Police: Murder suspect was trying to convert coworkers to Islam

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Turns out to taste like chicken. Hello, everyone, I'm Greg Gutfeld along with Kimberly Guilfoyle, Bob Beckel, Eric Bolling and her Big Wheel, it's a hybrid, it's Dana Perino, this is "The Five."

In Oklahoma, Mark Vaughan, the man who shot the beheader is a hero. But in another state, he could have been canned.

Oklahoma has a "bring your gun to work" law that prevents firms from telling workers to leave their guns at home. Many states don't have that. I don't know how I feel about people walking around work loaded, but at FNC, I don't have to worry. I'm surrounded by excellent security who even scare me. Media critics will mock guns at work, but like me, they're alive to do so. It's a simple fact: What stopped the freak was a firearm; a slug dropped the thug.

Now, one could say bringing guns to work could allow these weapons to fall in the wrong hands. But we cannot weaken our security based on the thought that bad men might hijack it. We'd have no police force.

So ask one question: Why don't feminists embrace the gun? With or without a knife, most men are bigger than women and bad men used back to their advantage. Yesterday morning in Brooklyn, a woman fought off a rapist by biting him. That's how we expect women to defend themselves: with their teeth.

It's not surprising to me that this jihadist targeted women. His ideology is riven with misogyny. Evidence isn't hard to find, we have honor killings even here in America. So when you have a death cult whose disciples are men who hate women, the only way to stop that is to level the playing field. The next glass ceiling is at the gun range and it's time we blew it to pieces.

Hey, KG.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE, THE FIVE SHOW CO-HOST: Yeah.

GUTFELD: So this killer, this beheader, his Facebook page was full of anti- American rants, stuff about Jihad, but it's still classified as workplace violence. Do you think that's gonna stay that way?

GUILFOYLE: I -- look at Major Nadal Hassan, right in front her of course, there's a strong possibility that it will, and it depends on who's gonna office and what their political ideology is. The facts and circumstances are there to support a different and alternative finding to say that this is the new face of terror in this country. And as for the use of weapons, how many stories have we had out there people with knives and machetes. How about the great equalizer?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

GUILFOYLE: That makes me happier than a big gun. You're right. We're supposed to use our teeth? What else?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

GUILFOYLE: Our heels? Our shoes? I mean, why wouldn't you want to have this kind of weapon against evil to be able to combat it. What else could have happened there at that place, if not for the brave man that have the gun and went out there and put a stop to it?

GUTFELD: I'll never understand the idea that somehow a rape whistle inspires confidence. The rape whistle should be the gun. You must have had guns when you were on the farm, right?

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Well, my cousins did -- yes, I mean, there were guns around, but they were in a cabinet and there in the house and in the vehicles, but they were used for stuff you do around a ranch.

GUTFELD: Why do you -- but why is that.

PERINO: I shoot beer cans.

GUTFELD: I know, of course. But why is it that women but -- are almost they're expected to be uncomfortable around firearms. But if you could drive a two-ton truck, you could certainly handle a pistol, correct?

PERINO: I guess. You know, I'm not sure. I look at some of the women who serve in combat, I mean obviously, they're not afraid to utilize the weaponry that has the modern weaponry that we have. I have actually -- maybe I shouldn't say this, but I don't have a gun.

GUTFELD: You shouldn't say that.

PERINO: I shouldn't say that, but if I did, will I be in violation of some laws?

GUTFELD: In New York.

PERINO: So I guess I would say that I don't have a gun. And I have never felt like I need to have one. But I would like to know that I had the option to have one, if I need it. But this woman, it's kind of -- she could -- the one that was beheaded, I don't think she had an opportunity to find her gun in her purse or in her car and come back and shoot the perpetrator. And so that's why I think it's good that the Mark Vaughan's of the world to have weapons that they know how to use effectively that they could stop.

GUILFOYLE: But what if it's -- just real quick. What if there was a female co-worker, what if I was there and I was sitting there and I had my weapon, I will be more than happy to use it.

PERINO: Yeah. That will be great.

GUILFOYLE: Absolutely. And that's why I went at an early age to gun ranges, because I want to have every weapon available to me against the bad guy, you have to be ready, you have to be prepared, confident and think that way because they're out there.

ERIC BOLLING, THE FIVE SHOW CO-HOST: So I shoot. And I will tell you -- it's probably close to even the number of women and as it is a man at the gun range. It's very, very popular, women are using guns, learning how to shoot a gun just like men is great. My son shoots, too. I'm with you on that.

GUTGELD: Yes.

BOLLING: Everyone should at least know how to aim a firearm. Why would that matter? Because maybe this guy wouldn't have gone to a place where he knew that men and women are people were armed to defend themselves. We talked about the most dangerous places in the world are gun-free zones. Can I talk about terror a little bit very quickly? Three things that cause terror -- the definition of terror, backgrounds, religious zealotness, this guy had it. To elicit political change, go to his Facebook page, you know that's their tune and the third one, an acts so horrific it instills horror and terror and that what it is. So if this isn't the definition of terror, there is no definition of terror. It's time, I think I would say for department of justice to step in and say we have got this, this is an act of terror, we'll take it from there and hopefully they do.

