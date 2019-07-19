Politically charged Emmys: Anti-Trump celebs score nominations

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 18, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along and Emily, Juan, Kennedy, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: Democrats have never been further outside of the mainstream. They're going crazy. Their party is afflicted with an ideological sickness that protects foreign borders, but refuses to protect our own. These left-wing ideologues see our nation as a force of evil. Vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream.

WATTERS: President Trump holding a raucous rally in North Carolina where he battered Democrats' embrace of socialism and other far-left policies. But, the big moment everyone is talking about is the crowd's reaction to Trump's attacking the four socialist congresswomen known as the squad.

TRUMP: Tonight, I have a suggestion for the hate-filled extremists who are constantly trying to tear our country down. They never have anything good to say. That's why I say, hey, if they don't like it, let them leave. Let them leave. Let them leave. Obviously, and importantly, Omar has a history of launching vicious anti-Semitic screams.

WATTERS: The crowd's chant igniting a liberal media firestorm. President Trump responding to all the criticism a little earlier.

TRUMP: I was not happy when I heard that chant.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you stop them if they try to do it again?

TRUMP: Well, I didn't like that they did it, and I started speaking very quickly. I could have stood back -- excuse me, well, really? If you would have heard there was a tremendous amount of noise and action and everything else. I started very quickly, and I think you know that. Maybe you're giving me too much credit.

WATTERS: One of the things, Juan, the chant did was it distracted the media from having to cover this big political rap sheet about Omar and the Democrats that he ran down last night, and they're just focusing on a chant instead.

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Well, I don't think you want him to focus on that, Jesse, because it doesn't help the president. I mean, he literally lied when he said this woman has supported al-Qaeda, terrorist group. To say that about an American and a member of Congress, that's pretty damning but it's not true. But, you know, I mean, again, so I don't think you want to go through that.

I think this was vile. And I think that it's not just, as you portray it, you know, Democrats or that crazy liberal media. I think the reason that he spoke out today was because there were a number of Republicans in Congress who said to Vice President Pence, and possibly directly to Mr. Trump, you know, Mr. President, this is not who we are as the Republican Party. It's not comfortable. We're not -- we don't like being portrayed or having -- when don't want -- you know, you can go back to lock her up.

But this is of another magnitude, Jesse. This really is un-American that you would say to people who are -- three of them born in America. One in - - but all American citizens and all four members of Congress, not all socialists, by the way. And to say to them, go back, you know, send them back, I mean, there's a direct line from they should go back home to their countries to send her back. And now he says, you know, he's uncomfortable with it. I think he's acknowledging this was a racist statement, a racist tweet --

WATTERS: No, he's not acknowledging that at all. He said that the chant was displeasing and it became a distraction. It's funny, Greg, to hear people like Juan, and also people in the media just gasp and wince at something like this when, you know, Democrats have accused the president of golden showers, accused the president of being Hitler.

Mitt Romney was accused of murdering somebody. They've accused Republicans of being in the closets. I mean, some of the worst crimes you could ever imagine Republicans have been accused of. Not by a few people in the crowd chanting, by actual Democrats and members of the press.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Yeah, just to real quick, Juan. There is video of Omar equating America to al-Qaeda because I remember watching it when she said you don't pronounce America like you pronounce al-Qaeda. Remember, she did that? So there was a little -- there was a relativism there. I hate chanting. I'm not a joiner. I don't join in chants.

When we did the song, shut up about politics, I don't want to sing with you people. I don't like any kind of mob action, and that includes the media mob. So I'm not going to set my hair on fire over this because every day they've been setting their hair on fire about stuff and I'm numb to it. He did not say this, so this is important part. Trump -- the chanters there are like the media in that they took his words and they turned it to something he didn't mean. Remember he said, go home, fix it, and come back and show us how. What they did is exactly what the media did was -- they just heard --

WATTERS: Deport.

GUTFELD: -- deport and, unfortunately, whether you're in a rock band, or professional team, or politician, you can't choose your fan. And you can't control their behavior. You'd like to and maybe you should. Maybe you should have been faster and said stop that. Maybe he should have but he didn't. But I know that you can't be -- you can't answer to things that are out of your control. And the media will always pick these things, of course.

These things -- and to your point, are these things as bad as the violent attack on an ICE -- in an ICE --

WATTERS: Detention center.

GUTFELD: -- detention center because the media was quiet on that. Talked about comparing enforcement -- American law enforcement to concentration camp guards? Doxing people you disagree with. Chasing people out of restaurants. Chants suck. I didn't like that. But that was the end of the mobery. Not the beginning of it, you know what I'm saying?

