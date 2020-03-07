Pink Floyd's Roger Waters: Julian Assange being used as a warning to other journalists

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," March 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening, and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." There comes a time in every presidential administration when the people in charge realize they're not really in control.

Unforeseen events arise. In an instant, every assumption about the future changes. Heads of State die, wars erupt, natural disasters descend, epidemics rage -- none of it was in anybody's plan. There's something about human nature that prevents us from preparing for this, for abrupt and radical change. We pretend the unexpected will never happen.

But there's something in nature itself that reminds us it inevitably will. It's always a terrifying realization.

The rise of the Chinese coronavirus is that kind of moment. The virus is quickly becoming a global pandemic. Ultimately, it could kill millions, at the very least, it will reorder the global economy and change our politics.

Could the disease help determine the outcome of our next presidential election eight months from now? Of course, it could, in fact it will. Our leaders can't stop that.

Like all matters of life and death. It is beyond human power to affect, but they can respond to the threat in a way that makes this country stronger, not weaker.

How can they do that? Here's how. The first step is to take the virus seriously and to convince the public that you are.

In 1918, Woodrow Wilson's White House downplayed the Spanish influenza and refused to take obvious precautions to slow it spread. Wilson had a pointless war in progress in Europe to fight. His generals couldn't be distracted from that goal.

So the government continued to ship men to overcrowded army camps across the country and to pack them on ships to France. The virus spread exponentially.

In the end, about 53,000 American soldiers were killed in combat in that war, at least 675,000 Americans died of the flu.

Could Wilson have prevented that disaster? Well, not entirely. But by early and decisive action, he could have improved America's odds.

So what does effective action look like now? Well, we ought to be screening people when they get off the planes from infected countries. That's not complicated. It's obvious.

But at the same time, it is hardly a solution. We should be honest about how much we can do to keep the Chinese coronavirus from coming here.

A hundred years ago, the Spanish flu killed a significant percentage of the population in remote Aleutian Islands and that was before air travel.

Today, the entire world is connected by hourly international flights. Global pandemics are inevitable. There's too much movement to keep viruses isolated. We should acknowledge that.

Yes, we can do our best to keep foreign diseases out of this country, but we ought to spend most of our time trying to figure out how to protect Americans once the diseases get here.

There's still a lot we don't know about the Chinese coronavirus, but two things do seem clear. It is highly communicable and the elderly and people with preexisting respiratory disease face the greatest threat from it.

That means for most Americans, the biggest risks will come not from the virus itself, but from its ancillary effects. People will panic. Travel will be disrupted. Markets will tumble and most critically, hospitals will be overwhelmed.

We're about to learn the limits of our healthcare system. Conditions will be tough for the many thousands of Americans looking for beds to recover from the flu. In Seattle, they already are.

But things will be even worse for anyone suffering from say pancreatitis or a burst appendix; not to mention, countless other health emergencies.

People like this may not get care at all. Our system won't be able to accommodate them.

There are many implications of this and some of them are political. For example, is this really the time to invite the rest of the world to join Medicare-for-All? Probably not. That idea was always stupid. Now, it's clearly dangerous.

On a practical level, saving American Medicine from collapse must be our leaders' top priority right now. We need to expand emergency hospital bed capacity. We need to make certain we have enough life-saving drugs and medical equipment -- the basics.

Unfortunately, that's not as simple as it sounds or as it should be. While the rest of us who are arguing about sexism and transgender bathrooms, China took control of our healthcare system.

China dominates the world market in pharmaceutical ingredients, compounds used in virtually every essential medicine for high blood pressure, for cancer, for Alzheimer's disease and many more come from China.

So do key components in vital medical technology, CT scanners, x-ray machines and ultrasounds.

As if tonight, more than 95 percent of all the antibiotics in America are manufactured in Communist China, 95 percent. Our chief global rival has a total monopoly on the most important medicine in the world.

That should worry you more than anything that candidates are currently talking about. Imagine watching one of your children die from an infected cut. China has the power to make that happen.

The Chinese government is acutely aware of this power. Last year, a prominent Chinese economist suggested cutting off the supply of antibiotics to the United States as leverage in the trade war. That should have been the biggest story in America. The news media all but ignored it. Why? Because it implicated them and their political party in one of the greatest crimes of our time.

