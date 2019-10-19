Pelosi holds off on impeachment vote

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," October 18, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to a Special "Inside the Issues" Edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” For the next hour, we'll take a step back for a deeper look at some of the biggest issues facing this country today.

For Hillary Clinton, the biggest issue has long been the army of secret Russian agents she believes are hiding in America perhaps in your closet.

Just today, Hillary accused Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of being one of those agents working for Vladimir Putin. Gabbard immediately hit back with a devastating response. Congresswoman Gabbard will join us in just a few minutes.

But for most people in Washington, the biggest issue remains Syria, a country that paradoxically very few of them could find on a map. But watch their deep concern.

REP. ADAM KINZINGER, R-ILL.: To see this yet again, you know leaving an ally behind, abandoning people that we frankly told that we were going to be with is disheartening and depressing. Frankly, it's weak --

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: And I cannot think of a worse outcome for U.S. National Security interest to abandon the Kurdish forces who helped us force them into the arms of the Iranians at the expense of American National Security and prestige.

SEN. MITT ROMNEY, R-UT: The decision to abandon the Kurds violates one of our most sacred duties. It strikes at American honor. What we have done to the Kurds will stand as a blood stain in the annals of American history.

CARLSON: Got it? If you vote Republican, like a lot of us do. This is your party. And what they're telling you tonight is that the most important thing that we can do for this nation, America, right now as Americans is secure this Syrian border.

The Syrian border is vital to our national interest says Mitt Romney without explaining exactly how. But it doesn't matter. The Syrian border is who we are as people. The poem on the Statue of Liberty commands us -- commands us -- to maintain Syrian territorial integrity.

In fact, it's so important we must send troops there immediately to secure that border.

This week, an overwhelming majority of both parties, Republican and Democrat, voted to condemn the withdrawal of American troops in Northern Syria. And someone sponsored a bill tonight in fact to construct a wall. Yes, a wall on the Syria-Turkey border. There's really no question it would pass Congress right now by a wide margin. That's how it worked up they are.

And honestly you can't blame them. It's hard to stay calm when you see footage like this.

CARLSON: Terrifying, isn't it? Those poor Kurds. But wait. That was war zone footage, obviously, but it was not from Syria. In fact, the tape was from Mexico, our neighbor to the south. We share nearly 2,000 miles of border with Mexico. So you'd think our leaders would pay attention to what's going on there? They don't.

If they did, though, they'd be worried. Because tonight, the Mexican government -- you just saw it on the tape -- appears to be losing its war with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Recently, the government of Mexico captured a man called Ovidio Guzman Lopez. He is the son of imprisoned drug lord, El Chapo. In response to his capture, the Sinaloa Cartel unleashed so much violence -- again, the tape showed it -- that the Mexican government caved and released El Chapo's son.

Now, that's shocking by American standards, but in Mexico, it's routine.

Last year, the country of Mexico recorded 33,000 murders. That's almost double the number of murders we recorded here in this country. But Mexico has one third as many people as we do. To put it in some perspective.

This year, they may break their own murder record. You never know any of this by watching American media. Mostly, our press does not cover Mexico, except in the most caricature terms.

Our leaders wring their hands about the Syrian-Turkish border but ignore a failed state right next to Texas, Arizona and California. They claim to fear the resurgence of ISIS. Some of the people we played a tape of earlier will tell you ISIS is very scary. They're a massive threat along with Iran, but they don't seem to care at all about the Sinaloa Cartel, right on our southern border.

Now ISIS is awful, of course, and in theory, they might kill Americans in terror attacks. But the Sinaloa Cartel is currently right now killing thousands of Americans every year. How? What's the single biggest smuggler of fentanyl into the United States? Did you know that? Probably not. Because nobody talks about it. It's completely ignored in Washington. And that says everything about the priorities of both parties.

Today, Mitch McConnell released an op-ed in "The Washington Post" denouncing the decision to withdraw troops from Syria. We can never leave Syria. It would be a quote, "grave mistake" to leave Syria, Mitch McConnell tells us.

But for two years, when the Republican Party had complete control over Congress and the White House, McConnell and the rest of his party, the Republican leadership did nothing to secure our border, our actual border.

If only the Kurds were battling a fentanyl epidemic, maybe then Washington would care about the real international crisis hurting Americans. Maybe then, Mitt Romney would consider the crisis in Mexico worthy of his attention.

