Pence describes how Supreme Court battle could sway undecided voters

BAIER: Welcome to Cleveland Ohio. We are live on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic in Case Western Reserve University. We are five weeks away tonight from election night and in just three hours, the first presidential debate matches the incumbent Donald Trump against the challenger Joe Biden.



Good evening everyone, I'm Bret Baier.



MACCALLUM: And I'm Martha MacCallum. So, herewe go folks, over the next two hours, a preview of tonight's big event. We will look at the likely strategies for the president and the former V.P., two very different personalities of course.



BAIER: And we will get some predictions from our astute political team assembled tonight. Vice President Mike Pence will join us shortly. FormerDemocratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will be live in our second hour.



MACCALLUM: So, we get started tonight with FoxTeam Coverage, the two sides have been sniping at each other all day over the rules of this debate.

Peter Doocy takes a look at what the Bidencampaign hopes they will accomplish tonight andwhat they hope to avoid.



BAIER: First up though, chief White House correspondent John Roberts also here in Clevelandwith the Trump report. Good evening, John.



JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Bret, Martha, goodevening to you. The pressure really is on PresidentTrump tonight. He needs to have a commanding performance this evening in the debate to have notput Joe Biden away in this first encounter. At least, raise enough doubts in voters' minds about JoeBiden that they may begin to move the president's way.



ROBERTS: President Trump touched down inCleveland this afternoon with a goal in mind, to try to get under Joe Biden skin tonight in force in error.

The most likely avenue for that, an attack framed around Joe Biden's son Hunter and millions heallegedly made off foreign governments while hisfather was vice president.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: The real questions aren't really though for Hunter Biden. We've seen that Senate report who got $3.5 million from the Moscow mayor's wife. President Trump pays the U.S.

Treasury, Russia pays Hunter Biden.



ROBERTS: The trigger for bringing up Hunter Bidenmay be if Joe Biden goes after the president on taxes. The New York Times dropping another report today that President Trump's businesses lost more than $350 million in 2002 and nearly 90 million in2003.



Critics say the fact the president reportedly has $400 million in debt soon coming due could present anational security rests.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): This president appears to have over $400 million in debt for 20 -- whatever it is, million dollars in debt. To whom?

Different countries? What is the leverage they have? So, for me, this is a national security question.



ROBERTS: The White House and the Trumpcampaign continuing to push back against the tax story, questioning the timing of the report and thespeed with which Democrats jumped on it.



ERIC TRUMP, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF DEVELOPMENT AND ACQUISITIONS, TRUMP

ORGANIZATION: The fact that Joe Biden had acommercial ready to go on that story, talking about $750. One hour after the article came out? That tells you everything you need to know. I mean, these guys are carrying Joe Biden's water.



ROBERTS: The ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady wants an investigation of how the tax records got out. In astatement saying, to ensure every American is protected against the illegal release of their tax returns for political reasons, I am calling for an investigation of the source and to prosecute if thelaw was broken.



White House officials say President Trump is looking forward to a substantive back and forth on theissues with Biden, but Rudy Giuliani who helped thepresident with debate prep suggests things could get rough.



RUDY GIULIANI, DONALD TRUMP PERSONAL ATTORNEY: I think Biden is a nasty enough guy that you don't have to worry about -- you know, notbeing -- being too careful with him. I mean, he said terrible things about the president. So, the presidenthas every right to take his head off, if he wants.



ROBERTS: Win, lose or draw, tonight, PresidentTrump will be hitting the campaign trail tomorrow with a fundraiser and a rally in the state of Minnesota. He'll be in Florida on Friday and then Wisconsin on Saturday.

And don't forget, next week, the vice presidential debate, Bret, Martha.



MACCALLUM: Thank you, John.



BAIER: Joe Biden enters his first of three debates by saying he will just concentrate on "Telling the truth". Correspondent Peter Doocy is with the Bidencampaign tonight. Good evening, Peter.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNELCORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Bret. Joe Bidenjust left his walk through here. Ground rules weredecided before he and President Trump arrived inCleveland and the former V.P. did not play ball with aTrump campaign request to let a third-party checkfor electronic transmitters in the debaters ears.



