Pelosi teases using 25th Amendment after Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. We're already laughing. It's five o'clock in New York City. And this is The Five.

President Trump is ready to rally. His campaign just announcing the president will hold a make America great campaign rally on Monday night in Florida at 7 p.m. The president will also have his first in-person event since his COVID diagnosis tonight. Tomorrow at the White House he will also do something else focusing on law and order. I'm sorry I can't see that.

President Trump saying today he is feeling much better.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I feel better now than I did two weeks ago. It's crazy. I recovered immediately, almost immediately. I might not have recovered at all. I'm just saying something that we have something that will cure this now and a cure. And without us, without Trump administration, this would never have happened. We poured money into these cures and we poured money into the vaccines.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Meanwhile, the drama over the next presidential debate continues to boil over. The commission is refusing to budge on yesterday's decision to hold a remote town hall next week. The Trump campaign saying just a few minutes ago, the format for the October 22nd debate will not change. So that one could still happen. So, if all sides involve manage to figure things out, the president is confident he will beat Joe Biden.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I don't think the debates mean that much. I'll tell you why. I've done well with debates. I won all, I guess I had 15. I think I won every single poll. I won the poll on this one with him. But I had to be rude because he was lying. He'd get up and he'd just say a series of things, they were allies. I'd say false. And they'd say I interrupted him. But you know, if you look at the polls, most polls say I won with him. But it was a very interesting thing. I'd rather let him speak because he's gone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: There's so much to talk about, Katie. I want to take your pick there. Which would you like to take a swath at first?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: Let's talk about the president getting back on the campaign trail --

PERINO: OK.

PAVLICH: -- hosting this event at the White House tomorrow. I know that the narrative has been that if you get COVID, it's basically a death sentence.

But the truth is that survival rate right now that we have all of these therapeutics and obviously the access to the healthcare the president has, he is capable of getting out and getting back out on the campaign trail.

And the fact is when you're the president of the United States you don't really have the luxury of sitting back and being sick because you have an obligation to get well as soon as possible. And I think that we should all be happy about that.

But in terms of the debates and whether they're going to happen, I think it's a shame that the town hall style debate isn't happening. I think the president would benefit from that from hearing directly from undecided voters so long as they were actually undecided so that the campaign could see what issues they should maybe focus on in the remaining weeks.

So, I would hope that maybe they can come to some agreement and reschedule that town hall. I do think the president needs another go-round with Joe Biden when it comes to the issues. And as he said, maybe let Joe Biden speak a little bit more next time. So, he can talk about his own policies.

PERINO: All right, Jessica, the Biden campaign, like they've had to get out and about. The Biden's team was in Arizona. They're going to Nevada. They had thought they were kind of had a big head start there. But do they think that that race is closing or tightening in those two states? Is that why they had to go?

JESSICA TARLOV, FOX NEWS HOST: No, don't think so. I think that they're trying to expand the math as much as possible. And they're actually having to send surrogates to places they didn't think were possibly in play for them. I mean we're talking about internal polling now that is showing that Biden has an advantage in Georgia, for instance.

These are state that no Democrats thought we even had a chance at just a year out from now. So, I think that Joe Biden is being safe and responsible, obviously in terms of COVID and how he's approaching this and going places where key figures like Cindy McCain are that, you know, he can campaign with her. Obviously, she holds a lot of sway in Arizona and places where he does need to win.

Nevada is interesting because he has done worse with the Latino vote than Bernie Sanders did in the primary. Bernie basically had the highest amount of Latino support. So, I don't think they're quaking in their boots at all, but they've definitely playing to win and we know that no matter what size your polling lead is, the only poll that matters is on election day. And I think that he's taking that seriously.

Quickly though, on the campaigning front for President Trump. You know, for him to say I feel great, it's not a big deal. That video yesterday to seniors. You're not vulnerable. They think you're vulnerable or you're not vulnerable. Seniors are vulnerable. And all the medical professionals are clear about this.

I wish the president a speedy recovery. I would love to know if he actually doesn't have the virus anymore. They've been so evasive about when he last tested negative or if he has tested negative. The American people deserve to know that especially if he's going to be coming to your town.

PERINO: Jesse, I imagine that you think that the trips to Arizona and Nevada are actually a sign of weakness by the Biden team.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: You would be right about that.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: And I bet you a thousand bucks that Trump --

PERINO: A thousand dollars?

WATTERS: Georgia. Georgia. If they have internal polls

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: You get paid so much more than me, Jesse. That's really unfair.

WATTERS: Five hundred. You get paid more than people think.

TARLOV: I'll get back to you by the end of the show.

WATTERS: I've seen you on Outnumbered. They should be paying you. There's no way that internal polling from Democrats show Joe Biden winning that state of Georgia. Joe Biden will lose Arizona. He will lose Florida. He will lose North Carolina. It's probably tied, probably 50/50 toss-up in Nevada.

