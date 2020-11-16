Pelosi hammered for planning indoor gala for freshman lawmakers

This is a rush transcript from “The Ingraham Angle” November 13, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: Hi everyone. I am Laura Ingraham. And this is Ingraham Angle with a jam-packed show tonight. Of course, Former Director of National Intelligence and Ambassador of Germany Ric Grenell as well as Candace Owens will be here in just a few moments. Raymond Arroyo is going to tell us how these Leftist leaders are flaunting all the lockdown rules they want you to obey. But first the great American sellout that is the focus of tonight's Angle. During the long COVID interrupted campaign of 2020, Americans heard a lot about this guy, Joe from Scranton.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: He sees the world from Park Avenue. I see it from Scranton, who is looking out for the average person out there? People I grew up with in Scranton, that's lesson I've never forgotten. Well, I grew up surrounded by a lot of hard-working folks in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Sadly, millions of voters took a matter is word. Because they didn't know about his nearly five decades in office pushing all these policies that are very pleasing to big business and bipartisan establishment figures, these our policies that ended up robbing hard working Americans of their wealth and their opportunity. Biden's family meanwhile raked in the dough treating on his name and his political position at home and abroad, of course the media didn't care.

Again, Cameron (ph) reporting any of this because the media is corrupt. To blow the lid on Joe would mean blowing the lid on themselves for their complicit silence through all these years despite, of course, they care so much about the little people to the media. Well, the worst thing about all of this is that for his entire career and especially during the past few years. Joe put on a big show is claiming to be the guy who cared so much about the middle class.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Though we know government contracts given out on my watch that don't make all their products here in America. Millions of new high paying union jobs, I am sick of the wealthy guys gaming the system, the power to change this country is in your hands - in your hands.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Your hands. Well, of course, the rejoinder to all of that was and is - so why didn't he join any of this in the last 47 years or at least, let say in the eight years that you were Vice President. And, come on, should Joe actually assumed the presidency; don't expect the press to do his job at holding him to his word on any of these made in America promises. They know they're wise, they know they're all wise and they're designed to placate the working class in older Americans who just a few years earlier had voted for Trump.

Well, the fact is right now Biden plans to reverse nearly all of the Presidents hard won successes for working class Americans. Most importantly Trump successes on trade and immigration. Today we learn that Biden has stacked his Department of Homeland Security transition team with radical open borders fanatics. For instance, the head of the agency review group is Ur Jaddou, Former Chief Counsel at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services under Obama. She currently heads in activist group that calls for putting 11 million undocumented Americans on a path to full citizenship.

And it's even not such a sweeping change to America would just require actual legislation to pass through both houses of Congress so there could be compromised and work between the parties, well, a key guide and allies just don't see it that way.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Extend the olive branch, let them know what your programs are, ask them to join, and if they don't then let's do it with the executive order. I used to say that to Barack Obama all the time, and I'm saying that here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Executive orders, that's what he's talking about. Well, a blanket amnesty would in and of itself become a magnet for millions of additional illegal's to make the dangerous track here. And that would guarantee that wages would be depressed and opportunities loss for legal immigrants and an entry level American worker. That's how it always plays out. But Biden's plan for mass wage that goes even further than this.

Earlier this week, CBS news got a hold of Biden's immigration plan. Now aside from mass amnesty it's bad enough, here are the big goals. He's going to halt deportations for 100 days upon taking office. And figure out then I guess how to avoid departing as many illegal's as possible by narrowing the scope of any enforcement in the future. Biden will also end the incredibly successful remain in Mexico policy for those who cross their southern borders seeking asylum.

Now he's also going to rip up agreements from #Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to take in those rejected asylum seekers. Biden will raise the cap on refugees as well. So right now, we take in about 15,000 a year from all across the globe. He is going to raise it to 125,000 annually. And he's also going to eliminate the travel restrictions on people coming from terrorist hotbeds that Trump put into place years ago.

Now every one of these actions are going to lead to either a more dangerous America or lower wages for working class Americans including as I said immigrants and minorities who obey the laws, just want to earn a decent wage for a hard day's work. Biden's wealthy backers, they believe that honest Americans must always sacrifice and never complain, don't you dare complain about welcoming in more illegal immigrants into the country.