KATE BEDINGFIELD, BIDEN DEPUTY CAMPAIGNMANAGER: It is completely absurd.

Of course, he is not wearing an earpiece and we never asked for breaks.



DOOCY: The Trump campaign says prove it. In this statement, "Joe Biden's handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronicearpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined. Biden's handlers have asked formultiple breaks during the debate, which PresidentTrump doesn't need, so we have rejected that request."



Biden is telling donors that onstage with Trump, "I'll do all in my power to make the case why heshouldn't be re-elected."



Earlier this month, Biden wanted help keeping Trump honest.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What I'd love to have is a crawler at the bottom of the screen, a fact-checker.



DOOCY: But now the campaign says that's less of apriority.



SYMONE SANDERS, BIDEN-CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER: It is not Joe Biden's job in this debate tofact-check Donald Trump, that's a moderator's job.



DOOCY: The commission on presidential debates says that's not the moderator's job. A hint about what is coming tonight, talk about taxes.

Biden is hoping to contrast himself with PresidentTrump who reportedly had a recent income tax bill of $750 by releasing his own 2019 returns that show nearly 300,000 in taxes paid. Kamala Harris paid more than a million and still hasn't decided whether she'll meet with Amy Coney Barrett.



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I haven't made a plan, one way or another.



DOOCY: Biden has a nine-point lead over Trumpwith likely voters polled by The Washington Post and ABC News in Pennsylvania, a state central to hispitch.



BIDEN: (INAUDIBLE) this campaign is between Scranton and Park Avenue.



DOOCY: In primary debates, Biden often struggled with time management.



BIDEN: My time is up, I know. But I'm not going togo over like everybody.

My time's up.



DOOCY: He's been working on tightening up hisargument against Trump.



BIDEN: I have gone back and talked about it andlooked at the only things he said but making sure I can concisely say what I'm for and what I'm going todo.



DOOCY: After all that, Biden is confident than Biden.



BIDEN: Rather than say how I'm going to do, again, watch me. I've not been a bad debater and we'll see.



DOOCY: And even though Biden said he had been reaching everybody that he needed to during thepandemic from Delaware, the campaign is obviously planning a lot of new travel because tonight, for thefirst time this campaign, he landed in a swing state in a plane with his name on the side, Bret.



BAIER: Peter, thank you.



MACCALLUM: So, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee was on Capitol Hill today to begin theprocess of meeting with senators. Amy Coney Barrett began at the top. She talked to the vice president and the Senate Majority Leader. Correspondent Mark Meredith reports tonight from the capital.



MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CHANNELCORRESPONDENT: Vice President Mike Pence greeted Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the capitol steps.

Their short walk marking the start of Barrett's likely contentious Senate confirmation.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): We are pleased totoday to welcome Judge Barrett to begin theprocess of advice and consent.



MEREDITH: Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he's confident Barrett can be confirmed before theelection, 34 days from now. But when reporters asked about a potential conflict of interest, both Barrett and McConnell were silent.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Leader McConnell, if Judge Coney Barrett is confirmed, should she recuse herself from any election-related cases?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: All right, folks, let's go. Thank you.



MEREDITH: Senator Ted Cruz who sits on theJudiciary Committee says Barrett if confirmed should rule on 2020 cases.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): If we see multiple cases challenging the election, if the court would have only eight justices, it could divide for four.



MEREDITH: So far, six Democrats including minority leader Chuck Schumer say they have no plans tomeet with Barrett one on one.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Her views are so pronounced that I don't think meeting with her would change anything and the process was so illegitimate that I don't want to validate it.



MEREDITH: Four years ago, a handful of Republicans did meet with President Obama's nominee Merrick Garland, even though the Senate refused toconsider the nomination. It's unclear how many if any Democrats may end up sitting down withBarrett in the days ahead.



AMY CONEY BARRETT, UNITED STATES FEDERAL JUDGE: Thank you very much, Mr.

President.



MEREDITH: Democrats say they're concerned what Barrett's appointment will mean for issues once championed by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The liberal icon was laid to rest today during aprivate ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. And while many continue to mourn her death, it's clear, GOP senators planned to fill her seat.



MEREDITH: Moments ago, we heard from thechairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee who says he's looking forward to what lies ahead. Hethinks this is going to be a fun process. Those confirmation hearings, they are set to get underway a little less than two weeks from now. Martha andBret.



