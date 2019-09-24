Pence calls out the 'assume the worst media' after whistleblower complaint

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," September 23, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Tonight, we have to start with something you are rarely ever going to see on this program. We need to thank the mainstream media mob in their latest rage-filled psychotic effort to smear President Trump.

They accidentally did his campaign and frankly the country a huge favor.

In fact, the media unintentionally stumbled upon our serious credible claims of corruption surrounding one of the president's potential 2020 opponents. That would be sleepy, creepy, crazy Uncle Joe 30330.

Now, tonight, we'll have full comprehensive coverage. We are going to go chapter and verse very slowly. You will understand it. It gets a little complicated but we've got the timeline down perfectly. The story they won't tell you in the media.

The real corrupt dealings, the abuse of power by Joe Biden, a member of his family, and how they became, oh, incredibly wealthy during his time in the Obama administration, cashing in on his name and contacts.

And we are going to also lay it out step-by-step so maybe even the media mob, if they pay close enough attention, maybe they'll learn something for once. It all started last week, reports surfaced about this unnamed whistle-blower, who was accusing President Trump of making and elicit unknown promise to Ukraine's president during a recent phone call. The media jumps, rush to judgment again, breathlessly claiming that President Trump -- well, he wanted Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

And for days, we witness the now predictable, obsessive, compulsive level of hysteria, their breathless reporting. We have seen this now for over three years. And now that the Russia, Russia, Russia, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, collusion, collusion failed -- well, now they are accusing President Trump of colluding with Ukraine.

And we know from John Solomon, Ukraine admits to try to influence the 2016 election to help Hillary Clinton. But the media mob, they only care about foreign interference in our elections if they can use it to bludgeon Trump.

They cared about Russia and Russian interference, but not the bought and paid for dossier.

Many in the media mob predicting this will be the end of the Trump administration. They have been predicting that for three years. And as it turns out, the so-called whistleblower wasn't even actually on the call in question. Whoops.

This was not the firsthand information we were told by a real whistleblower. In other words, this was hearsay. The whole -- every allegation.

Look at this. Even fake news CNN buried in a report they did over the weekend, the following line: the whistleblower didn't have correct knowledge of communications. That's called hearsay. That means, yes, who knows what this person heard.

And meanwhile, the Ukrainian foreign minister and president denied President Trump put pressure on the Ukrainian president. Denied it. Flat- out wrong. And no quid pro quo.

And according to "The Washington Post," yes, no explicit quid pro quo offered. None. Zero.

Here with the very latest, our own Catherine Herridge in Washington tonight -- Catherine.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, FOX NEWS: A person familiar with the situation tells FOX News that the whistleblower did not have, quote, firsthand knowledge of the conversation between President Trump and the Ukrainian president, adding the complaint makes clear the whistleblower did not have direct knowledge of that July phone call.

That matters, because typically multiple U.S. officials are on these calls with the president, indicating the whistleblower was not one of them. It's unclear how the individual obtained the transcript, heard about the call or learned about it another way.

After consulting with the Justice Department, the top lawyer for the acting director of national intelligence, Joe Maguire, said the complaint was not standard, did not meet the statutory definition of urgent, and congressional notification was not required.

Today, speaking to reporters at the U.N., President Trump went on the offensive.

REPORTER: Did you tell the Ukrainian leader that they would have the aide only if they investigated Joe Biden and his family?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, I didn't. No, I didn't.

But Joe Biden said about his son. Joe Biden was very dishonest of what he did.

HERRIDGE: On the whistleblower lacking direct of the call, a separate source told FOX News that weakens the complaint, but does not necessarily undercut all allegations. Democrats want Maguire's testimony on Thursday, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Catherine in Washington tonight.

We will be joined by the great one, Mark Levin, New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former mayor, also, Trey Gowdy, Vice President Mike Pence, all weighing in tonight, along with John Solomon and Peter Schweizer. They have written and investigated this extensively.

So, it's pretty clear, the media's four-day anti-Trump binge was yet another false, totally misguided, and as usual, they got it all wrong moment.

But, despite so much terrible reporting and propaganda and lies and misplaced hysteria, well, we got a big thanks to the media mob. They've highlighted Joe Biden and the country of Ukraine. Biden's conduct as vice president is now rightly in the spotlight.

And as Congressman Devin Nunes put it this weekend, well, this may be the end of Joe Biden's campaign. Let's take a look.

REP. DEVIN NUNES, R-CALIF.: The left knows that Biden's son is a problem for him. This is why when Hillary Clinton was running, these stories first originated, first originated back when Hillary Clinton was trying to make sure that Biden didn't get into the race. So, now that these have been resurrected, I don't know who came up with this scheme. Maybe there really is this whistleblower --

MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS: Yes.

