Portland mayor hit with tear gas deployed by federal officers

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.

Breaking tonight, President Trump says he is canceling the Jacksonville, Florida component of the Republican National Convention, the president saying just a short time ago, the business of the convention will take place in Charlotte, North Carolina, as was originally planned. We're expected to get more details about how all of that will play out in coming days. He notes the Jacksonville, Florida area is a coronavirus hot spot.

The president once again defending his call for all students to return to classrooms this coming semester in that press briefing with reporters just a few -- short time ago.

Senate Republicans and the administration officials have dropped the idea of a payroll tax cut from the negotiations over a new round of coronavirus aid. The Senate majority leader says he will release a framework for a new bill next week, they were hoping to do it this week. We'll talk live with the White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about this and other topics in just a few minutes.

This occurs as the U.S. passes the four million mark in infections, more than 143,000 Americans have died in this country. An associated press poll indicates three out of four Americans favor requiring people to wear masks outside of their homes. Here in the nation's capital, face coverings are now mandatory.

Meantime, applications for first-time jobless benefits went up this week for the first time in months.

Also breaking tonight, new Fox battleground state polls, the president trailing Joe Biden in three key battleground states, we'll bring that to you in a minute.

Chief White House correspondent John Roberts starts us off though as he often does on the North Lawn. Good evening, John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Just a typical Thursday here at the White House, Bret. You'll recall that a couple of months ago, President Trump told Roy Cooper the governor of North Carolina, if he couldn't guarantee that they could have a big event in Charlotte for the big speech night at the convention, that they were going to move it. The president was happy to have it in Jacksonville he said this afternoon.

His team came in with drawings of what they had put together, and he said the drawings were very compelling but the situation in Florida with the explosion in coronavirus cases, just meant that he could not go down there and have a large crowd to watch him give the acceptance speech, here's what the president said.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I looked at my team and I said, the timing for this event is not right, it's just not right with what's happened recently. The flare up in Florida, to have a big convention is not the right time. It's really something that for me, I have to protect the American people.

ROBERTS: So the president did not have an alternative at least at this point as to how he will give that big convention acceptance speech. It may be some sort of a virtual event, it may be something else but it's not going to be the big event that he had planned for Jacksonville.

The president also as you mentioned at the top here Bret, talking about the issue of school reopening, saying that the Centers for Disease Control will in the next few hours come out with new guidelines that schools can use to decide whether or not they're going to reopen.

But federal guidelines aside, this really comes down to a local and state level and on all of those levels, the debate is raging over what to do.

ROBERTS: Proponents of children going back to class point to science that shows they contract and transmit coronavirus at a far lower rate than adults.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This president's been clear, we want schools to reopen. You have the CDC director saying it's a greater public health threat for schools to stay close than open.

ROBERTS: Governors like Florida's Ron DeSantis trying to balance concerns about health with concerns about learning.

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): In Florida, what we tell parents is look, if you're not comfortable with that, yes, you have the right to maintain distance learning, that's fine. We want to do what parent want but we have a lot of parents that think that their kids will fall behind if they're not able to get back inside the classroom.

ROBERTS: A new Associated Press poll finds only eight percent of Americans say schools should reopen as usual, 14 percent would say it would be possible with minor adjustments but 46 percent say it would take major adjustments.

And there is a big split between Democrats and Republicans over keeping schools closed, 44 percent of Democrats say schools should not reopen, just 14 percent of Republicans think that.

On Capitol Hill, Senate Republicans say they have reached agreement on money for schools in a phase four relief package, $105 billion, about $1,200 per student.

SEN. LAMAR ALEXANDER (R-TN): It's a very generous amount of money half to go to every school and the other half would go to try to encourage and help those schools that are trying to open in person. People that have -- when you have to hire extra teachers and put up barriers and buy a protective equipment, they're more expensive there.

ROBERTS: Democrats who passed a $3 trillion monster phase four relief package back in May mocking their Senate colleagues for taking so long.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): They can't come together. Even after all this time, it appears the Republican legislative response to COVID is unified, unserious, unsatisfactory.