Nine years ago, famously brilliant former President Barack Obama did predict the connection between China and the next global pandemic. Unfortunately, Obama got it backward. He claimed China would help us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I absolutely believe that China's peaceful rise is good for the world, and it's good for America.

To the extent that we have a partner in addressing issues like climate change or pandemic --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Our foremost genius. The people in charge have no idea what they're doing and to the extent they do, they're selling us out on purpose. We should have seen this coming.

In recent weeks, you've heard a lot about disruption to our so-called supply chains. Think about what that means. It means that thanks to economic changes that made a small group of business moguls incredibly rich, we no longer make the things we need to survive and prosper as a nation. People who hate us and who seek to displace us make those things.

And it's not just medicines and x-ray machines, its computers and phones and robotics and automotive components and machine tools and essential parts for aircraft engines, et cetera.

In fact, apart from fossil fuels, it's almost everything, and now you may have noticed many of our leaders are talking about shutting down our domestic energy sector, the last independent part of the American economy.

This is sabotage, and we're about to learn how undermined we've been.

At some point, our leaders should be held to account for this. For now, we need to work as if our lives depended on it, to fix this problem. Global warming isn't the existential threat we face, extortion from China is.

In very real ways, the Chinese government controls us. There is no greater national security danger than the one they pose. To respond, we need a modern Marshall Plan, one designed to rebuild a Central American manufacturing.

We should start tomorrow with medicine and technology to fight the coronavirus, and then with antibiotics.

Some will oppose the idea because it poses a threat to arrangements they currently benefit from. But a majority of Americans will welcome it gladly, even in the Congress. Manufacturing lifts every congressional district. It shouldn't be hard to win bipartisan support.

No doubt the sages on television will denounce any acknowledgement of China's threat as racism or intolerance. Joe Biden has already done that. Ignore them.

The Chinese coronavirus really is Chinese. It arose in that country for the same reason American businesses have sent so many of our jobs there. It lacks health and safety standards and endemic corruption.

China did this to the world and we should not pretend otherwise. That's not xenophobia. It's true.

The most bitter irony of all of that, is that a few years from now, when every last victim of this virus has recovered or have been buried, the Chinese government can easily grow stronger because of this disaster and America weaker.

China unleashes a pandemic and then overtakes the U.S. as a result. That's too horrible an outcome to contemplate and too dangerous for us. We ought to do everything we can to make certain it does not happen.

Let's start by accurately describing what is happening. The Chinese coronavirus isn't some fluke of globalization, it is the inevitable byproduct of it.

Exotic diseases and the mass disruption they cause are the built-in cost of connectedness, and they always will be. The people who told us there was no downside to living in a borderless world were lying, make them eat their words, strip them of their power, never listened to them again.

In fact, and this is still the hardest thing for official Washington to accept, this pandemic vindicates Donald Trump's entire political thesis.

On the big things Trump was right -- trade, immigration, manufacturing, globalization -- these are the issues our ruling class assiduously ignores and has ignored for decades in favor of silly calculated distractions like gender warfare and race politics, things that divide us.

Trump, by contrast, ran on the issues that mattered and he won precisely because the public was tired of being lied to, and he should remember that.

The White House reaction to coronavirus so far has been uneven and the limp, but it doesn't need to be. The blueprint for an effective response, response that not only protects this country, but improves it is right there in the President's 2016 acceptance speech in the Republican Convention in Cleveland.

Americanism, not globalism, will be the credo, he said. We are going to start building and making things again. All we need to do is start believing in ourselves and in our country again, it is time to show the world that America is back, bigger and better and stronger than ever before.

There it is. That's the governing agenda in the age of the Chinese coronavirus. Abandon globalism, rebuild the country, make the things we need. A strong America is an independent America. There's no other way.

Ned Ryun is founder of American Majority and author of the book "Restoring our Republic." He joins us tonight. Ned, thanks so much for coming on.

NED RYUN, FOUNDER, AMERICAN MAJORITY: Good to be with you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So coronavirus comes to our country and we discover some of us for the first time that the tools -- many of them -- that we need to fight the virus are controlled by our chief rival, China, which wishes us harm. What lessons should we draw from that?

RYUN: It shows yet again -- the coronavirus shows us yet again, Tucker, how dangerously dependent we are on the barbaric Chinese Communist regime.