NUNES: -- is not a partisan. I mean, we want -- we want to hear from that whistleblower. But it sure looks like the scheme has backfired and this -- like I said, I think this is probably the end of Biden's campaign.

BARTIROMO: You just -- end of his campaign?

NUNES: I really do.

HANNITY: And the congressman is right. Joe Biden and his family should be very nervous tonight. And every American, including President Trump, they should, we should be demanding answers.

All right. Now, let's pay very close attention here, because here is what we know. Now, thanks to the investigative work of reporter, John Solomon, along with Peter Schweizer, both join us in a moment, we can lay out a very damning timeline.

We start in 2014. This is when President Obama appointed his Vice President Biden to lead the administration's efforts in Ukraine. A few months later, April 2014, Biden's son Hunter, he scored a lucrative position on board of a massive Ukrainian gas company called Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden, according to numerous reports, had zero experience in the energy industry. Zero experience in the oil and gas sector. Zero experience in the country of Ukraine.

But this giant Ukrainian oil and gas company reportedly shelled out, oh, $160,000 some odd, more than $3 million total to Biden's private equity firm during this time. A year later, in November of 2015, Joe Biden was advised, get this, by "The New York Times," that his son was under investigation by Ukraine authorities, oh-oh. And, in December of 2015, Joe Biden made his first request to the president of Ukraine, to fire the prosecutor, leading a corruption investigation into the company, the oil company, Burisma Holdings, that his son Hunter was doing business with and making his son kind of wealthy, filthy rich.

It looks like a classic pay to play scheme to me. And in March of 2016, according to the investigative reporting of Solomon, Vice President Biden, he knew this prosecutor was investigating his son and was about to conduct an interview and request that Hunter Biden answer questions about what it was that he was doing with this company that he was investigating.

So, what did then Vice President Biden do? He actually leveraged $1 billion, your tax dollars, U.S. aid, $1 billion, taxpayer dollars, and forced the Ukrainian president at the time to fire this prosecutor.

Now, we know this happens because Biden -- well, he couldn't help but brag about it on camera. We've got the tape.

JOE BIDEN, THEN-U.S. VICE PRESIDENT: We're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you've got no authority. You're not the president. The president said -- I said, call him.

I said, I'm telling you, you're not getting a billion dollars. I said, you're not getting a billion and I'm going to be leaving here, and I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said, I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.

Well, son of a (EXPLETIVE DELETED), he got fired.

HANNITY: Prosecutor not fired, you're not getting the money.

Now, why would a vice president of the United States of America demand that a Ukrainian prosecutor be fired and leverage our tax dollars to insist on the firing? Hmm, that's a little odd, don't you think?

Now, it is U.S. law that all federal officials avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest when they are conducting U.S. foreign policy. And, clearly, this was of no concern to sleepy, creepy, crazy, well, sleazy, Uncle Joe, 30330.

It's apparently not concerning to the entire media mob either. We know where they stand on these things. They are now doing their very best to cover for the ailing 2020 contender that is now second place in the latest Iowa poll. In fact, after running wild with the Russia collusion hoax, two and a half plus years, lies, misinformation, propaganda, conspiracy theories and a hoax, they haven't learned a thing, because the media mob is now telling you that any accusation of Biden's wrongdoing is a conspiracy theory.

No, that would be a lie. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What actually happened with the Bidens in Ukraine?

We'll fact check the conspiracy theory.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trump making a wholly unsubstantiated claim when he alleges corruption by the Bidens. There's no evidence of any wrongdoing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President Trump has repeatedly suggested without evidence that Joe Biden used his V.P. position to pressure Ukraine to fire the country's top prosecutor.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There is no proof whatsoever that Joe Biden did anything wrong or that hunter Biden did anything wrong. Does it look great? It doesn't look great, but there's no evidence there these things just kind were both occurring.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This could end up being like the 2020 version of birtherism. Oh, Joe Biden did something wrong in Ukraine.

HANNITY: Actually, the proof is in Biden's own words, and the proof is, his son, we can't find any evidence that he knew anything about oil, gas, energy or Ukraine, well, then, why did they pay him millions of dollars?

I guess they didn't see the tape of Biden bragging about getting the Ukrainian prosecutor fired by leveraging our tax dollars. And, by the way, where I grew up, that kind of sounds like either you do what I say, it kind of sounds like a blackmail sort of thing, but that's where I grew up. I won't to use that phrase.

And maybe they just don't care because it doesn't fit their psychotic rage, Trump-hating narrative.

Now, this weekend, our very own Peter Doocy, he asked Biden. He had an opportunity to ask him a question about this conflict of interest in the Ukraine. And there was one angry Uncle Joe 30330. He was not happy about Peter's question.

Let's take a look.