WATTERS: Yeah, if we're playing this condemnation game that the media likes to play. No one asked AOC to condemn the Antifa attack on the ICE detention facility when in his manifesto this Antifa character was using the same language, concentration camp that she had done. Now, I'm not drawing a connection.

WILLIAMS: Oh, good.

WATTERS: But I'm not. I'm just saying --

GUTFELD: But if you could --

WATTERS: -- by the media's rules by their rhetoric radicalizes you'd have the media asking AOC that same question. There's just mis-proportionality of the response.

KENNEDY, HOST: Well, and it's all about virtue and victimhood when you're living in this fear of emotionalism. And the problem is when your opponent becomes a victim, you have failed, and that's what the president has to realize. So for a lot of people watching this, whose parents or grandparents, even they made the journey to this country and they hear people chanting, send her back, and these are American citizens, that's really personal.

Even if they have no attachment to the story at all, even if they're a- political people, that is something that really cuts to the heart of a lot of people who came here. And the president, I think, has learned a lesson and he needs to shut it down next time.

However, if I were a subversive opponent of the president, I think I would embed myself at a rally and get people to start chanting stuff because it's so easy to get people fired up.

WATTERS: Don't give him any ideas, Kennedy.

WILLIAMS: Remind me to be nice to you.

WATTERS: OK. I mean, I'd not chant that myself, but I'm not gonna to --

GUTFELD: I heard you doing it this morning in your office.

WATTERS: That was lock her up. That was different a different chant.

WILLIAMS: I thought it was send Juan home.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Right. But this is not Watergate the way that media is making it out to be.

EMILY COMPAGNO, HOST: Yeah. I think that -- difficult to stomach here for the kind of normal central moderate person watching this is that why is there all of these arbitrary lines drawn? Why is some violence OK if it's against an ICE agent or the ICE detention facility? And that verbal violence is never acceptable and we have to pass a resolution to condemn it? I think that, obviously, the rhetoric and clearly the chant push the envelope if not nuked it. But this strategy is working.

For better or worse, Trump is succeeding at presenting to the public two options, himself or a totally unpalatable left face of the Democratic Party. And he has succeeded at making the squad that face at least for now. And this stark contrast, by the way, this is much more -- or will be much more successful for him in the long run than him versus Biden, or him versus Bernie, because this, again, is such a starker contrast and so difficult to stomach.

KENNEDY: But it's also beneficial for both of them, because for the president, ideologically, he gets to contrast the successes that he's had over the last three years with a philosophy that could not only bankrupt the country, it really is off-putting to a lot of moderates in both parties, but it helps them. It helps these four women because they make a lot of money doing this. And when you're in the House, you're constantly running for re-election.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think they're fearful -- I should tell you, I mean, we had this discussion yesterday, Greg and I, about -- you know, they're fearful of violence and that's what they say is behind this. But I just wanted to say something to Jesse, because, again, I'm trying to be persuasive here. I'm not trying to be hysterical or a member of the media mob. But I just want to say, here is Mark Walker from North Carolina, who is a leader, he's the chairman of the House GOP conference. He said what he heard last night was offensive. Adam Kissinger, Republican of Illinois, it sends chills down his spine --

WATTERS: It's offensive, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I mean, I --

WATTERS: I think there's a lot worse things than being offended in this country.

GUTFELD: Can I --

WILLIAMS: No American should talk that way.

GUTFELD: I want to ask Kennedy this because I know you'll have an answer for this. I was thinking about this because I was on twitter and I was watching a lot of Republican voices as Juan is talking about condemning this. And I was thinking to myself, what is worse, OK? Like a reflective chant -- a reflex chant among a group of people whose only power is to vote and to yell, right? That's their only power.

Is that as bad as weapons of mass -- somebody honing a phrase like axis of evil in which leads to what? Actual war, actual violence. I'm trying to figure out -- when I watch Republicans go after this, nobody is getting hurt. This is a group of powerless people shouting something. But I'm thinking about in the bigger scheme of things when people create phrases, they spend time -- you know what I mean?

KENNEDY: But here's -- OK. But here's the difference, and you pointing this out on several occasions, people are no longer able to separate words from deeds. So words now are deeds. So they are as harmful as actions. And therefore, violence on the part of groups like Antifa is justified because they are fighting back against words that the group finds offensive.

But also, it's much easier for Republicans to attack a group of people chanting in a North Carolina rally than it is to spend their political capitol condemning the president.

