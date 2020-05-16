Peter Navarro: There isn't a more dangerous company to US economic future than Huawei
MARTHA MACCALLUM, ANCHOR: Good evening, everybody. I'm Martha MacCallum and this is "The Story."
So, we're now a little under six months from the presidential
election. And President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, the
presumptive Democrat nominee are entering that ugly phase of the battle.
And for Biden, that means that he is now under the hot lights for his role
in the Obama administration, a role once thought to be his biggest asset.
Now turns into sometimes a difficult line of questioning.
LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: What was your involvement in the
investigation of Michael Flynn?
JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I was never part or had any
knowledge of any criminal investigation into Flynn, while I was in office.
Not one single time.
MACCALLUM: We now know that then Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates told
investigators that she was surprised to learn in that same January 2017
Oval Office meeting directly from President Obama that he was aware that
there was surveillance on the Flynn Kislyak phone call and that Biden was
in the room when that was discussed.
Biden also, his name at least, is on one of the requests for unmasking. So,
shortly after that came the potential crime because whoever leaked the
contents of that transcript with Flynn's name to the press may have some
music to face.
The President is pushing for President Obama to testify. So, we're going to
talk about that. Will that go anywhere? Tonight, Trey Gowdy joins us with
his take on that Oval Office knowledge by the President of what the FBI was
doing at the time. And then White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro on the
escalation by China against American companies. This is heating up pretty
considerably. We're going to talk with him about where all that is heading.
Also, tonight, Susan Rice says that she is humbled to be on the VP's list
for Joe Biden. We'll talk about that as well. But our top story begins
tonight with former House Oversight Committee Chairman and Fox News
Contributor Trey Gowdy, and what the Vice President knew, if anything,
about the insurance policy that we've talked so much about. Trey, good to
have you here tonight. Thanks for being here.
TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you.
MACCALLUM: So, I thought we would start by taking a look at this tweet by
President Trump. He says, if I were a senator or a congressman, the first
person that I would call to testify about the biggest political crime and
scandal in the history of the USA by far is former President Obama. He knew
everything. The President writes in caps. Do it at Lindsey Graham, South
Carolina. Just do it. No more, Mr. Nice Guy. No more talk. And here is the
response by Senator Lindsey Graham to that tweet. Let's watch that.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): No presence above the law. But we do have
separation of powers. And I think could be a bad precedent to compel a
former president to come before the Congress. That would open up a can of
worms and for a variety of reasons, I don't think that's a good idea.
MACCALLUM: So, who do you agree with here, Trey?
GOWDY: Well, let me say this, I understand fully why the President is
frustrated. I mean, his first term in office has been under a manufactured
cloud by his opponent. So, I understand his frustration.
I'll tell you what my advice. My other advice to Republicans would be,
we're five months away from the general election. The House is up and a
third of the Senate is up. Let's don't fight publicly. Let's don't have
these internecine battles five months before the general election. This is
what I think you should do. First of all, get all the documents, get all
the evidence, Martha. You referenced Susan Rice.
There's a part of that e-mail that no one's ever read because it's still
classified. How about the Comey emails? How about any text with Andy McCabe
and Jim Comey? So, there are a lot of documents that need to be
declassified. And if I call President Obama, he would be the last witness
because I don't like surprises. I mean, this is not a mystery. This is not
entertainment. We are trying to persuade and communicate.
You already know what Samantha Power and Susan Rice and McCabe and Comey
and Brennan and Clapper, you already know what role they played. So, lay
that out for the jury. And then I would call Biden before I call President
Obama, because remember, President Trump was impeached for trying to
investigate his political enemies. Well, maybe that's what Biden did. I
mean, I don't know it, but if it's good for President Trump, wouldn't it be
good for Biden? And wouldn't you want to know that?
MACCALLUM: Here's a question. You know, with regard to the names on this
unmasking list, it's my understanding that it may or may not mean much that
some of those names are there because someone else asked them to, you know,
put their name on the unmasking request and that perhaps, you know, the
person who was behind most of the desire to unmask those, doesn't have
their name on that list at all. Does that add up to you? Do you agree with
that?