MACCALLUM: Thank you, Mark.



BAIER: Let's bring in our panel. Bill Bennett formerEducation Secretary, host of The Bill Bennett Show podcast.



MACCALLUM: Amy Walter national editor for TheCook Political Report. And Tom Bevan RealClearPolitics co-founder and president. Great tohave all of you with us.



Amy, let me start with you. When you look at this tonight in terms of what lies before these two candidates, the president of the United States andthe former Vice President Joe Biden, what are you watching for?



AMY WALTER, NATIONAL EDITOR, THE COOK POLITICAL REPORT: Well, I think John Roberts laid it out really well. This is a president right now who needs things to be going his way. He spent a long time here on his back foot. He needs to go on offense.



The question is whether or not it works and whether it actually either one gets Biden off of his game which is part of the challenge. Or does it backfire and actually remind that the voters who right now feel frustrated with what they see in the direction ofthe country, where things are headed, about what they don't like about Donald Trump, all of theconstant fighting and the poking people in the eye, that's really -- you know, the balance that he has tostrike.



But at the end of the day, Donald Trump is the same person today as he was back in his very first debate as a candidate and that's what I expect to see.



BAIER: Bill, this race has been remarkably steady. Right now, the RealClearPolitics average nationally is Biden up about 6.1, that's change just a little bit, battlegrounds getting tighter, some of them. Do you think that this debate on the stage behind us has the possibility to transform this race?



BILL BENNETT, FOX NEWS CHANNELCONTRIBUTOR: Yes, it could. If people listened closely and look closely.



Let's go back to the founders some of whom -- whoa are in disrepute now among some Americans. Alexander Hamilton says in (INAUDIBLE) 70 that strength is very important. That energy in theexecutive is the very definition of good government. Energy in the executive. He then says a feeble executive is the definition of feeble government.



A lot of people think that Donald Trump whatever things he says, whatever things are indigestible tosome, is a very strong character. I don't think there's a doubt about that.



As far as Joe Biden goes, a lot of people think he is weak. He may yell tonight but that doesn't I think brush away the notion that the woke are leading theweek. That is their group of people behind JoeBiden who were telling him what to do.



Just one last thought on that, Lincoln 1858 debating with Douglas. These guys had debates for three hours in the sun in Illinois, back and forth up anddown the state. Who can last for a three-hour debate? But one of the candidates we see give two-hour speeches, the other appears for moments at atime.



Strength is a very important thing at least to thefounders and I think the country likes a strong president. Then there are the issues and we can talk about that later.



MACCALLUM: So, Tom, energy and ability to do thejob, that is the biggest thing I think that most viewers of this debate are going to be watching forwhen it comes to Joe Biden. His campaign now says that they never asked for breaks over the course of this 90 event tonight. Your thoughts on what is carved out for him tonight.



TOM BEVAN, CO-FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT, REALCLEARPOLITICS: Well, I think Joe Biden does need to show he needs to be in command of thefacts. He needs to be in command. He can't afford tohave any sort of stumbles or mangle. You know, some of the things that he said on the trail that'll only reinforce the idea that he's -- you know, not up to the job.



And he also has to I think uses opportunities tokeep this race focus where he wants it, which is on Trump's handling of COVID, that's his weakest point. And Joe Biden needs to pound that.



Conversely, Donald Trump needs to make this -- frame this as best as he can as a choice and say -- as he's been saying recently, his strongest line of attack is to say, look, I've done more on 47 months than Joe Biden has done in 47 years.



Irrespective of policies, he's been on the wrong side and he's the reason that we got to where we are andwhy you elect him in the first place. So, going back to him makes no sense.



And whether that's enough to persuade whatever however do you -- you know, persuadable voters are still left out, there are voters that are -- that are on the fence. Both candidates have a chance to win them over tonight.



BAIER: We just don't know what that number is andwhat the number of voters is really.



Here are two spokesmen from -- for Biden andTrump. And possibly, what could be the back andforth on taxes -- tax returns, and Hunter Biden.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Today, the Bidens are releasing their 2019 tax returns, making 22 years of records available to the American public.