Now remember Big Tech was livid when Donald Trump put a freeze on what we are called H1B visas back in June. They - what Trump wanted to do is protect American tech jobs instead of allowing a flood of foreign tech workers into the country. But Biden remembers, he doesn't care about protecting American tech workers jobs.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Streamlining naturalization process. Make it easier for qualified green card holders to move through the - his backlog. And by the way, he just indicated he ended H1B1 visas the rest of this year. That will not be in my administration. The people want me to come and have built this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So massive unemployment under Joe's future lockdown, and more people coming in with fewer jobs. That's great. But of course with Joe, things always get worse.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Raise your hand if your government plans would divide coverage for undocumented immigrants.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I love the hand raises. Free healthcare for people who break the law, in the Texas of legal workers will be raised to pay for it all.

Biden's great American sell out is just as bad by the way in the foreign policy realm. He has a National Security team that is basically uninterested in the whole national part of its duties. A Former Trump Pentagon official tells Politico, Biden is aiming to build and effective bipartisan defense department leadership team. Reaching out to more formal officials who are appointed by Jim Maddox to talk about the transition and potentially serving.

Now let me translate that and to explain in English. Basically neocons are going to retake control of our foreign policy unless Trump actually pulls all of our troops out of Afghanistan by the end of the year. Troops are going to be stuck there for four more years. Trump refusal to go along with the military industrial complex is why the troops love him, but the top military brass and the defense contractors, not so much. Case in point, Jim Jeffrey the outgoing special envoy to Syria just today boasted that he and other military leaders flagrantly lied to the President and misled the public to keep boots on the ground in Syria after Trump said we are coming home.

Now, it's outrageous and it's disgusting that career officials would put American soldiers in harm's way for their own personal goals a political views. And by the way, these are goals and views that the voters rejected when they elected Trump in 2016. They wanted out of these wars, but not surprisingly, the media celebrated this flagrant dereliction of duty, abuse, disobedience whatever you want to call it.

Yet President Trump, look he is still fighting for Americans. Today he angered Biden's campaign bundlers with an executive order banning U.S.

investments in companies controlled by the Chinese military. This current presidential vote tally doesn't mean that America endorses though Biden's open borders, pro- war idiocy. You have to understand that. Think about it at this way. The GOP cleaned up in state legislatures, they flipped at, what at least ten house seats, didn't lose in a single incumbency. And if he wins, this upcoming runoff - both runoffs in Georgia, we are going to have a strong bow work against the Left extreme agenda.

And tomorrow, we're going to see that America first energy on full display when Trump supporters apparently from across the country defend on DC, the demand accountability and transparency about this contested election.

Remember four years ago, the media hailed the women's march as a repudiation of Trump selection. So will the media provide the same type of narrative this weekend? The resistance has a new face, and this time they are resisting Joe Biden, his handlers, his donors and all of their efforts to sell out America. And that's "The Angle".

Joining me now is Ric Grenell, Former Acting Director of National Intelligence and Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany. Ric, it's good to see you tonight.

RIC GRENELL, FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Good to see you Laura.

INGRAHAM: I do see this as - the coming great American sellout, if these states can't be flipped or counted. Votes counted in a way that turns this election to Trump. So let's assume they cannot be. How concerned would you be about a President Biden, given everything I laid out in "The Angle" and what's coming down the line?

GRENELL: I think President Trump has dramatically changed our foreign policies so that we can have an America first agenda, and all of what that means. And people are embracing it and realize that it is long overdue.

What Joe Biden has long wanted is to reject the America first label because he's embarrassed by it, he's got a bunch of foreign friends, the globalist community who are constantly saying this isn't good for us, and let go back to where we have consensus.

Now consensus is one of these words that sounds good in foreign policy, but let me be very clear, consensus means that other people get to VETO our policies. They get to water it down, take for instance, the 15 members of the Security Council. We go in, and we have to have consensus so that 14 other countries get to water down our policy. And that is the type of policies that Joe Biden embraces.