We invited Romney on the show tonight to talk about it, he declined, of course, he declined.

Derek Maltz is a former head of the D.E.A. Special Operations Division. He joins us tonight. Derek, thanks so much for coming on.

DEREK MALTZ, FORMER HEAD OF THE D.E.A. SPECIAL OPERATIONS DIVISION: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: From the video that has been coming in all day, I mean, what looks to be a profound crisis is unfolding in Mexico.

MALTZ: Right?

CARLSON: Are we overstating that?

MALTZ: Tucker, no. The sicarios -- the Sinaloa sicarios took over the city. They put the city on fire. They are running around in armored cars and machine guns, they are killing people left the right, but the Mexican government folded. It's the blueprint now for all cartels in the future.

Mitch McConnell should worry more about America and the safety and security of our people. Look what's happening to 32,000 people last year who died from fentanyl and a video is one of the guys pushing that poison into America. That's what matters. Okay. That's the priority, but they can't focus.

They don't know how to focus when we have this problem on our border and the poor people in Texas, Arizona, California, but it's all over America, Tucker.

These cartels are a multibillion dollar enterprise and they are taking over that country and shame on the Mexican government.

And by the way, Tucker, where was SEMAR? SEMAR is the Mexican elite Navy force stepped took down Chapo and killed a lot of high value targets. They were on the bench, it is so dangerous out there they had this bad operation. They didn't plan it properly. They didn't coordinate properly. The U.S. agencies really didn't coordinate properly. It's a total mess and it's an embarrassment to the country.

CARLSON: I don't understand how a war can take place, progress, explode in the country right next to ours. We've got millions of foreign nationals from that country living within our borders and nobody says anything about it. There's no acknowledgement it is happening.

MALTZ: Tucker, also, I've been a very big advocate about declaring these cartels as terrorists. I know the President back in March was actually considering it. Unfortunately, the Beltway politics and the bureaucrats in the Beltway that are protecting their own kingdoms, they don't want to do it.

Again, if you look at just the drug crisis alone, 68,000 people died in America last year. That's more than all these different wars and all these conflicts, and we're not doing anything about it. We're not taking a sense of urgency. We don't have a really good strategy. We're not educating the kids about the dangers of these chemicals coming from China, by the way.

What people are not talking about, Tucker is the Chinese organized crime and the Mexican cartels have formed an alliance that we've never seen in our entire history of this country.

And China is not a big fan of America, right? They are a communist country. They are looking to destroy this country, but yet we're sleeping and worried about troops coming out of Syria.

Thank God, I lost a brother in this war in Afghanistan. Thank God, the President took kids out of that country. What are we doing there?

CARLSON: Yes. It's a great question. Derek, thank you for that. Thanks for that perspective.

MALTZ: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Doug Macgregor is a retired U.S. Army Colonel, the author of the book, "Margin of Victory" and a frequent guest on this show. Colonel, thanks so much for coming on.

So put this into perspective. You have a hot war -- what certainly appears to you on going on right to the south of us in Mexico, and you have something of a stalemate all of a sudden going on in Syria. Washington is paying attention to the latter not the former. Why?

COLONEL DOUGLAS MACGREGOR, RET., US ARMY: Well, fallugia on the Rio Grande doesn't seem to interest them very much. Let's face it, if you look at this footage, and you go back over the last five to ten years in Iraq or Afghanistan, you'll see the same kinds of people in pickup trucks running around with assault weapons.

In fact, I looked carefully at this footage, and I was shocked to see some of these mercenaries working for the drug cartels carrying squad automatic weapons. This is weaponry you would only find in the U.S. Army and the Marine Corps.

They completely outgun the opposition. So there's no question that this is a very powerful force. This force reaches into the United States. They have tentacles that reach into the communities in Los Angeles and Chicago, in Baltimore, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The kind of violence we're seeing right now in Mexico could inevitably explode in this country unless we close and secure the border and begin to rebuild the rule of law in the United States.

Now, why is no one interested? Well, the Chamber of Commerce isn't lobbying very hard and no one is making any money from defending the United States. But there are a lot of powerful lobbies, who are very interested in enriching senators and congressmen who are willing to keep U.S. forces in Syria.

CARLSON: So what would you say to a U.S. Senator --Republican or Democrat -- because they are, on this subject, I would say equally guilty, who is spending all of this time worrying about the Kurds in Iran and Syria and ignoring what's happening, you know, just south of Texas.