TIM MURTAUGH, DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATION FOR TRUMP'S REELECTION CAMPAIGN:

It

faced a lot of questions about this New York Times story in the last few days. But no one has asked us yet what do we think about the $3-1/2 million Russian wire transfer that Hunter Biden got.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: So, Amy, will viewers be able to dissect all of that? I'm sure, Chris Wallace will get in there somewhere.



WALTER: I trust Chris Wallace to do a very good job tonight. But, look, I think, again, anytime you're explaining you're losing, and the bank shot here that Trump is hoping is that getting somehow Hunter Biden, a son who very few people have heard much about, into this debate, doesn't strike me as being the kind of conversation that helps him at all.



And then, in fact, I think if you're Joe Biden focusing on, what have you done for people? Where is your focus as president? What are you going to do forthe next four years after -- you know, he's been spending so much time talking about his -- defending his own tax record? That doesn't seem like a great place to be playing offense from.



In other words, if you're Biden, you make this case for, do you want another four years of this? Andalso, who is Donald Trump looking out for?

I think we're going to hear that over and over andover again. And it gets much easier when you're thechallenger than when you're in the incumbent toparry those lines of attack.



MACCALLUM: Bill Bennett, one more for you. You know, when you look at, there's movement in Iowa, in Ohio as well. These polls are tightening. The Cook Political Report where Amy comes -- is from is showing those now as toss-up states.



So, the polls -- you know, despite what the Trumpcampaign says, what the rest of America is seeing, they don't look great for the president right now.



BENNETT: He's got to get to the heart of the issue. And I think taxes and Hunter Biden are not the heart of the issue. What he knows in his gut and what hisaudience knows in its gut is that one party seeks thetransformation of America, not from a country -- from a country that believes in equality, colorblindness, freedom, and so on. To a country that believes multiculturalism that it should be run by a sexual and ethnic identity. That the nation is essentially corrupt and needs to be transformed.



We are here in a battle about the meaning of America. And the president knows that in his gut and I hope it comes out tonight. That's what will make these toss-up states go, I think, in Trump's direction. If we fail to do that, we're not talking about the real stakes in this election.



BAIER: All right, panel, thank you very much. Thecountdown is on, we'll finally be there soon. See you later.



When we come back, the world passes the 1 million mark for coronavirus deaths. First, a quick look at some of the other headlines tonight.



MACCALLUM: Easing winds are giving California firefighters a break as they battle a destructive wildfire again. This one driven by strong winds andwinds in the Wine Country. North of San Francisco, they're also fighting a rural blaze that killed three people.



BAIER: Kentucky's attorney general has agreed tocomply with the judge's order to release therecordings of the secret grand jury proceeding inthe Breonna Taylor case. A member of the grand jury sued to have the record of the proceedings open to the public.



MACCALLUM: Armenian and Azerbaijani forces are accusing each other of attacks on their territory. Thetwo nations continue to fight over disputed separatist region, following the reigniting of adecades-old conflict.



BAIER: And we'll be bouncing around all throughout the show. Now, a look at what the debate site is best known for, and some of its greatest medical accomplishments.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: The Cleveland Clinic was founded 99 years ago, 165 acres here in downtown Cleveland, and it is world-renowned. Ranked number two as top hospital in the world two years ago.



More than 250,000 surgeries take place in theCleveland Clinic health system every year. Some major accomplishments, the nation's first total face transplant in 2008. The first coronary angiography developed in 1958, and the development of refinement of coronary bypass surgery in 1967. Andnow, the first presidential debate in 2020.



SPECIAL REPORT continues after this.



BAIER: A lawyer for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, says thejudge in the case has displayed abject bias andshould recuse himself.



MACCALLUM: This fiery exchange happened during a hearing today over whether the judge should grant a request to dismiss Flynn's criminal case.



Judge Emmet Sullivan responded by saying Attorney Sidney Powell is free to submit an argument inwriting and should have done so months ago.



BAIER: Also during the hearing, Powell, said she recently updated President Trump on the case andasked him not to issue a pardon for her client.



MACCALLUM: So, back in May, Justice Department lawyers decided that Flynn's guilty pleas to lying tothe government were not enough to continue theprosecution. Today, was the first hearing since afederal appeals court ruled that Sullivan did nothave to immediately dismiss the prosecution justbecause the government wants him to.