GUIFOYLE: This guy's not going to do it.

GUTFELD: I want -- Bob, I want to read you the Oklahoma sheriff's statement on Mark Vaughan's heroism, "Mark didn't hesitate. He quickly responded. He put an end to the threat by shooting the suspect and saving the life of the second victim who was actively attacked by the suspect. There is every reason to believe that the lives of untold others were saved who would have been targeted by the suspect if it hadn't been for his actions." That says the guy with the gun is necessary.

BOB BECKEL, THE FIVE SHOW CO-HOST: It says a lot. I mean, I give this guy a lot of credit, he had a gun, he used it, use it effectively. My question is should everybody who work to that plant from the lowest paid person to the highest paid person carry guns around all day long? And should they carry them in the bars on a Friday night or Saturday night? Should they carry them to churches? My problem is that it's going to get out of hand at some point. We have a situation here where you've got one person who saved the life of a woman, and I think it is just terrific. How much to that Jihad in the United States, not much. And the question of terrorism versus replace grounds, I think this is gonna end to be a terrorist issue, but I don't understand in the meantime until all the facts are in, we don't declare them both.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: I would think it because -- depends on who's the lead on the case.

GUIFOYLE: Yeah. Who's going to take over and have jurisdiction over it, how it's going to be prosecuted and what rules of evidence are going to apply. So the categorization does matter.

GUTFELD: Well, here this is Sergeant Howard Ray, he was survived the shooting at Fort hood and he's claim -- he says that what happened in Oklahoma is terror.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SERGEANT HOWRD RAY, SURVIVOR IN FORT HOOD SHOOTING: I think the more and more that you look into the suspect's Facebook page and his ideology, I think you can really find of the underpinning of why this happened. You know, an angry co-worker doesn't just, you know, people typically run into that situation, you'll see a shooting or something like that, but you won't necessarily see someone get their head separate from their body.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Yeah, I mean you look so far right -- this is an ongoing investigation. There's a lot of information coming out. But already by Friday night, we had a lot of info about to this guy, about the suspect, about his background, about his religious beliefs, his ideology and what he was intent upon doing and we saw the evidence of that. So I don't know why we have to discount his own words, the life he lived, in fact we have evidence from his computer, from postings, from the people that he had contact with. Whether if you're going to prosecute this, for example of gang case OK?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

GUIFOYLE: You go and you look at and they have these boards and you'll say who are in the contact? Who is he has he been contact with? This gang member, this gang -- who look at their associates, who did he choose to surround himself with that are similar and like-minded and did someone get to him to radicalize him, whether it was in prison, outside or in the mosque, to help persuade him as a target to be able to commit Jihad in America.

BECKEL: Speaking (ph) of Vietnam war, there was a mass movement against the Vietnam War, it broke off because whether it wasn't radical enough. The weather men went underground, another of different factions were underground begin to bomb people, to kill people, as we've heard, some have been arrested.

GUTFELD: Some of them are professors.

BECKEL: Yeah. Some are professors. But the large percentage of them was not that way. In this case, I think that the key will be can you connect this guy up to an order from ISIS to do what he did? Even if he didn't get in a word from ISIS, the propaganda is out there and he has the idea from ISIS, does that make him a terrorist? The probably does, I guess.

GUILFOYLE: You're right, yeah.

BECKEL: I just don't know the answer to that.

BOLLING: We are. He is already kind that outlined the fact that he did it in sympathy to Al-Qaeda.

BECKEL: But not by order of them.

BOLLING: It doesn't matter I mean, you don't have to be ordered by an extremist group to carry out a Jihad. You can come up with -- there extremist (ph) groups.

GUTFELD: Type of your own. You can come up with the idea on your own.

BOLLING: And you can be a terrorist.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

BOLLING: And you can be a terrorist. You too can be a terrorist. And that's what scares the heck out of the Obama administration, is all these homegrown terrorist incidents, the kid ran in tumbling in New Jersey. That would many Minneapolis high school kids. Here's the problem, over the weekend or may be late last week, the department of justice said we're going to have a group -- to have a new push to not profile. Now I'm not sure if this is just horrible timing on their part, but boy, if there's any, ever a time to start profiling, it would be gentlemen like this guy right here who he said, "I want to convert to people to Islam, I -- in sympathy to Al Qaeda." That would be a great profile to start looking at. But, literally the timing is just unbelievable. Now we're gonna have a push to against profiling.

GUTFELD: Dana, there was another weird case a fired nursing home employee was arrested on Friday for threatening to behead a co-worker. But the threat was actually, I think it -- couple of weeks ago right? It was actual before this but then they came back and they picked them up. Do you think this is a copy cat thing and if it is a copy cat thing, how do you deal with something like that? Do we just treat it like a spree killers, reported and then not talk about it.