I mean, you mentioned that 95 percent of our antibiotics are coming from China, a Department of Commerce studies show it might be a few points higher, and 80 percent of the products used to have -- to make drugs domestically come from China as well.

But even more troubling, Tucker, most of the generic drugs that are used to keep our military healthy are also coming from China. And I think one of the things that Trump can do and be very decisive on this is bring the manufacturing of antibiotics and drugs home. He should give tax breaks, incentives, and he should also look at how he can responsibly lower the regulatory state and how we do drug manufacturing in this country.

This is an opportunity, we have to take the moment and season. I hope Trump does that on that front.

CARLSON: I mean, it's a pretty clear path forward. I mean, there will come a time when I do think it's important to hold the people who did this accountable, name their names, make them explain why they did what they did.

I mean, they really undermined our country in a way that's threatening to its existence, I think. But for now, there's really no path forward other than to become self-sufficient once again, don't you think?

RYUN: That's exactly right. And I think what he should do is obviously remind people this dangerously naive approach that somehow we welcomed China into the W.T.O., they'll become a liberal democracy, we will all live happily ever after in some sort of Nirvana is a very dangerous idea.

And I think what Trump needs to do is call out the corporatists that sold us out, but also at the same time, Tucker, one of the reasons that we offshored a lot of this production is the heavy administrative state regulations.

And that's why it drove off our last penicillin production factory shut down in 2004, as the Chinese were investing a lot more money into the production of penicillin. We've been sold out by the corporatists and we've been sold out by the administrative state and its regulations. Trump can address both of those very forcefully.

CARLSON: Yes, and he has. I mean, I just re-read today his speech in Cleveland referenced in the open, and he basically lays out the program in that to respond to coronavirus now, you know, almost four years later.

So he already written the blueprint for this and, you know he uses it.

RYUN: Stay true to it. Yes, no, stay true to it and do not lose sight of it.

CARLSON: Amen. Thank you. Good to see you.

RYUN: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: As Chinese coronavirus spreads across this country, increasingly public events are shutting down rather than risk mass infection. Chief breaking news correspondent, Trace Gallagher has the very latest on this. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker. In fact, today marks the most significant coronavirus cancellation to date, the City of Austin, Texas has just pulled the plug on this year's 34th Annual South by Southwest. That's the music film and technology festival that draws people from across the globe.

But the pressure to cancel because of the virus was immense. I mean, more than 50,000 people signed an online petition and tech companies like Apple, Twitter and Facebook had already pulled out.

Last year, the festival drew 500,000 fans, but a half million pales in comparison to the 290 million students being kept home from school worldwide.

The United Nations says, 22 countries on three continents have shut down schools because of the virus. Only a handful of U.S. schools have closed, but that number will certainly rise.

Finally, Postmate and Instacart are still delivering the goods, but now they're offering it ding dong ditch style. You know, drop the item or the food and then get out. Professionally known as non-contact deliveries.

Though Grub Hub, Doordash and Uber Eats are still only swapping food, hand to hand -- Tucker.

CARLSON: In other words, there'll be a lot of available food on America's doorsteps. Trace Gallagher. Great to see you. Thank you.

This is a Fox News alert we want to bring you tonight, the President just made the surprise announcement.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is leaving. He will be replaced by Congressman Mark Meadows. The President just tweeted this quote, "I'm pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark and the relationship is a very good one. I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served this administration so well. He'll become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland."

We will continue to follow this, of course.

Elizabeth Warren has left the presidential race, but she's still doing her very best to destroy candidates she dislikes. If there is one thing Elizabeth Warren has a lot of, its hate. We will tell you what she is doing.

Plus, as the leader of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters wrote classics like "The Wall" and "Dark Side of the Moon." He joins us tonight to discuss a foreign policy issue, a political issue that he is interested in. That interview just ahead.

CARLSON: Ideologically, Elizabeth Warren is pretty close to Bernie Sanders. They made a lot of similar promises on the campaign trail. So you'd think that Warren might endorse Bernie Sanders against Joe Biden, but don't hold your breath. She hates him.

Last night, with Rachel Maddow, Warren trashed Sanders's supporter. She didn't attack their ideas. Nobody talks about ideas anymore. That's too deep and real and important. No. Ideas have no place in identity politics. Come on now. Wake up. It's 2020.