BAIER: Stocks continued their September struggle today. The Dow lost 131.

The S&P 500 dropped 16, the NASDAQ finished down 32.



MACCALLUM: And the self-described happiest place on earth is the latest place to feel the effects of thecoronavirus. Disney is now planning to lay off 28,000 workers at their California and Florida parks due tothe pandemic.



BAIER: Meanwhile, the world has passed another grim milestone during the pandemic, as the official death toll eclipses the 1 million mark.

Correspondent Jonathan Serrie has our coronavirus update tonight from Atlanta.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Good morning. Goodmorning.



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CHANNELCORRESPONDENT: Mayor Bill de Blasio, elbow greeted New York elementary school children as they return to class for the first time since March. Middle and high school students are scheduled toreturn on Thursday.



The mayor is also enforcing city-wide mask requirements to prevent several new clusters of infections from spreading.



BILL DE BLASIO, MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Anyone who refuses to wear a face-covering will be told that if they don't put one on, they will be fined, and anyone who still refuses will be fined.



SERRIE: This afternoon, the CDC released new data showing COVID-19 cases among college-age Americans increased 55 percent between the first weeks of August and September. The agency recommends universities reduce on-campus housing density to mitigate the spread.



In Wisconsin, Marquette University has ordered asecond residence hall to quarantine, to prevent acampus-wide outbreak.



DAVID TOWNER, STUDENT, MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY: I kind of wish I could get tested more. It's like, now, if you want to get tested, you have toshow symptoms. It's not mandated and I kind of wished it was.



SERRIE: Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, expressed renewed optimism on efforts to revive benefits to Americans left unemployed by thepandemic.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We're in a negotiation, and hopefully, we will come to a bipartisan agreement that will move all doubt that thelegislation will pass and be signed by the president.



SERRIE: Three players and five staff with theTennessee Titans tested positive. Prompting the NFL and the players association to announce, "The Titans will suspend in-person club activities starting today. Likewise, the Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities.



SERRIE: Notre Dame has announced, the 18 members of the university's football team have tested positive for COVID-19. They and their close contacts are in isolation. Bret and Martha?



MACCALLUM: Thank you, Jonathan.



BAIER: We will talk live with Vice President Mike Pence when we come back.



MACCALLUM: But first, a quick look at tonight's presidential debate hall.



MACCALLUM: We are in the Samson Pavilion as they're getting ready for the big night tonight, thefirst presidential debate. This is at Case Western, Cleveland Clinic. This pavilion actually, was designated as a COVID hospital. At one point inApril, they had a thousand beds here waiting forpatients.



So, now, it's completely transformed, and it is where everyone is getting ready for the big night. If you look behind me, you can see two men standing inthe position on the right is where you'll find theformer Vice President Joe Biden. On the left will bePresident Trump. And the audience, the chairs are as fairly sparse.



You have about 80 to 100 people in here to witness this historic event.

Generally, for an event like this, you would have about 1,000 people in the room. Then, of course, themoderator, our own Chris Wallace, host of "FOXNEWS SUNDAY" will be in that center desk, moderating it all for 90 minutes.

He will be at the very center of the political universe tonight.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: One of the most interested parties tonight is the other Republican on the ticket. Vice PresidentMike Pence joins us to talk about his boss's big challenge tonight.



BAIER: He joins us from Pennsylvania. He's been there a lot lately. Mr.

Vice President, thanks for joining us. I know you can barely hear us over the crowd there. Set the table forus. What do you think happens tonight?



MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thanks, Bret, great to be with you from Pennsylvania. Tremendous enthusiasm here, and we are literally just counting the minutes from when I know President Donald Trump is going to take our case to the American people, and he's going to take the fight straight to Joe Biden. We are going to lay out the contrast tonight, and it's on. And theenthusiasm here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is justpalpable. We couldn't be more excited, and this big launch party is just one of thousands all across thecountry that are going to be cheering our presidenton tonight. It's going to be a great night.



