Pete Buttigieg comes under attack from 2020 rivals at sixth Democratic presidential debate

Juan Williams, co-host: Hello, everyone, I'm Juan Williams, along with Emily Compagno, Jessie Waters, Dana Perino, and Gregory. It's 5 o'clock New York City. Happy holidays. This is "The Five."

It was a Democratic slugfest, the 2020 presidential candidates mixing it up during the sixth primary debate. Mayor Pete Buttigieg the target of many of those attacks. Take a look.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Elizabeth Warren: The mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900-a-bottle wine, think about who comes to that.

Pete Buttigieg: Senator, your net worth is one hundred times mine. This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass.

Amy Klobuchar: When we were in the last debate, Mayor, you basically mocked the hundred years of experience on the stage. So, you can dismiss committee hearings, I think this experience works, and I have not denigrated your experience as a local official. I have been one.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Juan Williams: And the issue over lack of diversity on the stage also came up.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Andrew Yang: It's both an honor and disappointment to be the lone candidate of color on the stage tonight. I miss Kamala, I miss Corey. Though, I think Corey will be back.

Tim Alberta: Senator Sanders, you are the oldest candidate on stage.

Bernie Sanders: I'm white as well.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

[laughter]

Juan Williams: Well, that's true. And actually, the best answer to that question came from Elizabeth Warren, who said she'd be the youngest woman. Of course, the 2020 contenders, they were sure to go after President Trump.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Bernie Sanders: We have a president who is running the most corrupt administration in the modern history.

Amy Klobuchar: Watergate? This is a global Watergate.

Tom Steyer: I'm the person who started the need to impeach movement over two years ago.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Juan Williams: And finally, one of the surprises of the night coming from Andrew Yang.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Andrew Yang: If you turn on cable network news today, you would think he's our president because of some combination of Russia, racism, Facebook, Hillary Clinton, and emails all mixed together. But Americans around the country know different. What we have to do is we have to stop being obsessed over impeachment and start actually digging in and solving the problems that got Donald Trump elected in the first place.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Juan Williams: So, Dana, you know, how I'm such a naïf. I've never been to a wine cave, but that's all I'm hearing about today. Wine cave, wine cave. What is a wine cave?

Dana Perino, co-host: A wine cave is where you complain about something --

Jesse Watters, co-host: [laughs]

Dana Perino: -- incessantly to drive people crazy. I mean, a 900 dollar bottle of wine is what Jesse has on his table every night.

[laughter]

Juan Williams: Oh.

Jesse Watters: I think Greg is the guy.

Greg Gutfeld, co-host: All right. Liz was just mad because she only uses that wine teepee.

Jesse Watters: Oh.

Juan Williams: Oh, there you go.

Dana Perino: Well. Yes.

[laughter]

This is what I understand about this debate from Elizabeth Warren. So basically, what she's saying is this. She has disavowed doing big fundraisers, okay? Now, this is after she ran for Senate and raised 10.5 million dollars from big donors that she then put it towards her campaign. And she's complaining that something like Mayor Pete has gained some support from big donors and is taking that money. But nobody, nobody, except for a very small percentage of people, cares about campaign finance reform as long as it's disclosed as to who is donating. So, she wastes all of this time talking about this. I thought that he was getting attacked because he has risen in the polls while she has declined ever since for Medicare for All. And I think that it showed that he was well able to fight back.

I thought one of the best lines of the night was when he's talked about the purity tests and the problem with them, especially if you can't even pass the test that you put out there, which she has done. And I think that he also made another good point. If you plan to beat President Trump in 2020, you have to deal with the fact that the Republicans are awash in cash. Jesse just mentioned right before the show we saw that the president raised 10 million dollars in this week --

Jesse Watters: Forty-eight hours.

Dana Perino: -- or something. In 48 hours after impeachment? You're going to have to have as much money in order to try to beat him unless you have Bloomberg, who's financing his own.

Juan Williams: So, Jesse, watching the debate. The thing that stood out to me was Joe Biden. Best in show, best performance that I've seen from him on the debate stage yet. What did you think?

Jesse Watters: I agree. He had his best debate, but his previous debates were so bad, by not screwing up that badly, he had his best debate. It's a low bar. He was steadier. He said less bizarre things. He still said crazy things, for instance, I think one person said, you know, "Are you just going to throw, like, hundreds of thousands manufacturing jobs in order to go green?” And he said, "Yeah.".

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: I mean, you put that in an ad, and that's just death.

Dana Perino: Did you see how they try to fix that today?

Jesse Watters: How'd they spin it?

Dana Perino: They said. So, Peter Doocy was out on the trail, and he asked the Biden people, "Did he mean, really, it's OK to get rid of all these hundreds of thousands of jobs in order for the environment to be better? And they, "No, no, no. What he meant was because he's going to improve the environment, there will be additional hundreds of thousands of jobs."

Jesse Watters: Wait, are those those green jobs that Obama promised.

Dana Perino: These are green jobs.

Jesse Watters: Yes, those are those green jobs. Besides that, he had a steady night. That's fine. I was surprised everyone piled on Pete. I thought he showed he has a chin, and he countered effectively. He was well prepared. It's weird to go after someone on a wine cave.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: I just. That line of attack was kind of cheap and a little corny and telegraphed, and she walked right into it. I mean, she's worth, what, 10 million dollars. She's, as you've said, taken money from lots of lots of rich people. Why would you disarm? It's like unilateral disarmament. Trumps awash, I like that word, awash with cash. And you're going to say, "No, no, no, no. A billionaire's money's dirty because the guy is a billionaire." What if the billionaire is a radical left-wing Democrat that hates Trump more than you do? You're not going to take his cash? Like most Democrat ideas, it doesn't make any sense.