GOWDY: It does not, I mean I heard that from the Samantha Power, I mean,
you heard the number of unmasking, she requested what was so far outside
the realm, and then she said she didn't know about most of them. But that's
a problem, too, isn't it? If you give the power to someone to unmask and
they're delegating that power to a cleric or a subordinate, this is the
question for Joe Biden.
We know you asked to on unmask Michael Flynn's name. We know that. How many
other unmasking requests did you make? I mean, were you a serial unmasker
while you were the Vice President or was this the only one? I can't answer
that question, but I think it's really relevant.
MACCALLUM: You know, I mean, let me ask you this, because, you know, in
terms of this battle over whether or not this should go so far up in terms
of investigation into Joe Biden or President Obama, there's no indication
that the Department of Justice or that John Durham are considering either
one of those two people that I just named in their investigation. And we
know that because of something that the Attorney General said in an
interview with Hugh Hewitt just a short while, just a short while back at
the end of April. Watch this.
WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: As far as I'm aware, none of the key people
that these actions are being reviewed at this point like by Durham, are
running for president.
MACCALLUM: What you think about that?
GOWDY: Follow the evidence. I mean - that's why you put a career
prosecutor, this apolitical like John Durham in that position, wherever the
evidence takes. I mean, if Joe Biden didn't make the unmasking request and
wasn't involved in any of the Flynn decisions, then so be it.
But someone needs to tell us that he's certainly not immune from
investigation. What I took that to mean is there's no evidentiary support
for it yet. But I don't think Durham is through either. You won't know
until you talk to the witnesses. I mean, that's kind of my point with the
FBI. I mean, you don't know who leaked until you asked them.
MACCALLUM: All right. So, you know, obviously, Lindsey Graham is going to
get some pushback from the President's supporters on this, because a lot of
people look at these situations from the beginning and say, no one has
actually been held accountable. It's an enormous source of frustration for
a lot of the President's supporters in this country.
And, you know, they've also pushed back on you about that with not
subpoenaing, some of your colleagues have asked why you didn't subpoena
more actively when you had the chance to do so. Do you have any regrets
about that?
GOWDY: Well, look, Martha, I was part of the investigation from the moment
I've got to Congress. I did volunteer for them. I was drafted for most of
them. So, you and I could have an entire hour on the mistakes I made. I was
not the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Devin Nunes was, and
he did a phenomenal job. Bob Goodlatte was the Chairman of the Judiciary
Committee and when it kicked up to him, I think he did a phenomenal job.
So, whoever thinks that I failed to issue subpoenas either doesn't
understand the way Congress works or just wants to do a drive-by shooting.
And I'm not running again. So, I don't know what threat I posed to them.
But there are plenty of things to criticize me for - just don't pick the
wrong one.
MACCALLUM: One of the things that I remember you saying, you know, Congress
doesn't have the power to prosecute. So, and that's one of the issues in
terms of the role of Congress. But one other question for you, because I
heard you talk about this in the back and forth. You talked about going to
the FBI and getting assurances about certain things with regard to the
Russian investigation and then learning a lot more in documents that you
were able to see at the Department of Justice that changed your mind about
what you had heard originally in that briefing.
And I thought that that was interesting. And it makes me wonder when you
look back at that discussion with Christopher Wray, do you think that he
was misleading to you?
GOWDY: Well, there's no question what Devin and I were told in the
briefings did not match up with the documents. So, the mistake I made,
which I will confess to, is believing the word of DOJ and FBI officials
that came after Trump was elected. Let's be really clear about that. I
wasn't in the room with Jim Comey and Peter Strzok, I was in the room with
people that came after President Trump. I should have gotten the documents
first. I'm glad I've got them three weeks later.
MACCALLUM: Yes, I'm not asking about your actions, I'm really asking about
Christopher Wray here because, you know, if he was not forthcoming and then
the documents reveal something separate, do you think that he's the person
to be running the FBI?
GOWDY: Well, I did not pick him, I will tell you this. The FBI told us that
nothing happened before a certain date. The Trump campaign was not the
target. Donald Trump was not the target. You go and look at that
origination, initiation report from Peter Strzok and it mentions Trump
campaign. That's when my mind switched. When I looked at the documents, it
did not match up with the briefing that Devin and Paul and I received.
So as for Chris Wray, the President picked him.
MACCALLUM: Trey, always good to see you.