MACGREGOR: Their collective indifference to the American people and the security of this country is not going unnoticed, and millions of people in states like Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina are having buyer's remorse.

If they think they can depend exclusively on donors to get them reelected and to keep them in office. They're wrong. Things are changing. The population is angry. Look at the 53,000 that showed up for President Trump's rally. Look at the enthusiasm, but look at the energy and the demand once again to close that border and bring the troops home.

If we're going to use military power, let's do it at home on our borders. That's what the American people want.

CARLSON: Amazing. Colonel, thank you so much for that. It's great to see you tonight.

MACGREGOR: Thanks.

CARLSON: Brazen clarity, as always. Tulsi Gabbard may look like a Member of Congress. She maybe an Army Major who served in Iraq, but according to Hillary Clinton, she is in fact, a Russian spy working for a foreign power to undermine this country. That's what Hillary Clinton said. Tulsi Gabbard fired back saying that Clinton is the embodiment of corruption. The 2020 presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard joins us, live, right here after the break.

CARLSON: We're back now with our "Inside the Issues" Special. Hillary Clinton's campaign invented the Russia hoax, so it's not surprising that she will say just about anything about her enemies.

During a recent podcast, Clinton claimed that both Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and another unnamed Democrat are in fact, Russian agents. Listen.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: ... making any predictions, but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary, and are grooming her to be the third party candidate.

She's a favorite of the Russians. They have bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. And that's assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she's also a Russian asset.

CARLSON: Hillary didn't name the Democratic Manchurian candidate, but it wasn't hard to guess who she meant. She was talking about Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Now, Nick Merrill, who is Hillary's spokesman confirmed that interpretation. He said, quote, "If the nesting doll fits, this is not some outlandish claim. This is reality," end quote. Keep in mind this is the very same Nick Merrill who warned Ronan Farrow not to expose Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes. So consider that for context.

Earlier today, Congresswoman Gabbard tweeted a response. Here's what she wrote. "Thank you, Hillary Clinton, you the queen of warmongers, the embodiment of corruption, the personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. It is now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don't cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly." End quote.

Congresswoman Gabbard is on the road campaigning tonight and joins us, I believe from Iowa. Congresswoman, thank you very much for coming on.

REP. TULSI GABBARD, D-HI, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So just to the factual point first, are you a Russian sleeper cell?

GABBARD: Look, here, let me tell you what this is about. This is about Hillary Clinton sending a very strong message, saying that because I am and have long been calling for an end to our country's foreign policy of waging one regime change war after the next, the likes of which we've seen in Iraq, in Libya and ongoing in Syria. And because I'm calling for an end to this new Cold War and nuclear arms race, that I am a Russian asset and that I am a traitor to the nation that I love.

And Not only are they saying that about me, they are basically saying -- sending this message out to every veteran in this country, every Service Member, every American, anyone watching at home who was fighting for peace and who was calling for an end to these regime change wars, this new Cold War and arms race, they are saying that you are also a Russian asset and that you are also a traitor to this country. That's really what's happening here.

CARLSON: But to call someone -- I mean, it's one thing to say I disagree with you. I think you're wrong. You know, you're crazy even, but to say you're betraying your country, and by the way, I should remind our viewers, you're a veteran. But then any American is betraying his or her country is a different level. I've never heard anybody at Hillary Clinton's level, say something like that.

GABBARD: And the reason why she is doing this is because ultimately, she knows that she can't control me, that I stand for -- I stand against everything that she represents, and that if I'm elected President, if I am the Democratic nominee and elected President that she won't be able to control me, she won't be able to manipulate me, she won't be able to continue to work from behind the curtain to continue these regime change wars that have been so costly.

Thousands of my brothers and sisters in uniform were killed in Iraq, a war that she championed. Their blood is on her hands. I am calling for an end to these regime change wars. This is why she is speaking out strongly and smearing my character and trying to undermine my campaign and just as she is doing this to me, this is what will happen to anybody who is doing the same.

CARLSON: Yes, well, I've certainly noticed that. But I will say it's not just Hillary Clinton, so one of our producers pulled together a quick list here. Samantha Power, who was one of the Chief Foreign Policy advisers to President Obama has also gone after you, National Security analysts from CNN and MSNBC have joined in.

It's almost like the Washington foreign policy establishment may not like Hillary Clinton, but they're united with her on this question.

