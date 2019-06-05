Pete Buttigieg pushes far-left ideas at town hall event

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 4, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino with Emily Compagno, Juan Williams, Lawrence Jones, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City. And this is "The Five."

President Trump continuing his visit to the U.K. today having a great rapport with Prime Minister May. Here he is sharing a lighthearted moment about how he might have approached Brexit.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: That's issue, I would have sued but that's OK. I would have sued and settled, maybe, but you never know. She is probably a better negotiator than I am. But you know what, she has got it in a sense, John. The deal was teed up. I think the -- it really teed up. I think they have to do something. And perhaps you won't be given the credit that you deserve if they do something.

PERINO: He also fought back against some critics at a news conference with the prime minister. Here he is slamming London's Mayor Sadiq Khan.

TRUMP: I think he's been a not very good mayor from what I understand. He has done a poor job, crime is up, a lot of problems and I don't think you should be criticizing a representative of the United States that can do so much good for the United Kingdom. We talked about it before. He should be positive, not negative. He is a negative force not a positive force.

And if you look at what he said he hurts the people of this great country. And I think he should actually focus on his job. It would be a lot better if he did that. He could straighten out some of the problems that he has and probably some of the problems that he's caused.

PERINO: The president's rebuttal in response to the mayor's earlier criticism of a tweet where he called the mayor a stone-cold loser.

SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR OF LONDON: It is something you expect from an 11-year- old, you know. But it's for him to decide how he wants to behave. It's not for me to respond. And like that I think it's beneath me to do childish tweets and name calling. I'm not offended in the slightest. People tell me, I think this president does it should surprise you.

PERINO: Despite what seem to me a great trip, the media is making a big deal over protests in the streets of London where the big Trump balloon made its return.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thousands, tens of thousands, possibly hundreds of thousands are expected to gather here today and not against America, they are against the president and the official visit here to the U.K.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Already, there are a few thousand people gathered here. These are people who are protesting against President Trump's visit.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We saw possibly as many as 10,000 filling the square, at one point united in their message against President Donald Trump. Yes, for their political reasons, their own political reasons that they don't want to see him here.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's quite a lot of protesters. They are all chanting against Trump saying they don't want him here. This looks like a couple of tens of thousands.

PERINO: The president also responding to that calling it fake news.

TRUMP: As part as the protest I have to tell you because I commented on it yesterday, we left the prime minister, the queen, the royal family. There were thousands of people on the streets cheering and even coming over today there were thousands of people cheering and then I heard that there were protests and I said where are the protests? I don't see any protest. I did see a small protest today when I came, very small. So, a lot of it is fake news, I hate to say.

PERINO: The president and the first lady also hosting that dinner for Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. You can see it there. And the first lady of course, standing again in her gown tonight is of red.

Greg, the media and Britain they loved to pick on a Republican president.

GUTFELD: Yes. For someone who understands it. But because this is England, I would like to paraphrase Charles Dickens, may I?

PERINO: You may.

GUTFELD: One side sees this as the worst of times. The other, which includes me sees this as the best of times. If you are still reaching or reacting emotionally to the psychological triggers of Trump's personality than this is always going to be the worst of times for you. It's going to be the worst of times for another six years.

But if you step back and you see that these triggers are small kind of entertaining things then you see it as the best of times because I'd rather take insults over ISIS. Right?

I mean, the fact is, the insults with the mayor are front page.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: I'd rather take a giant balloon in the sky than North Korea threatening to drop a missile on Hawaii. I will take a collective media's disdain for a president over a long, economic boom.

PERINO: Juan, do you -- I mean, you've covered many presidencies and I wonder what you think about this. Going back, even like Reagan got ridiculed by the Brits back then.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: True.

PERINO: But actually, the local media and Britain has been pretty positive about this trip.

WILLIAMS: Well, pretty positive about the way that he has dealt with the royal family. I think in particular, but they have not shared the president's view that this is fake news. That the protest exist. The president is like no, I haven't seen any protest.

Well, you know what, he took a helicopter to dinner the other night, he didn't drive through the streets. And then he says it's fake news. Well, it's not, obviously not fake news but this is again like the argument with the mayor, I think he is punching that.

He is president of the United States but he's elevating the mayor by engaging the mayor then he gives the mayor a platform. The mayor is doing interviews about his fight with President Trump. I don't see how that helps the president, but again, I am puzzled. It seems like it's President Trump versus Meghan Markle. I never said that, many gives the tape and the tape shows that he said.

