover the litigation.

GUTFELD: Dana as you know I have an emotional support animal, it's Kilmeade. I don't like what she - I think it's insulting to make a monkey wear a dress.

PERINO: Well, I think that's also like a diaper.

GUTFELD: Is it?

PERINO: To me.

GUTFELD: To hide their poop.

PERINO: That might have been what it was. I feel for her, because clearly, she has gone through something and these monkeys help her.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That's why I feel bad for her.

GUTFELD: All right. Well, finally this happened to me once. A woman woke up to find out that she had swallowed her engagement ring after a nightmare where she was being chased by some bad guys and ate the ring to protect it. Jesse, do you believe this story?

WATTERS: I do. I think maybe she wanted to make better decisions, so she won't have a full stomach before she did that. But you know if I was the fiance, I'd be a little concerned that she's eating like this already. Shoving, that's what she's going to be like after the wedding. Just kidding.

WILLIAMS: But I appreciate what he said because I'm thinking there is something more of the story.

PERINO: No, I saw her interview and she - basically what happened was she's having this terrible nightmare. And in the nightmare, they're being chased by people and the fiance says you have to swallow the ring. And so, she does it in her sleep.

GUTFELD: No, no. You know what, she heard that carrots are good for your eyesight. Emily.

WILLIAMS: Well, I hope she gets the ring back. But I wouldn't want to clean it up.

PERINO: She did get it back.

WILLIAMS: Cleaning it up.

GUTFELD: Here's my theory, Emily. He broke off the engagement. She took off the ring just try and get the ring back and she swallowed it and that's what happened.

COMPAGNO: Maybe I mean digestion does work. I feel like that was just some long - like if that's her dream with that. what else does she do in her dream.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You just don't one time act out an entire day.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You do that all the time. I mean that's what you do--

GUTFELD: That's true.

PERINO: Maybe she's sleeps walking.

GUTFELD: What if she dreams, there is like an intruder and stabs the intruder that she's going to get off because there is precedent. Oh! We remember the ring story.

PERINO: Especially if the judge is hungry.

GUTFELD: Yes. Way to bring it to a close, Dana.

PERINO: You're welcome.

GUTFELD: One More Thing is up next.

PERINO: Time now for One More Thing. Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this thing. Greg's guinea pig and hamster off. This is a lot like the cat off, so we all vote.

COMPAGNO: OK.

GUTFELD: Three videos. Let's go to the first one. Here, we've got - what could go wrong with little guinea pigs on tiny bikes. Look at that. It was a race. I don't know if they know it's a race but isn't life a race. It's beautiful, it's beautiful. I love that. All right let's go to video two. Here we go. We've got - I love the spin of this little hamster, he loves the spin, the spin will never stop there Jesse. Never stop there. There he goes. And then finally, always use a toothbrush to groom a tiny hamster with long hair.

But they don't use it in your mouth. Don't put it back on the rack because that's disgusting. All right. Let's vote. Emily what's your favorite hamster.

COMPAGNO: For sure one. Look at those little helmets.

GUTFELD: Yes, they got new helmets. Those are hard to make. Juan?

WILLIAMS: I'm torn here but I guess you've got to go with the toothbrush. I mean why is he standing still.

GUTFELD: I have no idea.

PERINO: He likes it.

GUTFELD: They're amazing animals. Jesse, what do you think?

WATTERS: Yes, spinning hamster for sure.

GUTFELD: Spinning hamster, yes, I know why.

PERINO: I'm going to with the racing hamsters.

GUTFELD: All right. I think the racing hamsters win. There you go.

PERINO: All right. That's it.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: And animals are great and things like that. All right. Here's mine. I have a little thing about animals too. The Arizona Coyotes, that's a hockey team, Jesse, in case you do not know.

This is an organization that prides itself on giving back and one special project will last the entire season. This is Luna, a new member of the team roaming the halls of the HeLa river stadium. She is an official service dog who has been adopted by the team's director of analytics, will spend the next 12 to 18 months training the black lab with the help of local nonprofit national assistant dog.

That's a group that helps provide service dogs to veterans in need. She's just four months old now and she's going to be a great dog in the future helping with PTSD or disabilities other types of needs. But the Coyotes, they're not the only team giving back. The San Jose Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota while they're all in on it this year.

WATTERS: Very nice.

PERINO: Jesse.

WATTERS: OK. We have Jesse's feeding frenzy coming up right now. We have mystery Oreos everybody. It's a mystery brought to us by Nabisco. And today we're going to take a bite out of these mystery Oreos and we're going to try to determine what flavor they are. All right.

Now you go and you guess the flavor. They're on sale now. And go to mysteryoreo.com between now and November 10th, you submit your guess and you could win $50,000.

GUTFELD: It's people. It's people.

WATTERS: All right, you're not going to win $50,000.

WILLIAMS: Is it Cinnamon and Ginger.

WATTERS: Gingerbread.

COMPAGNO: It does taste like cinnamon toast.

WATTERS: It's gingerbread. All right.

PERINO: I think it could be carrot cake.

WILLIAMS: Well wait, they didn't tell you.

WATTERS: No, it's a mystery, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I thought this was the reveal like they were going to--

PERINO: I did too.

WATTERS: Wait till November 10th and we'll have another feeding frenzy.

PERINO: Well, all right, Juan, you're next.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, if you're a Cleveland Browns fan, you know about the dog pound. The fans dress up as dogs and bark to support their team especially on defense. But now, look at this video.

WILLIAMS: The fans have seen because they were afraid of being let down by this year's team which is supposed to be a good team, despite being loaded with talent though. They lost last weekend. Tonight, the Browns play the Jets in Monday Night Football. The Browns are favorite to win as but as you can tell by the video, the fans fear more heartbreak.

PERINO: Yes, they're going to be fine. Emily.

COMPAGNO: OK, you guys. So, the finalist for the National Toy Hall of Fame have just been announced and it includes this year Care Bearers (ph), Jenga, Magic, The Gathering, The Coloring Book, My Little Pony, the smartphone which is annoying and then the top Risk Nerf Blaster, so many fun things.

GUTFELD: You know what's missing?

COMPAGNO: What?

GUTFELD: Lawn darts.

COMPAGNO: Whatever --

WILLIAMS: Somebody could get hurt--

WATTERS: And like the toys on the table, Emily.

COMPAGNO: Well, the official induction will be announced November 7th. Obviously, I'm voting for My Little Pony and Care Bears and you guys are probably voting for Magic, The Gathering.

WILLIAMS: No.

PERINO: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five."

GUTFELD: Nice.

PERINO: Please help us. "Special Report" is up next.