PERINO: I think that there has to be Intel coming into the police and investigators in lots of different ways. So I'm not necessarily thinking that an employer needs to be on their employees Facebook page is looking for Jihadist messages. But there are indications that they knew that he was of that kind of ideology. So maybe they should have let the authorities know, I mean, maybe I mean, I'm saying that because I'm comfortable with it. But we just had a big debate in this country over the last three years about Intel and targeting people and picking out key words and he has his fourth amendment right. Okay, so are we saying that somebody like that shouldn't -- you can post whatever you want on the internet, at what point does it cross a line? And that's something still that we still just sort of brush by that issue and I think we're asking Intel and law enforcement to do a lot to protect us with one hand or sometimes two hands tied behind their back.

GUILFOYLE: Just real quick.

PERINO: I don't know what the answer to that is I don't think that you want your employer constantly monitoring your social media.

GUILFOYLE: But if you're putting it out there, you're really losing your right to say, "this is something privilege confidential" because you're posting it. So you're right, there's a wealth of information out there. So if you see a guy like this who's telling us exactly who he is and exactly what he intends, than pick up on them.

PERINO: Leave them.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

GUILFOYLE: Exactly. Let me take you at your word. Then you bring in somebody like the NSA, they bring in data mining. And they goes through a Nick (ph) and say, "Who did this guy talk to?" and quote like this, to find the tentacles of terror, to exactly who he was last with, who he talked to. And maybe then, we could prevent something like that.

BECKEL: It is in fact he has tentacles to serve.

GUILFOYLE: Well, how do you know if you don't look?

BECKEL: As for your sake, you look.

GUTFELD: The good news is the Ahmadiyya Muslim community is a reformist group condemned the attack. That's good. And on a good.

GUILFOYLE: On the positive note.

GUTFELD: Coming up, Obama finally admits, the president, the U.S. underestimated the ISIS threat. But who's at fault? You'll hear about that next.

PERINO: Thank you, Greg. Alright, last night on 60 minutes, President Obama admitted the U.U. underestimated ISIS. But don't blame him for calling it a JV team, blame U.S. Intelligence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARRACK OBAMA, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I think the head of the intelligence community James Clapper has acknowledged that I think they underestimate it, what had been taking place in Syria.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: But according to widespread reporting, the president had gotten daily briefings about the ISIS threat for more than a year. And members of the intelligence community have been testifying publicly about the rise of the terror network, since the start of 2014.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES CLAPPER, DIRECTOR OF THE NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: The strength of the insurgency in Syria is now estimated at somewhere between 75,000 or 80,000 or up to 110,000 to 115,000.

JOHN BRENNAN, CIA DIRECTOR: There are three groups in particular that are concern from an extremist standpoint, Ahrar al-Sham, Jabhat al-Nusra which is the Al Qaeda element within Syria and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). It's those latter two that I think are most dedicated to terrorist's agenda.

BRETT MCGURK, SENIOR ADVISER TO NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL: The Syria conflict over the past two years provides a platform for ISIL to gain resources, recruits and safe havens.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Okay. So as early as nine months ago, you had that kind of testimony. Three months ago you had the White House asking congress to withdraw the authorization to use military force. A month ago President Obama called ISIS the JV team and now, we have actually gone back to war, but he says that these consequences of his decisions are not his own, Greg, but their intelligence community. How long do you think the intelligence community will put up with that?

GUTFELD: But you have to understand the way they use words, he's not really blaming anyone, it's a kinetic responsibility shifting. According to the White House, the buck never stops with him it stops with anyone but him. U.S. Intelligence must love him, and I love how -- when stuff is good, he always says I, but when stuff is bad, it's always we or the U.S.

BOLLING: Or they.

GUTFELD: Or they. But it's amazing, he's like, he's kind of like a sulky teenager, but it's not his fault, because the media acts as his enabling parents. They're to the ones that agree with him, so he can get away with it. It's I guess, ah, it's not my fall, they go, you're right.

PERINO: This is the question I'm asking myself today Eric, if the intelligence community in President Obama's mind, he's saying they got it wrong. Or they -- he saying, that they said they got it wrong. If the intelligence community had, let say, in President Obama's words gotten it right, would the result have been any different leading up to the two beheadings of the two Americans?

BOLLING: No. I don't know. May be no. Let's put it this way, I think it would probably be the same strategy that he employ now. He just waited as you point out, since February he had at least the Intel, so he waited until now to go ahead and do it. May be it took the beheading on tape to see it, to force his hand to go and do it. By the way, I'm in favor of what President Obama is doing with the strategy, the air strikes, and training some coalition members, I'm all for that, because I think he's doing it well. Can I just point something out on this whole 60 Minutes interview last night?

PERINO: Sure.

BOLLING: There were three things that were wrong with it. Number one, he passed the buck, he blamed everyone except himself for everything what was going wrong, not only with ISIS, but with the economy. Later on, Steve Kroft talks about the economy. President Obama literally sat there and said, I inherited it from George Bush, a bad economy, and he said by the way, the unemployment rate was up at 10 percent when I took over. My head exploded. It was 7.8 percent, up from 6 point -- he was elected at 6.8 percent, he took over at 7.8 percent. Eventually he got there, but the point he was trying to make was how bad it was when he took over and he used false data. And the third point is Steve Kroft just sat there and nodded his head the whole time. So I was just shocked that they would let him gateway with that stuff, and it was a terrible interview for President Obama, if you do a fact check on it, which I did by the way will be on FOX news opinion right now.