Juan Williams: Well, I just think you're not sensitive to the idea that, at the moment, populist left wing politics does not embrace millionaires and billionaires in an era where we have lots of plutocrats.

Jesse Watters: I think the most important thing to Democrats is winning and beating Donald Trump.

Juan Williams: I agree with that.

Jesse Watters: And if you make it harder to win, I think that's bad politics.

Juan Williams: I think so. So, this is the Christmas season, Gregory.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, yay.

Juan Williams: And did you notice that the last question, I get say this for you, was about what you would give the other members of the party on the debate stage. And Andrew Yang, one of your favorites, said he'd give him his book. I was thinking maybe you'd be generous.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah. That was actually. That wasn't his best answer. I liked what he had to say, and I liked the question on nuclear power. That was interesting. On PBS. On PBS, which stands for pretty boring stuff, was pretty interesting. I don't know. I felt like it was the whole thing. Covering this debate seemed so anticlimactic.

Emily Compagno, guest co-host: Yep.

Greg Gutfeld: Right? Because you're in the shadow of Trump. You're in the shadow of impeachment, and you feel like you're watching like a high school theater troupe taking a tour of the model U.N. Right. Everything seems so small. However, I did find that I genuinely liked a couple of the people more the more that they talked. I thought Amy Klobuchar did good and I think Biden did OK. You can feel that you're comfortable around these people.

But Trump just keeps changing our perspective on things, whether it's our relationship with our allies, impeachment or even the Democratic field. Everything just seems so, so different. I was troubled by the fact that they keep talking about our world in peril. We have Trump -- troops that are returning safely to a country where they have jobs. I mean, this is a great time to be alive and to be in America. I think that's a challenge for them because they can't instill the fear in us that they, you know, they would love to. I wanted to talk about the wine cave.

Juan Williams: Sure.

Greg Gutfeld: But I guess I'll stop.

Juan Williams: No, you can come back to it.

Jesse Watters: To your point about the economic message, joe Biden was vice president for eight years, and now he's up there saying the middle class is getting slaughtered?

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, it's crazy.

Jesse Watters: You were there for eight years, and now you're running on helping the middle class because they're slaughtered? Well, what the hell was he doing? And in fact, the middle class isn't getting slaughtered. This is a bottom up recovery. And he doesn't even know the truth.

Juan Williams: Well, I mean, that's an interesting point because I was struck by the fact that it was consistent among all the Democrats said, "You know what? If you go out on the campaign trail, so many people struggling not only with paying health care bills, but paying just basic education bills, paying for the groceries."

Jesse Watters: There's a CNN poll says 76 percent of Americans think the economy's great. And 60 percent say they're better off after these three years.

Emily Compagno: All right, Emily.

Dana Perino: Do we have time to find out about the wine came, though?

Juan Williams: What do you mean?

Dana Perino: I want to know what you think about the wine cave.

Greg Gutfeld: No, I want to hear Emily. Emily.

Emily Compagno: I'll be fast. So, I just wanted to speak about that moment between Bernie and Amna when she asked about race and he answered in response about climate change. And she said, you know, with all due respect, I asked you about race. And to me, that was a metaphor for the Democratic Party right now, which is that voices are asking to be heard in a certain way and those on top and the establishment, Democrats included and especially are saying, "Oh, no, honey. Shh, shh. Let me tell you what's really important. Let me tell you what you need to care about." I thought it was that perfect symbolic moment. I think Yang continues to shine in that he's the best issue spotter on that stage. He continues to me to demonstrate that he's not presidential. But he's absolutely like at the top of answering in these relatable issues that gets to the point that the other ones who are kind of continuing to bring about their same talking points, the same lunch buffet of issues that they care about, you know, exactly every time they open their mouth what they're going to say.

And that's not the case with him. And, just as a reminder, you guys; Gabbard, Booker, Castro, Bloomberg, Bennett, Delaney, Patrick, and Williamson are still in the race.

Jesse Waters: They are?

[CROSSTALK]

Juan Williams: Amy Klobuchar, I think had a great debate. Did you think that?

Dana Perino: You always say that. And I don't -- I never feel that --

Jesse Waters: He's got a thing for her. He loves her.

Greg Gutfeld: What the hell are you talking about?

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: Did you notice, though, did you notice with Bernie Sanders said, he just yelled, "I'm white." And then he went like this.

Juan Williams: I missed that. [CROSSTALK] So what's the wine cave thing?

Greg Gutfeld: I can't remember what it was.

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: It was something about --

Juan Williams: You were in the wine cave.

Greg Gutfeld: A wine cave can be anywhere. Like -- all you gotta do, get a bottle of wine and then put the blanket over your head. That's my wine cave.

Juan Williams: Yeah. You know what it is? It's a basement where you keep some wine.

Greg Gutfeld: Exactly.

Jesse Waters: All right. A big debate brewing --

Juan Williams: Brewing, what a word right now.

Jesse Waters: -- Over whether President Trump was actually impeached, as Nancy Pelosi. delays sending articles of impeachment to the Senate. Stay with us. Stay with the fun on The Five.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Jesse Waters: Trump impeachment insanity never ends, for the media and the Democrats. They're hammering Republicans while giving a pass to Nancy Pelosi after she punted on sending articles of impeachment to the Senate. Here's the media trashing Trump.