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Mr. Vice President, how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. You should be looking at Trump. Trump is doing this because he knows I'll beat him like a drum. And he is using the abuse of power and every element of the presidency to try to do something to smear me. Everybody looked at this and everybody's looked at it said there's nothing there. Ask the right questions.

HANNITY: That's the right question. I say, bingo, Peter Doocy. Because why? Oh, the abuse of power would be demanding -- again, why would a vice president of the United States of America be demanding that some Ukrainian prosecutor be fired or he's going to take $1 billion in your tax dollars home with him and you got six hours to do it? Wow.

What Biden said there is not true. As a matter of fact, that also, that statement of Peter Doocy is an outright lie.

Here are the facts: in July, he told "The New Yorker Magazine" that he has in fact spoken with his son about his Ukrainian business deals. Oops.

Hard time keeping this story straight. It's kind of hard to keep up with lies sometimes.

Now, ultimately, this represents a clear pattern of hypocrisy, projection in the Democratic Party and media. The left accuses President Trump of a quid pro quo with Ukraine. Well, it was actually Vice President Biden issuing the billion-dollar quid pro quo.

And the left spends in circles about a mere allegation of a promise between the president and the president of Ukraine, but barely yawns when President Obama saying, I'll have more -- tell Vladimir that I will have more flexibility after the election. Don't tell the American people. Just tell Vladimir, you know, the hostile actor that he is, I'll have more flexibility. Don't tell the American people, though. We have that on tape.

For two plus years, the left freaking out about Trump-Russia collusion. It didn't work out that way, did it?

But we actually have tape of collusion, with somebody who thinks he's talking to a Russian and has dirt on Donald Trump. There he is, the cowardly Schiff who is caught on tape trying a kompromat on Trump for some Russian pranksters. What is the nature of the kompromat? Pictures of naked Trump, naked Trump.

Did Vladimir see them? Did Vladimir have them? Of course, Vladimir sees pictures of naked Trump.

We got the tape.

PRANKSTER: And she met with Trump and she brought him one Russian girl celebrity, Olga Buzova, who also known as a person with a strange reputation.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Olga -- and how do you spell her name?

PRANKSTER: Olga Buzova.

SCHIFF: And what's the nature of the Kompromat?

PRANKSTER: Well, there were pictures of naked Trump.

SCHIFF: And so, Putin was made aware of the availability of the comprising material?

PRANKSTER: Yes, of course.

SCHIFF: Thank you very much. We will be back in touch with you through our staff to make arrangements to obtain these materials for our committee and for the FBI. And I appreciate you reaching out to us.

HANNITY: Pictures of naked Trump, they don't exist. Just like the dossier was full of lies. You know, people, hookers, urinating in a bed in Ritz Moscow.

You know, when the FBI finally got around to verifying the dirty dossier that Hillary paid for, likely Russian disinformation, yes, from the beginning, none of it was true.

The left also accused the Trump campaign of working with Russia to spread misinformation. Hillary's bought and paid for dirty dossier was proliferated in the media, well, like people -- oh, conspiracy theorists, like Michael Isikoff and David Corn, left wing hacks that spew any propaganda that's handed to 'em, and also throughout our federal government by the DNC. Remember, likely disinformation from the get-go. Late in the game, "The New York Times" caught up with us, finally admitting that.

And according to a brand-new article from John Solomon, Democrats have a story of enlisting Ukraine and American elections. In 2016, DNC contractors, they attempted to persuade the country to Ukraine to publicly trash Trump's one-time campaign manager Paul Manafort. They also tried to get the Ukrainian embassy in the U.S. to dig up Russian dirt on then candidate Trump.

Ukraine states that these efforts rebuffed because, quote, it recognized they were improper efforts to get a foreign government to try and influence the election against Trump and for Hillary Clinton.

And Ukrainian prosecutors even tried to hand over evidence of the Democrats' attempt to engage in election interference with a foreign country but were initially turned away by the DOJ. I'd like to see those.

And, by the way, while election interference and the mob doesn't particularly care -- well, of course not. It's only when Trump does something wrong.

No doubt Democrats will be set up to their old tricks in 2020. After all, yes, Joe 30330 does have some very close ties to Ukraine. Unfortunately for Biden, if Congressman Nunes is correct, the former vice president will never cross the finish line as the party's nominee.

And, by the way, we haven't even mentioned Hunter Biden's trip with his father to China. That deal was $1.5 billion.

Here with more reaction from the Government Accountability Institute, he wrote about it in his best-selling book, "Secret Empires", Peter Schweizer, and the executive vice president for "The Hill", John Solomon.

John, I'll throw it to you first.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes.

HANNITY: Anything that I said here, anything in my timeline that you see that is off, wrong, incorrect, or is that all now verified and on the record?

