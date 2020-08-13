Pence: Kamala Harris as Biden's VP confirms Democratic Party controlled by radicals

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

And tonight, as we speak, fake news outlets all over the country, they are drooling over Kamala Harris. They are singing her praises. They are writing what are cringe-worthy fluff pieces to, of course, please their far-left editors.

But while they lie to your face, again, we will bring you the truth. We will, as usual, do the job, the state run propaganda hate-Trump media mob called refers us to do. Buckle up, because tonight, we are vetting Kamala Harris and it continues. In just moments, we will call out her phony praise of Joe Biden. Wow. Amazing what a day can do and it can change everything.

We'll also show you her very and most radical socialist positions from police, to fracking, the consumption of red meat and even the elimination of straws and all private health care plans, they would be outlawed and her support of gun bans by executive fiat.

Also, Vice President Mike Pence will weigh in, straight ahead.

But we'll start in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden somehow managed to travel a few miles away from his basement bunker to introduce his new running mate after, what, a three-hour delay and extremely long, meandering speech, delivered with the help of his trusty teleprompter in an almost empty gymnasium, Joe Biden finally made it official.

And during the joint event, didn't take questions after trashing President Trump, predictively. Of course, both Biden and Harris heaped scripted praise all over each other. It was so fake, so blatantly phony that you couldn't help but kind of cringe when you know the truth.

There was only a few months ago that Kamala Harris was heavily suggesting that Joe Biden was a racist and a sexist. Oh, amazing how things change in election years, isn't that?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF.: You also worked with them to oppose busing. And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public school, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.

His empathy, his compassion, his sense of duty to care for others. It's why I am so proud to be on this ticket.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: It's mischaracterization of my opposition across the board. I did not praise racists.

Kamala knows how to govern. She knows how to make the hard calls. She is ready to do this job on day one.

HARRIS: Praising and coddling individuals who made it their life's work and built their reputation off of segregation of the races in the United States. That's the problem.

His empathy, his compassion, his sense of duty to care for others is why I am so proud to be on this ticket.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, Kamala Harris back then was right, because Joe Biden praised the guy that actually filibuster the Civil Rights Act and opposed the Voting Rights Act. That historic -- both historic legislation, and worked with the former Klansman on the issue of stopping the integration of schools and saying he didn't want his kids going to school in a, quote, racial jungle.

So why would Joe Biden pick a running mate who all but pretty much called him racist over and over again? Why would he pick someone who said "I believe Biden's sexual misconduct accusers"?

Well, the answer is simple. Senator Harris is a favorite of the radical far left establishment. New York toilet paper Times, though, they called her a pragmatic moderate. No way, shape, or form. That's just another outright lie by The New York Times.

2019, she had the most liberal voting record of any other U.S. senator. She was actually to the left of Bolshevik Bernie Sanders. She was the cosponsor of that insane Green New Deal and maybe they are just trying to cover up his crazy socialist agenda by giving Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez a whopping 60 seconds, we found out tonight, to speak at the Democratic Convention.

Unfortunately, for Kamala Harris, she is now on tape promising to ban all fracking. Pennsylvania, are you paying attention? On day one in office, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Will you commit to implement in a federal ban on fracking your first day in office? Adding the United States to the list of countries who have banned this devastating practice.

HARRIS: There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking. So, yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. That one radical move that would cost a half a million high-paying jobs in Pennsylvania. Yeah, 100,000 plus jobs in Ohio, millions of other jobs across the country. It would send the price of oil and gas, the lifeblood of our economy, through the roof.

And there's a lot more. As part of her radical socialist agenda, Harris would even ban plastic straws and limit your consumption of red meat. I just love when the government is there to tell me how to live.

And if you like your doctor, if you like your health insurance plan, well, you're going to want to listen very closely to this next insane radical socialist clip. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: I believe the solution and I actually feel very strongly about this, we need to have Medicare for all. That's just the bottom line.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I believe it will totally eliminate private insurance. So for people out there who like their insurance, they don't get to keep it?

HARRIS: Well, listen, the idea is that everyone gets access to medical care. Who of us that does not have that situation where you've got to wait for approval and the doctor says well, I don't know if your insurance company is going to cover this. Let's eliminate all of that, let's move on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Eliminate it, move on. Wow.

Then you're stuck with Obamacare. How did those promises workout?