GABBARD: Yes, well, this is something that happened from literally the day I announced my candidacy for President.

As I said it in my tweet earlier, it's become very clear now who is behind it and why and it is Hillary Clinton and her proxies, the warmongering Foreign Policy establishment who are conducting this coordinated smear campaign and now we know exactly why.

It's because I'm standing up and speaking out strongly against the Hillary Clinton legacy - the warmongering legacy of waging these regimes change wars, continuing to escalate these tensions between the United States, nuclear armed countries like Russia and China, this nuclear arms race bringing more profits to the military industrial complex.

As President, I will end these counterproductive policies. These regime change wars, this new Cold War and arms race and redirect our taxpayer dollars back towards serving the needs of our people right here at home.

So I want to send a message, Tucker, to your viewers here tonight. Whether you're Democrat, Republican, Independent, libertarian -- whoever you are, if you are sick and tired of Hillary Clinton's warmongering policies and corruption, come and join our campaign, we need your support. You can join us at Tulsi2020.com.

CARLSON: Do you think -- and I've got to ask you a final political question. In your response to her, you said, make it explicit, get in the race. Any indication she will?

GABBARD: Yes.

CARLSON: She has been publicly speaking a lot recently. Do you think that's real?

GABBARD: I don't know. We'll see. But for her to come out and actually speak for herself, come out from behind the curtain and stop using these proxies, then it will again become clear that this is a race between Hillary Clinton and myself and voters will be given a very clear choice, a clear choice between choosing Hillary Clinton and all that she represents and continuing these warmongering policies and corruption.

Or supporting me and my candidacy, the leadership that I seek to bring as a Democrat to take our Democratic Party, so it is a party of by and for the people, a party that's fighting for peace, fighting for the people, fighting to protect our planet, and to lead our country forward, to bring people together around our unifying principles and freedoms and who we are as Americans.

CARLSON: And enough for the Mccarthyite nonsense. It's really unbelievable. Congresswoman, thanks so much. Tulsi Gabbard joining us tonight live. I appreciate it.

GABBARD: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, two Presidents, two female politicians, one gesture, two completely different reactions from the press corps.

One story shows how radically the media choose sides in Washington. As if you didn't know, but this is a great illustration. We will show it to you when we come back.

CARLSON: Welcome back to our "Inside the Issues" Special. It's a tale of two fingers. This week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi got into something of a spat with the President, and during that meeting, was photographed pointing a finger at him. It was a small gesture of course, but to the children who man our press corps, it was a world historic moment of heroism.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: I mean, look at that photo of one woman standing up and, you know, giving it to the President of the United States at a table with all men there.

EDDIE GLAUDE, PROFESSOR, PRINCETON UNIVERSITY: She looks powerful, but more importantly, she owns his behind. It's clear she owns him.

ANDREA MITCHELL, NBC ANCHOR: ... released by the White House to diminish the Speaker. She immediately turned it into a badge of courage and her cover photo.

A woman warrior cheered today by Democratic women supporters.

LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, MSNBC HOST: Fifty years from now, school children studying American history will come upon this photograph, and they will instantly know who was in charge in that room.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MSNBC ANCHOR: Standing in a room full of men, I don't know. My daughter goes to a girls' school. I've got a feeling they're going to hang a picture like that, politics aside.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: I mean, really, it was a moment on par with the Marines raising the flag on Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. It really was stunning and brave.

But wait, it wasn't so long ago, I think it was like -- let's see, 2002 that the Governor of Arizona at the time, Jan Brewer got into an argument - - rather 2012, it was even more recent -- got in an argument with President Obama. And she pointed a finger at President Obama. That got a very different reaction. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS MATTHEWS, MSNBC HOST: And sentiments that surely doesn't connote respect for the highest office in the land, does it?

MICHAEL ERIC DYSON, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: The you-lie incident by Wilson Brewer, you know, with her finger wagging? Does it have anything to do with the fact that this is the nation's first black President and the level of disrespect?

AL SHARPTON, CIVIL RIGHTS ACTIVIST AND MSNBC HOST: I don't care what differences you have. The pointing is unacceptable. It's flat out disrespectful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Who puts these people on TV? It's racist. It's just so dumb. Joe Concha watches this stuff for a living. He's a radio host, an expert on cable television and he joins us tonight.

So Joe, what I love about this comparison, it really is apples to apples, and yet the response is just like very different.