ROBERTS: One thing that won't be in the Senate's phase four bill, a payroll tax cut. Republicans saying it won't happen but the president will still fight to eventually make it so.

STEVEN MNUCHIN, U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY: Not in this but we're going to come back again. You know, there may be a CARES 5.0. The president again is focused on money and American workers and American pockets right now.

ROBERTS: The relief bill aside, the White House has another coronavirus problem, a cafeteria worker at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building testing positive for the virus. The White House Medical Office has done contact tracing and determined no one else was at risk. But out of caution, the cafeteria and Ike's Eatery in the building will both close for two weeks.

ROBERTS: Now, back on the president canceling the Jacksonville part of the Republican Convention. You know, during a campaign, there were really just a couple of moments -- big moments, where you can move the needle in terms of public opinion. There's the debates and then there's the convention and that big night with a speech. The present will give that up and will have to try to find a different way to move the needle, but the president saying this afternoon Bret, that setting the example is important, Bret.

BAIER: John Roberts live on the North Lawn. John thanks.

As we mentioned, breaking tonight at the top, we're giving you the first look tonight at new Fox polls for several battleground states. Not good news for the president in these polls, Joe Biden leads in Pennsylvania 50 to 39, the president has lost three points since April. In 2016, candidate Trump won that state by less than one percentage point.

In Michigan, the margin is nine, 49 to 40, that's a one-point gain again for Biden. President Trump won that state four years ago by three-tenths of a percent.

And in Minnesota, Biden is up 13 points, 51-38. Donald Trump lost that state in 2016 by 1-1/2 percent to Hillary Clinton.

The two men who will be at the top of the ticket in November are spending this week arguing over racism. Joe Biden says President Trump is the first racist elected to the top job, the president says that's an affront to African-Americans and the Trump campaign is pointing back to Joe Biden's past comments.

Correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest tonight.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Joe Biden believes 45 is a first.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We've had racists and they've exist and they've tried to get elected president. He's the first one that has.

DOOCY: President Trump's campaign says this is an insult to the intelligence of Black voters. And Trump himself is trying to add historical context.

TRUMP: I've done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.

DOOCY: 12 U.S. presidents at some point in their lives owned slaves, Woodrow Wilson name was just stripped from a school at Princeton because of his past segregationist policies.

And Andrew Jackson is set to be replaced within a decade on the $20.00 bill design by Harriet Tubman after review of his record of mistreating slaves and Native Americans, but Biden insists, Trump is the first racist.

BIDEN: The way he pets people against one another is all designed to divide the country, divide people.

DOOCY: If there's one Biden attack on Trump that's been consistent since day one, it's this. Central theme of this announcement video was President Trump's response to deadly race riots in Charlottesville.

BIDEN: He said there were, quote, some very fine people on both sides, very fine people on both sides?

DOOCY: Registered voters in a new Fox News poll trust Biden over Trump in every leading issue in battleground Minnesota but Trump has more trust on the economy in battleground's Michigan and Pennsylvania. Now, Biden is hoping to hold his overall lead with help from his old boss.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: What kind of values are you communicating?

BIDEN: Bingo.

DOOCY: That's part of a 15-minute long streaming campaign video with Biden and Obama who reportedly got paid $15 million to develop streaming content for Netflix. But it appears he did this one for his former V.P. for free, Bret.

BAIER: All right, Peter, thank you.

Its official, one of the Portland protests that really have become nightly confrontations with law enforcement has officially now been declared a riot. That designation applies to last Saturday's event.

Meantime, the Justice Department inspector general is launching a probe into law enforcement in Oregon and also federal efforts here in Washington, D.C. The situation in Portland puts into clearer focus President Trump's decision to put federal forces on the streets.

Correspondent Dan Springer shows us the situation seems to be getting worse.

DAN SPRINGER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: It was one of the most violent nights yet in Portland. A new fence put up around the federal courthouse did not stem the chaos. Arsonists through Molotov cocktails and hundreds of fireworks over it, vandals cut through it.

While Portland police state away, federal officers there to protect the courthouse and federal buildings repeatedly fired tear gas and deployed flash bang devices.