So Warren, of course trashed them as retrograde sexists.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): I think it's a real problem. With this online bullying and sort of organized nastiness, and I'm not just talking about who said mean things. I'm talking about some really ugly stuff that went on.

We are responsible for the people who claim to be our supporters, and do really threatening and ugly, dangerous things for other -- to others people.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Particularly -- it's a particular problem with Sanders's supporters.

WARREN: I mean. I mean, and it just is. It's just a factual question.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: You claim you're strong enough to be President, but you're whining about a bunch of Bernie supporters on Twitter? There's a reason Elizabeth Warren isn't the frontrunner. There's a reason she dropped out.

Maybe Sanders ought to be grateful for the whole thing. You don't want an endorsement from the person Elizabeth Warren has become.

Emily Larsen is political reporter for "The Washington Examiner." She joins us for more on the end of Warren's campaign. Boy, does she dislike Bernie Sanders and everyone in his world? Holy smokes.

EMILY LARSEN, POLITICAL REPORTER, "THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER": Yes, Tucker, I think the most interesting thing about that clip is that Bernie Sanders and his campaign really want Elizabeth Warren's endorsement at this stage. And this really seems like a hint that maybe she is going to wait until there's a presumptive nominee in order to endorse the candidate.

But another thing is that her tone here was very similar to what we saw in the January debate when she refused to shake Bernie's hand after the debate. This was about the time and they were having a feud and many early Democratic primary voters told me that that moment really dissuaded them from voting for Elizabeth Warren.

But of course, this is not something that we're seeing a lot from pundits. They're really mourning the loss of Elizabeth Warren being the last female frontrunner in this race. Take a watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: You know, No country for old men. It seems like it is a country for old men. It's no country for women presidential candidates.

ALI VITALI, MSNBC REPORTER: And now as she drops out of the race, voters only have two men to choose from, two older white men to choose from.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The glass ceiling is intact and I think that will be one of the major interpretations of Elizabeth Warren's candidacy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The sexism and misogyny that still exists in this country that is so difficult for women who are running for President to overcome.

O'DONNELL: And you have a right to be tired of men running for President. You have a right to be tired of watching men take the oath of office. You have a right to shed a tear today.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

LARSEN: Well, you know, there is still one more female candidate left in the race.

CARLSON: It's hard to believe what you just -- was that real? Those people are so entitled and pampered and stupid and narcissistic. Aren't the majority of Democratic primary voters female? I'll answer my own question. Yes. It's so insane. I'm sorry. I know you're trying to inform our audience. I'm going to stop. I'll let you finish your sentence, Emily, I'm sorry. I couldn't control myself.

LARSEN: Well, one of the things is that you would think that the Democratic -- a lot of Democratic people mourning this and maybe a lot of the people in the media would point out that this was a record year for women running for President, the Democrats and more women running for President than ever before, and instead of celebrating that, is this dampening the last two contenders in the race a little bit.

That's one of the things that I think of with all of this mourning of Elizabeth Warren's campaign, but you know, there is still one more female candidate left in the race, Tulsi Gabbard, and you know, the press has not been particularly kind to her.

CARLSON: You think? Because she talked to Assad, who saved all the Christians therefore she's evil, but my favorite is the last guy that -- Larry the MSNBC host, the sort of I hate myself for being a man. Why not resign your job and give it to a woman then?

I'm serious. Like men who get up and are like, oh, it's such a sexist country. Really? Just retire then and give it to a deserving female. You should take that job, Emily, I think.

LARSEN: Thank you. I'll send in my resume.

CARLSON: Okay, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

LARSEN: Thank you.

CARLSON: Also, in last night's interview, Warren admitted that her final debate performances were essentially a kamikaze attack to take out yet another candidate she personally loathed -- Mike Bloomberg.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Senator, you outlasted Mike Bloomberg in this campaign.

WARREN: Oh, yes, is he still in that race?

MADDOW: He was still in that race, but nobody could tell after you destroyed him on the debate stage that way. A lot of post mortems on his campaign credit you who basically singlehandedly tanking his candidacy with the way you took him apart in that debate.

Do you -- is that what you were trying to do?

WARREN: Yes.

MADDOW: Do you take credit?

WARREN: Sure. But the point is, he's not going to be the Democratic nominee and he shouldn't be the Democratic nominee.