GUTFELD: Now you are reinterpreting it wrong.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: We talked about it yesterday.

WILLIAMS: He did.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: He was saying her comments were nasty to him.

WILLIAMS: No. He didn't say that.

GUTFELD: He didn't say she was nasty.

WILLIAMS: No, he did not. He said --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You know this, Juan. Come on.

WILLIAMS: I got the quote. You got the quote.

GUTFELD: I did. I listened to the quote.

WILLIAMS: Because the president in fact --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You are getting it wrong.

WILLIAMS: And he says I didn't know she is nasty. She is nasty.

GUTFELD: Yes. He was referring to her comments to him.

WILLIAMS: You are making excuses.

GUTFELD: No, I'm not. I am reacting to your lie.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, it's one, it's Meghan Markle, two, it's Trump --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You're still doing it.

WILLIAMS: It's Trump versus the GOP today in terms of the Congress here in the United States, the only Republicans who have been loyal to him saying we can't take the tariffs, and of course, it's Trump versus the mayor of London. It just goes on. You say this doesn't trigger? It's like, what's the --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: The golden age, baby.

WILIAMS: I don't think it's the golden age.

GUTFELD: This is what you -- this is what you're complaining about.

PERINO: What about the fact that they have had this, you know, we talked about the U.S. and the U.K. special relationship, the lead up to all of these meetings is like gosh, is this going to be OK? And it's actually it's that, everything is OK.

LAWRENCE JONES, EDITOR IN CHIEF, CAMPUS REFORM.ORG: Yes, it seems like everything is fine. I mean, the president provided a lot of cover for Theresa May as well. I mean, let's be clear.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: They had the best press conference ever today.

JONES: Yes. Let's be clear. She is a lame duck prime minister.

PERINO: Right.

JONES: She is on her way out the door. And so, for the president to be as gracious as he was. I also push back on some of the media reports because if you actually look at the protesters and some of the local reporting a lot of these people were just group protesting for their own different causes altogether at anti-Trump rally.

PERINO: Yes.

JONES: They all have their anti-war, women's rights groups, all these types of groups were combined together. So, when you look at this, that's not anti-Trump message, these are people that want to protest and showed up to protest. So, they kind of were deceiving when it came to the protest. But again, the president I feel like was more diplomatic than he ever was.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I think he was -- I think he was welcomed and that he was enjoyed and embraced. Right? The queen is super charming and he feels like he was sufficiently welcomed.

GUTFELD: He's like, you know what he is? This is when he is like a boy on his best behavior at a formal dinner.

PERINO: You think and everything has been going quite well. Your thoughts, Emily?

EMILY COMPAGNO, ATTORNEY: This is reflective to me of the media pushing a narrative that doesn't exist yet or may be exist in a lower capacity. So, for example, in that ABC initial shot where he said hundreds of thousands are expected.

GUTFELD: Right.

COMPAGNO: But he wasn't reflecting what was actually happening in that moment. So, they are focusing on the salacious aspect to the protest. You are pointing out that it was different messages that are kind of united in this one way.

But the whole point was that this is the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The whole point was that our United States president was invited for only the third time in history to the state dinner by the royal family. Right?

The whole point was kind of this larger relationship and situation happening and this is certainly not either the monarchs or the prime minister's first rodeo. The Office of the Prime Minister, and so for everyone to kind of reduce it to just again that salacious nature, I think misses the whole point that it's about something so much larger.

And back to my point from yesterday about Mayor Khan, which is that, yes, he is beneath the office or you know, he's not at the same level as the head of state but it's also a missed opportunity given in 2016 he said I would love to show then candidate trump all the parts of London and all the diversity to show him. Like that was kind of a missed opportunity there to go --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Yes. Now everybody wants a meeting and they are not going to get one. Next, Bernie Sanders taking another shot at Joe Biden saying he is Hillary 2.0. Greg has got the details next.

GUTFELD: Sometimes the truth comes from the most surprising places. Look what just fell out of the mouth of an old socialist.

In a recent interview Bernie Sanders said the Democrats selecting Joe Biden as a nominee will be making the same blunder they did with Hillary. Remember she lost then blamed the Russians and wandered in the woods for a month.

Bernie bashed three of Biden's stances that he stared with Hillary, that he voted for NAFTA and permanent normalize trade relations with China and the war in Iraq. These positions say Bernie won't rally young people, working people or people of color.