Mayor Ted Wheeler showed up for what he called a listening session. But when he spoke, he was shouted down with obscenities, called a Nazi, spit at and told to resign. Then, while next to the fence, he was hit with tear gas, telling one reporter he saw nothing to provoke that response.

After a second guessing, his security detail took him to cover in a nearby city building. It all happen the same day the city council passed a law banning Portland police from helping federal officers in any way, even in life-threatening situations. Oregon's governor joins the call for the Fed's delete.

GOV. KATE BROWN (D-OR): This is a democracy, not a dictatorship. We cannot have secret police abducting people in to -- and putting them in unmarked vehicles. I cannot believe I have to say that to the president of the United States.

SPRINGER: President Trump is sending federal agents to other cities not to protect federal buildings but to help solve murders and stem the tide of violent crime. Chicago will get 200 agents, Albuquerque 35.

SPRINGER: The mayors of 16 cities signed a letter to President Trump saying they don't want any federal agents sent their way, among them the mayor of Seattle who battled Trump over the CHOP protest zone.

And now comes word that the Seattle chapter of the Youth Liberation Front is planning a big protest here for this weekend, Bret.

BAIER: Dan, thank you.

Let's talk about the major issues facing this White House with a man on the inside, the inner circle, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Thanks for being here.

MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Great to be with you, Bret. Thanks so much.

BAIER: First I want to talk about the breaking news, the president making that announcement about Jacksonville, he's -- was he disappointed?

MEADOWS: Well, I think for all of us, we're disappointed that we can't have the convention but it's a responsible and really dedicated decision by the president of the United States to focus not only on the safety of those that might be attending but really on the safety of all Americans to keep focused on making sure that we combat this China virus and make sure that we have vaccines.

And so, he made one of the most difficult decisions that any president or politician might have to make, which is saying that what we're going to do is put aside those partisan politics and make sure that we actually focus on what is key.

And yet, it was an easy decision for him because he says we're going to put the American people first, we're going to focus on make sure that we get testing for those schools and day care centers and nursing homes done, but more importantly than that, open back our schools in a safe and responsible way. And we've been working around the clock with some of our colleagues on Capitol Hill to get that done.

BAIER: Well, I want to talk about that. Where are you with that? There seem to be kind of this giant exhale upon Capitol Hill of frustration really that they couldn't get a bill out this week. Where are Republicans, where is your negotiation tonight?

MEADOWS: Well, we've had a number of discussions with our Republican senators on Capitol Hill over the last couple of days, Secretary Mnuchin has done a great job in doing that.

But I think the real frustration is really about trying to make sure that we focus on a couple of key components. We know that we have unemployment insurance and those who are still unemployed and receiving those benefits with that about to expire next week. We also know that we have businesses that continue to remain in unbelievably difficult circumstances.

So what we're trying to do is focus on those priorities and yet, the Democrats have put together some $3 trillion. We found that they were not really serious about their effort that they put forth, so we're trying to make sure that we get the immediate needs first and then continue to negotiate perhaps throughout most of August until we get something finished.

BAIER: Yes, here's how Politico wrote it this afternoon and I want to just get your reaction.

MEADOWS: Sure.

BAIER: Senate Republicans in the White House wasted a week at the worst possible time. Amid a series of crises with 30 million Americans unemployed, coronavirus cases spiking nationally White House officials, Senate GOP leaders couldn't even come to an agreement among themselves on a starting point for a new relief package, let alone begin bipartisan talks with Democrats.

Privately, GOP lawmakers were flabbergasted that they'll likely have to wait until next week to unveil even an initial proposal.

And we found out from the Senate Majority Leader that's exactly what it's going to be, a framework. Where is the sticking point? So there's a payroll tax is out, right?

MEADOWS: Well, the president made that decision primarily because we knew that the Democrats saw that as an asked and something that would benefit all American wage earners.

And yet, they -- because the president was asking for it, they made it clear that, that was a nonstarter for them. We did have some on the Republican side expressing concern. But instead of going all-in on that with the president, we made a decision to start focusing on not only the unemployment, insurance, but liability protection, the PPP extension, and help for schools. That $105 billion that you've already reported on.