[begin video]

Ari Melber: President Trump woke up today with a mark he will carry for the rest of his life.

Female Reporter: The kind of stain --

John King: It's an indelible stain on the record, the legacy of Donald Trump.

Rachel Maddow: You are not asleep. This is not a dream. This is really happening.

Female Reporter: President Donald Trump is impeached.

Jeffrey Toobin: President Trump was impeached for one reason; because he deserved it.

[end video]

Jesse Waters: This comes as one of the Democrats impeachment witnesses. Remember this guy? He says Trump won't actually be impeached until the articles go to the Senate. And Chuck Schumer is now claiming the delay is good for Democrats.

[begin video]

Chuck Schumer: I think it's a good idea to not draw a line in the sand and she hasn't done it. But to say let's wait, let's see what how things evolve in the Senate. And that's -- I think that's working well. We will show that this trial and the no vote on impeaching Trump and throwing him out of office is really not based on any fact, not based on any evidence, is a sham. So, it's sort of a win-win.

[end video]

Jesse Waters: Maybe you can explain it to me. I just don't understand the strategy here.

Dana Perino: I've been trying to because I know that the Speaker is a strategic thinker and she's a good leader and she's shrewd, she's wise. And I'm trying to figure out -- what does she know that we don't know, where she thinks that this is a good idea? Maybe there is something. I do wonder, though, just regardless if it's a good idea for them politically, it might just be good for the nation. It's like we need a circuit breaker for two weeks. Like stop, let everybody --

Jesse Waters: Enjoy Christmas.

Dana Perino: -- Have a good holiday, have a good New Year, and then come back and fight at the end of that at the end of the holiday season. I mean, that's no what -- I don't think that's a strategic reason she's not sending it over. If it was a slam dunk case, it would already be over. It would already be obvious. It's clearly not. And I think that the scarlet eye of impeachment, as the 9 p.m. host of MSNBC said, basically, it's like, "You're not asleep," and it's almost like they woke up on Christmas morning. He got impeached. It was just what they always wanted. And now they have that. And maybe they don't even care about it going to the Senate.

Jesse Waters: Yeah, they just wanted to call Impeachmas--

Greg Gutfeld: What they're doing is, they're trying -- they want their cake and they want to eat it, too. I coined that. [CROSSTALK] They want to accuse Trump and brand him with impeachment, without having to go to court. They want to indict without a trial because they know they'll lose. And that -- the thing is, it goes back to that question that I raised yesterday. Why would you be happy if you knew that you have lost? It's because it wasn't ever about justice. It wasn't about politics. It was about making Orange Monster feel bad. And make all of his supporters feel bad. And that is how you feel good. That's what people -- the little spring in your step, BS. It is purely an emotional act, and I have to think that the supporters and the fans of MSNBC and CNN, when they wake up, to Christmas and they expected a puppy, and they got a chemistry set, and they're looking and they go, is that all there is? They're going to feel mad. And that's what they're -- and again, they're going to have these viewers and these fans leave them because you going to be betrayed the way they were betrayed over Covington and Kavanaugh and collusion. This is number four.

Jesse Waters: The high can only last so long. Right, Emily?

Greg Gutfeld: Tell me about it.

Emily Compagno: Totally. Yes. I have such a hard time with Schumer saying, let's see how things evolve. I need specificity. I need an articulation. And that is what the president needs too. That's what any defendant is entitled to, constitutionally, and also, all of us. So, I feel like your -- what does your expression mean?

[CROSSTALK]

Juan Williams: It's not like a civil or criminal trials. It's impeachment.

Emily Compagno: That's why it's so difficult for us to comprehend in the way that they are doing this. The lack of articulation is just hoarding that strategy, that information. But what about the millions of us that are watching our president be impeached and then a bunch of people on the Hill who are elected to those positions, not explain to us what the heck is going on?

Greg Gutfeld: Okay, you know what it's like? As you said it's not a court -- this is just like the modern-day court of public opinion with social media. They want to cancel you without ever having to actually do the work.

Emily Compagno: Right. And without it being this consistent application that we can --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Emily Compagno: -- follow along with. Meanwhile, you guys thought Noah Feldman saying, "By the way, he's not actually impeached until you do pass the article.”

Greg Gutfeld: Right.

Emily Compagno: So, this is kind of -- this is like when you celebrate your touchdown prematurely and then guess what happened?

Dana Perino: Oh wow.

Emily Compagno: And also --

Dana Perino: And then you took a selfie and you get fined.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Dana Perino: That's what happened.

Emily Compagno: And then I just think it's also such a backfire for Pelosi. We don't yet know the positives of her strategy, but we know all of the negatives, including those senators that are campaigning that are also supposed to be jurors.

Dana Perino: [affirmative]

Jesse Watters: Maybe --

Emily Compagno: It's a win-win for Trump no matter what if it goes.

Jesse Watters: Maybe she delays it so much, McConnell just holds the trial during the Iowa caucus.

Greg Gutfeld: [affirmative]

Juan Williams: I don't think that be so good for President Trump. But let me just say --

Jesse Watters: Why not?

Juan Williams: -- I think today what you saw is all the right wing's websites, "Oh, well, maybe he's not really impeached." This was evidence of desperation and a fantasy. I mean, it's just -- it's so sad --

Dana Perino: Not really.