SOLOMON: Yes, now, it appeared accurate everything you've said tonight, Sean, from my reporting. And let me add a new fact that I just learned tonight. While talking to senior U.S. diplomats today, overseas in Europe, I learned that on April 22nd, 2014, less than three weeks before the Burisma Holdings announced that Hunter Biden was joining their board, Vice President Joe Biden met with the prime minister of Ukraine.

And in that meeting, according to a transcript, which I obtained tonight, Joe Biden specifically encouraged the Ukrainians to expand natural gas production with the help of Americans coming to the country. He set up the exact scenario that Hunter Biden just a few weeks earlier cashed in on.

HANNITY: So -- whoa. This now takes things to a whole new level, because now, he's basically doing the bidding for his own son's wealth creation.

Maybe even his son would share with his father.

SOLOMON: Those are the questions that Ukrainians are trying to answer back in 2016 before the prosecutor was fired, Sean. And they never got to the bottom of that.

But I do think the evidence that the Ukrainians possess and would like to give to the U.S. Justice Department, it's sitting there to be hand over.

Someone from the Justice Department could pick it up tomorrow.

HANNITY: You also broke the story how Ukraine wanted to get us specific information about --

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: -- the Democratic National Committee, the Democrats, looking for Ukraine to help interfere in the 2016 elections. Tell us about that.

SOLOMON: That's right. Yes, listen, the former ambassador to Ukraine, Ambassador Chaly -- excuse me, the former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, Ambassador Chaly told me on the record, in a statement that in the spring of 2016, a Democratic National Committee aide came to him, a contractor, and asked him to do two things. One, to turn over any intelligence they have in their intelligence files linking Donald Trump or Paul Manafort to Russia. And two, when Ukraine's president came to visit United States later in the year, in the middle of that 2016 election, they wanted him to make a statement --

HANNITY: Ooh, wait a minute.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: Well, so the Democrats were looking to get the Ukrainians to interfere in our elections.

SOLOMON: Before they were against it, they appeared to have been for it.

HANNITY: And they want to give us that information.

All right. Peter Schweizer, let me go to you, if I may. You wrote "Secret Empires." Fill in the gaps here from what you've heard from John, and also, you might want to add a little color to the story, which is Hunter Biden takes a trip to Asia with his father. And about 14 days after, he is doing a billion-dollar deal in private equity, and he has no background history with China or private equity, does he?

PETER SCHWEIZER, "SECRET EMPIRES" AUTHOR: Yes, that's right, Sean. I mean, what you see here is a pattern that emerged during the Obama administration. Joe Biden became point person to two countries in particular, Ukraine and in China. And in both cases, his son cashed in.

Ukraine, we've talked about, he was basically getting $83,000 a month as part of his consulting fee for Burisma, this corrupt energy company. In China, he travels with his father in December of aboard Air Force Two.

While his father is meeting with Chinese officials, Hunter Biden is doing we don't know what.

But the evidence becomes clear because ten days after they return to Washington, his small boutique investment firm, Rosemont Seneca, gets a $1 billion deal. That's $1 billion with a "B", later expanded to $1.5 billion. And that deal is with the Chinese government.

It's a deal that nobody else has in China. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, nobody. So, you have these before circumstances (ph) --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: So, this is 14 days after he flew with his dad on Air Force Two.

SCHWEIZER: Yes.

HANNITY: And well, can you confirm that he had no prior experience with Ukraine, oil, gas, or energy? Did he have any experience with China or private equity? Because I would think Goldman Sachs or one of the big banks would probably be a better candidate.

(LAUGHTER)

SCHWEIZER: Yes, I think they would, Sean. No background in China. He's limited in private equity, was very limited. It was a hedge fund he was involved in with his uncle James Biden that ended up with massive lawsuits involving allegations of fraud. So, any experience he has in private equity is certainly not the type that the Chinese would have interested in.

And the bottom line here, Sean, is that in both the case of Ukraine and China, we have paper trails. This is not like the Russian dossier, where somebody sort of said this is what happens. I know this is what happened.

We have the financial records that Hunter Biden got from Ukraine. John has the ledger from Burisma itself. We know the visits --

HANNITY: All right. The last questions -- I don't mean to interrupt. I'm running out of time.

SCHWEIZER: Sure.

HANNITY: And, John, you spoke to the prosecutor that was fired, correct?

SOLOMON: I did. He said just before he was fired, he was about to interview Hunter Biden.

HANNITY: He was about -- so, in other words, he wanted to question Hunter Biden, didn't he?

SOLOMON: That's correct.

HANNITY: And that's when his daddy stepped in.

SOLOMON: That's correct.

HANNITY: All right. By the way, Peter will be on "Life, Liberty and Levin" this Sunday for the full hour. John, we will have you back tomorrow.

When we come back, we've got Trey Gowdy, Rudy Giuliani, the great one Mark Levin, and an exclusive interview with Vice President Pence, all happening right here tonight. Big night.