PERINO: Bob, there was a real push after 9/11 for the presidents daily brief to be released. There was resistance from the White House, there will be from many but eventually they were released. To get to the bottom of this issue of whether or not the warnings were there in the intelligence community, do you think that the White House should release those daily briefs, or at least let the bipartisan intelligence community take a look at them?

BECKEL: I think that they should because they're going to show that Mr. Clapper, who you all are so worried about being thrown under the bus did not know about the London bombings, did not know that he said Russia and China were our biggest threat in 2011, forget Iran and North Korea. He said that Gadhafi was consolidating his position recently -- that was last for months, that was in 2011. And in 2012, he said Al Qaeda is weakened to the point where it no longer poses a threat. This is a guy that clearly is off his game and he gave the president his own advice and you're blaming the president of the United States. Here is a guy who was incompetent.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Wow. That was a whole fail. You threw him under the mad (ph) truck.

BECKEL: Under the mad (ph) truck and more.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: Sent from the White House.

PERINO: So should President Obama fire his director of national intelligence?

BOLLING: Yeah.

PERINO: President Obama fired his director of national intelligence?

GUILFOYLE: It's his guy.

PERINO: given what you just said?

BOLLING: Hello? Bob, how about when he admitted to lying to the senate panel last year about.

PERINO: About Benghazi.

BOLLING: About Benghazi? Shouldn't that have -- shouldn't President Obama have shown the leadership to fire him at that point or at least.

BECKEL: Or at least when you said threw him under the bus.

GUILFOYTLE: I know but it's true.

BECKEL: He should have been thrown under the bus a long time ago.

GUILFOYLE: It's never his fault OK? You heard it on TV, Fast and Furious, the IRIS, the -- no it's not. Let me tell you something.

BECKEL: It's not clapper's fault?

GUILFOYLE: Look he's not my guy. BECKEL: How can you say it's not Clapper's fault?

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: I'll tell you why.

BECKEL: The guy didn't know about the London bombings, he didn't know about Gadhafi.

PERINO: Let's take a breath.

GUTFELD: Let's take a breath.

PERINO: We talk a breath. Because the President.

(CROSSTALK)

BECKEK: You tell -- you defend that idiot. Go ahead.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: Oh she's not defending Clapper. She's saying Obama could remove.

BECKEL: Gentleman, impermanent (ph) of the job.

GUILFOYLE: But I'm saying is this is his guy, it's his choice, if he doesn't think he's able and capable to do the job, he's incumbent upon him to remove him. What I'm telling you is if the president received daily briefings about national intelligence and security, so he was aware of that. But our own Katherine Harris reported it. And even as far back as March, we were getting intelligence, real time intelligence from Kurdish forces telling us that they were massing all the equipment, moving arms everything, preparing for an invasion in Iraq. So we did know about it. So we've not think quite honest. This is a Pinocchio alive.

BECKEL: Let me ask you? The question about whether Clapper shouldn't be fire, I think he is a real one and should be discussed.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Why did he walk out of that?

BECKEL: He did provide the president.

GUILFOYLE: Obama never take responsibility.

BECKEL: Wait excuse me, wait a minute, he took Clapper's reports and made decisions.

(CROSSTALK)

GUILFOYLE: No

PERINO: But Bob, what did he all at the back he is saying.

BECKEL: They're saying now.

GUTFELD: What they're saying now is clap on, but clap off.

PERINO: Clap right. That was it is.

BECKEL: They haven't say about the clap.

PERINO: I tell you what, I think what President Obama did tell the nation last night is that intelligence can be wrong, apparently, and no one necessarily lied about it.

GUILFOYLE: Well it sounds like the U.S.

BOLLING: How do you prove? GUILFOYLE: And the U.S. as ill-equipped, that we don't have good intelligence, because if we do, we would have known about it. Because the fact of the matter is we did know.

BOLLING: We probably do have the best Intel on the planet.

GUILFOYLE: We do. And you do.

BOLLING: And how can you really think right now, and what do you think about President Obama who goes on 60 minutes and throws the whole group under the bus right?

(CROSSTALK)

BECKEL: Why do you not, why don't you understand English. This is the facts.

GUILFOYLE: But they want to be fired.

PERINO: Are you saying that the president's senior advisor on Intel, that reports directly to him that, that is not his responsibility, to deal with that person, because that -- is that President Obama's fault?

(CROSSTALK)

BECKEL: It his responsibility, people come in the community, let's say clapper's wrong.

PERINO: As you say the intelligence community got wrong.

BECKEL: If they come and said. I did not say yet.

PERINO: The President Obama after single thing and this president didn't agree about it. (ph)

BECKEL: I said clapper made the presidential analysis for him, nobody tells to what he said Clapper was wrong. This went on for four years, Clapper.

GUTFELD: Why is it so -- don't you care. Don't you understand that it can't be President Obama's fault? It can't be.