He wants a globalist world. He wants his foreign friends to be happy. And so when country say like Germany say we really don't want to pay our fair share at NATO, we're going to be angry if you force us to, Joe Biden says we'd like you to pay, but we are not going to force you. And that's what we saw for eight years of the Obama Biden administration, the attacks on America first I think have got to stop.

INGRAHAM: Well, and what Ric - what is amazing about this is, the Left seems to be antiwar, ok. But now they are throwing in with all these neoconservatives who never want our troops to come home, who always want our troops to be deployed in some godforsaken country. And I mean - how does that - how do you put that square peg into the round hole? I mean Donald Trump is the peace loving President who has brought our troops home and the squad and company is throwing in with the neoconservatives? How does that coalition hold together?

GRENELL: Look, I think we've got to be smart. We've got to stop asking Washington, D.C. to shrink its power. We've got to stop asking people in Washington, D.C. to say no more wars and don't try to solve the world's problems because what you're really asking for defense contractors and all of the bureaucrats in Washington is to give up power, give up money and not be in control. This is - they hold whole Joe Biden 47 years in Washington, D.C., his whole focus is to spread around the wealth, let's have a whole bunch of wars, let's give everybody a little bit of a piece of the action.

Let's create jobs and let's make Washington, D.C. more powerful. This is the total opposite of what America first is, which is to spend the money on our people and to demand that other countries pay their fair share. I actually don't think it's mean spirited at all and that's what it's been portrayed as somehow that we are mean to the rest of the world when we say you should pay your fair share at NATO. I actually think that you believe in the relationship more when you try to fix it rather than have these other countries just really go along with whatever the policies has not pay and really have a problem for the future.

INGRAHAM: All of these issues work. Yes, Ric, all of these issues were overshadowed by COVID and the personality war between Trump you know he is more of a - he has his foot forward as brash to some people and Biden being sold is this a bug killer or grandfatherly.

GRENELL: But let me make one point.

INGRAHAM: That's what happened.

GRENELL: If anyone tries to dial back against America first, they are going to see a huge backlash from the American people. That is a policy that people have embraced, they love it, it makes sense, but it doesn't make sense in Washington, D.C.

INGRAHAM: Ric, real quick, Brennan, John Brennan was floating the idea of someone that might take over as U.N. Ambassador in a Biden administration.

Let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Might nominate Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

JOHN PODESTA, FORMER COUNSELOR TO PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: She was a fantastic diplomat for the United States and did a wonderful job for the United States. The Biden/Harris team would do well by having her advise them and perhaps put her in a senior position.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Obviously, that is John Podesta, but the same deal, Ric. How would that be?

GRENELL: Well, the Clinton Foundation Fundraisers and bundlers are going to love it, right. She's now got access to the whole world. I tell you somebody who won't love it, whoever is the Secretary of State they are going to have to deal with somebody who is conniving and doing her own thing and it's not about America, it wouldn't be about the President that she served. It would be about the Clinton Foundation and money, money, money.

INGRAHAM: Ric, great to see you tonight. Thanks so much for joining us. And speaking of selling out their own citizens, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo threatening to shut down schools and pay close attention to the reason he decide for doing it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are schools going to close on Monday if we top 3%?

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): Yep. That doesn't mean the schools are what is spreading it. And we have to take that into consideration.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So why close the schools, and if the schools aren't a problem?

CUOMO: It teaches you union at the time, they came up with an agreement about the conditions that would open the schools and what would close the schools.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Candace Owens, Blackout Movement, Founder and Author of Blackout. Candace, rich mostly white parents, they are going to hire their private tutors or move elsewhere so kids can be an in person schooling?

CANDACE OWENS, AUTHOR "BLACKOUT": That's exactly right.

INGRAHAM: What happens to the poor and minority kids in D.C, because they're not going back to school until January 7th, which means never this year in D.C. Fairfax County, Virginia, Montgomery County schools everyone's on pins and needles because they don't think they're going back this year at all.

OWENS: Yes. I mean this is a dream for the Democratic Party. I mean they like to say that they are the party of the poor people, and you know what they are. It looks like they are making people poor and they are guaranteeing that this people will remain uneducated because uneducated voters tend to vote for Democrats. I have talked about this extensively over the last four years. I have talked about what the Left has done to the education system.