GOWDY: Yes, ma'am.
MACCALLUM: Yes. Thank you so much, Trey Gowdy, always good to have you.
GOWDY: Yes, ma'am. Thank you.
MACCALLUM: So, coming up next, Catherine Herridge, a former colleague of
ours, got roasted by the Biden campaign for her part in reporting on the
unmasking memo. Glenn Greenwald, one of the fiercest defenders of
journalism, says that we are going down a dangerous path here. We're going
to talk to him about that when he joins me next live.
MACCALLUM: Journalists are supposed to hunt down and report the truth
regardless of what they find. That's what Catherine Herridge, our former
colleague, now of CBS News did this week, breaking the release of the
Michael Flynn unmasking list, revealing top Obama administration officials,
including Joe Biden, who had requested there was a record for it that
certain names be unmasked, Flynn, in this case.
The response from the Biden camp to this reporting was swift. A top
campaign official tweeted this. Catherine Herridge is a partisan Right-wing
hack, who is a regular conduit for conservative media manipulation ploys
because she agrees to publicize things before contacting the target to ask
for comment.
That was followed by a story published by The Daily Beast today titled The
New CBS Reporter is driving Democrats and some of her own colleagues crazy.
Here now, Glenn Greenwald, Pulitzer Prize-Winning journalist and Co-
Founding Editor of The Intercept. Glenn, good to have you here tonight.
What was your reaction when you saw that attack on Catherine Herridge for
that reporting?
GLENN GREENWALD, PULITZER PRIZE WINNING JOURNALIST: Well, first of all, I
think Catherine Herridge is a reporter of the highest integrity and
professionalism. I've met her. I've worked in the national security world
for a long time and have followed her reporting and know it to be extremely
reliable. I find it extremely ironic because every time President Trump has
insulted or attacked a journalist popular among mainstream media outlets,
they proclaim that the republic is coming to an end, that it's an assault
on a free press.
Every time he says something mean about Jim Acosta or tweet something about
Chuck Todd or Wolf Blitzer and every reporter stepped forward to express
their solidarity as though they've been shipped off to a gulag. And here we
have the Biden campaign viciously attacking a reporter who really isn't as
straight of the shooter as it gets. She doesn't really ever editorialize.
She doesn't squabble with anybody. She just reports documents that are
true. And barely anybody express solidarity with her.
In fact, as you mentioned, The Daily Beast followed in the footsteps of the
Biden campaign by publishing a really nasty, vicious hit piece on her for
the crime of just being slightly off key. And I think that's really the key
here, Martha, is that for years, there has been no dissent and no
questioning tolerated in the mainstream media when it comes to the Russia
gate scandal, the Mueller probe. And she doesn't play that game. She
reports objectively and so she questions and sometimes challenges the
prevailing narrative, and that's why they want to punish her.
MACCALLUM: Yes, well, I can be the second source on this because I worked
with Catherine for many years as well and found her to be a person of very
high integrity, very solid reporting with a tremendous work ethic. So, I
would second everything that you're saying about Catherine Herridge, Glenn.
I also find it interesting, you know, just picking apart the Biden team's
response if, as they say, he had no role in any of this and that there, you
know, and if as many others have said, there's nothing wrong, unmasking
happens all the time. It's really the leak issue that is the problem. As an
aside. But that the unmasking in and of itself is no big deal. Why would
they get so vehemently ruffled up over this report at all?
GREENWALD: Well, I think it's important to remember that over the last
month, there has been a series of newly released documents that have been
in strong tension with the conspiracy theories about Trump and Russia that
have prevailed in the media world for three years now. And several of those
scoops were imported by her. This is not the first.
She reported, for example, previously unknown FISA documents that called
into serious question, the veracity of the Steele dossier and what the CIA
and the FBI knew about it and whether they were honest about what they were
claiming.
So, what they're really angry about here is that she's been reporting over
the last month a series of factual documents, authentic materials that
negate what the media has been peddling about Russia gate for three years.
And so, they're angry at her for that. But they also want to send a signal
that as our industry of journalism experiencing severe layoffs, as people
are losing their jobs, they want to create a climate where nobody can
dissent from their ability to construct narratives without being
stigmatized and ostracized, as the Biden campaign signaled to fellow
journalists that they ought to do. And then they obeyed.