And so, where we are specifically is, is that we -- we're offering some of those things that help the people that are in most need right now. And yet, there is wish list. The $2 trillion or $3 trillion wish list that the Democrats are putting forth that are -- is just really beyond reasonable in terms of what they might consider is, is appropriate and realistic.

So, I can tell you that the discussions continue on. We have line by line that we are going through that we -- we've gotten from our Republican senators, trying to make sure that it actually meets the needs of the American people.

But I'm -- the president has made one thing clear. We're going to make sure that we have something there for those that are struggling the most, and that we keep this economy going, and I'm confident that we'll get there.

BAIER: You know, your opponents are obviously jumping all over this. Saying, Republicans can get their act together on this, and it sends a message about November. What's your reaction to that?

MEADOWS: Well, I mean -- listen, opponents on Capitol Hill, will always speak out against this president, they consistently do. When you look at a $3 trillion package that they put forth several weeks ago, not even their own members took it serious.

I mean, when you look at the amount of money that they're asking for state and local health, they've actually put a number in there that equals their entire revenue for half a year.

I mean, it's just -- it's not reasonable.

BAIER: Yes.

MEADOWS: It's not rational. And so, as we look at it, it's easy to put numbers on a piece of paper. That's what they've done, put numbers on a piece of paper. It's much more difficult to be responsible about that, because it's not our money, it's the American taxpayer's money.

BAIER: You know what I hear a lot though? I hear a lot that -- you know, why can the Democrats: Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, cracked the whip and get Democrats to fall in line, but Republicans can't when push comes to shove.

And I ask you this as a former member of the House Freedom Caucus, who stood up against the number of votes that the party wanted to do.

(CROSSTALK)

MEADOWS: Yes. Sure. Right, well, it's really easy when you're spending someone else's money, Bret. Eventually, you run out of other people's money. We already know that and just because we're starting to talk about a trillion here or a trillion there, it doesn't make it responsible.

The bill that the Democrats have put forth is not even reasonable when it comes to the needs. Even with their best estimates, they have to smile when they put forth some of the numbers. And I can tell you, we'll get to the -- to the bottom of it, we'll make sure that we do it right. The president is committed to that.

BAIER: How concerned are you about polls inside the White House? We have these new state polls where the president's approval-disapproval is upside down in these three key states, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

Trust on the job on coronavirus, even on the economy, the edge is really, really tight. How concerned are you about all of this?

MEADOWS: Listen, I don't talk about the polls, I look at policy because policy always drives the polls. When you put two things in place, the policy and the people is your number one priority, it always works out at the end. And ultimately, the only poll that counts is in November.

When you look at, at what we're seeing though, is we've had a president that has not only performed before but will do it again. And the great thing is -- about all of this is, is that we actually have a president who has a track record, you know, it's not someone in a basement without one.

BAIER: Yes, I want to follow up on something you told Maria Bartiromo over the weekend. And you said that the American people expect indictments in this investigation of the investigation.

MEADOWS: Right.

BAIER: The Durham report we haven't heard when it's coming out. If it's coming out, do you have any sense of when it's coming and what may be holding it up?

MEADOWS: Well, that's under the Department of Justice. I wouldn't have any visibility in terms of a time frame with John Durham in the investigation that he is conducting. I can tell you this based on documents that I saw in my previous career, based on what I know going forward.

There should be accountability, the American people expect it. And yet, at the same time, they would be extremely disappointed if people are not held accountable. This president indeed was spied on, and he was spied on by a government that shouldn't be involved in that, and those people do need to be held accountable.

BAIER: We appreciate your time. Please come back and you think something will come together next week?

MEADOWS: Well, we will certainly have something for the Democrats to vote on next week. And I can -- I can tell you, it's going to put the people of America and those that are suffering the most as our number one priority.

BAIER: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, thanks.

MEADOWS: Thank you.

BAIER: Up next, it's finally time to hear play ball for Major League Baseball.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER, FORMER FOX NEWS POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: But all the glory, you know, and with the White House on fire, the Congress in chaos, and the world going to hell in a handbasket, we need happy news like this. This is why God created baseball late on the sixth day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Wise words from the late great Charles Krauthammer. By the way, I was wearing the same tie that day.