They have intentionally watered it down when school in session, right, replacing hard academics. Kids aren't learning about engineering and science anymore, they're learning about psychological conditioning. They're running about white privilege. They're learning about Black Lives Matter.

They're learning how to be angry little marks is. What better way than just to say you know what we're not going to teach you anything at all, anymore.

We want you to be home. We want you to be on your tablets. We want to make sure you're not learning anything. We want to keep you fearful. And you're exactly right, of course the leader sort of, send their kids to school, people that have money they can afford it are going to make sure their kids get an education. The ones that are going to suffer are going to be the impoverished people. But that is the point. There is no basis for this, in terms of a health basis for him to do this.

We already know that, is been proven multiple times that kids are not spreading the coronavirus, that children, I read an article two weeks ago, children have a ten times higher chance of dying from the flu then dying from COVID-19. But that's not going to stop these Governors because they after something much worse and that is making sure that these kids remain uneducated because uneducated people turn to Democratic voters for a lifetime.

INGRAHAM: And the teachers and unions of course, they are all throwing themselves up against the walls, you know and say we can't, it's too dangerous. I can't, ok, I understand it, but this is an essential job. If you think it's dangerous, then you need to go into a different professional. I am sorry for at least the time being until you think it's safe, but these kids need to be in school and they need to be in school on Monday through Friday in a full schedule.

This is child abuse, I mean I said it since the beginning of this pandemic, this is child abuse and there is going to be hell to pay. Maybe not now, may be or it didn't happen in this election, but it's going to happen in 2022, because we're going to see just how bad this damage is to kids in the coming year.

OWENS: You're exactly right. And to your point about saying, well, the teachers are fearful. Well then step down and let some other people teach.

I mean that should really be the point. I mean at the end of the day, the public school system is not serving these kids in the first place, remember I talk about all the time. 75% of black kids, black boys in California can't pass a basic reading exam and now they're not even going to be allowed to go to school in your cities. You can't find children that are proficient in reading and in math. So I mean, this is a larger problem it's going to get worse, but I believe that this is purposeful it's by design and it's just true to the Democrat Party and their routes of un-educating all Americans.

INGRAHAM: Yes. And Candace, it's easy to propagandize I guess across a zoom call then it is in a classroom where kids can talk to their friends and say do you really buy that things, that she said about Kamala/Harris or whatever it is. Candace thanks so much. It's good to see you tonight. And our next guest voted in Arizona. OK. No big deal, right? It's up the fact that he lives in and voted in Tennessee. His story in moments, plus President Trump called up Byron York yesterday to explain what his path forward is. Byron will tell us what that call was like next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: All American Wrestler Nahshon Garrett move from Maricopa County Arizona to Tennessee about five months ago so he could train for the Olympics. So you can imagine his surprise when he got a message from something called the voter integrity fund.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The State of Arizona is reporting that a ballot was cast in the name of Nahshon Garrett in the General Election on Tuesday. If Nahshon Garrett did not cast this ballot, please call us back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, that doesn't sound fishy at all, right. Well, Nahshon didn't think so either. So he went to the State of Arizona's voting website only to discover that his ballot had been accepted, and Maricopa County's voter portal said his ballot was signature verified and counted. The only problem is he'd already voted in Tennessee, he didn't vote in Arizona.

Nahshon Garrett joins me now, Nahshon, great to see you. Now you never received an Arizona absentee ballot or an application for mail-in ballot.

So who the heck cast your ballot in Arizona?

NAHSHON GARRETT, TENNESSEE VOTER, FREESTYLE WRESTLER: That is an excellent question. I have no idea, and that is the reason why I'm on here with you tonight.

INGRAHAM: What does it make you think about this process in Arizona that we understand from the statement tonight that - it's been examined and there were no irregularities found? That's what the postelection audit in Arizona said that Phoenix and Maricopa County no irregularities. I mean it seems like, your ballot was cast by somebody else doesn't that seem like an irregularity to you?

GARRETT: Yes. And fortunately, I can only speak to my own experience, but for my own experience I found and this just happened within the last couple of days, where I had some suspicions that there could be some irregularities. The mainstream media is speaking that there's not, but yet I have just dropped in my hands, it just so happened that a ballot was cast in my name and it's unfortunate, but it is the truth.