Or imagine if you're a young journalist and you see jobs disappearing, the
last thing you want to do when you look at how they're treating her is step
forward and question any of these kind of pieties or orthodoxies that the
media is peddling. So, I think it's really an attempt by the Biden campaign
to create a climate where nobody's allowed to be off note or off key.
I personally don't consider it an attack on a free press. If a politician
insults me or criticizes me. The Obama campaign threatens to imprison me.
The Bolsonaro government in Brazil did too for my journalism. That's an
attack on a free press. I don't think insults are an attack on a free
press, but they've created this standard that when Trump insults a
journalist, we all have to band together in solidarity in order to defend a
free press.
Why is that standard being waived when the Biden campaign viciously attacks
one of their colleagues? It really is a double standard that I think is
incredibly ignoble and shows some pretty corrupted motives.
MACCALLUM: That's a great point. You know, there is a lot of egg on a lot
of faces for people who were not willing to look at both sides of this
story as it has unfolded over the last several years. And I think that's
very uncomfortable for some people. And Herridge's reporting pointed out
some of that and yours has as well. Glenn, thank you. Glenn Greenwald, good
to see you tonight.
GREENWALD: Thank you. Thank you for having me.
MACCALLUM: Thanks for being here.
GREENWALD: Bye-bye.
MACCALLUM: Coming up next, China is readying its biggest counterattack yet
against the United States economy, raising the question of whether or not
we're entering a new Cold War. White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro
joins me next.
MACCALLUM: Is the U.S. China relationship altered forever by COVID-19? And
could our two countries be heading towards a confrontation? One of China's
top state-run media outlets, Global Times, tweeted this yesterday. Hashtag
viewpoint, hashtag China to sanction some U.S. individuals and entities in
retaliation to their COVID-19 lawsuits.
China cannot always make compromises or tolerate those who constantly strap
troubles in the China U.S. relationship. And today, they put out a report
that, China readies biggest counterattack against the United States,
claiming economic countermeasures are now being prepared. Here now to talk
about this, White House Trade Adviser, Peter Navarro. Peter, welcome. Good
to have you with us tonight.
PETER NAVARRO, WHITE HOUSE TRADE ADVISER: Good to be here. And good to talk
with you, Martha.
MACCALLUM: Great to have you with us. Thank you. There's a plan for the
United States to block the shipment of semiconductors to Huawei in China.
That obviously would be something that would - they would not be happy
about.
NAVARRO: Well, Huawei is a company that is basically owned by a former
Chinese military officer, works directly for the People's Liberation Army.
And it makes software that goes into our phones that can spy on us and it
makes hardware that can be taken over and disrupt our system. There isn't
any more dangerous company on the planet to the American people and our
economic future than Huawei away. The idea that we would Huawei into our
economy for 5G, that's going to be the Internet of things, all of things
that are going to drive future growth and innovation.
So, President Donald J. Trump has drawn a firm line in the sand. No Huawei
and our policy have been consistent on that.
MACCALLUM: Yes. So, they're not talking about pulling back on deals with
Apple, canceling Boeing deals. Really going after specific companies, which
they haven't done as much in the past. What's your reaction to that, Peter?
NAVARRO: Well, first of all, the Global Times, there's no legitimate
newspapers in communist China. There's only propaganda rags. Global Times
is that and it's a saber rattler for the Chinese Communist Party. I think
it's - we generally ignore whatever happens in that paper or we prefer to
look at the cables and the intelligence. But here's the thing, Martha. It's
like - it's like they're talking about bad stuff here. Like it's about this
big compared to the pandemic that Chinese Communist Party has foisted on
the world. They've already cost us $10 trillion in monetary and fiscal
stimulus.
They've killed over 80,000 Americans and over 100,000 people worldwide. So,
when I think about an angry China guy talk about these kinds of
retaliations, I think it's important to put it in this broader context of
the biological Chernobyl they've unleashed on the world. And I think that's
kind of what we should focus on.
Martha, I know you saw that Pew Research poll last month, which was taken
before the COVID crisis, which showed that over 90 percent of Americans now
see China as a threat. Over 70 percent see it in unfavorable light. I think
President Donald J. Trump, history will show that he basically led the sea
change on that. I think what China is trying to do right now is hit the 100
percent mark in American public opinion on both of those things. I mean,
what is this country doing, Martha.