All of those things in his history mean that he could never launch any of those attacks against Donald Trump. Think about the things we are going to need to talk about, hiding your taxes, history with women, embracing racist policies.

When you're in charge, helping bazillionaires and leaving everybody else behind. He wouldn't even be able to launch the autocrat argument against him because Michael Bloomberg is the guy who, when he was mayor, literally got the change the laws so he could hang on to power longer.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Robby Soave is a Senior Editor at "Reason," author of the book "Panic Attack: Young Radicals in the Age of Trump." He joins us tonight. Robby, great to have you tonight.

So here's my question. Why did we ever get so shallow? I thought we were going to have like a debate about tax rates or foreign policy and instead it's about sexism? Not sexiness, which is different, but sexism.

Everyone's a sexist or racist. Like, why can't we have like a debate that's like higher than your average freshman dorm debate?

ROBBY SOAVE, ASSOCIATE EDITOR, REASON: Well, it's just so hypocritical and so thin skinned, right? Warren and her surrogates are complaining about how mean Bernie people are to them online.

And then she totally eviscerates in this debate with Bloomberg, she destroys him and she's proud of it. She's bragging about it, which I think is fine.

Like, I actually thought she was maybe at her most likable when she was tearing him apart. By then it's fine --

CARLSON: I agree.

SOAVE: But then it is fine -- why is it fine when she does it? But then when anyone else is harsh or scrutinizing or critical, well then that's bullying and we can't have that. I mean, that's so -- that's so hypocritical. That's the hypocrisy of the kind of feminist activism that is always saying sexism, but then when they're holding people accountable and they're being rude or pushy about it, then that's -- you know, that's fine, they get to do that.

It's just so hypocritical. Right? Right? Am I crazy for thinking that? I don't think so.

CARLSON: The party of Harvey Weinstein lecturing us about sexism? Are you kidding? Yes, for sure.

SOAVE: The party that's --

CARLSON: Well, there's a kind of --

SOAVE: I was just going to say, Tulsi Gabbard, they changed the rules, so she can't be in the next debate, is that sexism? Perhaps maybe? I don't know.

CARLSON: Yes, so it's just -- it's distressing to see it. But I will say if you're looking to hire someone to kind of hate full time to express rage without end, I mean, Elizabeth Warren is really a bottomless well of venom, isn't she?

SOAVE: And she, you know, she really did not center her campaign or at the beginning, it was about holding the rich accountable. It was about reforming our society, the rules, but it quickly became for her about identity politics, about political correctness, about how a trans nine- year-old should pick the next Secretary of Education.

How we should say Latinx people instead of Latino people, even though 99.9 percent of Latino people hate the progressive speak of that kind of phrasing and she was pandering to the to the wokest of the woke and it she got "The New York Times" endorsement, congrats, but it just didn't matter. It doesn't matter to actual Democratic voters.

CARLSON: Because she is their kind of person. Because in the end, identity politics is about me. It's narcissism. Let me talk about me, my identity. Who cares about you? Stop talking about yourself for a minute.

What don't you talk to about America? But they can't because they're not interested.

Robby, great to see you.

SOAVE: My pleasure.

CARLSON: Thank you. Well, coronavirus isn't the first example of China's influence over American life -- poisoning the country potentially. Hollywood has been freely empowering the communist government of China for years, kowtowing to them, groveling to them. That's ahead.

Also, an interview with the Pink Floyd front man, Roger Waters, coming up.

CARLSON: Over on MSNBC, Brian Williams and "New York Times" editor that Mara Gay got out the abacus and did some math on Mike Bloomberg's campaign last night. Here's how it went.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: When I read it tonight on social media, it kind of all became clear. Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads, U.S. population, 327 million. Don't tell us if you're ahead of us on the math. He could have given each year American $1 million, and I've had lunch money left over. It's an incredible way of putting it.

MARA GAY, EDITOR, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": It's an incredible way of putting it. It's true. It's disturbing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Now, before we get to self-righteous, we have to admit that a lot of us went into journalism in the first place because we were bad at math. We'd be hedge fund moguls otherwise.

So we're not going to be solving your budget crisis on this or any other show. But even so, we have producers and they're supposed to be good at math, what happened to them?

Poor Brian Williams.

Well, for years, American industry has boosted and encouraged our dependence on China by outsourcing manufacturing capacity. That's a familiar story.