JOE CONCHA, RADIO HOST AND MEDIA REPORTER: Yes, and I think you kind of touched on a little bit there, Tucker, this is all performance art now at this point. This is simply acting.

I heard the word icon attached to Nancy Pelosi, throughout the day after that picture came out of her pointing the finger at the President.

And then I looked at her approval numbers, and she isn't even at 40 percent in the RealClearPolitics Index and polls, and look if you were to teach a class, right, and you're putting together your syllabus, a journalism class on media bias, I would put that side-by-side comparison day one, minute one to get my students' attention, because that just says it all.

And look, we've seen this movie before and I think you may remember this, also, I think it was in 2012. A "Daily Caller" reporter is in the Rose Garden and he interrupted President Obama to ask a question, and he was called a heckler and a hack.

And now you see journalists interrupting the President on a routine basis whenever he is with world leaders or at the Rose Garden screaming questions at him and they're called heroic and seekers of truth. So there's always this double standard, and I just think a lot of people in this business weren't born with a simple self-awareness gene because they don't realize they're constantly contradicting themselves when you play videos like that.

CARLSON: Yes, I was actually that reporter's editor at the time and fielded dozens of phone calls from outraged journalists.

CONCHA: That's right. You were involved with them.

CARLSON: Jonathan Alter started yelling at me. It was racist to ask a tough question on President Obama. I guess what it really points up, it's not just the political bias, but of course, obviously, there are liberals. But how cut off they are.

I mean, these are people who really think of Nancy Pelosi as like a Civil Rights pioneer or something, rather than just a politician, like they revere Nancy Pelosi, what percentage of Americans feel that way about Pelosi? It can't be large?

CONCHA: Right, exactly. About 39 percent is her approval rating. But then remember where you're getting all of your political media from, on a national level? It's either coming out of studios in New York or it is coming out of studios in Washington. And obviously, those are very liberal environments. And that's where that comes from.

And I remember the 2016 election, this is a great poll that came out and this basically encapsulates it all. It was, according to Suffolk University and "USA Today," right before the election by nearly a ten to one margin, respondents said the media was rooting for Hillary Clinton.

In other words, this is very apparent to people at home in terms of who is taking sides in these sort of situations. And I remember Chris Cillizza put out this famous tweet saying journalists don't take sides, period, and that was the end of it. Although everybody else who was paying attention, that was not the case.

CARLSON: Period. I love that. Joe Concha. Great to see you tonight. Have the best weekend.

CONCHA: You too, as well.

CARLSON: It is time for "Final Exam." Thanks to the Trump rally last night, you had an extra day to prepare yourselves. One of the great contest ever tonight. Do you remember all the weird things that happened over the last week you'll find out, next.

CARLSON: Oh it is time now for "Final Exam" where the professionals here at Fox News compete to win prizes from the tuckercarlson.com online store. It's getting colder here in Washington. Tonight, we're giving away a mouth breathing hoodie. Louie, our stage manager on loan from Ford Model sporting that article of clothing tonight.

That's the game. Our first contestant is Fox Correspondent Gillian Turner who has graced this set many times during "Final Exam."

She will be facing off against longtime Fox Legal and Political Analyst Gregg Jarrett, whose new book which is sitting right on my nightstand right now and it's fantastic. It's called "Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History." You know what that is?

Gregg and Jillian, welcome.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL AND POLITICAL ANALYST: Is that what people get? They get the sweatshirt and the book?

CARLSON: No, no, you've got to pay for the book. I've got the book ...

JARRETT: All right.

CARLSON: ... next to my bed, which is fantastic, and it was the greatest mass delusion, that's for sure.

All right, you guys know the rules, but I'm going to repeat them in case you've forgotten. Hands on buzzers. I ask the questions. First one to buzz in gets to answer the question. Here's the critical command. You must wait until I finish asking before you answer.

You can answer once I acknowledge you by saying your name. Every correct answer is worth a point. If you lose a question, if you get it wrong, we subtract a point. Best of five wins.

JARRETT: This is going to be embarrassing.

CARLSON: It's so -- if you can write this.

GILLIAN TURNER, CORRESPONDENT: It's just really fun.

CARLSON: You can --

JARRETT: My wife said, Gregg, this will be embarrassing.

CARLSON: I think --

TURNER: It's often embarrassing, but always fun.

CARLSON: It's always fun. Okay, you ready? This a multiple choice. So wait until you hear all the options before answering.