MACCALLUM: Absolutely. And I think that's why I bring up those specific
companies and the escalation that we're seeing in this, because what my
underlying question is, are we now changed forever in this relationship?
Are we going to see because we saw 70 percent of Americans, you know,
question the relationship with China now? Are we and I ask this question to
President Trump in the town hall? And I know that he wants to see what
happens with the trade deal. That's one of the elements that's still on his
mind, according to what he said.
Here is something that he said about that question last Wednesday. Watch
this.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you satisfied with China in terms of how its
fulfilling the trade deal, phase one?
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I will be able to report on
that the end of next week. Hopefully, they're going to keep the deal. We'll
see. They may, they may not. We're going to find out. We'll know soon.
MACCALLUM: So, now it is the end of next week, Peter. Are they making good
on their promises to buy what they said they were going to buy in the
United States and if not, is this a game changer?
NAVARRO: So, Martha, let's really remember what this phase one deal was
really about. Yes, it had purchases and those are important. But the bigger
part of the deal Martha, was getting China to take steps to stop stealing
our intellectual property, stop forcing the transfer of our technology.
Now let's think about this. We've now got what appears to be credible
intelligence that China after foisting this pandemic on the world is now
trying to steal the intellectual property that we need to develop a
vaccine.
Now, I mean, in terms of the deal itself, that would be the most blatant
violation of the phase one deal that you can imagine because it basically
threatens the world. I mean, think about that. China, what they want to do,
they want to like, they want to take over and be the monopolist on the
vaccine for a pandemic that they started so that they can protect their own
people first --
MACCALLUM: No. I mean --
NAVARRO: -- and use the vaccine to blackmail the rest of the world?
MACCALLUM: It's incredible. You know, I know that you have always --
(CROSSTALK)
NAVARRO: I mean, there's not enough words to describe this.
MACCALLUM: In -- believe me, I understand. You've always been very
aggressive in your stance towards China. I guess my question that I want to
leave you with here tonight before I talk to General Keane is, is there a
real shift as you and I talk here today, are we headed towards a situation
where we want to pull back dramatically from our relationship with China?
NAVARRO: Look, I think if we've learned anything from the China Wuhan virus
in this pandemic is that it's a total vindication of President Donald J.
Trump going back to when he was a candidate. America first, manufacture
here, protect our workers and economic security is national security.
What does all that mean? It means that starting with pharmaceuticals,
medical supplies, and equipment, we need to build that here --
MACCALLUM: Yes.
NAVARRO: -- and we are doing that under the leadership of this president as
we speak, and I think that's the sea change here and it's much more than
about China, but let's be honest, Martha. There was a famous cover on Time
where Richard Nixon say we're all Keynesian now, right?
People call me a China hawk but no, no, no, we're all China hawks now in
the sense that the American people understand that this is a country that
does not have our interest in their hearts and add to that a pandemic which
is -- I mean, we need to get through this. With President Trump's
leadership --
MACCALLUM: That's for sure.
NAVARRO: -- we will get to the other side of this --
MACCALLUM: All right.
NAVARRO: -- manufacturing here, we're going to be strong economically. But
China we're going to have to address that.
MACCALLUM: I think there's a lot of support for that in this country.
NAVARRO: Yes.
MACCALLUM: And we are watching very closely for all these developments.
Peter Navarro, thank you.
NAVARRO: Great to be with you, Martha.
MACCALLUM: Great to have you here tonight.
Joining me now, General Jack Keane, chairman for the Institute for the
Study of War and a Fox News senior strategic analyst. General Keane, always
good to see you. Thanks for being here.
You hear that economic discussion that I had with Peter Navarro. From a
military perspective, do you see a shift based on COVID-19, what is the
impact in terms of our relationship with China going forward?
JACK KEANE, FOX NEWS SENIOR STRATEGIC ANALYST: Well, first of all, I mean
strategically, this administration reset the table when they came in and
they saw China not as a country that was a competitor which is to be sure,
not as a country that is one that we should cooperate with uncertain levels
we should, but they saw China as a predator economically, geopolitically,
and militarily.