Juan Williams: -- because it's very clear --

Jesse Watters: Juan, your own witness said it.

Juan Williams: Excuse -- no. I think everybody --

Jesse Watters: Constitutional scholar.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Juan Williams: Your own witness, Jonathan Turley, said, "It's very clear that the Congress has voted two articles of impeachment" but people are desperate and --

Jesse Watters: Yeah, they voted it.

Dana Perino: So now you like Turley. Okay.

Juan Williams: You know what this is like?

Jesse Watters: Yes?

Juan Williams: This is just like President Trump now trolling somebody. They're trolling him. Nancy Pelosi is thoroughly under his skin. Senator Graham came out of the White House last night. He said, "Oh, yeah, the president is very upset, very upset" because the president wants a Senate show trial or something where he can then be acquitted, and then he can go out and stay on the campaign trail, "This was just those Democrats going after me." But the real one --

Jesse Watters: Juan.

Juan Williams: Let me finish here, Jesse. The real one is that today you saw Christianity Today go after President Trump say, "He definitely should be impeached. Evangelicals, wake up.”

Jesse Watters: Wow.

Juan Williams: And what did Trump do? He again went bananas. He started tweeting about --

Greg Gutfeld: Okay.

Juan Williams: -- "Christianity Today, I'm not reading it. It's not "--

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: All right. I love it this part. Whenever Trump responsed to anything, it's like, "Oh, my God, he's lost his mind." He's doing it casually, and I love --

Juan Williams: Casually?

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Juan Williams: How's it casual?

Greg Gutfeld: He's -- by the way.

Jesse Watters: He's tweeting on --

Greg Gutfeld: It's probably one of the strongest weeks he's had in policy. He's actually can chew gum and actually get pissed off at the same time, unlike the Democrats. But you brought up Christianity Today. I want to salute the media for the first time ever caring about a religious opinion that they didn't openly mock. Is that interesting? Usually they, like, they laugh at Evangelicals. They think they're stupid. Now they're kissing your butt because you actually agree with them. No, but you should be very suspicious of --

Dana Perino: Christianity Today --

Juan Williams: Christianity Today --

Jesse Watters: Juan --

Juan Williams: -- has been a leading publication on --

Jesse Watters: -- you don't get the last word.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Juan Williams: -- civil rights, for example, for a long time.

Jesse Watters: Okay. Yeah, you have him right where you want him, don't you, Juan?

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: Sure, you do. Coming up --

Juan Williams: He just got impeached.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: -- it's a new -- not according to --

Dana Perino: Not yet.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: The media smear, the West Point Cadets accused of being racist. They just got that cleared. Stay tuned.

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Dana Perino: Military officials have wrapped up an investigation into controversial hand gestures seen during last weekend's Army Navy football game. Officials finding cadets were playing a game and not flashing white power symbols. A story now drawing comparison to the Covington High School controversy over the media coverage. Here's a look of some of it.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: Students from both West Point and the Naval Academy under scrutiny for flashing what looked like a white power symbol on live TV.

Male Speaker: The symbol looks like an upside down okay sign, but it often is used offensively.

Female Speaker: Yeah, like by white supremacist groups to indicate white power.

Female Speaker: Cadets at the game flashed this hand gesture, which is widely known as the white power symbol.

Male Speaker: The hand gesture is not a joke. White supremacists latched onto it, not as a symbol of irony, but as a symbol of their prevalence.

Male Speaker: Whether they're playing this game, they had to know it could be interpreted as this white power symbol.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Dana Perino: So, this investigation took place pretty quickly, and I actually was following on Twitter the day it broke, Jesse, and Congressman Dan Crenshaw said this could be just the circle game. And then you said the circle game. I didn't even know anything about a circle game. But apparently that's been going on for about 40 years.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, the circle game is when you put the little thing down there and then someone sees it, you get to punch him in the arm. I explained that to Juan, Juan accused them of being white supremacists.

Juan Williams: I didn't accuse. I said that's --

Jesse Watters: I would like --

Juan Williams: -- a dangerous symbol at a time --

Jesse Watters: Juan --

Juan Williams: -- when white supremacy is on move in this country.

Jesse Watters: -- to apologize --

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Juan Williams: Oh, Jesse.

Jesse Watters: -- for accusing the cadets of using a white power symbol.

Juan Williams: Jesse, let me tell you something.

Jesse Watters: That doesn't sound like an apology.

Juan Williams: It's not because --

Jesse Watters: Juan.

Juan Williams: Jesse, we were very clear in saying that that symbol is now associated with white supremacy.

Greg Gutfeld: It's not.

Jesse Watters: Let me tell you something, Juan. If all of a sudden a dozen white supremacists started wearing a blue tie, and the next day, I wore a blue tie --

Juan Williams: Jesse.

Jesse Watters: -- am I flashing a white supremacist symbol?

Juan Williams: Jesse, I'm so disappointed.

Jesse Watters: No. That's ridiculous.

Juan Williams: Jesse, I'm disappointed because you are trying to minimize --

Jesse Watters: I'm disappointed in you.

Juan Williams: -- a very dangerous trend in America society.

Jesse Watters: I've never seen this white power symbol.

Juan Williams: Right.

Jesse Watters: I ever know that to be a white power symbol.

Juan Williams: Okay, so what about Pepe the frog?

Greg Gutfeld: That's made up.

Juan Williams: What about the frog?

Jesse Watters: Are you talking about a cartoon?