BAIER: Mr. Vice President, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both put out tax returns today. It's clear that they are going to make a big issue out of this "New York Times" story. I will play a soundbite from Senator Harris.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, (D-CA) VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: You've got teachers, you've got firefighters, you've got frontline workers, you've got people who are doing God's work to protect and lift us up paying more in taxes than the self-professed billionaire? It's inexcusable.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: How do you think that is going to play, anddo you think it makes a mark?



PENCE: It feels like the same old, same old, doesn't it, Bret? These same issues and allegations came up in 2016. The American people know PresidentDonald Trump was a job creator. He's a builder. Hepaid tens of millions of dollars in state and local taxes, payroll taxes. He created thousands of jobs as he built his business over many, many years.



And the president dismissed in "The New York Times" report as false, but I think the American people know the President Donald Trump brought that experience of being a proven job creator to theWhite House, and it's why in our first three years, by cutting taxes, rolling back regulation, unleashing American energy in great states like here inPennsylvania, that we saw 7 million jobs created.



And it's also the reason why we were able to, in four short months, see more than 10 million Americans go back to work after the worst global pandemic in100 years. So I think that is going to be one of thebig contrasts tonight. If the Democrats want tospend their time talking about the latest allegations from "The New York Times," they can. But I guarantee you the American people know that they voted for a job creator in 2016, and I know Pennsylvania is going to vote for four more years of President Donald Trump in 2020.



BAIER: Mr. Vice President, I just want to press you on that "New York Times" story. The president said that was all fake news, totally fake news, in his words. But he also tweeted out this, "The fake news media, justlike election time 2016, is bringing up my taxes andall sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information and only bad intent. I paid millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation and tax credits."



So which was it, a totally fake news story, or illegally obtained documents that were real?



PENCE: Well, let me say this, I remember, Bret, you remember this came up four years ago, the same kind of allegations. And again, the American people know that when you create the kind of business President Donald Trump created, you literally pay tens of millions of dollars in state and local taxes, inpayroll taxes when you create the kind of jobs andprosperity that he created. That speaks for itself.



But all along the way, people also know that this president and his business, despite what "The New York Times" is reporting, I'm very confident that they took advantage of all the legal deductions andexemptions that were available in the tax code. Andthe president tonight may point out the fact that when he was out creating jobs, Joe Biden was spending 47 years in Washington, D.C., helping tocreate that tax code, while President Donald Trumpwas creating jobs.



So honestly, I just think this is not where theAmerican people are focused. If they want to go with the latest allegations out of the liberal "New York Times," they can do it. But the American people know a job creator when they see it, and they know that when it comes to 2020, the man who can bring this economy all the way back by continuing to cut taxes, roll back regulation, and advance energy independence, including continuing the great fracking that is driving a great energy renaissance here in Pennsylvania and around America is President Donald Trump.



BAIER: I want to play a soundbite for you from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and this is about the judge, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, making her way to Capitol Hill, not meeting with some Senate Democrats because they are choosing not tomeet with her. But he is saying this is all about health care. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: Health care is the most important issue on the ballot for Americans. And as Americans learn Judge Barrett's views on health care so many other issues, she will become less and less popular. Andhopefully, they will call their senators and say don't vote for someone who will take away my health care.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: What do you think about that? Supreme court is on the topics tonight, will come up in this debate.



PENCE: It was my privilege today on the president's behalf to escort Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Capitol Hill. And we are very encouraged by the fact that, unlike Senator Chuck Schumer, that Republicans began today to meet with Judge Barrett. She's an extraordinary person, a brilliant intellect.

She loves the Constitution and is exactly the kind of judge the president promised the people of Pennsylvania and America that he would appoint.



But look, Chuck Schumer is saying he's not even going to meet with Judge Barrett, all the obfuscation notwithstanding, we have every confidence that when the American people come to know better and better this extraordinary judge when her hearing approaches, they're going to see thewisdom of President Trump's choice.



And when it comes to health care, Bret, I hope it does come up tonight. I think the 2016 election was in so many ways a rejection of Obamacare.

Remember, when Joe Biden was vice president, they promised if you like your health insurance you can keep it. If you like your doctor, you can keep it.

They said that insurance premiums would go down. None of those things were true. One outlet actually called it the biggest lie of the last 10 years.