INGRAHAM: Now do you think or may be a mail-in ballot application was sent to an old address there and I mean, I'm just trying to think of how it happened and someone receive that application, send it back in, signed it or do you know if there was mail-in or if it was an in person vote? How did it get cast?

GARRETT: I believe it was a mail-in vote - ballots and as far as I understand, as far as I know, there was mail-in ballots send to my old address in Arizona, but I haven't lived in Arizona in over a year and four months. So, again to my surprise when I found out that there was a ballot that was cast in my name. I was very surprised and it was verified by four sources which I did look up the four official Arizona sources that were connected with Maricopa County. And every single one of them said that they were signature verified and counted and that's where we're left with right now.

INGRAHAM: Well, I mean what are the chances that only you had this happen to you? I mean, imagine getting a piece of mail from someone else signing that person's name and having the thought process descended in for an election. I mean, it's inconceivable that it only happen to a handful of people that's what I am saying. If it happened for you training for the Olympics in Tennessee, what weight class are you by the way?

GARRETT: That is kind of, to be determined. I am thinking around 65 kilos, but I'm just not sure right now.

INGRAHAM: OK. It depends on what you have for dinner tomorrow night. I've got you. Nahshon thanks for sharing this experience with us. And we hope we find out more about instances of voter fraud or vote manipulation like the one we just brought you. So thank you so much.

GARRETT: Yes, thank you so much, and thank you so much for having me. And I want to give a huge shootout to Cornell wrestling. They've helped me grow so much, and of course, wrestling is a sport that is supposed to instill in people integrity, and that's what I hope to be able to continue to push voter integrity, specifically within our election process.

INGRAHAM: And we need sports. We can't be canceling sports, period. Boys, girls, adults, need to be able to be as athletic as possible during this difficult time. Thank you so much, and best of luck to you. We hope you do great and make the team and win the old.

And more instances of voter fraud, just like the one we brought you, where revealed. Where do President Trump's legal challenges stand? And what path forward does he see for his campaign given Biden's sizable lead in a key state. Of course, one is Pennsylvania. The president himself laid it out to my next guest in a surprise call.

When I asked Trump how quickly it might turn things around, he might turn things around, he said I don't know. It's probably two weeks, three weeks.

He closed with a good natured warning for everyone who has told him there is no hope -- never bet against me.

Joining me now is Byron York, "Washington Examiner" chief political correspondent and FOX News contributor. Byron, there's apparently a huge crowd that is going to descend on Washington tomorrow. I don't know how many people, but I think quite a few, a lot. And they want to have facts and real information about a path forward for their president. What did the president say to you?

BRYON YORK, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER":

Basically, I had been on FOX saying how incredibly difficult it would be for the president to win. He's got to pick up not just one, but two, but three, maybe even four states where Biden is leading or has been declared the winner. And he said, look, I still have this path. I am very, very optimistic.

And basically, there's two approaches he is making. There are the states like Georgia and Arizona where he believes he can find enough votes to go ahead of Joe Biden and win those states. And then there are the other states where he's trailing by bigger margins -- Pennsylvania, Michigan,

55,000 in one, 140,000 something in another -- where he feels that there were so many votes that he believes were illegally cast, that were cast when his campaign's observers were being locked out of the process, that he wants to have those votes disqualified and then can win that way.

So it all depends on these legal challenges. And the reason he called me was to lay out the hope that he had, the optimism that he had for each of those particular instances.

INGRAHAM: The question is, when you are denied meaningful access to observe a count, as is apparently happening in Georgia, we understand, from a bunch of the videos we have seen online, what's the remedy for that? What's the remedy for what happened in Pennsylvania were, again, or in Michigan where poll watchers, they say in lots of video, we've played some of it on the show, they are in the room, but they are 30 yards, what is the remedy for that? A new election, all those ballots are discounted?

YORK: It seems very unlikely. I think the remedy is not to throw out tens of thousands of votes. And one of the things I had pointed out earlier is that in the past half-century, there have been three statewide elections that were overturned as a result of recounts. And each of those originally was so close that just at 200 or 300 votes separated the two candidates, and therefore they went into recount, and it went the other way.

