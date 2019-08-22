Pete's All-American Cheeseburger with Baked Beans and Crispy Fries

Ingredients:

-1/4 pound USDA Prime (or blended beef) Burger Patties, high fat to meat ratio (70/30 or 75/25)

-American Cheese

-Montreal Steak Seasoning

-Plain White Burger Buns

-Mayo & Ketchup (optional)

-1 Can Bush’s Baked Beans

-Beer Battered Frozen French Fries

Directions:

Season the patties heavily with the Montreal Steak Seasoning and put on the grill for 2-3 minutes. Flip burger and cook for another 4-7 minutes (depending on desired temperature). 2 minutes before done, add cheese to burger to melt

Put on the bun and serve with mayo and ketchup (optional)

For Beans, place in a pot and cook on the grill, stirring occasionally

For the fries, if they’re super thick cut can put directly on grill, or can put on aluminum foil or a cookie sheet sprayed with cooking spray. Season heavily with salt. Cook on grill 15-20 minutes until fries are heated through. Shake/Turn them mid-way through



Serve all together with a drink of Bombay Dry Gin, Soda War & Lime