So, Bernie is saying that the winning candidate should be against NAFTA, be against normalize trade with China, and the war in Iraq. If that's the case Bernie just endorsed Trump for a second term.

It's amazing. I mean, I get it, Bernie thought he was talking about himself. That most people aren't.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: But in taking that turf he just admitted he wants what Trump said he wants. Now Bernie in case you're napping, Trump already blew up NAFTA. He's challenged China and he's denounced recent foreign wars. I'm sure Bernie may be casting himself as the outsider looking to unseat the establishment, but he is way too late.

The establishment is the pact of left-wing libs worshipping at the feet of AOC and the New York Times editorial board. The real outsider right now is already in the White House. It's kind of obvious. What's next for Bernie? Maybe terrorizing the Brits, laughing off the E.U. and making fun of Jeremy Corbyn.

I have a plan that should save him some time, money, and effort. Just endorse Trump, dropout, and buy another house. Juan, you have to admit.

WILLIAMS: I like that one. I thought that was inventive.

GUTFELD: Thank you. But don't you see the overlap? The overlap. Sanders and Trump agree on more things than they disagree perhaps.

WILLIAMS: I said before that I think that Bernie supporters are Trump supporters are mirror image.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: It's just that, you know, you come to this point in a populist middle and suddenly you say, no, I fall with Bernie --

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- because I believe in so many of the leftists saying I followed with Trump on the right side.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: It's that line right there.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But what's interesting to me is that I think you look at the polls, there is a new CNN poll out today. You see that Biden is maintaining either mid to low 30s, let's say, what you see from Bernie is he is fading a little bit.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: And so, I think this is his strategy to get back in the game. Ocasio-Cortez last week said with regard to climate change, you know what, you can't just do middle ground and beat Trump. You can't go back to the establishment the old game.

And here is Bernie coming out and saying much the same thing, that he is establishment. And if you think that he is exciting or energetic you're wrong, you are just repeating Hillary.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, it's interesting to remind us, Dana, that we were, you know, obviously critical of Trump precisely for the things that Bernie was kind of talking about. Which we didn't, you know, we are free traders. Right? I mean, --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Right. So, yes. And then you can see that way, for example, Bernie would say, we would never do anything to touch entitlement spending.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: We're never going to do that. And will get rid of trade. You can see where there were some people like, I think that there are some Democrats, those people like in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania who voted for Obama but then voted for Trump.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: I think that was because if the candidate had been Bernie Sanders, not Hillary, they might have actually voted for Bernie, do you see what I mean?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Do you follow?

GUTFELD: I following closely.

PERINO: You follow? So, I listen to something today that I have to recommend but less than 1.5 speed because it might drive you crazy. So, the New York Times has a podcast called The Argument and they take an issue and they debate both sides and you can decide on your own how you feel about it.

But today was about socialism versus liberalism. It was the intramural fight within the Democratic Party.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: What's interesting to me is the guy that was representing socialist. He is the managing editor of Jacobin magazine, he basically said we think Bernie will going to get all the way up there and then of course we know he probably won't win so we're just hoping that then they will just support Biden in the --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: It's like all of this is for what?

GUTFELD: Exactly. What does it for, Emily?

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: What is it for?

GUTFELD: What is life about? Why are we here?

COMPAGNO: At the moment our entertainment. I think that the Democrats obviously think Biden is going to win. They think he is the one that can beat and that's their bottom line. That's their bottom wish.

But I think that's why Bernie's biggest challenge is convincing them that he too can beat Trump. Or he would be the one to beat Trump and he is not willing however to sacrifice his ideas, as far left ideas to get there.

So those in the middle won't necessarily back him and Biden's biggest challenge at this point is convincing voters that he is not just Hillary 2.0 although he has come a little bit farther than she in that regard.

And so, basically both of them are trying to convince voters they are like the whole package but I think Biden is in it for the long con and Bernie is only focused on the primary at this point. And by the way, I think this climate change package today was him trying to say to the far left, no, I hear you. I'm not middle of the road, hey, AOC, listen to this policy. I'm there, right there with you. But this is how it's going to work.

GUTFELD: You know, Lawrence, I think the problem is like, Biden overall is probably a better package, but Bernie is the more interesting package and has more energy.

JONES: He has the more energy and he is also the one that's willing to make sweeping changes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

JONES: The problem as a former Obama voter, the problem that I see with the Biden --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You voted for Obama?

JONES: Yes.

GUTFELD: Take him away.