We haven't had one where 10, 12, 15, 20, 30,000 votes separated the two candidates. So far, the president has not been succeeding in court. There is one case, though, in Pennsylvania that's extremely important not just for this election, but for all elections, and that is the case in which the state supreme court of Pennsylvania rewrote the election law. The constitution gives state legislatures the exclusive power to do that, and in this case the state supreme court rewrote it, and that's what Republicans are trying to change.

INGRAHAM: They better be watching what's going on in Georgia in the Senate, the Senate runoffs, Byron, with these mail-in voting and verification of mail-in ballots. I hope that Governor Kemp and the secretary of state there and all the GOP officials are on this, because I am extremely concerned about the integrity of the vote going forward in those runoffs. Byron, thank you so much, great to see you tonight.

And lockdowns for thee, but not for me -- leftist leaders flaunting their own draconian restrictions. And what does music legend John Legend have against food banks? Raymond Arroyo, has all of the details. "Friday Follies," it's a good one, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that mean it's time for "Friday Follies," you know it. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor, author of the forthcoming book, "The Spider Who Saved Christmas." Raymond, the mayor of Chicago, she is at it again with her draconian lockdown measures.

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: That's right, Laura. Mayor Lori Lightfoot instituted a new round of stay-at-home COVID orders for her city this week, calling for residents to shelter-in-place, avoid travel, even cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans. This was on Thursday. Take a look at what she was up to just five days prior in the streets of Chicago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT, (D) CHICAGO: This is a great day for our country. We get to take our democracy back. For today and tonight, have fun, celebrate, be safe. I'm glad all the people are wearing masks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Yes, all the people except her. Obviously, she is receiving a ton backlash for this, Laura. If this is what taking back democracy looks like, endless lockdowns, most would just assume let democracy be. But don't worry, Lightfoot is a woman of many talents, Laura. She is now trying her hand at acting. She posted this "Twilight Zone" inspired video earlier this week. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT, (D) CHICAGO: Thank God science is back, baby. And the earth is round, not flat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Now she's Bill Nye. But does science support the idea, Laura, that COVID avoids Joe Biden celebrations, does that make the world a little rounder?

INGRAHAM: Wait, wait, Raymond. A couple of things real quick. Number one, I guess when I get on the plane the next time, I should just have a megaphone, not a mask, so that's good.

(LAUGHTER)

ARROYO: Yes, and disburse the COVID.

INGRAHAM: We should all walk around with megaphones. Second of all, that video she did, I thought it was watching one of those old 70 sitcoms on TV Land or whatever that network is.

ARROYO: You were waiting for the ripples to go through --

INGRAHAM: Yes, what is it. But she did, Raymond, try to defend herself on MSNBC.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT, (D) CHICAGO: In that big crowd a week ago, we had everybody was wearing masks. But yes, there are times when we actually do need to have a relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times. That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, we're going to try to use that justification for Christmas.

They were coming over whether I was there or not. It was time for us to come together and have a little relief.

But Lightfoot isn't the only leader who reeks of hypocrisy this week.

Remember when Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti encouraged Californians to snitch on each other for violating the stay-at-home orders. Well, it looks like somebody blew their whistle on his pal Governor Gavin Newsom, because Newsom we find out was at this fancy dinner with 12 people last Friday. He has since expressed regret for the dinner, and he has acknowledging that he should've modeled better behavior, Laura.

INGRAHAM: The French Laundry restaurant is only $150 a person, $200 a person. Maybe they serve that ice cream that Nancy liked in her freezer.

What else, real quick?

ARROYO: Speaking of Nancy, I love how these rules only apply to everybody else. Pelosi, fresh from the hairdresser, no doubt, was hosting a dinner party tonight in Statuary Hall for newly elected members of Congress. She said there were no COVID concerns, the tables were spaced, the congresspeople were eating alone, I guess. Pelosi finally canceled the dinner this evening after catching hell online. The new reps will now have to socially distance and enjoy take out. But this should enrage every American, Laura, who can't have their relatives over for Thanksgiving or Christmas. They should raise their voices the same way these people raised their voices against Pelosi.