PERINO: Okay, you're right. Nothing ever is ever going to be President Obama's fault. As soon as I learn about that, I can tease, because the head last night the president used one of Reagan's famous lines, "As of the country's better off with him at the office." He thinks it is but do we? Coming out on The Five.

GUILFOYLE: The midterm elections are just five weeks away and President Obama, can feel it. His party is not going to lose control of the senate.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFEID MALE: Do you think you can hold the senate?

OBAMA: Yes. I do.

UNIDENTIFEID MALE: Do you think you can sell this?

OBAMA: You know what? --

UNIDENTIFEID MALE: You think you can convince people that they're doing fine economically?

OBAMA: Hopefully they get a chance to hear the argument. Because all I'm doing is presenting the facts.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: Well the president is quite confident, his economy will help win over voters. Even evoking alliance from the giver (ph)but then he admitted some serious shortcomings.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: Ronald Reagan used to ask the question, are you better off than you were four years ago, in this case, are you better off than you were six? And the answer is, the country is definitely better off than we were when I came into office.

UNIDENTIFEID MALE: Do you think people feel it?

OBAMA: They don't feel, it, and the reasons they don't feel is it because incomes and wages are not going up.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: That's the problem coz my seven year old superman wallet is heavier with like bus tokens than the average American, Mr. Bolling.

BOLLING: You know, it just spotted (ph) me when he says, you know, if whole in (ph) the democrats who continue to hold the senate if they hear the facts and then he goes and spews inaccurate facts, that 10 percent number I just pointed out in the last spot. Here are the facts though, when he took over, gasoline was a $1.83, and now it's almost double that. He himself mentions that incomes and wages are -- and household net worths aren't going up, as well. The only thing that's really going up is the stock market, and that's because he keeps pumping out dollars out of the Fed. It's insane what's going on.

BECKEL: Wealthy people's income.

BOLLING: Wealth, yes, yes. The top 1 percent are definitely getting richer. There's no doubt. Forbes 400 came out, and it's the highest average net worth of -- in the history of Forbes 400. So, yes. Wealthy people are getting better, but middle America is not getting any better. The working class isn't getting any better.

GUILFOYLE: All right, Dana. How do you see it? Can he really sell this to the American people?

PERINO: The president is going to say that they can win the Senate up until election day, because that's just what he's going to say. Even if all of his advisors are saying, "Sir, there's hardly a chance in the world that it's going to happen," even though there is -- actually, there is a chance, but the window is closing.

I think the problem for him on the economy is that perception is reality. And the perception is for people feeling like they are working harder, but unable to get ahead. And that they see the wages of the 1 percent increasing and not their own and that their costs are going up, and they just feel like there's not a lot of hope.

And I think that is what is driving a lot of the feeling about the economy. People think that -- I think it's something like 80 percent of people think that the economy is on the wrong track. Whether the president is right when he presents the facts doesn't matter when you're dealing with a perception of people feeling like they cannot get ahead.

BECKEL: And the perception, I think, of people as I travel around the country is that they're a lot better off than they were six years ago. And I've changed my -- I still think the Republicans are going to win the Senate. But I've gone from 52 to 51. I see one Republican now, losing that I didn't think was going to lose before.

GUILFOYLE: Who?

BECKEL: I'm not going to say. And one Democrat who's going to...

GUILFOYLE: We can do a show about that.

BECKEL: I'll give that to you next week.

GUILFOYLE: OK.

BECKEL: I'll give it to in rhyme.

GUILFOYLE: What?

BECKEL: In rhyming verse. I'll give you a list.

GUILFOYLE: Greg, will you share some things?

GUTFELD: Yes. I have much to say here.

First, President Obama's definition of better off is the opposite of traditional norms. To him having less money actually means you're spending less, which has -- means less stuff, harming the planet.

To him capitalism, to him -- you know this, Bob, capitalism is a tumor that he shrinks because he's always found it to be a pernicious effect on planet Earth. The more things we make, the harder it is for Mother Earth.

If the economy grew, how can he be proud of that? We have 400,000 liberals in New York marching against consumption, so how can he be happy when consumption expands? Because that means consumption expands, and that is harmful to the world.

The way his administration is right now, it's like a two-hour movie where the climax took place in the first hour. And now the audience is silting there, and they're fidgeting and we all just want to go home.

BECKEL: Do you think he's paying attention to those 400,000? He doesn't care about the...

GUTFELD: Of course he does.

BECKEL: ... the middle class?

GUTFELD: Why hasn't he -- why hasn't he done anything on the pipeline? Why has he done nothing with fracking? Because he is beholden to the radical environmental movement. He terrified of them.

BECKEL: And that would take care of the middle class? The pipeline and fracking?

GUTFELD: Absolutely. Look at North Dakota.

BOLLING: Can I agree wholeheartedly with Dana's point that President Obama, he's so political, he deals in perception instead of fact. He says facts, but the reality is he's really playing around with perception. So he can tell you things are better, but that's all perception. The facts are, things aren't better.