In a Sunday tweet, the Pope Francis sent a message to his followers that inadvertently endorsed a professional sports team.

Later that day, the team which has a religious sounding name went on to win. Was that team A. The New Orleans Saints? B. The Los Angeles Angels? Or C. The Arizona Cardinals? Greg Jarrett, ladies and gentlemen.

JARRETT: The saints.

CARLSON: The New Orleans Saints. Is Mr. Jarrett correct?

CARLSON: They won. Gregg Jarrett, ladies and gentlemen. First time on the game and you win.

TURNER: See, it's not so bad.

JARRETT: I feel saintly, right now.

CARLSON: You do? Well, you're a faithful man. Okay, let's see if you can match that with question two. Also a multiple choice. North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un just paid a visit to a sacred mountain in his country.

State television in North Korea says he went there to make a very important decision. How do he get to the top of the mountain? Here are the options. Did he A. Take a chairlift? B. Ride a white horse? Or C. Ride a snow machine? Gregg Jarrett.

JARRETT: White Horse.

CARLSON: A white horse. Of course, he rode a white horse. Is that correct? To the tape.

JARRETT: I couldn't put it better myself. She is right about that. Totally right.

CARLSON: You know, actually, if he is really riding the horse, I will say, I'm impressed.

TURNER: It's a skill.

CARLSON: It's a skill.

TURNER: It's not as easy as it looks to ride a horse.

JARRETT: Poor horse.

CARLSON: Putin likes bears. Kim Jong-un likes horses. Hmm. All right, question three. When asked to name -- okay, and this isn't -- there's only one choice here. You don't have to wait.

When asked to name one thing the President of the United States has done correctly, which 2020 candidate took a long pause before saying she couldn't think of anything. She couldn't think of anything.

JARRETT: Do I lose ground if I get it wrong?

CARLSON: Yes, you do. But hold on, the pronoun narrows it down. She couldn't think of a single thing the President did right. Gregg Jarrett.

JARRETT: Elizabeth Warren.

CARLSON: Elizabeth Warren. Is it Elizabeth Warren? I don't know the answer. Was it?

JARRETT: That's Elizabeth Warren, I don't have my glasses on but isn't that Liz Warren? I can't see.

CARLSON: That is not Elizabeth Warren.

JARRETT: It sounded like her.

CARLSON: It could have been.

TURNER: The important thing is that Gregg just lost a point.

JARRETT: I just lost.

CARLSON: That's true. But it brings you -- it brings you to one and Gillian has zero. So actually, we're very, very close.

TURNER: Yes.

CARLSON: The next question is another multiple choice.

TURNER: Okay.

JARRETT: All right.

CARLSON: I don't know if these are harder or easier with a multiple choice, but this one is. I don't make the rules. I'm merely a marionette carrying out orders. Here it is. A robot funded by Elon Musk -- and by the way, not the only robot funded by Elon Musk, there are probably many -- is now able to solve a very complicated puzzle without any help from people. No humans.

Which puzzle can the robot solve? Is it A. A thousand piece jigsaw puzzle? B. A Rubik's Cube? Or C. A Megaminx. Gillian Turner.

TURNER: Rubik's Cube.

CARLSON: Rubik's Cube.

JARRETT: Good.

TURNER: I was like 95 percent on that. It was not on my --

JARRETT: Ninety five on that. That would have been my last choice.

TURNER: I don't think a robot has that --

JARRETT: Dexterity.

TURNER: Yes.

CARLSON: I'm glad because I wouldn't want to have to explain what a Megaminx is. I've never even heard of that before.

Now we're not only essentially tied, we're literally tied. Yes.

GARRETT: I had it won.

TURNER: I'm getting really anxious.

CARLSON: Well, I don't know. This brings us to sudden death. The stakes couldn't be higher. This is for the hoodie, the mouth breather hoodie. All right.

TURNER: All right.

CARLSON: This by the way is a super multiple choice that means there are five options. There's no precedent for this in the history of "Final Exam."

TURNER: That's not even fair.

CARLSON: Trust me. I don't make the rules. I'm merely -- I'm an employee. I'm not an owner. Okay.

TURNER: What are you? The L-set? You're going to try and it can trip us up in the answer.

CARLSON: Except you don't get into Yale if you win. You do get the hoodie. All right, here it is. Five options. Tiger Woods has written his memoir. What is he calling the book? Is it A. Eye of the Tiger? B. Fore? C. Fresh Start? D. Tiger's Stripes? Or E. Back. Gregg Jarrett.