Stay with us.

HANNITY: Right now, Democrats are fueling more impeachment hysteria. We got him. Again. Again.

Except, it's blowing up in their face and it's now taken three years to get to the truth. And they, of course, refused to always let facts get in the way of their latest witch hunt, and it's putting the pressure squarely on Nancy Pelosi.

Here with the reaction, FOX News contributor, former Republican congressman, a guy who as a prosecutor never lost a single case, Trey Gowdy.

Congressman, tell me, walk me through this. You are prosecuting this case against Joe Biden, how hard would it be?

TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't know. I mean, you know, the best tool a prosecutor has is the ability to cross-examine witnesses. And no offense to reporters, but I couldn't use anonymous sources in a courtroom and every witness I called was cross-examined. So, the reporters do whatever it is they do. I need to eyeball the witness and judge credibility.

I think -- here's what my fellow citizens believe. If you are going to investigate one fact pattern, you need to investigate a nearly identical fact pattern. What they don't like is the duplicity of always looking at Republicans, but having a tendency to ignore -- look, you just played the clip. The president of the United States said I'll have more flexibility if I won a second term.

I never heard a reporter asked what he meant by that. Never heard for calls for transcripts before or after that conversation. So, the duplicity is what drove me out of politics.

And, look, no offense to your previous guests. They're reporters. I'm not. I need to cross-examine people.

HANNITY: Well, the thing I need to understand is when you have the vice president of the United States saying, you've got six hours, OK? You either -- you either fire that prosecutor or I'm not giving you your billion dollars. There are a billion dollars.

GOWDY: It's a damning sentence.

HANNITY: Now why would a vice president of the United States of American, Congressman Gowdy, why would a vice president ever want a Ukraine prosecutor fired? Why? Because John Solomon talked to the prosecutor that got fired.

GOWDY: It's a damning sentence --

HANNITY: And that prosecutor said he was about -- he knew that his son was under investigation by that prosecutor. "The New York Times" tipped him off to that.

GOWDY: But, the Sean Hannity I know would want to question and examine Joe Biden and I ask him what he meant by going to fire him. But you would also want to cross-examine the prosecutor from the Ukraine who says I was about to interview Hunter Biden.

I mean, the curse of being a lawyer is you really don't believe anybody, until you have examined and cross-examined them and looked for corroboration. I just think the same fact pattern ought to be investigated with the same vigor and the Adam Schiff --

HANNITY: Oh, that won't happen.

GOWD: -- that I used to work with -- well, but you know what? It will happen when your viewers and others demand that it happen.

The Adam Schiff who spent eight years covering for Barack Obama and did everything in his power to protect Hillary Clinton, all of sudden, now, is a fan of transparency. I hope my fellow can see through the duplicity of someone like Adam Schiff.

HANNITY: Thank you, Congressman.

And the only on tape that was colluding with the Russians or at least he thought they were Russians, what's the nature of the compromise? Naked pictures of Donald Trump. Naked picture. But of course.

Thank you, Congressman.

Joining us, former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani.

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: Sean.

HANNITY: Sir, good to see you.

Let's talk -- you've been involved. Let's first confirm John Solomon's report. You didn't get involved in this on your own. Did our State Department ask you to go on a mission for them?

GIULIANI: They did. I was called by the State --

HANNITY: And you're a good citizen and you went?

GIULIANI: The State Department called me and said, would I take a call from Mr. Yermak, who's number two or three to the president-elect, now the president.

I was put together with Mr. Earmach. I talked to him he gave me enormously important facts. I conveyed them all to the State Department unlike the media lies, fake news; I wasn't operating on my own.

HANNITY: He asked you if he is--

GIULIANI: And I have to tell you, Sean, I knew this back in November. Somebody came to me and told me this entire fact pattern back in November. I think I told you in January.

HANNITY: You told me.

GIULIANI: I told you that Biden was involved in very, very horrible corruption, shocking to me.

HANNITY: What do you think about that tape?

GIULIANI: I know people have a hard time, you know, I'm a Republican but I will feel the same way for the Republican. Republican Vice President of the United States selling out the country in this way using his office for money, it's disgraceful. Spiral adds new, add new doc thrown out of office for $10,000. This guy was collecting millions and billions. He is negotiating with? China? And the kid gets 1.5 billion? I don't want to pick on the kid. But if you have $1.5 Billion to a guy they got thrown out of the military for drug addiction just a couple of days before.

HANNITY: Let me throw a couple of facts.

GIULIANI: You give a drug addict 1.5 billion?

HANNITY: No.

GIULIANI: Unless you're trying to bribe his father.

HANNITY: No background in private equity. No background with China.

HANNITY: No background in Ukraine.

GIULIANI: He had a seriously disturbed person.