But even companies that are not dependent on Chinese factories are eager to placate the fascist regime in that country, a regime that hates this country that would like to displace us on the world stage.

As we've already seen, Hollywood and the NBA maybe the most servile China apologists of all. Chris Fenton is a Hollywood executive and author of "Feeding the Dragon: Inside the Trillion Dollar Dilemma Facing Hollywood, the NBA and American Business." He joins us tonight. Thanks so much for coming on tonight, Chris. And thank heaven, you wrote this book.

This is a book that should have been out a long time ago, I'm just glad it is out now. But tell us what the dilemma is. What dilemma does Hollywood face in dealing with China?

CHRIS FENTON, FILM PRODUCER: Well, the dilemma is, it's an interesting one because if you look at the potential of the market for Hollywood, or really any business, it's has a vast potential.

So if you look at just the movie business itself, in 2009, there were only 5,000 movie screens. You cut to today, there's over 70,000. Next year, almost no matter what, the market is going to be the largest in the world and it will continue to be so for a long, long time.

So the prize to get in that market is massive, and if you extrapolate that to all other sorts of businesses, you can see why American businesses do have a dilemma. That's especially part of the wokeness that's occurred in the last six months, which is, geez, we're compromising American values, principles, national security interests, potential IP in order to get access to that market.

Now that we're cognizant of it, now that we're self-aware of it, what do we do now? Because we don't want to just give it up. It's too big of a market to give up and our shareholders are pressuring us to make money.

CARLSON: Right. So I get -- I get all of that. They are amoral greed heads who are motivated purely by money. But why is it they get to whip around and judge their own country and its people for their perceived moral failings constantly? People who are literally selling out our values are lecturing us about Russia and every other conceivable issue. Why? How can they do that?

FENTON: Well, it's tough, and honestly, I can tell you that I've been complicit in it, too. And that's part of why I wrote the book.

When you're in the fog of war of doing cultural and commercial exchange, you lose track of some of the things that are very important to you as an American, and it was only until after the Daryl Morey tweet -- the Houston Rockets GM in October, where I really sort of went back and looked at the stuff that I wrote about and some of the adventures and journeys that I had in regards to making movies between the two countries. And I realized, wow, I was just as guilty of this as everybody else.

But the thing is that, it's very difficult to brush away the fog and now that the fog is out in the open and like Joe Tsai said, the Brooklyn Nets owner, he said that this is a third rail issue that's been sort of kept under cover. It's out.

And I think we need to discuss it more and talk about it more and talk about it freely because quite frankly, there is a huge opportunity in that market to make money, number one.

But number two is, there's no better way to spread soft power influence from the United States and from the West.

CARLSON: No, that's right.

FENTON: Than they get culture into China. I mean, the Chinese consumers love our entertainment, whether that's sports, or whether that's movies or television content. They love our video games.

So there's no better way to figure out how do we get the government in China to give the wind to our backs to allow us access to their consumers without selling our souls as Americans? And that's the big question, and that's the challenge we all need to talk about.

CARLSON: Well, you've got moral qualms about it, which raises you above a lot of your compatriots. We're glad you came on tonight. Chris, thanks so much.

FENTON: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: Roger Waters has been in the music business a long time. He founded the group, Pink Floyd. Up next, he joins us. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: It's been a year now since Julian Assange was taken from the Ecuadorian Embassy in Britain. Now, he is facing extradition charges to this country to face espionage charges based on his work obtaining and then publishing secret documents.

Roger Waters co-founded the group, Pink Floyd. He has been fighting to prevent Assange's extradition. He just spoke with us to explain why.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

CARLSON: Explain -- I know you've been following it very closely, if you would, what exactly are these charges are about and why he is being charged for what sounds like the things that journalists do every day?

ROGER WATERS, CO-FOUNDER, PINK FLOYD: I can only assume that he's being charged -- it is a bit like hanging a magpie on a hedge. I think he is a warning to other journalists who might write -- not write stories, because this is his -- but publish stories that the powers that be do not want to be published.

And so it's a way of warning off other journalists in the future and telling them, don't do this, so we might lock you up in prison for 175 years, even though nothing that you have done is illegal. I mean --

CARLSON: So he is being -- yes, so I'm just wondering the reaction to this is surprising to me. It's broken down along political lines, to some extent, though, not entirely.