WATTERS: And to Juan's point, I get your point. You know, people do not like that chant. It upsets a lot of people. But I want to put this into perspective. If you random people at a rally, citizens in this country, and North Carolina having a little fun, maybe getting carried away. If you put on a suit and tie and a pocket handkerchief and you go on CNN, and you have a little PHD under your name right there, and you say this president is a mentally ill Nazi rapist, that's OK? That's OK? And he's a traitor and he pees on prostitutes? And no one says a thing about that, Juan?

WILLIAMS: All right, look, I think people --

WATTERS: You cannot be upset by a few random chants and then watch what goes on in the media and think that's OK.

WILLIAMS: OK. I think -- I think we'll stop on that. But I just wanted to say, I don't think that that's nice. But I do think he's the president --

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- and what I noticed --

WATTERS: He didn't say it again.

WILLIAMS: Again, what he said was send them home, right? And --

GUTFELD: And -- but they'll come back --

WILLIAMS: Hold on a second, 68 percent of Americans say this was offensive in terms of --

GUTFELD: I don't need a poll.

WILLIAMS: Not the chant. And by the way, 65 percent think that it was racist, Jesse.

WATTERS: Well, you know what, Juan? There's a lot of different of opinions in this country. And I'll cite a poll for you, 2016, the one that said he was going to go down hard. Polls aren't always right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: He's our president.

WATTERS: President Trump cracking down to stop the surge of asylum seekers at the border. Greg Gutfeld explains next.

GUTFELD: Another story lost in the media racist frenzy, Donald Trump introduced a plan to tighten asylum rules at the southern border. Boil down with some exception, migrants who pass through another country first must seek asylum there rather than at our border. So basically, you can't just say to El Salvador get me out of here when what you meant was get me a job in Phoenix. So Trump's plan is simple and sensible.

And we've said it before, if you're on the run from something bad, why skip the first safe harbor? To use a movie analogy, if Freddy Kruger is on your tail, the first house with the light's on is the door you're going to knock on, but I am over simplifying because that's what I do. By bring a safe place closer to a migrant this is meant to prevent suffering by shortening the journey. So you think the Dems would be on board but no, it's Trump.

Now his idea of making refugees seek asylum in the first safe nation they came to is one most countries use and for good reason. It saves lives as the Germans discovered when Merkel let in millions of refugees who are told they could go anywhere they wanted in the E.U., and many said London. So Britain's sent off later saying to the E.U., and Merkel has been trying to walk back her decision ever since.

Trump knows anarchy comes when you base your laws on political pandering and what plays well on The View. The caravans were our version of Merkel's mistake, but this reform says not so fast, which is why in all likelihood the Democrats will hate it.

All right, Juan, I want to play a sot from one Democrat who seems to agree with this plan. Let's roll it.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: Refugee status is not granted just based on economic needs or because a family lives in a bad neighborhood or poverty. It's typically defined fairly narrowly. May be some narrow circumstances in which there is a humanitarian or refugee status that a family might be eligible for. If that were the case, it would be better for them to be able to apply in country rather than take a very dangerous journey all the way up to Texas.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Boy, I really miss his exciting speeches. Juan, do you hate President Obama and why?

WILLIAMS: You got me. Guilty, your honor. By the way, I'm glad you played that, not because he was so pedantic as Jesse was pointing out. He's kind of slow there. But because -- I think that there's an opportunity for us to agree.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And to say hey, you know what? Congress and the American people should get together and we need to change the asylum law to make it more consistent, right? The problem is that the President Trump now has acted in terms of an excessive order, executive action, right? And I remember when people would get upset with Obama for taking that kind of -- issuing executive orders to take orders.

So what we've got now is the Republicans had two years of total control of everything, the House, the Senate, the White House, did they change the asylum law? I don't think so. But now they're willing to exploit it seems to me for political gain because he didn't get the wall, he didn't have the rates over the weekend, he didn't get the question on the census, and so now he's doing this.

GUTFELD: Kennedy, you want to respond? I could tell you're --

KENNEDY: And that's what happens whenever one party has all the power. Same thing Democrats completely screwed up healthcare. We're still paying the price for the failure of Obamacare when they really should have tackled immigration. Because we've learned, unfortunately, it's not a bipartisan issue. No party is going to do it effectively. No party really wants to do it. And that's why I think you're seeing so much distraction between Nancy Pelosi and the squad, and the president and the squad is because it allows people to not work on immigration because they really, really don't want to do it.