Now, if Harris gets her way, over 200 million Americans would have their health insurance stripped away, no choice, no options. I thought liberals were pro-choice. Apparently not on this issue.

And, of course, your taxes, they will go through the roof. She's already plotting major tax hikes. So, let's keep track of this minor part of her radical agenda, Senator Harris would confiscate your private health insurance, your income, yep, it even says by executive fiat we are going to take away some of your guns, your plastic straws, your red meat and that list goes on.

She wants the government to complete would dictate every aspect of your life. That's because like many of the radical socialist left, well, Senator Harris believes that the American people actually says it about one particular voting bloc and demographic are just stupid. Well, you don't believe me, let's go to the videotape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: What else do we know about this population 18 to 24? They are stupid. That is why we put them in dormitories and they have a resident assistant. They make really bad decisions.

HANNITY: Well, we just lock them all up until they are 25?

Now, if you watch the other so-called news networks or read almost any paper in the country, you will never get the truth about Senator Harris. You will never see these clips, you will never hear about her radical positions and her radical record. They will lie to you day in and day out for the next 83 days and they will continue to push the line that she has a pragmatic moderate.

At this point, the mob, the media has absolutely zero self-respect and they don't concern themselves with anything that recognizes truth. They are now hard-core, statist, partisan Democrats that will say and do anything to beat Donald Trump. It's a cult of hatred, a psychosis, kind of hard to explain actually.

Let's take a look at their vetting of Kamala Harris. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Just being told we have a pick and its Kamala Harris of California. Just told in my ear at the second. For the record, those of applause were from Claire McCaskill.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that Kamala Harris adds a layer of energy to the Biden campaign.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People wanted to be around her. There was a charisma, fascination, for lack of a better word, Anderson, a bit of celebrity surrounding Kamala Harris.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Joe Biden could have chosen someone else, but he couldn't have chosen anyone better. She is clearly a great campaigner, but she's also good at governing.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Democrats have thought since she stepped onto the stage that she had an incredibly bright future.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think if you think about Kamala Harris, she herself a fighter, right?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She's an energetic campaigner. Women's vote, younger people's vote. All of this brings enormous energy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: One, pretty much anybody would have more energy than, well, the ever forgetful Joe. It seems like he needs a nap very often and she only had 2 percent or less.

The coverage was so bad, so abusively biased, one of these fake journalists and lunatic at fake news CNN complained that we were throwing everything but the kitchen sink at Kamala Harris. That's actually called vetting the candidate. Fake news CNN might want to try it out sometime on a Democratic candidate. Just the candidate's record, just the exact things which they have set in the positions they've taken with the accompanying proof, the video and audio tapes.

Especially now, all of the obvious concerns about Biden's, frankly, mental alertness, acuity from fitness for office, his strength and stamina. Now, get this: the media raised those questions about 71-year-old John McCain and his age in 2008. They raised questions about 73-year-old Ronald Reagan during his reelection bid in 1984. By the way, for the record, Biden would be older on his first day of office than Reagan was on his last day of office.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RONALD REAGAN, FORMER PRESIDENT: I am not going to exploit for political purposes my opponent's youth and inexperience.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Checkmate, Ronald Reagan won 49 states. Now, all of a sudden, the mob and the media, they are asked a question about 77-year-old Biden's mental acuity. I'm not a doctor, but he looks kind of fragile, tired, weak to me. These constant embarrassments, they are beginning to raise a lot of serious questions.

And people in the country are talking about it, whether the mob wants to cover it up or not. The confusion, the bouts of anger. Are you a junkie? Did you get tested for cocaine? Come on, man.

Almost no one outside of this network even seems willing to seriously broach the subject. We will do our job.

In fact, they are actively trying to cover up his apparent issues. Over there at state-run conspiracy television MSDNC -- well, they seemingly actually cropped out what appeared to be a written script of Biden and having a casual video conversation with Kamala Harris. And by the way, you can actually see Biden in that picture, he's holding the phone upside down.

And ultimately the Biden campaign is hoping that Kamala Harris will bring a much-needed boost of energy, charisma, alertness, that Biden clearly lacks. That was those are fundamentals I think for the hardest job in the world and is one problem with that theory.

Kamala -- well, she doesn't connect with voters. Her presidential bid was a massive failure, a flop. She dropped out in December before any primary or any caucus. She was pulling at a meager 2 percent or less, especially after Tulsi Gabbard's takedown.