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Jesse Watters: Juan, I wasn't even going to get upset.

Juan Williams: Oh, okay.

Jesse Watters: But you accused these people of being racist.

Juan Williams: I did not accuse. I said --

Jesse Waters: Down the line for this country, and you said they were racists --

Juan Williams: I did not.

Jesse Waters: -- because they made a symbol with their hands and you should apologize, because I'm giving you an opportunity.

Juan Williams: No, because you're give me an opportunity as to point out how you will hype and distort something. But you know what? [CROSSTALK] Here's the thing. These kids were playing a game, according to the investigation. It was done very quickly, and it was found out to be what it is. [CROSSTALK] They said to the kids, don't do this because that's bad behavior. And they will be punished.

Greg Gutfeld: Okay, let's -- first of all, it was at a football game where people like to have fun, and they were having fun. You can go back and say, okay, this all began as a hoax on 4chan. That's all it was. The tricked the media, they tricked people into thinking that that was the symbol. The problem is, it worked. Because the media wanted to believe this. The media is always looking for this. And that is the biggest story here, whether it's about Covington, whether it's about Justin Smollett, whether it's about anything that is supposed to be the story, the one that they have. It never is. It evaporates. So, this investigation was caused by social media turning a fake story into a phenomenon that was fanned by a bunch of people on Twitter. That then puts these kids lives in hell because now they're being called racist. There has to be some kind of retribution when a person is falsely called racist because it's a label that sticks forever. Case in point, this symbol is considered racist when for -- I don't know how long "okay" has been around, right. But it's the media that pushes this. Same with Pepe the Frog, which was ironically done just to sucker the media. And the media embraces it.

Juan Williams: Yes, it's an excuse for people, then, adopting symbols to perpetuate racism.

Greg Gutfeld: So, you're accusing them of that. There you go.

[CROSSTALK].

Juan Williams: No, I'm saying that there was an investigation done. It was found that they were playing a game. I know --

[CROSSTALK]

Dana Perino: -- I didn't know about the game. But, Emily --

Emily Compagno: I didn't know about the game, either. But I saw, in the media at the time, like they were actively giggling and laughing. So, it's kind of clear that they were jovial and having a good time. And what you were saying, you know, you're supposed to assume good intent --

Greg Gutfeld: Exactly. You can't mind read.

Emily Compagno: Right. And when you're interacting with someone in person, like even if you start to find -- oh, did you really mean that? Assume good intent. With social media, and Twitter especially, is the opposite with the media these days. It's like assuming the worst intent, the automatic assumption of the worst possible scenario. However, you know, cadets are held to that highest standard. So, hopefully moving forward if there's any room for misinterpretation, but it's -- at the same time, all of them are still the -- I hate using the word "victims" but they are of this kind of rabid mob --

Dana Perino: The investigation looks like it was thorough. There's no question about it. And they were able to get it done before the holidays so you they go home and tough [inaudible.

Juan Williams: I just -- again, they're being punished.

Dana Perino: Well --

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Waters: Because they played the circle game.

Juan Williams: No, because they acted in a way that was --

[CROSSTALK]

Greg Gutfeld: -- Media attention from jackals in the press.

[CROSSTALK].

Juan Williams: Oh, I see. It's not -- the jackals are not the white racists. That's the press.

Greg Gutfeld: Thank God everything's okay.

Jesse Waters: Juan, this is not a racist symbol. He just explained it was a hoax. You fell for it and so did the press.

Juan Williams: It is a racist symbol.

[CROSSTALK]

[music playing]

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Emily Compagno: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest Seven. First up, political correctness making the holidays not so happy for one comedian. Whitney Cummings says she got reported to H.R. for saying this.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Whitney Cummings: I was leaving like on the 18th or whatever today was, I was like, "Bye, guys. Merry Christmas." Like just a formality. What you would say, right? I come back, like June 6, H.R. calls me and they're like, "Hey, we need to talk to you. One of the interns is pissed off that you said Merry Christmas." And I was like, which, by the way, I was like, "I don't even care how your Christmas was."

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Emily Compagno: Juan, Merry Christmas.

Juan Williams: Merry Christmas to you. I don't. I don't. Nobody's ever said anything to me about saying Merry Christmas, right? I don't understand this. I don't. At first, I was, is this real? And why did she come back in June? I don't get that.

[laughter]

Emily Compagno: Jesse, she says, you know, “Who am I to know that the intern was agnostic?" The more information I learned proves my point that you should be able to say this common greeting because you don't know anything about the person.

Jesse Watters: Yeah. Merry Christmas covers basically everything, and everybody knows it.

Dana Perino: It's like good morning.

Jesse Watters: Yeah. Exactly. It's like, good afternoon. We've been warning everybody that will listen about the war on Christmas, and how real it is. And all of a sudden, the war comes to Hollywood, and they're waking up to it. Well, we told you so, Hollywood.

[laughter].

Dana Perino: I think H.R. should have told the intern, stop. Not a problem. They should've done that intern a favor because nobody wants to live their life in a verbal straitjacket. And H.R. has a responsibility not only to help protect people in the workplace, but also to tell younger people like this is not something you should be upset about. Move on.

Emily Compagno: I like that phrase verbal straitjacket.

Dana Perino: Thank you. I wrote it down right here.