But "The New York Times" for example, has a long history usually considered a noble history of publishing secret government documents, most famously the Pentagon Papers in the early 1970s during Vietnam. Why haven't papers like "The New York Times" come to Julian Assange's defense?

WATERS: Well, you would have to -- papers -- well, you would have to ask the papers. I was wondering if you were going to ask why hasn't the D.O.J. decided to prosecute "The New York Times" and the "Manchester Guardian" and "The Washington Post" who all published the same information that WikiLeaks did?

Why is it that they picked out Julian Assange as an example to hang it in the hedge and not those other papers? It's an interesting --

CARLSON: Well, that is a fascinating question.

WATERS: Well, thank you. There are a lot more fascinating --

CARLSON: Well, that one right there, just to be clear, those newspapers published the information that he is facing 170 years for disseminating?

WATERS: They absolutely did. And "The Guardian" newspaper, I have to say, two of the journalists who published the same information that that Julian did on WikiLeaks actually have exposed odd names and brought people into danger because they didn't -- they didn't concentrate on their work and redact everything as Julian did.

Julian never put anyone in any danger and the C.I.A. have earned up to this quite recently. So that story that was spread that he put lives in danger and so on is absolute nonsense, as are all the other smear stories that were told about Julian Assange over the last six or seven years.

And he was quite right to go to the Ecuadorian Embassy for asylum and to not go to Sweden because we've since learned that the Swedes would have extradited him and there is not a hope in hell, that Julian Assange would get a fair trial in the Eastern District of Washington, D.C.

I mean it because -- sorry, go on.

CARLSON: No, I'm just wondering how you got so informed on this and so involved in it?

WATERS: Well, first of all, I was just starting a world tour when the Collateral Murder video came out, and I included it in my tour.

So I really should be, if he is guilty, so am I. I should be standing in the dark with him. They should be trying to -- well, they wouldn't have to extradite me, I am in New York City.

But every single night of the world tour that I did that went on for nearly three years, that video of that Collateral Murder, you know, the young American airman killing those unarmed people, and those two Reuters cameraman in the street.

So that it was published in many, many other places and quite rightly and it has actually been of great value, I think, to all of us. I'm certain that you believe in freedom of the press and freedom of speech and believe in the -- well, I'm not sure that everybody that walks in the corridors of power does because if they did, they would not be trying to extradite Julian Assange from London with his kangaroo court.

You know, they have him locked up in a bulletproof glass cage in the highest security prison that there is in the United Kingdom, banged up for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement, and the only crime that he has been -- that he is being charged with and found guilty of is a minor bail infraction. It's a misdemeanor. It's not even what you guys would call a felony.

CARLSON: So let me just -- at least my final question which is hanging in a lot of people's minds are the sexual assault, I think, charges that we've read so much about that Assange was facing. Whatever happened to those?

WATERS: There weren't any. There weren't any. They never happened. Neither of the women involved accused him of rape, ever. This was a concoction of - - somewhere in between the Swedish police and the Swedish judiciary, this story was allowed to develop and to escape and it was blown out of -- not out of all proportion, it was completely invented by mainstream media for whatever their motivations might be.

All the smearing stories about Julian Assange, all the stuff about his cat and his personal habits -- it was completely made up. If you look into -- Neil Smelser, who was the Special Rapporteur for Torture from the United Nations, who interviewed Julian at some length and has released a really interesting report on all of that.

Actually, I saw him doing an interview the other day where he said that he was reluctant to get involved at the beginning, because he'd read all the stories and thought the guy -- and he looked into it and said, it's all absolute nonsense.

And when he wrote his report, he tried to get it published in "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post" and "The London Times" and "The Guardian," and nobody would publish it. Not a single word of it. There's been a blanket --

CARLSON: I am not surprised.

WATERS: This is why, Tucker, it's so -- it is not amazing. It's so great that you've got me on and that we are even able to air the subject at all because there is -- it's almost like in England we would call a D Notice. You can't talk about it. We've made up our mind --

CARLSON: No, I'm against things you can't talk about. I'm for talking about things that are -- you're not getting -- you're not getting rich from doing this. So I appreciate it. Roger Waters. Thank you for that.

WATERS: Thank you very much.