But I think Trump is in the driver's seat. All he has to do is hold Arizona, Florida and North Carolina and win one of those Midwestern rust belt states. Joe is on the defensive. Joe is the one who's fighting to rebuild that blue wall. The president is doing much better than the polls are saying. These are suppression polls when they oversample Democrats by

10 points or put a ton of lean Democrats into the independents.

I know how they cook the books. I look at the internals all day. So, what they do is they make it look like --

(CROSSTALK)

TARLOV: They shake (Inaudible).

WATTERS: -- like they did in 2016. They make it look like he has this huge lead and that socially makes independents think, you know, I want to go for the winner. But that's not how it's going to turnout. And then the polls will tighten a week before the election so they don't lose all their credibility when Trump wins.

Trump may even win the popular vote. You don't even know how this election is going to turn out. I will guarantee a Trump victory. I'll do it right here. But I reserve the right to change that if they flip this election.

PERINO: Especially if we're putting money on it.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: All right. I was going to call you Juan. But your name is Greg obviously.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you, pal. Hardly tell each other apart, right?

PERINO: Hey, tell me a little bit about your thinking on two issues.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: One is the idea of a remote debate. Because the other day you said that is worth doing or considering. The second thing is there is this flair-up today about the moderator that was supposed to be in the Miami debate. Steve Scully from C-SPAN. The Twitter thing that the --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- that the commission says he was hacked just seems a little bit -

- I know Steve Scully very well. I think it seems out of character for him.

But your thoughts on that.

GUTFELD: Well, as you know I am an expert in flare-ups. I think --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Phil Siegel (Ph).

GUTFELD: I don't know why --

TARLOV: Phil is busy today.

GUTFELD: First of all, OK, I said virtual debates are OK but I was lying.

OK? Put the word virtual in front of anything --

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- and it makes anything worse. OK. Candy, yum. Virtual candy --

PERINO: Not so good.

GUTFELD: No, not so good. Virtual -- virtual concerts? That sucks. Now I watch three virtual concerts. I hate them. You want to go on vacation, awesome. Virtual vacation? That's pathetic. It's sad. So, I think this is -

- I think a virtual rally just isn't the same. You need to have a real rally. You need to have a real debate.

The problem here is that obviously the jury is still out. He claims his Twitter is hacked. But I don't think there's ever been a case where somebody says my Twitter was hacked that it was hacked. Isn't that always kind of the thing --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Remember Joy Reid?

GUTFELD: Yes, Joy Reid which is I never -- those were blog posts, right, in Twitter. But they never -- it's never the case.

WATTERS: Anthony Wiener.

GUTFELD: Anthony Wiener. Yes. When they say hacked, what hacked means is that, is that it was an honest mistake and a D.M. He was DM-ing somebody.

And this is why Twitter is really a terrible thing. But one false key stroke --

TARLOV: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- and you're screwed. Again, we still don't know. But that's not going to stop me from judging him harshly. Because we wouldn't -- I wouldn't have a talking point. I think it's understandable to not -- to believe he tweeted that stuff because the media industry is 90 percent liberal.

PAVLICH: yes.

GUTFELD: On The Five, people joke that it's four against one. But in the media, it's nine versus one, and that's a rounding down error. Because it's about 96, 97 percent when you look at the registered voters and the media.

So, every moderator likes to think they're moderate. Right? That's the title. But in reality, in their world, they're just like everybody else. In their industry, they reflect that role and they're in that bubble. And they're just more sophisticated and more esteemed. But they're still liberal and that's -- that's --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: And the question that he was posing was, should I respond to Trump on Twitter?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Let me tell you from my first --

GUTFELD: Who would -- by the way, good point. Who would hack -- how would that be a hack tweet? If you're going to hack somebody it would be a really disgusting.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Something like that.

GUTFELD: That you put porn. You put porn.

WATTERS: That's the hack.

PERINO: But the answer is no matter who is going after you on Twitter, the answer is don't respond.

GUTFELD: Yes. But, no, but that's the -- the point is, nobody hacks and does a boring thing.

PAVLICH: No.

GUTFELD: They'll do a bitcoin sell. You know?

WATTERS: Yes. And why ask the Mooch for advice on that? Right? The Mooch.

You love the Mooch.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: He said he thought it was legit. He said he thought it was legit conversation.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: Don't you forget?

WATTERS: A full Mooch.

PERINO: All right. Up next, President Trump going after Joe Biden while members of the squad try to pull the former V.P. further to the left.

WATTERS: President Trump is slamming Joe Biden and accusing him of being a puppet of Kamala Harris and the far-left.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: He won't be president for three months before the wonderful Kamala takes over with her. She's the most liberal person in the Senate. She's not a socialist. She's a step beyond socialism as you know. It's such a crazy thing. And take a look. And Biden agreed to this with crazy Bernie.