GUTFELD: Wait, wait, wait. They are better off, but they're better off because of the private sector. If use look since Reagan, the things that we have: cheap luxury, whether it's electronic, if you look at things like Apple. But he didn't build that.

PERINO: It's the difference of the president saying he thinks it's because of him that he thinks that things are better than six years ago, but I think the economy was saying, people out there, I do think they think it's better, but it's in spite of.

BECKEL: I haven't -- I have come a long way in the free market. I think I've learned a lot about it. I think it does add jobs, but I don't think you can take away from the president's actions to help do that.

GUTFELD: The government is -- the government is definitely better off. It's bigger; it's fatter; it's more intrusive than ever.

BECKEL: NO, it's not bigger.

GUILFOYLE: It's bloated. It's got the bloat.

BECKEL: Doesn't matter what I...

GUILFOYLE: Another "Fastest 7" coming your way. I can hardly wait. Featuring Joe Biden, "SNL" and Derek Jeter. Stay tuned.

BOLLING: Welcome back. Time for...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAPHIC: "Fastest 7."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: The "Fastest 7" minutes on television. Three fierce stories, seven fleeting minutes, one fastidious host.

First up, Joe Biden plays it loose, sometimes saying funny stuff. We all affectionately replay those times, have some laughs. But this one ain't so funny. Here's Senator Joe back in 2007, condemning George Bush for just considering what President Obama is actually doing now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The five leading scholars, constitutional scholars, they've drafted a treatise that's being distributed to every senator. And I want to make it clear, and I made it clear to the president, that if he gets the nation to war in Iran without congressional approval, I will make it my business to impeach him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: Uh-oh. Let's all bring it around, starting with you, Greg.

GUTFELD: Expecting consistency from politics is like expecting a Latin mass from a bunny.

GUILFOYLE: I've seen it.

GUTFELD: There are leftists who are quiet about war who were crucifying Bush, and we have righties vilifying Obama on it, who would have heralded it under Bush. It's just the way it goes.

BOLLING: We can't write this off as Joe being Joe, one of his gaffes. He literally said if George Bush thinks about going to war or goes to war with Iran, "I will move to impeach him." Now Bush actually got congressional approval to do his war thing, but...

PERINO: His war thing.

BOLLING: ... but Obama hasn't.

PERINO: OK. Well, I mentioned that in, I think, in the "B" block about this -- the legal underpinnings about the war in Iraq and in Afghanistan was the authorization to use military force. It dealt with terror. The administration three months ago, about a month, maybe two months ago asked the Congress to withdraw that and said they didn't need it any longer.

OK. This apparently is why the intelligence -- while the intelligence community gets the entire Middle East wrong, according to President Obama. Now what they say is that yes, they still want that authorization to use military force repealed, even though they still believe they don't need anything more, because they can take action in Syria.

Now they're asking for Congress to consider a new one, but they want it so narrow that they would basically hamstring the generals from doing what they need to do. So this is fraught with legal peril and it will be an interesting debate when -- when it comes time.

BOLLING: How does he square the circle?

BECKEL: Let me -- let me try to put this in tenth-grade language.

BOLLING: OK. So I can understand this?

GUTFELD: We're really stupid. We're really dumb. Thanks, Bob. Can you explain this for me?

BECKEL: Excuse me. That's what I was told to do.

GUTFELD: Yes.

BOLLING: Bob.

GUILFOYLE: You know what, Bob?

BOLLING: So Joe says, "I would impeach President Bush if he doesn't get authorization.

BECKEL: I don't believe...

BOLLING: If President Obama doesn't get, should we move...

BECKEL: I think it's both the War Powers Act and the existing law, Obama had every right to do what he did. Bush did, and he could have done it without going to Congress.

BOLLING: All right. K.G. on this one, quick.

GUILFOYLE: You know, listen, it made me angry then, but now I like someone who talks tough in general.

BOLLING: OK. Stay right there. Don't go anywhere. This weekend, "Saturday Night Live" kicked off their 40th season, and President Obama got spoofed. It was pretty darn good. Check it out.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KENAN THOMPSON, CAST MEMBER, NBC'S "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" (singing): Things are going to get brighter.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Plus if you had a better approval rating, you'd have to be all over the country campaigning for other Democrats. But they don't want you anywhere near them now. So why don't you just skip the campaign tour and head up the on-the-run tour with the real first family, Jay-Z and Beyonce?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: K.G., you're up.

GUILFOYLE: That's cute. I mean, I love "Saturday Night Live." That's fun. It's a very clever show. They have a new cast member, too. A native from Staten Island whose father died.

BOLLING: On 9/11, right?

GUILFOYLE: Bob, did you catch that? Did you watch...

BECKEL: I didn't see it, but it sounds funny.

BOLLING: All right.

PERINO: I think it's healthy. I think it's progress. I think the administration would look at that -- should look at that not, you know, in disappointment, but in that you know what? We're making some progress. Now they're making fun of us, too. I actually think that that is a -- it's a leap forward.

GUTFELD: No, it's not.

GUTFELD: First time...