Greg Gutfeld: It's the name of my metal band. You know, I see through this. Kilmeade paid her off so she would do this so Fox & Friends could have a war on Christmas segment on Christmas Eve. I have a hard time believing this only because I just can't see an intern for a TV show. I believe it was Roseanne, right? It was the Roseanne TV show? Would go to H R over this. If you're an intern on a TV show, unless you're like a maniacal busybody, you would not jeopardize those relationships and moving up the ladder and getting a job for something like this. This seems like a story that has been kind of like exaggerated or joked about and then suddenly became believable. She might believe it happened, but I honestly, I cannot believe. Let put it -- I believe this is happening in a lot of companies, but not on a TV show where -- especially.

Jesse Watters: Especially Roseanne.

Emily Compagno: Right.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Juan Williams: And also, wouldn't HR have called in six months before if there was a real issue?

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, that's true.

Emily Compagno: Yeah. All right. The Navy pilot who filmed this now famous video of a UFO is speaking out. He says, quote, I was just behaving in ways -- "It was just behaving in ways that aren't physically normal. That's what caught my eye, because aircraft, whether they're manned or unmanned, still have to obey the laws of physics." You guys, I love this guy. I love this story. I love everything about this. I wish we had a whole block for this --

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: -- because, first of all, did you guys hear the rest of his interview? Don't make that face.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: They're amazing. And for example, one of the other guys that didn't speak to the press, the Hornet commander?

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah?

Emily Compagno: He then started working for the government basically in their UFO department --

Greg Gutfeld: No.

Emily Compagno: -- for a guy who like privately funds --

Greg Gutfeld: Stop.

Emily Compagno: -- UFO research. There is so much. Everyone I know that like even touches this slightly says there's so much to this that we don't know. And it's all true.

Dana Perino: I don't believe it.

Emily Compagno: And I know you don't believe it, but I do.

Greg Gutfeld: No, no, no, no, I'll tell you why.

Emily Compagno: We have to believe it.

Greg Gutfeld: This is like the worst strip club.

[laughter]

You keep hearing these UFO stories, you keep hearing the same story over and over again. The footage is always really grainy, and you really can't tell what it is. And the guy's like, "Oh, it's this and that so." It's a good strip tease where you never really see anything.

Jesse Watters: Like --

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: And this has been going on for decades.

Jesse Watters: -- the Russia hoax, you know?

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: They keep telling us there was collusion, then there was no collusion.

Emily Compagno: No, I heard that they basically want us to destroy ourselves --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, an alien.

Emily Compagno: Yes. The aliens are never going to come and really show their faces to us because we are clearly destroying ourselves and are annoying. Everyone hates us.

Greg Gutfeld: How do you know I'm not an alien?

Emily Compagno: You probably are.

Greg Gutfeld: What -- I --

Juan Williams: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: They hate us in the galaxy.

Juan Williams: You didn't expect that.

Emily Compagno: There's a reason I --

Greg Gutfeld: And I still my driver's license.

Juan Williams: Really?

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Dana Perino: I respect this guy and all he's done, but I also think that -- he says it's not behaving within the normal law of physics. Well, right, because it's an unidentified flying object. Why does it -- why does a UFO have to be under our laws of physics? Maybe they have their own laws of physics wherever they came from.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh.

Dana Perino: I don't believe any of it.

Jesse Watters: Dana's a wingnut, I didn't see that --

Emily Compagno: Hey, you witnessed a UFO.

Greg Gutfeld: Do you think we have physics privilege?

Dana Perino: No.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Dana Perino: I'm trying to say, like, I --

Greg Gutfeld: Physics --

Dana Perino: Yeah, we have -- no. We don't have -- we are --

Greg Gutfeld: Physics privilege.

Dana Perino: -- limited by our physics. Maybe the UFO people are not.

Greg Gutfeld: Of course, there's probably another dimension.

Dana Perino: They're not even people.

Juan Williams: You know what --

Emily Compagno: Do you guys remember Edgar Allen, the astronaut from Apollo 14? He came back recognizing our collective conscious --

Dana Perino: Oh.

Emily Compagno: -- and then he basically dedicated the rest of his life to paranormal activity. This is real. Juan, tell them.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Juan Williams: What?

Emily Compagno: Yes. Tell them.

Juan Williams: Well, anyway -- I just -- I never believe this stuff.

Dana Perino: Yeah, I don't either.

Juan Williams: And I do think, by the way, every time we do this story, guess what? It turns out to be a shadow, a bug out in the windshield --

Greg Gutfeld: A fly.

Juan Williams: Right.

Emily Compagno: No.

Juan Williams: And I just -- it's just at some point --

Emily Compagno: Not this one.

Greg Gutfeld: Not this one? [laughs]

Juan Williams: This is Agent Scully right here.

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Emily Compagno: Yes.

Juan Williams: I think it's just in some ways, it's a lot of fun, but it's not real. So, kids don't believe it. Believe in Santa, don't believe in this.

Jesse Watters: Garbage.

Greg Gutfeld: Maybe it was Santa.

Juan Williams: It could have been.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: All right. Finally. Ever feel like your dog knows when you're shortchanging her on treats? Brain scans reveal dogs can process numbers in a similar way to humans, and they even use the region of the brain that we use to do math.

Dana Perino: I guess that must explain my math grades.

[laughter]

Emily Compagno: So, what do you guys think?

Dana Perino: I think it's true.

Emily Compagno: Of course. Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: Of course. [laughs]

Emily Compagno: Dobermans are the smartest breed, obviously. By the way, Labradors have more emotions than psychopaths.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Juan Williams: What?

Emily Compagno: Yes.