Even in her home state of California, she was pulling in single digits. They know her best. But fear not, the media mob, the cult that they are, that hates Trump 24/7, all they will do and say anything they can to help lift her up.

Just take a look at today's front page, New York toilet paper "Times", it's worthless. Basically, it's as good as toilet paper. Compare it to their coverage in 2016 of Vice President Pence. Donald Trump's choice for a running mate.

As we have said many times on the show, back in 2007 forward, journalism is dead, it is gone, it is buried.

Here with reaction, the man himself, Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence. Mr. Vice President, thank you for being with us.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT: Good to be with you, Sean.

HANNITY: OK. Well, I can imagine that you got a little bit different treatment than Kamala Harris. (LAUGHTER) But let's stick to substance and the issues here. I think that's important. I argue this will be the biggest-choice election, tipping-point election even, in history. Your initial reaction?

PENCE: Well, the stakes in this election have never been higher. But following Joe Biden's decision to name a California liberal like Kamala Harris to the ticket, the choice has never been clearer. Look, four years ago, when President Trump called and asked me to join this ticket, I said yes in a heartbeat because I believed in his vision, to rebuild our military, to revive our economy by cutting taxes, rolling back regulation, fighting for free, fair trade, unleashing American energy, standing up for life and liberty, and appointing conservatives to our courts, and standing with law enforcement at every level. And Joe Biden's decision to add Kamala Harris to the ticket confirms everything President Trump and I have been saying. And that is that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left. Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, supports higher taxes, socialized medicine, open borders, abortion on demand. And where Joe Biden said he would be willing to cut funding to police, she said recently that she thought that we should reimagine the police in this country. And I just have to tell you, I -- you know, I like the matchup. You know, it's on, Sean. I can't wait to get back out there. I will be in Iowa tomorrow, telling the story of what this president has done, how we made this country stronger, more prosperous in our first three years, how President Trump has seen us through the worst pandemic in 100 years, and how we have already created more jobs in the last three months than Joe Biden and Barack Obama created in their eight years in office. I'm excited to tell the story. I think Kamala Harris being added to the ticket just confirms what President Trump and I have been saying all along.

HANNITY: You know, Mr. Vice President, four years ago, I -- look, I'm now 33 years in radio, if you can believe it. I know I look so much younger, my 25th year at FOX.

(LAUGHTER)

And, you know, I said to this audience -- and I have to always be honest -- I said Donald Trump, I have known him for about 25 years now. I said, he will govern as a conservative. Every issue you just mentioned is -- it is transformational, in as much as he kept every promise, every single one of them.

PENCE: He did.

HANNITY: There's not one thing he said that he wanted to get done that really has not gotten done.

PENCE: Right.

HANNITY: And I look at it, and then I look at the results. And results matter to me. I can't think of a single accomplishment of Joe Biden in 50 years of the swamp that helped benefit the American people. Can you? And I know Kamala Harris is going to be out there attacking the president daily. If I was him, I would ignore every word she says and focus on what he's done and what he plans to do.

PENCE: Well, I think it's the reason why you see the support all across the country that you see for this president and for our administration. And that's that President Trump has done exactly what he told the American people he would do. We rebuilt our military, restored the arsenal of democracy. And now, America's military is stronger than ever before. But this president, by cutting taxes, by rolling back more regulations than any president in American history, by fighting for the kind of free and fair trade like the USMCA that was a win for American manufacturing, a win for American farmers, a trade deal that Kamala Harris was one of only 10 members of the Senate to vote against, and you see his commitment to follow through on appointing conservatives to our courts at every level. Contrast that with now Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They actually want to raise taxes by $4 trillion. They want to do their own version of the Green New Deal, of a $2 trillion massive environmental agenda. They are going to appoint activists to our court. They're going to support taxpayer funding of abortion. They support open borders. And the truth of the matter is, beyond all of that, with everything that's happening in Chicago and New York and Portland and Seattle, you have in President Trump a leader who is standing without apology with the men and women of law enforcement. And in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party and the radical left, you have people talking about cutting funding to law enforcement, a party that's advocating defunding law enforcement. The choice could not be clearer. And, as I said, I can't wait to get out there, and get out there and tell that story. And I think the American people are going to vote for four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.