Because, you know, they have the manifesto. They have agreed to most of these things. And it's going to cost more money. Our country will be a ninth world country, not a third world country, a ninth world country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And proving Trump's point, radical Democrats including members of the squad unveiling their vision for America if Joe Biden wins in November.

It includes defunding the police, free healthcare and cancelling student loan debt.

All right, Dana, so another manifesto. This one looks even more radical than the other one. I understand the reason why you want to get the far- left excited, get them juiced for voting for Joe Biden. But at the same time, can't that turn off those voters in the rust belt that they need?

PERINO: I imagine that Jessica Tarlov will say that this is suboptimal and that they could have, you know, kept the lid on it until November 4th.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: And then if Biden wins, they can say OK, now you're going to be ours. If they lose, they can say this is why because you didn't go far enough left.

WATTERS: It's a good point.

PERINO: I also think that it's very smart for President Trump to have that line of attack about Kamala Harris being the next in line. I don't think she had -- she did not have a great debate. That's fine. Like not a great debate. And I don't think a lot of people walked away from that thinking wow, I really want to change horses here midstream because I don't like any of these policies.

And in fact, there's some polling today, it's amazing, how people feel better about almost every issue when it comes to do you feel better off four years now than you were four years --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Let's put that up there. This is from Gallup.

PERINO: Sorry. I didn't know we have that.

WATTERS: This is pretty big. Fifty-six percent said they're better off --

PAVLICH: Yes.

WATTERS: -- than they were four years ago. Usually those are pretty indicative of the winner, Greg.

PAVLICH: Right.

GUTFELD: I'm sorry. I was trying to write a joke.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I bet, was it --

TARLOV: Was it funny?

WATTERS: Would you like to deliver it?

GUTFELD: Well, here's the deal. OK. So, I have some stuff to help with like, if these are some things -- we're talking about Republican ads.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: They should go hard on this. If Joe Biden wins, the Supreme Court will be replaced by antifa. Abortion will become legal to age 75.

WATTERS: What?

GUTFELD: I was writing a third one. Here's the deal. I'm waiting for something big to happen.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Right? Don't you feel like there's something big?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: I feel like OK, so this --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: How about like the president getting coronavirus wasn't big enough

--

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Because you know why? We're in this two-hour movie and we're only at the 100th minute. We haven't hit the final twist. So, I wrote some final twist if you like to hear them.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: Yes.

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: OK. Here's the final twist. Nancy Pelosi is actually her son who runs a desolate motel and he's been disguised as her since the 1980s living in the attic. Donald Trump --

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: -- turns out to be Barack Obama's father who has been secretly running the rebel alliance.

WATTERS: God.

GUTFELD: After many accusations of mail-in fraud, one of the experts opens up a ballot box and finds Gwyneth Paltrow's head.

PERINO: My God.

GUTFELD: And then finally, Joe Biden is actually Keyser Soze.

PAVLICH: Are you OK, Greg?

WATTERS: Katie, we actually got --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Friday, Friday, Friday, Friday.

WATTERS: -- potentially --

PAVLICH: -- for the 80s life.

WATTERS: -- a preview of one of these plot twist. I think we're going to see Hillary's e-mails before the election. Didn't Dana get that out of Mike Pompeo today?

PAVLICH: Dana did. She did. She got that out of -- she got that out of --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: And we'll be talking about that later on in the show.

PAVLICH: We'll be talking about that later --I will show you later what Mike Pompeo said to Dana.

WATTERS: Right. But I mean, I think to Greg's point, we don't know what's going to come next.

GUTFELD: Can I name the movies I was referencing so I don't get hate mail?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: The first one was "Psycho."

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Nancy Pelosi. Donald Trump, Barack Obama, that was "Star Wars."

Remember? Rebel alliance. The third was one "Seven" when they find Gwyneth Paltrow's head in the box. And the last one was one of the greatest movies ever, "The Usual Suspect."

PAVLICH: OK.

GUTFELD: With Steven Baldwin.

WATTERS: That is a good movie.

PERINO: I'm glad you explain.

PAVLICH: Well, I don't want to follow Greg.

WATTERS: My favorite Baldwin, by the way.

PAVLICH: He has (Inaudible) activity to follow that. I don't have as many movie references as that. But you know, I think that movies will be made --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: You can't do worse --

PERINO: At Trump campaign it states that --

PAVLICH: Movies will be made about what's going on right now. It's, you know, the truth is stranger than fiction. And there is certainly a long way to go. I know that Democrats feel pretty confident about the polling, where they are, but there's a long way to go, three weeks until election day. A lot can still happen.

WATTERS: Squad manifesto, could that help or hurt?