Juan Williams: What does that mean?

[laughter]

Emily Compagno: Well, just -- I'm just saying that while we're talking about dogs, that psychopaths, i.e. sociopaths -- [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: Is that directed at Jesse?

Jesse Watters: Why are you looking at me?

Juan Williams: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: They are devoid of emotions. Dogs have more emotions than --

Juan Williams: Wait a second. Wait a second. Wait a second.

Emily Compagno: Dogs are great.

Juan Williams: Wait, but a dog has limited capacities is what you're saying?

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Emily Compagno: Well, right. But that --

Jesse Watters: Juan.

Emily Compagno: -- interestingly, they have more --

Jesse Watters: Let it go.

Emily Compagno: -- emotions than --

Juan Williams: Let it go?

Dana Perino: Yeah. Let's go.

Juan Williams: Okay.

[laughter]

Emily Compagno: I'm too scientific for this group, obviously. All right. Stay right where you are, Fan Mail Friday, is next? So obviously, psychopaths have --

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah. I do want to be sedated.

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: It's fan mail Friday, we're answering your questions, first one. This is actually really good question because I've thought about this. How long have you ever held a grudge? Emily, I bet you hold grudges.

Emily Compagno: Forever. I'm Sicilian.

[laughter]

No, just kidding. I mean, but yeah.

Jesse Watters: But yeah?

Greg Gutfeld: Anyone in particular? Anyone in particular?

Emily Compagno: You know who it is.

Jesse Watters: Oh.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh.

Emily Compagno: I'm kidding. I'm kidding. No, I don't -- I mean --

Dana Perino: I know who it is. It's that girl.

Emily Compagno: What?

Greg Gutfeld: What girl?

Dana Perino: The one you told us about the commercial break yesterday.

Emily Compagno: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs] Look at that smile.

Dana Perino: That you never talked to again.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh.

Jesse Watters: Oh, the one they took the fall for?

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: Jesus is great.

Emily Compagno: Anyway, next person.

Greg Gutfeld: Juan?

Juan Williams: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: Did I say too much?

[laughter]

Emily Compagno: Thank you, Jesse.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, we're all get sued. Juan?

Juan Williams: I don't engage in grudges. I get angry. I get frustrated.

Greg Gutfeld: [affirmative]

Juan Williams: But I really don't hold grudges. You know, I'm just like last night where the two women on the stage at the debate said --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Juan Williams: -- they ask for forgiveness for, you know, being a little bit too aggressive. So I get angry. I get upset. But I don't -- you know, I remember once when I was a college basketball player and people would -- there was one guy in practice on my team, just beat the living daylights out of me every day in practice because he's bigger. He was physically wider. And then this time of year, Christmas season, he invited me home for dinner. Do I want to go over to New Jersey to have dinner? And his mom served manicotti.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh.

Juan Williams: And I'd never had manicotti.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Juan Williams: I thought it was the most delicious meal I've ever had.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, there you go.

Dana Perino: My mouth is watering.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes. Jesse?

Jesse Watters: I'm going to start bringing manicotti on set.

[laughter]

That's all it takes, Juan.

Juan Williams: I'm -- that would help.

Greg Gutfeld: You've been to --

Juan Williams: Wait a minute. Wait, your mom is not Italian.

Jesse Watters: No, no, no, no. But I can microwave something.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: I don't hold grudges, but people hold grudges against me.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: I currently know at least three people that are holding like hardcore grudges against me.

[laughter]

Emily Compagno: Amazing. [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: I bet there's more.

Jesse Watters: At least three.

Greg Gutfeld: There's probably --

[CROSSTALK]

Jesse Watters: I think there's actually four that I can name --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- right now off the top of my head.

Greg Gutfeld: In this company.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: No, not in this company. Maybe there's -- no I can't name that person here. Is there someone here?

Greg Gutfeld: I don't know. We'll talk later.

Jesse Watters: Okay.

Greg Gutfeld: Dana?

Dana Perino: I have a --

Greg Gutfeld: You hold grudges.

Dana Perino: Not really. But –

Greg Gutfeld: You hold grudges.

Dana Perino: Not really, but there is a reporter -- I don't forget. So, there's a reporter who wrote something in 2008, and it was about George W. Bush, and he had told me the whole time, I think the president's getting a really raw deal. I want to write the story before he leaves office -- this is 2009, sorry, January '09 -- I think he's gotten a raw deal. So, we participated, we went out of our way. He wrote the meanest piece I've ever seen. And he has been in the deep freeze ever since. And you know exactly who you are, and I know where you work --

[CROSSTALK]

Dana Perino: -- And you're still in the deep freeze. I told my staff, no one ever talks to him for the rest of his life.

Emily Compagno: Yes Dana.

Greg Gutfeld: See, I don't have to hold any grudges because my wife does it. Like I have -- I have like two semi-grudges that I am willing to completely forgive and forget. I've already moved on, but my wife tells me that if I ever talk to this person, she will kill me. So, she is like -- because she's Russian. The Russians, they just -- like, she goes no, what he did was bad. So, you may forgive him, but I won't. But Elena, you never met him.

Jesse Waters: And guys can get over stuff. You know, like --

Emily Compagno: Peter holds a grudge against somebody for me. I can let it go. I'm fine.

Juan Williams: I think you're exactly right. That's what my wife does. And she's black. [laughter]

Greg Gutfeld: I don't even know what to say to that. Do we have time or should we move on? One more question. This is -- this question is too hard. Do you have a favorite line from a movie? Yes? Go.