And the change in policy and it's playing out before our eyes is at times,
we have to confront China and we have to do it with our allies, and that's
a completely different policy from the past, and that's all pre-pandemic.
Post pandemic, there is -- there needs to be a comprehensive strategy in
dealing with what China has done and holding them accountable not just for
the origin and lack of transparency on the origin of human to human spread
but actually growing a pandemic from an epidemic by permitting
international flights out of the country. That's criminal behavior in my
book.
MACCALLUM: Yes.
KEANE: So, I think what we'll see here --
MACCALLUM: I mean --
KEANE: -- is the United States is --
MACCALLUM: Well, I just want to ask you, just thinking back to what Peter
Navarro said, you know, he basically said that China killed more than
80,000 Americans. I know there are people who would take some issue with
that, you know, that blame can be in many places perhaps, that's his take
on it. Do you agree with that statement?
KEANE: Well, let's examine what he's really saying there. President Xi and
his country knew they had an epidemic. They began to control that epidemic
in Wuhan city and Hubei province. That's when they knew that.
They permitted an international flight that continue not only out of
mainland China but out of Wuhan City, multiple flights, and when some
countries began to object to that, the PRC, the Chinese Communist Party
bully them into accepting those international flights.
Why does Xi doing that? Why is he insisting on that? Here is what his issue
is.
MACCALLUM: Great question.
KEANE: He doesn't care about loss of life. He cares about the economic
contraction that he was experiencing in this country, and he one of the
other countries to go through that same economic contraction as he was
going through and he was hoping that he would recover sooner than they did.
That's what this is about, and he's got to be held accountable for that.
MACCALLUM: I think a lot of people agree with you and the economic
contraction that they are feeling may be dramatically worse if they lose a
lot of trade relationships with the United States.
So, General Keane, thank you, always good to see you.
KEANE: You're welcome.
MACCALLUM: Thank you, sir.
Joe Biden reportedly considering, in his words, a dozen different women, he
said, for his potential running mate. And Susan Rice now apparently on that
list.
SUSAN RICE, FORMER U.S. NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: I'm humbled and honored
to be among the extremely accomplished women who are reportedly being
considered.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you say yes if he asks you to be his V.P.?
RICE: I would certainly say yes.
MACCALLUM: Marc Thiessen and Rochelle Ritchie on that, next.
MACCALLUM: The Biden campaign has been busy responding to several
controversies over the past couple of days from the unmasking issue of
Michael Flynn's name to the latest allegations from Tara Reade.
But there are also indications that the former vice president is trying out
a few potential running mates this week. He made appearances one alongside
Stacy Abrams of Georgia for an interview last night and then another one
with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at a roundtable event in Michigan
yesterday afternoon.
And late today, another name added when President Obama's former national
security advisor Susan Rice said this.
RICE: I am humbled and honored to be among the extremely accomplished women
who are reportedly being considered.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you say yes if he asks you to be his V.P.?
RICE: I certainly would say yes.
MACCALLUM: Here now, Marc Thiessen, American Enterprise Institute scholar
and Fox News contributor, and Rochelle Ritchie, former press secretary for
the House Democrats. Great to have both of you with us today.
MARC THIESSEN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Good to be with you, Martha.
MACCALLUM: Lots to get in here. So, Rochelle, let me start with you. Would
Susan Rice be a good choice for Joe Biden do you think?
ROCHELLE RITCHIE, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Look, I think that Susan Rice is a
very impressive woman. I mean, her resume and her experience speak for
itself. But the thing with Joe Biden is he's going to have to pick someone
that energizes white progressives and even black progressives.
I don't know really where Susan Rice falls when it comes to Medicare for
all. I don't know where she falls when it comes to free college tuition and
that is going to matter. Because we have to remember that in 2016, one out
of 10 Bernie Sanders supporters actually supported Donald Trump and that's
because they were not happy with Hillary Clinton and the policies that she
was playing for that they did not feel moved too far to the left.
So, his V.P. pick is going to have to be someone that energizes the Bernie
Sanders and Warren base.