TARLOV: Is it my time to bed wet? Is that --

WATTERS: Yes.

TARLOV: -- do I have 17? Squad manifesto. So, the truth of the matter is that Joe Biden has not been -- he's like rubber and the glue thing. right?

That they've thrown so much stuff at him like you have dementia, you're a socialist. And nothing has stuck. Because people, this is the advantage of being around in political life for 47 years. Because people know that Joe Biden isn't a socialist.

And I like his new tact of saying I beat Bernie Sanders. And I beat him handedly. This wasn't like, he was within a couple points of me. And so, I think that the squad can do whatever they want. I appreciate the fact that AOC is on the climate task force, for instance, then he's bringing in younger members.

But nobody is now thinking it's not going to Joe Biden. Ilhan Omar lives inside of Joe Biden and she's going to pop out. And Kamala Harris, I thought --

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: What movie is that?

TARLOV: Yes. There's my shout out to you, though.

PAVLICH: I was (Inaudible) to that movie "Alien."

TARLOV: "Alien" is frightening but when you said the thing about Donald Trump is Barack Obama's father. I was like, maybe people will stop saying that he's not American if we have the Donald Trump as his father. I think it's fine.

WATTERS: It's fine. Everything is just fine.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: We know what women mean when they say fine.

WATTERS: Yes.

TARLOV: It wasn't -- I mean, that kind of fine.

WATTERS: I need to shut up.

PAVLICH: But Jessica, AOC has said we can push Joe Biden to the left. And you have to remember that Joe Biden is going to hire a government, 30,000 people he puts in to a number of positions. He's going to appoint a cabinet. And as Dana was saying, the left is going to want something in return if Joe Biden wins because they're the ones who are swallowing the tough pill for voting for him and they see him as too moderate. So they are going to want some kind of repayment for their loyalty to a candidate they're actually not that excited about.

TARLOV: That maybe but it doesn't change who is going to be president. And he has been steadfast. His policy --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: They can push him around than --

TARLOV: Listen, you're not persuading millions of Americans who say I know Joe. That he's going to turn into a Green New Deal, Medicare for all --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He did it in the primary.

TARLOV: No, he didn't.

WATTERS: He want far-left in the primary and never came back.

TARLOV: No, he didn't, Jesse.

WATTERS: Sure.

TARLOV: What are you talking about?

PAVLICH: He said he was going to ban fracking.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Trillion-dollar tax increases, health insurance for illegals.

That's pretty socialist.

GUTFELD: Did you see his tattoo --

WATTERS: Coming up, the feds stopped a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor.

And you can guess who she is blaming for it.

TARLOV: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is pointing a finger at President Trump after members of a militia group were arrested for plotting to kidnap her. Whitmer claiming yesterday that the president's words, quote, inspire extremists. The president is firing back, tweeting, rather than say thank you she calls me a white supremacist. The governor doubling on her claims this morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER (D-MI): Even the president last night in his tweet storm won't stop attacking me. And I think that it's creating a very dangerous situation not just for me but for people in leadership roles who are trying to save lives all across this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

TARLOV: So, Katie, I want to go to you first about this. And a big emphasis of Governor Whitmer's press conference yesterday was about words matter.

Right? And that President Trump had tweeted before liberate Michigan.

PAVLICH: OK.

TARLOV: Do you think that the president at this particular time certainly should have scaled back and not gotten into war of words with her despite what she said in her press conference, and how accountable can we hold politicians for their words?

PAVLICH: Well, considering one of the ringleaders who was arrested in this operation out of the six men has a ranting video on the internet about how much he hates Donald Trump and how President Trump is a tyrant and how President Trump is actually the enemy.

This idea that Gretchen Whitmer would then go out and use a press conference on a very serious issue and turn it political and again try to accuse the president of being a white supremacist, of engaging and emboldening these types of people when they are the opposite I really think it doesn't do anything to boost the narrative that Democrats are constantly telling the rest of us and their virtuous signaling about coming together and being unified and being civil.

There is not a single Trump reference in the multipage indictment of any of the people who were arrested. So, the fact that she brought it in shows that she was using this as a political opportunity rather than just thanking people for making sure she was safe.

TARLOV: Dana, as a former press secretary, I want to keep the words angle with you. Obviously, you had to choose your words extremely carefully and were carrying the weight of the administration on your shoulders, right, and representing what it is that needed to be communicated.

How do you feel about the current climate in terms of how little care it feels like people especially with social media take in what they say, and do you think this is a missed opportunity for the president especially being down in the polls, which are real, Jesse, and we can talk about that later, to kind of have a rise above and to perhaps called her and said I'm really sorry, 13 dudes tried -- almost tried to kidnap you.