INGRAHAM: The idea that they are reaching into our homes to try to dictate how we actually cut the turkey, serve the turkey, it has to be single servings with like plastic around it.

ARROYO: I guess they all want us to do what Pelosi did. We'll put the Tupperware turkey and cranberry out on the patio, and people can just get it and eat in their cars. That will be Thanksgiving.

INGRAHAM: We've got to go. I've got to go. But at some point, it's not living, doing what they want us to do is not living. Raymond, thanks so much.

Up next, a professor targeted from for what he believes, and of course he's a conservative. Stay there.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GORDON KLEIN, UCLA PROFESSOR: The school simply doesn't care. They want to placate the angry mob. And it's a tragedy for the future of education.

WILLIAM JACOBSON, CORNELL LAW SCHOOL: This is so far beyond political correctness. This is almost a totalitarian type of mentality that everything you say and everything you do is watched, and if you don't toe the party line completely, you're ostracized and you're attacked.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Those are two professors that we profiled on the Angle a few months back. They were targeted for refusing to engage in left-wing groupthink. Now, the campus thought police are coming for Professor Daniel Ravicher of the University of Miami Law School. So what's his crime?

Tweeting in support of President Trump, uh-oh. And he also commented on the evolving voting habits and preferences of African-Americans and Latinos.

And for that, students are now calling for the professor's removal.

Professor Ravicher joins me now. Professor, thanks for joining us tonight.

Angry students are one thing, but has the law school administration tried to take any action against you because of this?

PROFESSOR DANIEL RAVICHER, UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI LAW SCHOOL: Thank you, Ms.

Ingraham, for having me here tonight. Yes, I have been told by the administration that if I don't retract my statements and apologize as at least a first step, not a sufficient step, but a first step, that they will be adverse employment consequences for me, which at minimum would mean the failure to renew my contract when it's up, and may mean more immediate action.

INGRAHAM: What's the charge, the violation, the code of conduct violation?

What is it?

RAVICHER: Our faculty manual could not be clearer. Anything a faculty says off-campus is absolutely protected, and the faculty manual literally says faculty should not be censored or disciplined for anything they say off- campus in their private life. Despite the clear faculty manual, they said I violated the rules of professionalism, which are nowhere written down, nowhere defined, and, I allege, have been biasedly applied to conservative speakers and not applied to others.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, I have to take this all in. so tweeting in support of an incumbent president is enough to raise the hackles of a law school dean's office and perhaps get you booted off-campus.

RAVICHER: I think to be fair, they'd say I also tweeted one that has raised a lot of objection is that I am unashamed supporter of the Second Amendment and stand your ground laws. That has been raised as a basis for my removal.

I've also discussed what I believe is a very serious issue for all of society, including our minority groups, which is abortion, that I oppose.

INGRAHAM: Oh, boy.

RAVICHER: That also is unacceptable and grounds to be fired. I was told, pretty much every tweet I've sent, I've even got an objection -- Peloton, the at-home bicycle company, announced a deal with Beyonce earlier this week, and I merely tweeted that oftentimes companies, when they sign celebrity endorsements, that's in order to juice their bottom-line, and it's a sign the company has hit the top. I was told even that tweet is racist because I don't like Beyonce.

INGRAHAM: Professor, you're courageous to speak out, and we hope others notice this across the country who also might dare to disagree with the mob. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.

RAVICHER: Thank you. If I may, I'd just like to tell my students I love them, I respect them, and I will always fight for them.

INGRAHAM: Coming up, a warning from a Supreme Court justice about the growing risk to our liberties in the age of COVID. The Last Bite, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: In speech to the Federalist Society last night, Supreme Court Justice Sam Alito issued this grave warning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SAMUEL ALITO, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: The pandemic has resulted in previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty. Now, notice what I am not saying or even implying. I am not diminishing the severity of the virus' threat to public health. All that I'm saying is this, and I think it is an indisputable statement of fact -- we have never before seen restrictions as severe, extensive, and prolonged as those experienced for most of 2020.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He went on to warn us about the dangers being posed in this age of COVID to our religious liberties, and also talked about college campus free speech and how free-speech and corporate settings also in danger. They were refreshing thought from a normally kind of staid justice.

That's all the time we have tonight.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.