And it's so incredibly unfortunate because we have to define these things. Even when it's painful, even when it's not politically convenient and you don't score instant points because sometimes fixes aren't emotional issues. But we have to define what it means to be a refugee and an asylee, and if there is such a thing as economic asylum in this country.

GUTFELD: Which -- that's what a lot of this boils down to, I think, Emily, right? Just say yes.

COMPAGNO: Yes. And I think the reality is we're not dealing under normal circumstances right now. The average immigration court case is 727 days for it to be resolved. That's over two years. And so we need to triage. The existing law right now is so convoluted, right? We've seen a lawsuit that was filed against the administration against an executive order basically said, OK, so right now we have exceptions already for those that have gone through safe counties, except how is that defined? It's technically only with Canada. It's a multilateral or bilateral agreement.

Is it necessary for the immigrant to have resettled in that country or is passing through enough? Are we creating a compact with regional -- a regional compact with the South or Central American countries? Like, all of these questions are up in the air. And what they require is diplomacy and international relations and attention by our politicians and elected officials rather than just squabbling and the freaking out that most people are doing on the left and wasting everyone's time with, frankly, these lawsuits.

But the bottom line is triage needs to occur, which is what the president was doing by that executive order. And the content of it already exist in our existing law. So if people have a problem with it, they should be writing our senators.

KENNEDY: OK. But they're trying to change the laws in Mexico and Guatemala, and the legislators there are not allowing them to do it. So we're not going to have third safe countries agreements with those two countries any time soon.

WATTERS: Well, I'm just glad Juan finally agrees that Nancy has to get together with the president and close the asylum loophole.

WILLIAMS: I wish --

WATTERS: I'm glad you said that because the president just a few weeks ago gave her breathing room and said I'm going to hold back on the ICE raids for a little bit if you guys can get your act together on the asylum deal, and she did nothing. So, then she went on her July 4th break and came back and has still did nothing. So it seems to me they don't want to fix the problem. They didn't want to fix it in December when they were warned about it, and they don't want to fix it now when you're getting record people coming across.

If you look at what happened in Brexit, that's the exact result of the migration crisis. From the migration crisis that started under Obama when all hell broke loose in Syria. Now --

GUTFELD: You can extend it to the election of Trump.

WATTERS: Sure.

GUTFELD: Brexit and -- because they're all kind of from that --

WATTERS: So learn a lesson. Look, they had a lot of crime. They had terrorism. They have the rise of these right-wing nationalist groups over there. And you have Brexit as a result. So, seems to me I don't think they really want to stop the border crisis.

WILLIAMS: That's not true, by the way.

WATTERS: Really? Then why haven't they done anything --

WILLIAMS: I think people have tried.

GUTFELD: All right, Russian hysteria is back. Why people are freaking out about the face app everyone is looking -- using to look old, that's next.

WILLIAMS: I like that song. There's a new social media fad. Celebrities, athletes, over 150 million people have used it to make themselves look older. Yeah, older. But now there's some serious privacy concerns about Face App. It's based in Russia, and there are fears that the company shares your personal information with the Russian government. However, Face App's CEO says that's not the case and there's no reason to worry, he says.

The DNC is not taking chances. It's warning 2020 campaigns to delete the app immediately. And Chuck Schumer, he's demanding the FBI launch an investigation. This seems right up Greg's alley, isn't it?

GUTFELD: It is kind of amazing to me that people who are concerned with privacy are so willing to forfeit their personal data to an app that they have -- haven't even bothered to do any -- the mildest research. I'm talking to that one producer, Johnny, who works on The Five, who goes around and takes pictures of everybody on the -- oh, this is fun. No, it's not, Johnny.

By the way, let's say it's totally safe. Why would you want to do this? You're like jumping to the finish line of life. You're going to end up there anyway, so enjoy the time now. And hope and -- hope that you're going to make it there. You're going to be that old because that means you won. But don't it now. It's like -- what if that app -- how about this? What if that app could scan your vital data and predict your death? Because it probably -- I bet apps can do that now. It's probably -- you can't take my picture.

WATTERS: This is what you look like. It's so old

GUTFELD: I feel violated.

WATTERS: It's so old.

GUTFELD: I feel violated. Don't you think -- like, if you had an app that could say, OK, you're going to die on this date based on all of these things, would you do it? I don't know.

KENNEDY: Most people -- yeah, they've had death calendars for years --

GUTFELD: Yeah.

KENNEDY: -- digital domain. But they can't predict shark bites.

GUTFELD: No, they can't.