JONES: You know, Obama had the hope -- it's so bad. Obama had the hope and change --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Where's Bongino? Put him in.

JONES: Right. Trump had the message of, that they are destroying everything. They are tearing up the country apart. I want to go back to the founding documents.

What Bernie is doing is then the identity politics aspects. So, although he wants sweeping changes, he demonizes people on a day-to-day basis and those Obama voters that he could pick up, but he's already missed an opportunity right there because he has continued saying those people are the problem. Not Washington is just the problem, those people are the problem.

And so, if you want to get those people you've got to reach out to those people. He's not willing to compromise on that. So, you got Biden who is the same old, same old guy. Bernie that wants to make sweeping changes, but the voters that they need he's not willing to go after.

WILLIAMS: By the way, you know what? What strikes me as I am listening to you is that, so much of the Biden support comes from black voters, it's overwhelming.

JONES: Well, until the general election.

WILLIAMS: Well, we don't know. We don't know.

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: Because black people are tick up about the crime bill, they're tired of the criminal justice.

WILLIAMS: No.

JONES: Yes, they are very upset about that.

WILLIAMS: I don't think so.

JONES: And I'm not saying that they are going to vote for the Republicans, but it will depress the vote and they will stay home.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's possible. But to me --

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: That's going to affect the next election.

WILLIAMS: But it's interesting, I don't think that Sanders has done well with black voters, Lawrence, and I think that he needs to, anybody needs to whose wants to overtake Biden. Does the black support for Biden stay in place?

One final note, the fight between Bernie and Joe Biden is going to get uglier and worse this month as we approach the first debate. Because that's where they got to take down Biden and bite into this big lead.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know what, and I'll just said to Biden's credit, you know, he was in this New Green Deal?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD; Nuclear power.

PERINO: I wish we could have talked about that.

GUTFELD: Well, you know what? You know what? Maybe tomorrow but now it will be old by then.

PERINO: Energy is never old.

GUTFELD: That is true. All right. Media darling Pete Buttigieg -- I hope I said that correctly -- dropping some major bombs shells during a town hall last night. That's next.

COMPAGNO: The media's latest eight candidate, Pete Buttigieg taking part in a town hall last night dropping bombshell after bombshell and shining a huge spotlight on how the Dems think they can win in 2020.

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST, MSNBC: Al Franken, should he have been pushed to resign from the U.S. Senate by the Democratic caucus?

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I think it was his decision to make but I think the way that we basically held him to a higher standard and the GOP does their people has been used against us.

I would have not applied that pressure at that time before we knew more. We might be able to break down some of the resistance, especially the moment when rural America is beginning to realize because of this extreme weather that, where I live it's making it hard to see whether it's even worth planting soy this year, for example, because some of the fields are so waterlogged after a lot of extreme weather.

MATTHEWS: You've gone out for a national licensing plan. How would that work?

BUTTIGIEG: If you have to have a license to have a car, it doesn't seem that unreasonable that for deadly weaponry we would do the same.

MATTHEWS: So then future guns get registered?

BUTTIGIEG: Yes.

COMPAGNO: And early in the day Mayor Pete went even further saying this about ICE.

BUTTIGIEG: So when we talk about ICE, you know, whether it's in its current form or some other form when our immigration authorities are imminent inhumane, and it remind that is illegal set of policies to carry out. The results are going to be horrible.

COMPAGNO: Dana, I wanted to ask if up until now at least is this has been reminiscent of Obama 2008 which is the media kind of skimming over these substantive comments he has been making in favor of this media persona?

PERINO: Yes. That was an argument that a lot of the other Democratic candidates were making, which was like, who is this guy? Is the mayor from South Bend, Indiana? You are not even asking him any specific questions. You just love his life story and he does have an amazing life story.

What I'm surprised is that he made this many uncharacteristic errors in one town hall to me. For example, the question about Franken. I think what he was trying to do here was -- well, I don't, I think that he believes what he believes, but I also think he was trying to take a shot at Kirsten Gillibrand, the senator from New York because there's a lot of Democrats who say they will not give to her campaign because she forced his resignation.

Now she is polling way lower than he is. There is no need for him to punch down at her. Secondly, he is asked by Chris Matthews, can you name one publican that you respect? And he like has this thing like, no.