HANNITY: Mr. Vice President, I think I'm a pretty good political observer. And if you noticed the debate, when Kamala Harris went after Joe Biden on his racial positions, which are -- you know, imagine if Donald Trump supported the guy that filibustered the Civil Rights Act and talked about not wanting his kids to be involved in integration or -- quote -- "a racial jungle," I could imagine the media would have a very different reaction to Joe Biden. And, as I look at this scene -- it's actually on the screen right now -- she, to me -- and you will be debating her -- it looked to me that that line was prepared, that line was memorized, and that line was delivered, somewhat perfectly, pretty devastating to Joe Biden, although she feels very differently now, apparently. Did you get the same feeling I did, that that was all prepared ahead of time?

PENCE: Well, look, I think -- you know, I think she is a skilled debater. But I can't wait to get to Salt Lake City and be on the stage with her to compare Joe Biden's nearly 50 years in public life, the agenda of the radical left, the agenda that she has embraced throughout her political career, with the results of this president and this administration. I mean, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris come from a party that's been talking about helping African-Americans for decades. This is a president who, because of the policies we advanced, we actually saw the lowest unemployment ever recorded for African-Americans. We saw the creation of thousands of Opportunity Zones and creating billions of dollars of investment in our inner cities. This is a president who doubled the school choice program here in our nation's capital, has been fighting for educational opportunities for every American, especially our minority communities. And that's a record that I'm excited to talk about. This is a president who's been out there fighting for the American dream for every American, regardless of race or creed or color.

HANNITY: I --

PENCE: And while the other side does the talking, we are going to talk about what we have done for the American people and what we are going to do with four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House.

HANNITY: I would like to -- you know, I would like to not have one vote cast until at least one debate between the president and Joe Biden. Joe Biden says he can't wait, says he wants to do it.

PENCE: Right.

HANNITY: The president has offered to have one. Sixteen states will be voting before -- early voting before the first debate. I think that has to change. Do you agree?

PENCE: Oh, there's no question. And I know the campaign is reaching out, look, particularly in the times in which we live, as we continue every day to work to put the coronavirus in the past, we are seeing positive trends across the Sunbelt. We are seeing leveling trends in other states around the country. We're every day one day closer to having more medicines and more vaccines. To your point, Sean, we're going to be -- we're going to be seeing states around the country start early voting in a matter of a month or so. And I think the American people ought to hear from this president and hear from Joe Biden on the stage to talk about their competing visions for this country --

HANNITY: Yes.

PENCE: -- because they could not be more different. I mean, I truly do believe that President Trump's vision in our first three years was proven out. I mean, we made America more prosperous than ever before. This president and his policies, with our allies in Congress, created the conditions, the most -- the most prosperous economy in the history of the world. And when the coronavirus pandemic struck, it's that solid foundation that President Trump poured that's allowed us to add nine million jobs back as we open up this economy just in the last three months alone.

HANNITY: Yes.

PENCE: And, again, Joe Biden -- I mean, when people go into the voting booth on November 3, or when they participate in early voting before then, they deserve to know that here, as we -- as our country is coming back from this -- this massive pandemic that, at its height, cost 22 million American jobs, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, their prescription --

HANNITY: Yes.

PENCE: -- is to raise taxes by $4 trillion and impose an avalanche of regulations, like the Green New Deal, on the American economy.

HANNITY: Scary.

PENCE: And, you know -- but it's no real surprise. It's what -- it's what Joe Biden and Barack Obama did in their eight years. They tried to tax and spend and regulate us into prosperity. And they oversaw the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression. I want to say it again, Sean.

HANNITY: Yes.

PENCE: It's remarkable that, because of the foundation President Trump poured, we have actually seen this economy create more jobs in the last three months than Joe Biden and the last administration created in their entire eight years.

HANNITY: Yes.

PENCE: The American people deserve to understand those two competing visions. And, when they do, I believe they are going to vote to reelect President Donald Trump.

HANNITY: Mr. Vice President, we always thank you for your time. Thank you for being with us.

PENCE: Thank you, Sean.

HANNITY: Joining us now, Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer.

I think the vice president laid it out clearly. Did you see what I saw in that attack and that debate when Kamala Harris -- what did Joe Biden on the issue on the race, I saw lines that were prepared, lines that were memorized and lines that were delivered.

Thoughts?

ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Of course she did. That's exactly what she did and you saw her fake it all.