PERINO: Yes. My instincts on this from each -- from every perspective would have been totally different. I mean, might surprise everyone. Like, for example, I think the only one who really got it right initially in terms of communication is Facebook who six months ago tipped off the FBI that this was happening and then said nothing.

And only when they were asked about it, they have said yes, we tried to be cooperative with the FBI we're trying to do the right thing. I think that what Gretchen Whitmer could have said I'm grateful for the law enforcement and for the FBI and from the state of Michigan, thank you so much.

That's it. Because I don't think it's necessary to antagonize the president but also, I think that he should have said we're glad that you're OK.

Because I don't think it's a good idea for any of this to be hyping up the idea that you can get a bunch of attention if you want to try to plot something like this. You will ruin your life. Because the FBI will find you. And you will end up in this situation with these guys.

And now they're going to get lawyers, they're going to -- probably there might be jail time, et cetera. I think it's better to try to suppress it and say we're on top of it, guys. And not try to give it so much attention.

TARLOV: OK. Jesse, militia men or terrorists?

WATTERS: I don't know enough about what these guys were motivated by. But I do know this. Years ago, when I was a young lad, I joined the show and one of the first major stories we covered was the Bernie bro who shot Steve Scalise. He almost bleeds out and died on the baseball field.

We all looked at the research packets that showed this guy was a Bernie volunteer, he was a Maddow fan. He poured over everything Bernie believe and said. And we had an opportunity on the show to say, you know, do you lay this potential homicide on the doorsteps of Bernie Sanders? And every single one of us on this show said no, Bernie is not an accessory to this attempted murder. And I thought, you know, I'm not a reckless bomb-thrower.

I was pretty proud of myself. There is a line -- there is a line in this world where we discuss these issues that you really shouldn't cross.

And we've seen, you know, the Trump family gets sent Ricin, LAPD officers, you know, almost executed at point-blank rage. And we've been very good on the show to say I'm not blaming Democratic politicians for these types of violent acts. Yet, someone slips in the shower and Trump's to blame.

So, I think it's really unfair that what's going on from her. And the Democrats were so upset with federal agents going into Portland to protect property and people, but now federal agents are protecting their lives and they don't -- they don't see the hypocrisy there.

TARLOV: Because there isn't any. Greg, final thoughts from you. Focus on anarchists, maybe. I felt like that would excite you.

GUTFELD: No, it doesn't actually, because I am an anarchist. The only way to tell if a news story is important is that the mainstream media acts like it isn't important. And the stories that usually embrace are the complete reverse. For example, the same people that laughed off the looting and the rioting, and I do mean laugh-off because I saw it on some networks.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Laughing about black on black crime, laughing about the looting, saying mostly peaceful are the same people pointing at this story now and going, aha, see white supremacists, see -- even though -- even the -- even the target is white, and like you said anarchists.

So, the media, the Democrats by ignoring rampant violence that's still going on in Portland today and going on in Wisconsin this week, it was terrible what they were doing to the residents homes, they were throwing objects into people's homes that could have children there, OK, that's horribly pled with BLM to stop the protesters and they didn't.

What I'm saying is the media and Democrats have lost the right to complain about any violence because they didn't say a word for three to four months.

Every time you hear that study that they cite, 93 percent of the protests were mostly peaceful, seven percent not peaceful, 13 people in this in this band of weirdos out of 340 million is infinitesimal.

So, clearly, if you think that 93 percent mostly peaceful is OK, you shouldn't have a problem with this crazy little band of kidnappers since it comes to about one out of 30 -- odds of one in 36 million. So, that -- you kind of dug your hole and you're going to have to sit in it.

WATTERS: Sit in your hole, Jessica. Sit in your hole.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Jessica, can I say one other thing? I know that we have to go, but ridiculing the knuckleheads, the 13-year-old that -- the criminals but also like ridiculing -- not giving them any -- not making it look like it's cool thing to be a part of this world, that they're losers --

GUTFELD: Which is why they're (INAUDIBLE) of Antifa. Antifa, they make it sound like they're running -- like what did Chris Cuomo say, they're anti- fascist.

PERINO: I think it's a great message for anybody including the President, like what a --

GUTFELD: Bunch of losers.

PAVLICH: Yes, the Washington Post did a fashion -- a fashion piece on what Antifa wears to their -- to their riot.

WATTERS: All black.

TARLOV: And look what I'm wearing. OK, moving on.

GUTFELD: Antifa.

TARLOV: President Trump sounding off over the latest developments concerning the Durham probe which is looking into how the Russia investigation started. Stay with us.

PAVLICH: President Trump furious over the latest developments about the origins of the Russia investigation. Trump upset that Attorney General Bill Barr is reportedly saying the Durham report will not be ready until after the election. Here's the president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think it's a disgrace. It's an embarrassment. I'll probably be disappointed because this stuff should have come out a year ago anyway. These people have to be brought to justice, but they should have been brought to justice before the election.