OK. Not really? Because his whole shtick was that he was the post-partisan, that he was the one that could bring people together and also here's from Indiana. You don't have to name George W. Bush as the republican that admire, but is there nobody in South Bend, Indiana, that is a Republican that you could point to that you could say that you admire? maybe his name is John Doe and he lives -- you see him at the diner on Saturday. It just seemed like it cut across what he had been trying to do and build up.

COMPAGNO: Lawrence, I wanted to ask you as a former Obama voter. You know --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: There is that again.

WILLIAMS: No forgiveness.

COMPAGNO: Mayor Pete mentioned hope eight times in his announcement speech and that really resonated with voters and it seems that maybe his lane is this message of hope. The other candidates haven't touched on this trigger word that may actually harken back to this past policy. How do you feel about that? What's your insight?

JONES: Well, his hope message is not going to work because he is a chameleon and I hate chameleons in politics. Obama what made him so successful at these town halls and talking to people who gave the same speech every single night.

If you look at Mayor Pete, he changes that based on the crowd. Right? He takes his extreme positions when he is with women supporters or if it's a moderate person that he will have a more nuanced debate. Climate change becomes a big issue for him when he is with the green people. That is not going to work.

And because the press hasn't pushed him on this policy, but said, you know, you've changed your position as you gone to different town halls that's why he's been getting away with it. By the way, since he focused on climate change, that's not going to win you the election. Sorry.

The people that he is targeting are living paycheck to paycheck. They are trying to survive the next 10 years. They are trying to make it to the next week.

And so, making that a highlight one of the top three issues of your campaign, I don't think it is a winning strategy. Also the I.C.E. officials, we shouldn't really be demonizing them based on laws that Congress make, they're just doing their job.

A lot of these people, especially when it comes to I.C.E. officials and Border Patrol, not Latino people -- they're trying to get -- if you've ever been to the border or going on these -- gone on these ride-alongs, you see them trying to nurture these kids, because their parents have put them -- and I'm sorry -- in tough situations.

So the blame and the buck really stops with the parents, not the I.C.E. agents, and the Border Patrol agents. They have to go there and repair for their mistakes.

COMPAGNO: So Juan, you -- given your perspective and historical perspective, A. How far do you see Mayor Pete making it and B. What about in his long haul? Like -- because he's not necessarily running right now for a position, he is running for future positions, potentially. So what is your insight on that?

WILLIAMS: Well, what I do is I look at the polls, and right now he's been slipping. So I think when -- his strategy is very interesting to me only because it's about these Town Halls.

He sees Town Halls is the best way to reach the American people and to pump up his numbers, his status, his profile, if you will. So he wants to raise the profile. He wants to knock the establishment to go back to the previous block where Sanders was saying Biden is the establishment.

Here is Mayor Pete saying, "Hey, I am speaking real loud and clear about Democratic priorities and Democratic values." You know, other people on this panel may disagree, but they are Republicans.

JONES: By why not be consistent, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I think he is consistent. You say he speaks to people who are interested in Green Deal policies about climate change, I think, that's appropriate.

JONES: If he wants justice for women, why isn't he saying, "Take it easy on Franken?"

WILLIAMS: On Franken, no, because he says that -- and I think Dana is exactly right, that Kirsten Gillibrand is viewed by many Democrats as having tried to raise her own profile by throwing Franken off the bus real early before we knew the facts of the situation.

But let me just finish up, I think Warren is raising her numbers by pressing the flesh; Sanders, as we said, by going to the left and saying that Biden is the establishment. And of course, what you get with Biden is he is going at Trump, so we see separate lanes for all these candidates.

Buttigieg at the moment, pretty much he was the small town mayor guy, the gay guy who is coming up, he is the new shiny object for the media, but I think it hasn't raised his profile. So he is now really locked into that Town Hall meeting strategy.

COMPAGNO: Greg, would you say that this was a missed opportunity on his part as an Afghan war vet that he could have -- he could have harnessed those on the right in a different way and that obviously, he's now potentially shot himself in the foot with the I.C.E. comments and whatever. But could he have been the one that actually --

GUTFELD: He is guilty of listening to the media, right? And the facts of the situation about Al Franken, you know, he mocked, molested a woman while she was sleeping, right?

We all saw that. The picture exists. I know Leeann, he mocked molesting her, and he also shoved his tongue down to women's throats -- two women that I know -- down their throats.

So there was a reason why he left. I don't know any of his achievements as mayor. I don't know a single one. It's not my fault. But it's because the media focus solely on his identity.