MACCALLUM: That's a great point. And I just, you know, with her being back
in the news with the question of this by the book memo, and we weren't sure
if we could trust the new administration in terms of what we could share
with them, Marc, is that, you know, a choice that become somewhere that Joe
Biden doesn't necessarily want to take the conversation all the time in the
next five plus months?
THIESSEN: Well, I mean, she's got a lot of baggage. She's also got -- she's
also the person who lied to the American people about Benghazi and blamed
it on a YouTube video. That's going to energize Trump's base a lot if she's
picked.
But look, she checks a lot of boxes that are important for Joe Biden
because she, first of all, she is a black woman who has -- and he needs to
energized the black --African-American vote and she's got serious foreign
policy chops as a former U.N. ambassador and a national security advisor.
And look, this pick --
MACCALLUM: Right.
THIESSEN: -- is not a traditional pick. Joe Biden can't look at this as a
vice presidential pick who's going to help them win a swing state, who's
going to help him bring out the progressive vote. This is the most
important pick that a vice presidential candidate has made because Joe
Biden is the oldest person to ever run for president in American history.
He will be older on the day he takes office if he wins, and Ronald Reagan
was on the day he left office and he's incredibly fragile. As we are seeing
from all these videos where he can't string a sentence together from his
basement in Delaware. So, he is going to be a caretaker president. And so -
- and so whoever he picks has to be a very serious person.
MACCALLUM: Exactly, and Joe Biden has said so himself, Rochelle, he said I
need to choose someone who could be ready to take over, and people have to
see that person that way really as sort of a deputy, and I think Susan Rice
might check that box in a way that some other people on the list, perhaps,
I don't know, Gretchen Whitmer, Stacey Abrams, with they check that box the
same way as effectively, Rochelle?
RITCHIE: I think that you have to look at the V.P. pick as a potential
president of the United States. And look, I don't agree that, you know,
trying to go after progressives is a bad strategy for Biden.
Clearly, like I said, if you look at the 2016 election, it is clear that
he's going to have to go after that base, and the thing is that we heard a
lot of talk about Senator Kamala Harris, she covers, she checks a lot of
those boxes that represent the Democratic Party as far as race, gender,
ideological views.
Those are going to be very important. Also, with Kamala Harris, she is 55
years old so she is younger and she has come out in support of those
socialist ideas which, you know, are going to be very important again.
So, I think that Stacey Abrams is also a great pick, but what do people
really know about her besides, you know, what happened in Georgia?
MACCALLUM: Yes.
RITCHIE: So, he's going to have to pick somebody that fully energizes that
socialist base because like I said, they have come up before and they
supported Donald Trump and those key states that Hillary Clinton needed to
win, Pennsylvania and Michigan --
MACCALLUM: That's a great point.
RITCHIE: -- and Wisconsin.
MACCALLUM: All right. Quick final thought there, Marc?
THIESSEN: Yes. I don't disagree that he needs to generate progressives. I
just say that he just can't pick somebody unqualified for the position in
order to do that because that person is the president and waiting and would
be the acting president.
Stacey Abrams her claim to fame as she lost the governor's race and was the
minority leader of the state's legislature which is a part-time job. She --
the idea that she is qualified to be president is laughable.
MACCALLUM: All right. I've to leave it there. Rochelle and Marc, thank you
both.
THIESSEN: Thank you.
RITCHIE: Thanks, Martha. Good to be here.
MACCALLUM: Thanks, guys. You bet. Good to see you both.
So, President Trump is pushing as you know for schools to open in the fall
after a bold move out of California to make classes virtual across all of
their public university system this fall. We're going to talk to the head
of one university there who is doing exactly the opposite in California.
That's next.
MACCALLUM: President Trump breaking with Dr. Fauci when it comes to getting
schools up and running this fall. He is, was earlier today in the Rose
Garden and said this. Watch.
TRUMP: I think the school should be back in the fall. I think that lots of
things should happen. I don't think that you should have 70-year-old
teachers back yet. They should wait until everything is gone.
We want to see our schools back, and we want to see our country start to
work again.
MACCALLUM: This, as we learned that the California State University system
which is the largest in the nation, 500,000 enrolled students will
transition to online classes. So, these kids are not going to go back, the
students, I should say, in the fall.