WILLIAMS: All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But Jesse, picking up on Greg's point. Do you think this is a wakeup call to lots of people who are very lax about personal security when it comes to these apps, they just click accept, accept, accept? And then they don't realize, these people are selling everything about me.

WATTERS: That's how John Podesta feels.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Hey Russians, here you go. I didn't do it.

KENNEDY: The password is password.

WATTERS: The password is password. I didn't do it. Johnny did it. So, Johnny is in trouble.

GUTFELD: Blame the producer.

WATTERS: I'm good.

GUTFELD: You were once a producer you know.

WATTERS: And that's why I made the producer do it. But you know listen, if the Russians have my face--

GUTFELD: He's the guy who dropped the cake.

WATTERS: I know. If the Russians have my face. Here's what's going to happen. If you ever see me on TV saying something really bad or dumb or highly controversial--

KENNEDY: No.

WATTERS: It's not me, it's the Russians.

GUTFELD: It's a deep fake.

WATTERS: It's a deep fake. If you see video of me online doing something untoward. I didn't do it. It was Putin.

WILLIAMS: It was Putin.

WATTERS: I have a built-in thing like when Greg tweets at night, dear management, I've been drinking.

GUTFELD: It's true.

KENNEDY: OK. But remember the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

KENNEDY: People were taking a test about themselves on Facebook.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KENNEDY: It's actually a really brilliant way for nefarious actors to get information about Americans.

GUTFELD: Right.

KENNEDY: Because all we have to do is create an app where Americans get to either stare at themselves or talk about themselves.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Yes.

KENNEDY: And then they just suck up as much information--

WATTERS: Prey on our vanity.

KENNEDY: It's possible. Yes, the face app creators who were based in Russia say, no, we only keep the information for 48 hours. It's like what are you doing within over two days.

WATTERS: Sure, you do.

KENNEDY: What is going to happen over two days. There are so many apps who have done this overtime. There are so many fertility apps that have sold the information back to Facebook and that's why one of the reasons that Facebook has been harangued by the FEC.

GUTFELD: Such a bad ad.

COMPAGNO: Here's what I think about it.

WILLIAMS: Go ahead.

COMPAGNO: Number one, I think the reason that there is an uproar over. This one is simply because it's Russia. Right. So, it triggered everyone, and everyone freaked out. And I think it's - we do ourselves a disservice if we A, politicize Russia versus China and have Democrats saying about Russia and Republicans thinking about China. They are both threats.

And then secondly, as you said, this is just the latest in a long string. So, despite their defensive it and we're not maintaining the data and it's just the device number, whatever. Google researchers, they've admitted to using 8 million of our photographs to train A.I., Facebook 10 million, you'd never see if Colorado, they took unauthorized photos of people up to 2000.

So, it's not just about uploading. Remember, the mannequin challenge. Google used 2000 of those videos to train A.I. for depth. So, this is certainly just the latest in the vanity and the entertainment and that kind of vacuous use of our phones.

GUTFELD: Vacuous.

COMPAGNO: Oh! Really?

GUTFELD: Yes.

KENNEDY: Vacuous.

COMPAGNO: But for anyone who is smug about not doing it yet like your face is already in the database or in a vacuous database. All right. Thank you.

WILLIAMS: You know what really caught my attention. Not only is Chuck Schumer asking the FBI to do this, but that somebody had to tell the DNC and the Democrats, hey, don't do this.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Wow, those guys should be paranoid, I think. All right. If you live in Berkeley California, you better not say manhole cover. Not that, don't say anymore. What's being called a free speech crackdown on the way in California. And you're going to hear about it on The Five when we return.

COMPAGNO: So, the home of the Free Speech Movement is now banning words. Berkeley California City Council has voted to replace more than two dozen gender specific terms in its municipal code with gender neutral ones. Here are just some of the changes.

Manhole becomes maintenance hole.

KENNEDY: Manhole.

COMPAGNO: Instead of manmade, it's artificial. A brother or sister is now just sibling and don't say manpower., Instead it's human effort. And men and women should be called people. City officials saying the move away from male centric language is to promote equality. OK, Greg you grew up across the pond in shallow alto (ph). What are your thoughts?

GUTFELD: Shallow alto. I went to Berkeley by the way, a real school, Emily. Yes. I don't think they've gone far enough, they had to ban the word, woman, because there is man in it. And what about Manhattan or Manwich or Emmanuelle or Manny Petty. What about Manny Petty.

MONTGOMERY: What's a Manwich, a Manwich is a meal.