And I would like to use an analogy, or is it a metaphor? The media is like a mirror facing another mirror. And when you place an item in front of it, it becomes endlessly mesmerizing and in this case, for the last couple of months, it was Mayor Pete.

You put Mayor Pete between the two mirrors, that's how we see. Everything inside that mirror is all we see and it's endless. Meanwhile, you step outside, nobody else sees it.

Sixty percent of the population has never heard of him. If you brought up his name anywhere outside of the media centers, people are like, "Mayor who? What? What? I don't have no idea who that is."

So the thing is, we created it, and we'll probably end it.

COMPAGNO: Yes, Frankenstein. Yesterday we told you guys about how LA is being overrun by the homeless, trash and disease and it's also happening in other cities on the west coast. Our Lawrence Jones was there and tells us what he thought, next.

JONES: Yesterday, we highlighted how bad things have gotten in Los Angeles -- miles of garbage piling up everywhere, homeless people as far as the eye can see. One police officer even got typhoid fever from patrolling the area. The situation is only getting worse.

Today, officials report that the number of homeless people in the city has jumped a whopping 16 percent in 2019. And the problem -- problem is in liberal cities all across the West Coast.

I reported on many of these places on "Hannity." Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sometimes there's a lot of garbage and poop on the street and nobody cares.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I've seen heroin deals go down in my backyard, called the police and they never showed up.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I see a city not doing enough. I've seen the entire West Coast is not doing enough.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's devolved. The city has become so much worse in the last 10 years. That's a disgrace.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The people who live in the city live it, too.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's gotten steadily worse with the numbers of people actually living on the streets rising at an exponential number.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is just the new normal. This is a normal, this is the normal. It's crazy.

JONES: Guys, I had been reporting on this for a while for "Hannity." In the last two months, we've been to Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, LA and there's waste, human feces there. The people care about it, but it doesn't seem like the people -- the elected officials care about it, Greg.

GUTFELD: I think what's it -- I think the elected officials care but they're scared because whenever you talk about something like this, you are placed in that place of, "Oh, you are blaming the victim. These people need help and all you're doing is pointing out, 'oh these disgusting homeless people.'"

So you're seen as the villain when you're basically trying to actually help people. I think that you have to go out there and the people that truly need help, you have to get them help either it's mental health and whatever. People who are truly down on their luck, get them help and then the other people, you kick out that.

Because they're just young -- there are young, healthy people that are there. I think it's something like 40 percent, I know, it's 60 percent are mentally ill, they need to be treated. They need to -- you need to dismantle the cities there, provide help to the people that actually need it.

And it needs to be like what Bill Pulte did to Detroit which is just like, just go block by block, make it so that it's inviting to people and uninviting to the bad people, the criminals and the hustlers.

Can I blame somebody? All right, I blame the left. There's a surprise.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

JONES: That was a first.

GUTFELD: No, you know what? The interesting thing is, they always paint America under Trump as a dystopian nightmare. You know, they are dressed up as "Handmaid's Tales" you know, and they always make it sound like it's "Road Warrior" proportions going on out here.

When outside their door, there's a real dystopian wasteland with disease and vermin and death. But they ignore that for a fantasy. And they let this spread. So I blame the left. You've heard it from me.

JONES: Juan, Greg brings up the left. But there's a factual matter that all of these cities that I've been touring are all liberal cities. Don't the leaders have some type of accountability for the circumstance? I mean, it's not a lot of money problem, because all these places have tech companies there and they make billions and billions of dollars.

WILLIAMS: Well, so we had this discussion, in part yesterday, we're talking about what they can do and we are a great country, we can solve lots of problems.

The solutions are not clear to me, I would like to hear them. I mean, the fact is, in all those cities that you've been visiting, by the way, populations are up, more people are moving to those cities.

When you see a slight decline -- New York had a slight decline last year, it's pretty much older people, retirees, but young people are moving.

Today, I just read that Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world is moving to New York City, you know, rich people like these big cities. And then you see comparable rise in terms of homeless people, oftentimes moving to cities with great weather and in the break, we were talking about even the homeless people in Hawaii.

JONES: Yes, but why isn't the party of compassion solving these issues?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think they want to solve them if -- I mean, to my mind to be compassionate, and I think Greg has a good point. Sometimes when you're trying to be compassionate, you're not dealing with the problem. In fact, you become inviting to people who are moving to your city and who have, and Emily spoke to this yesterday, high levels of mental issues, lot of veterans suffering from PTSD - Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome and the like.