But ever since, President Trump has been working tolower prescription drugs. We've been creating new insurance models. The president has made it clear with recent executive action that we're going toprotect Americans with preexisting conditions. But we are going to stay committed to repealing andreplacing Obamacare and giving the American people great health care that respects the doctor-patient relationship, that is built on free-market principles, and doesn't put us on an inexorable pathway to socialized medicine, which ultimately is where the Democrats are going to want to take us.



BAIER: I'm sure we're going to get into all that tonight. I just have a few more seconds, Mr. Vice President. I wanted to talk to you briefly about your preparation. We understand Governor Scott Walker, former governor of Wisconsin, is your prep partner, playing Kamala Harris on the other side.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is playing you. He's coming up in our show. Do you have a message for him about his preparation?



PENCE: Well, my message about next week's debate is I'm just counting the days. It's an incredible privilege for me to be vice president to PresidentDonald Trump, to have the chance to take thenational stage in Salt Lake City next week and really lay out what we've done, but also lay out the choice the American people face.



In the middle of a global pandemic, Joe Biden andKamala Harris want to raise taxes by $4 trillion. They want to stifle American energy and the American energy renaissance that has created thousands of jobs in places like here in Pennsylvania. They want tohave an activist court once again legislating from the bench. I'm going to lay out that case, I'm going to lay out that choice.



But tonight, it's all about President Donald Trump. And I know he's going to take our case to theAmerican people and he's going to take themessage straight to Joe Biden. I can't wait to see it.



BAIER: All right, Mr. Vice president, we appreciate your time from Pennsylvania. We'll pass that on toMayor Pete in a bit.



MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Yes, we will be talking to him in the next hour about playing Mike Pence in his preparation for the big debate next week, which we will see everyone at as well.



So coming up next --



BAIER: We've got the Trump economy, has it been good enough for Ohio voters to pick him again? We'll take a look.



MACCALLUM: Breaking tonight, some pretty big allegations against Hillary Clinton, and involving former President Obama. The Director of National Intelligence says that U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intel analysis, alleging that Clinton approved a plan to manufacture ascandal against then candidate Trump in 2016, andthat President Obama was aware of it.



BAIER: It was a letter from the Director of National Intelligence to the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It also has that it can't be verified in that letter. But correspondent David Spunt has all thedetails tonight. Good evening, David.



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Bret, Martha, good evening to you.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe declassified this Russian intelligence assessment on the eve of testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey. Ratcliffe took over as DNI back in May. He's a former Republican congressman from Texas. Andhours ago he wrote a letter to Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham from the Senate, summarizing allegations that former secretary of state Hillary Clinton OK-ed a plan that would throw then candidate Donald Trump into the middle of ascandal with Russia.



Part of this says, quote, "In late July 2016, U.S. intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis, alleging that U.S.

presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russian's hacking of the Democratic National Committee."

Then it goes on to say in the next sentence, "The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation or theextent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggeration or fabrication."



It continues, "According to his handwritten notes, former CIA Agency Director Brennan subsequently briefed President Obama and other senior national security officials on the intelligence, including thealleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26th, 2016, of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up ascandal claiming interference by Russian security services."



The letter, Bret and Martha, goes on to say that on September 7th, 2016, intelligence officials forwarded a referral to FBI Director Comey about, quote, "U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's approval of aplan concerning U.S. Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server."



Senator Lindsey Graham says the new evidence goes to show, quote, "There may have been a double standard by the FBI regarding allegations against the Clinton campaign and Russia. And whether these allegations are accurate is not the question. The question is, did the FBI investigate theallegations against Clinton like they did Trump?"



A spokesperson with Hillary Clinton told FOX Newsin an email this afternoon, "Lindsay (sic) Graham is peddling baseless bull --" expletive, "That's the only fact here." FOX News contributor Dan Hoffman who worked for the CIA in Moscow questions the timingand substance of these allegations.



DAN HOFFMAN, FORMER CIA CHIEF OF STATION: There are a lot of questions about the sourcing of the reporting. Was it human intelligence or signals intelligence? Which agency obtained it? There's a lot of open questions there. And yes, the timing beforethe first debate makes one wonder about it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SPUNT: In a statement late today, DNI Ratcliffe said this is not Russian disinformation, and he will be providing more information to Congress in thecoming days. Meanwhile, former FBI Director James Comey will testify about this tomorrow before theSenate Judiciary Committee, 10:00 tomorrow morning, we'll all be watching. Martha, Bret?