GUTFELD: What is your problem, you can't say--

MONTGOMERY: Manwich is a meal.

GUTFELD: You are so vacuous. So, OK, I think this is a symptom of a free peaceful era. When the hard Left are running out of ideas, they just try to ban things because there is nothing else to address apparently except words that you find problematic.

I do think that strengthens the case for Trump and why he was elected because he was elected as a dragon slayer and the dragon was political correctness. So, the more you have these absurd things popping up, the more you're going to see that kind of reaction. I think the Dems need to distance themselves from this academia nonsense.

COMPAGNO: I'm from that area also, I'm from Berkeley and you know this actually it's just for the code, it's just so that the law says that it's not that they're restricting the everyday vernacular, but--

GUTFELD: Don't try to change the story.

COMPAGNO: But critics say, and I wanted to ask you about this. Why are they putting their attention to more important things essentially, right? This was a unanimous decision by city council.

One being the fact that they were in discussions with the Berkeley Police Union and they had no time to add it to the agenda charter amendment dealing with police oversight and activity. So, how do you respond to those critics that say look you didn't have time for something that really impacts people. But you had time to change the words on the books.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think both could impact people. But I think you should talk to the police. That's a kind of an urgent issue. But I don't think there's a bigger way to discuss this is, I think their cultural shifts that take place. I mean a few years ago if we had said, oh you know what, gay people are going to get married and everybody is going to think nothing of it. We just say wow that's pretty radical.

GUTFELD: Wait, are they getting married.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Is it legal?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Wait a second. How did I miss this?

WILLIAMS: Or how about, hey you know what, you won't be able to smoke where you work or at home. You've got to go outside and stand in front of the building. People say what. So, I think big cultural shifts do occur.

GUTFELD: Going to hell in a handbasket, Juan.

WILLIAMS: There you go.

WATTERS: Next, you are going to tell me we can't smoke on airplanes, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No. Please.

WATTERS: They're going to allow women.

WILLIAMS: Yes. But I just think this could be part of a big cultural shift because language is very important in terms of ideas.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

GUTFELD: But it's controlling thought.

WATTERS: I don't care. I think Berkeley should be Berkeley, if they want to waste their time with that. Go for it. I have a certain amount of outrage here.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I have to save that outrage for real stuff, for chanting and the dossier and the war on Christmas.

GUTFELD: What's in the dossier?

WATTERS: I can't raise my outrage on this. It is a finite amount of outrage. And here's the thing, if you have two genders or no genders and you're walking down the street and you see a manhole or you see a construction site and there's all these construction workers there and there's a sign that says, men at work.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And you think to yourself, wow, you know what. I feel excluded. And if Berkeley wants to make that person feel better, I'm fine with it. I guarantee that's not what they're thinking though. They're thinking, thank God, I didn't fall on the manhole. Or thank God, I'm not out there in the warm heat holding up some steel. And I have a nice inside desk job with AC. That's what they're thinking.

COMPAGNO: I don't think anything if the law changes with the verbiage, but then tax dollars go toward doing all those different signs.

MONTGOMERY: They do everything.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

KENNEDY: You have to reprint all the books. Not waste trees. Trees please provide us with shelter from the sun and we're all going to blister and die, and I don't think they should call it a manhole. I think they should call the honey hole. I think that's a nice report.

GUTFELD: We should go to that bar.

KENNEDY: I used too, but like four hours ago.

GUTFELD: I'm banned.

KENNEDY: My favorite was, you can no longer call them sororities and fraternities. They are now collegiate to Greek system residencies.

WATTERS: That's a mouthful.

COMPAGNO: All right. Well, if you're hoping for our politics free Emmys this year. Think again. Well, Colin Kaepernick and Robert De Niro are both nominated. Details when we come back.

MONTGOMERY: It looks like liberal Hollywood gearing up for, yet another politically charged Emmys this year. Nike's controversial ad starring anthem kneeler, Colin Kaepernick with a weak arm nominated for outstanding commercial, sorry Colin. And Trump hater, Robert De Niro is getting a nod for Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his not so funny Robert Mueller cameos on Saturday Night Live. Watch.

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: On the charge of obstruction of justice, we have not drawn a definitive conclusion.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: But I have. And my conclusion is Trump's clean as a whistle.

NIRO: Free at last.

MONTGOMERY: So, Greg.

GUTFELD: Why?