Our dear friend was the biggest Washington Nationals fan of all. We are just an hour away from hearing those words, play ball, for the first time, in what will be an abbreviated Major League Baseball season because of coronavirus.

The first game features the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees. Lucas Tomlinson is at Nationals Park tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

LUCAS TOMLINSON, FOX NEWS STATE DEPARTMENT PRODUCER: It's not the start Major League Baseball had in mind, but after nearly four months, baseball is back but in empty stadiums.

Dr. Fauci will be throwing out the first pitch tonight at Nats Park, and while he's become somewhat of a celebrity in the fight against coronavirus, he tells Nationals' first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, he's not feeling as confident about throwing out the first pitch.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: And I'm quite nervous about it. Yes.

RYAN ZIMMERMAN, FIRST BASEMAN, WASHINGTON NATIONALS: OK. Well, don't worry about it, if you bounce it, there's nobody there to boo you. So, you'll be good to go. You're fine.

TOMLINSON: There are some new rules for the 60-game season. The National League adds a designated hitter, a runner on second base will begin extra innings, and there'll be no face-to-face arguments with umpires.

Major League Baseball, also announced it will show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier this week, some San Francisco Giants players and the manager kneeled during the national anthem at an exhibition game. Nancy Pelosi praised the move.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA): I'm so proud of Gabe Kapler, our new general manager who knelt with them.

TOMLINSON: Unlike the NBA and NHL, all 30 big league clubs will travel around the country over the next two months. The Nationals will play in some COVID hot spots and make a 10-game road trip in three cities which could make it challenging for any contact tracing if anyone tests positive for coronavirus.

Even though stadiums will be empty, Fox Sports will be adding thousands of virtual fans in the seats during broadcast, so people at home can have a feel of a sold-out stadium.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

TOMLINSON: Late this afternoon, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, announced his star outfielder Juan Soto, tested positive of the coronavirus and is out for tonight's season opener, Bret.

BAIER: All right. Lucas, thank you. We'll have to see how that virtual fan thing works.

Stocks were down today because of initial jobless claims rising for the first time since March. We told you about that earlier. The Dow lost 353- 1/2. The S&P 500 dropped 40, the NASDAQ plummeted 245.

Up next, the canceled culture eating its own. We'll explain.

First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are covering tonight. Fox 5 in New York as a judge ordered the release from prison of former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

The judge, saying he believes the government retaliated against Cohen for writing a book about President Trump. A book expected to be very negative to the president. Cohen, sued the government earlier this week, saying he was ordered back to prison on July 9th over the book issue.

Fox 9 in the Twin Cities as Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz, signs a police accountability bill into law. It includes a ban on neck restraints like the one used on George Floyd before his death in Minneapolis.

Bill also prohibits chokeholds and so-called warrior style training, which critics say promotes excessive force.

And this is a live look at Austin, Texas from our affiliate Fox 7. One of the big stories there tonight, a storm watch is in effect for the Texas coast after the formation of a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico.

The system is expected to become Tropical Storm Hanna, Friday, before making landfall south of the Houston area. That is tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We'll be right back.

BAIER: A cautionary tale tonight for the so-called cancel culture. The arbiters of the latest fad of political correctness continue to chip away at traditional American figures, but they also are turning on members of the liberal culture from which they came. Correspondent Doug McKelway shows us this evening.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Mobs have dragged statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Grant through the dirt.

DOUG MCKELWAY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: While Mitch McConnell was attacking the so-called cancel culture on the Senate floor Wednesday, the House was debating whether to remove 16 statues, including the bust of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, a Democrat and author of 1857 Dred Scott decision that denied African-Americans citizenship.

REP. STENY HOYER (D-MD): What Dred Scott said was black lives did not matter. We assert that yes, they do matter.

MCKELWAY: On Tuesday Planned Parenthood removed the name of its founder, Margaret Sanger, from its New York City clinic. Sanger advocated for sterilization to stop the reproduction of, quote, "inferior people."