Dana Perino: [whispers] I don't know.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughter] That was great. That's great. That's the silent movie.

[CROSSTALK]

Juan Williams: I have a couple, I think. Midnight Cowboy, "I'm walking here."

Greg Gutfeld: Classic movie.

Juan Williams: I like that. "I'll be back." Yeah, yeah?

Greg Gutfeld: The one I like, I can't say because it's Dennis Hopper, Frank Booth from Blue Velvet. And if you like Blue Velvet, you know exactly the line I'm talking about. One more thing is up next. I've crossed that line.

[music playing]

[COMMERCIAL BREAK]

Juan Williams: It's time for one more thing. Jesse Watters.

Jesse Watters: So, our friend Ed Henry got a big promotion. Yeah. Ed Henry.

Greg Gutfeld: Boo.

Jesse Watters: Starting later next month.

Greg Gutfeld: Hate him.

Jesse Watters: Is going to be co-anchoring America's newsroom from 9:00 to noon with Sandra Smith and you can see him three hours a day. That's a lot of Henry. I don't know if he is ready for this, but here we go.

Greg Gutfeld: So now we know how to get a get a promotion. You got to donate part of your liver.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, that's asking a lot of people. Also, you know, this is like the second biggest job Ed's gotten recently because I promoted Ed to officiate my wedding.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh my God.

Jesse Watters: So, he's going to be doing that as well. A lot on Ed's plate. Let's be honest. Got no pressure.

Juan Williams: You thought he was a minister Reverend Henry I don't think so. But by the way.

Jesse Watters: Just don't report me to HR.

Juan Williams: He will do a great job for you.

Jesse Watters: I'm sure he will.

Greg Gutfeld: Hey, move it on man I want to close my show.

Jesse Watters: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time an impeachment explosion, implosion explosion.

Female Speaker: Implosion.

Jesse Watters: We're working on.

Juan Williams: All right here we go. We all know that Santa is making his list and checking it twice but if you're a toddler and you're hanging out in Vegas, why not have some fun? So, take a look at this. Yeah, that's right that 2-year-old slipped away from mom and got himself trapped in a ski ball machine.

Female Speaker: Ouch.

Juan Williams: He clung to rim of the five-thousand-point hole.

Apparently, this may be a trend earlier this year, if you remember in New Jersey, a 2 year old guy also got stuck in an arcade game. Our ski ball loving friend definitely deserves a big Christmas gift for being a go getter.

Jesse Watters: Great parenting.

Juan Williams: Dana.

Dana Perino: You want to go next?

Greg Gutfeld: No, you go.

Dana Perino: Are you sure?

Greg Gutfeld: It's two and a half minutes.

Dana Perino: The annual Jasper calendar is out here we are here we are. Here you go.

Jesse. Emily. Juan. Greg sells his on eBay if you want to grab one.

Greg Gutfeld: I will sell it on eBay, and I'll sign it.

Dana Perino: So, it's 2020 and like a lot of space things.

Emily Compagno: Oh, yay little wiggly.

Jesse Watters: Nice. All right this is cool.

Emily Compagno: Thanks Dana.

Juan Williams: All right, Gregory.

Greg Gutfeld: All right. Tomorrow night, Greg Gutfeld show, Saturday, 10:00.

It's great you got Dr. Drew you got Katie Hyde You got Kat Timpf and Tyrus. You got to watch this show it's going to kick some butt and now we got one of these to end the week.

Jesse Watters: You don't have to play the -- it's gong to leave Emily with ten seconds.

Greg Gutfeld: You know what check out these sea lions. These guys don't give a damn about where they go.

Female Speaker: Oh my gosh.

Greg Gutfeld: Imagine being on that boat freeloading sea lions in Olympia, Washington. They're known as stellar sea lions. They weigh about 2400 pounds each. Bunch of freeloaders that's what they are. Oh, Democrats. So true Jesse.

Emily Compagno: There are so fat.

Greg Gutfeld: You know, fat shaming. Emily is not part of The Five.

Jesse Watters: It's blubber.

Greg Gutfeld: I will have you get up and leave now. No one more thing for you.

Juan Williams: Oh, no but give her a chance.

Greg Gutfeld: Okay.

Juan Williams: It's the Christmas season Emily.

Emily Compagno: I get two. Happy birthday, sweet Vinney's, number one. Number two, the Franklin Police Department in Massachusetts learned that they had a thief in their midst. Well, watch as their dog, Ben Franklin, ran off with one of their Toys for Tots and their Christmas program. Literally.

Greg Gutfeld: Literally.

Emily Compagno: He makes a run for it. It's hilarious the video has gone viral.

Greg Gutfeld: Literally.

Emily Compagno: So adorable,.

Greg Gutfeld: Literally.

Emily Compagno: The police department, however, is letting this one slide literally.

Juan Williams: Final point.

Emily Compagno: Final point it behooves all of us. There's just a long list, isn't there?

Greg Gutfeld: Yes there is.

Juan Williams: Greg where are you going for Christmas?

Greg Gutfeld: I am I'm going to be here. I have relatives that have arrived today and then I'm gonna be going to somebody's wedding.

Juan Williams: Dana.

Dana Perino: I will be here working. No, I'm kidding. I'm also going to somebody's wedding.

Juan Williams: Oh, yeah, we know somebody. All right. That's it for us. We're going to see you back here on Monday. All of you, have a great weekend.