KENNEDY: How were the Emmys is going to be this year. It's like—

GUTFELD: I love television growing up, award shows were always fun because you had big stars, right, your big stars at the Oscars and good writing. But that changed when they became overtly political, pious, pandering, sanctimonious shills for virtue signaling navel gazers. Awards are now a form of therapy for insecure celebrities. Apparently, the money, the fame, the drugs, the promiscuity are not enough. They need public affirmation from their peers in front of a TV audience of a dwindling mass. But you know they really killed that five-minute skit.

WILLIAMS: But I think that last points to me is critical that in fact their ratings have been going down, down, down for a long time.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Right.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But it seems to me at the same time that the Right sees politics in this, and the Right is oh these shows. But if you just left them alone.

GUTFELD: I would agree. But you know we have to do our segments.

KENNEDY: OK. But here's what I see. You have a bunch of people who for the night whatever award show it is, they enter the bubble and they're essentially unchallenged and they feel good that everyone in the bubble agrees with them because to them that's how the world should be. And they just abstract the people they want to hang out with. They don't really want to be with the poor's and the dirt people of the world. They just want to be with people who slap them on the back.

WATTERS: Tonight, puncture that bubble for a second. I have my own nominations. Would you like to hear them?

KENNEDY: Yes.

WATTERS: Best commercial this year, my pillow.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Runner up, super beats.

GUTFELD: Super beats.

WATTERS: Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category goes to Kristy Swanson on The GG Show.

GUTFELD: Oh! thank you.

WATTERS: Amazing. And then I nominated Fox and Friends for Outstanding News Drama especially this morning's episode of Fox and Friends.

COMPAGNO: Thank you. I was on it.

WATTERS: Which I was on it.

COMPAGNO: OK. This is my thought.

WATTERS: Of course.

KENNEDY: Can we sue them for an hour of our life back.

COMPAGNO: Sure.

KENNEDY: OK.

COMPAGNO: Two years ago, it was really political. Remember that's when Colbert went after the President, that's when Sean Spicer made an appearance, it was super, super political. And then last year at the Emmys, it was kind of boring and even the Oregon newspaper was like not too political, not too entertaining and Entertainment Weekly said, you know touched on politics--

GUTFELD: Oregon newspaper

WATTERS: The Oregonian.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KENNEDY: Overtaken.

WATTERS: I love you.

COMPAGNO: Because I was going to say that a Left leaning--

GUTFELD: Oh! Got you.

COMPAGNO: And then Entertainment Weekly said, it touched on politics, but it did it well over, so I'm saying that they're overdue now. Basically, last year when they shied away, it was not entertaining. So, now it's going to come back to politics.

WATTERS: What's with the Academy Awards, they had to dump Kevin Hart because of the old homophobic tweets or gay jokes or whatever. Now they have no host, no ratings and all things boring.

COMPAGNO: Yes. He refused to apologize.

KENNEDY: But Juan is right. I mean ratings have been going down for years and years and the amazing thing is that they nominate commercials because people with the advent of Netflix and Amazon Prime and Fox Nation, foxnation.com. Go subscribe right now. People don't have to sit through commercials, is that like radio?

WILLIAMS: I will say this on behalf of the nomination of Colin Kaepernick's commercial. I think Nike made a lot of money.

WATTERS: They sure did.

WILLIAMS: So, if you believe in free markets, the shareholders are pretty happy with that commercial.

WATTERS: Sometimes, it's very profitable to be unpatriotic.

WILLIAMS: Stop it.

WATTERS: True.

WILLIAMS: Protest is non-patriotic.

WATTERS: A multinational corporation--

GUTFELD: It's patriotic, unless it's conservative.

WILLIAMS: You got those Betsy Ross, Jesse.

WATTERS: I couldn't afford it.

WILLIAMS: OK.

KENNEDY: They went through the roof. All right. Well guess what's up next, One More Thing. Stay right here.

WATTERS: Time now for One More Thing, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Good news America. I think I have found our next great salesman. Yes, take a look at this young fellow from Brigham City, Utah. He appears to be selling ice cold beer. People are pulling over, ready to you know push the line by grabbing a cold one from a kid. But it's not what you think. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I thought of the hilarious joke, ice cold beer because some people would think it's funny because, it's root beer. Want a cold one?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: That's right. 11-year-old Seth Parker is selling ice cold root beer. It's clever marketing strategy, we actually prompted several people call the police officers say they thought it was a hilarious tactic and it's fine with them with a heat wave sweeping the country. I think Seth is going to need a lot more coolers, Jesse.

GUTFELD: Arrest him.

WATTERS: The old baby sweatshirt, I respect that.

GUTFELD: Run away.