BENJAMIN WATSON, FORMER NFL PLAYER: That's surprising considering what they said over the last several years about her, giving out awards in her honor and touting her as a hero. But now is a time of reckoning, as it should be.

MCKELWAY: A similar cancelling for John Muir, the father of national parks. He founded the Sierra Club which announced it's ending its association with Muir, describing him as a, quote, "white supremacist" who drew on deeply harmful racial stereotypes. As many as 80 global and American companies, some often identified as progressive, are also facing uncomfortable pressure. Republican Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill on Monday that would hold them accountable for what Hawley says is slave labor in their supply chains. Among those cited by Hawley, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Lenovo, Samsung, Starbucks, and Nespresso.

Asked recently what she thought of cancel culture and the tearing down a Columbus statue, Speaker Pelosi said this.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): People will do what they do.

MCKELWAY: In Pelosi's childhood home of Baltimore, a statue of Columbus was toppled and throw into the Inner Harbor this month. Statues of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were taken down two years ago after Charlottesville. They had been dedicated in 1948 by her father, Mayor Thomas D'Alesandro, who said that the statues, quote, "remind us to be resolute in preserving our sacred institutions."

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MCKELWAY: On Wednesday, the House voted to remove all 16 statues, but 113 members, all Republicans, voted against it, and it's doubtful the Senate will take up anything similar. Bret?

BAIER: Doug McKelway up on the Hill. Doug, thanks.

The main focus tonight in legal proceedings against a woman accused of helping late financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein recruit underaged girls appears to be what information becomes public now. Correspondent Laura Ingle looks at the latest decisions.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The documents in question date back to a civil defamation case filed against Ghislaine Maxwell by Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The case was settled and the documents sealed. Many have since been unsealed, like ones that detailed Giuffre's accusations that Maxwell made her have sex with Prince Andrew at age 17. Giuffre is fighting to release more. Maxwell is fighting to stop it, citing potential embarrassment. The judge ruling against her, saying, quote, "any minor embarrassment or annoyance resulting from disclosure of Ms. Maxwell's mostly non-testimony about behavior that has been widely reported in the press is far outweighed by the presumption of public access."

The judge deciding to release thousands more pages, including the transcript of Maxwell's seven-hour long deposition, and why she is facing perjury charges today. The judge ruled nearly all the remaining documents should be released, but the names of certain John Doe's not yet made public should remain redacted. A name once known to run in Maxwell's circles is President Trump, something he admitted this week.

TRUMP: I've met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well.

INGLE: But as Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany points out, President Trump banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-a-Lago long ago.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: This president was always on top of this, ahead of this, noting this, banning this man from his property long before this case was even played out in a court of law.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGLE: Despite the judge's ruling to release these long awaited and potentially explosive documents, there will be nothing to read for at least a week while Maxwell's lawyers file an appeal. Bret?

BAIER: We'll follow it. Laura, thank you.

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used some shocking language today on the House floor because she was quoting what a Republican colleague said to her. Her comments come following a verbal exchange with Florida Republican Ted Yoho Monday in which he used the profane sexist slur that the congresswoman repeated in her speech.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D-NY): In front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me, and I quote, a --

These are the words that Representative Yoho levied against a congresswoman.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: We added the beep. Yoho has apologized for what he called his, quote, abrupt manner. Ocasio-Cortez did not accept that apology.

When we come back, will President Trump withdraw all U.S. forces from Afghanistan?

BAIER: Witnesses in Afghanistan say a government air strike killed at least 14 people, many of them women and children. It happened as hundreds of them gathered to welcome a former Taliban fighter freed from jail. The U.S. peace envoy to Afghanistan tweeted a condemnation of the strike, welcoming a government investigation.

One of President Trump's campaign promises from 2016 was to end what he called America's involvement in endless wars. It's a message he continues to deliver to this day. But is that strategy working? Here is national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

JENNIFER GRIFFIN, FOX NEWS NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT: A peace deal with the Taliban the Trump administration hopes will allow U.S. troops to come home after 19 years of war, past the 135 day mark this week. But the agreement, signed in February, remains fragile. CENTCOM Commander General Frank McKenzie had this warning in an interview with "Voice of America."