You know, when I look at this ticket, my conclusion is Biden is weak and Harris is fake. You know, her position on busing is identical to Joe Biden's. And yet she gives that impassioned, heartfelt story about what happened to a little child and then it comes out the next day that she also supported what Biden did, which is no national busing program, but it should be determined locally.

That was Biden's position in the ‘70s. It's Harris' position, yet she attacked him for having her position? That's the definition of fakery in a politician. And she's delivered it her entire career.

HANNITY: It's amazing the election you're converging considering what she was saying about Joe just a short time ago. You know, Karl Rove said this last night, O'Reilly said it on my radio show and I agree, I think that Kamala Harris is going to be attacking the president, that is going to be her full-time vocation.

She only had 2 percent in the Democratic primary. I don't know, maybe I'm wrong, but my strategy would be to completely ignore the attacks and point out the truth on the record that the media will never talk about.

FLEISCHER: Look, race has always come down to presidential candidates and there's typically a minor blip when someone gets named, but voters vote for the president. That's going to be especially the case on the Republican side with Donald Trump.

With all due respect to Vice President Pence and I think the vice president knows that. But also, it's a little different on the Democrat side because of Biden's frailty. People do worry and wonder who are they voting for, are they voting for Biden or they voting for Harris?

And in the case of Harris, because of this fakery, another, Sean, as California's attorney general, acted tough, tough prosecutor. What does she say now? She compared ICE agents to the KKK at a Senate hearing this year. She asked, was asked a question about somebody in a crowd who talked about police are there to protect the rich and harass the poor, she nodded her head, and said, right, right.

That's the problem with her. She's a fake and her positions are going to hurt her in the vice president is going to drive that home.

HANNITY: All right. Ari Fleischer, always great to have you. Great analysis as always.

When we come back, we continue to do what the mob, the media, the cult that hates Trump won't do, and that is we will vet the Biden-Harris ticket.

Up next, we'll expose Kamala Harris and her radical antipolice views that Ari just mentioned, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Believe it or not, Kamala Harris tonight is even facing ire from the progressive left over her, well, ever evolving, phony, constantly changing views on policing and prosecutions. Don't forget, it was Kamala Harris troubling record as a prosecutor in California that became a serious liability during her failed presidential run.

Remember, we showed you Tulsi Gabbard ripping her record in a debate last night and as attorney general -- district attorney, rather, in San Francisco and is California attorney general, Harris' office was plagued by incompetence and efficiency, even claims of last night and as attorney general -- district attorney, rather, in San Francisco and is California attorney general, her office was plagued by incompetence and efficiency, even claims of outright corruption. Sidney Powell pointed that out back in 2015.

Harris was scorched by a federal judge after, quote, Harris and her staff defended the indefensible after it was revealed that a state prosecutor falsified a transcript of a confession. So ever since, Harris has, well, set foot on Capitol Hill, she's been working overtime to pander to the far left and pretend like none of that ever happen.

Remember the Michael Brown case, Ferguson, Missouri? Just last year, quote, tweeted: Michael Brown's murder forever changed Ferguson and America. His tragic death sparked a desperately need conversation and a nationwide movement. We must fight for stronger accountability of racial equality in our justice system.

And, by the way, even the Justice Department of Obama said he was innocent. Remember, she promoted the Jessie Smollett hate crime hoax, saying: This was an attempted modern day lynching. Wrong again.

Now more recently, Harris actually appeared to endorse the idea of less cops on the street. This wouldn't end well, take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: We have confused the idea that to achieve safety you put more cops on the street. We really do need to understand and re-imagine what and how we can actually make and help make communities safe. You know, in many cities in America, over one-third of their city budget goes to police. So, we have to have this conversation. What are we doing?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: She filed those remarks, praise for the L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, his plan to slash the LAPD budget, saying, I applaud Mayor Garcetti for what is doing and done. But even more disturbing, that Harris recently promoted the Minnesota freedom fund, which posted bail for alleged violent rioters and criminals, including an alleged murder and previously convicted rapist.

So you see what's going on here?

Just like Hillary Clinton, just like the rest of the unhinged Democratic socialist cabal, well, Kamala Harris is willing to say and do anything to pander to the extreme left in this country who already rejected her once during the Democratic primary. Yeah, she was below 2 percent.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, Fox News contributor, civil rights attorney, Leo Terrell.