MACCALLUM: We certainly will. David Spunt, thank you very much.



BAIER: We will bring back the panel to talk about tonight's big debate with less than three hours togo. That's next.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY), SENATE MINORITY LEADER: Her views are so pronounced that I don't think meeting with her would change anything. Andthe process was so illegitimate that I don't want tovalidate it. But the number one issue here is how her views affect people, Whoopi, and that's how we are going to try to win this fight, uphill as it might be.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: I left our discussion even more convinced that President Trump has nominated exactly the kind of outstanding person whom the American people deserve to have on their highest court. Americans deserve brilliant judges with first-rate legal minds.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: And we are back with our panel, Bill Bennett, former Education Secretary and host of "The Bill Bennett Show" podcast, Amy Walter, national editor for the "Cook Political Report," andTom Bevan, Real Clear Politics co-founder andpresident. Great to have all of you with us tonight for this exciting evening.



Bill, let me start with you. They began the process today on Capitol Hill with Amy Coney Barrett meeting with Mitch McConnell, as he just said, but there are several Democrats who say that they will not even take that meeting.



BILL BENNETT, FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY: Yet, they won't touch her, they won't meet her. Can you make a more impressive person, more impressive human being than Amy Coney Barrett interms of personal qualities, family, career, accomplishments? The one thing, Senator Schumer, that it is not is illegitimate. The Constitution says thepresident can propose someone, nominate someone, and the Senate advises and consents. That's what it says.

It doesn't say it can't happen in September, it can't happen in August. And as Justice Ginsburg reminded us, the president is president for four years.

Not three years and 10 months. It's not legitimate -- you may not like it, but you lost the election, andthat's the price.



BAIER: Amy, traditionally the Supreme Court as an issue fires up Republicans maybe more than Democrats. Has that changed? Mostly the talk is about the economy. Here in Ohio, trust to do better on the economy, Donald Trump 50 percent, JoeBiden 45 percent.



AMY WALTER, NATIONAL EDITOR, "COOK POLITICAL REPORT": The one place, Bret, where we are seeing that this may cut against Republicans is in a state like Pennsylvania where we know that the suburbs have been moving really much away from their Republican roots, even more so than they were in2016.



And digging into that "Washington Post"/ABC poll today, what you find is more Democrats say that they are energized by the issue of the Supreme Court than Republicans. In many ways, it's like where we were before this point were Democrats took forgranted the idea of the courts, weren't paying much attention to it, Republicans, laser-like focus. Now Democrats, after being in the minority for all these years, they are the ones who see that this is a much more important issue.



MACCALLUM: Tom, what are you seeing in the polls in terms of the reaction to this? We spoke with some voters here, suburban moms in Ohio, and they werenot that animated on this issue. In fact, several of them said, we sort it would feel better if it waited until after the election.



TOM BEVAN, REAL CLEAR POLITICS CO-FOUNDER: Yes, I think in the short term it gave a boost toDemocrats in terms of fundraising and intensity, andinjected more intensity into an already intense election. And this is an issue that resonates withsmall parts of the base. Economy is still number one, COVID is still out there, health care still, those are the top three issues.



But I do think the Democrats have to be careful. When these hearings get going, the politics of this could get really dicey if they're seen to be beating up on this accomplish woman, particularly if they go after her faith. That could spark a backlash that they don't want to have just a couple weeks before theelection.



BAIER: Bill, write the headline for tomorrow.



(LAUGHTER)



BENNETT: Trump overpowers Biden, and Bidenleaves 10 minutes early.



(LAUGHTER)



BAIER: That's a Bill Bennett optimistic headline.



BENNETT: I'm kidding. But, hey, it's 2020 --



MACCALLUM: We will see. We'll roll that back tomorrow and see how that holds up.



BENNETT: It's 2020, anything can happen. It's 2020.



MACCALLUM: That's for sure. Thanks, everybody.



BAIER: Panel, thanks.



MACCALLUM: So when we come back, the second hour of our special debate preview continues from Cleveland. Stick around, we'll be right back.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