HANNITY: No background in Ukraine, no background in oil and gas or energy.

GIULIANI: Not responsible in handling money. China is not stupid. They don't put 1.5 billion in the hand s of you know the three partners in the firm? Kerry (ph) got thrown out of the military for being a drug addict. Kerry's (ph) stepson and Wyde Bolger's nephew I said Wyde Bolger. If that didn't jump out at this press core, Wyde Bolger what's he doing involved in this?

This stinks to high heaven. It's a disgrace. It will be one of the big American scandals when it's eventually uncovered. As Mr. Swaiker said, it's a pattern. It's not just Ukraine. It's Ukraine and China. And they cash in wherever Joe has made the appointment. You can't escape the pattern. And Sean, I told you this was going to happen.

HANNITY: You did.

GIULIANI: It's going to get much worse. I guarantee it.

HANNITY: I guarantee it.

GIULIANI: There are plenty more evidence, there are documents, there are tapes. Completely money laundered transaction. The way he got paid 3 million of that money he was cashing on, the money went from the Ukraine to Latvia to Cyprus to the U.S. And I will add to what my friend John Solomon said.

Another reason why the prosecutor got in trouble was. He found the fact pattern, that money laundering, clear money laundering. That's what drug dealers do. I investigated many of those and they use Cyprus a lot. Why does this kid get paid? You get paid by wire or by check. I get paid by wire.

HANNITY: They take out all my taxes Mr. Mayor.

GIULIANI: My money doesn't go to Latvia, Cyprus, the U.S., unless you are doing money laundering, which is a federal crime except if it's Joe Biden and Joe Biden's son, because they have the Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton immunity from this corrupt press core.

HANNITY: Let's look at what Biden bragged about. I told him, you've got six hours. Six hours. You are not getting the Billion unless you fire a prosecutor.

GIULIANI: Stupidest thing. What he did, when I saw that, when I saw that, I said, I always knew you were stupid. I didn't realize he was that stupid because with the fact pattern that was below that. You keep your mouth shut about it. There are documents. There is a paper trail. There's a money trail. There is 1.5 Billion from China and this idiot is bragging about getting a guy thrown out, because he's got some kind of hero complex.

It's the same as a couple of his other fantasies. I don't know what's wrong with him. This was a sellout of the office of Vice President of the United States. If President Trump had not pushed, he would not be a good President.

HANNITY: I trust this. You're the President's lawyer.

GIULIANI: Joe Biden is no longer just a candidate for President of United States. He's a Vice President of the United States who had his family use his office to sell out America.

HANNITY: We're not going to have time.

GIULIANI: That's a disgrace.

HANNITY: There was no quid pro quo.

GIULIANI: Democrats it's a disgrace.

HANNITY: Agreed, totally - the President did not offer a quid pro quo.

GIULIANI: Did not, no quid pro quo. No money. The whole story is flown apart Sean. The original story was that President Trump told President Zelinski, I'm not going to give you 250 million for military aide unless if you investigate Joe Biden two days later, the false report, the false reporters and the lying whistle-blower corrected.

HANNITY: The non-whistleblower

GIULIANI: The whistle blew, blew.

HANNITY: Second hand to you.

GIULIANI: They blew back on them. Correction no mention of $250 million, no mention of military aide, no quid pro quo and now, on the other side, the President Zelinski and his Foreign Minister have said that the conversation was completely appropriate. There was no pressure. For any crime to be committed, the victim has to be--

HANNITY: Pressured.

GIULIANI: --has to be him. He has to feel, when I prosecuted extortion, one of the things I had to show was you felt threatened. If you didn't feel threatened, it doesn't care if Adam Schiff felt threaten. You have to be threatened. No crime, no wrongdoing. Not only that, it would be inconsistent with the Office of President not to demand a full accounting of a Vice President taking down billions while he is serving for United States.

HANNITY: Unbelievable.

GIULIANI: Republican or Democrat, this makes him look like a small-time criminal.

HANNITY: Thank you for being with us. Joining ns now the author of "The New York Times" number one best seller, what 16 straight weeks on the list "Unfreedom of the Press". I call him the Great One host of "Life, Liberty & Levin". By the way, he will have Peter Spicer for a full hour on a Sunday show. Great One, your take.

MARK LEVIN, "LIFE, LIBERTY & LEVIN" HOST: My take is the Biden family is corrupt. My take is that Joe Biden obstructed justice. You want to find obstruction. There it was. My take is that he blackmailed that government to get that prosecutor removed. And not just to protect his son, but to protect his future running for President of the United States.

And you have a massive Democrat scandal here. That's why the media are conducting themselves the way they are. That's why the Democrats are trying to turn this insight out to immunize Biden and to attack Trump but it won't work. You see, Trump came into office a very, very rich man, and he'll leave office a very, very rich man.