But if we don't win this election, if we don't win, that whole thing is going to be dismissed. If bill Barr actually made that statement, I would be very disappointed in him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: President Trump is also demanding the State Department released Hillary Clinton's e-mails. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telling us to stay tuned.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: We've got the e-mails, we're getting them out. We're going to get all this information out so the American people can see it. We'll get the information out that needs to get out. And we'll do it in a way that protects the intelligence sources that we need to protect. I certainly -- I certainly think there'll be more to see before the election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So, Dana, certainly more to see before the election.

PERINO: So, one of the things I asked Mike Pompeo is that if the president

-- and he said on Rush Limbaugh today that he doesn't care if it's -- if there's classified information in there. If the President wants them out, that he has all power and authority to declassify all of this and say, just get it out. It's -- that is -- he has the power to do that.

But he doesn't. And I think it's because what Secretary Pompeo was alluding to is apparently it seems that in these e-mails, there is classified information that might have sources and methods and you want to make sure everybody is protected and that you don't hurt anybody. That was the sense that I got from Secretary Pompeo.

I also think that there might be a lot of people who say, you know, this is so old. Why are we still talking about this? Well, like yes, if the shoe were on the other foot, you can bet we would still be talking about it.

PAVLICH: Yes, Jesse, you know, this question about whether the Durham probe will be finished and whether there will be indictments at all has been, you know, whirling for a year really since they started in 2019. But they've been set back by Coronavirus. They weren't able to get a grand jury. There are also back and forth when you're investigating these people about documents that their attorneys are refusing to hand over. And it's a very lengthy drawn out fight, but I think the President is very frustrated, obviously, that he hasn't seen much from Durham at this point.

WATTERS: Yes. The grand jury lost about four to five months when the China virus came. But from what we understand the probes expanding, and they're looking into a lot of other things. they're taking grand jury testimony.

Honestly, I don't know. I believe there will be indictments. And from what I hear of John Durham, he seems like a really stand-up guy who is methodical and takes his time, and he's not just going to put out some shoddy report or indict someone that he can actually put behind bars and make a strong case to.

So, I understand maybe Barr not wanting to do something in October because he doesn't want it to look too political. But Donald Trump has a point. You could have Biden win and then they just dismiss Durham, they clearing house and they drop it, and then is that obstruction?

PAVLICH: That would be obstruction.

WATTERS: If a Republican president did that, that would be obstruction. But Democrats, I guess constitutionally, you're allowed to do it, so we'll see what happens.

PAVLICH: They can replace all the U.S. Attorneys. Greg, your thoughts about the Durham probe taking longer than maybe people would like.

GUTFELD: Well, I just want to point --

PAVLICH: Or anything else.

GUTFELD: -- that Mike Pompeo will be on my show. One day, one day, he will be on.

PERINO: Just ask.

GUTFELD: I'm too busy to ask. I'll have my people talk to his people. I am wondering, where are all the tick, tick, boom, boom people now? Do you remember the tick, tick, boom, boom people on Twitter or (INAUDIBLE)? It's incredible how for a solid -- I don't know, two or three years -- that's all you got. Like, it's going to happen now. It's going to explode. Just wait.

Who's the dude? I like him. Ben Wittes. But that was the dude that was doing the tick, tick crap all the time. It never came until now. This is the actual boom. And all of them are in their bunkers plugging their ears because they don't want to hear it.

And the thing is, there should be some kind of weird retribution for the media who pushed this and they should all be taken to it like a large stadium, socially distance and forced to watch all of their coverage. And not -- we get to have refreshments, but they have to watch their coverage and feel the shame for all the crap that they put us through. We're not even doing a fraction of what they're doing.

WATTERS: Can we just put them in a hole?

GUTFELD: I hope that's taken out of context.

WATTERS: Yes. You know what I mean by that.

PAVLICH: It certainly will be. It most definitely guaranteed to be taken out of context. But Jessica, you know, to go off of what Greg was saying, you know, all of a sudden we have all this valid documentation that this was cooked up by Hillary Clinton, that John Brennan briefed President Trump about this idea, that they're going to tie -- or President Obama rather.

They're going to tie Candidate Trump to this Russia conspiracy.

And for two and a half years, the media had bombshells all the time with anonymous sourcing. But now that we have actually documents and evidence, the media just doesn't want to talk about it, and Nancy Pelosi is distracting by pointing out the 25th Amendment.

TARLOV: So, I don't think that's necessarily what the 25th Amendment distraction is. That's a -- that's a basic troll. And people who love it when Donald Trump does it should love it when Nancy Pelosi does it. As to this, you know, these documents that have me down in the hole or, you know, on the baby seat or whatever, I've been consistent that I'm not afraid of this.