Leo, OK. You were warning, you know her well, you live in California. This is pretty atrocious comments about law enforcement and positions.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: Just give me a minute on this. Joe Biden needs a do over. You know why, you're talking about that script that she did about I'm the little girl.

She gives lawyers a bad name. She will say and do anything to win that is why you cannot believe anything out of her mouth. You saw different Kamala Harris today at the press conference and this was the Kamala Harris who wanted to destroy Joe Biden. Let me be very clear about her. She will say things about Black Lives Matter. She said that today. Well, Kamala, is it Black Lives Matter like David Dorn, the black officer, is a black lives like the ones in Chicago?

When you say black lives matter, is that all black lives or are you just saying that to appease the extremist group? That's a situation that she has explained.

The other thing about it is, if she is such a pro-law and order moderate Democrat, where's all the police unions supporting her? They are supporting Donald Trump.

One last thing, she's a nasty person. She's mean. Look what you try to do with Justice Kavanaugh. And when you talk about what she's planned to do, if I was Joe Biden, I would sleep with one eye open, because she is looking to take over the White House. She's only in it for herself, period.

HANNITY: Wow.

Dan Bongino, Secret Service, former NYPD. I hate the way police have been treated, the 99 percent of brave cops that put their lives at risk to protect and serve others.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. Well, you know, Sean, nobody likes Kamala Harris, can we just be clear on that? I mean, she competed in a Democrat primary and didn't even make it to Iowa. It's not a Republican. I had nothing to do with it, I'm a registered Republican.

So the Democrats apparently don't like her either. I'm just giving you the numbers. If you believe in science stuff, liberals claim they believe in science and everything. Let's not forget as well, the two most memorable moments of Kamala Harris' campaign was when she implied that Joe Biden was a racist, number one. That was her star is born moment in the second one is that she believed Joe Biden's accusers, that he was all gropey, you know, and hansy and stuff, you know, things -- putting hands on people he probably shouldn't have been doing.

Kamala Harris is -- she's the Beto O'Rourke and John Kerry, you know? Two candidates who would change -- remember John Kerry? I was before it before I was against it. You know, and Beto who would lick his finger and change his position based on the political winds -- well, Kamala Harris is even worse.

You know, I use this analogy once talking about Beto, but I think it applies better to Kamala Harris. She's like -- a member Ghostbusters? You know, Gozer the Gozerian, you know, Gozer is whatever you think he is. You know, If you think of the stay puffed marshmallow man, that's what he -- that's Kamala Harris. She'll be whatever she wants.

She's been on the opposite side, Sean, of every position. She was for the cops and against the cops.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Yeah.

BONGINO: Yeah, she has to defend -- you know what, you should do that on your radio show. When I guess hosted for you once, I did that with Obama. Ask Linda. I'm not kidding. I did it on Obama versus Obama debate. Do a Kamala versus Kamala debate. It will be a huge hit on your radio show.

HANNITY: I'm going to on that and I will even take credit.

Real quick, exit question. OK. Should the president ever mention her name or talk about her? Because she is the VP. It's Biden he's running against. Thoughts, real quick, Leo.

TERRELL: Let me answer. Yes, because she is disingenuous and she needs to be exposed. She is basically a Biden surrogate. He needs to attack her.

HANNITY: I disagree.

Dan Bongino? You know, let her go out there and flail in the wind as far as I'm concerned and, you know, nobody cares.

BONGINO: Yeah -- Sean, I hate -- I'm with Leo on this one.

(LAUGHTER)

BONGINO: Who would've thought the day I would be on your show agreeing with Leo and disagreeing with Sean Hannity?

TERRELL: Yeah!

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: What is going on here?

TERRELL: Sean -- I'm a lawyer. I'm a lawyer. I know how she plays. I know the game.

HANNITY: You want to drive the media crazy and the Democrats crazy? Ignore them -- Biden is the candidate. VPs don't win elections.

All right, love you both anyway. I still think I'm right.

When we come back, the undercover antiabortion journalist who is suing Kamala Harris, well, he claims that she pursued a politically-driven investigation against him. We've got videotape you won't see anywhere else, next.

HANNITY: A combination of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris authoritarian instincts, hers is California's A.G., well, determined defense of Planned Parenthood, well, that led to trouble in the past for her as her 2016 Senate campaign accepted donations from an boasted strong support for Planned Parenthood, even asking supporters to sign a petition to defend the organization.