GEN. KENNETH F. MCKENZIE, CENTCOM COMMANDER: And while the Taliban have been scrupulous about not attacking U.S. or coalition forces. In fact, the violence against the Afghans is higher than it has been in quite a while.

GRIFFIN: The U.S.-Taliban deal calls for a full U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months, something the president campaigned on and hopes to achieve by November.

TRUMP: We want to bring our people back home.

GRIFFIN: Since February, the U.S. has drawn down to 8,600 troops and withdrawn from five bases in Afghanistan as part of the deal, roughly the same number of troops as when President Obama left office, down from a high of 100,000 in 2010. No U.S. troops have been killed in Afghanistan since the deal was signed. The Pentagon continues to say it has found no evidence the Russians paid bounties that led to the death of any American troops.

JONATHAN HOFFMAN, CHIEF PENTAGON SPOKESPERSON: We've not found any corroborating evidence that would indicate that there was a bounty program.

GRIFFIN: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to his Russian counterpart about working together in Afghanistan.

MIKE POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE: We think it's in Russia's best interest. We think it's in China's best interest. We know it's in the Afghan people's best interest.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

GRIFFIN: The House version of the National Defense Authorization Act includes an amendment from Democrat Jason Crow of Colorado and Liz Cheney of Wyoming that would require the administration to make several certifications to Congress before it can draw down any further in Afghanistan. Bret?

BAIER: Jennifer Griffin at the Pentagon. Jennifer, thank you.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told an audience at the Nixon Library in California the U.S. ordered Beijing to close its consulate in Houston because it was a hub of spying and intellectual property theft. Tonight on "The Story" with Martha MacCallum, Pompeo talks at length about the deteriorating U.S. relationship with China.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

POMPEO: When you see what the Chinese Communist Party has done to our country and to the world with their failure to live up to another set of promises that they made to the world about their responsibility if a pandemic began to break out in their country, the cover-up that took place, you can absently understand why a trade deal like the phase one trade deal no longer ranks first of all the various issues we have with the Chinese Communist Party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Secretary Pompeo, you can see that interview with Martha at the top of the hour.

The U.S. is accusing Russia of conducting a test of antisatellite weapons in space, saying it's Moscow's intent to deploy weapons that threaten U.S. and allied satellites. The head of the British space agency agreed, writing on Twitter Russia launched a projectile with characteristics of a weapon. Russia says the event was an inspection of a satellite using special equipment.

Next up, the panel with reaction to today's presidential news conference and the cancellation of Jacksonville as the RNC convention, plus my interview with the White House chief of staff.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right. It's just not right, with what has happened recently, the flare up in Florida, to have a big convention. It's not the right time. It's really something that for me, I have to protect the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: President Trump canceling the Jacksonville, Florida, part of the convention. If you remember, it was eight weeks ago he moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, because of too strict health situation, he wanted to have a bigger party atmosphere. But within eight weeks, the spike in Florida changed this, and he has canceled that, so now making plans for a very different Republican convention.

This as some new key battleground state polls come out tonight. FOX polls Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and you can see Joe Biden leading in all of those, various numbers there. The president's job performance upside- down, underwater in all three states, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania.

And then this is probably the biggest spread, trust to do a better job on coronavirus in those three states, 19, 23, and 18 points difference in our latest FOX News poll.

Let's bring in our panel, Matthew Continetti, founding editor of the "Washington Free Beacon," Julie Pace, Washington Bureau Chief for the Associated Press, and Jason Riley, "Wall Street Journal" columnist and senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Julie, you're at the White House, pay attention to all that stuff day-to-day, quite a turnaround, and obviously the situation in Florida changed the dynamic completely.

JULIE PACE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, ASSOCIATED PRESS: Absolutely. I think this is the president bending to reality here and really recognizing that, whether he likes it or not, this is an election that is very much going to be decided on how Americans view his handling of the pandemic. And he can't wish it away. He is the commander-in-chief and he is ultimately responsible for the health and safety of Americans.