WATTERS: The kid is going to make million dollars one day.

GUTFELD: Lock him up.

WATTERS: All right. Get excited, because we have some very fresh Fox News merchandise at the store. You guys ready for this. If you spend $50 on anything on the Fox News website, you get this beautiful Fox News pocket tote. I know you like a tote. It's like a $20 tote, you get it for free.

GUTFELD: What are you, PBS.

WATTERS: You buy a shirt and a five Tumblr; five Tumblr is really nice, and you get a tote or you buy a hat and insulated water bottle. You also get a tote. Totes for everybody, take it to the beach, take it to the mountains, take it wherever, take it to the shop, foxnews.com and check out all the hot deals. Also, tonight I'm on final exam. Tucker Carlson right there defending my crown against meteorologist Rick Reichmuth.

So, if I lose to the weatherman, I'm resigning.

GUTFELD: You know by supporting Fox Nation with your membership, you can see valuable programs like The Five and you get this tote bag.

WATTERS: I wish you always would spoke like that.

GUTFELD: I could. That's my PBS voice. All right let's do this. It's been a while. Animals Are Great. This one is so adorable; you're going to like puke hearts out of your eyeballs. Take a look at this little number right here. This is a sugar glider.

COMPAGNO: Oh my God.

GUTFELD: He's getting a little massage. They love massages--

MONTGOMERY: Same in high school.

GUTFELD: Yes, it was. I was a loose Goosey. It's part of the marsupial family. It's like kangaroos and they had these folds of skin. They spread out; they look like flying squirrels but they're not. And they live in groups of 10 in New Guinea. They're sex maniacs, Kennedy. Also, Emily did you know they were nocturnal.

COMPAGNO: No.

GUTFELD: That means they live at night.

COMPAGNO: I know. That's adorable. That's the cutest thing I've ever seen.

GUTFELD: It is the cutest thing, but you know what I don't think you can have them as pets in America because I've tried. Every time I get one, I lose one.

MONTGOMERY: That's why they come in 10 packs.

GUTFELD: Exactly. Honey gliders. Well, all right. That's it. Animals Are Great. I didn't expect that one.

WATTERS: Emily, would you like to seed your time, so we could watch that video again.

COMPAGNO: No.

WATTERS: That put me in a really good mood.

COMPAGNO: No. I am so excited to share this with you guys. I had the best weekend ever. Thanks to Key and Parts (ph) and Go-Fast Racing, I embedded with a NASCAR at number 32 team driver Corey Lajoie, they're at the Quaker State 400 at the Kentucky Speedway.

WATTERS: Lajoie.

COMPAGNO: It was awesome. I had an absolute blast; it was so fun. I met the Ford Mustang legend himself Jack Roush. There he is. I mean literally it was an incredible experience. And it was such a blast. Look I got to play with race suits, everyone on the team was absolutely amazing. Really, it was an incredible experience. I'm so grateful to that group for inviting me along and watch how fast the pitch changes.

GUTFELD: Did you drive?

COMPAGNO: No, I did not.

GUTFELD: What did you do?

MONTGOMERY: I would like to drive.

COMPAGNO: Yes, I would.

GUTFELD: What you just trying the clothes and hang out.

COMPAGNO: Exactly. Our worlds.

MONTGOMERY: What did they consume when they're in the middle of a race. WILLIAMS: They're in control.

WATTERS: Ice cold root beer.

GUTFELD: What happens after they consume Jesse.

WATTERS: And they don't drink and drive out there, only root beer.

MONTGOMERY: They do not.

WATTERS: All right, Kennedy.

KENNEDY: You're absolutely right, Jesse, you know the worst thing in the world is when you stub your toe and you know it can ease that pain saying the F word. New research has found that your pain tolerance has increased by 33 percent.

WATTERS: Didn't Tlaib (ph) stub the toe.

KENNEDY: Constantly. The President is one giant toe stub to Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. And that's why she has to say the F word. So, if you want to lessen the pain next time, you kick the bed and you're all by yourself and there are no innocent ears around. Go ahead and let loose and they say, if you need a slang word, say the imaginary word, Fouch. Because it sounds forceful and naught and yet it actually is meaning.

WATTERS: Not true.

WILLIAMS: Is this real or you're making this up.

GUTFELD: It's true.

WILLIAMS: It's true?

WATTERS: Oh! God.

MONTGOMERY: Richard Stephens was the senior lecture--

WATTERS: Heck of a show everybody. We apologize. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of The Five. Special Report is up next with Bret.