Kamala's, well, California's top prosecutor at the time ordered a raid on the residence of David Daleiden, remember him, who produced the undercover videos to expose highly controversial activities within Planned Parenthood. And then again in 2016, Kamala Harris accepted campaign donations from the very same Planned Parenthood and also ordered a raid on a journalist investigating Planned Parenthood. That's pretty corrupt.

Daleiden is now suing Kamala Harris, alleging that she conspired to violate his civil rights.

Here with more is, well, pro-life activist David Daleiden and Trump 2020 director of press communications, Erin Perrine is back with us.

Thank you both for being with us. I understand you gave our team some video too regarding this?

DAVID DALEIDEN, THE CENTER FOR MEDICAL PROGRESS FOUNDER: Definitely. Kamala Harris in my experience, I've been on the receiving end of her abuse of power and her pattern of targeting Americans who have viewpoints that disagree with her own, targeting them and using her powers of office to try and punish them for viewpoints that disagree with hers.

HANNITY: Yeah. Well, I mean, they raided your home, then you see the money flow back to her and her campaign. And I'm thinking, well, that's a very, very convenient relationship they have going on there.

DALEIDEN: It's outrageous. When Kamala Harris was the attorney general of the state of California, if you were an animal rights activist, you could do undercover video to expose how animals were being treated and Kamala Harris praised those activists and used that video for her agenda as attorney general.

But if you are an undercover journalist investigating Planned Parenthood, investigating the abortion industry, trafficking baby body parts, then, Kamala Harris wanted to silence you, wanted to intimidate you and wanted to make sure that your message was punished and didn't get out there to the public.

HANNITY: I wish you a lot of luck in this lawsuit, I really do.

Erin, you know, one of the things -- we talk about taxpayer dollars to fund Planned Parenthood. OK, we know the racist, eugenic views of Margaret Sanger rarely gets talk about. Why is that?

ERIN PERRINE, TRUMP 2020 DIRECTOR OF PRESS COMMUNICATIONS: Well, this is just another cover by the media. But it's clear that Kamala Harris has a distinct record of putting politics before justice. You see that in this Planned Parenthood case. You've seen it when she decided to not pursue the death penalty against an MS-13 gang member who murdered a father and his son, or a cop killer.

She supports sanctuary cities. She is an extreme California liberal who is more concerned about being a puppet for Planned Parenthood and the extreme left in the United States than she is actually about pursuing justice or the law or the Constitution in the United States.

It's absolutely disgusting and it really shows you what Joe Biden thinks where the Democrat Party is going at this point.

HANNITY: By the way, I said Erin Perrine, I got your name wrong -- I apologize, as always.

You know, it does -- and this is -- lawsuit -- there's never been, David, a more pro-life president. Everyone has gone to speak at the annual Right to Life march ever. Never been a candidate more pro-religious freedom -- I'm sorry, president, not a candidate -- there's never been a president that's been more friendly to our closest ally in the Middle East, Israel. Donald Trump is all of them.

DALEIDEN: I hope that all Americans, Sean, are going to be able to come together to oppose the kind of radical disrespect and contempt for the First Amendment and for first amendment civil liberties that Kamala Harris has demonstrated throughout her career.

HANNITY: Yes. And, you know, Erin, so much is at stake here and when you look at -- we really could have Kamala debating Kamala, right? Let's be honest here. And what she said about Joe Biden then, and what she's saying about him now, pretty amazing election-year conversion.

PERRINE: Well, anything to get herself on the ticket, right? She certainly is willing to change her views. I mean, does she believe that Joe Biden supported segregationist policies or does she not? Was that just a convenient narrative to try and score political points on the stage against her political adversaries?

You're going to see her flip and flop. Does she still support the Green New Deal? Does she still support Bernie Sanders' Medicare-for-All when she rushed to the Senate floor to sign on to that bill first?

HANNITY: Of course, she does.

PERRINE: Well, what is it for Kamala, because she certainly wants to waffle and waver as she tries to raise taxes on Americans, but let's be clear, she is a California liberal. The Biden-Harris ticket is dangerous for America.

HANNITY: All right. Erin, thank you. And, David, thank you for being with us. Good luck with your lawsuit.