But my next guest runs a private university in that state and plans to
welcome students back to the classroom, back to campus. Joining me now is
Dr. Daniele Struppa, president of Chapman University. Dr. Struppa, thank
you very much. Good to have you here. Why did you make a different decision
for Chapman than the California University system, sir?
DANIELE STRUPPA, PRESIDENT, CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY: Well, you know, it is
obviously very difficult to make a prediction of what's going to happen
three months from now. But Chapman is in a special situation because we
offer traditional classes. And so, we are quite optimistic that we would be
able to reopen our classes at the end of August, and we would be able to
offer our students the kind of education, face-to-face education that we
know they want.
You know, if there one thing that I heard very loud and clear over the last
several weeks from parents and from students is that they want to be back
in the classroom. And I think that we have a plan to make that happen. We
have a plan that involves obviously safety measures, testing, masks,
gloves, temperature checks, you know, the entire set of health precautions
that health authority are recommending. So, unless we have an order or stay
at home we are going to be reopening.
MACCALLUM: Yes. Very interesting. You know, I wonder how much is the
financial side of it an equation, part of the equation for you? Because I
have talked to a lot of parents and students who said that if it was going
to be online, they don't want to go back, you know. They would rather take
the semester off or take a year off than go, then not be on their campus.
Did you hear that?
STRUPPA: Well, you know, clearly, it's something that we have in mind, that
it is the possibility and we are actually planning for a potential short
fall enrollment, that's a very natural thing to have planned at this point.
Our decision though, I have to say is completely guided by our desire to
provide the best possible education to our students. We are going to do
what is safe. So, if they condition as such that that cannot be done then
of course we are going to return to an online mode like we are doing now.
But if there is -- the safety condition as of this time that we're going to
be open because we think that that's the best education that we can offer
our students.
MACCALLUM: I know that some schools are considering canceling the fall
break and maybe breaking a little bit sooner for Thanksgiving so that you
don't have kids leaving, going back home, going on a trip somewhere and
then coming back to campus. Is that something that you're considering?
STRUPPA: Yes. That is a very intelligent idea. We don't know yet whether
that's what we are going to do. But we are considering all kind of
variations. We are considering the possibility, in fact, as you said, of
closing the semester earlier.
I think a decision of that magnitude we have can be done later where we are
closer to the beginning of the semester and we have better understanding of
where the epidemic goes. But we have several task forces working under my
direction through all the possible contingency plan. So definitely that's a
very, very reasonable thing to keep in mind, absolutely.
MACCALLUM: Yes. Well, I think being reasonable is one of the best ways to
look at this. Dr. Fauci obviously concerned about a second wave in the
fall, what will you do if students start getting sick?
STRUPPA: Well, I think, again, the CDC hasn't issued some guidelines should
that happen. Actually, they have specific guidelines for higher education
and clearly, should we have cases of corona, we would have to make an
assessment whether it's an isolated case or there is a potential outbreak
and that might mean suspension of classes for few days or even longer
suspension.
So, all of those things are among the possibilities. And as I said before,
it's really hard to make a precise prediction when we are three months away
from the start of classes, and the pandemic is still hard of control.
MACCALLUM: Yes. Well, I know a lot of students really want to go back and
we certainly hope they can do it safely. Dr. Struppa, thank you very much.
Chapman University, great school in California. Great to see you, sir.
We'll be right back.
STRUPPA: Thank you.
MACCALLUM: Speaking of college, we have a return to the quote of the night
tonight. All that missed graduation is here, it's so sad. And tonight, we
have a little message for you from the former first lady Barbara Bush. back
in 1990, she spoke at the -- she gave the commencement speech at Wesley
College with this message. Watch.
BARBARA BUSH, FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: We are in in a
transitional period right now, fascinating and exhilarating times. Learning
to adjust to changes and the choices we, men and women are facing.
Maybe we should adjust faster, maybe we should adjust slower. But whatever
the era, 20 -- whatever the era, whatever the times, one thing will never
change. Fathers and mothers, if you have children, they must come first.
You must read to your children, and you must hug your children, and you
must love your children. Your success as a family, our success as a society
depends not on what happens in the White House, but on what happens inside
your house.
MACCALLUM: Wise words. Read with your children, love your children, hug
your children. That's your assignment for this weekend from Barbara Bush.
That's The Story of May 15, 2020.