And so there was this huge contradiction between him planning to move forward with a big convention, with hundreds of people, thousands of people jammed into a space, and then his administration advising Americans to avoid those exact kind of situations. And so I think ultimately it just became untenable for him to move forward with a traditional convention.

BAIER: Matthew, the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, saying that it's a very tough decision for a politician. Obviously, it's a launching point for the campaign. But he said it was an easy decision that happened quickly for President Trump when he faced the dangers of what Jacksonville may look like.

MATTHEW CONTINETTI, EDITOR IN CHIEF, "WASHINGTON FREE BEACON": Look, I think it was a concession to reality. I also think it's a signal of Trump's new tone that he's trying to communicate that he's taking the virus seriously. It also frees him up, I think, to give a more creative address to the nation. But it also says to me, Bret, that this election will really depend more so than usual on the debates. Those will really be one or three instances where we have both candidates in a traditional setting up against each other. The conventions don't matter as much, there's no campaign trail rallies. It will come down, I think, to the debates.

BAIER: Jason, take a listen to the Senate minority leader and the Senate minority leader on these negotiations about the next stimulus bill.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Even after all this time, it appears the Republican legislative response to COVID is ununified, unserious, unsatisfactory.

MCCONNELL: Our proposal will not waste the American people's time with go- nowhere socialist fantasies. We aren't choreographing political stunts or teeing up the same old partisan trench warfare. Our proposal will focus on three things -- kids, jobs, and health care.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Senator McConnell saying they will have a framework of a bill. And you heard the White House chief of staff saying there is disagreement within the GOP, and they are giving Democrats the opportunity to hammer them on this issue at least in the short term.

JASON RILEY, "WALL STREET JOURNAL" COLUMNIST: Yes, that's what we're hearing, Bret. I think that the Republicans have this right. We've had the previous stimulus packages. I think they can only do so much. There's going to be diminishing returns in terms of what the government is trying to do. We've got to get people back to work, and we can't disincentivize them to get back to work.

We also have to get kids back to school in order for people to go back to work. Those two things cannot be divorced from one another. So I would like to see a bill that acknowledges that we do need to get this economy up and running again, and puts safety first, obviously, but also weigh the health costs and the financial costs of this lockdown.

BAIER: Julie, A.P. poll on school reopening K through 12 schools, open as usual, eight percent, minor adjustments, 14 percent, major adjustments 46 percent. A lot of focus today on the open as usual being only eight percent, but if you add it all up, you're at 68 percent that want it open somehow, schools. So this is going to be a big issue.

PACE: It absolutely is. The majority, as you cite in our poll there, wants schools to open. But most people do want to see some kind of adjustments. And I think that's where the struggle is very real for a lot of school districts and a lot of parents. What are those adjustments? What is feasible? What allows you to send a child back in a way that allows them to both be safe and have a productive learning atmosphere right now. And I think the reality that we're seeing from a lot of major school districts in a lot of parts of the country is that they just don't think that they can get there and make those kinds of decisions in the next couple of weeks. And so they are trying to put this decision off until probably the beginning of 2021, which leaves a lot of people in a really tough spot, certainly, for the next couple months.

BAIER: I know, in limbo. It's tough. Matthew, very quickly, you think these tighter news conferences, these briefings are helping the president?

CONTINETTI: Well, I hope we'll see that emerge in the polls, Bret. But the key is right now, Trump is not running against Biden. He's running against the coronavirus. And in order to win in November, he has to lead on the coronavirus.

BAIER: All right, panel, as always, thank you.

When we come back, the brighter side of things, some good news.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BAIER: Finally tonight, a pair of special surprises.

Joanna Lauby thought she was doing a photo shoot with her two-year-old daughter Annelise. Little did she know her husband Nate turned it into a surprise reunion. Nate's an Army Reserve staff sergeant. He's been deployed overseas since July. Came home early. That's a happy day.

When Cameron Andrade returned home after a seven-month deployment with the U.S. Navy, his wife was not the only one happy to see him. Check this out. Cameron's dog Brody could not contain his excitement outside their home in Connecticut. That dog knew. He wagged his tail, ran around furiously. Welcome home Cameron and Nate, thank you for your service.

Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL REPORT.