I don't want to be cruel to people. I do not. Some people say, "Erase it, knock them out." We've tried these things before. That's not working in this era of increasing income inequality and deinstitutionalization. That's not a liberal issue, by the way. That's conservative.

JONES: There's also issues of drugs and many of the cities and you know, I'm the libertarian on the panel -- have legalized drugs.

GUTFELD: Voted for Obama.

JONES: Right, right. Have voted for decriminalization and have allowed things like magic mushrooms and marijuana and other issues to be -- the police have to stand down. Don't they hold some accountability for that as well?

COMPAGNO: Yes, this is an extremely complex issue that I think the war, the compassionate care approaches are fighting amongst themselves at how to solve this, and therefore stymieing actual development in that short term solution.

No one's getting past basically like the immediate triage because no one can agree on how best it will be fixed, and because they're run by liberals and Democrats, all the money is being wasted.

And to your point about crime, however, for example, in Seattle, police officers are discouraged from making arrests for homeless-related crimes. Obviously, DA's won't prosecute. But note that property crimes in Seattle are four times the rate of New York City. In La 1.5 or Seattle is 1.5 times LA.

And so this -- what starts as a homeless issue touches so many different parts of the population when it starts affecting constituents, including not just crime, but also typhoid, and et cetera and the plague coming around the corner.

So it is all of our issues, it is a bilateral bipartisan issue to get involved.

JONES: Dana?

PERINO: So the stat that really surprised me here, this is Mayor Garcetti of Los Angeles saying, "I know people think we should snap our fingers, and it should be done." He says, "That's not possible." But he said, of the 16 percent increase, one of the largest increases was among people 18 to 24 years old.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And we are in a period where you have basically like 2 percent unemployment rate. And so there's something else happening. The other thing that these areas provide for people is a sense of community. And they can look out for each other.

And I go back to the idea that government can't solve all of these problems. But if the government allows the private sector to help work, but also the religious groups in order to help get in there, and I would do something like the surge, right, like figure out like we have -- we've got one chance fixes like what do we need to do? Clear, hold, build whatever it might be.

They have to think of this differently, because I think that this is providing them a sense of community, and they're afraid of having that taken away from them. And I get that.

JONES: We've got to do something. I'll be back in LA tomorrow to cover exclusively for "Hannity."

Up next, the PC police have a new target -- dodgeball. The ridiculous argument up next on THE FIVE.

WILLIAMS: That popular school yard game dodgeball, it may soon be in for some big, big trouble. Researchers in Canada now lecturing teachers saying the game is problematic. And here I'm quoting, "a tool of oppression." What do you think Lawrence? You're a big athletic guy. Is this a tool of oppression? Bullying weaker people in school?

JONES: No, I think this is making people wimps. I think that the PC police that is happening from education system is destroying this country. I think the Board that runs this are liberal professors and liberal secondary teachers and all -- they're destroying this country. It's insane.

WILLIAMS: And by the way, this is Canadian. Canadian.

JONES: It doesn't matter. Okay, Higher Ed goes international.

GUTFELD: Kansas State, right?

WILLIAMS: What? Emily, in fact 86 percent in the polls say, "Oh no keep dodgeball. We like it."

COMPAGNO: Dodgeball is was hilarious. It's the funniest game of all time. I think it's hilarious. I love dodgeball. Even when I get hit, it's hilarious. Whatever.

WILLIAMS: It's hilarious?

COMPAGNO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: All right.

COMPAGNO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Dana, you know, the argument coming from the researchers is this marginalizes the powerless weak kids, they get picked on, they get bullied. It's legal bullying. And you know, they get made to feel like they don't belong. That they are not --

PERINO: This is the chance to to see evolution in real time. Survival of the fittest. It might surprise you, I was excellent at dodgeball.

WILLIAMS: Of course.

PERINO: Supposedly because I could dodge.

WILLIAMS: There you go.

GUTFELD: That's what's wrong with this -- okay, I'm going to make two points. Number one, they are wrong about dodgeball because small people are actually better at it because you're a smaller target.

And everybody can play dodgeball just like everybody can play tag. These are games that anybody with any kind of talent can play.

The problem is organized sports, right? Organized sports is developed and designed to elevate only one or two kids per city to stardom. Everybody else is like -- it's like a video game. You've heard of NPCs -- non-player characters.

When you're playing a video, those are non-player characters, right? They don't exist. They only exist for you. That's the minor league baseball system, right?