Joe Biden came in a very poor man. And then he left office a very rich man as did his family. Look how the media have covered this. First, we heard that Trump pressured Ukrainian President to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden and held up military aid. "The Wall Street Journal" says, "well, not exactly." Trump pressured the Ukrainian President to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, but there was no quid pro quo.

Then, we get the whistle-blower complaint being withheld from Congress. And Nancy Pelosi is very angry about that, that's great. That takes us to impeachment territory. Justice Department and the DNI say, "No." There we find out really there is no whistle-blower. There is some guy who heard something or read something but wasn't in on the President's conversation.

By the way, I am sick and tired of this President's conversation with foreign leaders been leaked to the media and Democrats on Capitol Hill. I don't remember a damn one of those happen at all to Obama or any other President. Our President has to be able to speak to other heads of state without this kind of tyranny taking place.

Now, Ukraine, through their foreign minister, denies that Trump pressured them. But you see it doesn't fit their narrative. Now, let's take a look at what took place with Biden. By the way, we need a Special Counsel. I have an idea. We should appoint a Special Counsel and make sure all the assistant special councils either donated to the Trump campaign or worked into the Trump campaign because only then will we have an honest investigation.

Make sure the issue of really thick report. That's what they should to do. Exhibit one, our buddy Peter Spicer, this is April 16th, 2014, Devin Archer Hunter Biden's business partner made a private visit to the White House for a meeting with the Vice President Biden. Five days later, Biden landed in Kia for a series of high-level meetings with Ukrainian officials.

Soon thereafter, the U.S. and the International Monetary Fund found more than a billion dollars into the Ukrainian economy. The next day a public announcement that Archer had been asked to join the board of Burisma. Three weeks after that, the fist went Hunter Biden would join the board. Hunter Biden has no background in energy, no background in anything really, other than being the son of a Vice President and other things of that sort.

Now, that's exhibit one. Exhibit two. This is from "The Washington Examiner." John Kerry's stepson. Oh, it was precious to see John Kerry on TV Sunday attacking Trump, defending Biden when his own stepson has something to answer for it too.

His stepson rushed to play damage control to State Department after his business partner, Hunter Biden sealed the incestuous relationships, cut a deal with oligarch owned Ukrainian Gas Company in 2014, the one we just mentioned. An email released to The Washington Examiner shows that Biden's decision to join the board of this Ukrainian company sparked immediate concern within his inner circle about the political optics.

Biden's father, Joe was then Vice President, so they're very concerned of this point. We have our friend, John Solomon; Biden had made no mention of his son and his 2018 speech that you saw in the video there where he says he stepped in. Hunter Biden's appointment to the board was rightly reported. So in other words, everybody knew it.

Now, I could go on and on and on. But here's the deal. Here's my problem. Where the hell are the Republicans in the Senate? Do you know we control the Senate? Do you know how we control the Senate Intelligence Committee?

Our good friend Lindsey Graham, are you not Chairman to the Senate Judiciary Committee? Then why the hell aren't you issuing subpoenas like Elijah Cummings? Why the hell aren't you issuing subpoenas like Jerry Nadler and all the rest of them? Why aren't you getting to the bottom of this? You have real live corruption, obstruction, blackmail that's what Ukraine. Wait till we get to China $1.5 Billion. I don't care what the media thinks. See that over my shoulder? "Unfreedom of the Press".

We know that they're incapable of covering this because of their ideology. But the truth shall set us free. I understand what the Democrats are doing in the House. I understand. They want to destroy the President. They are using their committee as opposition research. They are settling the wagon they're trying to immunize Biden.

What's going on in the Republican Senate? Subpoenas, under oath testimonies. Why don't you issue subpoenas for the Biden bank accounts like they do with Trump? Or call in his accounts like they do with Trump? Or Hunter Biden, we can't touch him but Don Junior, and Eric and Jerry Kushner and Ivanka? They are free game? Hell, no. We should turn the script. Here's the difference. Biden is corrupt. Trump is not.

HANNITY: And I'd like to know what did Barack Obama know about all of this and when? Great One right on it. Sunday nights, full hour "Life, Liberty & Levin", Peter Spicer for the hour. Don't miss it. Up next, my exclusive interview Vice President Pence weighs in on this very thing discussing Biden, the family dealings, Ukraine, China, and the controversy over the so-called whistle-blower. Yes that wasn't a whistle-blower that had second hand information.

HANNITY: Just sat down with Vice President Mike Pence in New York to discuss all the controversy over the so-called whistle-blower. They didn't hear it first hand and that complaint. We talked a lot about it. Other issues were focused it on this part of the interview tonight. Well, a part II tomorrow and also about President Trump's call with Ukrainian President. Here's what he had to say.