GUTFELD: Any satire or criticism of President Obama after the 2012 election is as brave as heckling at stone. It's like throwing an egg at the Queen Mary. It had absolutely no effect. If they had done this before and had taken some real shots, that would have been brave, when it matters. But it doesn't matter now. None of this stuff matters. Obama would laugh at this, because it has no effect on him.

PERINO: That's a good point. Thank you for explaining that to me like a 10th grader.

GUTFELD: I tried, I tried.

BOLLING: Good point, where were they in October or November of 2012?

All right, finally, time for some feel-good minutes. Here's -- he's known as the Captain. Derek Jeter finished an amazing career in style, all 20 years with his same team, five championship rings, class on and off the field. Here's a minute to honor the man who earned the name respect.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The one-two. Chop toward third. It's a big hit and an RBI for Jeter, and the Yankees lead 3-0. His final hit, an RBI single as Jeter says goodbye to baseball.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUILFOYLE: How do I look? What?

BOLLING: You were saying what? Go ahead.

GUILFOYLE: I don't know, you were mouthing something. But I think that -- I loved this. I thought it was an emotional moment. Class act, he will be voted in on the first ballot. Here's a guy who got through Major League Baseball with a clean record, scandal free. And you saw the respect that he had garnered throughout the industry by having, you know, you had Boston team players, even players in other sports come in and honor him on the field, which I thought was incredible.

BOLLING: Dana, in this day and age, not many people stick around with the same team. They go to the next deal, the best deal. They get another contract, they'll jump. He stayed 20 years with the Yankees.

PERINO: I like that. I like that loyalty. In fact at the airport a couple weeks ago, it was really cold in there. My flight was delayed by five hours, and I went to the shop. I had a choice between a couple of different jackets, and I chose the Yankees, partly because I don't really know about sports, but I knew about him.

BOLLING: Greg.

GUILFOYLE: How nice is that little story?

GUTFELD: She stole a jacket from a Yankee.

PERINO: They only had a size medium, though. It's gigantic.

GUTFELD: I'm just glad that all of my peeps helped out. He was a great student, and I wish him well.

BOLLING: Wish him well.

GUILFOYLE: I think he would make a good husband, now that I think about it. Loyalty, 20 years with the same team.

GUTFELD: Are you -- is that your -- you throwing your hat in there?

BECKEL: A lock on the whole thing.

BOLLING: The whole thing locked. All right, we'll leave it right there.

Next, do any of you binge watch shows? I don't know, "House of Cards," "Tyrant," "Walking Dead," which series are your favorites? "The Five" are going to tell you what we're addicted to, coming up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Man, don't.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm just feeling you out, pal. Just making sure.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is that what that was?

I'm a deputy U.S. Marshall. I'm here to arrest you on an outstanding federal warrant. And I'm wearing work boots that aren't mine, so don't you even think about running.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BECKEL: The best television series on TV, but "The Wall Street Journal" has come up now with something that says that too many of us are binge watching these things. I don't watch television. I don't like television. I watch the news. I don't watch much of anything except the "Sports Illustrated" contest every year. But was that picking it up enough?

GUILFOYLE: That's not on TV; that's a magazine.

BECKEL: Oh, it is? OK. In any event, are we binge drinking -- binge drinking -- bingeing on TV too much? Is it dangerous for us? Eric, you binge on this stuff. What do you think?

BOLLING: I think Greg is going first.

BECKEL: I'm sorry, Greg. What do you binge on?

GUTFELD: Well,, let me explain what you're talking about. All right. Binge watching is when you watch a lot of episodes of a show at once. The great thing about it is, it's an reflection of how we've been -- how we've exploded choice.

We are no longer beholden to the producers to watch the way we want to watch. We can watch anything whenever we want. It's no longer controlled by the provider. If you look at Seamless, we can eat whatever you want. With Uber, you can get a car wherever you want. With Apple, you can watch whenever you want. This is an amazing thing.

However, I don't understand how I can't sit through a two-hour movie, but I could watch 15 episodes of "The Golden Girls."

PERINO: I love "The Golden Girls."

GUTFELD: It's true. "The Golden Girls" are amazing.

GUILFOYLE: Unbelievable.

GUTFELD: You know what? I own all of their housecoats, which I wear every day.

GUILFOYLE: With nothing underneath.

BECKEL: Eric, you're the binge watcher of binger watchers here. What do you think?

BOLLING: And I read that, and it's like here's why you need to get off the addiction of binge watching. I don't want to. I love it. I'd love to be able, as Greg points out, to sit through -- if I want to watch eight episodes of "House of Cards," I'll watch eight episodes of "House of Cards." "Homeland."

GUILFOYLE: "Homeland."

BOLLING: Sometimes these plots get so convoluted you need to watch two or three episodes in a row just to keep up with what's going on. "Homeland," "House of Cards," "Tyrant," "Walking Dead" I love. Don't make me stop binge watching, please.

BECKEL: All right. Dana, you're the one that got me into binge watching with "Justified." I watched four seasons in about a day.

PERINO: That's a lot. Well, maybe a week. I do it, too, but only if the weather's bad. Because if it's nice outside, then I...