JARRETT: I'm going to go with Back, but it's a pure guess.

CARLSON: That's your guess.

JARRETT: That's my guess.

CARLSON: Wow.

JARRETT: I don't know the answer but the other ones seems stupid and trite.

CARLSON: I don't even understand "Back" but you may be right. Let's --

JARRETT: He is back.

CARLSON: Let's see.

JARRETT: And he is back. He's had all these back problems. Plus he made a comeback by winning the Masters. So that's my guess.

CARLSON: You've got a bestselling books, so you're good at this. Is it "Back"?

TURNER: It just can't be --

CARLSON: Oh my gosh.

JARRETT: Oh, yes, baby. Got it going on.

TURNER: Good guess.

JARRETT: I get my book.

CARLSON: You know what I'm not going to give you a copy -- okay, you know what? I'm going to award you a copy of your book "Witch Hunt" by Gregg Jarrett which is fantastic. A "New York Times" bestseller. I'm also going to give you the mouth breather hoodie, which will keep you warm.

TURNER: But the loser -- you left out the most important part of the rules which is the loser gets to decide when the winner wears the sweatshirt.

CARLSON: That goes without saying. That's in the fine print, which I am going to wait until you get off the set to agree.

TURNER: And you get to wear it tonight on Sean.

JARRETT: You know, as long as you didn't ask me about Cardi B, which my wife did. And I said, is that a vitamin? I know nothing about pop culture. But this is pop culture right here.

CARLSON: We're getting to that age and you can get them even more of those at tuckercarlson.com, and of course, you're going to want to because --

TURNER: This was clearly another rigged Quiz Show. Because you had all the questions. You hold the questions.

CARLSON: I hope you'll keep coming back. One of our favorites.

TURNER: I'll consider --

CARLSON: Gregg Jarrett, great to see you. Congratulations.

GARRETT: Thank you for having me.

TURNER: Congratulations. I won't be a sore loser.

GARRETT: Thank you.

CARLSON: Gillian, you're the best. See you soon. That's it for this week's "Final Exam." Pay close attention to the news every week. Tune in at the end of it to see if you're better at the experts at remembering. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: It's Friday, so it's time to wrap up our "Inside the Issues" Special, the Dan Bongino news explosion. But no, that's coming in just a minute.

First, President Obama has been stiffing Joe Biden again and again. He will not give his old Vice President an endorsement or even call him on the phone.

But this week Obama did have the time to endorse a foreign politician, Canada's blackface wearing Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Stephen LeDrew is the former President of the Liberal Party of Canada and he joins us tonight. Mr. LeDrew.

STEPHEN LEDREW, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE LIBERAL PARTY OF CANADA: Yes, Tucker.

CARLSON: Why world would Barack Obama, the most progressive politician this country has ever elected President endorse a man who is a serial blackface wearer?

LEDREW: I have no idea. You can ask him that, but more important for Canadians, they are saying, why would the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who is in serious trouble trying to get reelected on Monday ask what a number of Canadians think is a failed President to endorse him?

It just shows that there's this international cabal of lefties, and they all support each other. But I mean, to think that ...

CARLSON: That is true.

LEDREW: ... he is going to get votes in Canada shows that they're completely out of whack and entitled.

CARLSON: So I mean, in the United States, we're very sensitive on the question of interfering with foreign elections. We're not supposed to do that. We don't like it when it's done to us.

But here, President Obama is interfering in your election, how do you feel about that?

LEDREW: Well, I think it's entirely inappropriate. It's improper. But for your viewers, just think if the Queen of England, Tucker, came along and said, well, I think you should vote for Elizabeth Warren. I mean, most Americans will be outraged.

I think there is something before with some guy by name of Putin, saying he is getting involved in the election.

CARLSON: So, what do you think this is about? I mean, do you think that they are sincerely friends? Or is it just that they agree on everything?

LEDREW: Well, I think they not only agree on everything, but I think they are friends. In fact, your former President, Tucker, came to Ottawa for a speaking engagement, you know, went back home with buckets of money.

And while he was in Ottawa, our nation's capital last year, he stopped off for a beer with the Prime Minister and there's pictures everywhere about it.