First of all, this Ukraine thing, the media just like this - it's like mana from heaven. Oh, we didn't have a reason of impeachment I think we do now. We are now discovering the whistle-blower it was not first-hand knowledge. Even the media is now reporting in some places that there was no quid pro quo. What can you tell us?

MICHEAL PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES: Well, here we go again. The assume the worst media. Takes one report, runs with it. Democrats on Capitol Hill immediately start to denounce the President before anybody has the facts. But the President has been very clear on this. He made a congratulatory call to President Zelinski after his election and which was a landslide election build largely on the message of an anti-corruption campaign.

The President spoke to him about our concern, investing hundreds and millions of American taxpayer dollars and seeing him move a reform agenda. President Trump made it clear that we've got to see reforms. We've got to see honesty in government. His congratulatory call was all about that. He mentioned Vice President Biden and his son in the context of us wanting to see honest government. That's exactly what the American taxpayer would expect.

HANNITY: Here you have and may be you could put some context you are the Vice President. But Former Vice President Biden, bragging on tape you're not getting a billion dollars. I will get a six hours, and I'm leaving in six hours, you either fire the prosecutor. Why would Vice President want to fire a prosecutor? And son of a B, they fired him bragging almost why would a Vice President of the United States of America want an Ukrainian prosecutor fired? What conceivable reason would that be?

PENCE: Yes, it's really remarkable. Everything that the media wants to assume of how the President's phone call in July. That Vice President Biden admitted to, on camera, in January 2018, he said that when he was Vice President of the United States, he had a quid pro quo. He said to the Ukrainian officials you will not get over a billion dollar in American aide unless you fire a prosecutor who just happened to be investigating a company that Vice President Biden's son was on the very board off.

HANNITY: And making a lot of money.

PENCE: Making a lot of money.

HANNITY: Apparently with no background in oil, gas or energy.

PENCE: The American people have a right to know. But to have a Vice President threatening USA, that's a quid pro quo. As the President has said in his conversation that everyone is very interested in now, his conversation with President Zelinski that he spoke about congratulations he spoke about our support for the Ukraine. He spoke about our concern about corruption. But there was no quid pro quo. If people want to see a quid pro quo, they just need to watch the tape of Vice President Biden explaining that he was going to withhold, again over a billion dollars--

HANNITY: Sound like to me, I would say blackmail. Am I wrong on that?

PENCE: Sean, I got to tell you, this is a country that was overrun by Russia. It's a country that is still at war. Russia takes the crime here in the John Bosco province, they still have, we believe, Russian elements there that are forming in violence and are trying to literally tear Ukraine apart.

For Vice President Biden, who was part of that administration and refused to give military aid to Ukraine, to threaten what remained of that aid unless they responded to his demands about firing a prosecutor, who among other things was investigating the company his son served on the board of, look, the American people just deserve to know the facts.

What they can be confident of is that throughout this process that all of our administration context, the President's conversation all of my discussions with President Zelinski, were all based upon proper considerations of how we support Ukraine? How we support their efforts to end an era of corruption in their government and advance the interest of their sovereignty?

The American people have a right to know what happened. They have a right to know what happened in 2016 and they have a right to know what the circumstances were around having a sitting Vice President threaten to withhold American aid? Look, again, the ironic thing is that everything that our critics in the media are leveling at this President from this phone call.

Everything the Democrats on Capitol Hill are running off and describing. Vice President Joe Biden bragged about, which that was a quid pro quo with holding American aid in exchange for a specific action.

HANNITY: Wouldn't help the President would you recommend releasing the transcript?

PENCE: That would be a decision for the President to make. But remember, Sean that would be an unprecedented act. It's so important that the President of the United States can have conversations with leaders around the world that are candid, that are open. For leaders to be concerned in the future that a conversation that the President might make its way into the public, would undermine the ability of the President to have those discussions in the future.

So I know the President would like to do it. I know he's looking at all the circumstances around him. But the American people can be confident in this congratulatory call that the President spoke about issues that are of interest to American taxpayers notably corruption but there was no quid pro quo.

HANNITY: Was no quid pro quo. All right, now tomorrow, we're focusing in on this very specific issue tonight. We had a wide range of topics. We talked about the radical 2020 Democrats, The New Green Deal, the escalating situation. How we deal with Iran? And I asked him the one thing that maybe people don't know about President Trump that he could tell us as Vice President. As we continue.

HANNITY: All right, we have a lot of ground to cover for the rest of the week. We will have part II of Vice President Pence. We're going to be all over this story. Nobody else in the media will cover it. Why would a Vice President of the United States of America ever demand that a Ukrainian prosecutor be fired or he's going to withhold a billion dollars?

We are not the media mob. We are not corrupt. We don't lie. We're not propaganda's like they are. We will never be the destroy-Trump media. Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham takes it from here.