When we come back, we do have a surprise, big announcement at the end of the show. Up next, Susan Rice wasn't picked to be Joe Biden's running mate, but today, she hinted at a -- well, big position in a possible Biden administration. I can't wait for those next Sunday shows of lies.

Anyway, Ric Grenell, Gregg Jarrett, straight ahead.

HANNITY: There were some -- many people actually that thought Susan Rice would be crushed (ph) -- not selected as Biden's VP candidate. Today, well, Rice strongly hinted, well, she may be given a role in any potential Biden administration and she'd welcome it.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SUSAN RICE, FORMER OBAMA NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: I'm glad that I'm going to be able to support them and do my utmost to help elect Biden- Harris and help them govern when the time comes. I'll do everything I possibly can to help Joe Biden become the next president of the United States and to help them succeed in governing in whatever form or fashion he wants.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, former acting DNI director, Ric Grenell, FOX News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett.

Ric, let me go to you.

Remember, she went on a five Sunday shows and she said this violence was sparked in Benghazi by a very offensive video that began spontaneously? Well, she lied on five Sunday shows. I've interviewed the Benghazi guys and I never heard of a spontaneous demonstration. We just happen to have RPGs in your back pocket. Oh, let me spontaneously pulled this out and fire at the embassy.

RIC GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Yeah. Look, she -- Susan Rice was passed over for secretary of state by the Obama-Biden team. She's got more baggage than LAX.

Here's the fact of the matter is -- she has been in the front row seat for two genocides, one in Rwanda when she was the assistant secretary of state for Africa, and two, in Syria when she was the national security advisor.

So while she was there with a front row seat, she never got up out of her chair, Sean.

HANNITY: I never heard of the spontaneous demonstration, as I mentioned, Gregg Jarrett, just happen to have an RPG in your back pocket. It was Donald J. Trump that beat the caliphate in Syria because he took off the handcuffs that the Obama administration put on our military if I recall correctly.

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, you're right. Look, Susan Rice's deceptions, lies, abuse of power and malfeasance are legendary in Washington, D.C. She had to withdraw her name from consideration a secretary of state to succeed Hillary Clinton in 2012 because of the five lies on five Sunday talk shows.

But it's worse than that, Sean. It appears she lied to Congress. She said she knew nothing about the FBI collusion investigation or the sub investigation of Michael Flynn. In fact, she knew all about it and was involved in it. She attended the White House meeting in which it was discussed with Comey and Obama. And, of course, there are documents that show she knew about the investigation shortly after it was launched in the summer of 2016.

She lied about unmasking, claiming she knew nothing about it. When confronted with evidence, she admitted it was a lie because she was complicit in the unmasking.

But worse than that, she was reading and analyzing secret intelligence summaries of Trump officials. That was political espionage, because the summaries had nothing to do with national security and everything to do with politics.

But I'll make this prediction. If Biden wins in November and the Senate flips, she'll be nominated and confirmed as secretary of state.

HANNITY: Wow.

JARRETT: It should be frightening to many Americans.

HANNITY: Last word, Ric Grenell.

GRENELL: Yeah, look, I think that she was passed over because the Obama- Biden team and now the Biden-Harris team are going to see that she just is problematic from the get-go. I think that she's going to need to have if they win, and I don't think that they will, I think that she's going to have to have an appointment because she can't get through the Senate. She's been lying and spying for too long.

And don't forget that when you read her under oath transcripts when she was under oath with penalty of perjury, she says, I didn't see any Russian collusion, and that's quite a different story when she was on TV spouting that she knew and saw a whole bunch more.

HANNITY: And thanks to you we know a lot more than we did and they all said they never saw any collusion. There's nobody that said they did see it.

Thank you both.

A big announcement when we come back.

HANNITY: I want us to end tonight's program with a thank you and a great appreciation. My new book, "Live Free or Die" America and the world on the brink will debut number one on "The New York Times" bestseller list. I can't thank you enough. It's not about being number one, it's about keeping America number one.

This is the most radical, extreme agenda. It'll destroy -- if these policies are implemented, it'll destroy liberty and freedom, and these promises will never be fulfilled. I'm hosting a live virtual event 7:00 Eastern tomorrow. Information, just go to Hannity.com and 40 percent off today on the book.

Let not your heart be troubled. Governor Huckabee in for Laura tonight.

Governor, how are you? It's great to see you.