And I was listening to an interview with John Brennan who has a good explanation for what was going on in those documents. As for John Durham, he is --

WATTERS: What was that explanation?

TARLOV: Well, it's a longer segment that --

PAVLICH: That it wasn't illegal.

WATTERS: What's the headline?

PAVLICH: That it wasn't illegal, it's fine.

TARLOV: It wasn't -- That it's being distorted, frankly, by partisans who want an October surprise in that direction, and that the Obama Biden administration was not doing anything wrong. There was good reason to start the Russia investigation.

WATTERS: What was that?

TARLOV: That there were contacts from the Trump campaign with -- to all the names. Like, Mike Flynn talking to Ambassador Kislyak. We know also --

WATTERS: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.

PAVLICH: Anyway.

WATTERS: Mike Flynn -- we don't have enough time, but Mike Flynn -- there's nothing illegal about talking to the ambassador. You know that. Everybody knows that.

TARLOV: There is -- no, well, not everybody knows because actually a majority of Americans agree with me and don't agree with you.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: There's nothing illegal about that.

TARLOV: We have to go.

PAVLICH: All right, you all, we got to go because "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is coming up next.

TARLOV: FAN MAIL, that's exciting.

GUTFELD: A capella, a capella. "FAN MAIL FRIDAY," let's start it off with Heidi. Do you see yourself as a competitive person, Dana? I'm just going to say no.

PERINO: I am not competitive at all, but I love to win.

GUTFELD: You're a classic competitor. What about you, Jesse? I don't think you're that competitive.

WATTERS: Every time I look at the ratings on Saturday night, I'm like Gutfeld. No, I'm fine. Everything is fine.

GUTFELD: Everything is fine. Jessica?

TARLOV: I'm more competitive than I think that I am. Like, a knowledge a level of competitiveness, and then I realized that I like cable news fight all the time in my regular life, and my friends are like there are no cameras on. Could you just chill out. It's just brunch.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's just brunch.

PAVLICH: It's just brunch. Have another Mimosa.

GUTFELD: Katie?

PAVLICH: I was an athlete, so I think I'm naturally competitive. Yes.

GUTFELD: Same here.

PAVLICH: Basketball team.

GUTFELD: No, I mean, for me to compete. I'd have to find somebody to compete against. I don't care. All right -- oh, this is good. If you had to get a tattoo tomorrow, what would you get and where would you put it, Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, it couldn't be visible, so I'd put it somewhere where the sun doesn't shine. And it might be --

GUTFELD: But you're a nudist. I shouldn't say that.

WATTERS: I did one thing one time, Gutfeld. What would it say? Lock her up?

After the recent revelations, hey, that's too big of a stretch.

GUTFELD: Katie?

PAVLICH: I could never get a tattoo because I get too bored, so no. And I'm afraid of needles too.

GUTFELD: The novelty would wear of.

PAVLICH: It would wear off.

GUTFELD: Right.

PAVLICH: Yes. And I get cut out of the will. Not a good look.

PERINO: I'm afraid of the pain. I don't ever want to go through that I would never get a tattoo. But if I did --

GUTFELD: We know who it would be.

PERINO: Well, Jasper.

GUTFELD: Of course.

PERINO: My heart.

GUTFELD: My tattoo would be Jasper with one of those big no crosses through it. And it would be right across my belly.

WATTERS: That is disgusting.

GUTFELD: Jessica?

TARLOV: I used to with my best friend. And we both would never get tattoo say that we would get like a matching freckle. You know people used to wear friendship bracelets. And like, if we had this little freckle that only we knew, that it was inked, and we'd do it together. But neither of us are doing it.

GUTFELD: Yes. Don't get -- don't get a mole because --

PAVLICH: No, it's smaller that.

GUTFELD: Don't get a mole because it could change. All right, last question. What's your weirdest habit? That's from Frenchie. Jessica?

TARLOV: Oh, that's not fair to get them two in a row. That one -- weirdest habit -- someone needs -- other Jesse go first.

WATTERS: I don't think anything I do is weird.

GUTFELD: I think that's weird.

WATTERS: No, I don't I don't do weird things. Like, you do weird stuff. I don't do weird stuff. I'm really -- that's not weird.

PERINO: That's just irresponsible.

WATTERS: I don't do weird stuff. I'm actually the most normal person on this channel.

GUTFELD: That's --

WATTERS: I've got mattresses to defend that.

GUTFELD: That's a pretty low bar. Dana?

PERINO: I think that the fact that I have such a problem with noises is a little weird.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That's annoying.

GUTFELD: That could be weird. Katie?

PAVLICH: I think my weirdest thing is getting really nervous before "FAN MAIL FRIDAY."

TARLOV: I've got it now.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TARLOV: Every night, I spray my pillow with lavender spray from this hotel chain that I love. I have not slept a night without earplugs since 2007, and I wear an eye mask.