We have 300 baseball players who are only playing baseball for two or three people to be elevated. That's high school. That's college. That's Little League. I played Little League for eight years, seven years. I was the right fielder.

JONES: Some people just aren't good.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true. I'm saying that, but the point is, I was a non-player character wasting my time so somebody in my city of like 75,000 might become a pro.

How many non-player characters made Tom Brady? That's my point. What a waste of time. Learn a musical instrument. Start investing at a young age. Screw sports.

WILLIAMS: Well, I disagree. I like sports. I think they teach you lots of good things. By the way, tag, you know, capture the flag. I don't --

GUTFELD: Are athletes role models?

COMPAGNO: I think we should play dodgeball.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

WILLIAMS: All right, all right. Cool down. Cool down. There is so much more fun here on THE FIVE. Next, we've got "One More Thing."

PERINO: Time now for "One More Thing." I've got something here for you. Summer is just a few weeks away. Look at this. See this. It is a new mug. You can get this as a tumbler that you can get on THE FIVE -- on Fox News stores.

The Fox News Online Store, you go to shop.foxnews.com.

The Fox News Online Store, you go to shop.foxnews.com. You can check out the latest and greatest way.

GUTFELD: Is that free?

PERINO: ... drink -- no, you've got to buy it. But you can have this when you have your cocktails when you're watching THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: So do we get it -- do we get any money out of this?

JONES: I like it.

PERINO: Talk to your lawyer, Greg. Talk to your lawyer. And also, while I have you, we want you to visit our Facebook page so you know the song, "Shut Up About Politics."

Kids, I know out there your parents say you're not allowed to say "shut up." I was never allowed to say "shut up," but “The Five” is giving you permission to yell "shut up" and we want to see your videos.

Record your family singing the song, send them into us via our Facebook page and we'll highlight some of the best performances. All right. Greg.

GUTFELD: So we're supposed to be happy about this.

PERINO: Yes, be happy.

GUTFELD: I don't get a dime out of this.

PERINO: It all goes to foxnews.com.

GUTFELD: Yes, there you go. All right. Well, I like that then All right, let's do this.

"Animals are great." It doesn't matter in the long run of things, so when you go to the gym, I hate the jerk who is always monopolizing the equipment and check out this treadmill tyrant.

These two guys are working out. And this guy just wants to have a good time. He is working.

But then, this other guy comes on and then, all of a sudden it's like -- but it gets worse because the guy is strong, and then he can't hold on because the other guy just took it over. This happens to me at the gym all the time, at the treadmill. It's not fair. Oh my goodness. My goodness. What a jerk. This happens at my gym all the time. And that's why "Animals are great." That was a real tumbler.

PERINO: We'll drink to that. All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right, and the category is "Winning and Losing." Yesterday on "Jeopardy," the question for Americans was, "Will James Holzhauer become the winningest "Jeopardy" champ ever?" The answer, take a look at this clip.

ALEX TREBEK, HOST, JEOPARDY: His response was correct. His wager a modest one. If you came up with the correct response, you're going to be the new "Jeopardy" champion. Did you? You did. What did you wager? Oh gosh, $20,000.00. What a pay day?

WILLIAMS: All right, Holzhauer had 32 straight games before Monday's defeat. In all, he won almost $2.5 million dollars, just shorted the record of $2.57 million won by legend, Ken Jennings.

In any case, Holzhauer's performance gave new life to the show now in its 35th season.

JONES: He didn't seem excited.

WILLIAMS: That was pretty cool.

PERINO: All right, Lawrence.

JONES: Oh, a Texas family has major beef for Walmart, and I'm a Walmart shopper. They say the store lost their order accidentally for a graduation last week and sold them a styrofoam cake.

The Flores family of Pasadena, Texas didn't realize they had a counterfeit cake until they cut into it at the party. Walmart tried to make things right by giving the family a $60.00 gift card and a free cake. But they said it was a misunderstanding. The family was --

PERINO: Emily, how fast can you do it?

COMPAGNO: You guys, guess what. I have broken down. I'm not a dinosaur anymore. I joined Insta -- I joined with the gram -- so please follow me. It's @RealEmilyCompagno.

You can see a couple of pictures of mine that I've already posted. I'm just about to film a few packages for Fox. So join me. We'll be on the road doing really exciting things. It's going to be an exciting --

(CROSSTALKING)

PERINO: I'm going to see if I followed the RealEmilyCompagno. I'm not sure. I'm going to check.

Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next.