CARLSON: Good to see you.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

CARLSON: Chuck Schumer threatened a couple of Supreme Court Justices this week. Why did he do that? Because he's an abortion fanatic like the party he represents. We will tell you the depth of it after the break.

CARLSON: Chuck Schumer's threats against the two most recently installed Supreme Court Justices has gotten a lot of attention this week and of course, they should have.

But the narrow focus on what Schumer said is actually obscured a greater ongoing trend. He threatened the Supreme Court because the Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to a law in the State of Louisiana.

Now that law requires the state's abortion clinics to be overseen by a physician with admitting privileges at a local hospital, a real doctor. It's not a ban on abortion. It's a safety requirement.

In the 1990s, Democrats said they wanted abortion to be "safe, legal and rare." So you'd think they would welcome a law like that to make it safer.

But no, the current Democratic Party is not pro-choice in any sense. They're pro-abortion. They're zealots about it.

Last week, Democrats in the Senate filibustered a bill that would have set a standard of care for children born after botched abortions. They can't have that.

For the modern Democratic Party, every birth is a kind of tragedy. It distracts mothers from their higher calling, which is serving investment banks.

Abortion, in contrast, is an unmitigated good in their view, so good that after Schumer finished speaking, a rally leader celebrated transgender people who had stayed female enough to have abortions of their own -- I am not making this up. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let's hear it for Senator Schumer.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let's hear it for all the people who have abortions.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let's hear it for our trans folks who have abortion.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: At the same rally, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said it would be racist if America doesn't continue its annual human sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of black and Hispanic babies.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-MI): My, my, my, are they obsessed with our bodies? How we talk? How we look? What we stand for?

This issue is an economic justice issue. This issue is a racial justice issue.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

TLAIB: Yo, yo. You know what? You're so freaking obsessed with what I decide to do with my body. Maybe you shouldn't even want to have sex with me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Good luck getting that image out of your head. Also at the same rally, actress, Busy Philipps showed zeal and enthusiasm worthy of a tent revival. When she wasn't spreading the good news of Christianity, she's spreading the good news of abortion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BUSY PHILLIPS, ACTRESS: I will never stop talking about my abortion or my periods or my experiences in child birth. My episiotomies, my yeast infections or my ovulation that lines up with the moon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: If abortion makes you happy, why is she acting like that? Lila Rose found the pro-life group Live Action. She joins us tonight to respond. Is it our imagination -- Lila, thanks so much for coming tonight --

LILA ROSE, FOUNDER, LIVE ACTION: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Are the so-called pro-choice people becoming a lot more extreme than they were?

ROSE: Well, I think it's just coming to the surface all that rage and all that anger that you're seeing, underneath that is a whole lot of hurt.

I mean, there have been over 16 million abortions since 1973, 60 million abortions, tens of millions of women, mothers and fathers who have lost children to abortion, and they have to keep justifying it and what you're seeing in this rally from the actress, Busy Phillips, from Senator Chuck Schumer out there smugly calling out threats on Supreme Court Justices that want to defend human life that may defend him in life by taking out Roe, you see a lot of this pain ultimately, I think it's woundedness.

There is 2,363 abortions every day. This is a problem that continues and it leaves a whole lot of pain in its wake.

CARLSON: Well, that's -- and that's why they're acting like that. I mean, people who are happy with the things they did don't talk like that, do they?

ROSE: Right. And actually, you know, the actor, Busy Phillips, I mean, really, really sad. She gets up there and she says that her career -- her car, her hybrid car, her beautiful effing house she says were the reasons that she was glad she had an abortion as a teenager that those were the reasons that she was able to succeed because she had that abortion.

I mean, it's the antithesis of women's empowerment to say that in order to buy a nice car and a nice house, I have to kill my child? How did we get here as a country?

These are innocent children and women deserve far better.

CARLSON: We are lying to people about what makes them happy.

ROSE: Exactly. And family is --

CARLSON: We certainly do.

ROSE: Women families bothers -- we deserve far better than this. It is -- it is a tragedy and an injustice.

CARLSON: We should be compassionate, hard as it is. Lila Rose. Great to see you tonight. Thank you for those wise words. Good to see you.

ROSE: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: We're out of time. We'll be back Monday at eight and every weeknight. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

Have the best weekend with the ones you love. Try to put all the bad stuff out of your mind.