PERINO: Wait, you like think about all that?

PAVLICH: Did she give us three? There's three of those.

WATTERS: Oh, my God.

TARLOV: Well, I just -- there's other stuff too.

PERINO: Oh, wow.

TARLOV: So, I'm leading with that.

WATTERS: Wow. Wait, you spray your pillow with lavender?

PAVLICH: It's very relaxing, Jesse.

TARLOV: Yes. It's so relaxing.

WATTERS: Does that induces sleep.

PAVLICH: It does.

TARLOV: It helps to stay asleep. I'm a light sleeper and --

WATTERS: I need some of that lavender.

TARLOV: I will --

WATTERS: I've been having trouble sleeping.

GUTFELD: My weirdness is like every year I fly to like some exotic locale and I hunt humans. Some say it's the most dangerous game.

PAVLICH: Let's talk about that.

GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

WATTERS: Katie is like that.

PAVLICH: No, no.

PERINO: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg.

GUTFELD: All right, Saturday 10:00, great show. 10:00 p.m. Dagen McDowell, Johnny Joey Jones, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. It's a great show. Let's do this thing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Ever since I've been doing this pet peloton thing, I'm wondering, why don't they have this for pets because there's some fat dogs out there.

Well, they do. Check this guy out. You know, he's like all you got to do is, you know, get inspiration. Look at him as his little legs moving like that. You know, he's already lost 75 pounds in the pet peloton app.

Congratulations you stinky little mutt.

PAVLICH: It's cute.

PERINO: That's pretty cute. Oh, I get to go next. So, you know, some of the best advice out. There is fake it till you make it. And check out this little wiener dog. He's six years old. He's a mini dachshund, excuse me. He loves his life on the family farm in Australia, and his favorite chore is herding sheep. And he's actually really good at it.

GUTFELD: Herding?

PERINO: Herding. Herding. Frankie isn't the stereotypical sheep dog, but don't let the size fool you. Look at that. I'm telling you, if my family up there in Newcastle is watching this, maybe they will be impressed with this little wiener dog. All right, Jesse.

GUTFELD: You said wiener.

WATTERS: Wow, you are a punch-drunk today, Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Maybe I'm just drunk.

WATTERS: And maybe I'm going to punch you. We're introducing some new swag on THE FIVE. THE FIVE socks. That's right. For the low price of $15.

GUTFELD: What?

WATTERS: Go to --

GUTFELD: $15.00?

WATTERS: You get -- for both. Not just for one, but both.

GUTFELD: For two feet?

PAVLICH: For four feet.

WATTERS: You got a shop.foxnews.com. Get yourself some five socks. Wear them to Thanksgiving, pull your pants up, show your liberal parents, freak them out. They're very comfortable. I believe they're made in the USA. They better be the USA.

PERINO: Better than pulling your pants down at Thanksgiving.

WATTERS: That's a desert time. That's when that happens. All right, "WATTERS' WORLD" 8:00. We have Marco Rubio, we have new -- we have Kayleigh. First time Rubio has ever come on "WATTERS' WORLD." It may be the last but tune in to see what happens. I don't even know what happens because it's not Saturday night at 8:00.

PAVLICH: I'll be tuning in, Jesse, so you can fight with Greg about the ratings. OK, to infinity and beyond. Look at these cute Golden Retrievers who took a stroll inside of a pet shop in Brazil on October 1st with one of the puppies, golden retriever puppy riding a Buzz Lightyear tricycle with -

- his name is Lennon on the tricycle and the full-grown golden retriever, his name is Malu walking beside him.

And there's another one in there somewhere. If you can see his tail, there's another golden retriever hanging out. But it's really cute. So --

PERINO: Did they get any -- did they get anything?

PAVLICH: I don't know if they got any. They should. He rode -- he rode that tricycle like he didn't need any training wheels. Good job, little doggy.

PERINO: A dog riding a bicycle, unbelievable. OK, Jessica.

PAVLICH: 2020, you'll never know.

TARLOV: You do never know especially in 2020.

GUTFELD: I do know.

TARLOV: You don't know, Greg. OK, check out this heart-stopping video of a British teenager climbing up -- climbing up the outside of a 470-foot tall skyscraper completely barefoot. That's Torre Agbar tower in Barcelona, Spain. I'm sure I said that wrong.

Adam Lockwood is no stranger to vertigo-inducing free climbing. He's been successfully scaling buildings of up to 650 feet in England and Europe for the last two years without any equipment. But this was his first time doing it barefoot. Adam climbs to the top of the building in just 28 minutes and he said that he had to stop a few times to chalk his feet.

PAVLICH: He needs some FIVE socks.

WATTERS: Yes. We got to send him some socks.

TARLOV: For free though.