GUILFOYLE: Then you're in the dog park.

PERINO: ... I feel guilty for sitting inside. But I like to space it out a little bit. I'm a little bit behind on all the episodes. Don't tell me what happened.

BECKEL: Do you watch binge watching -- do you binge watch the documentaries on seals?

GUILFOYLE: Is this a real segment?

BECKEL: Seriously, I thought you liked...

GUILFOYLE: Those aren't my call-fors (ph), Bob. Mine is "Grey's Anatomy," like McDreamy and then poor McSteamy. He died; he got killed off. And anything that has Jack Bauer in it. I live and die like this, crawling, begging for more "24."

PERINO: I used to binge watch "24." When that first came out, we would record it and watch it all on the weekends.

GUILFOYLE: I just love it. I can't get enough of it. And I watch "The Bachelor."

BECKEL: Would you date Bauer?

GUILFOYLE: In real life?

BECKEL: Yes.

GUILFOYLE: I mean, he's...

PERINO: Like Jack Bauer or the real person?

GUILFOYLE: I would date him after, like, 24 hours. Date him in the second, the 48 hours, because for the first 24 hours, he's unavailable.

BECKEL: I can set you up, you know.

GUILFOYLE: You know what, Bob?

BECKEL: No, you don't want to do that? OK, "One More Thing" is up next.

GUTFELD: Dana, you're first for "One More Thing." Get to it.

PERINO: OK. Everybody just bear with me, because it's a Monday. It's a "One More Thing," and it's kind of like "Greg's Sports Corner," but I really -- I did like this story; thought it was funny.

So Ole Miss was playing Memphis, and they were -- Memphis was doing a return. Running a return.

GUTFELD: Oh, my God.

PERINO: And then the guy got body slammed, and there was a big brawl and the kicker was only person got kicked off. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It seems like (UNINTELLIGIBLE).

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Penalty flag. Unnecessary roughness from Ole Miss. And a fight started to break out on the sideline.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. 97 are the kicking team. By rule No. 97, has been ejected.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: OK. And then here's the kicker.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ninety-seven is Gary Wunderlich, the kicker.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: That's the kicker. OK. That's how it's supposed to go. Joshua and I really need to work on our timing.

GUTFELD: All right, Kim. Try to salvage this after that embarrassing display.

GUILFOYLE: I know, but I'm so sad, because George Clooney is off the market. It's terrible. I think FOX news needs him for...

PERINO: I think this is an amazing example of how you stay in your lane when it comes to "One More Thing." Like, you don't venture out of, like -- this is in your lane; this is a perfect "One More Thing" for you. I should not do sports.

GUILFOYLE: This is perfect for me. It involves marriage. George Clooney married an amazing lawyer.

BECKEL: This is breaking -- it's breaking your heart, isn't it?

GUILFOYLE: Thirty-six years old, Amal. Beautiful woman. All the celebrities were there; Matt Damon, of course. And they got married in Venice, in a castle.

GUTFELD: It was great. It was great. It was amazing.

GUILFOYLE: Go to Eric. OK, we're done.

BOLLING: My "One More Thing," I want to highlight a guy who I really don't like and I rarely see eye to eye on anything with, but watch what he did.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL MAHER, HOST, HBO'S "REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER": If vast numbers of Muslims across the world believe, and they do, that humans deserve to die for merely holding a different idea or drawing a cartoon or writing a book or eloping with the wrong person, not only does the Muslim world have something in common with ISIS, it has too much in common with ISIS.

It amazes me how here in America, we go nuts over the tiniest violations of these values, while gross atrocities are ignored around the world.

If we're giving no quarter to intolerance, shouldn't we be starting with the mutilators and the honor killers?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: Fair and balanced. Good job, Maher.

GUTFELD: All right. It is time for...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: "Greg's Secrets to Happiness."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Copyrighted Greg Gutfeld. All right, here we go. You know what makes you happy in life? Take a look at this. The best thing in life is when you got a car, you got to make sure you got a sunroof. And when you got a sunroof, you got to make sure your teeth are in great shape. Look at those teeth. That dog has amazing teeth.

Move me away. Let's show the teeth. Show more teeth.

PERINO: That's so cute.

GUTFELD: Isn't that incredible?

PERINO: You've got to make sure you have a dog. And you know, you could not do that in New Jersey, it would be illegal.

GUTFELD: No, you couldn't, and that's a shame.

GUILFOYLE: Do you want to train Jasper to do that?

BOLLING: You need a GoPro to do that.

GUTFELD: Bob.

BECKEL: Well, speaking of dogs, I actually borrowed a seat from Jasper. I hate to say that word. But I got to ride in Peter's side car this weekend at Dana and Peter's beautiful house in South Carolina. And here we are, riding along. And Jasper -- wait a minute. This is the wrong picture. This is Dana taking pictures of me and two dogs. They're both being very nice, and they're being forced to sit there with me.

GUILFOYLE: Oh, my God.

PERINO: You were choking (ph) them. It's the end of the show.

BECKEL: Sorry.

GUILFOYLE: What happened?