So, one, they became friends when they were both in power. Two, Trudeau obviously thinks that your former President has a lot of sway in Canada. I think most Canadians are looking at this and saying, as you said in your outline, you know, this guy, our Prime Minister, running for reelection, not only has countless breaches of ethics against him, had the blackface pictures, he doesn't know how many. He has a reporter who accused him and he agreed it was sexual harassment, so he is in serious trouble.

Why have Obama do it? And more importantly, why would Obama do it? I mean, because, again, it's just two failed politicians. They don't realize that the world has changed.

CARLSON: I think you're reading that question. There's no question about that. Stephen LeDrew. Great to see you tonight. Thank you for that.

LEDREW: We may have an American as Prime Minister after Monday.

CARLSON: We're praying for it.

LEDREW: That's all right, Tucker.

CARLSON: All right, talk after the break. Thanks. Good to see you, Stephen. No joking this time, Dan Bongino joins us, the real Dan Bongino News Explosion is after the break. Stay tuned.

CARLSON: Time to wrap up our "Inside the Issues" Special with a Dan Bongino News Explosion. Our favorite former New York City cop and author of the new book, "Exonerated" here to deliver the top stories of the week. Dan Bongino joins us live. Hey, Dan.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, always good to see you on Friday to wrap up the week. So let's get right to it by three most explosive stories of the week.

Number three, the Pelosi non-impeachment impeachment continues. What is this thing she is doing now, Tucker?

CARLSON: What is it?

BONGINO: I did this crazy thing, right, called reading the Constitution today, and I quote, "The House of Representatives shall have the sole power of impeachment." I notice it didn't say Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff or the House of Representative. It is plural, which would mean by any common reading of it that they should take a vote.

Nancy Pelosi has now said they will not take a vote on her non-impeachment impeachment, so the non-impeachment impeachment continues. This is just embarrassment. How does this look?

CARLSON: It is pretty amazing.

BONGINO: Isn't it? How do you think this looks to people on the outside looking in? What a joke.

CARLSON: I stopped thinking.

BONGINO: Yes, please. I know we're all losing axons and dendritic connections as we speak. They're all being pruned off by the nonsense in D.C. All right, let's get to story number two.

CARLSON: Nicely put.

BONGINO: Thank you. Hey, I was a Neuropsychology Major, you've got to throw those terms out there once in a while, you know, get my money's worth out of college.

So, listen, I've been giving awards out in the last two weeks and I can't keep giving out the same trophy because Bernie and Elizabeth Warren have not shown up to pick up theirs yet.

But today, it will be just be an informal verbal one. This is the Chairman Mao Free Speech Award, which goes to our buddy, LeBron James, who apparently is very upset that the GM of the Houston Rockets had the gall, Tucker, get ready for it, brace yourself in the chair, get the Erik Wemple mug ready for some water in case you pass out -- had the gall to express his support for the people in Hong Kong who just want China to leave them with this like liberty thing you know, that they promised in the one country two systems thing.

You know, liberty, kind of a little thing we thought the woke NBA stood for, apparently not LeBron. He seemed quite upset at the Houston Rockets. He didn't want to be dipping in the wallet, you know, taken out any of those shoe contract money from LeBron. God forbid. Can't have that.

CARLSON: It's disgusting. It's disgusting.

BONGINO: Isn't it? Gross, right? But they're woke.

CARLSON: Yes, it is. It is.

BONGINO: They're woke so they're a protected class the, woke SJW crowd.

CARLSON: Exactly.

BONGINO: So yes, don't mess with them.

CARLSON: Their greed proceeds uninhibited.

BONGINO: Brian Stelter will get mad at you if you say anything about him. All right. Story number one, Elizabeth Warren, you know, she was a teacher, and she's having a problem answering a question about basic math.

So her healthcare plan is going to cost $32 trillion additional dollars, six trillion more in total health spending than we spend now and she refuses to acknowledge that she is going to raise taxes.

You know, this just reminds me, do you ever see "Couples Retreat," the yoga guy you know, do it, do it. This is what he says for Elizabeth Warren. Math, Elizabeth, do it, do it. It's really easy.

Taxes up, costs up, American problems with healthcare up even more. Answer the question, Liz.

CARLSON: Exactly. Probably not going to happen. Dan Bongino. Thanks for ending the week with your explosion. Good to see you.

BONGINO: Thanks, Tucker. See you next week.

CARLSON: We're out of time. Back 8:00 p.m. Monday, the show that's a sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. Have a best weekend.

We'll see you then.

